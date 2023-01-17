Digital Edition
CARB Law Takes Effect in California
Flawless Combine Recovery
Overturned John Deere Combine leaking fluid blocks Minnesota roadway.
New Year Regulatory Changes
Some regulatory changes in the New Year
Snowmobile Rotator Transformation
One of a kind of snowmobile includes rotator for recovery.
Transportation Calendars
Six calendars featuring tow trucks and other trucks.
TowXpo Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
July 13-15, 2023
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 16-18, 2023
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 16-18, 2023
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing January 11 - January 17, 2023

Who's Stuff Is It?

Straps Specialty Equipment 14daa
By Randall C. Resch

If you had one gripe about working the tow and recovery industry, what would that be? One small town tow operator said, “My company’s owner is too cheap to put specialty equipment on the trucks!”

Are tow truck owner’s responsible for outfitting trucks beyond basic equipment? While there’s generally no pre-hire demand (or requirement) that tow operators provide their own equipment, it comes down to the pre-hire arrangement between company and employee. Comparably, if a repair shop hires someone as an ASE mechanic, it’s likely the mechanic provides their own tools. Should it be any different?

More than Basics?

At seventeen-years of age, I was destined to be the world’s best tow operator outfitted with the world’s best gear. Because I worked at my parent’s company, my misguided entitlement suggested the company’s owner (dad) was responsible for “Gucci equipment items” I determined important. From that silliness came a huge “No” in which I learned the important life’s lesson of “improvise, adapt and overcome.”

For tow trucks purchased new, tow manufacturers typically supply a minimum equipment package, i.e., winch, cable, snatch-block, a pair of ratchets and straps, J-Hooks, bucket, broom, and fire extinguisher. Any equipment beyond basic comes at the whim (and expense) of the company’s owner to meet niche and customer needs. Police contracts oftentimes require upgraded equipment necessary to rotation services.

When companies serve the high-end transport market, flatbed carriers should be outfitted with a plethora of soft, endless loops, eight-point tie-down straps, padding, ramps, sport’s car straps, dollies and even a motorcycle dolly. But, at who’s cost?

Go Professional

Most towers barely afford “three square meals” let alone buy specialty equipment. But for towers who have saved a bit of “mad money,” the industry is full of (tow) equipment providers catering to the industry’s specialty needs. As in any profession, if you’re that consummate professional, I recommend you purchase specialty equipment (like lock-out tools) of your own.

Although there are some “downsides” to purchasing your own equipment (i.e., everyone will want to borrow your stuff), the “upside” is that you’ll have proper specialty equipment when needed, you won’t need to call the shop to request specialty equipment and it may promote job safety.

Rat in the Woodpile

Tow companies typically supply “only the minimal” for the simple reason that some tow operators are famous for losing equipment or “taking stuff” only to start their own companies.  In two-weeks alone, my average sized, eight-truck tow company mysteriously lost a set of extension lights, two recovery chains, a set of keys and a broom. One would think that’s mighty suspicious right?

Losing that much equipment wasn’t just a financial hit, I felt that one driver had sticky fingers. He’d been with the company less than a year and “word on the street” suggested he was buying a second-hand wrecker to set out on his own.

Under watchful eye of a carefully placed stealth camera, the culprit was captured red handed. Forget “tough love;” he was immediately dismissed and all equipment was recovered in-exchange for him not being prosecuted.

I believe it “company courtesy” that tow owners include specialty equipment as a means to meet best practices and total risk management head on. A reasonable arrangement suggests owner provide operators the best equipment possible to instill efficiency, proper equipment for situations, and to enhance on-scene safety.

On the other hand, it’s the employee’s responsibility to maintain and protect against subsequent loss, theft and damage. A tow operator should have no expectation and entitlement that specialty equipment is provided or for the taking. And when it’s time to  move on, the employee agrees to return company equipment without delay upon departure.     

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.



AT ShowPlace is Back in May! 

American Towman ShowPlace will back in Las Vegas from May 16 through May 18, 2023, at the Southpoint Hotel and Convention Center. Attendees can expect the same legendary hospitality, conferences, special events and two-day trade show, AT ShowPlace, featuring the industry’s top suppliers.  

According to American Towman Magazine's editor-in-chief Steve Calitri, "For the last two years, AT ShowPlace was held in September, as Covid required cancellation of the event in 2020 and date changes in 21' and 22'. But this year the exposition will be back in May, 2023.”  

One new event is the Quick Clearance Certification course taught by industry expert John Borowski and Ron Myers of Pine Tree Towing, who was recently named Towman of the Year. The two have teamed together to create a groundbreaking course that promotes standard operating procedures for quick clearance for a towman arriving to the scene of a highway incident. Calitri said, "This opportunity gives towman more presence and credibility with first responders and raises the playing field for the whole industry." 

American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas, sponsored by American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week, serves the western U.S. and Canada, and promises to be a unique show for Towmen.



This year, American Towman ShowPlace will be held from May 16 - 18 at the Southpoint Hotel and Convention Center.

Who's Stuff Is It?

Straps Specialty Equipment 14daa
By Randall C. Resch

If you had one gripe about working the tow and recovery industry, what would that be? One small town tow operator said, “My company’s owner is too cheap to put specialty equipment on the trucks!”

Are tow truck owner’s responsible for outfitting trucks beyond basic equipment? While there’s generally no pre-hire demand (or requirement) that tow operators provide their own equipment, it comes down to the pre-hire arrangement between company and employee. Comparably, if a repair shop hires someone as an ASE mechanic, it’s likely the mechanic provides their own tools. Should it be any different?

More than Basics?

At seventeen-years of age, I was destined to be the world’s best tow operator outfitted with the world’s best gear. Because I worked at my parent’s company, my misguided entitlement suggested the company’s owner (dad) was responsible for “Gucci equipment items” I determined important. From that silliness came a huge “No” in which I learned the important life’s lesson of “improvise, adapt and overcome.”

