Does On-Highway Work Demand Hazard Pay?

By Randall C. Resch I recently happened upon forum banter in which towers were debating adding charges to tow bills for services I always considered part of doing the job. One tower posted: “If you don't charge hazard pay for calls on the interstate or expressway, you should!” So a car involved in a highway crash gets towed to the yard in the usual manner. A call from the owner asks about charges and the phone person says, “Because your car’s crashed on the highway, we’re adding a $100 Hazard Fee for transporting your car off the highway. And, oh yeah … that’s on top of the basic tow and mileage fees. Howdja’ like to pay for that?” You’re Charging What? While charging hazard fees seems reasonable, consider what it might take to make that happen? In an industry in which operators are injured and killed, seven challenges stand in the way of approval.



1. Who determines what a tow operator’s life worth?

2. Is this fee set by individual cities, counties and states?

3. What should a “per incident fee” cost in actual dollars?

4. Under what criteria would on-highway response dictate or demand hazard fees?

5. How will tow operators benefit from fees collected?

6. Who pays hazard fees?

7.Will law enforcement authorize hazard fees for contract providers? Operator’s As Recipients? Tow operators place themselves in harm’s way to provide on-shoulder and highway services, not the company. If responding tow companies were allowed to collect hazard fees, is that fee paid directly to the operator risking their lives when working on-highway calls? If fees are collected, shouldn’t the company hold them in a designated fund to support injured drivers during recovery, or assist families that lost a loved one? Should tow companies provide life insurance assistance to their operators? One tow owner said, “I’ll only charge when there’s risk of death.” While I understand this, I know that some unscrupulous companies will stack hazard fees because “Every call is potentially dangerous.” Charging hazard fees might be a real possibility, or, is it just another way to gouge the motoring public? “Let’s see, clean deck fee, go get fuel fee, fire extinguisher fee, Covid fee, wash the truck fee, nighttime fee, fuel surcharge, and, oh yeah, nowwe’re charging hazard fees.” Untrained Operators Because roadway dangers are worse than ever, sending untrained tow operators to on-highway requests is a recipe for an untimely pedestrian strike or operator fatality. That also speaks to experienced towers that brag they’ve been hit more than once. Since no national requirement requires tow operators to attend National Traffic Incident Courses (TIM) to ensure operators receive the right-approach to on-highway response, as owners, what on-highway training is part of your in-house program? In my opinion, if tow operators have no formal training and no TIM certificate on-file, they have no business serving on-highway response. Why So Slow? What justifies charging hazard fees? Towers have responded 24/7 to on-highway calls over one-hundred years and haven’t collected such fees. Would adding them (on top of all other fees) price tow services out of the local market? Charging willy-nilly with no backing or support from tow associations and law enforcement, customers, motor clubs and insurance agents will balk at paying over-inflated invoices. Submitting hazard fees for on-highway response is questionable. I’m not suggesting it can’t happen, but until such time there’s unity in the industry, acceptance and approval to charge bonafide hazard fees will likely never happen. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Slapped in the Face

By Randall C. Resch One thing I’ve repeatedly observed (at every tow truck safety course) are tow operators who arrive in flatbed carriers with a small snatch block already attached to the winch line in that “ready to go” position. In my opinion, this is a practice that can inflict great bodily injury or death. In a “risk management” assessment, leaving a snatch block loose yet connected is an accident waiting to happen; one that’s completely preventable should the block snag somewhere on the carrier’s deck, even during easy load and go scenarios. In past years, there have been cases where experienced tow operators were seriously injured having been slapped in the face (or body) by a “still attached” snatch block. In the case of one tower, had it not been for his quick reaction to the recoil, his injuries may have been more severe or fatal. In-process of winching, the block’s short-chain was snagged on the carrier’s center banjo-eye and unexpectedly launched into the operator’s face. Not being held entirely by the banjo, the block violently detached to his position, striking him in the face. The detachment occurred while loading straight on the deck after completing a curbside pivot-winch technique. A Smart Warning Many operators tend to leave the snatch block attached with the winch cable, figuring it saves time for the next winch-out. While in-theory that sounds like a smart idea, a cable-dangling snatch block might look innocent, but I assure you it isn’t. For safety purposes, the following four recommendations may help prevent this type of on-the-job injury:



1. Use snatch block equipment in-accordance to manufacturer recommendations

2. During use, be aware that the block’s chain is completely seated in bed mounted clevis hooks or within banjo-eye notches to prevent unintended release

3. Never keep a loose block attached to the winch-line

4. When winch operations have completed, operators are reminded to remove the snatch block and return the block to a tactical position best suited to quick deployment Use at Your Own Risk Because warnings like these may not appear in “user” information, towers are reminded to use extreme caution during winch and recovery operations. Experienced operators are aware of what techniques are best applied to tow and recovery scenarios. One part of operator experience knows how-to prevent potential accidental situations by rigging correctly and deploying techniques to gain best mechanical advantage. That’s what operational safety is all about, right? While the accidental “letting go” of a snagged snatch block is never pre-planned or welcome, leaving a dangling snatch block loose yet attached is one potentially, deadly technique. Management is tasked with understanding this warning. Company policy and preferred technique should be amended to reflect the seriousness of leaving a block attached. After use, the block should be detached and stowed in the best interest of safety. And don’t be too confident that some individual liberates the block from its easy to steal location. Being slapped in the face is never a good thing. Perhaps this advisal comes down to an easy layperson’s term that reminds, “Don’t be lazy or over-confident that the block won’t detach. Your face will thank you later. Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 24-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at Operations Editoris a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 24-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com