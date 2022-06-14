Digital Edition
TowXpo Dallas/Ft. Worth Sets Record
Next week's tow expo hits record numbers.
Jack-knifed on Guardrail
Recovery includes containing leaking diesel fuel and rotators working in tandem
Move-Over Laws LACK Public Education
Still too many motorists are unaware of move-over laws.
Heart of a Dragon
Airbrushed unit showcases menagerie of dragons
Man Arrested for Shooting Car Dealership Owner
A repo of a loaner car ends with owner of dealership getting shot.
TowXpo Fort Worth
Fprt Worth, TX.
June 16-18, 2022
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
Sept. 21-23, 2022
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 17-19, 2022
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing June 08 - June 14, 2022

Move-Over Laws LACK Public Education 

Slow Down Move Over 2 fc8bb
By Randall C. Resch  

One of my relatives headed to Vegas and was a few miles outside Primm. As she approached a Nevada state patrol unit writing a citation on the highway’s shoulder, she noticed her odometer surpassed 90-mph.  

As luck would have it, the officer saw her coming and visually estimated her speed … Got’cha! Having that sinking “Oh crap I’ve been caught” feeling, she immediately dropped the Cherokee’s speed to seventy. 

Seconds later, the patrol car swooped from behind and lit her up. To the shoulder she slowed and awaited the officer’s approach with ticket book in-hand. She greeted the officer with a cowering smile as he asked for license and registration.  

In most states, citations written “ten-miles over” are generally quite expensive so she readied herself for the worst when the officer said, “I stopped you because you didn’t move-over before you passed me.”  

“What, not for speeding?” she thought. The officer provided a not-so-friendly warning scolding her about Nevada’s move-over law.  

I Didn’t Know 

The successes from move-over laws are only as good as public education and supporting enforcement. Where state and municipal budget's view traffic enforcement as “a lesser necessity,” you’ll find the annual percentage of citations issued per individual (SDMO) are hardly notable.  

It’s fact that highway patrol officers rarely enforce move-over violations. To the detriment to responder and tow operator safety, SDMO laws continue to be ignored.  

In my mother-in-law’s defense, and not that she’s clueless all the time, she told me she honestly didn’t know the move-over law existed. I believe that to be true. As in the case with millions of motorists, most still aren’t aware of SDMO laws nor are they aware of the dangers that befall roadside workers.  

In the weeks since narrowly dodging that expensive ticket, she found a new awareness that SDMO laws represent. But, as far as I see it, for every driver who abides by the law, thousands more ignore it. I can’t imagine escaping the vulnerability of working the highway. Herein I make my case for increased public awareness.  

Give Us a Sign 

Although California’s move-over law is better than 15-years old, you might see a once in-awhile “Amber Alert” sign displaying move-over snippets as a reminder to clueless motorists. But, the sign’s wording rarely mentions “tow operators” in its presentation. To that point, there’s only a small paragraph regarding SDMO important to worker safety included in new driver pamphlet. 

So, what’s the chance that public awareness will ever increase based on budget and aggressive enforcement? In all reality, the concept of “Duck and Cover” better serves towers in a manner that SDMO laws don’t!  

Remember, cars don’t kill people, people kill people! So, the next time you’re forced to dodge some 4,000-pound bullet headed your direction, you’ll get the jest of what “Survival of the fittest” means. The bigger picture suggests, always practice white-line safety every time you go boots to the ground. Every vehicle that approaches you is the enemy with potential of ending your life.  This narrative’s for your safety … not theirs.  



Colorado Enacts Tow Bill 

Colorado has enacted a tow bill that gives greater leniency to car owners after Gov. Jared Polis signed into law on June 7 the “Towing Carrier Nonconsensual Tow” bill. 

Under this bill, tow yards will be required to release cars if the car owner can pay a minimum of 15% of the bill, capped at $60, and then make payments over time. 

Other changes include a mandate that towers must now give 24 hours’ notice before removing a car from an apartment parking lot or mobile home park. The law also forbids towers from removing cars due to expired plates, unless ordered by police, and empowers Colorado’s attorney general to enforce infractions. 

Proponents of the bill aim to mitigate the abuses of predatory towing allegedly rampant in the state. However, the towing industry excoriated the bill for not understanding the industry and penalizing them for the actions of a few bad actors.  

https://www.denverpost.com/



After Colorado's legislative body passed a tow bill in May, Gov. Jared Polis signed it into law on June 7.

June 08 - June 14, 2022
Cindy Iodice, sister of tower Corey John Iodice, with Ct. Senator Richard Blumenthal. She spoke about her brother's death and the need for highway safety.

Man Sentenced for Killing Tower  

Dean Robert was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison, followed by five years of probation, and a $10,000 fine, for killing Connecticut tower Corey John Iodice in April of 2020. 

