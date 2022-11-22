Auto Transport Services – Are They a Fit for Your Towing Operation?



Brian J Riker

With survival at top of mind in these uncertain economic times, diversification has been brought to the forefront today. There are even several seminars that focus on new business development and growth at the 33rd American Towman Exposition this week in Baltimore, Maryland.

An area that seems to be a natural fit for tow operations is automobile transport, but is it right for you? Auto transport may use some of the same equipment as towing operations, but the service expectations are significantly different as are some of the legal requirements. Even with the additional complications, auto transport can still be a very profitable segment to add to existing operations.

Your first consideration is legal. Do you have the proper insurance coverage for transport operations? Your typical “on-hook” and garage keepers legal liability will not cover this work. You will need cargo insurance specifically for auto transport and, if you don’t already have it, public liability (MCS-90) of at least $1 million filed with the US DOT so that you can obtain for-hire operating authority (MC number). Qualifying as an interstate motor carrier is almost a necessity given the origin and destination of the vehicles and the intent of interstate shipment of these vehicles.

The requirements for new vehicles can be cost prohibitive for a new transporter. There is a concept known as constructive total loss, where even a small amount of damage may be enough to “total” the vehicle under the terms of your contract; however, your insurance carrier will only pay for the actual damage, leaving you on the hook for the balance of the damage as compared to retail value of the vehicle. Often these vehicles are sent directly to the crusher. You pay retail price for it and don’t even get to keep it!

Today there are many ways to get a piece of the proverbial pie, some easier than others, but all effective. Keep in mind that the easier it is to get your slice of pie, the lesser it’s value may be.

Load boards are a dime a dozen, offering rock bottom wholesale “spot market” rates for movement of used or wholesale vehicles. This may be an easy way to test the waters before investing a lot of time into sales and marketing in your local area. Once you are comfortable in the market, specialized services such as high value units, home delivery or inoperative vehicles may be a good fit for maximum profitability.

Your drivers will need to be equipped with a smartphone or tablet since most, if not all, brokers and major shippers of automobiles require use of digital condition reports, usually on their own proprietary app. This is critical; these inspection reports cover you from damage claims and become part of the invoicing process. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. In car hauling, those pictures may be worth thousands of dollars.

Once you have decided that auto transport services are right for your company you may want to consider adding some specialized vehicles to your fleet. Many auto brokers don’t want their vehicles transported with wheels on the ground, instead requiring trailer or carrier service. New vehicle transport even has strict rules on the type and style of tiedowns that may be used. Almost every OEM requires over the tread straps instead of hooks and chains or the traditional “8-point” k-straps used in the towing industry.

There are several options available from dedicated 9 or 10 car stinger-steer transporters to high-mount 7 or 8 car trailers that can be pulled by any standard road tractor and now even specialized two and three car units targeted at the home delivery model. Some operations have even found success with hotshot type trucks, basically pickup trucks pulling 3 or more cars on a lightweight trailer.

One word of caution: auto transport requires an extreme eye for detail. Even the slightest scratch can become a big claim, especially dealing with personal owned vehicle transport service such as corporate relocation or “snow bird” service. Please keep this at the top of your mind when selecting services to offer, equipment to purchase and team members to operate it.