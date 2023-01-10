New Year Regulatory Changes

By Brian J Riker January is the time when most regulatory updates and new legislation go into effect. Today I am going to review some of these changes that could impact towers, especially those that engage in interstate commerce. Let’s begin with Connecticut and their attack on trucking of all types. Commenting “[If] they don’t like it they can stay out of Connecticut. We don’t want the truck traffic anyway,” Governor Ned Lamont signed into law in June 2021 a law establishing a highway use fee for large trucks. The new fees apply to trucks with a gross weight of 26,000 pounds or more (class 8 to 13) with exemptions for milk haulers travelling to or from a dairy farm. Calculated on the vehicle’s weight and miles driven in the state the fees range from 2.5 up to 17.5 cents per mile for every mile driven within the state. This tax begins on January 1, 2023 and must be paid monthly online via MyConneCT, the state’s online tax filing and payment system. Carriers with vehicles meeting the criteria must have registered for a Highway Use Fee Permit prior to January 1st. This new tax is estimated to generate $45 million in the first year and upwards of $90 million thereafter according to the Connecticut Office of Fiscal Analysis. In Connecticut anyone that owns and operates a qualified truck, which for the towing industry will be medium and heavy-duty wreckers, industrial carriers, tractor trailers (like their Landoll or RGN units) even those operating certain light duty wreckers while towing anything that makes their actual or gross weight over 26,000 pounds that is based within or travels through Connecticut will be subject to the tax. There is no exemption for tow trucks that we are aware of currently. With less than clear information available on the state’s tax website, it is unclear exactly how this new law will be enforced or exactly what other groups, besides milk haulers, are or may be exempt. Only four other states have a weight-distance type tax on trucks currently, with all but Oregon having a quarterly filing requirement. Those states are New York, New Mexico, Kentucky and Oregon. Speaking of taxes, most states adjust their motor fuels tax at least annually, usually on January 1, and this year is no exception, with 10 states having tax changes taking effect. This may affect the price you pay at the pump for diesel or gasoline and will affect your IFTA tax returns for vehicles over 26,000 pounds crossing state lines. Please be sure you are using the latest tax rates as they come into effect when filing your IFTA returns. Most states have also resumed collecting motor fuel taxes at the pump, with New York resuming on January 1st. This will also affect your IFTA reporting and taxes due. Coming up on the horizon for 2023, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration plans to publish a notice of proposed rulemaking addressing mandatory speed limiters on commercial vehicles. The details of what this rule may contain are limited, with a previous notice asking questions about proposed speeds between 60-68 MPH and applying the rule to all trucks over 10,000 GVWR or just large trucks over 26,000 GVWR. FMCSA has set a deadline of June 30th to publish their notice. FMCSA also plans to publish rule makings on freight broker financial responsibility, freight dispatch services, and automated driving systems. In these notices the Agency will seek to require automatic emergency braking, collision avoidance and other “safety” systems mandatory on all new commercial motor vehicles. FMCSA will also be seeking public comments on how they can improve their safety fitness determination and changes to their current three tier system.

Dangers Lurk Working On and Off-Ramps

By Randall C. Resch Loading vehicles on a highway’s on-ramp or off-ramp is a process that takes little effort or concern. When loading vehicles in these locations, should towers be apprehensive? Several industry related incidents have occurred in which other towers have been struck and killed “as pedestrian workers” while working on or near freeway ramps. Working on and off-ramps, towers are no less vulnerable of being struck than when working highway lanes and shoulders. Existing Dangers On December 2, 2022, a tow operator was struck and killed on an entrance ramp as he worked to load a disabled Sheriff’s vehicle on a Georgia highway. In a similar scenario, another tower was struck by an intoxicated motorist as the clock read 0130 hours in early AM hours. Regardless of the time of day and location in proximity to on or off-ramps, these locations are potentially deadly for the following reasons: 1.) During normal driving practices vehicle speeds remain high until motorists reach traffic control at the top of off-ramps. 2.) When entering highway on-ramps, motorists tend to “hit the accelerator” so to reach the active speed of flowing traffic beyond painted Gore Points Ramp safety requires the same heightened safety awareness as that of working on highway shoulders. When working on and off-ramps, there’s no-time for complacency. The following are reminders:



--Activate over-head “amber” emergency lights to provide advanced emergency warning to approaching motorist. “Amber lights-on” extends a visual warning that requires motorists to slow-down and move-over. Note: Where multi-lane on and off-ramps are located, a single-lane ramp may not provide ample room for vehicles to move-over



--Adding cones, flares or “hockey-pucks” tend to help identify an active work-zone, especially at night



--Big-city ramps tend to have sixteen-foot-high “sound walls” separating high-speed track from inner-city life or rural properties beyond highway lanes. To physically “Park” tow trucks, carriers, or heavy wreckers “stationary” next to these walls, it takes a bit of driving finesse to keep from scraping truck fenders walls.



--The same safety techniques are necessary to safely exit on arrival, or when returning to the truck’s cab. Use proper TIM taught “Peek a Boo” techniques to ensure exiting and re-entering is done only when safe to do so



--Work (whenever possible) off the traffic side to remain away from live traffic



--Where that perfect “four-point tie-down” is too dangerous to attain, attach enough tie-down and move the tow truck to the first wide-open location or up the first available ramp. Note: While the law says four-point tie-down required, choose the best safety practice that doesn’t put you in harm’s way.



--In the same manner of working on high-speed highways, towers are reminded to work quickly and efficiently to lessen their time on-scene



--While it’s true there is less traffic (by vehicle count), speeds are equally as fast. Never be complacent to not think that an on or off-ramp is a safer place to be Smarts Over Experience Having reviewed several fatality incidents mentioned herein, it was mentioned that the tow operator’s killed had longevity and experience with the company’s they worked. One article noted the operator worked for the same company more than ten-years. While longevity and experience are two “descriptive characteristics” of a long-term employee, the guts of these investigations don’t reveal associated factors common to pedestrian fatals, i.e., walking, working or standing in a live-traffic lane, advanced emergency warning present, lighting, working the traffic-side controls, or other reasons that caused the fatality. The process of working highway on-ramps and off-ramps is typically never discussed in tow operator monthly training sessions. To my point, this topic is one that all tow operators should be aware. Being “smart” about the risks that lurk on highway ramps is every tower’s best step towards survival. If you’re that company’s owner, manager or safety trainer, be sure to combine the topic of “Working Gore Points,” as they too are part of on and off-ramp dangers. These locations are potentially deadly where white-line considerations should never be taken for granted. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.