100 Car Pile-up in Colorado
Wintry conditions hit the Denver area unexpectedly.
Seaplane Goes for a REAL Ride
Recovery of a wrecked seaplane undergoes a journey.
Yer' Bending the Boom
Watch that tow boom!
Transforming Fleet
Tribal flamed graphics with a touch of the transformers.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing November 16 - November 22, 2022

Auto Transport Services – Are They a Fit for Your Towing Operation?

autotransportsmall 32e8b
Brian J Riker

With survival at top of mind in these uncertain economic times, diversification has been brought to the forefront today. There are even several seminars that focus on new business development and growth at the 33rd American Towman Exposition this week in Baltimore, Maryland.

An area that seems to be a natural fit for tow operations is automobile transport, but is it right for you? Auto transport may use some of the same equipment as towing operations, but the service expectations are significantly different as are some of the legal requirements. Even with the additional complications, auto transport can still be a very profitable segment to add to existing operations.

Your first consideration is legal. Do you have the proper insurance coverage for transport operations? Your typical “on-hook” and garage keepers legal liability will not cover this work. You will need cargo insurance specifically for auto transport and, if you don’t already have it, public liability (MCS-90) of at least $1 million filed with the US DOT so that you can obtain for-hire operating authority (MC number). Qualifying as an interstate motor carrier is almost a necessity given the origin and destination of the vehicles and the intent of interstate shipment of these vehicles.

The requirements for new vehicles can be cost prohibitive for a new transporter. There is a concept known as constructive total loss, where even a small amount of damage may be enough to “total” the vehicle under the terms of your contract; however, your insurance carrier will only pay for the actual damage, leaving you on the hook for the balance of the damage as compared to retail value of the vehicle. Often these vehicles are sent directly to the crusher. You pay retail price for it and don’t even get to keep it!

Today there are many ways to get a piece of the proverbial pie, some easier than others, but all effective. Keep in mind that the easier it is to get your slice of pie, the lesser it’s value may be.

Load boards are a dime a dozen, offering rock bottom wholesale “spot market” rates for movement of used or wholesale vehicles. This may be an easy way to test the waters before investing a lot of time into sales and marketing in your local area. Once you are comfortable in the market, specialized services such as high value units, home delivery or inoperative vehicles may be a good fit for maximum profitability.

Your drivers will need to be equipped with a smartphone or tablet since most, if not all, brokers and major shippers of automobiles require use of digital condition reports, usually on their own proprietary app. This is critical; these inspection reports cover you from damage claims and become part of the invoicing process. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. In car hauling, those pictures may be worth thousands of dollars.

Once you have decided that auto transport services are right for your company you may want to consider adding some specialized vehicles to your fleet. Many auto brokers don’t want their vehicles transported with wheels on the ground, instead requiring trailer or carrier service. New vehicle transport even has strict rules on the type and style of tiedowns that may be used. Almost every OEM requires over the tread straps instead of hooks and chains or the traditional “8-point” k-straps used in the towing industry.

There are several options available from dedicated 9 or 10 car stinger-steer transporters to high-mount 7 or 8 car trailers that can be pulled by any standard road tractor and now even specialized two and three car units targeted at the home delivery model. Some operations have even found success with hotshot type trucks, basically pickup trucks pulling 3 or more cars on a lightweight trailer.

One word of caution: auto transport requires an extreme eye for detail. Even the slightest scratch can become a big claim, especially dealing with personal owned vehicle transport service such as corporate relocation or “snow bird” service. Please keep this at the top of your mind when selecting services to offer, equipment to purchase and team members to operate it.



Masters of Chaos Head to Baltimore

The American Towman Exposition kicks of this Thursday, 1 p.m., at the Baltimore Convention Center and runs through Saturday. American Towman Magazine and over 225 exhibitors will host the nation’s most unique service professionals who deal with the chaos created by highway incidents. The Captains of Industry luncheon on Friday will feature a keynote address by James Bennett II on the towman’s role in incident command. Bennett helped commandeer the clearing of the Great Texas Pileup of 2021.
Among the many topics covered at this year’s American Towman Academy, featuring thirty seminars, the show drills deep into recovery work. WreckMaster is training on rotators at the Ravens parking lot, and in the classroom. Recovery Billing is offering its famed ten-hour course. John Borowski and Ron Myers will conduct their Recovery Business Success three-hour seminar.
Also, debuting in Baltimore is the Quick Clearance certification course.
November 16 - November 22, 2022
On The Hook With Mr. Industry
A Chicago tower was fatally wounded, shot in the armpit before he crashed into a bus stop.

