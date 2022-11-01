Don’t Park on the Train Tracks



By Randall C. Resch October 14, 2022, a College Station, Texas, flatbed carrier operator was on-scene at railroad tracks to tow a Ford pickup involved in a collision. With local police on-scene, the operator stretched-out his flatbed carrier and proceeded to load the damaged pickup atop the tracks when a freight train plowed the carrier broadside. Most likely, the train’s engineer didn’t get the message an “active recovery” was in-process. Was it possible the tower thought it was safe to park across the tracks, not expecting a train? From video taken at scene, a uniformed police officer was standing at the crossing some 30 feet from the carrier next to the lowered arms of the rail crossing. Also, a police vehicle was parked, with its overhead red and blue emergency lights activated. In an instant, the train came into view. The operator jumped to safety from the carrier’s cab only seconds before his carrier was destroyed by the train. Something tells me this crash may have been the result of no inter-agency communications or no communications between police and the rail company. While this was a scary occurrence, the damaged vehicle could have been loaded with the carrier parked the opposite direction away from the tracks. Minimally, I’d ask four important questions:



--Were local police and rail dispatch contacted about the recovery?

--Did railroad police accept and confirm with local police that the train’s engineer was notified?

--Was the tow truck operator trained in working railroad right-of-ways and rail incidents?

--Why do tow operators continue to park atop the tracks, or drive and not away from rail associated dangers? The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration states freight trains (nowadays) travel between 40-mph and 50-mph. For carriers parked atop railroad tracks with the deck set, it can’t get out of the train’s way from a parked position. If this is a known fact that’s taught to the tow and recovery industry, why do towers position their wreckers and flatbed carriers across railroad tracks to perform tow and recovery activities? Why do some operators try and beat the train? Ten-days prior to the aforementioned railway collision, a South Carolina tow operator was killed as he attempted to drive across train tracks there. Due to the dangers associated with rail crossings, another training session is highly recommended for tow companies to conduct in-house training that’s rail specific. Training should include dispatchers not sending new drivers but only those who are trained in-working on and near railroad right-of-ways. An outline of safety training for professional truck drivers can be found at website, https://oli.org/sites/default/files/2019-09/OLI-DriverGuide-stayalive.pdf. This driver specific training contains a rail crossing “informational guide” to personnel in how-to locate and identify critical crossing information.

Striving for Professionalism

Brian J Riker A true professional doesn’t know it all; rather, they know and have mastered the fundamentals of their chosen career and understand how to apply these fundamentals to any challenge presented. A “know it all” is the opposite of a professional. They are dangerous because they cannot be taught anything new, nor are they open to different points of view about their job. Two aspects of professionalism are Training and Continuing Education Training is always a good idea. Many organizations are dedicated to training that serve the towing industry. Take advantage of these programs. I presume that as the level of training provided to your team increases, your nuisance claims (minor damage) will decrease. Training pays for itself - many times over! In-house training programs are also a must. It astounds me that so many towers simply hand the keys to someone and say “go get ‘em.” Develop a comprehensive in-house training program if you have not already done so. This program should cover the basics: company policy, rules and regulations, and how to operate the specific type of equipment the job requires. Continuing education is also important. Investing in keeping your team’s skill set current not only helps keep you ahead of the average tower, but it also builds loyalty and a sense of professionalism among your team. If you show them that you care enough about them to invest in their personal level of skill development, they will take more pride in how they perform their tasks. Cars and trucks are increasing in complexity with each new model year, so isn’t updated training on new models a must? What about traffic incident management and safe roadside work procedures? As an industry, we desire to be recognized as emergency or primary incident responders, yet many tow bosses refuse to invest in even the most basic of professional development for their team. Doctors, lawyers and even cosmetologists have state certification boards. To pick on my home state of Pennsylvania, we require cosmetologists to attend a state accredited school, take an exam and even apprentice in their field, yet all a tower needs to do is pass a criminal background check and possess a driver license. The background check isn’t even required if you do not do police towing. No form of industry training, outside certification or state board review. This means no education or practical skill is required. As an industry, we are failing in our quest for professionalism. To make it easy to become a tower, we have fought most all attempts at mandatory training, certification and other measures that raise the bar. Although they will increase the cost of doing business, these measures will make the industry more professional, and therefore more respected and profitable. Bottom line: evaluate your skills honestly and seek improvement where needed - even if you have to pay for it yourself. If we want to be elevated to the status of professional and earn the title of first responder, we need to earn it. Showing up and putting our life on the line is not enough; we must train like our fellow incident responders do; otherwise; we will never gain the respect we deserve.