For tow trucks purchased new, tow manufacturers typically supply a minimum equipment package, i.e., winch, cable, snatch-block, a pair of ratchets and straps, J-Hooks, bucket, broom, and fire extinguisher. Any equipment beyond basic comes at the whim (and expense) of the company’s owner to meet niche and customer needs. Police contracts oftentimes require upgraded equipment necessary to rotation services.

When companies serve the high-end transport market, flatbed carriers should be outfitted with a plethora of soft, endless loops, eight-point tie-down straps, padding, ramps, sport’s car straps, dollies and even a motorcycle dolly. But, at who’s cost?

Go Professional

Most towers barely afford “three square meals” let alone buy specialty equipment. But for towers who have saved a bit of “mad money,” the industry is full of (tow) equipment providers catering to the industry’s specialty needs. As in any profession, if you’re that consummate professional, I recommend you purchase specialty equipment (like lock-out tools) of your own.

Although there are some “downsides” to purchasing your own equipment (i.e., everyone will want to borrow your stuff), the “upside” is that you’ll have proper specialty equipment when needed, you won’t need to call the shop to request specialty equipment and it may promote job safety.

Rat in the Woodpile

Tow companies typically supply “only the minimal” for the simple reason that some tow operators are famous for losing equipment or “taking stuff” only to start their own companies.  In two-weeks alone, my average sized, eight-truck tow company mysteriously lost a set of extension lights, two recovery chains, a set of keys and a broom. One would think that’s mighty suspicious right?

Losing that much equipment wasn’t just a financial hit, I felt that one driver had sticky fingers. He’d been with the company less than a year and “word on the street” suggested he was buying a second-hand wrecker to set out on his own.

Under watchful eye of a carefully placed stealth camera, the culprit was captured red handed. Forget “tough love;” he was immediately dismissed and all equipment was recovered in-exchange for him not being prosecuted.

I believe it “company courtesy” that tow owners include specialty equipment as a means to meet best practices and total risk management head on. A reasonable arrangement suggests owner provide operators the best equipment possible to instill efficiency, proper equipment for situations, and to enhance on-scene safety.

On the other hand, it’s the employee’s responsibility to maintain and protect against subsequent loss, theft and damage. A tow operator should have no expectation and entitlement that specialty equipment is provided or for the taking. And when it’s time to  move on, the employee agrees to return company equipment without delay upon departure.     

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Teen Who Loves Trucks Wins at Wrecker Pageant!
By Don Lomax
January 11 - January 17, 2023
On The Hook With Mr. Industry
Truckers were stranded at a rest stop in Sioux Falls, South Dakota until set free by a tow company.

Tow Company Frees Buried Trucks  

A major winter storm that hit Sioux Falls on Monday, January 2 left several truckers stranded in four-foot snow drifts at a rest top off of I-90 where they were marooned for 3 days. The truckers were waiting for the state to clear the rest area but they never showed up. 

Finally, Dick’s Towing of Mitchell, South Dakota arrived with a heavy duty wrecker. Tow operator Keith Crago said,“I pulled three of them out yesterday, and they were in the ditch. We had to have another wrecker hold them up so they wouldn’t tip over. It’s been crazy.” 

One by one the frozen and snow-trapped trucks were set free. 

Source: keloland.com

January 11 - January 17, 2023

CARB Law Takes Effect in California 

On January 1st, 2023, the latest California Air Resources Board (CARB) Law goes into effect, affecting heavy diesel trucks and buses. The regulation states that commercial vehicles with a Gross Vehicles Weight Rating (GVWR) of 14,001 lbs and above must be powered by an engine with a model year of EMY 2010 or newer. Just like with any law, there are some exceptions, options, and exemptions.  

For a tow company, it means that they will have to replace or retrofit their diesel-powered vehicles with ones having an engine and emissions control system that is at least a model year 2010 or newer. Since this applies to any diesel powered vehicle above 14,000 pounds, even their light duty trucks will need to be replaced. 

According to TIW business editor Brian Riker: “Although this regulation has been in place for many years, and it is now in its most recent phase, this latest CARB change has really hurt the trucking industry, and towers, especially with replacement vehicles being hard to source currently and when you can find one, they are way overpriced. Many towing equipment distributors are still 9-12 months out on delivering a new tow truck after it is ordered, leaving all the folks that waited until the last minute to upgrade their fleet in California scrambling for a suitable replacement.” 

Source: tfltruck.com/
Source: Brian J. Riker, Tow Industry Week

Highway User Fee to Hit Towers in Connecticut

As of the New Year, Connecticut is imposing a highway user fee (tax) on commercial vehicles weighing 26,000 pounds or more. The tax will range from 2.5 cents to 17.5 cents a mile depending on the weight of the vehicle. For example, a 26,000 –28,000-pound vehicle will be taxed at the low end of the scale, while a truck weighing 80,000 pounds will be taxed at 17.5 cents a mile. Companies operating such vehicles will need to register and pay fees on a monthly basis and make sure to account for their mileage.

According to TIW’s business editor Brian Riker, this user fee will impact the towing industry. He said, “Basically, every tower that is based within or travels through Connecticut with anything heavier than a light duty truck will be subject to the tax.” According to Riker, that includes medium and heavy-duty wreckers, industrial carriers, tractor trailers (like their Landoll or RGN units) even those operating certain light duty wreckers while towing anything that makes their actual or gross weight over 26,000 pounds. 

Naturally the new tax is not popular within the trucking industry. American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear said the new law “will have devastating consequences for businesses and families across Connecticut.” A couple of main arguments include 1.) rising costs to consumers, as those higher transport costs will be passed on 2.) driving businesses out of Connecticut as a result. Spear added that truck taxes such as this are “difficult to enforce and easy to evade, rewarding bad actors and punishing the good.” One tow company with several locations and a large fleet of medium and heavy-duty tow trucks, when asked about the tax, was unaware of the actual implementation date of the law and said about the tax: “We are disgusted.” 

Sources
portal.ct.gov
ccjdigital.com

2022 Winter Freeze Slams Towers 

Frigid temperatures sweeping across the country stole the limelight this week, keeping towers working around the clock.  