Chicago Tower Killed 

A Chicago tow truck driver was fatally shot on Sunday night, Nov. 13, according to Edwin Rivera, the manager of ASAP Towing and Recovery. He was shot in the armpit and then crashed into a bus stop.

“I lost a great friend over stupidity,” Rivera said. “The guy didn’t do anything. He was just on his way home. He was only three minutes, seven blocks away from his house.”   

The victim, not yet identified, just started working at the company five days ago. 

“For over 20 years, he’s been towing,” Rivera said. 

Unknown individuals in two different cars began shooting at the victim and fled, police added. 

Rivera says the violence has forced him to take his own measures of precaution when working.   

“Every single day, I’m in a tow truck. I don’t even listen to music no more, so I can listen for gunshots because they’re out there, constantly out there,” Rivera said. 
https://wgntv.com/news/

Dozens of tow trucks were on scene in Denver, Colorado after a 100 + vehicle pile-up.

100 Car Pile-up in Colorado 

Wintry weather and black ice in Denver, Colorado on November 3 were the cause for a pile-up that impacted more than 100 vehicles. The pile-up brought dozens of tow trucks to recover wrecked vehicles, where they were brought to Mile High Stadium, which was used as a makeshift tow yard. Later vehicles were towed to autobody shops or impound lots. 

Although multiple people were taken to the hospital, most reportedly walked away with minor injuries. One driver noted that he saw cars piled up as he was coming down the highway and when he went to break, slid into a dump truck and then got hit 4 more times from this chain reaction. His truck was totaled but he was ok. 

Another driver involved said, “It was a scene out of Mad Max. All you could see was debris on the highway. There were car parts under my car. There were people who lost the wheels on their car. You could see radiators and fenders. It ran the gambit.” 

According to DOTI’s public information officer, Vanessa Lacayo: “In Colorado, road conditions can change quickly, which is what happened along 6th Avenue, creating slick conditions before we had a chance to return to the area.” 

https://www.nbcnews.com/news

https://abc7.com/

PA Governor Signs Blue Lights Law 

Governor Tom Wolff signed legislation enacting the “Blue Lights Law” in Pennsylvania.

“Countless lives will be saved thanks to this legislation and it was my honor to get it across the finish line,” said Senator Doug Mastriano, who sponsored the legislation. “It’s a simple fix that will make the roads safer for everyone.” 

Under previous law, tow truck operators could only use flashing orange or yellow lights. Studies from the Texas Department of Transportation and the University of Michigan demonstrate that drivers routinely ignore the sight of these lights on the road, often resulting in fatal accidents. 

“The flashing blue lights will no doubt give drivers more time to react, protecting both tow truck operators and the people in waiting in disabled vehicles on the side of the road,” Mastriano said. “I appreciate the administration’s support of this commonsense legislation and the urgency of the General Assembly to get it to his desk.” 

https://www.pasenategop.com/

Roadway Clean-Up Mandate in Long Island  

In an effort to improve roadside safety, a Long Island County has passed a law requiring towers to properly remove glass, car pieces, road flares and other debris following crashes. The bill was signed into law by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. 

County officials say keeping the roads clear will prevent other accidents from happening. "This legislation will take care of that, will provide the teeth necessary for enforcement and for law enforcement to do what they need to do and undoubtedly will enhance public safety out on our roadways," Bellone said. 

Source: https://www.cbsnews.com/

Roadside Safety in Focus 

In the month of November, roadside safety initiatives are a focal point, beginning with the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) National Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW). This initiative is set to take place from November 14 – 18 with the purpose of engaging the Traffic Incident Management (TIM) community to make a difference individually and jointly for roadway safety during traffic incidents.  

During this week, Emergency Responders and TIM are asked to initiate a variety of campaigns within their respective communities to engage with each other and motorists, with a focus on safe and quick roadway clearance. In addition, the goals of the program include: increasing awareness of the move over laws; promoting “Steer it, Clear It” with motorists; spreading awareness of traffic incident management; and encouraging responder participation in the National TIM Responder Training.  

Towers are encouraged to get involved by working with state tow associations to hold a move over event, share videos and messages, and offering tours of your shop to raise awareness of what you do within the local community. Other ideas for implementation can be found here. https://ops.fhwa.dot.gov/tim/crash_responder.htm 

At the upcoming American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, November 16-18, the towing community also has a fabulous opportunity to engage in safety programs taught by professionals and experienced industry specialists. Some of what you will find includes Quick Clearance Training; the Tower as Incident Commander; Active Safety and Saving Lives and so much more. Check out the conference and training schedule for a complete listing of safety programs that will encourage and promote roadside safety. 

