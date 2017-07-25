Feel Good, Kid-Inspired Truck

The Week's Features
Retaining Customers
Strategies and ideas to remain top-of-mind to customers
Grain Truck Stuck
Three-day recovery called for the best of recovery strategies
Boom Short-Circuits Event
A tow boom shuts down Junction City, Oregon, event
New Cleaner from Oil Eater
Product dissolves grease on multiple tools and surfaces
Agent Discusses Dangers of Repo Work
He's been stabbed, shoved and chased by a dog
Learn the importance of a total web presence and an optimized website, while attracting customers that trust you. Don Archer of The Tow Academy will provide information to measure your ROI of social media so you know that it's working. Learn how data mining is the roadmap to new customers and how to make it to Page One of Google and other search engines without blogging. His seminar, Search Engine Optimization, will be presented at Tow Expo Dallas, August 17-19 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.

American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingJuly 19 - July 25, 2017

The Airbrush Touch

0 0c2d7By George L. Nitti

John Riccio, owner of Max Custom Truck Lettering in Huntington, N.Y., has been putting his personal touch on tow trucks since 1970, with his airbrushing and custom paint skills.

"I'm holding out and don't want to do wraps at this stage in my life," Riccio said. "Vinyl is tough on the body. I have fun painting. It's therapeutic."

It's his customers who keep him in business, those who don't want "a clean sheet of vinyl" to wash and wax; but would rather have the "real deal."

"People really appreciate good custom work."

Tip Top Autobody, located in New Hyde, is one such recipient who has maintained their loyalty to Riccio. They used him to airbrush flames on their units including their newest one, a 2015 Kenworth T370/Jerr-Dan 25-ton wrecker.

According to owner Pat Fanning, Riccio's work is well known in the area.

"He's always painted flames for us," said Fanning. "I've liked the look of motorcycle flames, and went with his design on our trucks. To me, wraps are not as classy. Airbrushing gives it more of an authentic look."

The orange-infused flames at the front of the truck flow along the Jerr-Dan body's bright red background.

"I really like the new aluminum body of the Jerr-Dan. They have come a long way," Fanning said. "They are well-built and don't give you the corrosion problem, and you can easily transfer the body to another truck."

The name of the company, Tip Top, is airbrushed large in a clean, modern style with a complementary color scheme of chrome-silver accentuated with a blue shadow. Just under the company name is "Autobody."

Fanning said, "Although we have five tow trucks, our primary business is auto body and we wanted to advertise that."

At the back of the unit is white pinstriping, adding that special personal touch from Riccio.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
hd-illus

Feel Good, Kid-Inspired Truck

0-16266022 1218802044840997 3502798710257193832 n copy bbed3By George L. Nitti

It was around the year 2000 when Ace Wrecker Service of Orlando, Florida, created their first kid-themed tow truck that became part of a convoy for the Special Olympics.

Last year, the late owner Robert "Robbie" Faulk decided to reprise a similar theme with their 2017 Peterbilt/Century 9055, turning to JD Wilson Signs, also of Orlando, to help them with the design.

According to Ace manager Joe Reek, "Robbie loved kids," while JD Wilson owner Kenneth Wilson said that "Robbie came to them looking to do something for kids, something that was colorful."

The truck is an eye-catcher, one that will surely help you feel good on any day.

The original and unique design builds on several kid-friendly elements to convey a child's world. One of those elements is a staple of their experience: colored crayons, which are found all over the side of the unit, complementing the all-black backdrop.

Although he did not have children of his own, Faulk had many nephews and nieces whom he loved, immortalizing them by inscribing each of their names within the many crayons that adorn the unit.

Several other kid-friendly elements are also prominent.

Building blocks are found on several areas of the wrecker, a bright sunshine on each side of the cab greets us with a warm, friendly kid smile, and handprints of kids help to solidify the theme.

Bringing this playful design together is the large hand lettering that states "Kid Stuff" which pops out in neon colors, while the phone and company name also are written with a kid-friendly focus.

Other elements of interest include words on the boom that state "Daddy's hands," and above the side door "Grandpa's truck." A handful of cards on the hood, all aces, also help with the company's branding.

"The kids love this truck," Reek said. "We bring it to schools and showcase it on special occasions in area events."

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
