Digital Edition
The Week's Features
Trucks Towed in Ottawa
Towers Compelled to Action
Winter Winching in Wyoming
Multi-vehicle mess needs clean-up in early winter.
Combat Rising Costs with Driver Coaching
Combat Rising Costs with Driver Coaching
Classic Striping, Easy to Remember Name
Racing stripes and company name promote a classic look.
2021 Repo Report Illuminates Key Stats
Check out Repo Stats
See where towers stand on vaccines in this week's poll
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing February 23 - March 01, 2022

Rolled Speed Bumps for On-Scene Safety? 

Rolled Speed Bumps PIC small 36da7
By Randall C. Resch               

Rolled speed bumps for the tow and recovery industry seem like a feasible equipment item to be used by tow operators at tow and recovery scenarios. But not so fast! Internet and product videos are quick to promote “An additional level of on-scene safety,” but don't mention important, behind the scenes considerations to suggest their use (by tow operators) may be illegal and potentially deadly.    

In a five o’clock news segment, one fire fighter commented, “I almost got hit by a vehicle working the truck’s pump handles.” The fire fighter’s comment suggested he was working the white-line side when he was nearly missed. Like fire fighters, some situations require towers to work near white-line traffic dangerously close to harm’s way.   

What’s the Purpose? 

Rolled speed bumps are a “temporary use product” similar to that of stop sticks deployed by law enforcement; application is very much the same. We all know what bad-guy motorists do when spike strips are deployed? They intentionally swerve to avoid running over them.  

Unless your state laws allow tow operators authorization to use rolled speed bumps, like anything else, it’s illegal to place anything in lanes where live traffic is moving at speed. 

A vehicle traveling 45-miles per hour is covering approximately 65-feet per second. That’s “Blink and you’ll miss it” fast. Accordingly, consider that a trophy race truck skips over bumpy roads by simply mashing the accelerator. I personally don’t know too many towers able to jump out of a speeding vehicle’s path. 

Let’s say a vehicle’s driver approaches at speed, sees the strip at the last minute and swerves to avoid striking an object in the roadway. If that vehicle overturns, ejects the motorist and they’re killed, the tower and company will be accountable. 

Don’t be fooled into thinking speed bumps are to be used at highway speeds. One fire captain mentioned that rolled speed bumps are “used to control traffic where flow is diminished to one lane.”   

Per one manufacturer’s website, a disclaimer states: “These units are not meant to be left unattended and are designed to help protect workers and pedestrians in reduced speed areas (15-45 mph). These products were not designed for use on high-speed roadways and are not meant to be deployed on a full-time basis.”  

Immediate Danger 

If the purpose of training acknowledges “lessons learned,” past fatality data identifies what industry hazards get tow operators killed. Dozens of police officers were killed deploying similar products only to be struck as pedestrians as they walked into live-lanes. Tigerford, South Carolina’s Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Russell Ledford, said, “There’s no coming back from a sixty mile-per hour impact.”  

I'm not sure rolled speed bumps are an effective answer especially when bump strips are used only once in a while and not regularly practiced. There’s clear evidence that one (hands-on) fire fighter in the video, couldn’t deploy the bump strip properly. Looking at them from a risk management standpoint, this item creates extremely hazardous conditions which could result in operator fatality.  

On the other hand, cones serve a far higher-level of visual warning and limit towers from walking in live lanes.   

For obvious reasons, I don’t recommend rolled speed bumps necessary or safe for this industry. Leave traffic control up to LE and the fire department.  

Because they’re not suitable to on-highway use, why not focus on quick clear hookup techniques instead necessary to decrease on-scene time? If a flatbed carrier can be loaded in seven to ten minutes, playing dodgeball with speeding cars shouldn’t be part of quick clear strategies.    



Click here to read more

Towers Caught in Middle of Trucker Protest

As truckers in Canada continue to protest, immobilizing Ottawa, the Canadian government on Monday, Feb 15, invoked an Emergencies Act, giving the government broad powers to end the blockade.  Tow companies, deemed essential services, continue to be in the spotlight, and are under pressure to conform. 

Prior to the Emergencies Act, towers have been refusing requests to get involved and it is yet to be seen how they will respond going forward. At a press conference Monday, Justice Minister David Lametti specifically cited tow trucks as one of the essential services that the government could direct, under this act, “to relieve impacts of blockades on Canada’s economy.” Under the act, towers can either help police remove vehicles from the blockades when asked or have their tow trucks seized by police to remove the vehicles themselves.  

Joey Gagne, president of Abrams Towing Services, a 200-truck operation based in Southern Ontario, with 20 tow trucks in Ottawa said, “I can tell you that there’s going to be a lot of pushback if they do. Everybody’s pretty much on the same page about not wanting to do it. Because they think that there’s going to be damage, either to their business or equipment or people.” 

Mark Graves, who runs the Provincial Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO), said his members have been inundated with requests from the city and police to tow protester vehicles – all prior to the Emergencies Act being invoked on Monday – and the response has been a unanimous no. 

“It would be business suicide,” he said. “These are the trucking companies that call you for the work when they break down on the side of the road. You think … they’re ever going to call you again? You may as well just write your own ticket to shut your business down.” 

He said the PTAO has sought legal advice on what powers the government will have to compel private companies to act.“There’s a difference between essential services and essential services that are government funded. We’re not government funded whatsoever,” he said. “I don’t know that they can mandate a private industry to do anything.” 

Doug Nelson, executive director of the Ontario Recovery Group and the Canadian Towing Association, said he is concerned about security risks with confronting protesters.“This is not our fight,” he said.  

