Creating a "Legacy"
By George L. Nitti
One of the challenges of any tow company that wants to leave a lasting imprint on their customers is ensuring that their name can be seen clearly and remembered easily. For NT&R, they solved that issue by shortening their name, using the acronym NT&R, which stands for Nashville Towing & Recovery.
The name is written large on the side of their unit, called "The Legacy," a 2006 Kenworth T800 with a 9055 Century, in bright orange reflective lettering against an all-white background.
Owner Darrell Greer said, "You can see it across the interstate. It's short and easy and now half of our customers know us as NT&R."
As for the truck's colors, Greer said, "Orange and white are the school colors for the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and that was part of our thinking when we decided to go with those colors."
On the sidewinder portion of the unit, which adds another 2 winches and 2 outriggers to the 50 ton wrecker's capability, the company further displays their school spirit. The words 'GOVOLS,' are written vertically, standing for the University of Tennessee Volunteers, a name picked up by the university's athletic program and football team for the state's volunteer efforts during the War of 1812 and the Mexican-American War.
Helping to make this truck even more memorable are the religious symbols bearing the Holy Cross. Above the side doors and on the 850 sidewinder, those religious symbols come into clear focus, making their impact felt. Words surrounding one of the crosses states 'Take Time for Jesus. He took time for us.' Also on the front grill is a stunning metal cross.
Greer said, "Why not give Christ the courtesy he deserves? He spent time for us on the cross. We get a lot of positive comments and thumbs up from drivers who see our trucks. Where we are, in the Bible Belt, there are as many churches as gas stations."
As the home of country music, one of the benefits of towing in the fast growing Nashville environs is that Greer has had the opportunity to have towed the buses of some of the legendary country music stars such as Waylon Jennings, Conway Twitty, the Oakridge Boys, Johnny Cash and one of his favorites, John Anderson.
He said, "Who wants to have their music bus towed? But it has put me into contact with some of the big names in country music."
And there you have it. Creating a "legacy" one day at a time.