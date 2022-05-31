Summer Breezes Bring Bad Driving Behaviors

By Brian J. Riker



With Memorial Day fast approaching, thoughts drift to family vacations, warm breezes and wanderlust sets in. Even with fuel prices rising higher than ever before, summer tourist travel is predicted to be back near, or even above, pre-pandemic levels. Let’s hope this translates into some much-needed work without any major tragedies on our highways; after all, we know tourists are often not focused on the condition of their automobile or the suitability of the route their GPS navigation system suggests. Add in a lack of recent experience brought on by previous pandemic related restrictions and I suspect there will be some interesting “adventures” for some vacationers this season. Keep in mind that with the increase in tourists and out of town travelers passing through, the risk of crashes increases, again good for business - if your truck is not involved in the crash! Pay close attention for out of state license plates, vehicles with extra luggage or entire families as well as those that are making erratic or unusual moves in traffic. Tourists are usually unfamiliar with your area and may be distracted by their family or even fatigued from attempting to drive longer than they usually do. Be extra alert for slower moving vehicles this season, especially large over the road fleet trucks as slowing down is the simplest way many fleet operators save money on fuel. This will lead to increased close calls and rear-end collisions between faster moving, often distracted, cars and larger trucks. As schools begin to recess for summer break, children too fill their heads with thoughts of recreation and easily lose focus on the hazards surrounding them. Perhaps you take advantage of this break in the school schedule to bring your own children along with you in the truck for some bonding time. When children are around, be aware of what they are doing and where they are doing it. Kids love trucks, so they don’t think twice about climbing in, on or under trucks that they may find interesting. Always conduct a circle check every time you move your vehicle! Children and pets have been killed because they were under a vehicle that was placed in motion without the operator knowing. “Behind each bouncing ball comes a running child.” I recall seeing this slogan plastered all over trucks in the northeast when I started driving. Keep a close eye between vehicles for kids that may be hidden from your view and unaware that you are driving nearby. For the heavy-duty operators, summertime also means more ride alongs in big rigs and extra children in truck stops. These kids are already familiar with big trucks and may be even more curious about your tow truck, so use extra caution when driving through truck stop parking lots. Now is also a great time to assess the health of your truck. Pay particular attention to the tires, as the temperature difference will cause inflation to change and require adjustment. Inspect the cooling system, giving the radiator fins a good spring cleaning and make sure you have extra water onboard. Not just water for the cooling system, but also drinking water to keep yourself, and your customers, hydrated. Summer means longer days, warmer weather and perhaps some well deserved recreation. With the change in seasons, let’s not lose focus on safety, ours as well as that of the general public. Enjoy time off, but stay safe since tragedy doesn’t stop just because you are on vacation.

Re-Entering Highway Traffic



By Randall C. Resch An east coast tow company transported a disabled vehicle from the highway’s shoulder. While slowly merging into fast moving highway traffic and over-head lights “on,” a motorist rear-ended the slow-moving carrier and was killed instantly. Regardless that the motorist crashed into the carrier, a wrongful death lawsuit ultimately blamed the carrier’s operator. This narrative is specific to highway scenarios where law enforcement isn’t on-scene. A slow-moving tow truck creates a considerable danger that demands precise movement on the tow operator’s part. AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety reported approximately twelve percent of interstate (highway) deaths were the result of crashes occurring on emergency shoulders. It’s estimated that as many as 600-individuals are killed annually with thousands more injured while situated on highway shoulders. Referring to the opening fatality scenario, the approaching motorist failed to slow-down and move-over; it was their improper reaction to SDMO (Slow Down Move Over) that caused their death. Worse yet, a tower’s survivability is challenged by some state laws prohibiting tow trucks from driving in-traffic with over-head ambers, strobes and rotor lights activated. Because on-shoulder crashes are frequent occurrences, consider these suggestions for tow trucks and carriers re-entering traffic from right shoulders or center medians:



1. For SDMO “reaction” by motorists, tow trucks and carriers must be parked inside the shoulder (stationary) with over-head, emergency lights ”on"

2. From parked, at-idle positions, look rearward in the tow truck’s mirrors for approaching traffic

3. Start driving forward; emergency light’s “on,” looking for a substantial gap between the tow truck and approaching traffic

4. Activate the truck’s turn-signals to indicate your direction of travel and the lane you intend to occupy

5. While remaining inside the shoulder’s white-line, accelerate and gain speed being aware of vehicles or obstacles that may be ahead on the shoulder. Watch for locations where the shoulder lane runs-out or pinches to a point

6. With “Head on-a-swivel”, accelerate and estimate a realistic gap in-traffic to re-enter traffic

7. Anticipate that same direction traffic may change lanes toward you at the same time you’re re-entering traffic

8. Increase truck speed to approximately 50-miles-per-hour while watching following traffic. Merging from center-median or slow-side shoulder requires the truck’s speed to reasonably equal traffic flow

9. Use turn signals. Keep arms inside the truck’s window for fear a motorist could crash into the tow truck

10. When a substantial gap in-traffic is available, carefully merge into the next lane with the turn-signal still activated as speed increases

11. Merge only when safe to do so. Once re-entry is safely made way into traffic-lanes (as allowed by state law), turn over-head emergency lights “off” unless the tow or load (for safe travel) impedes traffic

12. Never assume they see you This is a great topic for your safety meetings. Re-entering traffic lanes from stopped, slow-rolling positions requires total attention and perfect depth-perception. This narrative may seem basic and unimportant, but it’s a necessary component of defensive driving and tow truck operations. I guarantee another unfortunate traffic collision like the opening scenario will happen again.