Don Getschel, president of the Towing and Recovery Association of Alberta, said it is up to individual towing operators and companies to decide whether to help police dismantle blockades. However, he said his association has already informed the RCMP and government officials that most of his members do not want to get involved, because of the negative feedback and threats some towing companies have received for helping police. 

Source



Towers were compelled to assist police after the Canadian government invoked the Emergencies Act.

Rolled Speed Bumps for On-Scene Safety? 

Rolled Speed Bumps PIC small 36da7
By Randall C. Resch               

Rolled speed bumps for the tow and recovery industry seem like a feasible equipment item to be used by tow operators at tow and recovery scenarios. But not so fast! Internet and product videos are quick to promote “An additional level of on-scene safety,” but don't mention important, behind the scenes considerations to suggest their use (by tow operators) may be illegal and potentially deadly.    

In a five o’clock news segment, one fire fighter commented, “I almost got hit by a vehicle working the truck’s pump handles.” The fire fighter’s comment suggested he was working the white-line side when he was nearly missed. Like fire fighters, some situations require towers to work near white-line traffic dangerously close to harm’s way.   

What’s the Purpose? 

Rolled speed bumps are a “temporary use product” similar to that of stop sticks deployed by law enforcement; application is very much the same. We all know what bad-guy motorists do when spike strips are deployed? They intentionally swerve to avoid running over them.  

Unless your state laws allow tow operators authorization to use rolled speed bumps, like anything else, it’s illegal to place anything in lanes where live traffic is moving at speed. 

A vehicle traveling 45-miles per hour is covering approximately 65-feet per second. That’s “Blink and you’ll miss it” fast. Accordingly, consider that a trophy race truck skips over bumpy roads by simply mashing the accelerator. I personally don’t know too many towers able to jump out of a speeding vehicle’s path. 

Let’s say a vehicle’s driver approaches at speed, sees the strip at the last minute and swerves to avoid striking an object in the roadway. If that vehicle overturns, ejects the motorist and they’re killed, the tower and company will be accountable. 

Don’t be fooled into thinking speed bumps are to be used at highway speeds. One fire captain mentioned that rolled speed bumps are “used to control traffic where flow is diminished to one lane.”   

Per one manufacturer’s website, a disclaimer states: “These units are not meant to be left unattended and are designed to help protect workers and pedestrians in reduced speed areas (15-45 mph). These products were not designed for use on high-speed roadways and are not meant to be deployed on a full-time basis.”  

Immediate Danger 

If the purpose of training acknowledges “lessons learned,” past fatality data identifies what industry hazards get tow operators killed. Dozens of police officers were killed deploying similar products only to be struck as pedestrians as they walked into live-lanes. Tigerford, South Carolina’s Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Russell Ledford, said, “There’s no coming back from a sixty mile-per hour impact.”  

I'm not sure rolled speed bumps are an effective answer especially when bump strips are used only once in a while and not regularly practiced. There’s clear evidence that one (hands-on) fire fighter in the video, couldn’t deploy the bump strip properly. Looking at them from a risk management standpoint, this item creates extremely hazardous conditions which could result in operator fatality.  

On the other hand, cones serve a far higher-level of visual warning and limit towers from walking in live lanes.   

For obvious reasons, I don’t recommend rolled speed bumps necessary or safe for this industry. Leave traffic control up to LE and the fire department.  

Because they’re not suitable to on-highway use, why not focus on quick clear hookup techniques instead necessary to decrease on-scene time? If a flatbed carrier can be loaded in seven to ten minutes, playing dodgeball with speeding cars shouldn’t be part of quick clear strategies.    

TOWERS HAVE A NEW FRIEND IN WASHINGTON D.C.
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Towers on Vaccination
I got vaccinated without any side effects
I got vaccinated and had subsequent health issues
I am not vaccinated
I see no good reason to be vaccinated
homediv
Managing Editor: Steve Calitri
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
February 23 - March 01, 2022
American Towman Exposition 2021 Recap
After a pile-up strands drivers in Mich., one driver claims unscrupulous charges.

Driver Frustrated Over Unfair Tow Bill 

According to Michigan Police, seemingly unscrupulous tow bills are not illegal, unless the tow company was called in by police. 

One case involved a recent pile-up, where stranded driver Kellie Rockwell received a bill for $9000 from 10G Towing and Recovery, the company that recovered her car.  

"It makes me frustrated, because how as a civilian do we feel protected from people like this?" said Rockwell. 

“The tow driver just walked up to our car, asked if we wanted him to get us out and we said yes because we assumed they were with the police,” Rockwell said. 

She would later learn that police did not call the company. 

Lawyer Steve Lehto, who specializes in consumer protection, says the state’s high court struck down a law that made it illegal to charge a price grossly in excess of the value of a good or service, like the $9,000 bill that 10G gave Kellie for one towing job.

"I’m not happy with the fact that we don’t have a law to protect us and I’m going to hopefully get people to join me to push that we get that law back," Rockwell said. 

Eventually Rockwell got her car back, after her insurance company negotiated the $9000 bill down to $2500. 

Source

American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv tow411
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
February 23 - March 01, 2022
 Itemized tow bill totaling more than $77,000 is an example of why pricing regulations are being proposed in Wyoming.

Pricing Regulations Proposed in Wyoming 

In Wyoming, a bill is being proposed requiring a fee schedule for tow companies that are on the call lists of police rotations. The legislation is coming as a result of complaints from drivers of cars and trucks about unfair pricing, such as a $70,000 invoice for a semi recovery job. 

