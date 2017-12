Pizzazz Inside and Out

Flawless Wrap Job at Big Boys

With the purchase of a tow truck, the opportunity for artistic excellence is potentially in the making. That was the case when Big Boys Towing and Recovery in Eureka, Mo., purchased their 2013 Freightliner with a 16-ton Century 3212 integrated wrecker."This truck had the space, giving us more 'canvas' to work with," said Big Boys' owner, Dan Wojcikowski.Drawing on the talents of John and Joe Duever of Vinyl Images, they went to work coming up with a design incorporating the American Flag and their unique logo. The result: a flawless wrap that is eye candy for all."When we first bought the truck it was completely red," said Wojcikowski. "Now you can't see any red, as the amazing work done by Vinyl Images included doing all of the jambs and taking off the doors in order to execute the design."Two elements particularly stand out. First, the American Flag, as it is blown up in size with the stars and stripes draped across the front and back end. It's artistically rendered almost as an etching.The other element that stands out is the company logo, written in large yellow letters with a black background. The arrangement of the name Big Boys is particularly noteworthy, as part of the name is written on a slant while being pulled up by a tow chain.You will also find their logo on the roof of the unit."During many recoveries there is a helicopter at the scene," Wojcikowski said. "It's free TV time for us when they are recording an accident. It also lets people see that we are out there."The name Big Boys, which has been in business for five years, was named after the two owners who are big guys themselves. They were throwing names against the wall, looking for one to stick."When we hit upon Big Boys," said Wojcikowski, "I knew we had the right name for our company."Brag @ TIW!Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com . You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!