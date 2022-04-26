When Impounds Go Dangerously Wrong



By Randall C. Resch



In October, 2020, a fifty-year-old vehicle owner was killed, run over by his vehicle while it was being impounded from a south-side Chicago neighborhood.

The words “Stop, drop and roll” shouldn’t apply to individuals jumping onto moving tow trucks that are in-process of towing vehicles whether the tow is legal or not. These kinds of impounds involve extremely high emotions in which critical thinking goes out the proverbial window.

According to Chicago’s media accounts, the victim’s vehicle was towed by an unidentified tow truck attempting to take possession of the car. Chicago police investigators reported the victim climbed atop the moving car, but as the tow truck began towing it away “despite his presence,” its forward motion caused the victim to fall to the pavement where he was run over. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of multiple injuries.

Stop or Avoid?

There are plenty of similar fatal scenarios demonstrating how vehicle owners will do anything and everything to keep their cars from being repo’d or impounded. In most states, towers have a legal responsibility to stop further removal activity when the vehicle is still “on-property,” and the owner or person in-control of the vehicle is actively demanding to stop the vehicle from being taken away.

In cases of "predatory towing," there's a thin-line to ask if the vehicle being towed was or was not in the operator’s possession as the tow truck was driving-away. Is speeding up to avoid an altercation a proper response? So, if the tower was still on private property, was the operator under obligation to stop?

While the media is quick to call impound activities “predatory,” there are rules describing what circumstances allow tow companies to impound and repo cars. While it’s true that tow companies conducting these types of tow activities are simply doing their jobs, a high-level of risk and responsibility are involved.

Car Surfing Prohibited

January 2013, a high-profile news account reported a South Florida business school Dean, an educated man, allegedly chased down and climbed aboard a moving tow truck when his vehicle was being impounded from the residential complex where he lived. As the tow truck pulled away from the curb, the Dean allegedly jumped onto his moving car, then slipped-off when he couldn’t hold on any longer. He was run over and killed.

One would think it common sense NOT to jump onto a moving vehicle, yet was his common sense over-whelmed by emotion? What should towers do to avoid a preventable or violent death?

In another news report regarding the South Florida case, the victim's friend said, “The reckless habit of the tow truck is something that should not be tolerated.”

To that point, I believe each case is judged on its own merits and bears’ to question, as tow operator, how would you handle the same scenario, especially if law requires the towed vehicle to be off-property to be considered in-lawful possession of the tow?

As tow operator or repo agent, do you speed up or come to an immediate stop the moment the chasing party shows-up in your rear-view mirrors?

Owners, what do you instruct your drivers to do? This is one topic of danger and safety that tow company management must pass down to operators as it regards the company's liability and the extreme risk involved when conducting repos and PPIs.

For companies providing these services, the possibility of escalated violence is always imminent. In repo situations, agents are reminded not to create a “breach of peace” and escalate situations that are illegal, violent, or potentially deadly.

Equally as dangerous are violent interactions with vehicle owners or other persons while towers are in-process of towing vehicles from private properties. Remember “Calm heads prevail!”