House Bill 119 would give government entities recourse to take legal action against companies charging unreasonable rates and would require carriers to provide Wyoming Department of Transportation with an outline of their average rates for various aspects of towing and recovery jobs, including winch, labor, storage and mileage costs, as well as daytime and nighttime call rates. 

According to the bill, if carriers charge a fee higher than the rates outlined in the fee schedule or rate summary documents, they could be suspended from the rotation list for up to a year. The same penalty would apply if a carrier were to violate any other criteria required to get on the list in the first place. If the bill passes, the pricing regulations could vary depending on region and jurisdiction. 

Some towing and recovery workers are not in accord with pricing regulations, saying it would hurt their business due to the uncertain nature of the job, price increases for fuel and insurance, and the overhead in running trucks. Others say better enforcement of rules governing the call rotation list are necessary.  

Source

Vigil for Washington State Tower 

Towers gathered for a vigil to remember Joe Masterson, who died after being struck by a Fed-Ex truck on I-5 in Washington on 2/15. Masterson was in the process of towing a box truck on the freeway when he was hit by the driver, who was suspected of being under the influence and arrested by authorities. 

John Lux, a tow truck operator of 15 years and owner of Shannon Towing Inc. in Lynnwood, Wash., said he knew Masterson, and wanted to help remember his life. 

"When you're able to meet somebody and remember them, that's what kind of person Joe was. He would always help people out," Lux said. 

Lux and other tow operators gathered at a parking lot in Lynwood to light up their trucks to show support of Masterson's life and work. 

Masterson's co-workers said his death was a reminder as to why drivers need to move over and were advocating for blue lights in addition to red flashers while on the job.

Washington legislation is pending to allow tow truck operators to use not only red lights but rear-facing blue lights to increase visibility when they are pulled over. 
  
"We had two tow truck operators killed in the line of duty in Cowlitz County last year alone," Rep. Ed Orcutt (R-Kalama) said in a House Transportation Committee hearing earlier this month. 

Source

 

Trucks Towed in Ottawa 

Under the authority of the Emergencies Act that was invoked by the Canadian government, police in Ottawa mobilized on Friday, 2/18, cracking-down on protesters and truckers. At least 100 people had been arrested and nearly two dozen vehicles had been towed, including all of those blocking one of the city's major streets, authorities said.  

Tow truck operators — wearing neon-green ski masks, with their companies' decals taped over on their trucks to conceal their identities — arrived under police escort and started removing the hundreds of big rigs, campers and other vehicles parked shoulder-to-shoulder near Parliament. Approximately a dozen tow companies were reported to have participated.

The emergency act enabled law enforcement authorities to compel tow truck companies to assist. Ottawa police said earlier that they couldn't find tow truck drivers willing to help because they either sympathized with the movement or feared retaliation. 

Source

 

WEBFLEET Adds Maps to App

Webfleet Solutions, a telematics solutions provider, has partnered with TomTom, the mapmaker and location technology specialist, to launch the WEBFLEET Work App and TomTom Go Fleet App into the market.  

WEBFLEET Work App gives fleet managers and their drivers access to a wide range of workforce management features without the need for any additional hardware. This includes locating vehicles, logging working times, registering drivers, setting trip modes, managing orders and schedules and staying in touch with the back office via two-way communication.    

TomTom GO Fleet application is seamlessly integrated, allowing drivers to always have the most up-to-date maps with traffic and navigation at their fingertips in a single location. They can automatically start their route to their order destination conveniently from the Work App, and fleet managers benefit from real-time visibility of the current ETA and destination. 

Paul Verheijen, Vice President of Product Management at Bridgestone Mobility Solutions commented: “WEBFLEET Work App is the perfect solution for businesses and drivers who want to leverage their existing mobile devices to effectively manage day-to-day tasks. Setup and onboarding are quick and easy, allowing great flexibility with an intuitive user interface, making it a perfect combination with the TomTom GO Fleet app. Together we can offer even greater value to our to our customers providing an integrated solution.” 

Washington State Tower Downed 

In Wash., on 2/15, a tow truck driver was killed on I-5 around 6:15 a.m. by a semi-truck while loading a box truck, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). 

The tower was 49-year-old Joe Masterson, a father of four who had worked for Fife Towing. Masterson was strapping down a box truck when the semi-truck veered onto the shoulder, missed the tow truck and hit him. 

The driver of the FedEx semi-truck was arrested for suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide charges are expected to be filed.  

In a statement made by the tow company, they said, “Joe had worked on our Fife Towing team for six years.  He was an outstanding employee with extensive experience and knowledge of towing procedures, equipment and all safety measures.  We will await the State Patrol's report before making any further comment.” 

Source

Driver Shortage Causing Longer Response Times 

In Baton Rouge, a shortage of tow truck drivers has been reported to cause extensive traffic delays. That’s because in the COVID economy, finding qualified tow truck drivers is hard.  

Suzy Simoneaux of Louisiana Towing is down to just six when she usually has ten. She said, "It makes our process slower on getting customers served.” 

On the Mississippi River Bridge, where a towed vehicle is almost a daily occurrence, a wreck this week took two hours to clear, a problem tow companies say is becoming worse. 

Although the company didn't handle that particular wreck, Simoneaux says the problem is pervasive on the West Side. 

"Wreckers, you know, it's just not any driver. You do have to be trained in either the light-duty wrecker or the heavy-duty wrecker and those drivers are few and far between right now." 

The number of tow companies on the west side has been cut in half as well, from four to two. 

Lt. Ken Albarez with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said, "We try to work with the local companies as best we can, and we try to keep in mind that it's just not their fault a lot of times because they're stretched pretty thin." 

