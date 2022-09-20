Digital Edition
NY Representative Introduces "Clean-up" Bill
Clean-up of roadway in one Long Island County must meet law enforcement standards.
Recovering One Big Fracking Crane
Texas sized crane recovery involves teamwork.
Certification is Not a One Time Achievement
Advocating more learning rather than just on the job training.
The "Good Old Girl"
Classic Wrecker with Holmes is a tribute to its owner, Al Hibler.
Tower Shot in the Arm During a Repossession
Incident involves San Diego SWAT Team.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing September 14 - September 20, 2022

Posting Insensitive Photos 

No Pictures Allowed PIC 1 copy 971c2
By Randall C. Resch 

Last month, a young tower in Connecticut was killed when his carrier rear ended a semi-tractor trailer. Within three-hours after the brutal crash, a morbid photograph of the impacted carrier appeared on several of the industry’s forums.  

Having been a crash investigator (in an earlier career), I’ll assert that that photo made its way to the Internet before the crash investigation was completed. I don’t understand the need of having to post gruesome fatality photos for any reason. That’s just wrong! 

There’s not a week goes by where tow operators openly post photographs of vehicles involved in incredible crashes. I don’t agree with any reasoning why crash photographs are necessary; nothing fatality and crash photos aren’t the same as what’s photo-recorded for “prior tow damages.” 

Resist the Urge 

Tow operators taking insensitive pictures has been sticky business for many years. Whether it’s a matter of recording a recovery for billing/insurance purposes, taking time to “snap a few pics” only increases time on-scene and could lead to operator safety being compromised. 

For example, a South Africa tow truck operator was struck and killed when standing in the roadway taking pictures of the car he was getting ready to tow off the highway’s shoulder. 

Accordingly, the California Highway Patrol’s, Tow Service Agreement (TSA), addresses the activity of taking photos with the intent of sharing on the Internet and social media. 

In the TSA’s, Section 19, COMPLIANCE WITH TOW SERVICE AGREEMENT, it states, “Tow operators shall not record (i.e., videotape or photograph) a scene unless it is for official use by the tow company for business related reasons.  

1) The on-scene investigating officer or incident commander shall make the determination when a tow operator may record a scene for tow related business reasons.  

2) In the event a tow operator is determined to be in violation of this provision, they will immediately surrender any such recording device to an officer of the CHP.” 

Taking photos on-scene only to plaster them on the Internet is not what the Tow Service Agreement had in-mind. While towers have the right to take pictures while in a public place or not on-scene, there are responsibilities that go along with doing so.  

Photos shouldn’t show faces of persons or bystanders and never include faces of police officers and first responders. Don’t include license plates. Photos should never include picturing persons who are injured or killed.  

I find posting these kinds of photographs distasteful, unprofessional and insensitive to crash victims and injured motorists. To the individual who “Just had to post” the tow truck fatality in Connecticut, I say, “Shame on You!” If there are lessons to be learned here, it’s not hard to figure-out … resist the urge. 

   



Connecticut Towers Unite for Move Over Event 

The Towing and Recovery Professionals of Connecticut (TRPC) held a Move Over event on Saturday, Sept 10, at X-Finity Theatre, bringing together Connecticut towers to remind motorists of the Move Over Laws.  

The event showcased more than 56 tow trucks with more than 110 companies from across the state in attendance. Before arriving at Xfinity, the trucks paraded down Interstate 91. Food trucks, ATV rides and tow trucking competitions were part of the festivities. 

According to Sal Sena, president of Towing & Recovery Professionals,, “One of the biggest problems the industry faces is the inherent danger of roadside wreckage clearing. To complete a successful tow, workers spend hours on the side of the roads with cars sometimes recklessly whizzing by. In the past three years the towing industry in Connecticut has lost two members to roadside accidents.” 

TRPC secretary Eileen Colonese, who has several family members in the tow business, said, “I watch the DOT highway cameras whenever they go out and you see people speeding by, not even slowing down. You’d be surprised how many people recklessly drive by. For me it’s nerve wracking, I’m afraid for my family.” 

Nationwide, tow drivers have 15 times higher risk of on-the-job death than the average American employee, according to a 2019 study by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. The average annual death rate was 43 per 100,000 workers, according to the Center of Fatal Occupational Injuries, with the top cause being a blow from a passing vehicle. 

Over 56 tow trucks and 110 tow companies came out for a Move Over Event organized by the Towing and Recovery Professionals of Connecticut.

By Don Lomax
September 14 - September 20, 2022
On The Hook With Mr. Industry
Robert Van Lingen

California Tower Named to International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame 

Robert Van Lingen of Van Lingen Towing in Torrance, Calif. will be inducted into the Towing Hall of Fame in October. Van Lingen is part of a group of 10 towing and recovery leaders who have left their mark on the industry.  