Tow Truck Impersonator Arrested 

In Tulsa, Texas, a leading city of auto thefts, a man imitating a tow truck driver in Tulsa, Oklahoma was arrested after a cell phone in one of the trucks alerted the owner of a new GPS.  

The owner called the police, sending them to the suspect, DeMarco Brown, who was in possession of the vehicle at his home in North Tulsa. Brown admitted to the theft and admitted he did not have paperwork on the truck or a license as a tow truck driver.  

Police also found falsely notarized bills of sale, blank dealer tags, and scrap metal dealer receipts for automobiles. Brown was arrested on two counts of larceny for an automobile.  

https://www.fox23.com/ 

Diesel Supplies at Lowest Levels Since 2008

Stockpiles of diesel, at their lowest levels since 2008, continue to be in short supply, with only 25 days stockpiled. Demand is also said to be at its highest point since 2007,  causing higher prices.

According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price of diesel is at $5.34 per gallon. That’s an increase of $1.67 per gallon, compared to this time last year. The area getting hit the hardest is New England, where people burn diesel fuel for heat more than anywhere else in the country. The highest cost of diesel fuel is in California, where the average cost is almost $6.50 per gallon, an increase of almost $2.00 per gallon over this time last year.

By contrast, the average price of gasoline in the U.S. is $3.87 per gallon, with the most expensive region also being California, at $5.84 per gallon.

https://www.newsbreak.com/

November 16 - November 22, 2022

Seaplane Goes for a REAL Ride

seaplanecover 44bdb
By George L. Nitti 

On Lake Livingston, a recreational water hole 45 minutes north of Houston, Texas, a pilot navigating a seaplane used for fighting forest fires dropped down for a water pickup when its pontoon struck a stump under the surface of the water, causing the plane to crash into the lake and sink. Fortunately, the pilot’s life was spared, but the wrecked sea plane would not be so lucky. 

The event triggered a three day, around the clock operation in the middle of August involving police, fire, hazmat, a tow boat and wrecker company, said Andrew Milstead, owner of Milstead Corporation. It was Milstead’s hazmat company, Milstead HMR of Conroe, Texas, that was summoned by an insurance company to coordinate the emergency response and to contain a ruptured fuel tank leaking fuel and hydraulic fluid into the lake.   

“After setting our eyes on the situation, the first thing we did,” said Thomas Wilson, Milstead HMR’s general manager, “was to put an 8-inch containment boom that goes slightly underwater and encircle that around the aircraft. Then we took a special pad, which repels water and soaks up hydrocarbons, and skimmed it around the contaminated area.” 

While Hazmat was working on clean up, Tow Boat US, which was brought in by Milstead, was working on floating the plane and helping to move it ashore, over a mile in distance. Their mobile unit included a Mako Center Console and a 25 ft. pontoon equipped with underwater airbags, generators and compressors. 

“The biggest challenge was the damage to the plane,” said Michael Montgomery of Tow Boat US. “One of the wings was broken and stuck in the mud. When I went into the water, I discovered that the lift points weren’t going to work so I had to do a lot of maneuvering of the lift bags to float and move it.” 

Originally the recovery team planned on taking the sea plane to a ramp on shore, near an RV park, but due to low water levels on the lake and a sandbar, they strategically turned their plan to using the bridge on highway 190, which spanned the lake. 

Hazmat then turned to Milstead Automotive and dispatched a rotator, where lead operator Chris Greenhaw would wait at the bridge with their 2019 Kenworth T880 Twin Steer Century 1075. 

Mongomery said, “The bridge has a causeway. We towed it to where the bridge started and anchored it there, tying on to the wrecker until they were able to close the bridge.” 

After staging it for several hours in that location, when local authorities closed the bridge around 11 p.m., Greenhaw moved the rotator to the bridge’s center while Hazmat HMR and Tow Boat US brought the plane over. Then Greenhaw pulled it up and over the rail and chain link fence. Greenhaw said, “We put a bridal on it and I just pulled it up.” 

Once brought onto the bridge, the final leg of the journey was getting the plane to the RV park, without doing further damage. 

Greenhaw said, “We put a sling underneath, right in front of the wings around the fuselage, and another sling through the cabin of the cockpit, and drove it approximately 1 mile with it hanging on the back of the wrecker.” 