Source

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
February 23 - March 01, 2022

Early Winter Winching

earlywinterwinching 3c4fa
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

In Wyoming, winter has arrived early and Norberg’s Towing is busy playing in the snow, once again. On Oct 12, 2021 at about 3 p.m. Norberg’s received a call from the Wyoming Highway Patrol to respond immediately to a multi-vehicle mess.

The Norberg brothers headed out with Big Orange and the Eagle. Sheridan Jr. responded in Big Orange, their 1983 Pete with a 750 Holmes built by Moeller Brothers out in San Francisco in the 70s. Shawn was in their Eagle truck, a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift. The Eagle has a factory double frame and is powered by a C12 engine mated to an 8LL trans. It has 46,000-pound rear ends with full lockers on walking beam suspension and an 18,000-pound steer axle.

Sheridan explained, “It was snowing really badly with limited visibility and I couldn't see the road. The snow was very wet and the roads were iced over. So I crept along doing only 1.7-miles an hour.”

Shawn informed, “This was about 35 miles from our shop. Construction signs were setup directing traffic into a single lane, but folks don’t follow directions and with the icy roads and white out conditions it became a mess. Wet snow from 6-inches to a foot in some places. There were four different pileups with at least ten trucks. We had limited time to open the road. Every tow company in the area was out there. There was traffic backed up from east of Rock Springs for a five-mile stretch. Highway Patrol sent me to the back of the crash. I had to work my way forward. The view in my driver's side mirror shows the line of traffic and the icy roads.”

When the brothers arrived on the scene they got busy winching a few different trucks. Sheridan winched his out with Big Orange. He got it back on the roadway and able to drive on its way. Shawn stated, “The nose and front-end of the semi I pulled out with the Eagle was badly damaged, so I hauled it into our yard. With the weather, road conditions and distance, we started at 3 p.m. and didn’t get back till around midnight.When I finally was able to reach Shawn, he was out hunting with his family a few days later. He had shot a big elk when I called him. Good winching and good hunting.”

Shawn Michael Norberg and his older brother Dale Sheridan Norberg, Jr., manage and operate Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wyoming, the family business their father Dale Sheridan Sr. and mother Elaine established in 1967. They both grew up in the business and the whole family - their mother, brothers, uncles, sons, cousins, from the oldest to the youngest member, Shawn’s little daughter Billie - are fully involved in the business. The Norberg family has handled every kind of situation from winch-outs to extreme recoveries in the rough Wyoming terrain.

Editor's Note: This story appeared in TIW on October 20, 2021 

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor to George Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com  Your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Dump Truck Diving off the Keyes

water1 586a0
By George L. Nitti

Arnold’s Towing, the longest running tow company in the Florida Keyes, 45 years family owned and operated, is no stranger to water recoveries, often retrieving boats from the water. But in August, a dump truck, loaded with large rocks, blew a passenger front tire, yanking the wheel out of the driver’s hand and sending it over a guardrail and into the sea. Unfortunately, the driver didn’t make it, drowning.

“We had six guys on it. Three in the water and three on land,” according to owner and supervisor, Ricky Arnold, Jr. The units involved included a 2016 Kenworth T800 with Century 1150R, 2019 Kenworth T370 with Vulcan V30, 2008 Freightliner with Century 1130, and a 2013 Volvo VNL64T with 53’ Landoll. The operators on scene were Ricky Arnold, Jr., Vic Prohorovskis, Chase Arnold, and Thomas Borrego.

Several technical challenges ensued. One was hooking up under water. 

Arnold said, “Snatch blocks, chains and cables are heavy and must be hooked precisely or the recovery will not be successful.” In addition, rocks were jammed up into the motor, frame and transmission, making the hook up more difficult. Add to the burden of transporting hooks and chains in water.  “It was a mess,” said Arnold.

The rotator would then be used to winch up the dump truck while they ran two snatch blocks off the cables, running the end of each line off two trucks, a medium duty and a 15/30. Arnold said, “As I tried to pull, there was a ledge of rocks and it kept getting stuck, so I was walking my truck back and had to tie off the other trucks.”

The Department of Transportation notified Arnold that they did not want them to cut the remaining guard rail, thus requiring the tow company to lift the loaded dump truck that was on its side in the water up and over the guard rail. Arnold used his rotator as the low boy was slid under it upon its descent over the rail.

Once recovered, the dump truck would be over height on the landoll to transport to their facility.  Arnold said, “The dump truck had to be positioned on its side for a 60 mile transport to our facility.  Once it was at our facility, it had to be rehung, uprighted, and set on its wheels.

All in all, a 20+ hour recovery. Parting words of advice from Arnold: “Make sure you check your front tires.”

Tractor-Trailer Takes Nosedive 

Screen Shot 2022 01 18 at 3.15.39 PM e4ea9
With a storm hitting N.C. on Sunday, Jan 16, 2022, and black ice creating slick roads, a tractor-trailer took a nosedive off a bridge, where it was dangling for 90 minutes. It was eventually delivered safely to the ground. 

At the scene was Lee's 24-Hour Towing who supplied three heavy-duty rotators. Lee's positioned one on the bridge to secure the top of the trailer, one on the ground to pull it and another to remove the cab from the guardrail. 

"What we had to do first was secure it and get it to where we could control it while we pulled it from under the bridge," Gardner said. The trailer was back in a horizontal position and towed away right around 9 p.m. 

The truck, owned by HAGOS Trucking LLC out of Texas, was contracted for Amazon deliveries and was headed to a warehouse Sunday around 5:30 p.m. when the driver lost control and slid off the bridge, plunging 22 feet from N.C. 147 onto 15-501. 