Iodice was assisting a driver whose vehicle broke down on the Merrit Parkway. His vehicle was being loaded onto the flatbed portion of the tow truck at the time of the accident when Robert lost control of his 2016 BMW, traveling up the truck bed and striking Iodice, who was standing near the flatbed. The truck then rolled over onto its roof. Iodice was pronounced dead at the scene. 

After the verdict, at the Bridgeport Courthouse steps, Iodice’s sister Cindy, who started a non-profit organization called Flagman, that brings national awareness to move over laws, said, “The death of my brother was tragic and avoidable. When Corey died, everybody was shocked. Eleven days ago, Chris Russell, a tow operator in North Haven, was struck and killed. It outraged the community that this could happen again.” 

Robert was charged with second-degree manslaughter with a vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to reduce speed or move for an emergency vehicle, reckless driving and failure to drive in the proper lane. 

https://patch.com/
https://www.courant.com/news

Pre-registration numbers for next week's tow show in Dallas/Ft. Worth are comparable, if not better than pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.

TowXpo Dallas/Ft. Worth Sets Record

TowXpo Dallas/Ft. Worth, with exhibition dates on June 17 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., is expected to draw a large crowd based on preregistration numbers and exhibition space sold.  

American Towman President Henri “Doc” Calitri said, “Pre-registration is running close to what our record was in 2019 before the pandemic. So it’s very encouraging that we are going to have a real good crowd.” 

The show will include approximately 120 exhibitors showcasing their products and services. Calitri added, “We are getting a real good cross section of products including accessories, insurance and financial companies.” 

As pandemic fears recede, more and more people are taking a look at the shows to market their products, according to Calitri. He said, “We have already set a record for exhibit sales and were almost sold out of the floor space.” 

The show, which is in its 25th year, is an industry-wide event where towing and recovery professionals get to meet and talk with major manufacturers of wreckers, carriers, trailers, truck chassis and offers all the tools and equipment towers need to be successful. Major motor club representatives, dispatch systems providers, GPS companies and equipment finance sources all will be on hand. 

To register, go to https://events.american-tradeshow.com/TowXpo22 
 

Moving Tribute for Connecticut Tower Christopher Russell 

On Wed., June 1, Connecticut tow truck driver Christopher Russell, who was acting as a Good Samaritan before he was killed in New Haven by a drunk driver on I-91, was given tribute by family, friends, and towers. 

Owner Anthony Monaco of Hightech Auto Center in New Haven said, “He had just finished helping someone pulled over and got hit by a drunk driver as he was walking back to the truck.” 

With his casket strapped to the bed of a tow truck, Dozens of tow truck drivers drove in procession to a cemetery in Manchester, Conn., where Russell was laid to rest. 72 tow trucks were counted. 

“He was one of your cranky guys with the biggest heart you’ve ever seen,” said Harley Garcia, Russell’s colleague at RTT LLC. 

Towers spoke of the pressing need for the motoring public to slow down and move over. 

“These vehicles are a weapon if they are used improperly. People need to operate these with the same care that they’d operate a handgun or anything else,” Garcia said. 

“I’m out there all the time, too, and you know, people come within mere inches and they don’t think it’s like serious, but he didn’t get to go home to his family that night,” said Luis Crespo, friend and former colleague of Russell.

Garcis said, "We all have families to return home to. Unfortunately, Christopher didn’t return to his family, making sure that another family got home."

Source: https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/

Portland Tow Company Reports Repeated Thefts 

On Sunday, May 29, Portland, Oregon, tow company Zelmer Enterprises was burglarized as surveillance video captured a couple of men driving one of the company tow trucks through the front metal gate of their storage lot, causing thousands of dollars in damage. 

Owner Tamera Zelmer-O'Connor-White said this is not the first theft and tow truck owner Douglass Bartee noted that this has happened three times.  

Fortunately, the stolen tow truck was recovered several miles away. 

The company is disgruntled that police haven’t been more responsive, allegedly showing up hours after the reported incident.  

"Nobody seems to want to do anything about it," Zelmer said. 

Bartee worried growing crime, a next-door encampment and rising drug use are part of the problem, pointing at many of the vehicles he tows in their storage lot. 

"Eight out of ten cars have needles in them from fentanyl or heroin," he described. 

https://www.kgw.com/article/news/

Funeral and Tribute for Slain Georgia Tower 

Family and friends, along with a convoy of tow trucks, gathered at East Lake Methodist Church on May 31, giving tribute to tow owner Christopher Harrold, who was shot and killed at a Chevron gas station in Georgia more than a week ago.  

Harrold, who was a husband and father of five, was the owner of Fast Action Towing. 

"Chris was full of life," Maya Harrold, Christopher Harrold's widow said. "He loved his family, he loved people. … He just gave." 

Harrold was training a new driver, who got into an argument with another man before the shooting broke out and Harrold was hit.

Police said officers arrested Victor Richardson, 25, and charged him with felony murder and aggravated assault. 

https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/

Vehicle Lien Scheme Foiled

A tower working in cahoots with a Milwaukee County employee are charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars over two years in a vehicle lien scheme that included forgeries, money laundering and more.  

