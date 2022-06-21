Hot Weather Risks 



Brian J Riker

With an extreme heat wave covering a large portion of the U.S. this week, now is the time to address environmental exposure and OSHA compliance. As part of your workplace safety program, it is your duty to provide your employees with an environment free from recognized hazards.

As employers you must make sure your team has appropriate schedules to reduce exposure times to extreme weather (hot or cold), as well as someplace to seek shelter and warm up or cool down as necessary. Proper clothing also plays a huge roll in worker safety. Keep in mind you may be required to provide some clothing at no cost to your employees as part of their personal protective equipment (PPE).

The first step in providing a safe work environment is to conduct a job hazard analysis (JHA). This can be as simple as a single page document that identifies the potential hazards associated with any given task and lists the required steps to reduce risk while performing this task. A JHA for a towing operator would include atmospheric environmental exposure concerns such as UV (sunlight) exposure, rain, snow, ice, outside air temperature and inhalation hazards such as blowing dust and smoke. It would also include traffic and other exposure concerns; however, those are topics for another article.

Once you have identified the types of environmental exposure your employees face, your next step is to determine the best ways to reduce or eliminate their exposure while still allowing them to complete their work. This may include requiring gloves, safety footwear and appropriate layers of clothing to act as insulation. Yes, even in the heat of summer extra layers or long sleeve clothing may be the most appropriate means of providing environmental protection.

During the most extreme temperatures you may also need to schedule extra personnel on-scene to allow for water and cool down breaks. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are very real possibilities, and you must take precautions to protect yourself. These conditions occur when the body loses the ability to regulate internal temperature and can happen even in relatively mild conditions, with a heat index of just 91⁰F, or lower if you are in new area and not yet adjusted to the climate.

Heat stroke can occur when the human body reaches an internal temperature of just 104°F, hypothermia occurs when the body’s core temperature drops below 95°F. As you can see, the human body is quite temperature sensitive given that the normal body temperature range is 97-99°F.

Heat related illnesses range from mild to life threatening and often take workers by surprise, especially early in the summer season while the body is still adjusting to the seasonal change. There are also cardiovascular concerns while working in extreme temperatures, especially when they are a result of an unseasonal weather pattern, and your body has not had time to acclimate to the changing temperatures. Our age, physical condition, activity level and level of acclimation with the hotter environment all play into how an individual may be affected by heat illnesses.

Heat cramps will begin to develop as your body dehydrates due to sweating. As it loses salts and water your muscles will begin to cramp. This can be an early indicator that you need to take a break and rehydrate.

Heat exhaustion is more serious and occurs when your body no longer can regulate its internal temperature thru sweating. When signs of heat exhaustion first appear, you must seek a cool area to rest and recover. Some symptoms to look for include high body temperature, increased heart rate, nausea or vomiting, headaches, muscle cramps, dizziness, weakness or fatigue and pale skin.

Heat stroke is the most severe of heat related illnesses and left untreated can result in death. During heat stroke your body temperature begins to climb to dangerous levels, you often stop sweating and your body loses all ability to deal with overheating. Symptoms include confusion, agitation, hallucinations, altered mental state, inability to sweat, dry red skin, dizziness or fainting, very high body temperature (excess of 104F), slurred speech or seizures.

Immediate treatment should begin if any of the above symptoms appear. A cool down area is a job requirement as is a sufficient supply of water to keep the crew hydrated. Should signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke be shown, move that person to a cool area, give them water to drink and for heat stroke ice applied to the neck can help lower their core temperature. Always seek competent medical help.

Prevention is a simple as taking frequent breaks from strenuous activities in the heat, drinking plenty of water and monitoring yourself for the first signs of a heat related illness.

What all this means to you as an employer is simple. Employee health is a paramount concern and your company’s policies, training and daily expectations must reflect that.