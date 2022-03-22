Cyber Security Revisited

By George L. Nitti
In February of 2022, New England Truck Center got a call to recover a tractor-trailer that slid off a snowy and icy roadway and dropped onto its side in a ravine 20 ft. deep. Thankfully the driver only had minor injuries, but the tractor-trailer sustained more serious damage.
Tow operators who responded included recovery manager Jesse Smith, along with DJ Lovett, Chris Williams, Patrick Hayward, and Luke Keniston. Units on scene included: 2021 NRC CSR85 rotator on Kenworth W990; 2021 NRC CSR50 rotator on Kenworth T880; a 2021 Western Star 4900EX low bed tractor; 2020 55-ton Talbert Bus Trailer; a 2012 International with a Mickey beverage body for incident support; 2022 Peterbilt 337 box truck for roadside repair.
Smith said, “The biggest thing was working out how to get all the people and equipment down into the ravine safely. We couldn’t just walk down to it.”
Against the roadside of the ravine, the snow had been thrown over the bank by the plow trucks so the recovery team used ladders, harnesses, and ropes to gain access to the casualty, and sent all of their equipment (fuel transfer pump, rigging, etc) down using a rotator.
Smith said, “We had to load gear into bag dumpsters and send them to the guys working there.”
Next was to rig the tractor with the NRC CSR85, pull it up from the ravine and put it on a low-bed trailer because it had three damaged axles. The 85 ton managed the lift with ease.
“85 ton doesn’t have problems lifting much of anything,” said Smith. “We used it because it has a lot more boom and we needed the extra reach.”
To recover the trailer, the team used both rotators, making sure to rig them on the bottom in order to get it away from the ravine wall. Although not particularly difficult to rig according to Smith because it was an empty trailer, at the back of the trailer, there was little dry land to stand on, as a small river was flowing under the unit.
Smith said, “The base was vertical. We couldn’t even use ladders.”
Tying into a harness mostly used for crane work, Smith was lowered by a winch cable. “It is not an everyday job,” he said. “It was fun.” He added, “I’ve had that harness in my wrecker for years, thinking that I might need it someday. When it actually came time to use it, I was like ‘Screw you guys, I’m going down myself.’”
The trailer was lifted clear, uprighted in mid-air, and then set down between the two rotators. They removed one flat tire and towed the trailer back to their Concord facility.
With plenty of debris spread around, the team cleaned up, loading pieces of the truck onto the bag that was initially sent down with the equipment. Four hours later, their mission was accomplished.
Formerly Al’s Automotive, New England Truck Center , with two locations in Exeter and Concord N.H., has been in the business of towing for over forty years with more than 30 trucks, including light to heavy-duty, low boy tractors and support incident units. Other services include an NRC dealership, truck building, and a body and repair shop.
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On Oct. 25, Sterry Street Towing was called out for a tractor-trailer rolled over on a bridge ramp. Heavy operator Andrew White explained, “We were called by the Rhode Island State Police for a tractor-trailer unit loaded with scrap metal that had rolled over and was blocking the road. They requested immediate response.”
Sterry Street sent out operators Andrew White and Fred Deluca. They responded with two rotators, a 2019 Peterbilt 389 twin-steer with a Century 1075 75-ton and 2021 Peterbilt 389 twin-steer with a Century 1075 75-ton.
Sterry Street had also sent out operator Pete Cloutier in a 2019 Freightliner M2 with a Miller 16 series flatbed. Company owner Jamie Turmel responded in his 2021 Peterbilt 567 with a 20 Kalyn Siebert Versamaxx Extendable trailer. Jamie was also on scene as a supervisor.
Once on scene, the crew found the unit had rolled over onto the jersey barrier. “The tandems on the trailer broke off during the roll spilling some of the contents into a construction zone,” informed Andrew.
The tandems were loaded on the 16 series flatbed and removed. Then Andrew and Fred positioned the two Century 75-ton rotators: one at the front of the casualty, and the other backed to the rear. They rigged the casualty between the two rotators. Working in tandem, they lifted the trailer up to finish emptying it out.
Once the trailer was emptied of the scrap metal it was loaded onto the 20 Kalyn Siebert Versamaxx Extendable trailer for transport to Sterry Street’s yard. “The tractor was also towed back to our yard for a DOT inspection,” said Andrew.
Sterry Street Towing, one of R.I.’s largest towing and recovery companies, was started in 1980 by John Martins with only one truck. As the founder, owner and CEO, John slowly grew the towing business by adding 2-3 trucks every year. He named the company after the street where he got his start in Pawtucket, R.I. Along with Sterry St. Towing, John was also the owner and founder of East Coast Collision Center, Courtesy Auto Group and an owner of the Checker Club. John passed away in Sept 2015 due to complications from injuries he sustained in a bad trucking accident. His son Jamie Turmel took over ownership of the family business and continues the same strong work ethic he learned from his dad.
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
In Wyoming, winter has arrived early and Norberg’s Towing is busy playing in the snow, once again. On Oct 12, 2021 at about 3 p.m. Norberg’s received a call from the Wyoming Highway Patrol to respond immediately to a multi-vehicle mess.
The Norberg brothers headed out with Big Orange and the Eagle. Sheridan Jr. responded in Big Orange, their 1983 Pete with a 750 Holmes built by Moeller Brothers out in San Francisco in the 70s. Shawn was in their Eagle truck, a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift. The Eagle has a factory double frame and is powered by a C12 engine mated to an 8LL trans. It has 46,000-pound rear ends with full lockers on walking beam suspension and an 18,000-pound steer axle.
Sheridan explained, “It was snowing really badly with limited visibility and I couldn't see the road. The snow was very wet and the roads were iced over. So I crept along doing only 1.7-miles an hour.”
Shawn informed, “This was about 35 miles from our shop. Construction signs were setup directing traffic into a single lane, but folks don’t follow directions and with the icy roads and white out conditions it became a mess. Wet snow from 6-inches to a foot in some places. There were four different pileups with at least ten trucks. We had limited time to open the road. Every tow company in the area was out there. There was traffic backed up from east of Rock Springs for a five-mile stretch. Highway Patrol sent me to the back of the crash. I had to work my way forward. The view in my driver's side mirror shows the line of traffic and the icy roads.”
When the brothers arrived on the scene they got busy winching a few different trucks. Sheridan winched his out with Big Orange. He got it back on the roadway and able to drive on its way. Shawn stated, “The nose and front-end of the semi I pulled out with the Eagle was badly damaged, so I hauled it into our yard. With the weather, road conditions and distance, we started at 3 p.m. and didn’t get back till around midnight.When I finally was able to reach Shawn, he was out hunting with his family a few days later. He had shot a big elk when I called him. Good winching and good hunting.”
Shawn Michael Norberg and his older brother Dale Sheridan Norberg, Jr., manage and operate Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wyoming, the family business their father Dale Sheridan Sr. and mother Elaine established in 1967. They both grew up in the business and the whole family - their mother, brothers, uncles, sons, cousins, from the oldest to the youngest member, Shawn's little daughter Billie - are fully involved in the business. The Norberg family has handled every kind of situation from winch-outs to extreme recoveries in the rough Wyoming terrain.