Digital Edition
The Week's Features
Tow Procession Honors Fallen Oklahoma Tower
Tesla on the Tracks
Some precautions taken to lift an EV off of a railroad track.
Slapped in the Face
Take care when securing winchlines to snatchblocks
Breaking New Ground
Award winning truck showcases "ground breaking" graphics.
2022 RABF Winners of the RABF Dynamic Slide
Benefits go to help families of Recovery Agents.
Events
TowXpo Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
July 13-15, 2023
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 16-18, 2023
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 16-18, 2023
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing December 14 - December 20, 2022

Does On-Highway Work Demand Hazard Pay?

Lego Driver small 0af41
By Randall C. Resch        

I recently happened upon forum banter in which towers were debating adding charges to tow bills for services I always considered part of doing the job. One tower posted: “If you don't charge hazard pay for calls on the interstate or expressway, you should!”

So a car involved in a highway crash gets towed to the yard in the usual manner. A call from the owner asks about charges and the phone person says, “Because your car’s crashed on the highway, we’re adding a $100 Hazard Fee for transporting your car off the highway. And, oh yeah … that’s on top of the basic tow and mileage fees. Howdja’ like to pay for that?”

You’re Charging What?

While charging hazard fees seems reasonable, consider what it might take to make that happen? In an industry in which operators are injured and killed, seven challenges stand in the way of approval.

1. Who determines what a tow operator’s life worth?
2. Is this fee set by individual cities, counties and states?
3. What should a “per incident fee” cost in actual dollars?
4. Under what criteria would on-highway response dictate or demand hazard fees?
5. How will tow operators benefit from fees collected?
6. Who pays hazard fees?
7.Will law enforcement authorize hazard fees for contract providers?

Operator’s As Recipients?

Tow operators place themselves in harm’s way to provide on-shoulder and highway services, not the company. If responding tow companies were allowed to collect hazard fees, is that fee paid directly to the operator risking their lives when working on-highway calls?

If fees are collected, shouldn’t the company hold them in a designated fund to support injured drivers during recovery, or assist families that lost a loved one?

Should tow companies provide life insurance assistance to their operators?

One tow owner said, “I’ll only charge when there’s risk of death.” While I understand this, I know that some unscrupulous companies will stack hazard fees because “Every call is potentially dangerous.”

Charging hazard fees might be a real possibility, or, is it just another way to gouge the motoring public? “Let’s see, clean deck fee, go get fuel fee, fire extinguisher fee, Covid fee, wash the truck fee, nighttime fee, fuel surcharge, and, oh yeah, nowwe’re charging hazard fees.”

Untrained Operators

Because roadway dangers are worse than ever, sending untrained tow operators to on-highway requests is a recipe for an untimely pedestrian strike or operator fatality. That also speaks to experienced towers that brag they’ve been hit more than once.

Since no national requirement requires tow operators to attend National Traffic Incident Courses (TIM) to ensure operators receive the right-approach to on-highway response, as owners, what on-highway training is part of your in-house program?

In my opinion, if tow operators have no formal training and no TIM certificate on-file, they have no business serving on-highway response.  

Why So Slow?

What justifies charging hazard fees?

Towers have responded 24/7 to on-highway calls over one-hundred years and haven’t collected such fees. Would adding them (on top of all other fees) price tow services out of the local market?

Charging willy-nilly with no backing or support from tow associations and law enforcement, customers, motor clubs and insurance agents will balk at paying over-inflated invoices.

Submitting hazard fees for on-highway response is questionable. I’m not suggesting it can’t happen, but until such time there’s unity in the industry, acceptance and approval to charge bonafide hazard fees will likely never happen.     

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.



Click here to read more

Washington State Moving Towards “Blue Lights” Law  

Washington State legislator Sen. Jeff Wilson (R), prefiled legislation on December 6 that would allow tow truck operators to use rear facing blue lights while performing tow recovery operations along the side of a road. The bill, in process for nearly a year, has bi-partisan support, co-sponsored by Sen. John Lovick (D). 

“The big part of the bill is to support the existing ‘move over, slow down,’ requirements for drivers when encountering roadside accidents,” Wilson said. 

The legislation, Senate Bill 5023, would not permit tow trucks to use front-facing blue lights or use blue lights while going to or from the scene of an accident but would allow tow truck operators to use the blue lights while accelerating back into traffic after leaving an accident scene. 

The bill would be known as the Arthur Anderson and Raymond Mitchell Tow Operators Safety Act, in honor of two tow operators who died in the 19th District while performing their jobs.  

Source: thereflector.com



Washington State Senator Jeff Wilson (R) has spearheaded bi-partisan legislation supporting the use of blue lights on tow trucks.

Does On-Highway Work Demand Hazard Pay?

Lego Driver small 0af41
By Randall C. Resch        

I recently happened upon forum banter in which towers were debating adding charges to tow bills for services I always considered part of doing the job. One tower posted: “If you don't charge hazard pay for calls on the interstate or expressway, you should!”

So a car involved in a highway crash gets towed to the yard in the usual manner. A call from the owner asks about charges and the phone person says, “Because your car’s crashed on the highway, we’re adding a $100 Hazard Fee for transporting your car off the highway. And, oh yeah … that’s on top of the basic tow and mileage fees. Howdja’ like to pay for that?”

