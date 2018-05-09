The Week's Features
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing
Spreading the Word

By George L. Nitti

As the Move Over campaign raises awareness to the law itself, more designs on tow trucks are helping to bring home the message.

In Eugene, Oregon, T&M Towing and Hazmat Inc. is doing a great job getting the word out. Their recently designed, custom-painted 2012 Freightliner/Jerr-Dan 22' XLD Sharp deck is a tribute to this cause.

Executed by airbrush artist Ed Hubbs, the brilliant design includes images of the Spirit Ride's ceremonial casket, several life-like images of the American bald eagle, the Towman Monument, and a beautifully rendered American flag with a yellow hook as seen at the International Towing Museum.

The Spirit ceremonial casket airbrushed on the sides of the unit is a centerpiece. As the Spirit Ride traverses the country, the casket symbolizes first responders who have fallen in the line of duty. It is estimated that by the end of 2018, the casket will have been relayed in 300 cities, involving processions of 10,000 tow trucks, fire trucks, EMS and police vehicles.

When the Spirit ceremonial casket was brought out at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore two years ago, it resonated with T&M owner Tim Baumgartner, who already has dedicated several tow trucks to the Move Over laws.

"I thought that the casket was a great idea," Baumgartner said. "That's what catches people's eyes. It takes all of the imagination out of it. You have to deal with stupid going down the road. Even stupid people know what a casket is."

Baumgartner prepared this unit for the American Towman ShowPlace-Las Vegas in May. He made sure to include the casket and other imagery, which was deftly executed by Hubbs.

"The eagles on this unit are looking over and protecting the casket," Hubbs said. "I also added them because I don't like empty spaces. I've been painting eagles since I was 16 years old.

"There is so much meaning behind everything Baumgartner does," he added.

The wording on the back of the unit reinforces Move Over, adding impact with the words "Rest in Peace: We Will Carry the Chains from Here."