Just before Christmas, Bellingham, Washington was hit with their 3rd worst snowfall on record in the last 22 years. Berk’s Towing of Bellingham reported that they were too busy to help most people, focusing most of their efforts on helping emergency vehicles such as ambulances and snowplows. Owner Rita Ratzlaff said, “Things are really, really bad. There are trucks all over the place, in the ditch, and we are slammed. The phone just rings off the hook.”  

Further south, an ice storm in Portland, Oregon reportedly kept Anaya Towing going 24/7, as their call volume spiked from an average of 5 calls a day to more than 30. As arctic temperatures spread eastward, hitting America’s heartland, Missouri’s Seyer’s Garage reported a spike in calls from stranded motorists, averaging 30 or 40 a day. 

In Western New York, the city of Buffalo was hit by a treacherous blizzard, claiming upwards of thirty lives. NY Governor Kathy Hochul said the freezing event will “go down in history as Buffalo's most devastating storm.” One headline read: "In Buffalo, First Responders had to Save Fellow First Responders." Dan Rusiniak of Rusiniak's Towing said, "We're busy, busy. There are still cars and trucks everywhere."

One heartening story reported by the NY Times involved a tower who helped a stranded driver deliver insulin to her husband. On Christmas morning, Chris Giardina, who owns Jardys Towing & Recovery in Buffalo, received an urgent call from a woman stuck in a snowbank. He said, “She called me panicking.” He revved up his tow truck and pulled her as close to home as he could get through roads nearly impassable with snow, he said. “She does not have any power,” Mr. Giardina added. “But the main thing is he’s got his insulin.” 

Sources: 
nytimes.com
kwch.com
wdam.com
bellinghamherald.com

Kind Words and Support for Fallen Towman Jonathan Begley 

41-year-old towman Jonathan Begley, who was killed on the job nearly three weeks ago in Columbus, Georgia, was put to rest as his loved ones and other towmen gathered at a Hilton Hotel to memorialize him on Wed., December 21.  

“We’re out here to really support the one last ride and lay our brother to rest, Jonathan Begley, and really show our support to the family and really show what he meant to us,” said Chuck Griffin, who hired Jonathan at Griffin and Griffin Towing. 

“He was an outspoken person. He was loving. He was caring. And anything we would ask him to help us do, he did it,” said his co-worker, Danny Williams. 

During the service, State Representative Elect Teddy Reese presented Jonathan’s family with a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Skip Henderson. 

His employer, Griffin and Griffin Towing Company gave them a plaque and bought Christmas gifts for his children. 

One of his co-workers fought tears while remembering their final moments. 

“If you have someone that you love that you have not told that you love them, please reach out and do it ‘cus I lost a best friend,” said another co-worker, Chester Grantham. 

Source: wtvm.com

Washington State Towers Blitzed by Snow 

As snow pounds Northern Washington State, in what is reportedly the 3rd worst snowfall on record in the last 22 years, tow trucks are working non-stop.  

Johnson’s Towing Manager Jared Bibich said, “The roads are not good, there is ice underneath the snow and it is making it not a good commute. People are driving too fast and if they don’t have to leave, they shouldn’t.”  

The owners at Berk’s Towing said they are too busy to help most people and are focusing most of their efforts on helping emergency vehicles such as ambulances and snowplows. Owners Rita and Kerry Ratzlaff have been in the towing industry since 1993. “Things are really, really bad,” Rita Ratzlaff said. “There are trucks all over the place, in the ditch, and we are slammed. The phone just rings off the hook.”  

Source: bellinghamherald.com

Chattanooga to Pass New Tow Rates 

Tow companies in Chattanooga, Tennessee will receive higher tow rates, after mayor Tim Kelly agreed to a deal that amends an ordinance passed by the city council. 

In early December, the City Council voted to double the max rate that tow companies could charge, but the mayor vetoed it, saying it was too much. After negotiations, they have settled on a daytime rate of $225 with a night/weekend rate of $250. The agreement is $25 less than what city council originally proposed. Also in the deal, the city will update the rates each year to account for inflation. 

Currently in Chattanooga, tow companies can charge a maximum of $125 to tow passenger vehicles in the daytime and $135 during the evening and on weekends. 

“I am glad our negotiations with the towing industry and City Council resulted in a fairer deal for Chattanoogans, and I look forward to signing the amended ordinance to ensure tow fees remain fair and reasonable in the years to come,” said Kelly.  

Source: wdef.com

January 11 - January 17, 2023

Flawless Combine Recovery

combine1 pulver e9a4d
By Josh Schafer

On March 22, 2022, on a snowy and windy day in Minnesota, Pulver Towing responded to an emergency request from the Minnesota State Patrol involving an incident on US HWY 14 where a John Deere S780 combine track slid off of a trailer and was blocking the roadway.

Pulver, led by lead operator Josh Schafer, responded with the specialized equipment needed to recover the combine. Equipment included a 2006 Kenworth Century 9055 50 Ton, 2006 Freightliner Jerr-Dan 35 Ton, and 2018 Peterbilt 389 Century 1150 Rotator. The team of operators at scene also included Mark Schafer, Christian Riester, Bob Jaster, Justin Staeffler, Aaron Beek, and Darcy Beek.

Upon arrival, the first Pulver operator discovered that the combine was overturned and was cross ways blocking both lanes of US HWY 14. The Pulver professionals along with the Minnesota Balaton Fire Dept. took emergency corrective actions to mitigate the leaking fluids, using all the speedy dry they had available. Pulver used 18 bags of spill tackle rapid absorbent and 14 absorbent pads. The leaked fluid was contained to the roadway, curb and gutter and stopped from reaching the storm drain that went to the lake.

Pulver professionals then addressed the overturned combine. The rear planetary drives on the combine needed to be removed to prevent damage to them and the underside of the combine. Pulver removed the two planetary drives and placed them in the incident managers response truck.

Pulver professionals then rigged the combine to be up righted with a catchline to safely lower the combine to the ground. Pulver used two heavy recovery trucks to upright the combine. Once the combine was up righted, Pulver used a heavy recovery truck to extract the combine from the roadway to a side street allowing the US HWY to be reopened to the motoring public. The combine had no wheel / tracks on it and extra precautions were used to not damage its underside.

