Pizzazz Inside and Out
By George L. Nitti
Spencer Parent, owner of Laurel City Towing & Recovery of Winsted, Connecticut, entered the company's 2017 Ford F-550/Chevron 408T in the American Wrecker Pageant during the 2017 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Maryland, after getting a great following on his social media pages.
"I had gotten a lot of feedback on Instagram and Facebook," Parent said, "and the truck blew up nationwide as we attracted a lot of followers. I thought it would be a great experience to enter it in the contest."
The unit, which placed third in the 2017 Light-Duty class, certainly is a head-turner with its sharp graphics and eye-catching colors.
"What I like about it is that it is professional, clean and not overdone. The colors flow nicely," Parent said.
The full-bodied wrap, executed by Sign 32 Graphics, is made up of several cool colors in royal blue, silver, white and a lighter blue. The American Flag cascades from the front side, reaching as far back as the toolbox.
"I went for a design dedicated to our veterans," Parent said. "What better than the American Flag?"
The company name stands out on the unit's side in reflective lettering, cutting diagonally across the doors. The company name boldly pops out in modern typeface.
"Winsted is known for the Laurel Flower, so there are a lot of names in the town named after our state flower," said Parent.
The unit's pizzazz isn't just restricted to the graphics. The truck itself is fully loaded with touch-screen navigation, Bluetooth, heated/air-cooled seats, all-leather interior, strobes in grilles, hydraulic spades, dual 9000-lbs. winches, wireless control and air back suspension.
"The air back suspension keeps the truck from squatting," Parent said. "If the load is too heavy, it will squat down. That feature enables us to do heavier loads and medium-duty towing.
"It's a Lariat model, which is the luxury model," Parent said. "I figured why not have it wrapped up nice?"
During the AT Expo, spectators were impressed too, taking plenty of pictures.
"I'm glad I entered," Parent said. "It's important for me to get some recognition amongst a lot of big professional companies. You also meet a lot of great people. It's a brotherhood."Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!