"As a youngster, Robert would sleep with clothes and boots on in front of the door so his dad couldn't run a call in the middle of the night without taking him," states his nomination statement. "He literally grew up in the industry." 
 
He has made his mark in towing and recovery by improving on procedures that have become standard in the towing industry. For instance, Van Lingen created a standard for police impound operations and facilities that today is utilized worldwide. In addition, he introduced a safer and more efficient way of uprighting overturned sea containers. "The rigging method has been adopted around the world and is known as the 'Van Lingen Method.'" 
 
Van Lingen will be honored on October 8, 2022, at the Westin Chattanooga during a special induction ceremony that will also include towing legends from around the U.S., Australia, France and Japan.  

To be inducted, each leader must have at least 20 years of experience. The Hall of Fame has grown to include over 300 distinguished towing professionals from around the world. 

September 14 - September 20, 2022
A man in Milwaukee was sentenced to 22 years in prison for terrorizing seven Milwaukee towers.

Milwaukee Man Sentenced for Terrorizing Towers

A man who terrorized towers from Milwaukee during a three-week crime spree last fall received 22 years in prison. 

Latherio Meadows, 25, robbed seven drivers, who all identified him, at gun point.  Meadows pleaded guilty in June to all the robberies and two counts of using a gun during a violent crime.  

Meadow's "crime spree sparked a wave of fear in the small community of self-employed tow truck drivers in the Milwaukee community," Assistant U.S. Attorney Abbey Marzick wrote in a sentencing memo. 

According to court records: Meadows called his victims, saying he either needed his car towed or wanted to scrap a car for cash. When the trucks arrived -- at various locations around Milwaukee's north side -- Meadows pointed a gun at the drivers and demanded their money, weapons and cell phones. 

He obtained cash in amounts ranging from $500 to $3,000 from drivers, and handguns from two of his victims. Meadows pistol whipped one driver, causing head wounds that had to be stapled. 

His attorney, Richard Hart, argued Meadows did the robberies during a period of intense drug cravings. He admitted the offenses were serious, but suggested a sentence of 16-17 years would achieve all the goals of sentencing.  

The two gun convictions each carry a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years, so the bare minimum sentence would be 14 years. 

https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/

Procession for Oregon Tower 

Over 60 tow trucks from Oregon and one tow truck from Washington, gathered for a procession in Roseburg, Oregon on Sept. 4 to honor the life of 63-year-old Henry Lichtwald. 

Lichtwald lost his life on November 3, when he was recovering a vehicle on Interstate 5 and a commercial motor vehicle failed to move over for a tow truck and struck him. 

The memorial began at 11 a.m. and the procession followed at around 1 p.m. 

Community members would like everyone to remember the move over law. 

https://www.kdrv.com/news/

Tower Gets Recognition for National Award

Wisconsin tower Chris Nieman, who owns Nieman's Towing Service, located in Wisconsin Rapids, was nominated by nine fire departments for The Order of Towman's Award, which is nationally recognized.

This great news was reported on a local media station in Wisconsin. 

Nieman said, "I just couldn't believe it. I kept opening every single one and it was a different fire chief from a different fire department." 

Chris took over Nieman's Towing Service in 2005, his grandfather laying the foundation in1945. 

Nieman is known as someone who would help out everyone, which includes lending his vehicles to fire departments around the area to help them train for any scenario. 

"There's nobody more professional and nobody that cares more about the community and dedicated to it than Chris Nieman," said Wisconsin Rapids Fire Chief, Todd Eckes.  

Nieman will travel to Baltimore in November to accept the award. 

Positive press such as this is what every tower deserves. Let your communities know why they should be proud of you. 

https://www.waow.com/ 

NY Representative Introduces “Clean Up” Bill 

Long Island legislator Nick Caracappa, a representative of Suffolk County, NY., introduced the “Crash Site Clean Up” bill, which states that tow truck operators called to the scene of an accident or disablement shall clean up any debris in the surrounding area resulting from the vehicle(s) they are towing to the satisfaction of the law enforcement or authorized representative on the scene.  

This includes cleaning up any oil, coolant, or gas that the vehicle(s) involved spilled on the road. Also, the tow truck operators will now be required to carry a liquid absorbing substance, shovel, broom, and a container to collect debris. 

Legislator Caracappa stated, “Remaining accident debris in our roadways becomes a dangerous hazard for motor vehicles and even more so for motorcycles. It is incumbent upon all parties to ensure the safest possible passage for our families, friends and loved ones.” 

https://www.longisland.com/news/

TRAA Announces Scholarship Winners

TRAA awarded two scholarships to the children or grandchild of a TRAA regular member in order to help them complete their education. Scholarships are awarded to students each year based on merit, financial need, and the candidate's overall character, community involvement, family service, etc.
The 2022 Scholarship Recipients Are: 

Morgan Hobson - $3,500 - Morgan will be a Junior at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Morgan is a returning scholarship recipient and is continuing working towards her major in Business Organizational Management with a double minor Environmental Studies and Economics.

