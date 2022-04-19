Fighting Fluctuating Fuel Prices 

Editor's Note: This past week The Towing And Recovery Association of America sent letters to all the major motor club CEO’s asking them to consider instituting a fuel surcharge or fuel reimbursement program to help towers across America that are struggling with high fuel costs. In the spirit of helping all towers, regardless of their Association membership, TRAA has granted Tow Industry Week permission to reprint their latest newsletter article on fighting fuel prices written by Business Editor Brian J. Riker.
..................
By Brian J. Riker
Fuel is one of the top expenses for any transportation business and towing is no exception to the rule. Fuel prices have been steadily increasing these past two years, but the sudden spike in prices has been shocking and very detrimental to business.
What can the professional tower do to combat these out-of-control costs? Fortunately, most good business owners already do most of what I am going to suggest; it’s just a matter of revisiting and making slight adjustments.
- Review and Adjust Your Rates – Oftentimes, towers don’t adjust their rates to accurately reflect market conditions. They wait too long and then make one large adjustment that gets pushback from customers. Small adjustments several times a year will avoid most of this pushback. Yes, I am aware that for some segments of our industry the rates are set by outside sources, often without regard to the actual cost of doing business. However, with the rapid spike in fuel prices at top of mind, now is a perfect time to open dialogue with those groups to discuss updated rates. Their operation costs are increasing too, so they should understand and expect your services will also cost more.
- Institute a Fuel Surcharge – Now is the perfect time to add a fuel surcharge if you have not already done so. Most sectors of the transportation industry already use this method to adjust pricing without constantly changing their base rates. Therefore, the addition of a modest surcharge will be accepted at face value by many of your customers. Fuel surcharges are only meant to offset the additional costs of fuel and, as such, should be based on the difference between the cost when the base rates were set and the current cost. A fuel surcharge should only be applied to the base rates that are dependent on the use of fuel, such as the base response rate and mileage charges. An across-the-board fuel surcharge of X% of the invoice total may not hold up if challenged.
- Review Truck Usage – Review how your dispatch office is assigning assets to calls. Dispatchers should be matching not only the right operator and truck to the call, but also considering nearest available and piggy-backing calls to avoid unnecessary deadhead miles. Look at empty miles returning to base and explore the concept of pre-staging trucks in or near hotspots of activity to improve response times and reduce wasted fuel from drivers traveling back to base between calls. Lastly, review take home trucks for efficiency and necessity and adjust accordingly.
- Reduce Idle Time – Fortunately we are entering spring which means mild temperatures for most of the country. Gone is the necessity to idle for prolonged periods of time for driver comfort or to warm up slow flowing hydraulics. Consider offering incentives to your drivers for whoever can turn in the lowest idle time and best average MPG each week or month. Fuel economy is key to cost control.
- Review Vehicle Maintenance Schedules – One of the greatest impacts on fuel economy is vehicle maintenance. It takes more energy to overcome an underinflated tire’s high rolling resistance, turn bearings that are not properly lubricated, or even suck air through dirty air filters and into the intake manifold to support efficient combustion. While on the topic of preventative maintenance, can you modify your oil drain intervals to save costs? Modern engines are designed to go much further between oil changes so you may be dumping good, clean oil down the drain without even realizing it.
- Coach Your Drivers Bad Habits Away – The individual driver’s habits can account for up to a 10% difference in fuel economy on identical trucks operating over identical routes in identical conditions. If your drivers have the habit of “flooring it” every time they takeoff, staying under throttle until the last second, and then hard braking to a stop they are wasting fuel. Additionally, as can be evidenced by a close look at your vehicle maintenance program, they will also be hard on brakes, tires, and other wear components on your trucks. Coaching them to drive slower and in a gentle manner with fuel efficiency at top of mind will not only save fuel costs but it will extend the life cycles of your equipment and save your maintenance budget too!