You’re Charging What?

While charging hazard fees seems reasonable, consider what it might take to make that happen? In an industry in which operators are injured and killed, seven challenges stand in the way of approval.

1. Who determines what a tow operator’s life worth?
2. Is this fee set by individual cities, counties and states?
3. What should a “per incident fee” cost in actual dollars?
4. Under what criteria would on-highway response dictate or demand hazard fees?
5. How will tow operators benefit from fees collected?
6. Who pays hazard fees?
7.Will law enforcement authorize hazard fees for contract providers?

Operator’s As Recipients?

Tow operators place themselves in harm’s way to provide on-shoulder and highway services, not the company. If responding tow companies were allowed to collect hazard fees, is that fee paid directly to the operator risking their lives when working on-highway calls?

If fees are collected, shouldn’t the company hold them in a designated fund to support injured drivers during recovery, or assist families that lost a loved one?

Should tow companies provide life insurance assistance to their operators?

One tow owner said, “I’ll only charge when there’s risk of death.” While I understand this, I know that some unscrupulous companies will stack hazard fees because “Every call is potentially dangerous.”

Charging hazard fees might be a real possibility, or, is it just another way to gouge the motoring public? “Let’s see, clean deck fee, go get fuel fee, fire extinguisher fee, Covid fee, wash the truck fee, nighttime fee, fuel surcharge, and, oh yeah, nowwe’re charging hazard fees.”

Untrained Operators

Because roadway dangers are worse than ever, sending untrained tow operators to on-highway requests is a recipe for an untimely pedestrian strike or operator fatality. That also speaks to experienced towers that brag they’ve been hit more than once.

Since no national requirement requires tow operators to attend National Traffic Incident Courses (TIM) to ensure operators receive the right-approach to on-highway response, as owners, what on-highway training is part of your in-house program?

In my opinion, if tow operators have no formal training and no TIM certificate on-file, they have no business serving on-highway response.  

Why So Slow?

What justifies charging hazard fees?

Towers have responded 24/7 to on-highway calls over one-hundred years and haven’t collected such fees. Would adding them (on top of all other fees) price tow services out of the local market?

Charging willy-nilly with no backing or support from tow associations and law enforcement, customers, motor clubs and insurance agents will balk at paying over-inflated invoices.

Submitting hazard fees for on-highway response is questionable. I’m not suggesting it can’t happen, but until such time there’s unity in the industry, acceptance and approval to charge bonafide hazard fees will likely never happen.     

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

American Towman Exposition 2022
Reality TV Stars Transform Tow Truck Next Level
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Towers on Vaccination
I got vaccinated without any side effects
I got vaccinated and had subsequent health issues
I am not vaccinated
I see no good reason to be vaccinated
Answers are anonymous
homediv
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
December 14 - December 20, 2022
On The Hook With Mr. Industry
The suspect, Kerry Coates Kavanaugh, was arrested for the hit and run.

Texas Tower Killed in Hit and Run 

A tow truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday, December 10 near Goldthwaite, Texas, located in Central Texas.  

Authorities said Patrick Morin, 61, was loading and securing a vehicle onto his tow truck when an unknown pickup truck failed to move over or slow down and struck him. 

The pickup truck fled the scene after the accident. 

Morin was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspect, 38-year-old Kerry Coates “KC” Kavanaugh, was later arrested and has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.  

Source: fox44news.com

American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv tow411
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 14 - December 20, 2022
Southern California towers and their respective tow companies gathered and drove in procession in honor of Michael Micheletti, who died accidentally while attempting to secure a semi-tractor.

Memorial Tribute for California Tower Michael Micheletti 

Over 150 towers gathered and drove in procession on Saturday, December 4, in San Bernardino, California to pay tribute to 41-year-old Michael Micheletti, who was killed on November 8. Micheletti worked for Statewide Towing & Recovery. 

It was reported by the Sheriff's Dept. that while Micheletti was trying to secure a tractor-trailer to his tow truck, the tractor portion became detached from the lift of the tow truck. The tractor slid off, rolling backwards and trapping him under the tractor. Micheletti was then dragged approximately 50 feet before being dislodged from under the tractor.  

Towers gathered in the parking lot of the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino around 10:30 p.m. to participate in a memorial procession, where they traveled several freeways including Interstate 215, I-10 and I15. They ended at the Pro Image Transport Yard where colleagues, other drivers and their families gathered to remember Micheletti. 

Source: paininthepass.info

Tow Procession Honors Fallen Oklahoma Tower 

Fallen tower John Alic Mills, 31 of Oklahoma was honored by family and friends at Trinity Baptist Church in Muskogee. Towers gathered in procession, with more than 80 wreckers parked outside the church.  

Mills, who worked for Red Beards Towing, was struck and killed on November 26 when a driver went off the road and hit him. The cause is still under investigation.

To further honor Mills, his name is on display on tow trucks and other signage. 

Bryan Albrecht, president of the Oklahoma Wrecker Owners Association said that even with the “Slow Down and Move Over” law, people continue to let distractions put other’s lives at risk. 