Alexandria Bender - $3,000 - Alexandria will be a Freshman at the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio. Alexandria has an intended major of Health Sciences. 

For individuals interested in applying for 2023, look for the WTRAA Scholarship Application to run in the Spring edition of TRAA's National Towing E-News and on the TRAA website, traaonline.com.

Missouri Tower Dies during Driving Incident

Sixty-two-year-old tower Roger Smith of Albany, Missouri was pronounced dead after his tow truck went off the road. It was reported that the cause was tire failure.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Smith was five miles from Albany, heading eastbound on Highway 136, before the truck went off the north side of the highway and overturned onto its top. His tow truck was demolished. 

His older brother Robert Smith, who owns Raymond Smith Body Shop and is the fire chief in the community, believes that his brother's death was possibly a coincidence. He said, "I think he just had a heart event. Because he never fought it at all. There were no skid marks. I believe he was gone before he left the highway. When the tire blew, it was like he made a hard left turn. He went down an embankment that you could have driven down."

Roger was an wrecker operator since he graduated from high school in a family business that was started in 1953 by his father Raymond.

Robert said, "He was quite a bowler, with four 300 games. If you wanted competition, he could provide it. We have wonderful memories. He had millions of friends. At his service, people got up and spoke of him. It was a real comfort. We had some local towers there with their tow trucks. Everybody was blessed."

https://www.kttn.com/


September 14 - September 20, 2022

Solid Teamwork: Recovering One Big Fracking Crane

croppedcranecover 4ce48
By George L. Nitti 

On a scorching summer’s day under clear blue skies with the needle hovering close to 110 degrees, B & B Wrecker Service of Pecos and Big Sky Towing of Odessa converged on the little town of Monahans, along Rt. 20, which runs from El Paso to Dallas, to recover an overturned crane. 

Cranes are indispensable in West Texas. We are not talking whooping cranes. Of course, they matter too. We’re talking mechanical cranes. They are hard to get a hold of, tied up on locations for weeks at a time holding up established wellheads for oil and gas companies. 26-year-old Travis Turner, a supervisor and lead operator from Big Sky informed: “The fracking business is what keeps everybody busy. We’re booming.”  

Transporting a high-capacity crane can be challenging. This Terex mobile hydraulic crane was on its way back to the yard in Odessa, when Travis said that according to the driver, the last 3 axles on the dolly locked up. “He said it shoved him off the road and flipped the crane,” said Travis. Fortunately, the driver walked off unscathed, but the crane was in a precarious situation. 

B & B Wrecker was dispatched, led by its supervisor, 38-year-old Harvey Carrera. Knowing that the job needed extra power, he called his friend Travis. “We had just done a challenging crane job together last month,” Harvey said, “I knew that once I called him, we would knock it out.” 

Combining forces, their equipment included Big Sky’s 2020 Kenworth T880 Tandem Tandem Vulcan 103 XP 50-ton wrecker and three of B & B’s Units: a 2005 Kenworth 1150 Century Rotator, a 1999 Peterbilt 5130 Century/30 ton, and 1996 Peterbilt 9055 Century with a 2011 bed. 

Upon arriving, their first task was to carefully turn over the flipped crane. After casting out winch lines from all four units to grab a hold of it, Travis, with his Vulcan, initiated a reverse roll. He said, “I picked it straight up and rolled it away from me. You get the most mechanical leverage that way.”  

The 35-ton next to the Vulcan was used as a catch truck while the other two units on the other side pulled the crane towards them.  “That way it doesn’t flop over,” commented Harvey. “It must be a controlled environment the whole time because if something was to yank our boom and damage it, that would suck. Plus, you want to salvage the crane as well. You don’t want to cause any more damage than what’s already happened. You have to tow it back.” 

After up righting the crane, getting it on the road proved to be a bigger job. Travis said, “Once we flipped it, the crane was stuck in the sand, wedged between a sand dune and a concrete road barrier.”  

With very little room to maneuver, the situation required that they turn the crane 90 degrees to get it back on the road in order to tow it. Moving the Vulcan to the front of the crane, Travis executed a lift and pull while B & B’s rotator was used to pull the rear of the crane around.  “It fought us every step of the way,” said Travis. “Especially the front end. I had to drag it through the dirt. It was probably the hardest winch I’ve done.” 

To facilitate the process, the team applied Dawn soap to the road that they picked up from a nearby Dollar Store. This would enable the crane’s tires to slide over more easily and not damage the light weighted dollies which had lost some of their upper supports.  

Harvey said, “We didn’t want to lose the dolly. If that happened, we would have to trailer things in and do a bunch of stuff. We tried to save the customer as much money as possible without getting more equipment involved.” 

