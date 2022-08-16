Brake Safety Week – What Does It Mean for Towers?

Brian J Riker The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has announced their annual Brake Safety Week event will take place randomly throughout North America August 21-27. During this inspection blitz which will take place in all 50 states and include the Canadian Providences and Mexico, commercial vehicle inspectors will conduct the North American Standard Level I and V inspections with a focus on brake components, particularly hoses and tubing with chafing damages. CVSA will issue decals for trucks with clean inspections in most jurisdictions. This event will occur Randomly throughout all of North America. It is a roadside inspection campaign that all 50 states, the Canadian Providences and Mexico participant in. For towers, this event raises several concerns. It also presents several opportunities. What are the Concerns? First, it should act as a reminder to routinely inspect and service your truck’s braking system to ensure it is always in top working order. During Brake Safety Week 2021, brake system violations accounted for 38.9% of all out of service violations discovered. With one in five trucks on the highway today having defective brake components or out of adjustment brake linings, this is a serious problem. Your drivers should be visually inspecting the brake system daily, before the start of their shift, and throughout the day. They should check for signs of damaged components, cracked or missing drums, rotors or pads, oil and grease leaks from wheel seals that can contaminate the friction surfaces and signs of hoses or tubing that are loose, leaking or rubbing against something that can cause chafing. Low pressure warning devices must function properly and ABS lights must come on briefly then go out. If the ABS system is malfunctioning, a violation will be noted on the vehicle inspection report issued by the officer. It is not ok to operate a vehicle if the ABS light is illuminated or there is an air or hydraulic pressure leak. Let’s not forget about adjustment either! Modern air brake equipped vehicles have automatic slack adjusters that, when working properly, keep brakes adjusted for maximum efficiency. For automatic slack adjusters to work, the driver must make several full pressure brake applications, which is contrary to how most drivers use their brakes. The easiest way to compensate for this is to make sure air pressure is above 110 psi, release the parking brake (make sure the truck is on level ground and be prepared for it to roll) then make six full brake applications with the foot pedal. You may need to stop in the middle to allow air pressure to return to above 110 psi. These full applications will allow the automatic slack adjuster to do its job and compensate for wear in the brake linings. If you find your air brakes are often out of adjustment and the above method does not bring them back into adjustment, have a qualified mechanic inspect the foundation brake system for defects and make the appropriate repairs. It is not normal, or acceptable, to manually adjust automatic slack adjusters. This will damage them; it is a DOT violation if the automatic slack adjuster is found to not to funcgtion properly. Disc brake systems, both hydraulic and air, do not require adjustments as their design automatically compensates for wear. However, they must be inspected just as often as other brake designs. Hydraulic drum brakes still may require manual adjustment from time to time, but most of these systems are also equipped with automatic adjusting mechanisms. See the vehicle specific service guide for more information. How about some opportunities? For towers that also have mobile road service, this week should result in an increase in road service calls. Be prepared to replace brake hoses, brake chambers and other common components such as lights and wheel seals. If you have a service center, it may make sense to offer free or discounted brake system inspections in the days leading up to Brake Safety Week as a courtesy to your fleet customers. It is always better to find a defect in the shop rather on the side of the road, and these inspections often lead to service work to repair the discovered defects. Remember, the current statistics show that more than one in five commercial vehicles has some brake system defect, which is a golden opportunity for your service center to generate some revenue and help keep our roadways safe for everyone.

The Dangers of Flooding Waters By Randall C. Resch Today, amid the Kentucky floods wreaking havoc on the eastern part of the state and claiming approximately 40 lives with more than one hundred missing, towers and other first responders need to be reminded of the dangers that lurk from mother nature’s indiscriminate acts of devastation. A Few Stories... In 1942, during the great flood that hit Northern Virginia and Maryland, John Elliott Buell, a tow owner and operator from Bethesda, MD, drowned trying to rescue a partially submerged and unoccupied car. Buell was responding to frantic calls that a motorist was inside the vehicle. He waded into the water with tow cable in-hand. As he attached the cable, the water’s rage caused the car to spin. Buell was swept away, and his body was discovered the next day hundreds of feet downstream. In August of 2021, Hurricane Ida hammered the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, causing extensive damage and overwhelming a dozen states combined. News surged with broadcasts showing cars submerged in swollen roadways and streams with cars whisked away by still moving floodwaters. Tow operators were shown wading through fast-moving water to hook-up casualty vehicles. At the midst of Ida, towers worked heroically in communities hit hardest by flooding, but I’m not so sure it was the safest of activities. The following month, Sergeant Brian Mohl, a veteran, 26-year Connecticut State Trooper was killed when his police cruiser was swept away by floodwaters. Was there some threat or life-saving reason so great that required the trooper to enter dangerous waters? Heed the Warnings Clearly, there’s huge risk to health and safety entering rapid water as we are now witnessing in Kentucky. As a tower, it’s my opinion to let flood waters subside before recovering a car. As an advocate for tow operator safety, I typically err on the side of safety knowing that many acts of fearlessness turn potentially deadly when things go wrong. For better than thirty-years, I have written about industry safety only to realize one, indisputable fact: towers often act without thinking of deadly consequences. Perhaps some towers have not learned that tow trucks, despite their taller profile, are not submarines! Therefore, carefully consider the potentially deadly consequences of wading or driving into swift and swollen waters. No job is worth dying for.