He said, “Everybody has got a cellphone in their hand, they’re watching videos," Albrecht said. "Technology has just led to that much more distraction for the driver going down the roadway." 

Source: newson6.com

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Tower

Patrick McAdoo, the man who shot and killed Oregon tower Patrick Sanford, owner of Titan Towing of Hillsborough, was sentenced to life in prison on December 5.  

Sanford was killed on June 17, 2021 after releasing McAdoo’s car, who confronted him 30 minutes after his car was released. The D.A.’s Office said Sanford, afraid for his safety, pepper-sprayed McAdoo who responded by shooting Sanford three times.  

Although McAdoo claimed he was acting in self-defense, he was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.  

McAdoo was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years before parole. If ever released, McAdoo will have lifetime post-prison supervision, according to the D.A.’s Office. 

Source: kptv.com

Georgia Tower Struck and Killed 

Tow truck driver Jonathan Begley, 41, died after being struck by a vehicle on an entrance ramp in Columbus, Georgia. .

Begley was hit while he was in the process of loading up a State Trooper’s vehicle that had broken down. 

He was pronounced dead on Friday night, Dec. 2. 

Source: wrbl.com

TRAA Against Unique Electronic IDs for CMVs

TRAA submitted a public comment in response to a proposed rulemaking change that would affect the towing industry.

The comments were solicited by FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration), in response to amending safety regulations requiring every commercial motor vehicle (CMV) operating in interstate commerce to be equipped with electronic identification (ID) technology capable of wirelessly communicating a unique ID number when queried by a Federal or State motor carrier safety enforcement personnel. FMCSA maintains that it will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the roadside inspection program by more fully enabling enforcement agencies to focus their efforts at high-risk carriers and drivers.

In their public comment, TRAA stands against the amendment for several reasons. One critical reason mentioned stated: "As traffic incident management responders, towing and recovery professionals work tirelessly on the nation’s roadways to keep lanes of travel clear and safe for motorists and other commercial vehicles. Any proposal that potentially increases the time a responder is on the roadway only increases their risk of serious injury and death."

TRAA concludes that although they understand the intention of FMCSA, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), and other groups to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the roadside inspection program, if enacted, the proposal would be burdensome, costly, and pose a serious safety risk. 

Source: TRAA newsletter

Tower Downed in Oklahoma 

An Oklahoma tow truck driver was hit and killed on Nov. 26, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). 

31-year-old tower John Mills of Red Beard’s Towing in Muscogee, Oklahoma was loading a Tesla onto a wrecker when a driver went off the road and hit and killed him. 

OHP Lt. Mark Southall said investigators are looking into why the driver, a 76-year-old man, did not move over or at least slow down, which is the law. 

"At the time he traveled well off the roadway, struck the back of a Tesla, which then struck the wrecker driver and overturned multiple times off the side of the road," explained Southall. 

Loved ones said Mills was passionate about working as a tow truck operator, and his coworkers at Red Beard’s are devastated. 

“John’s been a great asset to our team," said Mark Parks, owner of Red Beard's Towing. "Our customers love him. He’s worked with our other employees in previous positions in other places before. We’ve had nothing but great reviews. He loved to help people.” 

Source: newson6.com



homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
December 14 - December 20, 2022

Tesla on the Tracks

teslatracks1 91b2d
By George L. Nitti

On November 11, 2022, Nick’s Towing Service of Rutherford, NJ, was called in by the New Jersey Transit Police Department to recover a Tesla that was reportedly stuck on the railroad tracks in Emerson, NJ.  

“The driver apparently came down a parking lot and inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, jumping a ravine, and leapt onto the tracks,” informed owner Nick Testa. “The family of four safely exited the vehicle with no injuries and NJ Transit stopped all rail activity until we got the vehicle off the tracks,” said Testa. 

Nick’s sent driver Dan Negron to scene in their 2013 Hino Century 21 ft flatbed, who found the Tesla straddling the tracks. Negron subsequently called dispatch for the company’s 2008 Peterbilt 1075 Century Rotator, driven by JT Sagun, and for recovery supervisor John Sagun, Sr. to be sent to the scene. 

Upon inspection of the Tesla Sagun, Sr. realized that the Tesla was leaking coolant from the battery pack. 

“You couldn’t drag it off the tracks for fear of shorting out the batteries. A rotator was needed to safely lift it off the tracks and get it into a parking lot,” said Testa. 

Using a Miller Spreader Bar to set up for the lift off the railroad tracks, the Tesla was lifted, rotated, and set down into a parking lot by the rotator. 

Since there had been some concerns about the leaking battery pack and potential damage to the batteries themselves, another unit was dispatched to scene. 

“We decided not to put it on our flatbed but rather to use our 2020 Dodge Ram Auto Loader with dollies, driven by Courtney Marsh,” Testa said. “Just in case the batteries went on fire, we could quickly drop the car without any damage to our equipment.” 

From there, the Tesla was taken to the company’s outdoor, secure storage facility, where it was segregated from the rest of the cars for fear of the battery going on fire.” 

Nick concluded, “The main concern is fire. Extra care and training are needed whenever you are dealing with an electric vehicle of any make.” 