Finally, the crane was ready for transport to a nearby yard in Monahans.  Since the Pitman arms of the crane were compromised, the front end had to be lifted and towed. “We used my wrecker because it can out tow any other tow truck,” said Travis. “I have it set up with the tandem tandem twin steer.” 

After several weeks of nonpayment by the crane company, B & B Wrecker became the proud owners of a crane. “We bought it out from them in order to settle the bill. They have agreed to sign the papers over to us. We will auction it off ourselves.” 

Four years ago, when the company picked up a much smaller crane, weighing only eight tons, B & B Wrecker gained title to it. 

Harvey said, “So off a $14,000 bill, we auctioned it off for $150,000.” 

Charred Remains of Airport Recovery

boscos2 0d3c6

By George L. Nitti

At the end of 2019, Bosco’s Automotive, Inc., of Enfield, Ct., was dispatched to Bradley’s International Airport, about 12 miles away, to handle an atypical recovery involving a B17 that crashed and exploded, decimating two deicing trucks, a glycol tank and a garage. 

“We have a contract with the airport,” said Greg Wayne, who was the lead operator, and worked alongside owners Charlie and Joe Bosco, who have since passed away. The company is now run by two other brothers, John and Angelo Bosco. 

Wayne said, “The B17 was an old military styled plane used for shows and rides. It had an engine mechanical failure as it was trying to make it back to the airport. Sadly, the pilots and passengers all died.” 

To the scene, the company brought their 2019 Kenworth T880 high hood with a Century 1150 Rotator and a 2006 Kenworth T880 with 70/35 Century Wrecker, which worked in tandem to lift and load the charred remains of the deicing trucks and glycol propane tank upon low boy trailers. 

To load the deicing trucks, they used a spreader bar on their rotator and the winch line on their wrecker in order to lift, center and place the trucks upon low boy trailers. 

Wayne said, “From there, both deicing trucks were transported to Texas by the company that owned them.” 

As for the glycol tank, that was put on Bosco’s trailer where they took it to get scrapped.  

Although a two-hour routine recovery of lifting and loading trucks onto trailers, the incident stands out with blackened memories of death. 

Flawless Combine Recovery

combine1 pulver e9a4d
By Josh Schafer

On March 22, 2022, on a snowy and windy day in Minnesota, Pulver Towing responded to an emergency request from the Minnesota State Patrol involving an incident on US HWY 14 where a John Deere S780 combine track slid off of a trailer and was blocking the roadway.

Pulver, led by lead operator Josh Schafer, responded with the specialized equipment needed to recover the combine. Equipment included a 2006 Kenworth Century 9055 50 Ton, 2006 Freightliner Jerr-Dan 35 Ton, and 2018 Peterbilt 389 Century 1150 Rotator. The team of operators at scene also included Mark Schafer, Christian Riester, Bob Jaster, Justin Staeffler, Aaron Beek, and Darcy Beek.

Upon arrival, the first Pulver operator discovered that the combine was overturned and was cross ways blocking both lanes of US HWY 14. The Pulver professionals along with the Minnesota Balaton Fire Dept. took emergency corrective actions to mitigate the leaking fluids, using all the speedy dry they had available. Pulver used 18 bags of spill tackle rapid absorbent and 14 absorbent pads. The leaked fluid was contained to the roadway, curb and gutter and stopped from reaching the storm drain that went to the lake.

Pulver professionals then addressed the overturned combine. The rear planetary drives on the combine needed to be removed to prevent damage to them and the underside of the combine. Pulver removed the two planetary drives and placed them in the incident managers response truck.

Pulver professionals then rigged the combine to be up righted with a catchline to safely lower the combine to the ground. Pulver used two heavy recovery trucks to upright the combine. Once the combine was up righted, Pulver used a heavy recovery truck to extract the combine from the roadway to a side street allowing the US HWY to be reopened to the motoring public. The combine had no wheel / tracks on it and extra precautions were used to not damage its underside.

Once the combine was extracted from the US HWY, Pulver professionals and Balaton Fire removed the absorbents from the US HWY. The city of Balaton brought out a wheel loader to place the debris in and the City of Balaton disposed of the debris.

Pulver’s rotator was on a different incident at the time, causing a short delay until it would be available to lift the combine onto a lowboy trailer. When the rotator arrived, it was positioned to lift the combine. Pulver professionals used specialized rigging to lift the combine from four points on the combine. The fact that the combine did not have wheels or tracks on it was a challenge. The weight of the combine needed to be close to the rotator to safely lift it.

The lowboy trailer had to be backed under the combine and the rotator outrigger legs needed to be clear to allow the trailer to get under the combine. The combine was lifted and placed back on the lowboy trailer. A lot of consideration and planning transpired to perform the job safely and not create any damage to the combine that had a value of over $400,000.

