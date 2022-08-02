Digital Edition
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing July 27 - August 02, 2022

Legislative Relief is Not One Size Fits All 

brianrikerwashingtonsm 77956
By Brian J Riker 

Recently the Towing and Recovery Association of America (TRAA) held its 4th Annual Legislative “Hill” Day where towers from across the United States converged on Washington, D.C. to meet with law makers and Agency representatives in a concerted effort to bring about real relief for towing companies nationwide. What struck me was how different each lawmaker responded to our requests for relief, and even more striking was the different approaches towers from different regions took to the issues. 

This highlights to me that there is no such thing as a one size fits all solution to our industry’s problems. Towers across the country deserve to be heard, regardless of their size, financial reserves, or geographical location. What works in the big cities or on the West Coast may not be right for a small tow tower on the Great Plains or one located in New England. 

As such, your individual voice needs to be heard and the best way to do this is by joining your state association and the national association then participate in the meetings! An association needs input from its membership to know which way to go. While the Board of Directors of any good association is made up of active towers, they still only understand the industry from their perspective. Therefore, your active participation is required for best results. And, yes, even if your opinion differs from the majority, it is still important to be heard. Dissent is the catalyst for change. 

You may ask, how does this really affect me? I am a local company, so the federal government has little impact. I am here to say that is simply not true! Size and weight remain mostly a federal issue as do many other motor carrier compliance issues, many of which are notable examples of how one size does not fit all. Towing is continually lumped in with trucking in D.C. and that puts a heavy burden on operations. This generalization is the cornerstone of the fight that the national association brings to the federal lawmakers. 

The same can be said about state level issues that have the potential to impact the entire industry. It is no secret that the towing industry’s billing practices have been under attack for a long time. For whatever reason, the trucking and insurance industries seem to think that tow trucks run on good will, unicorn dust or maybe just happy thoughts. They seem to have taken issue with the industry’s desire to make a reasonable profit for the risk taken and effort expended daily. This is most recently noted in the bad legislation in Maryland and Colorado restricting a tower’s rights to collect payment or hold vehicles as collateral until payment is made. 

This is where having a state association that is also a member of the national association is a huge member benefit, when used properly. Oftentimes TRAA will be asked to weigh in on state issues, offering a letter of support or opposition and access to their resources for the benefit of their state association members. This allows for model legislation to be enacted that is good for the industry while also increasing the effort to fight bad legislation. 

You may ask, why should I care about what happens several states away? The answer is simple: states often look to other states for examples on how they have addressed an issue and then put the same solution into place in their state. This is how bad ideas, such as the restrictions on hold vehicles for payment in Maryland, pop up in faraway states like Colorado. 

The one size fits all model of governing is here to stay. As an industry we must work together to combat these overburdensome regulations and laws before they drive us into extinction. Speak up, be active and join associations that support your industry segment. 

Bad rules begin locally and like a cancer spread into federal legislation quickly. Only with swift, coordinated, and cooperative efforts can our industry stop the spread of bad legislation.  



Click here to read more

Jerr-Dan GM Urges Towers to Keep Up With Inflation

In an open letter to the towing industry, Bob Nelson, General Manager of the Jerr-Dan Corp., addressed the issue of inflation affecting tow business owners.

“As an industry, we need to pull together during these tough times. We can’t bury our heads and ignore inflation,” wrote Nelson. “We must practice pricing discipline to remain healthy. That means as costs increase, pricing must be adjusted and/or surcharges instituted to keep businesses healthy and tow trucks in service. 

In his letter, Nelson ran down the economic ills currently afflicting our towing industry: inflation rates at a four-decade high, widespread supply chain disruptions, a tight labor market, logistics challenges, increasing fuel and insurance costs and the threat of increasing interest rates, and a major chassis shortage.

Nelson underscored that “Jerr-Dan remains focused on building trucks to satisfy customer demand. To do so we are working diligently and getting creative to secure the parts and chassis needed to build product.”

In moving forward, Nelson said Jerr-Dan has allocated resources to three key areas: proactive customer communications, product development and operator training.

“In terms of communication, we are being transparent with customers so that they can work through fleet planning and make business decisions with the most up-to-date information. A customer is the first to know if a part or chassis is delayed which will impact their delivery.

“The Jerr-Dan product specialist and engineering teams are heavily focused on working to develop products from customer feedback. This rich level of customer input is helping us define our future products.

“And finally, we strongly support operator training. One tower is killed in the line of duty every 6 days. This is an unacceptable statistic we take to heart at Jerr-Dan. We are upgrading our training facilities, capabilities, and programs to get more operators trained to change this statistic going forward.”

Nelson forecasted that supply of materials and product would lag behind demand over the next two years. “Customers who want to minimize business disruptions should embrace fleet planning, forecast purchases, and secure financing well in advance,” Nelson advised.



As the tow industry contends with a myriad of issues, Jerr-Dan's GM Bob Nelson urges industry to "pull together."

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Towers on Vaccination
I got vaccinated without any side effects
I got vaccinated and had subsequent health issues
I am not vaccinated
I see no good reason to be vaccinated
Answers are anonymous
July 27 - August 02, 2022
Tower Richard Borgston talks about how he was able to pull the deputy to safety.

Tower Pulls Deputy from Crash

Late Tuesday, around 2 a.m., a tow truck driver rescued a deputy constable from her vehicle that was hit from behind on the East Beltway in Pasadena, Texas.