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

Seaplane Goes for a REAL Ride

seaplanecover 44bdb
By George L. Nitti 

On Lake Livingston, a recreational water hole 45 minutes north of Houston, Texas, a pilot navigating a seaplane used for fighting forest fires dropped down for a water pickup when its pontoon struck a stump under the surface of the water, causing the plane to crash into the lake and sink. Fortunately, the pilot’s life was spared, but the wrecked sea plane would not be so lucky. 

The event triggered a three day, around the clock operation in the middle of August involving police, fire, hazmat, a tow boat and wrecker company, said Andrew Milstead, owner of Milstead Corporation. It was Milstead’s hazmat company, Milstead HMR of Conroe, Texas, that was summoned by an insurance company to coordinate the emergency response and to contain a ruptured fuel tank leaking fuel and hydraulic fluid into the lake.   

“After setting our eyes on the situation, the first thing we did,” said Thomas Wilson, Milstead HMR’s general manager, “was to put an 8-inch containment boom that goes slightly underwater and encircle that around the aircraft. Then we took a special pad, which repels water and soaks up hydrocarbons, and skimmed it around the contaminated area.” 

While Hazmat was working on clean up, Tow Boat US, which was brought in by Milstead, was working on floating the plane and helping to move it ashore, over a mile in distance. Their mobile unit included a Mako Center Console and a 25 ft. pontoon equipped with underwater airbags, generators and compressors. 

“The biggest challenge was the damage to the plane,” said Michael Montgomery of Tow Boat US. “One of the wings was broken and stuck in the mud. When I went into the water, I discovered that the lift points weren’t going to work so I had to do a lot of maneuvering of the lift bags to float and move it.” 

Originally the recovery team planned on taking the sea plane to a ramp on shore, near an RV park, but due to low water levels on the lake and a sandbar, they strategically turned their plan to using the bridge on highway 190, which spanned the lake. 

Hazmat then turned to Milstead Automotive and dispatched a rotator, where lead operator Chris Greenhaw would wait at the bridge with their 2019 Kenworth T880 Twin Steer Century 1075. 

Mongomery said, “The bridge has a causeway. We towed it to where the bridge started and anchored it there, tying on to the wrecker until they were able to close the bridge.” 

After staging it for several hours in that location, when local authorities closed the bridge around 11 p.m., Greenhaw moved the rotator to the bridge’s center while Hazmat HMR and Tow Boat US brought the plane over. Then Greenhaw pulled it up and over the rail and chain link fence. Greenhaw said, “We put a bridal on it and I just pulled it up.” 

Once brought onto the bridge, the final leg of the journey was getting the plane to the RV park, without doing further damage. 

Greenhaw said, “We put a sling underneath, right in front of the wings around the fuselage, and another sling through the cabin of the cockpit, and drove it approximately 1 mile with it hanging on the back of the wrecker.” 

To keep the plane moving in a straight line, due to its 60 ft. wingspan, Greenhaw secured the plane’s left wing with the deck winch and pulled it tight to the side of the boom. “By doing that, the wing is touching the side of the boom causing it not to sway back and forth,” he said. 

Two guides walked alongside the plane, using ropes to keep the plane steady, as the rotator moved at a two hour a mile clip towards the RV park. 

Wilson summed up: “It took us 3 full days to get that thing floated, everything right and get it to the bridge, crated and a mile and a half to a parking lot.”  

At the RV park, which the owners of the plane rented out for the whole week, the seaplane was dismantled and taken back to their hanger.  

The journey of a few miles ended the life of wrecked seaplane. But everybody got home safely, thanks to all the parties that participated along the way. 
........................

Editor's Note: Read this story in American Towman Magazine - Water Wreck: Salvaging a Seaplane

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

 



Rough and Ready Off-Road Recovery

Offroad BSFcover 8a929
By George L. Nitti

It’s been an off-road credo to never leave anyone behind. So says off-roading enthusiast and off-road recovery specialist Eric Huttner of Wisconsin's BSF Recovery.

Eric is a member of a popular off-roading club called the Minnesota Go-4 Wheelers, where he participates in an annual Memorial Day off-roading event at a sprawling nine-mile park in Wisconsin.

Called the Total Off-Road Rally, the 53-year-old, four-day event brings together approximately a thousand rigs and between 1500 to 3000 4-wheel enthusiasts who drive on a course that’s filled with obstacles. The tough terrain includes sand and rock hills; mud and clay; trees and rocks where competitions, monster trucks, trail riding, off-road racing, and comraderie converge.

Inevitably a truck or two goes down. Eric said, “When there is a break down, traffic can back up for hours. So a couple of years ago, some club members decided to build off-road recovery trucks to get those broken rigs out of there so we could keep traffic moving.”

To clear the trails of broken rigs, Eric uses a 1988 Chevrolet 1-ton K30, 4 by 4. On the back, he’s got an old Nomar wrecker box with an 8-inch suspension lift, 37-inch surplus holmby tires, dual wheels in the back, lockers in the rear and front, and hydraulics that include the boom, winch and assist steering.