After the combine was removed from the side street, Pulver professionals took corrective actions to clean up the absorbents on the street and in the curb and gutter. Pulver used a flatbed ramp truck to transport the containers of waste that was removed from the street and gutter. The waist was disposed of in the hazardous container at Pulver Marshall location.    

The recovery ended flawlessly and the combine was brought to a local dealership for repairs.

Pulver Motor Service, with several locations in Minnesota, has been towing for 100+ years, incorporating in 1920. Pulver's trucks, equipment, and experience handles all towing needs: light-duty towing, medium-duty towing, heavy-duty towing and recovery, equipment transport, local/long-distance towing, roadside assistance, lockout services, and jumpstarts. The company also does light to heavy-duty truck repair.

   

September 14 - September 20, 2022

Certification Is Not A One Time Achievement

recertification 7bcb7
Brian J Riker

How often to you refresh your skills as a professional tower? Or take a refresher course on automotive technology? Or a defensive driving class? If you are like most, the answer is not often enough or never.

Although technology, regulations and best practices change often, many of us don’t stay current, instead relying on costly on the job learning through the school of hard knocks. This weekend, this became apparent to me when I recertified as an inspection mechanic in Pennsylvania.  

I have been certified to conduct safety inspections on everything except motorcycles in Pennsylvania since October of 1992; however this recertification process is relatively new. Prior to 2013 you took the hands-on training once in your lifetime and as long as you renewed your credential on time, there was no continuing education or recertification exam. Mechanics were left to fend for themselves to stay current, which caused a lot of vehicles to fail for false reasons, or worse yet to pass when they were not in compliance with the Vehicle Code.

Today we are required to recertify every five years. When I attempted to recertify without the refresher training, I dang near failed the recert exam. Lesson learned: take advantage of the continuing education that is available, even when you practice something often.

The same can be said for tow operators. I am third generation, taught by my father, but have taken it upon myself to advance my education as often as possible. Even today, while not an active tow operator anymore, I still attend factory training events, recertify my TRAA, WreckMaster and ATRI credentials and attend tow show seminars so that I can stay relevant with the things I write and lecture about within the industry. Besides, my time in a wrecker is far from over and I just may be back on call someday.

I believe that all true professionals should never stop learning. When we stop trying to improve our understanding of something, we become most dangerous. An example is understanding new vehicle technology. Today’s cars and trucks are nothing like those from my youth. If you don’t fully understand how the embedded technology works, you can cause damage to the vehicle or even place yourself in harm’s way by possibly forcing the vehicle to do something it is not designed to do.

So why do most towers feel they don’t need any routine education or certification? Why would you buy a new brand or model of truck at a six-figure cost then turn your operators loose on it without the most basic understanding of what features and functions are new, improved, or different from your previous brand or model of equipment? Why would you assume your operators can “figure it out” while on a live call, attempting to service a type of vehicle they have never even seen before?

Think about your current education and certification program. Ask yourself if your operators truly have a means to learn and demonstrate proficiency in the tasks needed to safely and properly complete their job functions daily. If not, what can you do about it?

Who's in Charge?

Incident Commander Picsmall 95bb2
By Randall C. Resch 

Thirty-three years ago, a giant, three-axle, Mack dump truck careened into a construction area far too fast for the ten-yards of asphalt it was hauling. The Mack came to rest atop a mid-sized car trapping its unsuspecting driver. What happened next was a flurry of activity that could be described no less than that of “Orchestrated Chaos.”  

Who’s In-Charge? 

Incident command has come a long way over the years and was re-defined recently based on the 133-vehicle crash occurring outside of Ft. Worth, February 11, 2021. Tow owner operator James Bennett of Beard’s Towing was dubbed incident commander “in-charge” of leading recovery efforts on Texas Interstate-35 that day. Typically, an incident commander (IC) is a high-ranking agency officer or agency administrator. 

Dating back to July 1989, in Old Syosset, Long Island, New York, on-scene actions were recorded by the Nassau City Fire Department who worked as part of the rescue team. Miraculously, the driver of the crushed car survived the crash thanks to the efforts of fire fighters, police officers and citizens who all worked feverishly to free the trapped victim.  

The old time recording of this incident noted the heroic actions of responders and workers on-scene. The video depicted as many as ten civilians desperately shoveling asphalt to lighten the overturned truck’s load.  

At the height of recovery, a larger Louisville Ford wrecker was on-scene where cops carried and positioned air-bags, firefighters stacked wooden beams while countless rescuers worked to rescue the trapped victim. 

A Community Involved 

While this recovery was a lesson in over-whelming community spirit with hopes to save one person’s life, I thought about a different possibility that’s rarely, if ever, thought of in the tow and recovery industry. 

As law enforcement provider, my question involves working under contract guidelines and the control over what work or techniques are being conducted at emergency scenarios like this.  