The tow truck driver, Richard Borgston, was in the right place at the right time when he heard a loud boom and witnessed the explosion. Borgston got to the car, smashed in the window and pulled Deputy K. LeMelle from the wreckage before the patrol car hit a wall and burst into flames. 

"I banged on the window, and then all of a sudden, I see a hand coming out from the smoke where they had the airbag, the side airbag. Her hand came out from around it, and I noticed her bright fingernails," Borgstrom said. "I punched the glass with my fist, couldn't break it, ran back to my tow truck, grabbed a trailer hitch, ran back out there, and I smashed the window out with the trailer hitch." 

After breaking the window, Borgstrom said he was able to pull the deputy, who works the night shift in the toll road division, by her vest to safety. 

Officials said it was good that the deputy was pulled from the vehicle when she was because she also had ammunition in the car that started exploding. 

The deputy, along with two passengers from the other truck were treated at a hospital, where LeMelle had 10 staples put in the top of her head for a bad cut and three stitches in her chin. The other two individuals had non-life-threatening injuries. 

https://abc13.com/ 

American Towman Exposition Gallery
July 27 - August 02, 2022
Emergency Responder Safety Initiative has created a nationwide database tracking the incidents involving first responders who are hit or who have had property damage.

New Database Tracks Incidents Involving Emergency Responders  

The Emergency Responder Safety Institute (ERSI) has launched a new nationwide database to collect detailed information about incidents on the roadway where emergency responders or their equipment were struck by a vehicle while operating at a scene.  

Available at ReportStruckBy.com, the database accepts reports from all roadway responders, including towing and recovery. The goal is to improve the voluntary reporting, tracking, and analysis of struck-by incident data to prevent future incidents. 

Project manager Steve Austin said, “Every emergency responder knows struck-by incidents are a problem. We’re living it every day. What we need to do is help others understand what we experience. We need our elected officials, project managers, and the public on board to help us create change through prioritization of this problem and funding solutions that get us to zero struck-by incidents. This data is going to help get us there, if emergency responders from every agency participate and submit reports. Documenting and analyzing the data will eventually help make us all safer out there.” 

Any roadway responder can report a struck-by incident to ReportStruckBy.com, whether that incident resulted in death, injury, or property damage. Reporting is anonymous and the reporting form takes approximately 3-4 minutes to complete. All fields are optional so you can report as much as you know and skip what you don’t. The site is mobile device responsive for easy reporting from the field or the station. All reports are welcome. ERSI wants as much data as possible on the continuing problem of secondary crashes and struck-by incidents at emergency scenes on the roadway. 

Source: Press release TRAA 

Winners of Agero Summer Hustle

Agero Summer Hustle '22 celebrates and rewards the outstanding performance and dedication of its in-network towers hustling through the dog-days of Summer. From June through August, Agero's tow providers across the country who deliver top performance have an opportunity to win cold, hard cash and some seriously groovy swag. Here's a list of the latest winners.

Week 1

- Best Call Acceptance: Pagan Towing (St. Petersburg, FL) and Phenomenal Towing (Las Vegas)

- Best NPS: Adkison Towing (Jacksonville, FL) and HD Recovery (Wyoming, Michigan)

- Most Improved Call Acceptance: Andres Towing Service (Acworth, GA) and Budget Collisions (Lincoln Park, Michigan)

Week 2

- Best Call Acceptance: US Towing & Recovery (Louisville, KY) and Quality Towing & Recovery (Lemon Grove, CA)

- Most Improved Call Acceptance: Adkison Towing (Jacksonville, FL) and Fast Stop Towing LLC (Baton Rouge)

Week 3

- Best Call Acceptance: All Ways Towing (Summerville, SC) and Total Car Care (Southfield, Michigan)

- Most Improved Call Acceptance: 3 S Towing & Recovery (Wickliffe, OH) and Roadway Auto Towing (Escondido, CA)

Week 4

- Best Call Acceptance: Yaffo Towing Indy, LLC (Indianapolis, Indiana) and Yaffo Towing & Recovery (Chicago Ridge, Il)

- Most Improved Call Acceptance: Miami Master Tow & Recovery (Miami, FL) and Oncall Towing Services (Wylie, TX)

Week 5

- Best Call Acceptance: Extreme Towing (Doylestown, PA) and BA Towing (San Antonio, TX)

- Best NPS: Val-U Auto (Owego, NY) and Big Z Towing, Inc. (San Antonio, TX)

Independence Day Holiday Double Down

- Best Call Acceptance: Pagan Towing Services (St. Petersburg, FL) and Phenomenal Towing (Las Vegas)

- Best NPS: US Towing & Recovery (Louisville, KY) and Redline Towing Inc. (Chicago Ridge, IL)

Weekly winners each receive $500 in Visa Prepaid Cards as well as swag, including travel mugs, hand sanitizer, stickers and Summer Hustle branded t-shirts. Each winner is also in the running for one of our grand prize packages:

First Place (2 winners): $15,000 check + trip to AT ShowPlace, Las Vegas, Sept 21 - 23, worth $5,000 + swag
Second Place (2 winners): $5,000 check + swag


TRAA Advocates Against Speed Limiting Rule 

TRAA stands in opposition to proposed rulemaking by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) that could limit speeds on some commercial vehicles. 

The proposed rule would limit speeds of Commercial Vehicles engaged in interstate commerce weighing over 26,001 pounds that are installed with engine control units (speed limiting devices). The proposal would be in effect for the lifetime of the commercial vehicle if subject to the rule.  

Responding by way of comment to the federal agency, TRAA cited several reasons for not supporting a speed limiting rule: it prevents operators from adhering to state Move Over Law; it limits their ability to react to roadway hazards; it potentially increases interactions and crashes dangerous to responders and the motoring public. 