At the event, Eric was summoned to recover a 1-ton Dodge Dakota with a Dodge Ram frame that was stuck on a rock. Eric said, “He bounced a little too hard, busting the distributor cap. He couldn’t run anymore and it needed to be picked up with a wrecker.”

Once Eric carefully navigated his way to the casualty, he attached the Dodge’s front end to the wrecker’s sling and boom. There he winched it up over a big rock. But getting there and rigging the truck is only half the battle, especially along tricky terrain that requires careful navigation. This recovery was done under wet conditions, the wrecker sliding in the mud before it could find what Eric calls the “the sweet spot.”

He said, “In the off-road world, the sweet spot is where you get some traction.”

Slowly moving it off the road, he had to turn along a hill, and got into a little trouble, as he was on the verge of rolling over. Eric said, “The front end was really light in the air.”

But quitting is not an option, despite the conditions or difficulties, including his own wrecker troubles, like working with a leaky brake line, as in this case, or a flat tire.

“We don’t give up. We don’t leave anyone in the woods.”

Eric’s good Samaritan work you might call paying it forward.

He said, “Always help anyone that needs help because you never know when you’ll need it.”

For more of Eric’s recoveries, visit BSF Recovery on their YouTube Channel.

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

 

Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


Warren, MI,
$175
(pop. 134,141)

Casselberry, FL
$375
(pop. 26,449)

Elkton, MD
$640
(pop. 15,579)

Loveland, CO
$250
(pop. 70,223)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
December 14 - December 20, 2022

Does On-Highway Work Demand Hazard Pay?

Lego Driver small 0af41
By Randall C. Resch        

I recently happened upon forum banter in which towers were debating adding charges to tow bills for services I always considered part of doing the job. One tower posted: “If you don't charge hazard pay for calls on the interstate or expressway, you should!”

So a car involved in a highway crash gets towed to the yard in the usual manner. A call from the owner asks about charges and the phone person says, “Because your car’s crashed on the highway, we’re adding a $100 Hazard Fee for transporting your car off the highway. And, oh yeah … that’s on top of the basic tow and mileage fees. Howdja’ like to pay for that?”

You’re Charging What?

While charging hazard fees seems reasonable, consider what it might take to make that happen? In an industry in which operators are injured and killed, seven challenges stand in the way of approval.

1. Who determines what a tow operator’s life worth?
2. Is this fee set by individual cities, counties and states?
3. What should a “per incident fee” cost in actual dollars?
4. Under what criteria would on-highway response dictate or demand hazard fees?
5. How will tow operators benefit from fees collected?
6. Who pays hazard fees?
7.Will law enforcement authorize hazard fees for contract providers?

Operator’s As Recipients?

Tow operators place themselves in harm’s way to provide on-shoulder and highway services, not the company. If responding tow companies were allowed to collect hazard fees, is that fee paid directly to the operator risking their lives when working on-highway calls?

If fees are collected, shouldn’t the company hold them in a designated fund to support injured drivers during recovery, or assist families that lost a loved one?

Should tow companies provide life insurance assistance to their operators?

One tow owner said, “I’ll only charge when there’s risk of death.” While I understand this, I know that some unscrupulous companies will stack hazard fees because “Every call is potentially dangerous.”

Charging hazard fees might be a real possibility, or, is it just another way to gouge the motoring public? “Let’s see, clean deck fee, go get fuel fee, fire extinguisher fee, Covid fee, wash the truck fee, nighttime fee, fuel surcharge, and, oh yeah, nowwe’re charging hazard fees.”

Untrained Operators

Because roadway dangers are worse than ever, sending untrained tow operators to on-highway requests is a recipe for an untimely pedestrian strike or operator fatality. That also speaks to experienced towers that brag they’ve been hit more than once.

Since no national requirement requires tow operators to attend National Traffic Incident Courses (TIM) to ensure operators receive the right-approach to on-highway response, as owners, what on-highway training is part of your in-house program?

In my opinion, if tow operators have no formal training and no TIM certificate on-file, they have no business serving on-highway response.  

Why So Slow?

What justifies charging hazard fees?

Towers have responded 24/7 to on-highway calls over one-hundred years and haven’t collected such fees. Would adding them (on top of all other fees) price tow services out of the local market?

Charging willy-nilly with no backing or support from tow associations and law enforcement, customers, motor clubs and insurance agents will balk at paying over-inflated invoices.

Submitting hazard fees for on-highway response is questionable. I’m not suggesting it can’t happen, but until such time there’s unity in the industry, acceptance and approval to charge bonafide hazard fees will likely never happen.     

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Slapped in the Face

snatchblockarticle 29735
By Randall C. Resch                         

One thing I’ve repeatedly observed (at every tow truck safety course) are tow operators who arrive in flatbed carriers with a small snatch block already attached to the winch line in that “ready to go” position. In my opinion, this is a practice that can inflict great bodily injury or death.

In a “risk management” assessment, leaving a snatch block loose yet connected is an accident waiting to happen; one that’s completely preventable should the block snag somewhere on the carrier’s deck, even during easy load and go scenarios.

In past years, there have been cases where experienced tow operators were seriously injured having been slapped in the face (or body) by a “still attached” snatch block.