The scheme involved using vehicles liens that child support worker Daneen Pope wrote and sold to tower Michael Morgan, who in turn sold the vehicle for cash at a scrapyard, according to a 16-page criminal complaint filed on May 25.  

Allegedly Morgan would text Pope the VIN number, make and model and lien holder's name for a certain vehicle. He'd pay Pope, a Milwaukee County Child Support Services employee responsible for processing lien release payments, between $25 and $50 to forge a lien release form for the vehicle. 

In return, Morgan would get the vehicle lien-free to sell, junk or salvage. 

The complaint says police believe Pope made at least $15,0000 and estimates Morgan made between $37,000 and $43,000. 

She faces one charge of misconduct in public office, while Morgan, who's in jail, faces six charges including racketeering, embezzlement and bribing a public official. 

https://www.fox6now.com/news/

Trooper Saves Pinned Tower  

On May 23, a tower was rescued by a trooper after he was pinned by an SUV that slipped off his bed while clearing the scene of a crash on I-495 in Silver Spring, Md. The tower was in the process of attaching a winch to another vehicle when the incident occurred.   

Despite never operating a tow truck, trooper Jason Reid witnessed the accident and intervened, using the truck’s controls to lower the bed and maneuver it underneath the SUV. Reid then used the bed to lift the SUV off the 51-year-old driver, so he could pull him to safety. 

The driver, whose identity was not released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition wasn’t immediately known Tuesday. 

https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/

Jackknifed On Guardrail 

jacknifed3 7a00f
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti 

Traffic was backed up for miles on July 26, 2021 after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on top of a guard rail on I-195 East in Swansea, Ma. It was actively leaking fuel.  

Eric Fouquette from Big Wheel Towing and Recovery, who happened to be in the area in his 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 Century flatbed, rushed to the scene to deal with the leaking diesel fuel. He placed a large hazardous fluids pop up containment pool directly underneath the compromised fuel tank. In order to access the underside of the tank, he had to lay in poison ivy, thus preventing over 100-gallons of diesel fuel from spilling from the tank and polluting wetlands.  

Other equipment and personnel responded close behind Eric and arrived on scene shortly thereafter. Big Wheel responded with both of their heavy-duty rotating style crane recovery units. When the equipment arrived on scene, Eric operated his 2020 Kenworth 880 with a NRC HIM 80-ton rotator, operator Mike Cleary in the 2017 Peterbilt 589 with a Century 1150R 50-ton rotator, operator Kevin Whitle in the HAZMAT Response Truck, operator Nathaniel Wing got in the 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 Century flatbed and owner Bob Fouquette was in his Isuzu Traffic Control Unit. 

Eric informed, “Once on scene, our Traffic Control Unit was positioned at the rear in order to assist with the roadway and lane closure. Our LED arrowboard/advanced warning indicator affixed to the top of the truck was illuminated and raised in order to warn oncoming motorists of the incident ahead. With a perimeter established around the scene, our HAZMAT Truck was positioned at the front of the scene in close proximity to the damaged tractor. One of our recovery team members wore a Tyvek suit and went underneath the tractor in order to drill a pilot hole into the side of the fuel tank so that the remainder of the diesel fuel could be siphoned from the compromised tank. Our air-operated fuel transfer pump was then used to siphon the remaining fuel from both fuel tanks as well as from the containment pool which was initially used to collect the fuel.” 

After all of the fuel was successfully removed, the HAZMAT drums filled with fuel were loaded onto their ramp truck and relocated on scene along with the HAZMAT Truck. Both rotators could now be positioned and setup in order to begin the recovery operation. One of the rotators was positioned and setup in front of the tractor while the other rotator was positioned and setup behind the trailer.  

Eric explained, “Heavy-duty chain bridles were then strategically installed onto the front and rear of the trailer as well as onto the tractor itself directly behind the cab area. This combination of rigging would allow for both of our cranes to simultaneously lift the entire tractor-trailer unit.” 

After all of the necessary rigging was installed, both operators rotated and extended each of the rotator booms out towards the area where the tractor-trailer was located and the upper winch lines on each rotator were attached to the rigging. Both operators slowly applied upward tension onto each line, which began to elevate both the tractor and trailer. Both rotators continued to elevate both units several feet in the air until they were above the steel guardrail system. With the entire tractor-trailer unit now suspended in mid-air, both rotators, working in tandem, slowly rotated the entire tractor-trailer up and over the guardrail until it was brought back over the roadway. 

Once above the roadway and a safe distance away from the guardrail, the rotators slowly lowered both units back down onto the pavement. The hazardous fluids pool was placed back underneath the compromised fuel tank as fuel continued to leak from the tank. All of the rigging used was uninstalled from the tractor-trailer and placed back within the respective rotator. 