In addition to submitting a letter of comment, TRAA has also joined forces with other organizations that are in opposition to the proposal including OOIDA and others, deeming the proposal “bad news” while remaining optimistic that their participation will yield a reversal of the proposal.  

Source: TRAA Press Release

Tow Rates Set to Spike in Greenville, N.C. 

In Greenville, N.C., towing companies championed their municipality for higher towing rates and will see an increase beginning August 1, more than doubling the price of a tow for both collision and non-collision tows. Tow rates had been unchanged for 15 years. 

City of Greenville Spokesperson Brock Letchworth said, “In recent months, we’ve received calls and concerns from some of these companies that some of their rates haven’t been changed,” Letchworth said. “So that initiated the process of reviewing the rates that are charged in other areas. The city settled on what the state Highway Patrol settled on.” 

Currently the fee for a collision tow is $125 while the price for a non-collision tow is $75. Those rates will rise to $280 and $185 respectively with additional costs assessed for winching, overturned vehicles, and mileage costs outside of city limits.  

“It was 2007, so a lot has changed since that time in terms of cost,” Letchworth said. “It’s an agreement that’s put in place between the municipalities and the tow company. It’s not unusual; other places do the same thing. It’s just a set rate because of police-initiated tows.” 

Other prices that will go up include the release of cars and removing items from cars. 

Source: https://www.witn.com

ERSCA Forms Legislative Committee  

The Emergency Road Service Coalition of America (ERSCA) has formed a Federal Legislative Committee with the goal of taking action when appropriate on federal legislation, regulations, decisions, and other policies impacting the towing industry at the national level. 

The Committee will be initially comprised of the following towing industry professionals that reflect the diverse geographies, specializations, and experiences that make up the national towing industry and who have demonstrated extensive regulatory experience and a long-term commitment to the betterment of the industry. 

Steve Sgarlato, Community Towing (Morgan Hill, California) - CHAIR  

Matthew Ross, Pro Auto (Conway, Arkansas) 

William Byers, Byers Wrecker Service (Rochester, Michigan)  

Bryan Albrecht, Cavin Wrecker Service (El Reno, Oklahoma)  

Ron Myers, Pine Tree Towing (Cambridge, Ohio) 

Jeff Poquette, Southside Wrecker Service (Newnan, Georgia)  

Quinn Piening, Central Towing & Transport (Fremont, California) 

To ensure that all Committee positions fairly reflect a broad cross section of the towing industry and that a consensus was reached, the Committee may not take a formal position on any federal regulatory matter until at least two-thirds of the Committee Members are in agreement. 

The Committee will hold its inaugural meeting in July. Any questions or input for the Committee should be directed to ERSCA.ORG. 

Source: ERSCA Press Release

Move-Over Law Crack Down 

In Henderson, Nevada, the police department (HPD) held an enforcement event on July 7 cracking down on motorists violating the “Move Over” law.  

According to the department’s twitter page, “Our officers are out enforcing and educating motorists about the Move Over law on St. Rose Pkwy this afternoon!” 

HPD says that if you can’t move over safely, you should at least slow down while passing any vehicle pulled over on the side of the road. 

Twitter responses to the post were favorable, one person commenting, “It’s about time. It should be the whole state of Nevada.” 

https://www.newsbreak.com/news

Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
July 27 - August 02, 2022

King of the Mixer 

coverphotoarticle ccf8c
By George L. Nitti

“A mixer recovery can turn you from a hero to a zero in two seconds flat.”  

Referring to a local tow saying, owner Mike Phillips of All-American Towing & Recovery, with locations in Denton, Justin and Rhone, Texas, understands what can go wrong with mixer recoveries, averaging 12 to 15 a month. He said, “If you don’t give the mixer the respect it deserves, it will absolutely not go your way.”   

On April 1, 2022, All-American Towing & Recovery was dispatched to yet another concrete mixer casualty, this time about 5 miles from one of their Texas locations.  

“Mixer recoveries are common around here,” said Phillips, owner of All-American, noting that there are probably over 300 mixer companies in the fast-growing Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex. “They fall over quite a bit because they have a high center of gravity.” 

Phillips indicated that it doesn’t take much for a driver to come around a turn too fast or slip their tire off the edge of the road, causing an awkwardly shaped 65,000-ton mixer to rock and tip over. 

Fortunately, Phillips and his crew are well versed in the mixer recovery routine, understanding the ins and outs, some presenting more challenges than others. Phillips said, “A mixer is one of those things that intimidates a lot of guys, especially guys that don’t work on them on the scale that we do.” 

Within minutes, All-American had their 2011 Kenworth 1075 Century Rotator dispatched, along with their 2015 Mack 5130 Century, with Phillips taking the lead that included operators Kris Moore, Tyler Parker and Jason Watts. 

“We don’t even need to talk when we get on scene,” said Phillips. “Everybody knows what their job is, everybody knows what we are going to use to upright it. We do so many of them, it just kind of floats. It’s like muscle memory.”  

The first measure was to assess and remove the drive line and set the brakes in order to prevent a rollaway situation. “If you start up righting one and it is on an incline, the tires roll and it takes off, there goes your tow truck with it,” said Phillips. 

Next the operators hooked the lift and catch bridle, simultaneously. Phillips emphasized, “You have to set them up slow and steady. It pays to allow the mud in the drum to find center because the drum will roll. It will pivot on its axis until the mud is on the bottom. And if you set it up too fast the drum will spin quickly, and the momentum will carry it in the opposite direction.” 

