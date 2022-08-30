Back to School Safety



By Brian J. Riker





Can you believe it is almost the last week of August already? Cooler temperatures are just ahead, beautiful colors will soon begin to appear on the trees and summer travel has begun to wind down. We have a few weeks to relax and breath before winter begins for most of the country.

Speaking of colors, one color that is often overlooked is yellow, specifically school bus yellow. Yes, it is a specific shade that all school buses are painted in the US for ease of recognition.

We owe it to the school bus drivers, and their most precious cargo, our children, to take a moment to remind ourselves how to be safe around school buses and students as they begin the new school year. Early in my professional career I drove a school bus and can testify first hand just how challenging it can be to maintain control of dozens of children while also safely operating a large commercial vehicle.

As professional drivers, towing operators spend more time than average on the roadways. We need to always remain alert and focused on driving regardless of any other troubles we may be facing. While driving a tow truck, or any other vehicle, we can not allow our minds to wander into thought about what we need to do today, the next call we are heading for or even difficulties at home. We must keep our mind on task to remain safe.

A few key areas to watch include:

Children in neighborhoods, especially during early morning and afternoon hours

Kids on their way to school that are distracted and unpredictable

Distracted or rushing parents driving through school zones

Learn and heed the school bus stopping laws in your state. A few universal school bus rules include the use of the 8-way warning light system. This is the flashing yellow and red signal lights on school buses. When the yellow lights are flashing it indicates that the school bus is about to stop, be prepared to come to a complete stop. The red flashing lights come on automatically when the passenger door is opened, this indicates the bus is actively loading or discharging students.

In all states you must come to a complete stop for school buses with flashing red lights if you are travelling the same direction as the bus, no exceptions. This means you can not pass the bus from the rear while it is loading or discharging students for any reason. Even emergency vehicles are required to yield to school buses with flashing lights.

Most states, but not all, also require oncoming traffic to come to a complete stop for a school bus with flashing red lights unless separated by a physical barrier such as an non-mountable curb or median divider. Know the laws of the state you are travelling in, and regardless of the law, always pay special attention for kids around school buses. This is especially important the first few weeks back to school as the kids may be new to the area, are adjusting to a new routine or still not focused on the school year after just coming off of summer vacation.

Please be mindful of parents that are distracted while driving thru neighborhoods as well as pedestrian traffic. No call is so important that you speed thru the streets or put foot traffic at risk.

During the first few weeks of back to school season the students and parents alike are still setting into their routines, give them extra time and patience, which includes planning a few extra minutes into your trips for the school traffic delays that are bound to occur.

I expect to find bus routes changed significantly with labor shortages and fuel costs many school districts are consolidating routes or updating times for maximum efficiency. Don’t count on the same old predictable times to be accurate this year. Be prepared for anything!