Joseph Gilliam, a driver passing by who witnessed the accident and captured video, said, "It was an explosion of cement and stuff. I seen him start to nosedive down. At first I didn't believe it. You think your mind's playing tricks on you. Like, no way that I just saw a semi nosedive off a bridge." 

The cab of the truck appeared to land upright, while the trailer was vertical, leaning from bridge to road. 

"I opened the door, and I asked the dude if he was OK," Gilliam said. "He was talking. He was alert." 

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where a spokesman for the company reported that he appears to have broken his back.  

Lee Gardner, owner of Lee's Towing, said that it was a lucky thing the trailer was empty. Had it been full, that weight likely would have crushed the cab when it fell. 

"It takes training. It takes practice. It takes working together," Gardner said of the team that performed the removal effort in biting cold. 

To see time-lapse video, click here.

https://www.wral.com/

Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


Warren, MI,
$175
(pop. 134,141)

Casselberry, FL
$375
(pop. 26,449)

Elkton, MD
$640
(pop. 15,579)

Loveland, CO
$250
(pop. 70,223)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
February 23 - March 01, 2022

Rolled Speed Bumps for On-Scene Safety? 

Rolled Speed Bumps PIC small 36da7
By Randall C. Resch               

Rolled speed bumps for the tow and recovery industry seem like a feasible equipment item to be used by tow operators at tow and recovery scenarios. But not so fast! Internet and product videos are quick to promote “An additional level of on-scene safety,” but don't mention important, behind the scenes considerations to suggest their use (by tow operators) may be illegal and potentially deadly.    

In a five o’clock news segment, one fire fighter commented, “I almost got hit by a vehicle working the truck’s pump handles.” The fire fighter’s comment suggested he was working the white-line side when he was nearly missed. Like fire fighters, some situations require towers to work near white-line traffic dangerously close to harm’s way.   

What’s the Purpose? 

Rolled speed bumps are a “temporary use product” similar to that of stop sticks deployed by law enforcement; application is very much the same. We all know what bad-guy motorists do when spike strips are deployed? They intentionally swerve to avoid running over them.  

Unless your state laws allow tow operators authorization to use rolled speed bumps, like anything else, it’s illegal to place anything in lanes where live traffic is moving at speed. 

A vehicle traveling 45-miles per hour is covering approximately 65-feet per second. That’s “Blink and you’ll miss it” fast. Accordingly, consider that a trophy race truck skips over bumpy roads by simply mashing the accelerator. I personally don’t know too many towers able to jump out of a speeding vehicle’s path. 

Let’s say a vehicle’s driver approaches at speed, sees the strip at the last minute and swerves to avoid striking an object in the roadway. If that vehicle overturns, ejects the motorist and they’re killed, the tower and company will be accountable. 

Don’t be fooled into thinking speed bumps are to be used at highway speeds. One fire captain mentioned that rolled speed bumps are “used to control traffic where flow is diminished to one lane.”   

Per one manufacturer’s website, a disclaimer states: “These units are not meant to be left unattended and are designed to help protect workers and pedestrians in reduced speed areas (15-45 mph). These products were not designed for use on high-speed roadways and are not meant to be deployed on a full-time basis.”  

Immediate Danger 

If the purpose of training acknowledges “lessons learned,” past fatality data identifies what industry hazards get tow operators killed. Dozens of police officers were killed deploying similar products only to be struck as pedestrians as they walked into live-lanes. Tigerford, South Carolina’s Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Russell Ledford, said, “There’s no coming back from a sixty mile-per hour impact.”  

I'm not sure rolled speed bumps are an effective answer especially when bump strips are used only once in a while and not regularly practiced. There’s clear evidence that one (hands-on) fire fighter in the video, couldn’t deploy the bump strip properly. Looking at them from a risk management standpoint, this item creates extremely hazardous conditions which could result in operator fatality.  

On the other hand, cones serve a far higher-level of visual warning and limit towers from walking in live lanes.   

For obvious reasons, I don’t recommend rolled speed bumps necessary or safe for this industry. Leave traffic control up to LE and the fire department.  

Because they’re not suitable to on-highway use, why not focus on quick clear hookup techniques instead necessary to decrease on-scene time? If a flatbed carrier can be loaded in seven to ten minutes, playing dodgeball with speeding cars shouldn’t be part of quick clear strategies.    

Combat Rising Costs with Driver Coaching

By Brian J Riker

With record setting weather disturbances, a worldwide supply chain disruption and increased regulation on the trucking industry, not to mention the ongoing crisis with Covid setting off inflationary pressures, we are facing uncertainty and adversity like never before. These circumstances surely have caused financial burdens and have led to rising costs. Now, more than ever, it is critical to learn to manage and control costs. Driver coaching is one way to achieve this goal.

Treating drivers with respect and not as a disposable commodity goes a long way in promoting motivation. An employee that feels a genuine appreciation for their contributions and knows their employer has their back will go above and beyond almost every single day, without asking.

I have worked harder for leaders that rewarded me with a simple “thank you” than I ever did when there was a “carrot” on a stick in the form of a short-term financial incentive. Cost savings could be significant when an employee is motivated to work, going the extra yard rather than calling in sick or going through the motions at work.

Treating drivers with respect also promotes driver retention. I don’t know about you, but I respond much more positively to a rational discussion, even when I’m wrong, than a yelling match. No one likes to be yelled at or told they are incompetent. What are the costs of losing a driver because they are disgruntled about the way they are treated?

For every new driver that comes aboard a tow company, there are costs, adding thousands of dollars. New drivers take time to be trained, up to six to eight weeks, and further cause a loss in productivity to the company during that period. Perhaps a driver would never have left if he or she were treated differently.

