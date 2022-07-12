Steering Wheel Tie-Down 

In this case, I doubt the seatbelt damaged the steering wheel. I’d like to know what scientific evidence confirmed it was damaged by operator misuse.

Here's a reason to dispatch a carrier for those “high-end cars,” or justify using dollies as the right equipment. Reminder: When certain rear-drive vehicles are rear towed, employ an appropriate device to secure the vehicle’s steering. Never trust the ignition lock to hold on its own.

Have a solid sit-down with your area’s service rep. If they can’t investigate first and hear your facts, perhaps end that relationship immediately. In the mean-time and based on this kind of frivolous complaint, think what options can be used to not initiate a false claim?

As said, an 06' Mercedes is hardly a collector's car. Unless it’s a Ferrari F430’s, carbon fiber wheel costing $2,500, a typical steering wheel is replaced for less than $400 and a new seatbelt less than $100. So, where did the motorist get a $1,000 invoice? I smell a scam.

No matter what item or technique is used, anything excessively tight could potentially leave indentations in padded, custom steering wheels. Even the slightest dent or imperfection could stimulate the owner’s annoyance.

Imagine a purist’s horror seeing the tower tugging their pristine seatbelt in-haste to get it stretched through the steering wheel’s spokes. “Hey … that belt goes around my designer pants,” they’ll shout, again, initiating a claim.

Add in a matter of inconvenience, it doesn’t take much to offend them in which a claim of damage arises. It could be that the tower put a greasy, gloved (or not) hand onto the seatbelt only to soil its webbed fabric.

Know that Mercedes, Porsche, Ferrari and other high-end vehicle owners have no clue as to what tow equipment is or how it’s used in the first place. In their oftentimes snooty, high-minded temperaments, they’re likely not so happy their vehicle is disabled.

In old days, cars were made of real metal with tinsel-strength that wouldn’t easily bend, break, or weaken in a sneeze. Old style steering wheels didn’t require special materials or equipment as they were solid and could handle being tied. Consider this short explanation of what devices or equipment items can be used without inflicting thousands of damages:

My gut tells me there’s a scam here. I know that a 2006 Mercedes Benz (being every bit of 15-years old) are hardly collector’s cars. Steering wheels and seatbelts are easily replaced for as much as $500, so, why the marked-up costs?

The club’s representative took the complaint as gospel, paid the member the amount, and then harangued the tow company attempting to subrogate the matter. While it’s the vehicle owner’s responsibility to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the damage was caused by the tower’s actions, motor clubs seek customer satisfaction … not necessarily the truth.

A newbie owner asked, “What’s the best item to tie a steering straight when rear-towing a vehicle?” It seems a motor club customer complained the tow operator caused $1,100 damages to a 2006 Mercedes.



Brian J Riker

Hours of service (HOS) is always a contentious topic among tow truck operators. With COVID behind us and motor carrier enforcement back in full swing, let us revisit what the rules are and most importantly, who they apply to and when.

Myth #1 - Towers are exempt from these regulations.

That simply is not true in all but the most limited of circumstances. Due to the nature of what modern towing companies have evolved into, there are very few that operate always within the scope of emergency towing services or that operate as a truly intrastate operation.

To be exempt from HOS, you must never do anything other than emergency towing at the direction of law enforcement or truly be an intrastate only operation in one of the very few states that make exceptions for tow trucks from HOS rules and meet the other necessary qualification within that state.

Myth #2 – HOS only applies to big trucks. I drive a non-CDL truck, so I am exempt, right?

Not usually! It is particularly important to note that the federal definition of a commercial vehicle for HOS purposes is any vehicle used in furtherance of commerce (business) with a gross weight rating more than 10,000 pounds. This means even the average ¾ ton pickup truck is a fully regulated truck for purposes of motor carrier compliance in most situations, including hours of service.

Myth #3 –HOS only applies to trucks that cross state lines. I stay local so I am still exempt.

Again, not true. Every state has their own adaptation of HOS rules with very few tow truck specific exemptions. It is also important to note that most towing companies fall under federal rules due to the nature of their transport work. Remember, it is the intent of the shipment that matters most in determining interstate vs. intrastate commerce – not if your truck or driver ever leaves the state.

Myth #4 – I am local so I still do not have to comply with HOS rules.

Again, not true. Although you may not need to complete a logbook, there still are HOS rules to comply with. Most tow truck drivers fall under the short-haul rules. These are a set of parameters that allow for HOS compliance to be documented with true and accurate time records at the office and require nothing be carried on the driver or in the truck.

Myth #5 – Tow trucks are exempt from electronic logging devices so I can use paper logs all I want.

Not true. Since December 2017 operators of most commercial vehicles requiring a logbook have been required to use an electronic logging device in place of a paper logbook. Although there is a driveaway-towaway exception to ELDs, this exception is not applicable to tow trucks because the truck we are driving is not part of the shipment. The only exceptions to ELDs that are applicable to towers are based on the model year of the truck chassis or engine and the number of days in any 30-day period a logbook is required.

Myth #6 – My shop time or on-call time at night does not count towards my HOS.

False. All time spent working or in readiness to work is to be counted as on-duty time. This includes time repairing, conditioning, or servicing your truck, part-time jobs outside of driving or even office work. The only work that is exempted is working as a fire fighter or other volunteer services. On call time at home is not counted unless you are required to be awake and ready to roll, but it is important to note that if you do accept a call and respond, your 10-hour break is interrupted and you will need to start the break all over again, plus you may be in violation of the 14 consecutive hour rule unless the call meets the emergency exception.

Myth #7 – Emergency towing does not count towards my total time.

Not always true. While there is an exception to HOS for emergency response ordered by law enforcement or governmental agencies, the scope is limited. You can respond to, complete, and return to base from a true emergency call without being subject to HOS but the time still counts as interrupting your 10-hour break. It is especially important to note the call must be initiated by a governmental agency. Routine breakdown or customer requests do not count as emergencies even when they are blocking the road or otherwise in a dangerous location.

Myth #8 – I can work around the clock if I take frequent breaks as off-duty time.

False. Whether operating under short haul or logbook/ELD documentation requirements, the basic rules are still the same. No driving after the 14th consecutive hour since coming on-duty or from your last qualified rest break. This means you cannot pause or reset the 14-hour clock without taking at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty or a combination of at least 7 consecutive hours in a sleeper berth combined with 3 hours off-duty. The sleeper berth and off-duty can be separate periods but do not allow for a full reset of the clock until both are combined. In short, once your day has begun, you must be parked within 14 hours unless you qualify to use one of the limited exceptions such as the local 16 hour “long day” rule or adverse driving conditions exception.

In conclusion, this is not meant to be a complete guide to HOA compliance and is not to be taken as legal advice or compliance guidance. It is merely a fun exercise to bring awareness to the responsibility to comply with HOS regulations within the towing industry. As always, check with a competent professional to determine how these rules are applicable to your specific operation.