In the case of one tower, had it not been for his quick reaction to the recoil, his injuries may have been more severe or fatal. In-process of winching, the block’s short-chain was snagged on the carrier’s center banjo-eye and unexpectedly launched into the operator’s face.

Not being held entirely by the banjo, the block violently detached to his position, striking him in the face. The detachment occurred while loading straight on the deck after completing a curbside pivot-winch technique.

A Smart Warning

Many operators tend to leave the snatch block attached with the winch cable, figuring it saves time for the next winch-out. While in-theory that sounds like a smart idea, a cable-dangling snatch block might look innocent, but I assure you it isn’t. 

For safety purposes, the following four recommendations may help prevent this type of on-the-job injury:

1. Use snatch block equipment in-accordance to manufacturer recommendations
2. During use, be aware that the block’s chain is completely seated in bed mounted clevis hooks or within banjo-eye notches to prevent unintended release
3. Never keep a loose block attached to the winch-line
4. When winch operations have completed, operators are reminded to remove the snatch block and return the block to a tactical position best suited to quick deployment

Use at Your Own Risk

Because warnings like these may not appear in “user” information, towers are reminded to use extreme caution during winch and recovery operations.

Experienced operators are aware of what techniques are best applied to tow and recovery scenarios. One part of operator experience knows how-to prevent potential accidental situations by rigging correctly and deploying techniques to gain best mechanical advantage. That’s what operational safety is all about, right?

While the accidental “letting go” of a snagged snatch block is never pre-planned or welcome, leaving a dangling snatch block loose yet attached is one potentially, deadly technique.

Management is tasked with understanding this warning. Company policy and preferred technique should be amended to reflect the seriousness of leaving a block attached. After use, the block should be detached and stowed in the best interest of safety. And don’t be too confident that some individual liberates the block from its easy to steal location.

Being slapped in the face is never a good thing. Perhaps this advisal comes down to an easy layperson’s term that reminds, “Don’t be lazy or over-confident that the block won’t detach. Your face will thank you later.      

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 24-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Standard of Care

Bus Tow Wheelie 8b98f
By Brian J Riker

Perhaps the most dangerous statement I hear from a tow operator is: “I’ve always done it this way, been towing for 30 years without a single damage claim!” This statement usually comes right before they try to explain how they didn’t do anything wrong or differently than usual and don’t understand why they had a failure resulting in damages or injuries.

If you have been doing something incorrectly for thirty years, it doesn’t make it right; it just makes you lucky that nothing bad has happened. Yet. Every day, dozens of examples of this mentality are on prominent display across social media channels. Between the “if it fits it ships” crowd and the horrible rigging methods proudly on display, it is sad to think that so few out there really understand their chosen career.

This is where standard of care comes into the picture. As a human being we are expected to act in a reasonably safe manner. This is even more important for professionals as we should know better than the average human what is safe within our own profession. In legal terms, if a reasonable and prudent person would not have acted in a similar manner, then liability can be laid onto the person or persons that acted inappropriately.

Standard of Care within our industry is simple. Ask yourself these questions.

     -- Is what I am about to do safe and consistent with industry standard practices? (Safe means you were within the design limits of each piece of equipment, consistent with manufacturer’s recommendations, and the laws and regulations governing the industry).
     -- Am I trained and practiced at the task at hand?
     -- Do I understand what could happen if something fails?
     -- Do I know the ratings of all my equipment and the rules and regulations for using it?
     -- Do I have this information in writing in a policy manual?

Standard of Care touches everything we do, professionally. Keep in mind the following:

1. Use each piece of gear as intended by its manufacturer
2. Make sure when looking at everything together, nothing is being stressed beyond its rating
3. Always drive in compliance with the rules of the road
4. Get proper rest
5. Say “no” when a job is beyond the capabilities of your equipment, training or experience. (There is no shame in walking away from a job you are not prepared to complete safely).
6.Read and understand your operator manuals for your equipment
7. Study and learn the working load limits for your specific rigging and enroll in classes to learn how to properly use it.

Too many social media influencers show completely incorrect methods for towing and recovery, either because of their own ignorance or their desire to stir the pot just for reactions. Without clearly stating they are trying to be funny or provocative, new operators could get hurt by imitating what they see on these posts. Please do not decide what the appropriate standards for towing and recovery are by watching social media.

This is why professional training is paramount in our industry.

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator

December 14 - December 20, 2022

Breaking New Ground 

By George L. Nitti 

This year at the 2022 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Md., Aimes Collision of Freeport, Long Island, took first prize for best in class, light duty, pre-2020, in the American Wrecker Pageant.  

It wasn’t the first-time owner Joe Gutman has won for this special unit, which is themed “Breaking Ground,” done in lizard green color and having a cracked, mud like effect.

Executed on a 2014 Ford F550 with a Chevron 408 T back, most of the creation was masterfully airbrushed by industry famed artist Cecil Burrowes about 3 years ago, with Gutman adding his own special touches on the T back and garbage cans.  

In the weeks before the show, Gutman madeover the dashboard, adding in green and purple accents to match the green, purple and black color scheme on the unit’s exterior. 