To keep the plane moving in a straight line, due to its 60 ft. wingspan, Greenhaw secured the plane’s left wing with the deck winch and pulled it tight to the side of the boom. “By doing that, the wing is touching the side of the boom causing it not to sway back and forth,” he said. 

Two guides walked alongside the plane, using ropes to keep the plane steady, as the rotator moved at a two hour a mile clip towards the RV park. 

Wilson summed up: “It took us 3 full days to get that thing floated, everything right and get it to the bridge, crated and a mile and a half to a parking lot.”  

At the RV park, which the owners of the plane rented out for the whole week, the seaplane was dismantled and taken back to their hanger.  

The journey of a few miles ended the life of wrecked seaplane. But everybody got home safely, thanks to all the parties that participated along the way. 
Rough and Ready Off-Road Recovery

Offroad BSFcover 8a929
By George L. Nitti

It’s been an off-road credo to never leave anyone behind. So says off-roading enthusiast and off-road recovery specialist Eric Huttner of Wisconsin's BSF Recovery.

Eric is a member of a popular off-roading club called the Minnesota Go-4 Wheelers, where he participates in an annual Memorial Day off-roading event at a sprawling nine-mile park in Wisconsin.

Called the Total Off-Road Rally, the 53-year-old, four-day event brings together approximately a thousand rigs and between 1500 to 3000 4-wheel enthusiasts who drive on a course that’s filled with obstacles. The tough terrain includes sand and rock hills; mud and clay; trees and rocks where competitions, monster trucks, trail riding, off-road racing, and comraderie converge.

Inevitably a truck or two goes down. Eric said, “When there is a break down, traffic can back up for hours. So a couple of years ago, some club members decided to build off-road recovery trucks to get those broken rigs out of there so we could keep traffic moving.”

To clear the trails of broken rigs, Eric uses a 1988 Chevrolet 1-ton K30, 4 by 4. On the back, he’s got an old Nomar wrecker box with an 8-inch suspension lift, 37-inch surplus holmby tires, dual wheels in the back, lockers in the rear and front, and hydraulics that include the boom, winch and assist steering.

At the event, Eric was summoned to recover a 1-ton Dodge Dakota with a Dodge Ram frame that was stuck on a rock. Eric said, “He bounced a little too hard, busting the distributor cap. He couldn’t run anymore and it needed to be picked up with a wrecker.”

Once Eric carefully navigated his way to the casualty, he attached the Dodge’s front end to the wrecker’s sling and boom. There he winched it up over a big rock. But getting there and rigging the truck is only half the battle, especially along tricky terrain that requires careful navigation. This recovery was done under wet conditions, the wrecker sliding in the mud before it could find what Eric calls the “the sweet spot.”

He said, “In the off-road world, the sweet spot is where you get some traction.”

Slowly moving it off the road, he had to turn along a hill, and got into a little trouble, as he was on the verge of rolling over. Eric said, “The front end was really light in the air.”

But quitting is not an option, despite the conditions or difficulties, including his own wrecker troubles, like working with a leaky brake line, as in this case, or a flat tire.

“We don’t give up. We don’t leave anyone in the woods.”

Eric’s good Samaritan work you might call paying it forward.

He said, “Always help anyone that needs help because you never know when you’ll need it.”

For more of Eric’s recoveries, visit BSF Recovery on their YouTube Channel.

Slingshot Style Recovery Overcomes Forces of Nature

sumter mucksm 2d03f

By George L. Nitti

A slingshot is a powerfulf force. Remember how the meek David slew the mighty Goliath?

For one tow company, handling a recovery required the use of a slingshot technique to overcome some mighty resistance and win the battle out on the road. 

On June 4, 2022, Sumter Wrecker of Sumter, S.C., was called in by another tow company to help with a semi-tractor-trailer that went off the side of Highway 521. The nose of the tractor and front tires were buried in mud, below grade.

The job first called for a winch out, but after examining a photo and knowing the terrain, owner Hal Watts of Sumter knew better: the recovery would require more iron than the 35-ton wrecker that Kiss Towing brought to scene, and a powerful towing technique that would be essential to recover an entrenched tractor.

“They just didn’t have the ability or capability to get the job done,” said Watts. “and they called us to help out.”

From their 14-unit fleet, Watts plucked out two of his Vulcan V100 50-ton wreckers, one with a 2006 Peterbuilt 379; the other, a 2016 Kenworth T880.  

