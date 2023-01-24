Stop Following Me   



By Randall C. Resch

GPS and technical savvy dispatch programs are available to today’s tow companies. They’ve become increasingly favorite to tow companies assigning company vehicles to personnel specifically for dispatching calls and tracking fleet movements as they go about daily tasks. Once again this topic’s raised its ugly head!

When tow operators and employees are hired into the company fold, it’s commonplace that a dispatch specific app is added to one’s personal cellphone as part of the hire-on agreement. Part of that process may include the employee signing a statement that they’re aware the app was installed on their phone.

In a Florida prime time news segment, a tow operator allegedly asked for personal time-off claiming his wife was sick, noting he could help his wife’s need and help take care of his kids. The company, in good faith, approved his reasonable request believing his story to be true.

Fast forward later that day. The tower, now off-duty and using his own vehicle and personal cellphone, appeared on the company’s dispatch computer where the program’s GPS found him not at home. It was alleged the tower visited a competitor tow company to fill out an employment application. Ultimately, the tower was dismissed from the company. Although admitting he wasn’t at work, he claimed the company violated his privacy.

Written in a publication narrative of The Florida Law Review, Assistant Professor Marc McAliister wrote the paper “GPS Cell Phone Tracking of Employees," commenting: “Because employees who use such apps typically consent to the monitoring of their phone’s location, this Article concludes that employees tracked in this manner cannot reasonably expect privacy in such monitoring. As a result, this Article predicts that app-based employee tracking will not trigger Fourth Amendment protection, nor will it be sufficient to sustain a privacy-related tort claim, such that employers will typically not face civil liability for tracking employees through smart phone apps.”

A primary purpose of dispatch apps is to know where company tow trucks are. Was this employee caught in "non-official business" after telling the company his need for time-off for family matters? Although he wasn’t using the company tow truck or on-the-clock, his personal cellphone was active which reported his GPS location as he moved about.

OK, Ya’ Got Me

Was the company following his movements solely or did the dispatch app capture all trucks in the field? Both dispatch supervisor and company owner confirmed they weren’t focused on his specific movements, but visually demonstrated that all company vehicles were monitored as part of the dispatch process. Could the argument be: the GPS (in this instance) wasn’t used for timekeeping purposes, but to track one employee’s movements?

So, why is this kind of technology any different than an employee using the company's dispatch, desktop, or laptop computer for shopping or watching porn not associated with company business? Is this a huge invasion of privacy or is it not? Should there be an expectation of privacy?

Why are facility cameras a source of employee angst? “Whatsmatta’ …ya’ don’t trust us?” While trust always is a prime issue, facility protection is a part of facility protection, yet, there are many incidents of employees stealing from stored cars or even a disappearance of tow equipment as a disgruntled employee makes ready to start their own company.

Bye-Bye Trust

I see this being an issue of mis-trust when employees aren’t candid in their claims. Looking for work (elsewhere) should be saved for the employee’s time-off. Remember, he was on approved time-off which likely is considered his time free to do as he pleases. In the case of this firing, an administrative judge may not uphold an employees firing by asking: "Did the employee’s looking for work elsewhere have anything to do with their job performance, or did their subsequent actions violate work regulations?"

When nothing’s mentioned in the company’s PPM to address employee time-off, honesty in the workplace, or other like type topics, good luck justifying the termination. Note: The employee may not have been searching for work elsewhere if he/she wasn't treated well by his company, management or peers.



Owners, to avoid a wrongful termination lawsuit claiming invasion of privacy, be sure you’re aware of your state’s laws on the subject. If you’re not sure, consult your attorney. Administratively, have employees sign all hire-on agreements specific to the GPS (brand) apps and software used to track fleet movements.

Could it be the employee’s firing was an emotional reaction because the company felt lied too? You decide!



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.