Pizzazz Inside and Out

Don't Miss It!

We spend thousands of dollars every year on driver training, trucks radios and cameras; but when did we really look at our training for our dispatch? If your people don’t know how to turn your leads into clients you are wasting your money. Join Mike Porter of Speed’s Towing as he shows attendees a 10-step process that will train your dispatch to be inside sales people … and turn your dispatch into a profit center. His “Make Your Dispatch a Profit Center” seminar will be presented during Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 9-11 at the South Point Hotel & Casino.