Upon arriving, Watts assessed that the job would be best executed by employing a slingshot technique he had seen in a training video. Simple execution included placing the wreckers between the casualty and then, like a Slingshot, hooking the arms of each wrecker to the furthest points of the casualty – to the King Pin Plate at the front of the trailer and to the landing gear on both sides. Then, cranking together, the wreckers slowly slid the casualty between both wreckers back to the highway. For additional support, Kiss attached their 35 ton to the rear axle of the trailer to help break suction.

“The most challenging part of the recovery,” Watts said, “was the amount of resistance that we had to overcome. We didn't have much space to work which made the job even harder.” He compared the resistance of the casualty to the suction of a pair of boots tramping in “soupy mud.”

Watts said, “Once we got it up on the road, we twisted the trailer around.” Kiss then took over, bringing the casualty back to their facility and two hours later, the roadway was cleared.

For Watts, another challenge overcome, which he considers one of the best parts of being a tower - solving problems. He said, "Nothing is ever the same.”

And overcoming stupendous hurdles like the forces of nature with physics at the helm.

November 16 - November 22, 2022

Yer’ Bending the Boom 

Bend That Boom copy 75d62
By Randall C. Resch  

A newer wrecker was parked “out of service” because its boom was bent almost fully extended. When I talked to the company’s owner about what happened, he blamed one of his new guys. 

In support of the operator, I asked the owner what training was provided. He told me about their company’s two-week training program but did not mention what steps should be taken for working side-pulls. 

New towers should be trained to understand the working mechanics of a tow truck’s boom, either a wrecker’s boom or that of a multi-stage wheel-lift. I was not convinced the new operator was adequately trained in the steps to prevent bending a multi-stage boom.  

No Big Deal Right? 

While being focused on the casualty (during recovery) certainly is a key factor, remembering that cable returns to its “point of origin” is regularly overlooked. When recovery commences, the wrecker’s boom gets raised and pushed-out with some intent to gain mechanical advantage. 

Cable then is free-spooled to stretch to the casualty from the winch, through the boom end’s “cable sheaves” and then to the casualty. In between that path is the total length of the wrecker’s boom. With free-spool knowingly locked into place, heavy winching is ready to go. But...Hold on … not so fast! 

There’s a simple premise to suggest: a stowed boom (retracted) is strongest in a mechanical sense versus that of a pushed-out boom (extended).  

Especially true to recovery trucks, when a wrecker’s boom is pushed all the way out to full extension, there is always the possibility that the boom could bend under heavy pull.  

Make it Strong 

Wrecker booms are designed to be “ideally used” in straight-line to the casualty being worked. If heavy, sideward pull becomes part of the recovery process, steps must be taken so to not damage the wrecker’s boom. 

A retracted boom is always strongest. When side winching is necessary, consider using only 50-percent extension when commencing problematic side-pull. If that means re-positioning the wrecker, doing so will help to ensure the boom isn’t bent during side-pull.  

What to Do? 

Because a casualty’s location may not allow for a straight pull, side-winching may be necessary. For vehicles that have rolled onto their sides with wheel’s facing a K-Rail, the officer on-scene may not authorize a straight-line pull. This is where the operator’s “creativity” comes into play.  

If the winch scenario can’t be conducted as a straight-line pull, attaching an opposite side, looped-chain from the boom-tip to the wrecker’s bed may help to keep the boom from moving sideways.  

Operators can loop a chain from the opposite side D-Ring and attach it to the boom-end’s upper eyelet and shackle. If no boom-end loop is available, consider a 2-inch ratchet strap attached tight in the same location around the boom’s end. 

When pull is initiated and slack tightens, the boom becomes more secure. To ensure the boom is not moving, compare the “gaps” where the boom’s first and second stages are located. If equal gaps are visible, movement is more secure. 

However, when side-pull commences, it is important to be cognizant to the possibility of tipping the wrecker if moving components are not carefully monitored. As part of my recovery courses, I am certain to point out why tow truck booms get bent. When a wrecker’s boom gets bent, it’s due to poor training, operator error and improper set-up. 

  

Mentorship 

Mentorship 795x585 dcb4f
By Brian J. Riker 

Our industry is in trouble, no doubt about it. We are losing institutional knowledge quickly as the older generation retires and the next generation, many that were not previously part of the industry, take over. We have towers encouraging their kids to be anything except a tower. With that lack of involvement, we all lose. 

One way to combat this is to be a good mentor to the up-and-coming tow operator. I am enraged daily when I browse through social media posts in which a new tower asks a serious question only to be roasted by the group or worse yet, even dangerous in many instances, is given a completely wrong answer just for giggles and grins. This is pathetic and if you get your entertainment this way, shame on you. Someone is going to get seriously injured one day. I hope you can live with that. 