Frank Corp. Environmental began to perform some preliminary site work to contain the spill area and prevent the further migration of fuel into the environment. The tractor-trailer was prepped for transport and transported from the scene back to Big Wheel’s Freetown storage facility. Once there, the tractor was separated from the trailer and both were placed into storage. 
__________________________ 

Big Wheel Towing & Recovery, located in East Freetown, Ma., is own one of the largest and most respected towing and recovery companies in New England. Bob started his family business in 1980 and now has three generations actively working including his sons Eric and David. Their extensive fleet of over 30 pieces of equipment and numerous other units, painted in their signature yellow, are familiar sites on the highways of the Northeast. 

Frank Corp. Environmental Services is a full-service environmental company available 24/7 for emergency response. They provide a range of services from emergency hazardous material spill clean-up to planning for and servicing proper management of hazardous materials all the way from use through disposal.  

Liquid Chocolate Tanker Recovery

tanker1 ca89e

By George L. Nitti

On March 28, one of the casualties of a wicked snow squall that descended upon Schulylkill County, Pennsylvania, which caused a massive pile-up on Interstate 81, 50 miles north of Harrisburg,  was a tanker filled with chocolate syrup enroute to Hershey Park.

Mark Hammer, owner/president and operator of their 65-ton NRC rotator, along with Jeremy Richards, the operator of their Century 75-ton rotator, were both instrumental in removing the tanker, one of the last recoveries made amidst many entangled and mangled vehicles numbering more than 80. 

At the recovery scene, many contaminants were released on the roadside and vehicles were burned up from fire. According to Hammer, those were a couple of the many challenges they faced during the clean-up.

Hammer added “The tanker recovery was challenging because it was full of liquid chocolate and because the heat from the fire was so significant, the tanker/product was left at a dangerously high temperature.”

The crew of Hammer’s decided it best to let the tanker sit and cool down while they worked on recoveries around it.

When it came time to remove the tanker with the 65 and 75 ton rotators, Hammer said they first attempted to sit it on a bus hauler for transport.

“However, it was determined that this was not the safest method,” said Hammer.  “Therefore crews placed a dolly underneath the front of the tanker and chained and secured everything for transport.”

Finally all axles were chained and the tanker was towed from the rear. 

Credit goes to all of the operators at Hammer’s including both Hammer and Richards, along with tow operators Dwayne Kimmel, Dale Reightler, Shawn Houtz, Daniel Shuman, Brian Huntzinger, and Brian Staller.

Tragic Pile-up with Silver Lining

pileup6 51d21
By George L. Nitti

On March 28, 2022, two of the larger tow companies in Schulylkill County, Pennsylvania, were dispatched to attend to a massive pile-up on Interstate 81, 50 miles north of Harrisburg. The tragic event involved over 80 vehicles that included several deaths, numerous casualties, and lots of damaged vehicles, including passenger vehicles, box trucks, RVs, motorhomes, tractor trailers and even tankers. The cause: a blinding snow squall that suddenly enveloped the roadway.

Enter Hammer’s Towing and Trail Towing & Recovery. Both companies worked side by side, for almost two days, laboriously extracting one vehicle after another until the job was finished and the roadway cleared. 

Mike Gula, owner of Trail Towing said, “Usually we work against each other. This time we worked together. And it worked really well. I think we buried the hatchet on this one.”

Mark Hammer, owner of Hammer’s Towing said, “We started around 8 p.m. and worked around the clock. We didn’t finish until 12 a.m. the following evening.” Gula said, “It was definitely one of the worst recoveries I have ever seen.... It was two days of hell. No sleep for two days.”

The nightmarish scene exposed countless vehicles that were entangled, mangled and burned. Hammer said, “There were over 80 vehicles involved so there was a lot to work through.” Before a recovery ensued, each vehicle had to be checked for passengers and cleared by police. Gula added, “It was a slow process at first until they had everybody accounted for.”

Fire was also involved, completely burning up some of the vehicles. Hammer said, “There was fuel oil, diesel, antifreeze, and other contaminants soaking the roadway that crews had to work in.” Noting the horror of one of the burned vehicles, Jeremy Richards, 75 ton rotator operator of Hammer’s said, “There was a pick-up truck pulling a camper. It was so burned, you couldn’t even make it out from one of the pictures.”

Adding to the challenge, was the grinding, tedious nature of the work. “You know what happens when you get tired,” Gula said. “Everything becomes a hassle. Everytime you would get to the next truck, it would be a different story.  For one recovery, we needed a dolly, for another a Landoll. I said, “We might be able to tow this one, but we have to do 13 things first.’”

Both companies spared no equipment nor manpower to get the job done.  Hammer’s brought along several rotators, heavy duty wreckers, a bus hauler, a service truck and a flatbed.  Trail was also deep in equipment. Gula said, “You need a lot of other set ups to go along with the heavy duty trucks. Landolls, skidloaders, dollies, dumpsters…. It’s one thing to go up there and hope that most things roll, but the fact is that they didn’t.”