Good communication also helps. If we don’t talk to each other and explain what is going on, how will we ever know what is expected? In that light, I support GPS based telematics and dash cameras as coaching tools to notice and reward positive behavior as well as to make improvements upon a driver’s performance.

A fleet manager or tow boss can review a clip or other piece of data and discuss it with the employee. Instead of focusing on details of what they did wrong, the manager or boss can ask open ended questions. This approach creates conversation, not confrontation. So instead of stating “You were driving way too fast on Elm St,” ask “What’s the speed limit on Elm? I know that street is wide open but it is still a residential area. Did you notice any little kids or pets running around? They could have been hurt if something went wrong.”

Raj Bajaj, VP Webfleet Solutions International at Bridgestone Mobility Solution, said, “Use of in-cab driver coaching can help drivers correct or improve driving behaviors while in the moment so they can be empowered to improve their own driving skills. Having a clear picture of a driver’s performance also provides owner/operators with an opportunity to provide constructive feedback to drivers.”

Embedded coaching in a fleet management system also has its financial benefits. Says Bajaj, “More responsible driving helps towers lower fuel and maintenance costs as well as insurance premiums, reducing the total costs of vehicle ownership.”

Having a process in place to coach your drivers on a wide variety of behaviors to make them better drivers has a positive effect on cost savings. Drivers that are treated with respect and communicated, with compassion, about their strengths and weaknesses can help a tow company save money over time.

The Numbers Don’t Lie 

Reaper2small 9c67f
By Randall C. Resch              

Responding to calls on high-speed highways is perhaps the most dangerous activity towers face on a day-to-day basis.  So when does the industry say “Enough is enough”? Should we continue to respond to calls on high-speed highways without law enforcement on scene? Have we reached the point where we refuse on-highway calls citing reasons of survival and self-preservation? 

While distracted driving and DUI drivers are a prime cause of operator fatalities, the industry continues to experience “preventable” operator deaths. Why aren’t safety practices and protocols followed like practicing white-line safety? Are training and safety goals not reaching the intended audience? 

I’m not suggesting towers are killed entirely due to their own improper actions, but in the industry’s big picture, a larger percentage of towers responding to calls on and off the highway were responsible for positioning themselves in harm’s way or doing something against the grain of safety.  

Numbers Don’t Lie 

The first wrecker came about 106-years ago. For forty-years, I’ve documented as many as 1,435-tow operators killed in on-duty incidents, i.e., high-speed crashes, industrial accidents, solo rollovers, standing between vehicles, working the white-line, shoulder environments, ejected no seatbelts, medical issues, stabbings, beatings, shootings, during PPI's and repos, even struck by trains.  

My data includes dates, times, locations, city, state, world’s continent, reasons, website link, and short narratives as to the fatalities cause. Until recently, an accurate accounting or data retention by law enforcement to reflect operator fatalities other than OSHA did not exist. My data focuses on internet and specialty searches, including international fatalities of towers killed around the world. 

We know the fatality rate among tow operators is extreme. 2019 proved to be the industry’s deadliest year, with an estimated number of tower deaths at 73 worldwide. In 2019, each month tallied three towers killed; however, eight were killed in June, eight in November and nine in October.  

At the end of 2017, 43 towers were killed. For 2018, 49 towers were killed. I commend the Wall of the Fallen Committee for memorializing operators lost in the line-of-duty, but I'm saddened this pace doesn’t show real signs of subsiding. 

So, what’s next? 

In the midst of the industry’s bad-news, 2018 concluded on a high-note with American Towman’s “Spirit Ride” traveling across America promoting Slow-Down Move-Over. Its presence brought more awareness to the motoring public than any like-type program of its kind, showcasing tow operator and first responder safety at the forefront of prime-time news. But, in all reality, SDMO doesn’t work. 

Many towers proudly participated in Spirit Ride hoping the world’s motorists would become more responsible and reactive to responder vehicles parked on highway shoulders. Yet, the motoring public continues to kill, injure and maim towers who are only trying to help.   

While some call them accidents, it’s not an accident when it’s preventable.  I’ve preached industry safety for better than 30-years, asking towers make it their prime focus to be smart about on-scene safety no matter the scenario at hand. Whether you work light-duty or salvage super-heavy, safety must be your number one focus. Fatality numbers don’t lie?   

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


February 23 - March 01, 2022

Classic Striping, Easy to Remember Name 

buds 9704d

By George L. Nitti

Bud Rodgers, owner of Bud’s Towing of Cortland, Ohio, knew he wanted to own his own business when he graduated from high school in 1977. At first, he didn’t have a direction in sight, but was hired by a towing service part-time, which became a full-time position. Two years later, Bud started his tow company and as they say, the rest is history. Today, his name is found on his business and stands out on all of his 12 trucks, in a gradient filled, yellow to orange lettering, easy to see against the white backdrop of his units. 

Bud credits his high school colors for the color schematic and said, “I think it’s a good color. It sticks out, it makes our drivers a lot safer because the orange reflects. You can never have enough lights and reflectors on trucks.” 

Three of Bud’s trucks won 1st place awards in three classes at the Wrecker Pageant at The Towman Games in Cleveland last year. Their Ford 2019 F550 in the car carrier class, their 2003 with a F650 Chevron bed in the medium duty class, and their Ford 2000 F350 in the light duty class. Bud credits his drivers for winning the competitions, noting how his drivers’ try to “out do each other” when customizing their trucks. 