This social media bashing is really a missed opportunity to mentor the next generation. They come there looking to learn and our industry welcomes them by hazing and harassing. I would be willing to wager that many potentially good operators have become so discouraged by the warm and fuzzy reception they get from fellow operators that they have walked away and excelled in other careers. 

Sure, many of us learned the hard way, usually with our dad or granddad smacking our knuckles when we ground a gear or set up a piece of rigging incorrectly, but it doesn’t have to be that way anymore. I know I respond much better to positive criticism compared to angry, negative and demeaning criticism. 

I challenge you to take a few minutes each day and reflect on how you can help a fellow operator be just a little bit safer, a little bit better, more professional than they were yesterday. You may be surprised to find that you will learn a thing or two along the way. So many other industries use these methods of knowledge transfer with great success. It is high time that towing gives it a try. So, next time a “dumb” question is asked by a rookie, or even a seasoned vet, instead of harassing them, try having a serious discussion and perhaps you will help them see the correct solution or dare I say even change your mind about how something should be done. Remember, there was a time when you didn’t even know the basics. Stay humble. 

A great mentor will push someone to develop the talents they hold within, help them become who they can be. It can be a very satisfying experience. 

This isn’t one sided either. To all the new operators out there, don’t be discouraged by the nonsense on social media. Seek out a mentor and learn. It will not only make your job easier, it may uncover hidden talents within. I would not be here today, writing this column, if I were not pushed to do more by a close friend. Without my circle of friends and mentors I may have never made it beyond a part-time driver let alone owner, educator and consultant. 

I am reminded of a quote by motivational speaker and business coach John C. Maxwell “The people closest to me determine my level of success or failure. The better they are, the better I am. And, if I want to go to the highest level, I can only do it with the help of other people. We have to take each other higher.” 

GO forward and spread knowledge, wisdom and truth. IN the end, we will all benefit from it. 

November 16 - November 22, 2022

Transforming Fleet

transformingfleet 38374
By George L. Nitti

As Andrew Van Winkel, manager/supervisor of A+ Towing of Eugene, Oregon, was working on an expansion phase of adding heavy duty wreckers to the company's fleet several years ago, he suggested naming their new units after characters from the Transformers, an ongoing sci-fi action series that took off post 2000’s, built on the Hasbro Transformers franchise of the 1980s.

“We did all kinds of planning,” Van Winkel said, “And as we were discussing things we could do, I said, ‘Why don’t we do something with Transformers.’ So then we looked up all the different characters from the Transformers and that is what we landed on.” Currently they have two units named after characters from the series, Optimus Prime and Megatron.

One of those units is a heavy-duty blue and red flamed themed unit called Optimus Nine. It’s a 2015 Western Star 4900sb Century 9055 with SP-850 XP side puller (50 ton).

“We acquired it from Jamie Davis from the show Highway Thru Hell. That used to be his truck,” he said. “We’ve had it for 3 years now.”

Van Winkel, who said the company buys a lot of its trucks from ZIPS, said that “Trent Russler called us and let us know that he had it.”

The unit is wrapped in customized, classic flames in two color tones, red and blue. Van Winkel said, "If we go to sell it, we want to be able to take off the wrap. They will get replaced due to emission compliance standards."

The first set of flames extends from the front end of the unit, towards the center of the hood, where the blue flames flicker across a red background. Then along the cab, red flames dance on a blue background. Finally, at the back end of the unit, red flames fold into blue.

A key highlight of the graphics include the enlarged company name, A+ Towing, along the Western Star’s side doors, and the wrecker body, where the A+ name is done in mega sized letters.

“We are actually two companies, owned by Kelly Reed,” said Van Winkel. “A+ and Webfoot.” 

Adding to the Transformer imagery, on each of the trucks is found faces like Megatron’s Deceptivecon and Autobots, a race of robots hiding on earth from Megatron.

Van Winkel noted that “Optimus 9 is a fully, functional recovery truck. It has every bell and whistle that you can think of to do recoveries other than being a rotator.”

Now Five Heavies strong, next up for this transforming company is a 25 ton heavy on order from ZIPS that is built just like Optimus 9.

Plotting a Modern Design

townplot1 1 eca54
By George L. Nitti

Chris DiNino, general manager of Town Plot Automotive Inc. of Waterbury, Connecticut, explained why the company, over the last few years, has made changes to their tow truck graphics, which were once all painted.

