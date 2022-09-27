What is a Safety Management System? 







Brian J Riker

As business owners, we tend focus on individual tasks, trying to clear them off our list one by one. While doing so gives us a feeling of accomplishment, perhaps if we slowed down and stepped back for just a moment, we would see how these tasks may be intertwined. I witness this often when dealing with safety, compliance, and training issues at companies.

Safety is not a stand-alone issue nor is it simply a department or person at your company. Safety is not a company policy, law, or regulation. Safety is not simply following standards. No, it is so much more than mere words and documents.

Safety is a living, breathing entity that is part of everything we do each day. While I do not necessarily buy into the “safety first” mantra, as it tends to allow us to believe that someone else is responsible for our personal safety, I do subscribe to the “safety always” philosophy in which each individual takes primary responsibility for being as safe as possible, given the task at hand.

Training is an especially important part of safety. One simply cannot be safe if they do not understand the details of the tasks they are performing, the limitations of the machinery and other important factors. Training alone will not make anyone safer; it is just one part of the process of understanding the risks we must take. This career is not without risk, some greater than others, however we still must train to be our best in an attempt to be as safe as possible while performing a dangerous job. To that end, training that is inconsistent with company policy, culture and value is also not effective in making anyone safer. You must walk the walk not just talk the talk, and this starts at the top with ownership and senior leadership.

Independent audits and reviews are also integral to safety. Humans tend to get complacent; it is in our nature, so having an independent person or entity review your operations periodically helps to identify areas that may be slipping or did not notice on your own. Again, safety is not just words on paper or a onetime demonstration of competency; rather it is constantly evolving into something greater than the sum of the individual parts. This is why I routinely audit even the safest and most successful of my clients because something can always be improved upon somewhere.

When you put all these components together and combine them with leadership that values safety over production, you have the beginning of a safety management system. Now, production is important because we would not be in business if we did not hit specific productivity goals resulting in profitable operations; however, without employees that are safe and willing to come to work each day, none of that truly matters. In short, safety does not cost -it pays back in dividends.

An excellent safety management system transcends departments within a company, encompassing everything from the thought process behind hiring to equipment selection and even jobs that you accept from clients. Sales, marketing and human resources all have a place within the safety management system; not just field operations. For towers, this means your call takers and dispatchers need to be just as educated about what a specific truck and operator is capable of as does the manager and the operator themselves. All the training in the world will not matter if a supervisor instructs an operator to “get it done this time” knowing they are not properly equipped to do so.

In short, to have an effective safety management program, your operations cannot be so separate that one hand does not know what the other hand is doing. Silos are great for segregating and storing grain, but not so great for operating a safe and effective business. I find this to be true very often in larger, multiple location companies although even small companies can have such separation where one person does not see how their actions affect others within the company.