Particularly challenging was that the mixer laid perpendicular to the roadway with its nose against some trees. “Generally, we like to back up to the center of the drum and do a reverse roll,” said Phillips. “Or have a truck in the general area and pick it up and push it away from us.” 

In this case, the mixer was in a bad spot, sitting in a fairly steep ditch that made it impossible to get a truck down to it. So, their next option was to upright it off the rear pedestal.   

Phillips said, “That poses its own set of challenges. You must have a lot of trust in the drive motor in the front of the mixer drum to be able to accept and hold that weight. If we sensed that the motor had any kind of distortion to it or broken bolts, we would have had to do something different to it,” he said.  

While their 5130 25-ton applied downward pressure to the axles, the rotator up righted the mixer. Once upright, their 2018 Peterbilt Century 9055, which arrived later on scene, had its cables hooked to the nose, pulling the front of the mixer onto the road as Phillips, using a remote, swung the boom and set the back of the mixer onto the roadway where it was finally towed to the customer’s yard. 

Phillips said, “One thing I really push to my operators is that just because we have it upright, that doesn’t mean it’s all sunshine and rainbows from there. Generally, when that mixer is turned over, it’s sustained damage that’s going to make its towability less than ideal. So we preach to our guys to inspect it very well, to maintain your speeds and watch your turns.” 

Editor's Note: This story appeared in American Towman Magazine's July, 2022 Edition.  Photo credits go to Brad Fenley Images.

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

A Big and Stinky Mess 

283043978 2508965672572032 9043689496070793485 n 9eab8
By George L. Nitti

On the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, Raygor’s Auto Inc of Scottsdale, Pa., was dispatched by the PA State Police to respond to a tractor trailer on I-70 that went off the roadway while dislodging 15,000 pounds of hot dog meat onto the highway. 

Lead operator Alex Raygor said, “The trailer came disconnected from the truck and all of the unloaded meat came out of the front of the trailer.” 

Raygor called in a couple of his heavy-duty wreckers – a 99’ Kenworth W900 with a 25-ton Aatac and a 78’ Kenworth W900 with a 30-ton Weldbuilt - along with a Bobcat T650 skid steer, two dump trucks, a dump trailer, a Bobcat 430 mini excavator, a 2008 Ford F650 rollback and a 96' International aatac 12 ton wrecker.  Other crew included John Stillwagon, Josh Strohm and Todd Raygor

One of the first orders of business was to deal with the messy, slimy meat spill on the highway. Raygor said, “A skidloader, which had a bucket on it, was used to clean-up the soupy meat paste and put it into the dump trucks.” 

Then the crew turned its attention to the tractor, which was about 150 feet off the highway in the woods. Trees were through the windshield and cab; the hood, front axles and fuel tanks were ripped out; the front drive was pulled loose, and the king pin plate was ripped off the trailer. The tractor was leaking fuel. 

After cleaning up the leak, the crew cleared up the tree limbs and parts from the tractor with a chain saw and moved them out of the way with an excavator. Then the two heavy duty wreckers worked on recovering the tractor. 

“Our cleanup crew then finished loading the cargo for transport,” said Raygor, “and swept up all oil dry from the roadway.” 

Once back at the facility, the crew washed all equipment including chains, straps, trucks and equipment to remove the liquid meat. 

Raygor said, “My truck still stinks. Dogs were eating meat out of the fender wells of my pickup. Maggots were everywhere. Our place smelled like death for weeks."


With a Little Help from My Friends 

fs11 521f9

By George L. Nitti 

On January 9, 2022, just before an ice storm was predicted to hit Ohio’s I-76, a flatbed hauling 10 I-beams veered off the road. 

Summoned by the Ohio State Patrol to handle a semi-tractor load transfer, which is normally a simple procedure, lead operator Dalton Stebbins of Fall & Stebbins Automotive Inc of Mantua, Ohio, arrived on scene with his 2013 twin steer Peterbuilt with a Century 75 ton rotator. 

“After I showed up,” he said, “I realized we needed another rotator to lift the I-beams off and do the recovery safely.” 

Dalton called Interstate Towing of Twinsburg for assistance, and they brought their 75 ton to the scene.  

“It was bit challenging,” said Stebbins. “The I-beams were half on and half off the trailer. Since we were pretty far off the roadway, you have to realize that our rotators weren’t right on them. Whenever you do a lift job, you usually want to be right on top of whatever you are lifting. In this case, we had our booms extended all the way out.” 

The two rotators worked in tandem. Interstate hooked their rotator to the front of the I-beams, while Stebbins used theirs to hook the back, securing all ten I-Beams together (approximate weight 40,000 pounds) with 5/8 bridals.  

“Once you pick them up, you kind of have them and there’s no turning back from that,” said Stebbins. “It pushed both of the rotators to their maximum capacity because we were that far out.” 

Once the I-beams were picked up and removed from the damaged trailer, they were set on the ground. Dalton, using his rotator, then stacked them individually upon a flatbed with a Kenworth Road Tractor brought in by another buddy of his from Northeast Ohio Express Services. 

“We had three companies working together on this one,” said Dalton. “I try to work together with others. I’m a smaller company. I’ve got 13 trucks but only have three drivers, including myself. ” 

After loading the I-beams, Dalton used his rotator to pick up the wrecked semi-tractor, placing it upon one of the Landoll trailers. Their Kenworth T880 30 ton was then used to transport it back. The wrecked trailer was loaded onto the other Landoll trailer. 

