Stop Following Me   

By Randall C. Resch
GPS and technical savvy dispatch programs are available to today’s tow companies. They’ve become increasingly favorite to tow companies assigning company vehicles to personnel specifically for dispatching calls and tracking fleet movements as they go about daily tasks. Once again this topic’s raised its ugly head!
When tow operators and employees are hired into the company fold, it’s commonplace that a dispatch specific app is added to one’s personal cellphone as part of the hire-on agreement. Part of that process may include the employee signing a statement that they’re aware the app was installed on their phone.
In a Florida prime time news segment, a tow operator allegedly asked for personal time-off claiming his wife was sick, noting he could help his wife’s need and help take care of his kids. The company, in good faith, approved his reasonable request believing his story to be true.
Fast forward later that day. The tower, now off-duty and using his own vehicle and personal cellphone, appeared on the company’s dispatch computer where the program’s GPS found him not at home. It was alleged the tower visited a competitor tow company to fill out an employment application. Ultimately, the tower was dismissed from the company. Although admitting he wasn’t at work, he claimed the company violated his privacy.
Written in a publication narrative of The Florida Law Review, Assistant Professor Marc McAliister wrote the paper “GPS Cell Phone Tracking of Employees," commenting: “Because employees who use such apps typically consent to the monitoring of their phone’s location, this Article concludes that employees tracked in this manner cannot reasonably expect privacy in such monitoring. As a result, this Article predicts that app-based employee tracking will not trigger Fourth Amendment protection, nor will it be sufficient to sustain a privacy-related tort claim, such that employers will typically not face civil liability for tracking employees through smart phone apps.”
A primary purpose of dispatch apps is to know where company tow trucks are. Was this employee caught in "non-official business" after telling the company his need for time-off for family matters? Although he wasn’t using the company tow truck or on-the-clock, his personal cellphone was active which reported his GPS location as he moved about.
OK, Ya’ Got Me
Was the company following his movements solely or did the dispatch app capture all trucks in the field? Both dispatch supervisor and company owner confirmed they weren’t focused on his specific movements, but visually demonstrated that all company vehicles were monitored as part of the dispatch process. Could the argument be: the GPS (in this instance) wasn’t used for timekeeping purposes, but to track one employee’s movements?
So, why is this kind of technology any different than an employee using the company's dispatch, desktop, or laptop computer for shopping or watching porn not associated with company business? Is this a huge invasion of privacy or is it not? Should there be an expectation of privacy?
Why are facility cameras a source of employee angst? “Whatsmatta’ …ya’ don’t trust us?” While trust always is a prime issue, facility protection is a part of facility protection, yet, there are many incidents of employees stealing from stored cars or even a disappearance of tow equipment as a disgruntled employee makes ready to start their own company.
Bye-Bye Trust
I see this being an issue of mis-trust when employees aren’t candid in their claims. Looking for work (elsewhere) should be saved for the employee’s time-off. Remember, he was on approved time-off which likely is considered his time free to do as he pleases. In the case of this firing, an administrative judge may not uphold an employees firing by asking: "Did the employee’s looking for work elsewhere have anything to do with their job performance, or did their subsequent actions violate work regulations?"
When nothing’s mentioned in the company’s PPM to address employee time-off, honesty in the workplace, or other like type topics, good luck justifying the termination. Note: The employee may not have been searching for work elsewhere if he/she wasn't treated well by his company, management or peers.
Owners, to avoid a wrongful termination lawsuit claiming invasion of privacy, be sure you’re aware of your state’s laws on the subject. If you’re not sure, consult your attorney. Administratively, have employees sign all hire-on agreements specific to the GPS (brand) apps and software used to track fleet movements.
Could it be the employee’s firing was an emotional reaction because the company felt lied too? You decide!
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.
By Randall C. Resch
If you had one gripe about working the tow and recovery industry, what would that be? One small town tow operator said, “My company’s owner is too cheap to put specialty equipment on the trucks!”
Are tow truck owner’s responsible for outfitting trucks beyond basic equipment? While there’s generally no pre-hire demand (or requirement) that tow operators provide their own equipment, it comes down to the pre-hire arrangement between company and employee. Comparably, if a repair shop hires someone as an ASE mechanic, it’s likely the mechanic provides their own tools. Should it be any different?
More than Basics?
At seventeen-years of age, I was destined to be the world’s best tow operator outfitted with the world’s best gear. Because I worked at my parent’s company, my misguided entitlement suggested the company’s owner (dad) was responsible for “Gucci equipment items” I determined important. From that silliness came a huge “No” in which I learned the important life’s lesson of “improvise, adapt and overcome.”
For tow trucks purchased new, tow manufacturers typically supply a minimum equipment package, i.e., winch, cable, snatch-block, a pair of ratchets and straps, J-Hooks, bucket, broom, and fire extinguisher. Any equipment beyond basic comes at the whim (and expense) of the company’s owner to meet niche and customer needs. Police contracts oftentimes require upgraded equipment necessary to rotation services.