From the video, a larger, two-axle wrecker was positioned to conduct forward roll. The vintage Holmes wrecker had its “boom’s split” as winch cables were attached to the over-turned Mack. When heavy pull was initiated along with air-bags to assist lift, one harried, uniformed police officer took position at the wrecker’s controls as he assumed the role as wrecker operator.  

While I don’t know if the wrecker was (at the time) operated by New York’s Police Department, I was interestingly confused as to who was in-charge and at what capacity? 

At what point can an officer “order” the wrecker operator to step-aside as they take over hands-on operations?  Can they do so? 

As written in the Yale Law Journal, James Mooney, a judicial law clerk, wrote, “Forty-four states, the District of Columbia, and the federal government make it a crime to disobey the “lawful orders” of police officers. But there is significant uncertainty about what makes an order lawful.”  

I found his comments and the laughable responses of tow operators fascinating, especially when dealing with plenty of ego, authority and whatever emotions are running amok when critical events like the opening example suggests. 

So, if tow truck operators aren’t employed by the law enforcement agency and towers have no authority to be incident commander, by law, are civilians (tow operators) required “to obey” the lawful orders as given by the police? 

If ever faced with this situation, how would you respond?        

September 14 - September 20, 2022

The “Good Old Girl” 

hibler7 a40c3
By George L. Nitti

Although 1985 wasn’t too long ago, that was the year Big Al Hibler of Hibler’s Towing and Recovery/Al’s Garage, Inc., located in Binghamton, NY, picked up a new Chevy from a local dealership. Over the years, it would become a classic. 

Gary Hibler, who took over the business from his father when Al passed in 2020, recalls fondly: “That Chevy was most of my childhood. I remember him driving it. It’s got a big engine. It would rumble the house and you knew that Dad was going to work.” 

As a tribute to Big Al, the company brought the Chevy, which was rusting away in their impound lot, to be restored and used in local pageants and tow shows. 

“It sadly sat out in our impound yard for about 10 years,” said Hibler. “Although it was good advertisement, it was killing the truck.” 

When Big Al bought the Chevy K20 with a 454 drive train, he attached a Holmes 500 to it from a previous model Chevy the company used in the 70’s. “It’s a split boom,” said Gary. “It was able to pick up from both sides of the unit.” 

With a boxy shape and large front grill, the simply decorated red and white unit contains all the essential details of the business including company names, a phone number written large, towing services from light to heavy duty, and hours of operation.  

The interior was also made over and includes an interior with a bench seat and a custom dash where the lights light up. 

On the back fender, it states In Loving Memory of Big Al "The Trucker’s Pal.” 

“He got the nickname somewhere along the line and it just stuck,” said Gary.  

Starting the business in 1966, Al Hibler was beloved by many. His baby was his Chevy, whom he called “The Good Old Girl.” 

Not sure how she got its nickname, Gary said, “Dad would always say, ‘Take the Good Old Girl,’ and do this call. 

Bright, Uplifting Design

commercial3 c1acb
By George L. Nitti 

At TowXpo San Antonio, in the 2021 USA Wrecker Pageant, several units vied for Best in Working Class, the winner Commercial Towing Services of Buda, Texas. Tow owner Jonathan Cleaver said, “We were shocked to have won. There were many beautiful trucks.” 

Winning though wasn’t accidental, as several factors came into play to sway judges’ opinions. One factor is cleanliness and how well the truck is groomed. Cleaver said, “We pulled it about a week ahead of time and did a lot of work prepping it.” 

With 54,000 miles, their 2020 Kenworth W990 Century 1150 rotator with 5 winches and a kneeboom (a new style underlift) still looks brand new. Cleaver acknowledges there was some anxiety about its steep cost when he purchased it, but that the investment has paid off. 

He said, “Either we purchased it or our local competitors would have moved in and performed these big jobs.” 

In addition to babying the rotator by keeping it spotless, the company did a make-over of their graphics, leaving it up to the creative freedom of The Print Shop/Wrap Genius of Georgetown, Texas to provide that “Wow” factor that Cleaver knew was essential. 

“We realized we needed something that popped. Prior, our logo and graphics were simple that included only riveted sheet metal with text,” he said. “The Print Shop proposed making changes. Now we get compliments on the truck every day.” 

One “Wow” factor is the bright, cheery yellow striping that emanates upward on the unit’s front side, as if the sun were rising, casting its rays in all directions. The yellow clearly brightens and turns heads and is further accented on the rear and side outriggers along with other key spots. 

Adding juxtaposition next to the vibrant yellow are the more grounded gray and black features that include striping and lettering. This contrast is clearly visible in the company’s name, written large on the side of the rotator, the word “Towing” popping out in creative yellow lettering while “Commercial” is written in a more straightforward black lettering. 