After all of the pieces were put on trailers, everything was taken to Fall & Stebbins location, where they waited for insurance to come out. Then they were transferred to different loads and handled from there.  

Other operators that Stebbins gave thanks to included Jay Trgo, Marcus Valentine and Austin Hladki. 

“Teamwork goes a long way. It’s amazing how different companies can work together even though we don’t run trucks together every day,” Stebbins said. “Even though you are not big enough to handle things on your own, it’s ok to ask for help and work together.” 

Warren, MI,
$175
(pop. 134,141)

Casselberry, FL
$375
(pop. 26,449)

Elkton, MD
$640
(pop. 15,579)

Loveland, CO
$250
(pop. 70,223)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
July 27 - August 02, 2022

Dangerous Drivers Driving Dangerously 

Caught Ya Speed Limit 72f02
By Randall C. Resch   

A tow truck driver, traveling twice the posted speed limit, barreled down Brooklyn, New York’s, Fourth Avenue, crashing into a family’s car. The impact killed its driver, ejected a front-seat passenger and seriously injured three young children riding in the back seat.  

Witnesses commented they observed two tow trucks driving at a high-rate of speed speculating they were drag-racing or perhaps trying to out-race the other to be first on-scene at another call? 

An ensuing accident investigation determined the twenty-nine year old tow operator’s license was suspended at the time of impact. Shockingly, the investigation showed his license was allegedly suspended as many as fifty-one times prior. Additionally, the same tow operator reportedly was involved in a different fatal collision three-year’s prior.  

There are several “industry described incidents” of the same nature where tow operators were hired and allowed to drive under the same conditions. As it’s important to understand the legal meaning of “Vicarious Liability”, I’ll ask, do tow owners have a specific responsibility to conduct pre-hire investigations to determine if an applicant has a reasonably safe driving background?  

Due-Diligence Applied 

Allowing employees to drive company vehicles (of any type) in a haphazard and reckless manner is irresponsible. To knowingly allow an employee to drive while under suspension creates extreme responsibility to the company’s owner and assets, regardless as to the good standing or the company’s legal-liability status. 

To determine whether or not an employee has prior driving violations, or if they’re under hold by the courts at the moment of hire, company management must conduct a motor vehicle background report through the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).  

Demanded at the time an employee applies for work, the applicant can best prove their safe operating status by obtaining a motor vehicle report (MVR) included with their application. But, it doesn’t stop there.  

The next reasonable step (by company management) is sending the applicant’s MVR information to the company’s insurance provider for consideration. Having conducted an investigation for “Insurability,” the insurance provider has final say as to whether-or-not the applicant can be insured.  

Monitor Bad Behaviors 

There’s no-doubt finding the right operator applicant is a “Needle in a Haystack” process. But allowing a dangerous driver behind the wheel of a tow truck is risky business.  

Let’s say the applicant is approved for hire and authorized to drive, but month’s later, they recklessly wind-up being cited again, or worst yet, are involved in a crash using a company vehicle. As owner, how do you manage on-going driver behaviors? Here are three, simple suggestions that coincide with questionable driver behaviors: 

1.)  The company’s policy and procedures should completely spell out rules specific to safe driving habits, including a statement regarding insurability.  

That statement may include, “Tow operators must maintain a valid driver’s license for each (class) tow truck they drive, including all required endorsements. Unsafe, reckless, or intentional unsafe acts or violations are subject to dismissal if the employee cannot remain approved by law enforcement or the company’s insurance provider. Dismissal may occur if the operator has cumulative violations of “Plus two-points” and or a non-preventable accident indicated on the operator’s MVR.” 

2.) The company is enrolled in a state program similar to California’s “Pull Notice Program.” A Pull-Notice-Program is likened to a quarterly report card monitored by the DMV reporting citations obtained, or Notice of Suspension for driving violations, accidents, driver license suspension for child support arrears, or, other actions by the court. 

3.) Owners, get out (from behind your desk) and follow your trucks once in-a-while to ensure your drivers are driving in a manner you deem safe. Obviously, observations that need addressing revert back to the company’s PPM manual. Corporate spying may seem underhanded, but you’ll never know if you don’t see it first-handedly. 

When it comes to safe vehicle operations, there are huge expectations that tow operators drive in a safe, prudent and reasonable manner.  

Because the risk of criminal and civil liability is extremely high in today’s litigious society, make the effort to ensure your operators and company employees are operating with valid licenses free from restriction or suspension. 

   

Blowout Risks and Hot Weather 

feature tires tire blowout closeup 0701 88865
Brian J Riker 

Summer is in full swing and with it comes elevated road surface temperatures and increased tire failures from the heat related stress, high speeds and underinflation. Sadly, towers are not immune to the risk of, or danger associated with tire failures. 

Rapid loss of inflation, also known as a “blowout” is a phenomenon that occurs when a tire has been stressed beyond its design either by running underinflated, overloaded or over speed until the tire heats up and the rubber casing violently fails. This is different from a slow leak that lets a tire deflate over time and is much more dangerous. 

Blowouts most often occur from low pressure, which when left unchecked, will cause the tire to heat up from excess friction as the tire flexes while going down the road. This is why it is critical to check tire inflation daily. Besides saving fuel and increasing tire life, this habit may may save your life by preventing a blowout. 

Blowouts also occur from exceeding the manufacturer’s design rating, most often from overloading or excessive speed. While many modern tires have speed ratings up to, or in excess of 75 MPH, the specialty sizes commonly found on heavy duty tow trucks usually are limited to 68 MPH or less and exceeding this speed can cause premature, sudden and often violent failure of the tire. With many highway speed limits exceeding 70 MPH it is very easy to unintentionally damage your tires just by keeping up with traffic. 