- Review Fuel Purchasing Strategy – Do you use a fleet fuel card, bulk fuel, or just let your drivers buy fuel on the road anywhere they please? Depending on the volume of fuel you purchase daily, this can have a huge impact on your fuel costs. Often there is a difference of fifteen cents or more between fuel stations in the same town, just because one may be part of a big chain or in a more convenient location. Dedicated fuel cards instead of cash or credit cards often offer bulk purchasing power, especially when combined with a preferred retailer option, saving fifty cents or more off the pump price. Prepaying for bulk fuel is a great option for larger fleets, especially if your business model has the trucks returning to base often enough to fuel almost exclusively at your bulk tank. Some fuel distributors may even give you the tank to use at no cost if you agree to purchase enough fuel.
- Don’t Cut Corners or Cheat – I can’t believe how many suggestions I have heard about using off-road diesel fuel or recycled gasoline from cars in the storage lot. Both are really bad ideas. Using off-road diesel in an on-highway engine is a serious offense, one that enforcement officers are actively looking for right now. Just don’t do it as it will result in hefty fines for non-compliance. Even if you use just one tank of “cherry flavored” (red dyed) diesel it will be detectable for weeks or months and could result in fines and penalties. 9
- Get Involved – Let your elected officials know how the current energy policies are affecting your business. Make that phone call, write that letter, and attend that local event your Senator or Representative is hosting to make your voice heard. Finally, please consider joining TRAA in D.C. for TRAA’s Legislative Action Workshop & Hill Day in June where they will be advocating on key federal issues like this and others that impact your day-to-day operations.
By Randall C. Resch
“Cold-Calling” is an unlikable activity. I hate it! In this industry, it’s far more appealing to tow some broke-down car or work rollovers in freezing rain. Although I dislike cold calls, I realize its vital importance in finding new customers.
A week doesn’t pass when start-up tow owners seek help in-growing their companies. While the excitement of owning one’s business is attractive, generating new customer business is far more difficult than it seems. It requires “beating the bush” via phone contact or in-person interactions.
Consider these 10 Tips
1) Interact Face to Face
Get out and meet your potential customer base. That means gas, time commitment, driving to shops, dealerships, auction houses, insurance agents, off-road clubs, scrapyards, even car clubs; anywhere that tow and recovery services are needed. If you’re selling your company’s tow and recovery services, it’s hard to make an impression over the phone.
2) Use Visual Aides & Brochures
Pictures are worth 1,000 words. Introduce your company while extending a business card or brochure.
3) Get to the Point of Your Visit
Don’t waste anyone’s time. Experienced sales persons know their product and interject personality into the message they’re working to convey. Don’t be a serial yacker. If you get your roll goin,” you’ll most likely get shut-down. Nothing says you can’t be friendly, but unnecessary small talk is the fastest way to be shown the door.
4) Maintain a Cleanly Appearance
When in-person, the business’s representative or owner sees your clean, well-appointed tow truck and you in a crisp, recognizable uniform. You only get one chance to make your first, best impression.
5) Know When to Cold Call
Make calls after 10 a.m allowing owners to settle-in after opening and completing the morning rush. Call no later than 2 p.m. to avoid them ignoring you based on their focus to end the work day.
6) Prepare Your Presentation
Business gurus’ like Dale Carnegie suggest a thirty-second presentation. Be prepared, one practiced to deliver to intended business owners.
7) Respect Other People’s Time
When making cold calls by phone, it’s likely convenient for your schedule between tow activities; however, your calling may be inconvenient for them. If they are hurried to end your unwelcomed schpeel, ask if you can call back at a later time? If they tell you “No”, don’t give-up, but shift them to your “Visit In-Person” list.”
8) Set Yourself Apart
I wear an oversized moustache as a gimmick hoping people remember me. It’s successful. Even if they’ve forgotten my name, there’s a good chance they’ll remember me as the tower sporting the big moustache. Whatever your gimmick, colored socks, a beard, flaming safety-vests, suspenders, or perhaps a mullet, make your gimmick something that fits your personality.
9) Listen and Focus
Hear what the business person is telling you? You may hear important comments inviting you to come visit them. Listen to their needs; be that problem solver.
10) Work Those Visits
I personally believe in the power of face-to-face meetings when prospecting new business. Even when facing that “Good Ole’ Boy Network,” I’m confident that somewhere down the line, that relationship will go south. If you’re not yet a junkyard dog when it comes to beatin’ the bush, remember; business success relies on stirrin’ new relationships.