Completing this uplifting design is a hook with dollar symbols inside. Yes, nothing like the sound of “Ka-Ching” when the call comes to move that rotator’s potential from the garage to the bank. 

Top-Shelf Heavy-Hauler 

topshelf eblast 1b1c3
By George L. Nitti 

Professionalism and service come in many forms; the quality of ingredients matter. 

Larry Haynie, owner of LW’s Towing of Frisco, Texas, once compared his company’s professionalism to a Niemann Marcus rather than a Walmart. “We’re not the cheapest but we are the most professional, providing top-shelf service.”  

Professionalism and service that includes an impeccable fleet of custom painted wreckers. His newest addition is blue and pearl white, a sparkling clean 2021 T800 Kenworth 30 ft. Vulcan Industrial Bed made by Miller Industries. Haynie is a stickler for proper maintenance of equipment and professional appearance of units, personally going through his fleet twice a week. This baby, with its expansive features, adds an additional layer of service that is a win/win for both the company and their customers. 

“We haul a lot of the heavy trailers for the oil companies in Odessa and Midland, a 4.5-hour ride from where we are in Frisco,” Haynie said. “We’ll go all over the country.” 

Beside hauling oil field equipment like cool bending units, they move a lot of equipment in town such as tractors, skid steers, storage units.... “Anything lower than 9 feet with a 30,000 pound payload we can put on the bed. It's an 80,000 pound rated truck.”  

Haynie points out that the versatility of the industrial bed enables them to do anything a standard bed can do which has a payload of 20,000 pounds. “I can haul a tractor trailer or a Volkswagen. It’s diverse,” he said. 

And in some respects, with more utility than a lowboy trailer. “A lowboy needs a truck and trailer. And more space to load," said Haynie. "This unit opens us up for police calls when needed.” 

In addition to the bed is a 35-ton heavy duty wheel lift, providing more options to haul say a dump truck or 18-wheeler on the back while hauling something else on the bed. “It’s an overgrown flatbed,” Haynie remarked. 

Like the rest of their fleet, this wrecker was purchased at Texas Wrecker Sales and reflects their signature custom painted graphics executed by David Moon, a design that includes a large wave and a two checkered colored pattern.  

The company name is prominent, diagonally tilted across the top of their doors and written in large letters across the boom of their wreckers. 

LW’s clearly stands out. Like Patrone, it's a reach above the standard tequila. 

September 14 - September 20, 2022

Tow Operator Lighted Safety Vests

towoperator c1e1d

Class 3 ANSI approved illuminated breakaway safety vest with option of illuminated ID panel.  

- Fiber Optic Illuminated strips can be seen through any adverse weather conditions.

- These vests are designed to give added visibility when you are out in Highway traffic.

- The illuminated strips are USB rechargeable and charges in 1 1/2 hours and run for 8 to 10 hours on time.

- Many options of illuminated ID panels available. Example: Trucker, Tow Operator. Call for any custom ID panels.    

https://nightlightsafety.com/?fbclid=IwAR0EvIUxzcTnvC7iL6amgLoXKrQWOiwOupaLG2w-ztO-DMU4eL-umEc2Alc 

Surface Mount LED Warning Light 

product 851c6
Wolo’s new 8000 Series Grill and Surface Mount LED Warning Light delivers powerful safety lighting for commercial trucks. It offers high visibility in bright sun, dense fog, and heavy rain, with 26 light patterns, including strobe-like flash and three color options-amber, blue, or red.  

This kit comes complete with two, super-bright linear LED clusters, and also features simple plug-and-play, waterproof connections for ease of installation. The lights are operated by the switch control, which can be mounted to the dashboard or console. They are built with painted black aluminum brackets to fit seamlessly into a vehicle’s grill, and the polycarbonate lenses resist yellowing, even when exposed to sunlight.

The Wolo 8000-A is pre-wired to accept additional lighting and can be expanded from two to four LEDs with an optional expansion pack.  

For more information, click here.  

Actio PRO Radio

actioPROradio 45753

Actio PRO is a wireless noise-cancelling radio built for those who are on the jobsite day in and day out—serious support for cutting background noise and creating safer, more effective workplaces. Actio PRO is packed with features like increased range, extended battery life, additional users, and more! 

Features 
- Powerful Noise Filter 
- Hands-Free—No “Push to Talk” 
- Up to 1650 Yds Total Range* 
- All-Weather Usage 
- Group Radio Up to 6 Users 
- Unlimited Use with On-the-Go Power Connection 
- No Earmuff Modification 
- Ability to connect multiple teams with 2-way radio 
- Use a Combination of Single-Speaker or Dual-Speaker Headsets 

What’s Included 
- Actio PRO Radio 
- Actio PRO Elastic Helmet Mount  
- Actio PRO Single-Speaker OR Dual-Speaker Headset with Waterproof Mic 
- Actio PRO T-Cable 
- USB On-the-Go Charging Cable 
- USB Charging & Data Cable 

For more information, https://speakeasycommunication.solutions/how-to/actio-pro/

September 14 - September 20, 2022

September 14 - September 20, 2022
San Diego Police investigating the shooting of a tower at an apartment complex.