This is especially important to be aware of when operating large heavy wreckers or rotators. These trucks often are at or close to the maximum tire load rating on their steer axle, which already creates a lot of heat in the tire and wheel assembly. Combine that normal heat with the stresses of running an underinflated tire or exceeding the design speed and you have a recipe for disaster. A steer tire blowout often will lead to a loss of control of the truck resulting in a severe crash and potential deadly injuries. 

Here are some safe driving tips to help avoid a catastrophe should you experience a blowout on a steer tire while driving. These are general tips that are appliable to most motor vehicles on the highway today. As with all of my articles, these tips are not legal advice and should only be considered a guide for developing your own company training policy to deal with tire failures. 

Never drive up against the speed governor - If you are running up against maximum governed speed of your truck, you will not have any room available to step on the accelerator and speed up when a tire blows. Always run a few MPH under the maximum governed speed. 

Grab the steering wheel with both hands - You should always drive with both hands anyway, being sure to keep your thumbs to the outside of the wheel to prevent breaking a thumb if the wheel gets away from you. Hold the wheel straight. Do not make any sudden steering inputs or attempt to dive for the shoulder. Instead, make a slight change in direction towards a safe place to stop once the vehicle has stabilized. Even a blow drive or trailer tire could result in a loss of steering control if sudden movements of the wheel are made. 

Do not hit the brakes! Hit the throttle instead - As counterintuitive as it seems, when a tire blows -especially a steering tire- the best course of action is to apply throttle briefly to help stabilize the vehicle. This lifts the vehicle up to keep the wheel assembly from digging into the road surface. 

Without using the brakes begin to slow down - Once the vehicle is stable and you have a firm grip on the steering wheel you can begin to lift off the throttle and allow the vehicle to slow to a stop. If you have determined it was a steering tire that failed, stepping on the brakes will cause the nose to dive and can result in loss of steering control. If you have determined it was not a steer tire it is ok to use gentle brake pressure to stop the vehicle. 

Stop in a safe place - The damage is already done, so if there isn’t a safe place to stop the ride the shoulder of the roadway until you can find one. A safe place should be wide enough for the vehicle to be completely out of the travel lane, along a straight stretch of road with good sight lines and away from obstructions like bridge abutments or guide rails. The area alongside entrance and exit ramps, aka the gore area, is not a safe place to stop. 

Activate your hazard warning lights – Be visible, use appropriate warning lighting for the location and situation, then set out your advanced warning devices such as reflective triangles or flares (required by US DOT regulations within 10 minutes of stopping) and finally call for assistance as needed. 

July 27 - August 02, 2022

"Master of Disaster" - A True Masterpiece

mastercover cdbb6
By George L. Nitti 

When Anthony Monaco started his company, Anthony’s Hightech Auto Center, Inc., of Milford, Connecticut, in 1990, he was a talented, passionate auto technician, garnering a 1st place state award for his high tech craftmanship. Monaco said, “I wanted to separate myself from the regular technician and be a cut above.” He even entertained a six figure offer by famed auto maverick Lee Iacocca after winning a 5th place national award in a Chrysler competition. 

Towing became an offshoot as the exotic cars that he serviced needed to be picked up and delivered, adding that personal touch on which Monaco prided himself. As the business grew, towing was incorporated, and he found another passion: channeling his auto technician skills into building state of the art units for his tow company. 

Anthony’s newest truck, a 2021 Peterbilt 567 1075 Rotator, is way beyond the average. Working together with Chris Lambiase of New England Truck Master in North Haven, Connecticut, on the unit’s customization, and his fiancee, Lori Jansen, on the wrap, you might say “a masterpiece” was born. 

The customized axles at the rear of the unit were an ingenious innovation. He said, “Everybody had been building a quad steer and could not scale them. We stretched the axles to distribute the weight better. It’s the first one that’s been built in the United States.”  

Monaco also painted the zinc frame lime green, to preserve it from rust, maintain its future resale value, and match the body’s color. “Because the value of the truck is so crazy, the first thing you want to do is make sure that the foundation is perfect. Then you can drop all of the big money on top of it.” 

Strobes made by Whelen on the side doors were added for safety reasons. He said, “When you open the door they go on. When motorists see the lights, they stay away. Lasers shoot down on the ground when the rotator arms extend out.” 

Not only does this unit pop with customized features but is mesmerizing to the eye with Anthony’s company name sprawled out in lime green against a black background and complementary tribal flames, also lime green. 

“We do all of our graphics in house,” said Monaco. “I was striving to do something different and incorporated a skull. This rotator is aggressive looking on the highway, especially with its reflective lettering.” 

Near the winch area you will find Lori’s name and his two daughters, Analisha and Nicolette. “For good luck,” he said. 

The hood of the truck is pure artistry, as “Monaco Enterprises,” sitting partially on a dark metallic background, pops in silver against a sea of green fierce flames. 

“Hustling Hardcore” is written on the spreader bars.  

“It’s a master of disaster,” Monaco said. “This truck can clear up anything. We hustle and it does the work.” 

Distinctly Dashing

brookside2 a3554

By George L. Nitti

Anybody familiar with the environs of Bergen County, N.J., knows about traffic and congestion; it seems a good precursor to operate a thriving business in towing and auto repair. But it’s not without its challenges, according to Mike Salemme, General Manager of Brookside Auto Body & Towing, a family owned, and operated business in Hackensack and Emerson, N.J. Salemme’s father is the President and his brother, the Operations Manager. 