Brian J Riker
Most people are aware of personal protective equipment (PPE) and that they should be using it. Some PPE provides a physical barrier to injury like safety glasses or hard hats while other PPE only provides protection by increasing awareness of a worker’s presence in a hazardous situation. Either way, even when a physical protection is not provided, appropriate PPE should always be worn.
Many towers do a fair job of making it available to their staff, although they don’t always have the correct gear or enforce its proper usage. Several agencies, most notably OSHA, cover the use of PPE through regulations or contract stipulations.
The most common type of PPE towers may be familiar with is high visibility clothing. This apparel is controlled by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ANSI/ISEA standard 107, last updated in 2020, applies to all workers exposed to traffic. The latest revision makes allowances for different work site conditions and job tasks that the previous standard did not, as well as allowances for one-time use disposable HVSA and changes to the other accessories that, when combined, make a compliant outfit.
Given the various levels of exposure a tower can face throughout their shift, I recommend always complying with the highest level of protection which would require your operators to properly wear ANSI class 3 Type R garments. Properly means clean, correct size and closed (button or zipper) as designed. A vest or jacket must be zipped closed to meet the standard. Simply throwing a vest over your uniform and having it hang loose violates not only the ANSI standard but also can be a hazard under OSHA regulations.
Clothing is only the beginning. We are exposed to many other worksite and environmental hazards daily. How many of us take the time to wear safety glasses or a face shield and gloves when jumpstarting a vehicle? Or wear safety toe shoes? How about hearing protection when the time weighted average noise level exceeds 90 decibels (90 dBA)? Do you have ergonomic workstations and proper lighting for your office staff?
It is our duty as employers to provide a safe work environment when possible. When it comes to PPE, employers are required to complete an assessment for each job task an employee performs. This PPE assessment must be documented as part of a specific job hazard assessment. What this means, per OSHA standard 1910.132(d), an employer must determine what PPE is required to be worn, assure that it is provided and used properly.
As the employer, you are responsible for providing most required PPE at no cost; however, employees may choose to provide their own for comfort or other reasons. The employer must inspect and approve employee-owned PPE and are still fully responsible for any violations that result from employee provided PPE.
What happens if your employees fail to properly use PPE? As the employer you are ultimately responsible for insuring compliance with and providing a safe working environment. During an investigation, compliance is measured by the amount of documentation you have. It is imperative that you take immediate and documented steps to compel your employees to use PPE.
Simply speaking to them about wearing their vest or having a policy in the employee handbook is not enough to satisfy OSHA. When you observe an employee using PPE incorrectly, you need to write a report to document this violation. While it may seem unproductive to document every little infraction you see daily, the investigator will presume you are not enforcing any safety rules if there is not some documentation of non-compliance and the corrective actions taken. This report does not need to be complicated or long; a simple one page note in their file is sufficient to document that you took corrective action.
The fines for non-compliance with OSHA standards can start at $10,000 per violation per day with the average assessment around $8,000 for PPE violations.
In addition to determining what PPE applies and having a policy on using it, employers must also train their employees in the proper use of PPE. This can be accomplished with a periodic safety meeting, short talks at the beginning of a shift and during new-hire orientations. This needs to be documented and acknowledged by the employee. I suggest refresher training during the year in which you pick a piece of PPE and include a few minutes on its proper use at your monthly safety meeting.
Drivers, I urge you to wear your PPE correctly every time you do a job. I have seen good, hard-working towers lose out on large amounts of compensation after an injury because they were in violation of their employer’s PPE policy. The lawyer for the impaired driver that strikes you at roadside is going to use a concept called contributory negligence to defend their client. This means that even though their client was impaired, your failure to follow all applicable regulations regarding PPE, scene control, lighting, lane closure and more helped lead to the accident. Further, I have seen insurance companies attempt to deny claims for injury and death when the injured party was not using proper PPE.
Stay safe and protect what is important - your family. Accidents happen but please do not be part of the reason your family does not get the financial support they will need if you are injured or killed on the job.