Spreading the Word

Futuristic Heavy
By GEORGE L. NITTI
Intercity Towing in Albuquerque, N.M., specializes in heavy duty towing, with five heavy-duty trucks in its growing fleet.
"We've been towing for about seven years. Prior to that we did heavy-duty paint, body work and mechanical," said owner Chris Pollaro. He said that Intercity built its reputation on collision work.
"We got into the [towing] business when a tower from the area retired after 50 years in the business. He was doing heavy-duty work and we thought it would be a good opportunity for us to get in when he left. It's working out well."
For Pollaro, towing has proved a real winner, as he truly enjoys its challenges; he said towing is more fun than the body and mechanical work he used to do. Now he leaves that work to his brothers as he focuses in on towing.
"On a busy day, we can do maybe 12 calls for heavy-duty work and we'll travel as far as Colorado and Texas," he said. That's quite a distance from the center of the state where Albuquerque is located. On those long rides, it's great to have a truck like their 2012 Kenworth/Century 9055.
"I love the truck," said Pollaro. "It's powerful." And it's not easy to miss on the road, as its rich, simply presented graphics stand out. The name of the company is written in thick beveled vinyl lettering, and a metallic silver that spans the entire body of the Century. The words are written in a futuristic font, adding to the truck's imposing image.
"It's very clean," said Pollaro. "Mexico Fleet Design did the flames on the truck."
The "I" of Intercity is in the shape of an arrow with a hook shape just below, which barely envelops the letter. On the other side, just barely enveloping the letter "Y" is that same hook shape.
Pollaro said Albuquerque's crisscrossing I-25 and I-40 keep the company busy.