The company, which employs more than 50 people daily, still struggles to find help. Salemme said, “The labor shortage is real. It’s hard to find qualified tow operators. It was difficult before the pandemic, but it is not nearly as bad as it is now.” 

Add in New Jersey’s strict regulations governing tow operations. “In New Jersey, we are so highly regulated that if you don’t follow certain rotations and guidelines, it creates another issue on its own,” said Salemme. 

Despite common industry challenges, the company continues to grow its sharp looking fleet, recently receiving a 2021 Kenworth T880 with a 35-ton Jerr-Dan for which they waited over a year and a half. 

Like their other 30 units or so, this one is similarly marked, with stand-out lettering and graphics that pop out against a black backdrop, credited in part to the long-standing work of ID Signs & Graphics, a local company that Brookside has worked with for more than 30 years. 

“I think we really worked hard with our designer to create a flowing wave of colors on our truck in order to make it more identifiable,” he added, referring to its sporty lined graphic that jags along the side. “The red and orange evolved. It used to be gold; sometimes we even had pink, blue and green in them, but when our fleet started growing, we decided our trucks needed to have a universal appeal. We went with red, yellow, orange, and black. My father is a big fan of black.”  

Also clearly visible is the Brookside name, made more memorable as it is repeated in other key locations on the truck. 

“Whenever you see our trucks on the road, they are distinct,” said Salemme.  

Add in some other adjectives to include spirited, bouyant, stylish, and - of course - dashing!

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Hibbies Head-Turning Hauler 

hibbies1 3b4eb
By George L. Nitti 

These days, with supply issues causing a back-up on the delivery of tow trucks, many tow companies are biting at the bit to get their hands on a new tow truck. 

Al’s Garage, aka Hibler and Sons LLC of Binghamton, N.Y., was fortunate to get their hands on a 2022 5500 Dodge Ram with a 12-ton B&B (Bill Bottoms), but still had to wait. 

Gary Hibler, who with his brother Tim, took over the reins of the business from their father Everett Hibler Jr., who passed in 2020 from Covid complications, said, “The biggest wait was for the cab and chassis due to key chip issues that took seven months. B&B did great in getting it done with all the custom options, taking three and a half months.”  

The B&B 12-ton serves the company’s needs, particularly in that they were willing to have it attached to the 5500. 

Hibler said, “I like their stiff leg set up in the back. It has a wide and large stance. Because I do a lot of stuff on backroads, I do not want one of our towers to have issues with the unit not being able to sit still upon a recovery.” 

In years past, the company sported a fleet of red and white, and then later a fleet of purple wreckers. However, the company has now made a complete transition to maroon and cream. 

“It’s a classic look,” said Hibler. “I’m trying to keep it simple.” 

The logo on the sides of the unit, in decal lettering, conveys simplicity, marked in a funky style, spelling out Al’s Garage, accentuated with a small boom.  

Also written on the unit are the words “12 tons of fun.” 

Hibler said, “I know it’s kind of corny, but it’s a fun truck to drive and run.” 

More comfortable than driving a beat-up old wrecker! “It’s like driving a lazy boy,” he said. “It’s a Laramie, so it’s got leather interior, heated seats and steering wheel, and all the amenities that you would have in a new car.”  

Equally impressive is that it’s outfitted with lighting everywhere. “It’s got marker lights. It’s got Federal Signal lights all over it. It’s got grill lights. It’s got sidebar lights on the running boards. And a light bar with all the markers flashing.” 

On the front of the unit, in visor position, words cut across that state, “Hibbies Hauler.” 

“That’s what my Dad used to put on every truck back in the 90’s,” said Gary.  

Nothing like the memory of Dad to give visibility to the new millennial tow generation. 

July 27 - August 02, 2022

Tow Operator Lighted Safety Vests

towoperator c1e1d

Class 3 ANSI approved illuminated breakaway safety vest with option of illuminated ID panel.  

- Fiber Optic Illuminated strips can be seen through any adverse weather conditions.

- These vests are designed to give added visibility when you are out in Highway traffic.

- The illuminated strips are USB rechargeable and charges in 1 1/2 hours and run for 8 to 10 hours on time.

- Many options of illuminated ID panels available. Example: Trucker, Tow Operator. Call for any custom ID panels.    

https://nightlightsafety.com/?fbclid=IwAR0EvIUxzcTnvC7iL6amgLoXKrQWOiwOupaLG2w-ztO-DMU4eL-umEc2Alc 

Surface Mount LED Warning Light 

product 851c6
Wolo’s new 8000 Series Grill and Surface Mount LED Warning Light delivers powerful safety lighting for commercial trucks. It offers high visibility in bright sun, dense fog, and heavy rain, with 26 light patterns, including strobe-like flash and three color options-amber, blue, or red.  

This kit comes complete with two, super-bright linear LED clusters, and also features simple plug-and-play, waterproof connections for ease of installation. The lights are operated by the switch control, which can be mounted to the dashboard or console. They are built with painted black aluminum brackets to fit seamlessly into a vehicle’s grill, and the polycarbonate lenses resist yellowing, even when exposed to sunlight.

The Wolo 8000-A is pre-wired to accept additional lighting and can be expanded from two to four LEDs with an optional expansion pack.  

For more information, click here.  