Once the combine was extracted from the US HWY, Pulver professionals and Balaton Fire removed the absorbents from the US HWY. The city of Balaton brought out a wheel loader to place the debris in and the City of Balaton disposed of the debris.

Pulver’s rotator was on a different incident at the time, causing a short delay until it would be available to lift the combine onto a lowboy trailer. When the rotator arrived, it was positioned to lift the combine. Pulver professionals used specialized rigging to lift the combine from four points on the combine. The fact that the combine did not have wheels or tracks on it was a challenge. The weight of the combine needed to be close to the rotator to safely lift it.

The lowboy trailer had to be backed under the combine and the rotator outrigger legs needed to be clear to allow the trailer to get under the combine. The combine was lifted and placed back on the lowboy trailer. A lot of consideration and planning transpired to perform the job safely and not create any damage to the combine that had a value of over $400,000.

After the combine was removed from the side street, Pulver professionals took corrective actions to clean up the absorbents on the street and in the curb and gutter. Pulver used a flatbed ramp truck to transport the containers of waste that was removed from the street and gutter. The waist was disposed of in the hazardous container at Pulver Marshall location.    

The recovery ended flawlessly and the combine was brought to a local dealership for repairs.

.............................
Pulver Motor Service, with several locations in Minnesota, has been towing for 100+ years, incorporating in 1920. Pulver's trucks, equipment, and experience handles all towing needs: light-duty towing, medium-duty towing, heavy-duty towing and recovery, equipment transport, local/long-distance towing, roadside assistance, lockout services, and jumpstarts. The company also does light to heavy-duty truck repair.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

   

Wrangling Coiled Tubing 

wrangling1 4b770
By George L. Nitti 

Like a maverick gone astray with cowboys at work, it took several towman and their heavy duty arsenal to wrangle a piece of machinery onto the road and back into service again.

At the end of November, Big Sky Towing of Odessa, Texas, was dispatched to pull out a massive coil tubing unit stuck in the sand in the “little bitty” town of Orla, Texas.  

Lead operator Travis Turner of Big Sky said, “The guy scooted over to let another truck pass him coming from the opposite direction. The unit was so heavy it just sank when it moved closer to the side of the road.”  

Weighing 350,000 pounds and measuring approximately 150 ft long, the coiled tubing unit, which is used for drill outs in the oil rich Permian Basin of Western Texas, would require heavy-duty power to bring it back onto the road and get it rolling once again. 

Turner, 140 miles from scene, turned to B & B Wrecker of Pecos, which was closer in distance to Orla, where he arranged to meet their lead operator, Harvey Carreras. Together they brought three Heavy Duty Wreckers: a 2020 Kenworth with a Vulcan V103 XP; and two Peterbuilt’s with Century 9055’s. 

“Ideally it would have been easier to do a pick and swing by lifting the back end of the tubing unit and setting it back down on the road,” said Turner, “but there was not enough room on the road to set up a crane. If you could magically cement the wrecker to the ground, you could have pulled it out with one wrecker, that is if you had enough snatch blocks and winch lines attached to it.” 

Positioning the wreckers like cowboys wrangling wayward cattle, the towers placed their units on the front right and left sides of the casualty, and the third directly in front/center. 

“We synchronized the pull,” said Turner. “We were each responsible for pulling it forward and back to the road. It was kind of like a slingshot, but with a third wrecker up front.” 

Carreras and Turner calculated the number of winch lines necessary to handle a 350,000-pound load. Turner said, “We had 18 winch lines attached to the front and sides of the trailer, using the snatch blocks to add more lines.” 

Using five winch lines, one a five-part line; the other a three-part line, their estimated pulling power was 700,000 pounds.  

“We over rigged on it,” said Carreras. “We put as many lines as we could put on there.” 

After one hour, including set-up, the coiled tubing unit was unstuck and rolling back down the dirt road, on the way to its destination.  

King of the Mixer 

coverphotoarticle ccf8c
By George L. Nitti

“A mixer recovery can turn you from a hero to a zero in two seconds flat.”  

Referring to a local tow saying, owner Mike Phillips of All-American Towing & Recovery, with locations in Denton, Justin and Rhone, Texas, understands what can go wrong with mixer recoveries, averaging 12 to 15 a month. He said, “If you don’t give the mixer the respect it deserves, it will absolutely not go your way.”   

On April 1, 2022, All-American Towing & Recovery was dispatched to yet another concrete mixer casualty, this time about 5 miles from one of their Texas locations.  

“Mixer recoveries are common around here,” said Phillips, owner of All-American, noting that there are probably over 300 mixer companies in the fast-growing Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex. “They fall over quite a bit because they have a high center of gravity.” 

Phillips indicated that it doesn’t take much for a driver to come around a turn too fast or slip their tire off the edge of the road, causing an awkwardly shaped 65,000-ton mixer to rock and tip over. 

Fortunately, Phillips and his crew are well versed in the mixer recovery routine, understanding the ins and outs, some presenting more challenges than others. Phillips said, “A mixer is one of those things that intimidates a lot of guys, especially guys that don’t work on them on the scale that we do.” 

Within minutes, All-American had their 2011 Kenworth 1075 Century Rotator dispatched, along with their 2015 Mack 5130 Century, with Phillips taking the lead that included operators Kris Moore, Tyler Parker and Jason Watts. 

“We don’t even need to talk when we get on scene,” said Phillips. “Everybody knows what their job is, everybody knows what we are going to use to upright it. We do so many of them, it just kind of floats. It’s like muscle memory.”  

The first measure was to assess and remove the drive line and set the brakes in order to prevent a rollaway situation. “If you start up righting one and it is on an incline, the tires roll and it takes off, there goes your tow truck with it,” said Phillips. 

Next the operators hooked the lift and catch bridle, simultaneously. Phillips emphasized, “You have to set them up slow and steady. It pays to allow the mud in the drum to find center because the drum will roll. It will pivot on its axis until the mud is on the bottom. And if you set it up too fast the drum will spin quickly, and the momentum will carry it in the opposite direction.” 