Tower Shot in the Arm during a Repossession 

In San Diego, a tower was shot in the arm while attempting to repossess a vehicle that was illegally parked at an intersection.

After being shot in the arm, the tower called 911, who alerted the San Diego Police. 

The police said a woman and a few others confronted the tow truck driver. The woman pulled out a gun and shot the driver at least once in the arm, SDPD said. The driver was taken to the hospital and expected to survive. 

The group was believed to have retreated into a nearby apartment complex, prompting police to surround the building and call a SWAT team to respond. 

After several hours, officers made their way inside two apartments and searched the units. No one was inside and the SWAT standoff was called off, SDPD said. 

SDPD says they are still searching for the woman.  

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/

Car Repossessions Surging  

Over the last couple of years, with supply shortages mounting from automakers and demand for autos at a premium, as the price of cars have surged, so too have higher auto loans and more repossessions.  

In a report by Kelley Blue Book, the average MSRP for a new car has gone up 13.5% to $47,148 in May 2022. Add in higher monthly payments and limited budgets, more Americans are having trouble paying for cars bought in the last two years. According to Edmunds, 12.7% of customers that bought a new vehicle in the last two years are making payments for at least $1,000 per month. 

It's been noted that subprime borrowers, or those with the worst credit history, are defaulting, up 11%, but even those with excellent credit have doubled in the past 2 years. 

Besides supply shortages, many auto loans were put into forbearance during the pandemic while economic stimulus and unemployment benefits gave consumers the confidence to take on more debt to purchase a car. But as progress was made against alleviating the pandemic, inflation has heated up and interest rates have risen, causing distress with borrowers. 

Lisa Beilfuss, a writer for Barron’s who covers the repo market, potentially sees a bubble bursting, citing several indicators, including the ones mentioned as factors. She added that one auto dealer that she spoke to who buys repossessed vehicles said that he sees repos surging based on what he’s buying in the repossession car market.  

Don Adams of Don Adams Towing and Recovery of Owensboro, Kentucky, said last year that he reported approximately 175 repossessions and says this year alone he has repossessed 250 vehicles with another half year to go.  

https://www.wevv.com/news/
https://www.texasstandard.org/stories/
https://www.powernationtv.com/post/

Repo Industry Gathers at NARS 

At the North American Repossessors Summit (NARS) held in Denver, Colorado, on June 21 and June 22, a gathering of close to 500 repossession agents, collections and recovery managers from an array of industry service providers convened to discuss a variety of issues of concern to the industry.  

The two-day event was hosted by the American Recovery Association (ARA) and included presentations given by executives from the finance community and repossession agents. 

In one panel discussion led by three executives in the finance community expected repossession volume to rise in the coming months. One from a California credit union noted a need to increase loss reserves due to upcoming market turbulence in the next 9 to 12 months. Another highlighted that due to the unpredictability of the economy, that the credit card market could be a good predictor of what’s going to happen with repossession rates. 

Three active repossession agents comprised another panel. Dave Kennedy, president of ARA, focused much of his comments on the successes of the Repo Alliance, the grassroots funded lobbying organization based in Washington, D.C.  

Starr Sawalqah, who runs Alpha Recovery in Phoenix, offered several recommendations to her fellow repossession agents. She insisted that agents “shouldn’t be afraid to be vulnerable” when describing their escalating costs to finance companies. But she emphasized that agents need to back up their claims with plenty of data to show just how much it costs to skip-trace a customer and repossess a vehicle. 

James McNeil, the chief executive officer of Day Break Metro, which provides repossession, locksmithing and transportation services from seven lot locations in California, encouraged industry members to buttress their resources, including trucks, physical resources and their workforce.  

He said, “We’re in an industry that’s going to be surprised by how much we’re going to be overwhelmed with assignments.”  

https://www.autoremarketing.com/subprime/

Man Arrested for Shooting Owner of Car Dealership 

The man who shot the owner of a car dealership in Ft. Worth, Texas was taken into custody by Arlington police and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. 

The incident occurred around noon on May 16 when dealership owner Adel Elhindawi came to repossess a car loaned to Espy. After Espy’s car was repaired for mechanical issues and returned to him and his loaner not returned, Elhindawi came to repossess the vehicle. 

“For somebody to do this to a loving person who was doing a favor who was helping them out who was going above and beyond to help them out,” said Damien Espinoza, an employee at the dealership. “Give them a car when they needed a car. For them to do this to him, it’s senseless,”  

Elhindawi remains in critical condition. 

Read more at: https://www.star-telegram.com/news/

