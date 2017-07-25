Feel Good, Kid-Inspired Truck

By George L. NittiIt was around the year 2000 when Ace Wrecker Service of Orlando, Florida, created their first kid-themed tow truck that became part of a convoy for the Special Olympics.Last year, the late owner Robert "Robbie" Faulk decided to reprise a similar theme with their 2017 Peterbilt/Century 9055, turning to JD Wilson Signs, also of Orlando, to help them with the design.According to Ace manager Joe Reek, "Robbie loved kids," while JD Wilson owner Kenneth Wilson said that "Robbie came to them looking to do something for kids, something that was colorful."The truck is an eye-catcher, one that will surely help you feel good on any day.The original and unique design builds on several kid-friendly elements to convey a child's world. One of those elements is a staple of their experience: colored crayons, which are found all over the side of the unit, complementing the all-black backdrop.Although he did not have children of his own, Faulk had many nephews and nieces whom he loved, immortalizing them by inscribing each of their names within the many crayons that adorn the unit.Several other kid-friendly elements are also prominent.Building blocks are found on several areas of the wrecker, a bright sunshine on each side of the cab greets us with a warm, friendly kid smile, and handprints of kids help to solidify the theme.Bringing this playful design together is the large hand lettering that states "Kid Stuff" which pops out in neon colors, while the phone and company name also are written with a kid-friendly focus.Other elements of interest include words on the boom that state "Daddy's hands," and above the side door "Grandpa's truck." A handful of cards on the hood, all aces, also help with the company's branding."The kids love this truck," Reek said. "We bring it to schools and showcase it on special occasions in area events."Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!