Particularly challenging was that the mixer laid perpendicular to the roadway with its nose against some trees. “Generally, we like to back up to the center of the drum and do a reverse roll,” said Phillips. “Or have a truck in the general area and pick it up and push it away from us.” 

In this case, the mixer was in a bad spot, sitting in a fairly steep ditch that made it impossible to get a truck down to it. So, their next option was to upright it off the rear pedestal.   

Phillips said, “That poses its own set of challenges. You must have a lot of trust in the drive motor in the front of the mixer drum to be able to accept and hold that weight. If we sensed that the motor had any kind of distortion to it or broken bolts, we would have had to do something different to it,” he said.  

While their 5130 25-ton applied downward pressure to the axles, the rotator up righted the mixer. Once upright, their 2018 Peterbilt Century 9055, which arrived later on scene, had its cables hooked to the nose, pulling the front of the mixer onto the road as Phillips, using a remote, swung the boom and set the back of the mixer onto the roadway where it was finally towed to the customer’s yard. 

Phillips said, “One thing I really push to my operators is that just because we have it upright, that doesn’t mean it’s all sunshine and rainbows from there. Generally, when that mixer is turned over, it’s sustained damage that’s going to make its towability less than ideal. So we preach to our guys to inspect it very well, to maintain your speeds and watch your turns.” 

Editor's Note: This story appeared in American Towman Magazine's July, 2022 Edition.  Photo credits go to Brad Fenley Images.

Warren, MI,
$175
(pop. 134,141)

Casselberry, FL
$375
(pop. 26,449)

Elkton, MD
$640
(pop. 15,579)

Loveland, CO
$250
(pop. 70,223)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
January 11 - January 17, 2023

Who's Stuff Is It?

Straps Specialty Equipment 14daa
By Randall C. Resch

If you had one gripe about working the tow and recovery industry, what would that be? One small town tow operator said, “My company’s owner is too cheap to put specialty equipment on the trucks!”

Are tow truck owner’s responsible for outfitting trucks beyond basic equipment? While there’s generally no pre-hire demand (or requirement) that tow operators provide their own equipment, it comes down to the pre-hire arrangement between company and employee. Comparably, if a repair shop hires someone as an ASE mechanic, it’s likely the mechanic provides their own tools. Should it be any different?

More than Basics?

At seventeen-years of age, I was destined to be the world’s best tow operator outfitted with the world’s best gear. Because I worked at my parent’s company, my misguided entitlement suggested the company’s owner (dad) was responsible for “Gucci equipment items” I determined important. From that silliness came a huge “No” in which I learned the important life’s lesson of “improvise, adapt and overcome.”

For tow trucks purchased new, tow manufacturers typically supply a minimum equipment package, i.e., winch, cable, snatch-block, a pair of ratchets and straps, J-Hooks, bucket, broom, and fire extinguisher. Any equipment beyond basic comes at the whim (and expense) of the company’s owner to meet niche and customer needs. Police contracts oftentimes require upgraded equipment necessary to rotation services.

When companies serve the high-end transport market, flatbed carriers should be outfitted with a plethora of soft, endless loops, eight-point tie-down straps, padding, ramps, sport’s car straps, dollies and even a motorcycle dolly. But, at who’s cost?

Go Professional

Most towers barely afford “three square meals” let alone buy specialty equipment. But for towers who have saved a bit of “mad money,” the industry is full of (tow) equipment providers catering to the industry’s specialty needs. As in any profession, if you’re that consummate professional, I recommend you purchase specialty equipment (like lock-out tools) of your own.

Although there are some “downsides” to purchasing your own equipment (i.e., everyone will want to borrow your stuff), the “upside” is that you’ll have proper specialty equipment when needed, you won’t need to call the shop to request specialty equipment and it may promote job safety.

Rat in the Woodpile

Tow companies typically supply “only the minimal” for the simple reason that some tow operators are famous for losing equipment or “taking stuff” only to start their own companies.  In two-weeks alone, my average sized, eight-truck tow company mysteriously lost a set of extension lights, two recovery chains, a set of keys and a broom. One would think that’s mighty suspicious right?

Losing that much equipment wasn’t just a financial hit, I felt that one driver had sticky fingers. He’d been with the company less than a year and “word on the street” suggested he was buying a second-hand wrecker to set out on his own.

Under watchful eye of a carefully placed stealth camera, the culprit was captured red handed. Forget “tough love;” he was immediately dismissed and all equipment was recovered in-exchange for him not being prosecuted.

I believe it “company courtesy” that tow owners include specialty equipment as a means to meet best practices and total risk management head on. A reasonable arrangement suggests owner provide operators the best equipment possible to instill efficiency, proper equipment for situations, and to enhance on-scene safety.

On the other hand, it’s the employee’s responsibility to maintain and protect against subsequent loss, theft and damage. A tow operator should have no expectation and entitlement that specialty equipment is provided or for the taking. And when it’s time to  move on, the employee agrees to return company equipment without delay upon departure.     

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

New Year Regulatory Changes 

13vehiclesystemchart e1220
By Brian J Riker 

January is the time when most regulatory updates and new legislation go into effect. Today I am going to review some of these changes that could impact towers, especially those that engage in interstate commerce. 

Let’s begin with Connecticut and their attack on trucking of all types. Commenting “[If] they don’t like it they can stay out of Connecticut. We don’t want the truck traffic anyway,” Governor Ned Lamont signed into law in June 2021 a law establishing a highway use fee for large trucks. The new fees apply to trucks with a gross weight of 26,000 pounds or more (class 8 to 13) with exemptions for milk haulers travelling to or from a dairy farm. Calculated on the vehicle’s weight and miles driven in the state the fees range from 2.5 up to 17.5 cents per mile for every mile driven within the state. 

This tax begins on January 1, 2023 and must be paid monthly online via MyConneCT, the state’s online tax filing and payment system. Carriers with vehicles meeting the criteria must have registered for a Highway Use Fee Permit prior to January 1st. This new tax is estimated to generate $45 million in the first year and upwards of $90 million thereafter according to the Connecticut Office of Fiscal Analysis.  

