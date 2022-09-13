Certification Is Not A One Time Achievement

Brian J Riker How often to you refresh your skills as a professional tower? Or take a refresher course on automotive technology? Or a defensive driving class? If you are like most, the answer is not often enough or never. Although technology, regulations and best practices change often, many of us don’t stay current, instead relying on costly on the job learning through the school of hard knocks. This weekend, this became apparent to me when I recertified as an inspection mechanic in Pennsylvania. I have been certified to conduct safety inspections on everything except motorcycles in Pennsylvania since October of 1992; however this recertification process is relatively new. Prior to 2013 you took the hands-on training once in your lifetime and as long as you renewed your credential on time, there was no continuing education or recertification exam. Mechanics were left to fend for themselves to stay current, which caused a lot of vehicles to fail for false reasons, or worse yet to pass when they were not in compliance with the Vehicle Code. Today we are required to recertify every five years. When I attempted to recertify without the refresher training, I dang near failed the recert exam. Lesson learned: take advantage of the continuing education that is available, even when you practice something often. The same can be said for tow operators. I am third generation, taught by my father, but have taken it upon myself to advance my education as often as possible. Even today, while not an active tow operator anymore, I still attend factory training events, recertify my TRAA, WreckMaster and ATRI credentials and attend tow show seminars so that I can stay relevant with the things I write and lecture about within the industry. Besides, my time in a wrecker is far from over and I just may be back on call someday. I believe that all true professionals should never stop learning. When we stop trying to improve our understanding of something, we become most dangerous. An example is understanding new vehicle technology. Today’s cars and trucks are nothing like those from my youth. If you don’t fully understand how the embedded technology works, you can cause damage to the vehicle or even place yourself in harm’s way by possibly forcing the vehicle to do something it is not designed to do. So why do most towers feel they don’t need any routine education or certification? Why would you buy a new brand or model of truck at a six-figure cost then turn your operators loose on it without the most basic understanding of what features and functions are new, improved, or different from your previous brand or model of equipment? Why would you assume your operators can “figure it out” while on a live call, attempting to service a type of vehicle they have never even seen before? Think about your current education and certification program. Ask yourself if your operators truly have a means to learn and demonstrate proficiency in the tasks needed to safely and properly complete their job functions daily. If not, what can you do about it?

Who's in Charge?

By Randall C. Resch Thirty-three years ago, a giant, three-axle, Mack dump truck careened into a construction area far too fast for the ten-yards of asphalt it was hauling. The Mack came to rest atop a mid-sized car trapping its unsuspecting driver. What happened next was a flurry of activity that could be described no less than that of “Orchestrated Chaos.” Who’s In-Charge? Incident command has come a long way over the years and was re-defined recently based on the 133-vehicle crash occurring outside of Ft. Worth, February 11, 2021. Tow owner operator James Bennett of Beard’s Towing was dubbed incident commander “in-charge” of leading recovery efforts on Texas Interstate-35 that day. Typically, an incident commander (IC) is a high-ranking agency officer or agency administrator. Dating back to July 1989, in Old Syosset, Long Island, New York, on-scene actions were recorded by the Nassau City Fire Department who worked as part of the rescue team. Miraculously, the driver of the crushed car survived the crash thanks to the efforts of fire fighters, police officers and citizens who all worked feverishly to free the trapped victim. The old time recording of this incident noted the heroic actions of responders and workers on-scene. The video depicted as many as ten civilians desperately shoveling asphalt to lighten the overturned truck’s load. At the height of recovery, a larger Louisville Ford wrecker was on-scene where cops carried and positioned air-bags, firefighters stacked wooden beams while countless rescuers worked to rescue the trapped victim. A Community Involved While this recovery was a lesson in over-whelming community spirit with hopes to save one person’s life, I thought about a different possibility that’s rarely, if ever, thought of in the tow and recovery industry. As law enforcement provider, my question involves working under contract guidelines and the control over what work or techniques are being conducted at emergency scenarios like this. From the video, a larger, two-axle wrecker was positioned to conduct forward roll. The vintage Holmes wrecker had its “boom’s split” as winch cables were attached to the over-turned Mack. When heavy pull was initiated along with air-bags to assist lift, one harried, uniformed police officer took position at the wrecker’s controls as he assumed the role as wrecker operator. While I don’t know if the wrecker was (at the time) operated by New York’s Police Department, I was interestingly confused as to who was in-charge and at what capacity? At what point can an officer “order” the wrecker operator to step-aside as they take over hands-on operations? Can they do so? As written in the Yale Law Journal, James Mooney, a judicial law clerk, wrote, “Forty-four states, the District of Columbia, and the federal government make it a crime to disobey the “lawful orders” of police officers. But there is significant uncertainty about what makes an order lawful.” I found his comments and the laughable responses of tow operators fascinating, especially when dealing with plenty of ego, authority and whatever emotions are running amok when critical events like the opening example suggests. So, if tow truck operators aren’t employed by the law enforcement agency and towers have no authority to be incident commander, by law, are civilians (tow operators) required “to obey” the lawful orders as given by the police? If ever faced with this situation, how would you respond?