Not only were both companies aided by ample equipment, but employed over 20 tow operators to clear the scene. Gula commented, “It’s great to have all of the equipment in the world, but the main thing is help. All of my guys are awesome. I turn around at 2 a.m. in the morning, and all my guys are there.”

At the end of the day, Hammer estimated that they pulled out over 3 dozen trucks and cars. Gula estimated that for every vehicle Hammer’s pulled out, they pulled out in equal proportion.

Side by side, working together, two competitors united for the common good.

June 08 - June 14, 2022

Side-Stepping Standard of Care

Carrier tie Downsmall 6195f
By Randall C. Resch                                     

A semi’s tractor reportedly weighed 34,000-pounds, pulling two trailers loaded with approximately 30,000-pounds of materials. The estimated combined weight was 64,000-pounds, or 32-tons. The snatch block selected for recovery was rated at three tons; it was the heavy wrecker’s only snatch block.

During recovery, the snatch block exploded. Its roller sheave reportedly frisbee’d across highway lanes, striking a motorist in the head and killing her instantly. The case focused on the operator’s use of an underrated snatch block. Would you agree the snatch block was over-loaded?

In State v. Peck, Ohio’s Supreme Court wrote, “A person is said to be reckless under the section when, without caring about the consequences, he obstinately disregards a known and significant possibility that his conduct is likely to cause a certain result or be of a certain nature, or that certain circumstances are likely to exist.”

The case alleged the tower “knowingly” used the wrong (equipment) item for a difficult recovery task. Specifically, the operator allegedly attached an under-rated snatch block to recover a mired semi.  Too many towers are guilty of similar conduct. State v. Peck regards an "experienced operator" who was held accountable for alleged reckless homicide.

What’s the Problem?

Consider another scenario involving a safety risk that tower’s practice daily; that is a carrier transporting a vehicle where the operator attached the wheel lift’s safety chain from the chain storage box, hooking it to a single, looped eye on the vehicles trunk. (See picture above)

Would you say this attachment is inappropriate? Based on the safe side of tow operations, consider four questions:

  • Is this vehicle secured in a manner required by state and federal law?
  • Is the attachment location appropriate?
  • Is the chain used proper for safety attachment?
  • Is this taught as an acceptable technique?

Does attaching a single chain meet the industry's Standard of Care? Nope! Both “criminal negligence” and “Vicarious Liability” apply to tow operators and tow owners. By not attending formal (industry) training, towers may not learn the importance of “Doing it right.”

There’s obvious evidence that suggests towers ignore known risk. In one tow forum, a flurry of comments approved the use of a wheel-lift’s safety chain to secure a transported vehicle. Some comments included:

“I also do it if it ain't a heavier vehicle.”

“I’m only goin’ a few miles.”

“One chain is better than nothing.”

“The dude made it there just fine without a hiccup.”

“What’s wrong with that … it’s better than none?”

“As long as you ain't doing anything stupid, that car ain't coming off.”

“I have regular chains for that, but I see no problem here otherwise.”

“Got the job done and secures the car.”

“I’ve done that a million times with no problem.”

Equipment incidents happen without notice. I don't want a wrongful death on my conscious for doing something that takes only seconds to prevent. Nor do I want to go to prison for knowingly using the wrong equipment or applying improper techniques. Believe it or not, cars eject off carrier decks for many reasons mostly due to an operator's disregard of obvious dangers.

This narrative is no attempt to practice law, but help reckless towers re-evaluate their safety risks. If you’re that operator who flippantly side-steps Standard of Care, you're flirting with fate.

Summer Breezes Bring Bad Driving Behaviors

88 summer accidents 88bf5
By Brian J. Riker

With Memorial Day fast approaching, thoughts drift to family vacations, warm breezes and wanderlust sets in. Even with fuel prices rising higher than ever before, summer tourist travel is predicted to be back near, or even above, pre-pandemic levels.

Let’s hope this translates into some much-needed work without any major tragedies on our highways; after all, we know tourists are often not focused on the condition of their automobile or the suitability of the route their GPS navigation system suggests. Add in a lack of recent experience brought on by previous pandemic related restrictions and I suspect there will be some interesting “adventures” for some vacationers this season.

Keep in mind that with the increase in tourists and out of town travelers passing through, the risk of crashes increases, again good for business - if your truck is not involved in the crash!

Pay close attention for out of state license plates, vehicles with extra luggage or entire families as well as those that are making erratic or unusual moves in traffic. Tourists are usually unfamiliar with your area and may be distracted by their family or even fatigued from attempting to drive longer than they usually do.

Be extra alert for slower moving vehicles this season, especially large over the road fleet trucks as slowing down is the simplest way many fleet operators save money on fuel. This will lead to increased close calls and rear-end collisions between faster moving, often distracted, cars and larger trucks.

As schools begin to recess for summer break, children too fill their heads with thoughts of recreation and easily lose focus on the hazards surrounding them. Perhaps you take advantage of this break in the school schedule to bring your own children along with you in the truck for some bonding time.