In Connecticut anyone that owns and operates a qualified truck, which for the towing industry will be medium and heavy-duty wreckers, industrial carriers, tractor trailers (like their Landoll or RGN units) even those operating certain light duty wreckers while towing anything that makes their actual or gross weight over 26,000 pounds that is based within or travels through Connecticut will be subject to the tax. 

There is no exemption for tow trucks that we are aware of currently. With less than clear information available on the state’s tax website, it is unclear exactly how this new law will be enforced or exactly what other groups, besides milk haulers, are or may be exempt. 

Only four other states have a weight-distance type tax on trucks currently, with all but Oregon having a quarterly filing requirement. Those states are New York, New Mexico, Kentucky and Oregon. 

Speaking of taxes, most states adjust their motor fuels tax at least annually, usually on January 1, and this year is no exception, with 10 states having tax changes taking effect. This may affect the price you pay at the pump for diesel or gasoline and will affect your IFTA tax returns for vehicles over 26,000 pounds crossing state lines. Please be sure you are using the latest tax rates as they come into effect when filing your IFTA returns. Most states have also resumed collecting motor fuel taxes at the pump, with New York resuming on January 1st. This will also affect your IFTA reporting and taxes due. 

Coming up on the horizon for 2023, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration plans to publish a notice of proposed rulemaking addressing mandatory speed limiters on commercial vehicles. The details of what this rule may contain are limited, with a previous notice asking questions about proposed speeds between 60-68 MPH and applying the rule to all trucks over 10,000 GVWR or just large trucks over 26,000 GVWR. FMCSA has set a deadline of June 30th to publish their notice. 

FMCSA also plans to publish rule makings on freight broker financial responsibility, freight dispatch services, and automated driving systems. In these notices the Agency will seek to require automatic emergency braking, collision avoidance and other “safety” systems mandatory on all new commercial motor vehicles. FMCSA will also be seeking public comments on how they can improve their safety fitness determination and changes to their current three tier system. 

Dangers Lurk Working On and Off-Ramps 

RAMPS PIC copy 6cff2
By Randall C. Resch   

Loading vehicles on a highway’s on-ramp or off-ramp is a process that takes little effort or concern. When loading vehicles in these locations, should towers be apprehensive? 

Several industry related incidents have occurred in which other towers have been struck and killed “as pedestrian workers” while working on or near freeway ramps. Working on and off-ramps, towers are no less vulnerable of being struck than when working highway lanes and shoulders. 

Existing Dangers      

On December 2, 2022, a tow operator was struck and killed on an entrance ramp as he worked to load a disabled Sheriff’s vehicle on a Georgia highway.   

In a similar scenario, another tower was struck by an intoxicated motorist as the clock read 0130 hours in early AM hours. Regardless of the time of day and location in proximity to on or off-ramps, these locations are potentially deadly for the following reasons:  1.) During normal driving practices vehicle speeds remain high until motorists reach traffic control at the top of off-ramps. 2.) When entering highway on-ramps, motorists tend to “hit the accelerator” so to reach the active speed of flowing traffic beyond painted Gore Points 

Ramp safety requires the same heightened safety awareness as that of working on highway shoulders. When working on and off-ramps, there’s no-time for complacency. The following are reminders: 

--Activate over-head “amber” emergency lights to provide advanced emergency warning to approaching motorist. “Amber lights-on” extends a visual warning that requires motorists to slow-down and move-over. Note: Where multi-lane on and off-ramps are located, a single-lane ramp may not provide ample room for vehicles to move-over 

--Adding cones, flares or “hockey-pucks” tend to help identify an active work-zone, especially at night 

--Big-city ramps tend to have sixteen-foot-high “sound walls” separating high-speed track from inner-city life or rural properties beyond highway lanes. To physically “Park” tow trucks, carriers, or heavy wreckers “stationary” next to these walls, it takes a bit of driving finesse to keep from scraping truck fenders walls. 

--The same safety techniques are necessary to safely exit on arrival, or when returning to the truck’s cab. Use proper TIM taught “Peek a Boo” techniques to ensure exiting and re-entering is done only when safe to do so  

--Work (whenever possible) off the traffic side to remain away from live traffic 

--Where that perfect “four-point tie-down” is too dangerous to attain, attach enough tie-down and move the tow truck to the first wide-open location or up the first available ramp. Note: While the law says four-point tie-down required, choose the best safety practice that doesn’t put you in harm’s way. 

--In the same manner of working on high-speed highways, towers are reminded to work quickly and efficiently to lessen their time on-scene 

--While it’s true there is less traffic (by vehicle count), speeds are equally as fast. Never be complacent to not think that an on or off-ramp is a safer place to be 

Smarts Over Experience 

Having reviewed several fatality incidents mentioned herein, it was mentioned that the tow operator’s killed had longevity and experience with the company’s they worked. One article noted the operator worked for the same company more than ten-years.  

While longevity and experience are two “descriptive characteristics” of a long-term employee, the guts of these investigations don’t reveal associated factors common to pedestrian fatals, i.e., walking, working or standing in a live-traffic lane, advanced emergency warning present, lighting, working the traffic-side controls, or other reasons that caused the fatality. 

The process of working highway on-ramps and off-ramps is typically never discussed in tow operator monthly training sessions. To my point, this topic is one that all tow operators should be aware. Being “smart” about the risks that lurk on highway ramps is every tower’s best step towards survival.  

If you’re that company’s owner, manager or safety trainer, be sure to combine the topic of “Working Gore Points,” as they too are part of on and off-ramp dangers. These locations are potentially deadly where white-line considerations should never be taken for granted.     

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

January 11 - January 17, 2023

Snowmobile Rotator Transformation

149696451 178049423911107 6762461962463143348 n 82cb3
By George L. Nitti

In the snow country of northern Ontario, where more than 20,000 miles of groomed snow trails are connected and maintained by a federation of snowmobile clubs, it takes a unique vision and dedication to rescue stranded snowmobilers. 

“A lot of people break down and get stuck and don’t have anyone to call,” said Domenic Lacaria, who designed a unique snow mobile with the essential functions of a tow truck. “I wanted to combine my love for designing with my love for snowmobiling. When I was snowmobiling and broke down a couple of times, I had no one to come rescue me.” 

