Cyber Security Revisited

Brian J Riker With the attacks in Ukraine provoking thoughts of defense, and a general warning issued by the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), I thought it was time to revisit cyber security for the towing industry. I don’t know about you, but since the beginning of the year I have noticed a dramatic increase in the number of phishing attempts coming through to my business and cell phone. This tells me that there may be some credibility to the general warning issued by CISA. Ok, so I’m sure some of you are asking what is phishing and how can it affect me? Simply put, phishing is when a hacker uses some public information or otherwise sends a false email or text message trying to get you to click on a link. This will then allow them to install malware on your device or network and do harm to your data and system. Some of the more common of these attacks target your bank information by claiming to be your bank, an online retailer or other institution, and their messages are getting harder to detect as suspect every day. Others simply aim to create havoc and destroy information while others attempt to ransom your data for a large amount of money. How does this affect the average tower? Besides the distraction and disruption to your business and personal life, poor cybersecurity can allow access to sensitive business records or computer systems that may cost tens of thousands of dollars (or more) to repair or replace. Don’t think that it is only your office staff that you need to train on these issues, no, anywhere there is a digital device used is a potential entry point for malware. This means from your driver’s cell phone (especially if they use their own device for personal and business use) to the data terminal in your truck or even the wifi connection popular in the newest cars and trucks - every place there is a connection to the internet or between multiple devices is a target and potential weak spot. Imagine if your entire dispatching system suddenly went dark, your internet phone system stopped working and all your billing records were erased. How would you recover for that? Even worse, what if the data bus on your fleet was hacked and your trucks were rendered inoperable, or worse yet disabled while in motion and made to wreck? This is not a scene from a science fiction movie but rather a likely scenario during a widespread infrastructure attack by hackers, especially those backed by a foreign state. Think about the damage done when the Colonial Pipeline was hacked back in May 2021 or how about the time in 2015 when a hacker took control of a Jeep Wrangler remotely, disabling its engine, while it was being driven by a Editor from Wired Magazine? These threats are real, and although not often mentioned in the press, towing is a critical part of US transportation infrastructure so don’t think for a moment you’re not a target. If you haven’t reviewed your cybersecurity plans recently, or don’t have any, now is the time to think seriously about updates to policies, procedures and who really needs connected access. CISA is asking transportation providers to thoroughly review all their procedures and heighten their cybersecurity posture. Some simple steps you can take to protect both your personal and business systems include changing your passwords often, using two-factor authentication when possible, keeping backups in a remote location and off-line (not accessible from a network computer) and installing up-to-date virus protection software on all your devices. For more information on this threat warning and more visit the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s website at https://www.cisa.gov/shields-up

Drive-on Drive-Off is a Deadly Practice

By Randall C. Resch A used car delivery company arrived to deliver a newly purchased vehicle, but the carrier used wasn’t equipped with a winch. Would you consider it a dangerous practice driving the vehicle on or off a tilted carrier’s deck?



In my opinion, it’s a dangerous and questionable practice.



A Preventable Death



A North Carolina (wood-pallet) company purchased a forklift, arranging transport with a local tow service to deliver the forklift. Like other transport scenarios, this too was to be simple and easy. The tow operator loaded the forklift without incident. Arriving at the delivery destination, the carrier was positioned where the forklift could be driven off the carrier. Opting to help off-load the lift, the forklift’s new owner climbed onto the lift to assist the process. Seated inside the forklift, the driver drove slightly forward to release strain on the tie-down straps. The ignition was turned “off” and the driver remained seated. With tie-downs’ and winch-cable disconnected, the tow operator moved and tilted the deck rearward. The investigation reported because a skim of oil was present on the deck’s surface, the forklift’s weight and momentum overtook controlled descent. Even though the forklift’s brakes were applied, it slid “uncontrollably” to the carrier’s edge. The forklift rapidly slid downward because it wasn’t restrained. Unfortunately, the forklift’s driver likely anticipated a catastrophic demise opting to jump from the forklift’s cage. As it toppled five-feet over the carrier’s edge, the lift’s driver was instantly pinned across his back to the pavement. He died on-scene. Forget Short-cuts Savvy towers know that dangerous possibilities occur during load and off-load events. When reviewing this investigation, this fatality may have been prevented had eight, solid safety practices been adhered to. When following the industry’s Standard of Care, load and off-load safety practices should include: Always get the customer’s keys Don’t enlist customer assistance An oily deck is huge potential for slip and fall Never allow customers onto a carrier’s deck Remove persons from the winch-zone Don’t drive vehicles on or off An attached cable control’s load and descent Calculate all procedures carefully My recommendations are in-line with a major (tow) manufacturer’s manual that states, “Always use the winch to pull the vehicle onto the deck.” To me, that’s no-brainer advice provided a carrier is equipped with a winch. But one tower commented, “I know that it’s not the safest (or even proper) way to load, but I’ve been doing swap-outs that way for decades and never had a problem.” My response: Tell that to the west coast tower who had both knees bent backwards when the vehicle he drove onto the deck let go and dragged him to street level.