When companies serve the high-end transport market, flatbed carriers should be outfitted with a plethora of soft, endless loops, eight-point tie-down straps, padding, ramps, sport’s car straps, dollies and even a motorcycle dolly. But, at who’s cost?
Go Professional
Most towers barely afford “three square meals” let alone buy specialty equipment. But for towers who have saved a bit of “mad money,” the industry is full of (tow) equipment providers catering to the industry’s specialty needs. As in any profession, if you’re that consummate professional, I recommend you purchase specialty equipment (like lock-out tools) of your own.
Although there are some “downsides” to purchasing your own equipment (i.e., everyone will want to borrow your stuff), the “upside” is that you’ll have proper specialty equipment when needed, you won’t need to call the shop to request specialty equipment and it may promote job safety.
Rat in the Woodpile
Tow companies typically supply “only the minimal” for the simple reason that some tow operators are famous for losing equipment or “taking stuff” only to start their own companies. In two-weeks alone, my average sized, eight-truck tow company mysteriously lost a set of extension lights, two recovery chains, a set of keys and a broom. One would think that’s mighty suspicious right?
Losing that much equipment wasn’t just a financial hit, I felt that one driver had sticky fingers. He’d been with the company less than a year and “word on the street” suggested he was buying a second-hand wrecker to set out on his own.
Under watchful eye of a carefully placed stealth camera, the culprit was captured red handed. Forget “tough love;” he was immediately dismissed and all equipment was recovered in-exchange for him not being prosecuted.
I believe it “company courtesy” that tow owners include specialty equipment as a means to meet best practices and total risk management head on. A reasonable arrangement suggests owner provide operators the best equipment possible to instill efficiency, proper equipment for situations, and to enhance on-scene safety.
On the other hand, it’s the employee’s responsibility to maintain and protect against subsequent loss, theft and damage. A tow operator should have no expectation and entitlement that specialty equipment is provided or for the taking. And when it’s time to move on, the employee agrees to return company equipment without delay upon departure.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.
By Brian J Riker
January is the time when most regulatory updates and new legislation go into effect. Today I am going to review some of these changes that could impact towers, especially those that engage in interstate commerce.
Let’s begin with Connecticut and their attack on trucking of all types. Commenting “[If] they don’t like it they can stay out of Connecticut. We don’t want the truck traffic anyway,” Governor Ned Lamont signed into law in June 2021 a law establishing a highway use fee for large trucks. The new fees apply to trucks with a gross weight of 26,000 pounds or more (class 8 to 13) with exemptions for milk haulers travelling to or from a dairy farm. Calculated on the vehicle’s weight and miles driven in the state the fees range from 2.5 up to 17.5 cents per mile for every mile driven within the state.
This tax begins on January 1, 2023 and must be paid monthly online via MyConneCT, the state’s online tax filing and payment system. Carriers with vehicles meeting the criteria must have registered for a Highway Use Fee Permit prior to January 1st. This new tax is estimated to generate $45 million in the first year and upwards of $90 million thereafter according to the Connecticut Office of Fiscal Analysis.
In Connecticut anyone that owns and operates a qualified truck, which for the towing industry will be medium and heavy-duty wreckers, industrial carriers, tractor trailers (like their Landoll or RGN units) even those operating certain light duty wreckers while towing anything that makes their actual or gross weight over 26,000 pounds that is based within or travels through Connecticut will be subject to the tax.
There is no exemption for tow trucks that we are aware of currently. With less than clear information available on the state’s tax website, it is unclear exactly how this new law will be enforced or exactly what other groups, besides milk haulers, are or may be exempt.
Only four other states have a weight-distance type tax on trucks currently, with all but Oregon having a quarterly filing requirement. Those states are New York, New Mexico, Kentucky and Oregon.
Speaking of taxes, most states adjust their motor fuels tax at least annually, usually on January 1, and this year is no exception, with 10 states having tax changes taking effect. This may affect the price you pay at the pump for diesel or gasoline and will affect your IFTA tax returns for vehicles over 26,000 pounds crossing state lines. Please be sure you are using the latest tax rates as they come into effect when filing your IFTA returns. Most states have also resumed collecting motor fuel taxes at the pump, with New York resuming on January 1st. This will also affect your IFTA reporting and taxes due.
Coming up on the horizon for 2023, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration plans to publish a notice of proposed rulemaking addressing mandatory speed limiters on commercial vehicles. The details of what this rule may contain are limited, with a previous notice asking questions about proposed speeds between 60-68 MPH and applying the rule to all trucks over 10,000 GVWR or just large trucks over 26,000 GVWR. FMCSA has set a deadline of June 30th to publish their notice.
FMCSA also plans to publish rule makings on freight broker financial responsibility, freight dispatch services, and automated driving systems. In these notices the Agency will seek to require automatic emergency braking, collision avoidance and other “safety” systems mandatory on all new commercial motor vehicles. FMCSA will also be seeking public comments on how they can improve their safety fitness determination and changes to their current three tier system.