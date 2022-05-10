The Dangers of Unguarded PTO Components

By Randall C. Resch A newbie tower in Texas purchased a vintage wrecker from a small town tow company and shared with me his plans of hoping to grow his own company. He told me he used it around town for farming tasks on his parent’s rural property. He excitedly asked, “Would you have a look at it?” With interest, I moseyed to the old tow truck noticing (first thing) the vintage wrecker’s winch was missing its topside power take-off (PTO) drive chain cover. Although he was aware the cover was missing, he was eager to learn what was necessary to “make the old truck safe.” So, in a safety’s sense, I explained that the tow truck’s wrecker equipment came originally outfitted with a PTO chain cover. I sadly advised that finding a replacement wouldn’t be likely, but he could have a metal shop build a replacement. While modern wreckers have advanced hydraulic and electric drive-systems, there’s plenty of old school wreckers still being used across America. If yours is an old-style wrecker or carrier with chain or shaft-driven PTO, this narrative should be of interest to you. PTO History Experimental PTOs were reportedly built as early as 1878, with homemade versions constructed over subsequent decades. It wasn’t until 1918 that Edward A. Johnston, an engineer with International Harvester Company (IHC), designed the first PTO for attaching farm implements to tractors. Mr. Johnston suggested a farm tractor’s PTO system could power implements and attachments between a tractor’s “tail shaft” connecting its engine to its transmission. As early PTO systems gained popularity and a means to power mechanical drive trains, it brought value to other service applications that powered dump truck boxes, fire truck pumps, cement truck barrels, tow truck winches and a bevy of equipment types. Although the system became highly desirable, PTO’s and their use led to hundreds of injuries and fatalities. According to the National Safety Council, they reported six percent of US tractor related fatalities (in 1997) involved PTOs. Farmers, children and workers didn’t foresee the dangers of unprotected shafts spinning upwards to 1,500 rpm. Beware the Dangers OSHA investigations identified this class of accident having to do with workers working in close-proximity to unguarded PTO components, or their extremities were dragged into spinning shafts because of baggy clothing and loose flying hair. The Internet is full of incidents where workers and equipment operators were violently injured or killed being caught in PTO components.



Early tow truck mechanisms derived power from the truck’s engine to a connecting driveshaft. Mechanically, a large chain connected a PTO pump to the wrecker’s winch. A drive chain connected two gears’ between both systems where a spinning main (drive) shaft caused the winches gear’s to turn. Safety guards were strategically mounted so to cover dangerous spinning parts. When mounted in proper locations, guards kept objects, operators and personnel from being entangled in a PTO’s chain, shaft, or drive sprockets. Especially dangerous to tow operators are components that are openly exposed when safety covers are removed. Regardless as to your tow truck’s system, consider seven simple safety recommendations: 1. Before working on systems, chock tires, place transmission in-gear or park while applying the E-Brake 2. Always disengage the PTO 3. If a guard is removed, situate a warning notice at the driver’s station or steering wheel. 4. Turn engine “Off” and remove keys before exiting the cab. Removing ignition keys ensures no one can pre-maturely start the truck while maintenance is performed. 5. PTO guards should never be removed during wrecker, boom and winch operations. Inspect frequently to ensure guards are in good condition. 6. Keep away from PTO components. Remove loose fitting clothing to avoid getting caught in spinning components. 7. Never operate a tow truck when guards are removed, defective or missing. An unprotected, spinning PTO shaft or uncovered components can result in great bodily injury or death. My best advice: stay far away from an operating system.

Risk Management and Insurance

By Brian J Riker As towers, we know are jobs are risky; that’s just a fact of life. So when a tow boss hears risk management or risk mitigation, they may tend to ignore the rest of the conversation. Please don’t! Just because a task is inherently risky doesn’t mean there are not means to reduce or control exposure to risk. In its simplest form, an insurance policy is an exchange of risk for compensation. You purchase insurance coverage from someone that is taking a risk, making a bet if you will, that their total collected premiums will exceed the amount of claims they have to pay out so they will make a profit. It really is that simple, and as such, the less risky their insured operations are, the more likely it is they will make a profit. What this means for the towers is that the less risky behaviors they engage in, the less chance of suffering a claim loss they are and the more attractive to an insurance underwriter they become. This is the central principle of captive or co-op insurance programs; get a group of like-minded and safety conscious businesses together to reduce exposure and everyone saves money. Not every tower can, or wants to be, in a captive so for those of you that want to manage your risk yourselves here are some tips to start the process. Hire better It sounds simple, and I know it is not, but just putting meat in the seat will cost you much more than the lost income from having an empty truck. Risk begins with your operators thought process, so it is important to hire a driver with an excellent driving history (both in their personal vehicles and trucks). Look for signs of trouble such as suspensions, an excessive amount of little tickets (can indicate a lot of plea bargains with the court) and the length of time they have held their license. Inquire to other states in which they lived or were licensed, and if they have worked as a professional driver previously, pull a PSP report from the FMCSA to review their DOT related safety performance history. Rob Austin, owner of Austin Insurance Inc., located in Paducah, Kentucky, has been in the business since 1993. He will be speaking at TowXpo Ft. Worth on June 16 on “The Do’s and Don’ts that Affect Your Insurance.” He said, “I’ve seen businesses where they have thrown anybody in the trucks and that leads to a brick wall. That driver has a claim, the owner will fire the driver and he’s gone, but the owner still has got that claim to fight and that will be on your auto insurance for the next four years.” Train better Go beyond the basic customer service and behind the hook training and include safe driving skills, decision making and even some basic life skills training. A driver can’t be a safe driver if their mind is not fully devoted to the task at hand and distractions from home can lead to crashes at work. Austin said, “I have heard drivers say they don’t need training. As an insurer, you don’t like to hear that.” Austin encourages cultivating a team spirit in which towers are communicated how their mistakes can have an impact on the company’s insurance premiums. He said, “The less claims that a company has, the more attractive they look to the insurance company.” Use Technology to Coach your Drivers with Better Habits GPS based telematics and cameras are a great defensive tool to reduce the severity of false claims against your insurance policy, but they also can be so much more. They are great tools, when used with love and your driver’s best interest at heart, to identify areas that could use improvement with a specific driver’s skill set. “That kind of technology let’s an owner know if he has a driver that is braking too hard or going too fast,” said Austin. “It’s the next best thing to riding with the driver. It’s on our checklist of questions we ask companies that we work with.” Review your Overall Operations Ask about premium changes if you were to add or remove some services you currently offer. Perhaps think about not handling some high value or easily damaged loads or maybe even adjusting the areas you service to reduce your exposure to risk. Each insurance company evaluates risk differently, so speak with your agent to be sure you are comparing apples to apples and making adjustments that will have a real impact on your premiums. Follow Basic Safety and Security Protocols Often, I find tow trucks running, doors unlocked and unattended while servicing a call. Even worse is the folks that leave the keys in their trucks overnight at the yard, everything wide open and ripe for theft. Review your security plan to prevent theft and vandalism, including for take home trucks, and make sure locks and alarms (if equipped) are in working order. Consider using geofencing within your GPS tracking program to get alerts of unusual movement or activity with your trucks, and of course always use proper parking procedures on-scene and elsewhere. The above tips are just the beginning of a comprehensive risk management program. Safety is a culture that begins with ownership and extends throughout the entire organization so take a few moments to reflect on how you conduct yourself and then lead by example.