Actio PRO Radio

actioPROradio 45753

Actio PRO is a wireless noise-cancelling radio built for those who are on the jobsite day in and day out—serious support for cutting background noise and creating safer, more effective workplaces. Actio PRO is packed with features like increased range, extended battery life, additional users, and more! 

Features 
- Powerful Noise Filter 
- Hands-Free—No “Push to Talk” 
- Up to 1650 Yds Total Range* 
- All-Weather Usage 
- Group Radio Up to 6 Users 
- Unlimited Use with On-the-Go Power Connection 
- No Earmuff Modification 
- Ability to connect multiple teams with 2-way radio 
- Use a Combination of Single-Speaker or Dual-Speaker Headsets 

What’s Included 
- Actio PRO Radio 
- Actio PRO Elastic Helmet Mount  
- Actio PRO Single-Speaker OR Dual-Speaker Headset with Waterproof Mic 
- Actio PRO T-Cable 
- USB On-the-Go Charging Cable 
- USB Charging & Data Cable 

For more information, https://speakeasycommunication.solutions/how-to/actio-pro/

July 27 - August 02, 2022

July 27 - August 02, 2022
Don Adams of Don Adams Towing & Recovery reports considerable uptick in his car repossession business.

Car Repossessions Surging  

Over the last couple of years, with supply shortages mounting from automakers and demand for autos at a premium, as the price of cars have surged, so too have higher auto loans and more repossessions.  

In a report by Kelley Blue Book, the average MSRP for a new car has gone up 13.5% to $47,148 in May 2022. Add in higher monthly payments and limited budgets, more Americans are having trouble paying for cars bought in the last two years. According to Edmunds, 12.7% of customers that bought a new vehicle in the last two years are making payments for at least $1,000 per month. 

It's been noted that subprime borrowers, or those with the worst credit history, are defaulting, up 11%, but even those with excellent credit have doubled in the past 2 years. 

Besides supply shortages, many auto loans were put into forbearance during the pandemic while economic stimulus and unemployment benefits gave consumers the confidence to take on more debt to purchase a car. But as progress was made against alleviating the pandemic, inflation has heated up and interest rates have risen, causing distress with borrowers. 

Lisa Beilfuss, a writer for Barron’s who covers the repo market, potentially sees a bubble bursting, citing several indicators, including the ones mentioned as factors. She added that one auto dealer that she spoke to who buys repossessed vehicles said that he sees repos surging based on what he’s buying in the repossession car market.  

Don Adams of Don Adams Towing and Recovery of Owensboro, Kentucky, said last year that he reported approximately 175 repossessions and says this year alone he has repossessed 250 vehicles with another half year to go.  

https://www.wevv.com/news/
https://www.texasstandard.org/stories/
https://www.powernationtv.com/post/

Repo Industry Gathers at NARS 

At the North American Repossessors Summit (NARS) held in Denver, Colorado, on June 21 and June 22, a gathering of close to 500 repossession agents, collections and recovery managers from an array of industry service providers convened to discuss a variety of issues of concern to the industry.  

The two-day event was hosted by the American Recovery Association (ARA) and included presentations given by executives from the finance community and repossession agents. 

In one panel discussion led by three executives in the finance community expected repossession volume to rise in the coming months. One from a California credit union noted a need to increase loss reserves due to upcoming market turbulence in the next 9 to 12 months. Another highlighted that due to the unpredictability of the economy, that the credit card market could be a good predictor of what’s going to happen with repossession rates. 

Three active repossession agents comprised another panel. Dave Kennedy, president of ARA, focused much of his comments on the successes of the Repo Alliance, the grassroots funded lobbying organization based in Washington, D.C.  

Starr Sawalqah, who runs Alpha Recovery in Phoenix, offered several recommendations to her fellow repossession agents. She insisted that agents “shouldn’t be afraid to be vulnerable” when describing their escalating costs to finance companies. But she emphasized that agents need to back up their claims with plenty of data to show just how much it costs to skip-trace a customer and repossess a vehicle. 

James McNeil, the chief executive officer of Day Break Metro, which provides repossession, locksmithing and transportation services from seven lot locations in California, encouraged industry members to buttress their resources, including trucks, physical resources and their workforce.  

He said, “We’re in an industry that’s going to be surprised by how much we’re going to be overwhelmed with assignments.”  

https://www.autoremarketing.com/subprime/

Man Arrested for Shooting Owner of Car Dealership 

The man who shot the owner of a car dealership in Ft. Worth, Texas was taken into custody by Arlington police and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. 

The incident occurred around noon on May 16 when dealership owner Adel Elhindawi came to repossess a car loaned to Espy. After Espy’s car was repaired for mechanical issues and returned to him and his loaner not returned, Elhindawi came to repossess the vehicle. 

“For somebody to do this to a loving person who was doing a favor who was helping them out who was going above and beyond to help them out,” said Damien Espinoza, an employee at the dealership. “Give them a car when they needed a car. For them to do this to him, it’s senseless,”  

Elhindawi remains in critical condition. 

Read more at: https://www.star-telegram.com/news/

Repo involves Hatchet-Wielding Man  

As two men were repossessing a vehicle in Sioux Falls on May 10, the vehicle’s owner threatened them with a hatchet that he had pull out from his repo’d vehicle.  

The repo men had the vehicle hooked up to their truck when the man, thirty-three-year-old Philip Sven Glader, confronted them, threatening one of the men, but reportedly not striking him. The suspect damaged the repo truck with the hatchet, slashing one of the tires, before police arrived and arrested him. 

No injuries were reported by the repo men. The suspect was arrested for intentional damage to property and aggravated assault. 

https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/ 

https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/

