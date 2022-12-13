

By Randall C. Resch

One thing I’ve repeatedly observed (at every tow truck safety course) are tow operators who arrive in flatbed carriers with a small snatch block already attached to the winch line in that “ready to go” position. In my opinion, this is a practice that can inflict great bodily injury or death.

In a “risk management” assessment, leaving a snatch block loose yet connected is an accident waiting to happen; one that’s completely preventable should the block snag somewhere on the carrier’s deck, even during easy load and go scenarios.

In past years, there have been cases where experienced tow operators were seriously injured having been slapped in the face (or body) by a “still attached” snatch block.

In the case of one tower, had it not been for his quick reaction to the recoil, his injuries may have been more severe or fatal. In-process of winching, the block’s short-chain was snagged on the carrier’s center banjo-eye and unexpectedly launched into the operator’s face.

Not being held entirely by the banjo, the block violently detached to his position, striking him in the face. The detachment occurred while loading straight on the deck after completing a curbside pivot-winch technique.

A Smart Warning

Many operators tend to leave the snatch block attached with the winch cable, figuring it saves time for the next winch-out. While in-theory that sounds like a smart idea, a cable-dangling snatch block might look innocent, but I assure you it isn’t.

For safety purposes, the following four recommendations may help prevent this type of on-the-job injury:



1. Use snatch block equipment in-accordance to manufacturer recommendations

2. During use, be aware that the block’s chain is completely seated in bed mounted clevis hooks or within banjo-eye notches to prevent unintended release

3. Never keep a loose block attached to the winch-line

4. When winch operations have completed, operators are reminded to remove the snatch block and return the block to a tactical position best suited to quick deployment

Use at Your Own Risk

Because warnings like these may not appear in “user” information, towers are reminded to use extreme caution during winch and recovery operations.

Experienced operators are aware of what techniques are best applied to tow and recovery scenarios. One part of operator experience knows how-to prevent potential accidental situations by rigging correctly and deploying techniques to gain best mechanical advantage. That’s what operational safety is all about, right?

While the accidental “letting go” of a snagged snatch block is never pre-planned or welcome, leaving a dangling snatch block loose yet attached is one potentially, deadly technique.

Management is tasked with understanding this warning. Company policy and preferred technique should be amended to reflect the seriousness of leaving a block attached. After use, the block should be detached and stowed in the best interest of safety. And don’t be too confident that some individual liberates the block from its easy to steal location.

Being slapped in the face is never a good thing. Perhaps this advisal comes down to an easy layperson’s term that reminds, “Don’t be lazy or over-confident that the block won’t detach. Your face will thank you later.