When children are around, be aware of what they are doing and where they are doing it. Kids love trucks, so they don’t think twice about climbing in, on or under trucks that they may find interesting. Always conduct a circle check every time you move your vehicle!

Children and pets have been killed because they were under a vehicle that was placed in motion without the operator knowing. “Behind each bouncing ball comes a running child.” I recall seeing this slogan plastered all over trucks in the northeast when I started driving. Keep a close eye between vehicles for kids that may be hidden from your view and unaware that you are driving nearby.

For the heavy-duty operators, summertime also means more ride alongs in big rigs and extra children in truck stops. These kids are already familiar with big trucks and may be even more curious about your tow truck, so use extra caution when driving through truck stop parking lots.

Now is also a great time to assess the health of your truck. Pay particular attention to the tires, as the temperature difference will cause inflation to change and require adjustment. Inspect the cooling system, giving the radiator fins a good spring cleaning and make sure you have extra water onboard. Not just water for the cooling system, but also drinking water to keep yourself, and your customers, hydrated.

Summer means longer days, warmer weather and perhaps some well deserved recreation. With the change in seasons, let’s not lose focus on safety, ours as well as that of the general public. Enjoy time off, but stay safe since tragedy doesn’t stop just because you are on vacation.

Heart of a Dragon

dragon2 6b217

By George L. Nitti 

Over the years, Cecil Burrowes has showcased his fine airbrushing talents on a slew of award-winning tow trucks with themes as diverse as the Godfather, Batman, Clowns, Tribal Art, the Spirit Ride and much more. His realistic depictions and eye-popping colors vividly bring to life a host of characters and a variety of designs. This year Burrowes is back with yet another thematic, colorful play – a menagerie of dragons that convey intensity, determination and passion. 

“For 3 months or so I stayed in Sarasota, Fla., taking a room at Fastway Towing, as I worked on this project,” said Burrowes. “The owner John wanted me to do the Transformers, but I told him it was going to take too long. There were too many intricate parts.”  

After careful research consulting online sources and magazines, Burrowes came up with a dragon theme. He said, “At first it was going to be several small dragons. But things change as you go along.” 

Visually sizing up the Ford 2020 F550 with a light-duty Chevron, Burrowes said that he “visually placed the artwork on the truck,” asking himself a question like “How much of the door do I want to take up?”  

Fortunately for Burrowes, due to his stellar reputation, he often has carte blanche in executing his designs. He said, “Most people I do work for trust my judgement. Very rarely do I have to do a drawing to show people.” 

One picture of a dragon he used was sitting on a rock, which Burrowes transformed into a jade green, fiery dragon sitting on a bed of skulls. “It was just what the owner wanted.”  

Keeping the truck colorful, Burrowes painted several other dragons on the unit having shades of green, gold and red, each intricately constructed, compositionally balanced against a sky background. Burrowes said, “It was very time consuming.”  

The dragon on the hood is a seething bundle of intensity, sure to scare off any evil thoughts a person might have to thwart a repossession of their vehicle. 

At the American Towman Exposition November of 2021, Burrowes intensity, determination and passion helped him clear several obstacles along the way to make it to the Tow Pageant, a 15-hour ride from Sarasota to Baltimore.  

Sometimes it takes a little dragon breath to get where you are going. Unfortunately, dragons sometimes have their share of misfortune. The outcome of this journey didn’t turn out as intended but there is always next year. 

All-American Runs Deep

DSC 2238 2 d32a1
By George L. Nitti

“In America you have the ability to have a dream, to chase that dream and to realize it. And there is nothing that stops you from doing that.” Mike Phillips, All-American Towing & Recovery


Blessed with freedoms and opportunities, tow companies across America share deep patriotic feelings. 

Mike Phillips, owner of All-American Towing and Recovery, which is located in Justin, Rhome and Denton, Texas, credits his ability to have built his business because of these liberties.

He said, “I don’t believe that there are too many countries in the world to give you the opportunity to do what we’ve done.”

Phillips established All-American in 2013 with one heavy duty tow truck and has broadened his business to include servicing law enforcement, light duty, hazmat and storage.

He said, “The first few years for us were hard. Nothing was given to us, but because of the country we live in and the freedoms that we have, through hard work and dedication, we have exceeded to a point that were happy with.”

The pride Phillips has in America stems from being part of a large family, many of whom have served in our military.  He said, “We have always had an extreme amount of patriotism. It runs deep.”

All of that has cascaded into All-American’s branding, with 19 units in their fleet, all patriotic themed, including their 2021 Kenworth 900 with a 9055XL Century.

On the wrecker’s side, the All-American logo stands strong in red against a white background. The lettering, written large, has a retro/mechanical feel that Phillips says was inspired by a dilapidated tow truck across the street from a Rock City tourist attraction.

With his wife’s creative flair, they designed a waving tattered flag, which flows along the front side of the unit and includes a host of stars.