Their graphics, done in-house, are slightly different from one another but distinct enough to mark the same brand. They suggest a classic look, partly a result of the racing stripes wrapped around the bottom of their trucks and the pin-striping on the front sides of the units. 

“I used to have a race car and just kept the stripes. Some trucks just have too much lettering on them. If you are going down the road you can’t make out what’s on them,” he said. “We try to keep it simple but something people will remember.” He added, “The stripes are for safety purposes. We want people to see us so we don’t get hit.” 

The unit’s simplicity is epitomized by the company name: Bud’s easy to remember, old-fashioned nick-name, written in a backward slanted font in large lettering. The name was thought out as marketing tool in order to get the business going right away.  

Bud said, “We went over a couple of names and we thought that being my name was ‘Bud,’ and ‘B’ was close to the top of the alphabet, that that would put us first in the phone book.” 

Finally, what sets each of the trucks apart are their names. Bud said, “Each truck has its own name. ‘Smoky,’ ‘Next Available,’ ‘Light Whitening,’ ‘Sleepless Nights....’” 

But always center stage, the company name is prominent, even on the front, where it is clearly marked on the front of the hood. 

Bud said, “When your name is on the front, they know who is coming. Its helps to identify you at the scene of the accident.” 

Reaching Out in All Directions 

sandovalsmaller d4d5c
By George L. Nitti 

A good idea sometimes originates with pen and paper, as one begins to put down ideas and add details to shape a vision.  

For family owned and operated Sandoval’s General Towing & Transport of Fontana, California, who began their tow journey in 2005 with one tow truck, the design and brand of what is now seen on all their tow trucks started with a simple sketch from pad and paper. 

According to Joseph Sandoval, son of company owner Eliseo Sandoval, “We wanted something that would catch other’s attention.” 

The next step was taking their design to a professional graphics company. After checking out the social media profile of Gator Graphics, a nearby company located in Ontario, California, they were hooked. Soon, their brand was born. 

Today, Sandoval’s prides itself on their unique graphic design. Their award-winning 2021 Peterbuilt 567 with a 50-ton wrecker made by Custom Built Manufacturing of Kane, Pennsylvania, won Best of Show in the American Towman Cup at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas, 2021. Sandoval said, “It took us two days of around the clock work, washing and fully polishing it. We were up til midnight the night before the show.” 

Their graphics come to life with 3 key elements: lines, colors and logo.  

With lines stretching out in all directions - of uneven lengths, shapes and thickness - some proportionally matched; others not, the design carries an abstract and modern quality, and yet is well balanced across the canvas of the wrecker. The lines are further accented with contrasting colors of charcoal gray, red and navy blue. 

The company logo is an embellishment on the family name, “Sandoval’s,” written with a curvature and distinct scripted font where it lays center stage on the custom-built body of the wrecker. Gradient colors from the lettering radiate and give further prominence to the design. 

The 567 Peterbuilt carries other features that enhance the overall effect of its graphics. Giving thanks to Vasquez Tow Truck Repair of San Bernardino, California, Sandoval points to the roomier cab, their wood flooring, sky light roofing, sound and camera system, additional lights and the under glow of the whole truck. 

The branding secure, the company exudes confidence in their workmanship, their dedication to service and the ability to handle any recovery and job that comes to them. 

Editor's note: For further insight into the company and more pictures, check out February 2022's "My Baby" feature story: "Pageant Prep: What Does it Take to Win a Trophy." To view online.

A Star that Stands Out

campeaux6 55bd0
By George L. Nitti

A star has defined and branded Aaron Campeaux Towing of Saint Rose and Kenner, La., since their beginnings as a tow business. Each of their trucks carries the company’s yellow star, a signature ingredient that has followed owner Aaron Campeaux before towing.

“From the time I was a little boy, I’ve loved stars,” he said. “I even have a large tattoo on my right arm that is a star. When I worked for Al Copeland, who was the founder of Popeye’s Chicken, I had a chance to work at his restaurant and at his off-shore racing company, where he had Monster Trucks, which had stars on them.” 

Since then, Campeaux’s star has risen, the company growing their business, adding property, a 2nd location, trucks and more police rotations.

One eye-popping unit is their 2019 Peterbilt 337 with a Jerr Dan 21 ft. flatbed, which Campeaux proudly asserts was featured on the A & E television series, Hustle and Tow. “Being on the show helped my company big time,” Campeaux said. “Everybody began to notice that Peterbilt. They did so many angles of me driving in the city. It really helped my brand. When people see the truck with the yellow star, they say, ‘that truck was on a TV show.’ A UPS guy said, “That’s a star that stands out.”

The show also brought attention to Louisiana, whether highlighting some of Campeaux’s tows in New Orleans’ French quarter or the swamps of surrounding areas. Campeaux said, “Down here, people greet each other with hugging and kissing on the cheek and calling each other ‘baby.’ The culture down here is so different. You will see alligators walking across the street.”

The black and silvery truck is abetted by all-chrome bumpers, a visor, tool-boxes, and sparkling clean swangers. Campeaux said, “I have very clean trucks. I have someone who comes every week to clean and polish them.” Add in the customized lights, and this truck shines!

As for the future, Campeaux does not plan to rest, desiring a few more trucks, another heavy duty, another location….

He said, “It’s a personal goal to see how much I can do. You only have one life to live.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

 

Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
February 23 - March 01, 2022

EMSMobile Payment Processor

EMSmobile In Use 16x9 75d92
A payment processing system from Electronic Merchant Systems that allows you to turn your phone into a payment processing solution. EMSmobile is a simple, yet powerful mobile payment acceptance option for any business looking to get paid on the go. It is compatible with iOS and Android devices, offering a card reader that connects to your device via Bluetooth. With this solution, you can: 

Dip, tap, or swipe credit cards.  