 “We used to do everything in house. Those paint jobs were time consuming because each color was applied and taped separately. We had to clear over everything,” he said. “It would tie up our paint booth for seven days. It was a lot of labor and a lot of time.”

He added, “Wraps are more efficient and cost effective.”

To date, the company has redone three of the members of their fleet in a snazzy wrap that bursts with a spectrum of lines, slightly tribal, consisting of subtle variations of green, even aqua, rather than the old-style two-toned colors of green and white.

“Working with graphics company 32 Signs, I said to them, ‘Let’s try out a wrap. I want something new with tribal striping but more modern looking.’ We went back and forth. I would say there’s a little tribal in there. We worked it until it fit.”

Their 2017 Kenworth Tractor W900 with a 2021 50 ft. Landoll 440B is a perfect specimen of the new style they’ve cultivated.

“I use it for bigger accidents,” he said. “We had a void in our business and were outsourcing those jobs and so I said, ‘Let’s get a nice tractor and a low boy and open another door.’ We got it at the end of 2020.”

On the side of the truck, at the foot of the doors, the subdued “Town Plot” name stands out in white lettering against an all black background. DiNino said, “Because the design is busy, I didn’t want to put many words on it.”

Although an unusual name for a tow company, Town Plot has been around since 1968, and does a lot of local work, including all of the automotive repair for the state police. “We have a good reputation.” he said. “Everybody knows us here.”

Ripped and Geared to Go

nonstop8 67eff
By George L. Nitti

For custom paint on a wrecker, perhaps no name in the towing industry stands out than Cecil Burrowes, whose mastery of the medium continues to adorn tow trucks.

His latest creation is for Non-Stop Towing & Recovery of Freeport, Long Island, one of many that he has created for the company.

Owner Matt Bonomo said, “Cecil is an amazing artist and we’ve used him repeatedly for our trucks.”

Burrowes, whose other works include mesmerizing tribal flames, grim reapers, dragons, superheroes, and iconic scenes from the Godfather, continues to push his repertoire, this time creating intricate mechanical gears and eerie skulls that are each contained within ripped out sections on a 2022 Peterbilt 337 NRC 20TB flatbed.

Bonomo said, “We wanted something different, not the same tribal flames that we always do.”

Bonomo is not a fan of wraps.

“Wraps are too perfect,” he said. “When you see paint, the time it takes and the skill involved, you can’t compare it to a wrap. I love the look so much better.”

Adding accent and contrast to the tangerine infused gears and skulls with eyes peeking out at you is the green border and pinstriping on the unit.

Burrowes said, “It’s one of the best combinations that you can find now in terms of colors. It’s tops, especially on white.”

Burrowes continues to perfect the design on the truck. After 3 weeks of working on its exterior, he has turned his attention on the interior, creating more pinstriping and detail.

Always a master at work, Burrowes shows what it takes to deliver awesome graphics.

November 16 - November 22, 2022

Headsets for Crew Communication

EVADE SDXT copy 5cb79
Eartec EVADE are a new class of Light Industrial, full duplex headsets designed for professional crews that need hands free, simultaneous talk, wireless communication. Single and dual ear EVADE feature deluxe padding and a sleek, fully adjustable headband that provide outstanding comfort. The Evade XTreme is a heavy duty, dual ear model that can be worn with a hard hat.

All EVADE headsets are self-contained and feature a compact full duplex transceiver built inside the ear cups eliminating wires and belt packs. Complete intercoms include one “MAIN” unit that relays the digital signals generated by up to eight “Remotes”. The headsets link automatically without a HUB or base station making them easy to operate and affordable. Evade wireless can connect up to nine users within a 400-yard range enhancing coordination, productivity, and safety.

For more information on this product, https://eartec.com/

Lock Out Set - The Ultimate Long Reach Kit

lockoutset2 11393
The Ultimate Long Reach Kit includes every tool and accessory you need to open virtualy any vehicle on the road today using the long reach method. This 21 piece kit is the most comprehensive and complete long reach tool set ever made. Four of the most popular long reach tools, Button Master and Mega Master snare tools, two Air Wedges, two pry-bar style wedge tools, protective lockout tape, slim jim, windshield mounted flashlight for nighttime openings, our new heavy duty long padded carrying case with internal pockets, and the list goes on.. With this kit in your toolbox, you will never need any other tools to perform world class professional lockouts.