“No matter what breaks this country down, that flag will still wave regardless of the condition,” Phillips said.

On the side, a slogan states, “Reinventing the Standard,” which taps into the company ethic of ensuring their drivers are trained, formally.

“We want our operators to treat this as a career,” he said. “We want to break the stigma of a tower as a ‘tow truck guy.’ We want to maintain the same professional standard of police officers or fire department employees. We hire and strive to have professionalism at all times.”

With blue and red lights and plenty of chrome to add to the mix, it's no wonder this unit gets so many heads turning.

Phillips said, “We get compliment after compliment on our trucks. I didn’t want our graphics to be so busy that it took away from the trucks or the company name. I think they have just enough flash, just enough chrome to make them recognizable, memorable and easily read.”
Western Modern

118347847 3318817848165647 7909233748083132373 n 79c5fBy George L. Nitti

In describing the killer logo found on his 2018 Kenworth T880 with a 1075 S Century Rotator, owner Nik Morgan says it projects the image of grit, iron, toughness, and bad to the bone.

Morgan, who owns Morgan’s Towing & Recovery, the largest tow company in Oklahoma, and starred in the realty T.V. show "Hustle and Tow, projects a similar image, where he is seen doing extreme recoveries with his 75 ton rotator.

The logo puts the Morgan name front and center, in a western styled font. Morgan said, “Afterall, we are in Oklahoma and we tow in the plains and the valleys through the countryside.” Contrasting the western flavor, however, is a modern scripted font, giving contrast between country and modern sensibilities.

Behind the white lettering of each of the fonts that are accentuated by shadows of red and black, is a diamond shaped design in a washed out black and white graphic with several stars and stripes. That shape is contained partially in a diamond plated frame as the crisp lettering extends over the diamond and onto the red background of the truck where modern black and white stripes give it further identification.

Morgan said, “I wanted to do something modern and contemporary with 80’s styled pinstriping. Something smooth.”

Those modern stripes can also be found on the side of the unit, extending across its large rotator real estate, with the Morgan logo and brand clearly standing out.

Morgan said, “I didn’t want a busy truck. Or a loud one. I wanted something calm to contrast with our name, so that would stand out.”

The red, white and black rotator, with a Western Modern flavor, is also enhanced by the yellow outriggers that stand out against those colors.

“Oklahoma’s Largest” pops in white lettering on the front sides of the truck. When asked about how he keeps up with such a large business, Morgan said, “It has a sleeper for a reason. It’s a dog house.”

 

Actio PRO Radio

actioPROradio 45753

Actio PRO is a wireless noise-cancelling radio built for those who are on the jobsite day in and day out—serious support for cutting background noise and creating safer, more effective workplaces. Actio PRO is packed with features like increased range, extended battery life, additional users, and more! 

Features 
- Powerful Noise Filter 
- Hands-Free—No “Push to Talk” 
- Up to 1650 Yds Total Range* 
- All-Weather Usage 
- Group Radio Up to 6 Users 
- Unlimited Use with On-the-Go Power Connection 
- No Earmuff Modification 
- Ability to connect multiple teams with 2-way radio 
- Use a Combination of Single-Speaker or Dual-Speaker Headsets 

What’s Included 
- Actio PRO Radio 
- Actio PRO Elastic Helmet Mount  
- Actio PRO Single-Speaker OR Dual-Speaker Headset with Waterproof Mic 
- Actio PRO T-Cable 
- USB On-the-Go Charging Cable 
- USB Charging & Data Cable 

For more information, https://speakeasycommunication.solutions/how-to/actio-pro/

Online Impound Auctions 

OnlineImpoundAuctions.com allows Tow Lot Owners to seamlessly dispose of their abandoned vehicles and maximize their sales revenue. The platform is designed with an understanding of Tow Lot Owners’ goals and business practices. 

At no cost to the seller, and the lowest bidder cost in the industry, the live auction platform increases bidder pool and eliminates the cost and effort of holding an onsite auction. 

Benefits

  • Free to sellers
  • Lowest cost to bidders in the industry
  • Larger bidder base = higher selling price per car
  • Cars stay on your lot – no movement required
  • Eliminates on premise auction costs like security, staffing and food
  • Easy online showroom setup on OnlineImpoundAuctions.com
  • Streamlines after auction paperwork – invoices available immediately after car sells
  • You collect all the Money
  • Special offers for Towing and Recovery Association members – ask us
  • White Glove services available – we will set up your showroom for you 

For more information, contact www.OnlineImpoundAuctions.com or 888-903-4678. 

Customer Testimonial from Buyer's Report, April 2022, American Towman Magazine

“For hosting and selling a large number of vehicles per month, Online Impound Auctions, LLC has been fantastic.  A Tow has two to three auctions a month selling hundreds of cars.  Online Impound Auctions streamlined and optimized the process to reduce our overhead while increasing our revenues.  A Tow was able to eliminate security, eliminate registration process for 100’s of people and focus on premiering vehicles to be sold.  Online Impound Auctions post reporting is useful to ensure you have the needed information for a successful auction.  Their competitive host pricing that can’t be beat.” 