Gutman said, “I have always loved airbrushing. I took it in high school. I observe Cecil’s work and look at all of the crackles for inspiration.” 

On the purple boom, in a green script, words state: “In Loving Memory of Dad.”  

“My Dad had a shop in Brooklyn, before coming out to Long Island,” Gutman said. “I was working with him as a young kid and fell in love with the business. As a tribute, I wanted to incorporate some of his old trucks into one and dedicate it to him.” 

One of his Dad’s inspirations was a love for Roger Rabbit, whose graphic is found on the hood of the unit, along with a sultry, voluptuous and buxomed Jessica Rabbit, artistically rendered against a black background. 

The front of the unit particularly stands out, with a purple accent around the green grill while the company name also pops in two toned colors of green.

Although many tow companies shy away from customized air brushing due to damages sustained on the roadway to the paint job, Gutman maintains damages can be covered up by simply adding more of those black lines that give this themed truck its cracked effect. 

“My Dad also liked having a lot of lights,” added Gutman. “So I continue to add strobe and body lights to it.” 

Inspired, masterfully painted, excellently presented - it's no wonder this unit keeps breaking new ground. 

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Transforming Fleet

transformingfleet 38374
By George L. Nitti

As Andrew Van Winkel, manager/supervisor of A+ Towing of Eugene, Oregon, was working on an expansion phase of adding heavy duty wreckers to the company's fleet several years ago, he suggested naming their new units after characters from the Transformers, an ongoing sci-fi action series that took off post 2000’s, built on the Hasbro Transformers franchise of the 1980s.

“We did all kinds of planning,” Van Winkel said, “And as we were discussing things we could do, I said, ‘Why don’t we do something with Transformers.’ So then we looked up all the different characters from the Transformers and that is what we landed on.” Currently they have two units named after characters from the series, Optimus Prime and Megatron.

One of those units is a heavy-duty blue and red flamed themed unit called Optimus Nine. It’s a 2015 Western Star 4900sb Century 9055 with SP-850 XP side puller (50 ton).

“We acquired it from Jamie Davis from the show Highway Thru Hell. That used to be his truck,” he said. “We’ve had it for 3 years now.”

Van Winkel, who said the company buys a lot of its trucks from ZIPS, said that “Trent Russler called us and let us know that he had it.”

The unit is wrapped in customized, classic flames in two color tones, red and blue. Van Winkel said, "If we go to sell it, we want to be able to take off the wrap. They will get replaced due to emission compliance standards."

The first set of flames extends from the front end of the unit, towards the center of the hood, where the blue flames flicker across a red background. Then along the cab, red flames dance on a blue background. Finally, at the back end of the unit, red flames fold into blue.

A key highlight of the graphics include the enlarged company name, A+ Towing, along the Western Star’s side doors, and the wrecker body, where the A+ name is done in mega sized letters.

“We are actually two companies, owned by Kelly Reed,” said Van Winkel. “A+ and Webfoot.” 

Adding to the Transformer imagery, on each of the trucks is found faces like Megatron’s Deceptivecon and Autobots, a race of robots hiding on earth from Megatron.

Van Winkel noted that “Optimus 9 is a fully, functional recovery truck. It has every bell and whistle that you can think of to do recoveries other than being a rotator.”

Now Five Heavies strong, next up for this transforming company is a 25 ton heavy on order from ZIPS that is built just like Optimus 9.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Plotting a Modern Design

townplot1 1 eca54
By George L. Nitti

Chris DiNino, general manager of Town Plot Automotive Inc. of Waterbury, Connecticut, explained why the company, over the last few years, has made changes to their tow truck graphics, which were once all painted.

 “We used to do everything in house. Those paint jobs were time consuming because each color was applied and taped separately. We had to clear over everything,” he said. “It would tie up our paint booth for seven days. It was a lot of labor and a lot of time.”

He added, “Wraps are more efficient and cost effective.”

To date, the company has redone three of the members of their fleet in a snazzy wrap that bursts with a spectrum of lines, slightly tribal, consisting of subtle variations of green, even aqua, rather than the old-style two-toned colors of green and white.

“Working with graphics company 32 Signs, I said to them, ‘Let’s try out a wrap. I want something new with tribal striping but more modern looking.’ We went back and forth. I would say there’s a little tribal in there. We worked it until it fit.”

Their 2017 Kenworth Tractor W900 with a 2021 50 ft. Landoll 440B is a perfect specimen of the new style they’ve cultivated.

“I use it for bigger accidents,” he said. “We had a void in our business and were outsourcing those jobs and so I said, ‘Let’s get a nice tractor and a low boy and open another door.’ We got it at the end of 2020.”

On the side of the truck, at the foot of the doors, the subdued “Town Plot” name stands out in white lettering against an all black background. DiNino said, “Because the design is busy, I didn’t want to put many words on it.”

Although an unusual name for a tow company, Town Plot has been around since 1968, and does a lot of local work, including all of the automotive repair for the state police. “We have a good reputation.” he said. “Everybody knows us here.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 14 - December 20, 2022

Headsets for Crew Communication

EVADE SDXT copy 5cb79
Eartec EVADE are a new class of Light Industrial, full duplex headsets designed for professional crews that need hands free, simultaneous talk, wireless communication. Single and dual ear EVADE feature deluxe padding and a sleek, fully adjustable headband that provide outstanding comfort. The Evade XTreme is a heavy duty, dual ear model that can be worn with a hard hat.