Create itemized or simple transactions.  

Accept tips and manage cash payments. 

Track and control inventory. 

Allow multiple users at the same time. 

For more information: https://www.emscorporate.com/merchant-solutions/mobile-payment-processing 

Personal Protective Equipment Kit (PPE) 

aw ppe kit 1 67710

Keep essential PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) items within easy reach with this convenient kit from AW Direct. The handy, zippered bag contains a pair of disposable gloves, a disposable face mask and hand sanitizer for those occasions when precaution is desired. Whether it is back to work, back to school or shopping for groceries, this kit will increase the level of comfort and protection for yourself and others. 

Features 

Kit Includes: 

1 pair of disposable gloves 

1 disposable surgical face mask 

1 hand sanitizer packet (0.9g) 

Bag size: 4 x 6 

 For more information about this kit, https://zips.com/parts-detail/aw-direct-ppe-kit-aw-ppe-kit 

LED Work Lights  

New Philips Xperion 6000 LED work lights small a49e7
Lumileds, a lighting solutions company for the automotive industry, introduces the new line of Philips Xperion 6000 LED work lights. Designed for working professionals, Xperion 6000 LED work lights include advanced features that make the lights more useful to technicians. According to Aubry Baugh, Lumileds Product Marketing Manager, “Our New Philips Xperion 6000 LED work lights were conceived, engineered, and built for auto service professionals. These lights were designed to deliver years of reliable service and brilliant illumination in shop bays and help make service work faster, easier, and less stressful.” 

All five lights have 6000 K color temperature and exceptional resistance to impact, water, and solvents, as well as best-in-class lithium battery life. Equipped with integrated magnets and 360° rotating hooks, these LED work lights can be simply and securely attached to a metallic surface or suspended above the work area, leaving hands free for the job.  

The five lights include: two “Pillar’ lights, a Pocket LED work light, a main LED light, and the Slim LED work light and also includes a multi-dock station.

For more information, go to lumileds.com

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
February 23 - March 01, 2022

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
February 23 - March 01, 2022
Key stats on repossession published by Experian.

2021 Repo Report Illuminates Key Stats

A 2021 Repo Report published by Experian, a credit reporting agency that notifies banks and financial institutions of individual credit worthiness, includes key repo stats such as the number of yearly repossessions (2.4 million), average daily repossessions (5418) and the most repossessed trucks (Ford F-150) and cars (Honda Civic) currently on the market.

Stats also include the 10 highest repossession rates in 2021. Nine states and DC are listed. Nevada is at the top of list.

10. Virginia
9. District of Columbia 
8. Georgia 
7. Oklahoma 
6. Texas 
5. Florida 
4. North Carolina 
3. New Mexico 
2. Arizona
1. Nevada 

According to the report, for every 2.4 cars sold, 1 existing vehicle on the road will be repossessed each year. 


Source

Repo Driver Shot in Ft. Worth

An unidentified tow truck driver was shot in Ft. Worth, Tx., during a vehicle repossession. After he was injured, he called 911 to report the crime, leading local police to hunt and chase the men who were wanted in connection.

Officer Daniel Segura said Fort Worth police spotted a vehicle on Interstate 20 believed to be related to the shooting. When officers tried to stop the driver, the driver refused to pull over and instead led police on a chase toward a nearby mall. It was there that three people got out of the vehicle near a Macy's department store while two others continued in the car through the parking lot.

The three occupants who got out near Macy's were immediately taken into police custody while authorities are still searching for the two men that fled in the vehicle.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/dozens-of-fort-worth-officers-search-hulen-mall-for-wanted-person/2843598/

Man Arrested for Assaulting Tower

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Denton, Tx. on Nov. 26  after he allegedly yelled at a tow truck driver during an attempted repossession of his vehicle. The man eventually punched the driver and shattered a window, according to a police report. 

The tow truck driver originally called police to report the 18-year-old had assaulted him and was threatening to bust out his windows, updating officers while they were on the way that the man had followed through on the threat. 

Officers spoke to both men involved and a witness, learning the tow truck driver had begun to lift the man’s vehicle off the ground during a repossession when he started to yell at the driver. 

The man told the driver to put the car down and a verbal altercation started, during which he punched the driver twice, the report states. The man then allegedly pulled out a wooden mallet, threatening to hit the driver with it and bust out the windows of his truck, at which point he got into his truck and called police. While he was on the call, the man allegedly threw the mallet, breaking the back window of the truck and causing glass shards to hit the driver’s head. 

The driver had no serious injuries and police determined all three parties — both men and a witness — had the same account of the incident. The 18-year-old man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. 

https://dentonrc.com/

Two Charged with Murder of Repo Man 

Two men have been arrested and charged with murdering a repossession driver in Oakland, Calif. during an attempted robbery last June, court records show. 

Aaron Hein and Marco Dragula have been charged with murder and attempted second-degree robbery in the June 14 killing of 43-year-old Tim Nielsen, who was on a repossession assignment. He was found dead about 4:13 a.m. inside his 2019 Ford F450 tow truck that had crashed into a building. 

Dragula, who had been charged with felony gun possession in two other cases, is charged with shooting into an occupied car and personally discharging the gun that killed Nielsen, an indication that police believe him to be the shooter. Hein is charged as a “major participant” to the homicide who acted “with reckless disregard for human life,” the criminal complaint says. 

Both men are in jail on no-bail holds, having been arrested Sept. 28, court records show. 

https://www.mercurynews.com/

Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2022  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.       