Page Porter, A Tow Inc., Atlanta, Georgia 

The Life Saver: Cone Mounted Warning Light System

towmatelight 0f0a9
The TowMate Life Saver Gets Attention and Saves Lives! The rechargeable universal traffic cone light system includes rechargeable unit with two high-intensity LED strobes mounted to it and AC wall charger. Instantly mounts to most traffic cones. This system provides an amazing alert system in a small package.  

  • Move traffic over with this easy-to-deploy warning light! 
  • Multiple selectable flash patterns 
  • Lithium battery lasts 24+ hours on a charge 
  • Recharges off included AC wall charger 
  • Other color options available 
  • Made in USA 
  • Lifetime warranty on LED’s 

Customer Testimonial: “Over 50 years as a tower, I have tried everything to get traffic to pay attention: warning lights, cones, a flashlight on the fog line. Butch, my driver, was working a scene in his heavy-duty wrecker on I-90 at night in the pouring rain and had put his triangles out. Unsurprisingly, they had no effect. Remembering that he had been given the Life Saver, he placed it on a cone in advance of the triangles. What he saw next was like magic. He turned that light on and those people were all over in the far lane. He said he couldn’t believe how well it worked. It’s the best thing since a pocket on a t-shirt.”  Dave Stephens, Kellogg’s Service & Towing, Mead, Washington 

Car dealership owner Adel Elhindawi remains in critical condition after being shot at for repossessing a loaner vehicle.

Man Arrested for Shooting Owner of Car Dealership 

The man who shot the owner of a car dealership in Ft. Worth, Texas was taken into custody by Arlington police and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. 

The incident occurred around noon on May 16 when dealership owner Adel Elhindawi came to repossess a car loaned to Espy. After Espy’s car was repaired for mechanical issues and returned to him and his loaner not returned, Elhindawi came to repossess the vehicle. 

“For somebody to do this to a loving person who was doing a favor who was helping them out who was going above and beyond to help them out,” said Damien Espinoza, an employee at the dealership. “Give them a car when they needed a car. For them to do this to him, it’s senseless,”  

Elhindawi remains in critical condition. 

Read more at: https://www.star-telegram.com/news/

Repo involves Hatchet-Wielding Man  

As two men were repossessing a vehicle in Sioux Falls on May 10, the vehicle’s owner threatened them with a hatchet that he had pull out from his repo’d vehicle.  

The repo men had the vehicle hooked up to their truck when the man, thirty-three-year-old Philip Sven Glader, confronted them, threatening one of the men, but reportedly not striking him. The suspect damaged the repo truck with the hatchet, slashing one of the tires, before police arrived and arrested him. 

No injuries were reported by the repo men. The suspect was arrested for intentional damage to property and aggravated assault. 

https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/ 

https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/

Sub-prime Auto Loan Delinquency Rates Rise in February 

According to Deutsche Bank and Fitch Ratings, more sub-prime borrowers are falling behind on their auto loans. In February, the delinquency rate for subprime auto loans more than 60 days past due rose to 4.15%, the highest since April 2020 according to Deutsche Bank. 

Fitch Ratings also tracked February subprime auto ABS delinquencies at the highest since April 2020, but at a near 4.8% rate. 

Despite the rising trend, the delinquency rate was over 5% before the pandemic and all of the government stimulus kicked in.  

“Certainly, spending power from what we are seeing on inflation could leave the subprime borrower more vulnerable,” said Margaret Rowe, senior director in Fitch’s asset-backed securities group. “We were expecting to see delinquencies normalize or come back to those pre-pandemic levels.” 

Auto lenders often move quickly to repossess vehicles when a borrower falls behind on payments.  

“We believe inflation is more likely to impact subprime borrowers due to lower incomes and/or savings,” BofA Global’s strategy team wrote, in a weekly note. “This leaves the subprime auto loan ABS and consumer loan ABS sectors more vulnerable to credit deterioration, which could add pressure to ABS valuations in the coming months, especially at the subordinated level.” 

Source

2021 Repo Report Illuminates Key Stats

A 2021 Repo Report published by Experian, a credit reporting agency that notifies banks and financial institutions of individual credit worthiness, includes key repo stats such as the number of yearly repossessions (2.4 million), average daily repossessions (5418) and the most repossessed trucks (Ford F-150) and cars (Honda Civic) currently on the market.

Stats also include the 10 highest repossession rates in 2021. Nine states and DC are listed. Nevada is at the top of list.

10. Virginia
9. District of Columbia 
8. Georgia 
7. Oklahoma 
6. Texas 
5. Florida 
4. North Carolina 
3. New Mexico 
2. Arizona
1. Nevada 

According to the report, for every 2.4 cars sold, 1 existing vehicle on the road will be repossessed each year. 


Source

