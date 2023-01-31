Motor Carrier Compliance Annual Review 



By Brian J Riker

Sticking with the “New Year New You” theme, January is a great time to review your motor carrier compliance. But, Brian, I am just a simple light duty towing company, so what does motor carrier compliance even mean? Great question!

Very few towing companies, even those that are light duty only providers, are exempt from regulation by the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. FMCSA has very broad authority under the definition of interstate commerce. Simply put, it is a myth that your truck must cross state lines to engage in interstate commerce. It is the origin, destination or intent of the shipment, or your part thereof, that determines which set of regulations you are operating under.

Most towers switch between intrastate and interstate commerce multiple times per day without even realizing it. Given, in most states, interstate regulations are either adopted by reference or are more restrictive than state regulations, it makes good sense to always comply to the stricter interstate standards. Rarely will this let you down or result in a fine or penalty for non-compliance. This is not to say that you can ignore your local or state requirements. They are also applicable for the intrastate and true emergency towing operations you perform; however Federal qualifications generally are tougher.

Yes, I understand that there is an exception from FMCSA regulations for transportation of wrecked or disabled vehicles, however that is only applicable at the first point of disablement. If you pick it up off the roadway, golden, if it is a secondary tow - even from your own storage lot or garage - then it is regulated transportation. Now, the only question becomes is it intra or interstate commerce.

Interstate commerce involves anything that comes from or is destined for a location out of state or country. This means tourists passing through, most rental cars and virtually all commercial vehicles can be classified as interstate in nature even if you never leave your home town. What this means for you is your company needs to meet the qualifications set forth in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, including but not limited to 49 CFR Parts 300-399. These regulations can be found at www.fmcsa/dot.gov and control everything from minimum qualifications for your drivers, the hours they may work and must rest, inspection and repair of your vehicles to the paperwork you must collect and retain.

Here are a few highlights that apply to anyone operating any vehicle with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating greater than 10,000 pounds for business purposes, regardless of payment received.

--US DOT registration number, commonly called a DOT number. This is in addition to any state identification or permit that must be obtained and/or displayed.

--Motor Carrier Authority, MC number, is required for any work that involves transporting property not owned by the motor carrier, such as towing a car or moving a piece of construction equipment.

--Unified Carrier Registration, UCR, is required of anyone that has an active US DOT number, paid annually at www.ucr.gov

--Federal Annual Inspection or equivalent state safety inspection on every vehicle or trailer with a GVWR greater than 10,000 pounds.

--Drug and alcohol testing program that is DOT compliant if any of your drivers use, or are expected to use, a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) as part of their job, including managers or owners that only drive occasionally. This also includes FMCSA Clearinghouse reporting and query requirements for any driver possessing a CDL, even if they are hired in a non-cdl capacity.

--Completed driver qualification file with copies of all required documents, including an employment application (even for solo owner/operators) and background investigations. Highlights include a minimum age of 21, medical certificate from a qualified provider and annual driver license report.

--Vehicle maintenance files, including details of your planned preventative maintenance program, periodic inspections and all repairs. Fun fact, the vehicle maintenance file must indicate the legal owner of the vehicle, tire size, full VIN and registration number among other things.

--Hours of service documents, either true and accurate time card type records, if your drivers qualify for the short haul provisions, or log books for those that do not qualify. Since 2017, most log books have been required to be completed using a compliant electronic logging device (ELD) unless you meet the very narrow exemption requirements.

These are only a few of the requirements for operating a legally compliant interstate motor carrier. If after conducting a self-evaluation you do not believe you are fully compliant, please seek competent consultation. The FMCSA recently announced new, higher fines and penalties for non-compliance ranging from a few hundred dollars upwards of $12,000 per occurrence, often per day. These penalties can put a small company out of business quickly.