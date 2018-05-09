Spreading the Word

Don't Miss It!

Facilitated by Ron Myers of the Police Towers of America, the Police Towers Conference will feature discussion and strategies for increasing your town's regulated rates. The Conference will also cover ways to cultivate a strong relationship with the town and the police department. Attendees will be given the updated National Rotation Standard and a template for a proposal to your town. This Conference will take place during Tow Expo-Dallas, August 16-18 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.