So Lacaria, with a background in engineering, designed and patented a specially operated snowmobile rotator he calls the Tow Mobile, giving it the acronym S.T.A.R, which stands for Snowmobile Towing Assistance and Recovery.  

Sitting 4 ft. wide by 18.5 ft. long, the red unit is powered by a car engine and includes a rotator with an 800-pound boom, hydraulic pump system, winch and cables, custom built toolboxes, 3 ft wide outriggers, a heated cab with heated seats, and other devices common to the towing and recovery trade. 

“Tow mobile is more like a transport truck. You don’t take it off road because it is heavy, weighing 4500 pounds,” said Lacaria. “It’s designed with a lot of pulling power and dual wide track. I extended the whole thing by seven feet. The tracks, motor and hood are all original.” The original design includes the Italian made Alpina Sherpa 1.6 liter snowmobile. 

Although the boom can lift 3200, in its application it is designed to lift up to 1000 pounds, with the heaviest of snowmobiles weighing 600 to 700 pounds. Most snowmobiles that he picks up average 500 pounds. 

Getting stuck on a snowmobile could be an all-day affair if not for Lacaria, who will travel a radius of 2 hours to recover stranded drivers. He said, “You can run snowmobiles for two to three hours between cities and if you break down in the bush you may have a 30 mile walk to the main road. You are in bare land.” 

Which is not where you want to be stuck, particularly as night approaches and temperatures get colder. 

“Sometimes snowmobilers get their machines stuck in a creek in freezing conditions,” said Lacaria. “One guy last year lost the tips of 3 of his fingers trying to get it out. That’s one of the main concerns - not just towing the sled but getting the people out of the cold and back to town.”  

Since Tow Mobile is a big unit, it is frequently not used for many of the jobs that Lacaria will do, recoveries that require a nimbler approach with a smaller machine and sleigh. Lacaria said, “If the recovery is more than 300 ft off trail, then I will take another snowmobile. I will find out where the person is and drive along with the trailer and bring it to the nearest road crossing and leave the truck and trailer on the side of the road and off load it, go down the trail and do the recovery, take it back to my truck and then drive them and their snowmobile back to town.” 

As for the work, Lacaria notes that he goes out every other day, sometimes two times a day, and calculates his fees on a rough hourly rate, the distance he has to travel, how far down a trail he will need to go and the weight of the machine.  

“I’ve been getting calls across the northern states as well as Canada looking to purchase the Tow Mobile," he said. "As for the future, I want to grow and encompass the whole province. I want to work with existing towing companies and add to their list of things that they can do.” 

Hooked on UT

uniqueeblast 92087
By George L. Nitti

Over the past few years, Unique Towing (UT) of San Jose, California, has beefed up their heavy-duty presence, embracing the change by ensuring that their new heavy-duty trucks, including two spotless, head turning 1140 Century Rotators on 20’ and 21’ Kenworth T880’s, are as identical as possible.

“Right down to all of the accessories: cabs, visor, bumpers, lights, etc.,” said tow manager Stephen Thompson. “It’s important that they match.”

Thompson compares company branding to the sports industry. “When a Superbowl team comes out on the field, they are wearing the same uniform. Everything is the same and no one is superior.”

Unique’s two bold, red and white wrapped rotators, with bronze/gold lettering and teal shadowing embody the spirit of teamwork in the eyes of Thompson, whose background in sports has served to guide his belief in that core principle. He said, “We are a team. We are all equal. That is what 'Unique' stands for.”

Of course, teamwork and uniformity don’t imply a lack of uniqueness; on the contrary, Thompson noted that he has always wanted to be different. He said, “I used to see all the tow trucks out on the road with ‘towing and recovery’ written on the side under their company name. I wanted to change that on our trucks.”

So one innovation Thompson brought to the company brand, drawing on sports and his college experience when he played baseball on scholarship, was abbreviating Unique Towing to “UT,” like a college brand does with their own name. The abbreviation is written on the side doors, hood and on their other branding, like tee-shirts, hard hats and more.

According to Thompson, branding leaves a lasting impression on the customer, who may initially feel soured by having to get towed. “When the customer sees our team with clean uniforms that are tucked in, our uniform trucks, and our facility, it gives them a reason to feel better about their experience,” said Thompson.

On the side of the unit, is the slogan “You’ll get hooked on us.” “It’s subtle,” said Thompson. But one that begins to have a lasting impact over time.

Like following a sports team, once the players become familiar, the brand is merely the dress of a unique team of players working together.

Classic Striping, Easy to Remember Name 

buds 9704d

By George L. Nitti

Bud Rodgers, owner of Bud’s Towing of Cortland, Ohio, knew he wanted to own his own business when he graduated from high school in 1977. At first, he didn’t have a direction in sight, but was hired by a towing service part-time, which became a full-time position. Two years later, Bud started his tow company and as they say, the rest is history. Today, his name is found on his business and stands out on all of his 12 trucks, in a gradient filled, yellow to orange lettering, easy to see against the white backdrop of his units. 

Bud credits his high school colors for the color schematic and said, “I think it’s a good color. It sticks out, it makes our drivers a lot safer because the orange reflects. You can never have enough lights and reflectors on trucks.” 

Three of Bud’s trucks won 1st place awards in three classes at the Wrecker Pageant at The Towman Games in Cleveland last year. Their Ford 2019 F550 in the car carrier class, their 2003 with a F650 Chevron bed in the medium duty class, and their Ford 2000 F350 in the light duty class. Bud credits his drivers for winning the competitions, noting how his drivers’ try to “out do each other” when customizing their trucks. 

Their graphics, done in-house, are slightly different from one another but distinct enough to mark the same brand. They suggest a classic look, partly a result of the racing stripes wrapped around the bottom of their trucks and the pin-striping on the front sides of the units. 

“I used to have a race car and just kept the stripes. Some trucks just have too much lettering on them. If you are going down the road you can’t make out what’s on them,” he said. “We try to keep it simple but something people will remember.” He added, “The stripes are for safety purposes. We want people to see us so we don’t get hit.” 