All EVADE headsets are self-contained and feature a compact full duplex transceiver built inside the ear cups eliminating wires and belt packs. Complete intercoms include one “MAIN” unit that relays the digital signals generated by up to eight “Remotes”. The headsets link automatically without a HUB or base station making them easy to operate and affordable. Evade wireless can connect up to nine users within a 400-yard range enhancing coordination, productivity, and safety.

For more information on this product, https://eartec.com/

Lock Out Set - The Ultimate Long Reach Kit

lockoutset2 11393
The Ultimate Long Reach Kit includes every tool and accessory you need to open virtualy any vehicle on the road today using the long reach method. This 21 piece kit is the most comprehensive and complete long reach tool set ever made. Four of the most popular long reach tools, Button Master and Mega Master snare tools, two Air Wedges, two pry-bar style wedge tools, protective lockout tape, slim jim, windshield mounted flashlight for nighttime openings, our new heavy duty long padded carrying case with internal pockets, and the list goes on.. With this kit in your toolbox, you will never need any other tools to perform world class professional lockouts.

--Most Popular Tools Include
--Most Comprehensive Kit
--Easy To Transport
--Perfect for Beginners and Pros

For more information, contact accesstoolsusa.com

Tow Operator Lighted Safety Vests

towoperator c1e1d

Class 3 ANSI approved illuminated breakaway safety vest with option of illuminated ID panel.  

- Fiber Optic Illuminated strips can be seen through any adverse weather conditions.

- These vests are designed to give added visibility when you are out in Highway traffic.

- The illuminated strips are USB rechargeable and charges in 1 1/2 hours and run for 8 to 10 hours on time.

- Many options of illuminated ID panels available. Example: Trucker, Tow Operator. Call for any custom ID panels.    

https://nightlightsafety.com/?fbclid=IwAR0EvIUxzcTnvC7iL6amgLoXKrQWOiwOupaLG2w-ztO-DMU4eL-umEc2Alc 

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 14 - December 20, 2022

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 14 - December 20, 2022
Ana Favela of Lalo’s Towing and her husband are the lucky winners of the Dynamic Slide In Unit donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing.

2022 Winners of the RABF Dynamic Slide  

Ana Favela and her husband of Lalo’s Towing in Illinois are the winners of the Dynamic Slide in Unit, which was donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing. The drawing took place at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Nov. 16 – 19, and benefits the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund. 

Ana and her husband entered the drawing after purchasing two raffle tickets on November 19. They purchased two more tickets and ended up having the winning ticket drawn by a young volunteer. Ana said, “I’m happy to support the work of the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund and excited to win this year’s raffle!” 

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund has disbursed over $44,000 in 2022 to nine families and over $685,000 to date. The unit is valued at over $10,000 and raises thousands of dollars annually, helping families affected by the dangers of the repossession industry and their unfortunate circumstances that can devastate a family.

For more information about donating to the fund, visit www.recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org, contact 703-365-0409, or email at donations@recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org. 

Auto Loan Balances and Delinquencies Rise  

Despite a 19% decline in auto sales over the last 3 months, balances on auto loans and leases are surging due higher priced vehicles and constrained supply. Auto loans also surged because used-vehicle prices had spiked. 

Balances on auto loans and leases increased by 2.2% in Q3 from Q2, and by 6.1% year-over-year, to a record $1.52 trillion, according to data from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report. 

The rate of all auto loans and leases – prime and subprime – that were 30 days and more past due rose to 6.2% in Q3, according to the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit. 

Source: wolfstreet.com

GM Financial to Pay 3.5 Million for Illegal Repossessions

GM Financial, GM’s finance arm, has agreed to pay 3.5 million to settle allegations that they breached US federal law in violating the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act by illegally repossessing 71 vehicles and by mishandling over 1,000 vehicle lease termination requests. 

GM Financial is to pay $3.5 million to the affected servicemembers and a $65,480 civil penalty to the government. In addition, $10,000 will be paid directly to each of the 71 servicemembers who had their vehicles unlawfully repossessed. 

The department alleges that GM Financial has improperly denied lease termination requests, charged illegitimate early termination fees, and failed to provide timely refunds of lease amounts since 2015. 

https://gmauthority.com/

Repossession Ends in Death

A tow truck driver shot and killed a man while trying to repossess his car Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Fort Lauderdale.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was trying to repossess a Chevy Malibu around 10 a.m. when confronted by the victim, 38-year-old Clarence King. According to reports, an alteraction ensued between the victim and the shooter and shots were fired.

A witness who lives in the neighborhood told a local news station that it “sounded like four shots — pop, pop, pop.”

“The tow truck driver was just standing over the body on the phone. He looked up, started looking around, started seeing multiple people coming up, and that’s when he started jumping up and down saying, ‘I think I just killed a man,'” another witness told WSVN.

Police are working with the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed against the tow truck driver, who hasn’t been identified, reports said.

https://patch.com/
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2022  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.       