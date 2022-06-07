Side-Stepping Standard of Care

By Randall C. Resch A semi’s tractor reportedly weighed 34,000-pounds, pulling two trailers loaded with approximately 30,000-pounds of materials. The estimated combined weight was 64,000-pounds, or 32-tons. The snatch block selected for recovery was rated at three tons; it was the heavy wrecker’s only snatch block. During recovery, the snatch block exploded. Its roller sheave reportedly frisbee’d across highway lanes, striking a motorist in the head and killing her instantly. The case focused on the operator’s use of an underrated snatch block. Would you agree the snatch block was over-loaded? In State v. Peck, Ohio’s Supreme Court wrote, “A person is said to be reckless under the section when, without caring about the consequences, he obstinately disregards a known and significant possibility that his conduct is likely to cause a certain result or be of a certain nature, or that certain circumstances are likely to exist.” The case alleged the tower “knowingly” used the wrong (equipment) item for a difficult recovery task. Specifically, the operator allegedly attached an under-rated snatch block to recover a mired semi. Too many towers are guilty of similar conduct. State v. Peck regards an "experienced operator" who was held accountable for alleged reckless homicide. What’s the Problem? Consider another scenario involving a safety risk that tower’s practice daily; that is a carrier transporting a vehicle where the operator attached the wheel lift’s safety chain from the chain storage box, hooking it to a single, looped eye on the vehicles trunk. (See picture above) Would you say this attachment is inappropriate? Based on the safe side of tow operations, consider four questions: Is this vehicle secured in a manner required by state and federal law? Is the attachment location appropriate? Is the chain used proper for safety attachment? Is this taught as an acceptable technique? Does attaching a single chain meet the industry's Standard of Care? Nope! Both “criminal negligence” and “Vicarious Liability” apply to tow operators and tow owners. By not attending formal (industry) training, towers may not learn the importance of “Doing it right.” There’s obvious evidence that suggests towers ignore known risk. In one tow forum, a flurry of comments approved the use of a wheel-lift’s safety chain to secure a transported vehicle. Some comments included: “I also do it if it ain't a heavier vehicle.” “I’m only goin’ a few miles.” “One chain is better than nothing.” “The dude made it there just fine without a hiccup.” “What’s wrong with that … it’s better than none?” “As long as you ain't doing anything stupid, that car ain't coming off.” “I have regular chains for that, but I see no problem here otherwise.” “Got the job done and secures the car.” “I’ve done that a million times with no problem.” Equipment incidents happen without notice. I don't want a wrongful death on my conscious for doing something that takes only seconds to prevent. Nor do I want to go to prison for knowingly using the wrong equipment or applying improper techniques. Believe it or not, cars eject off carrier decks for many reasons mostly due to an operator's disregard of obvious dangers. This narrative is no attempt to practice law, but help reckless towers re-evaluate their safety risks. If you’re that operator who flippantly side-steps Standard of Care, you're flirting with fate.

Summer Breezes Bring Bad Driving Behaviors

By Brian J. Riker



With Memorial Day fast approaching, thoughts drift to family vacations, warm breezes and wanderlust sets in. Even with fuel prices rising higher than ever before, summer tourist travel is predicted to be back near, or even above, pre-pandemic levels. Let’s hope this translates into some much-needed work without any major tragedies on our highways; after all, we know tourists are often not focused on the condition of their automobile or the suitability of the route their GPS navigation system suggests. Add in a lack of recent experience brought on by previous pandemic related restrictions and I suspect there will be some interesting “adventures” for some vacationers this season. Keep in mind that with the increase in tourists and out of town travelers passing through, the risk of crashes increases, again good for business - if your truck is not involved in the crash! Pay close attention for out of state license plates, vehicles with extra luggage or entire families as well as those that are making erratic or unusual moves in traffic. Tourists are usually unfamiliar with your area and may be distracted by their family or even fatigued from attempting to drive longer than they usually do. Be extra alert for slower moving vehicles this season, especially large over the road fleet trucks as slowing down is the simplest way many fleet operators save money on fuel. This will lead to increased close calls and rear-end collisions between faster moving, often distracted, cars and larger trucks. As schools begin to recess for summer break, children too fill their heads with thoughts of recreation and easily lose focus on the hazards surrounding them. Perhaps you take advantage of this break in the school schedule to bring your own children along with you in the truck for some bonding time. When children are around, be aware of what they are doing and where they are doing it. Kids love trucks, so they don’t think twice about climbing in, on or under trucks that they may find interesting. Always conduct a circle check every time you move your vehicle! Children and pets have been killed because they were under a vehicle that was placed in motion without the operator knowing. “Behind each bouncing ball comes a running child.” I recall seeing this slogan plastered all over trucks in the northeast when I started driving. Keep a close eye between vehicles for kids that may be hidden from your view and unaware that you are driving nearby. For the heavy-duty operators, summertime also means more ride alongs in big rigs and extra children in truck stops. These kids are already familiar with big trucks and may be even more curious about your tow truck, so use extra caution when driving through truck stop parking lots. Now is also a great time to assess the health of your truck. Pay particular attention to the tires, as the temperature difference will cause inflation to change and require adjustment. Inspect the cooling system, giving the radiator fins a good spring cleaning and make sure you have extra water onboard. Not just water for the cooling system, but also drinking water to keep yourself, and your customers, hydrated. Summer means longer days, warmer weather and perhaps some well deserved recreation. With the change in seasons, let’s not lose focus on safety, ours as well as that of the general public. Enjoy time off, but stay safe since tragedy doesn’t stop just because you are on vacation.