The unit’s simplicity is epitomized by the company name: Bud’s easy to remember, old-fashioned nick-name, written in a backward slanted font in large lettering. The name was thought out as marketing tool in order to get the business going right away.  

Bud said, “We went over a couple of names and we thought that being my name was ‘Bud,’ and ‘B’ was close to the top of the alphabet, that that would put us first in the phone book.” 

Finally, what sets each of the trucks apart are their names. Bud said, “Each truck has its own name. ‘Smoky,’ ‘Next Available,’ ‘Light Whitening,’ ‘Sleepless Nights....’” 

But always center stage, the company name is prominent, even on the front, where it is clearly marked on the front of the hood. 

Bud said, “When your name is on the front, they know who is coming. Its helps to identify you at the scene of the accident.” 

January 11 - January 17, 2023

Transportation Calendars

calendar 19ff0
Photo Card Specialists features a line of six transportation-themed calendars for any vehicle enthusiast. 

The 2023 collection includes Antique Tow Trucks, Super Tow Trucks, Cabover Trucks, Multi-Axle Semi Trucks, Super Semi Trucks, and Classic Cars. Shipping is included with each order, and quantity discounts are available. Calendars can be purchased at calendars4you.com or by calling 800-727-4488. 

As always with Photo Card Specialists, towing or trucking companies that want to create custom calendars featuring their own fleet are welcome to call 800-727-4488 to place an order. 

Ice Claw

iceclaw2 f354e
This Ice Claw keeps you safe in icy conditions. Designed to fit 3-1/2" x 3-1/2" crossbars which are commonly found on car carriers and light-duty tow trucks. 

Features 

  • Increase Safety: Helps prevent slipping on ice 
  • The 3" fits 3" x 3" crossbar 
  • The 3.5" fits 3-1/2" x 3-1/2" crossbar 
  • The crossbar is commonly found on car carriers and light-duty tow trucks 
For more information on the Ice Claw, visit zips.com

Headsets for Crew Communication

EVADE SDXT copy 5cb79
Eartec EVADE are a new class of Light Industrial, full duplex headsets designed for professional crews that need hands free, simultaneous talk, wireless communication. Single and dual ear EVADE feature deluxe padding and a sleek, fully adjustable headband that provide outstanding comfort. The Evade XTreme is a heavy duty, dual ear model that can be worn with a hard hat.

All EVADE headsets are self-contained and feature a compact full duplex transceiver built inside the ear cups eliminating wires and belt packs. Complete intercoms include one “MAIN” unit that relays the digital signals generated by up to eight “Remotes”. The headsets link automatically without a HUB or base station making them easy to operate and affordable. Evade wireless can connect up to nine users within a 400-yard range enhancing coordination, productivity, and safety.

For more information on this product, https://eartec.com/

January 11 - January 17, 2023

January 11 - January 17, 2023
Repossession rates are rising, nearing or exceeding pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Car Repos Rising 

Car repossessions continue to rise, as consumers fall behind on their car payments due to higher car prices and prolonged inflation, according to a report by NBC News. Loan defaults now exceed where they were in 2019, pre-pandemic. Economists are predicting 2023 to continue that trend, with increasing unemployment, high inflation and dwindling household savings. 

The average monthly payment for a new car is up 26% since 2019 to $718, with nearly one in six new car buyers spending more than $1000 a month on vehicles.  

“These repossessions are occurring on people who could afford that $500 or $600 a month payment two years ago, but now everything else in their life is more expensive,” said Ivan Drury, director of insights at car buying website Edmunds. “That’s where we’re starting to see the repossessions happen because it’s just everything else starting to pin you down.” 

Consequently, the repo business is having a hard time keeping up, as 30% of repo firms left the business when repo rates plummeted in 2020. Jeremy Cross, the president of International Recovery Systems in Pennsylvania, said he can’t find enough repo men to meet the demand. He said lenders are paying him premiums to repossess their cars first in anticipation of a continued increase in loan defaults.  

Source: nbcnews.com

2022 Winners of the RABF Dynamic Slide  

Ana Favela and her husband of Lalo’s Towing in Illinois are the winners of the Dynamic Slide in Unit, which was donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing. The drawing took place at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Nov. 16 – 19, and benefits the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund. 

Ana and her husband entered the drawing after purchasing two raffle tickets on November 19. They purchased two more tickets and ended up having the winning ticket drawn by a young volunteer. Ana said, “I’m happy to support the work of the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund and excited to win this year’s raffle!” 

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund has disbursed over $44,000 in 2022 to nine families and over $685,000 to date. The unit is valued at over $10,000 and raises thousands of dollars annually, helping families affected by the dangers of the repossession industry and their unfortunate circumstances that can devastate a family.

For more information about donating to the fund, visit www.recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org, contact 703-365-0409, or email at donations@recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org. 

Auto Loan Balances and Delinquencies Rise  

Despite a 19% decline in auto sales over the last 3 months, balances on auto loans and leases are surging due higher priced vehicles and constrained supply. Auto loans also surged because used-vehicle prices had spiked. 

Balances on auto loans and leases increased by 2.2% in Q3 from Q2, and by 6.1% year-over-year, to a record $1.52 trillion, according to data from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report. 

The rate of all auto loans and leases – prime and subprime – that were 30 days and more past due rose to 6.2% in Q3, according to the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit. 

Source: wolfstreet.com

GM Financial to Pay 3.5 Million for Illegal Repossessions

GM Financial, GM’s finance arm, has agreed to pay 3.5 million to settle allegations that they breached US federal law in violating the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act by illegally repossessing 71 vehicles and by mishandling over 1,000 vehicle lease termination requests. 

GM Financial is to pay $3.5 million to the affected servicemembers and a $65,480 civil penalty to the government. In addition, $10,000 will be paid directly to each of the 71 servicemembers who had their vehicles unlawfully repossessed. 

The department alleges that GM Financial has improperly denied lease termination requests, charged illegitimate early termination fees, and failed to provide timely refunds of lease amounts since 2015. 

https://gmauthority.com/

© 2023  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.       