--Most Popular Tools Include
--Most Comprehensive Kit
--Easy To Transport
--Perfect for Beginners and Pros

For more information, contact accesstoolsusa.com

Tow Operator Lighted Safety Vests

towoperator c1e1d

Class 3 ANSI approved illuminated breakaway safety vest with option of illuminated ID panel.  

- Fiber Optic Illuminated strips can be seen through any adverse weather conditions.

- These vests are designed to give added visibility when you are out in Highway traffic.

- The illuminated strips are USB rechargeable and charges in 1 1/2 hours and run for 8 to 10 hours on time.

- Many options of illuminated ID panels available. Example: Trucker, Tow Operator. Call for any custom ID panels.    

https://nightlightsafety.com/?fbclid=IwAR0EvIUxzcTnvC7iL6amgLoXKrQWOiwOupaLG2w-ztO-DMU4eL-umEc2Alc 

November 16 - November 22, 2022

November 16 - November 22, 2022
GM's finance will pay 3.5 Million in restitution for illegal repossession.

GM Financial to Pay 3.5 Million for Illegal Repossessions

GM Financial, GM’s finance arm, has agreed to pay 3.5 million to settle allegations that they breached US federal law in violating the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act by illegally repossessing 71 vehicles and by mishandling over 1,000 vehicle lease termination requests. 

GM Financial is to pay $3.5 million to the affected servicemembers and a $65,480 civil penalty to the government. In addition, $10,000 will be paid directly to each of the 71 servicemembers who had their vehicles unlawfully repossessed. 

The department alleges that GM Financial has improperly denied lease termination requests, charged illegitimate early termination fees, and failed to provide timely refunds of lease amounts since 2015. 

https://gmauthority.com/

Repossession Ends in Death

A tow truck driver shot and killed a man while trying to repossess his car Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Fort Lauderdale.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was trying to repossess a Chevy Malibu around 10 a.m. when confronted by the victim, 38-year-old Clarence King. According to reports, an alteraction ensued between the victim and the shooter and shots were fired.

A witness who lives in the neighborhood told a local news station that it “sounded like four shots — pop, pop, pop.”

“The tow truck driver was just standing over the body on the phone. He looked up, started looking around, started seeing multiple people coming up, and that’s when he started jumping up and down saying, ‘I think I just killed a man,'” another witness told WSVN.

Police are working with the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed against the tow truck driver, who hasn’t been identified, reports said.

https://patch.com/

Tower Shot in the Arm during a Repossession 

In San Diego, a tower was shot in the arm while attempting to repossess a vehicle that was illegally parked at an intersection.

After being shot in the arm, the tower called 911, who alerted the San Diego Police. 

The police said a woman and a few others confronted the tow truck driver. The woman pulled out a gun and shot the driver at least once in the arm, SDPD said. The driver was taken to the hospital and expected to survive. 

The group was believed to have retreated into a nearby apartment complex, prompting police to surround the building and call a SWAT team to respond. 

After several hours, officers made their way inside two apartments and searched the units. No one was inside and the SWAT standoff was called off, SDPD said. 

SDPD says they are still searching for the woman.  

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/

Car Repossessions Surging  

Over the last couple of years, with supply shortages mounting from automakers and demand for autos at a premium, as the price of cars have surged, so too have higher auto loans and more repossessions.  

In a report by Kelley Blue Book, the average MSRP for a new car has gone up 13.5% to $47,148 in May 2022. Add in higher monthly payments and limited budgets, more Americans are having trouble paying for cars bought in the last two years. According to Edmunds, 12.7% of customers that bought a new vehicle in the last two years are making payments for at least $1,000 per month. 

It's been noted that subprime borrowers, or those with the worst credit history, are defaulting, up 11%, but even those with excellent credit have doubled in the past 2 years. 

Besides supply shortages, many auto loans were put into forbearance during the pandemic while economic stimulus and unemployment benefits gave consumers the confidence to take on more debt to purchase a car. But as progress was made against alleviating the pandemic, inflation has heated up and interest rates have risen, causing distress with borrowers. 

Lisa Beilfuss, a writer for Barron’s who covers the repo market, potentially sees a bubble bursting, citing several indicators, including the ones mentioned as factors. She added that one auto dealer that she spoke to who buys repossessed vehicles said that he sees repos surging based on what he’s buying in the repossession car market.  

Don Adams of Don Adams Towing and Recovery of Owensboro, Kentucky, said last year that he reported approximately 175 repossessions and says this year alone he has repossessed 250 vehicles with another half year to go.  

https://www.wevv.com/news/
https://www.texasstandard.org/stories/
https://www.powernationtv.com/post/

