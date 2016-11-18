Creating a "Legacy"

The Week's Features
Order Captain Makes L.A. Times
John Boucher's induction into the Towman Order highlighted
Personal Property Webinar from VTS
Two legal experts will share how not to run afoul of CPFB
The Star Car Earns Its Name
Dump truck recovered from narrow, uphill-downhill roadside
Flames and Broken Chains
Unit stands out on California roads
Aussie Rimshine for Wheel Maintenance
Product offers polishing and maintenance with little downtime
Events
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 18-20, 2016
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 10-12, 2017
Tow Expo Dallas
Dallas, TX.
August 17-19, 2017
A great lineup of conferences are on tap for Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 10-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino. Five conferences will be presented with a slightly different format from years past. As many past attendees have requested, longer seminar sessions will be presented within the following conferences: Cost Control, "The Future," Management and Rotator. In addition, there will be a Presidents Conference that will comprise of presidents and leaders of the many state towing associations in the industry. Registration information for Tow Industry Week, which will also feature the American Towman ShowPlace, can be found at atshowplace.com. Stay tuned for future develpments on the Tow Industry Week conferences.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingDecember 28 - January 03, 2017

'Less Is More'

0 35976By George L. Nitti

Last year, when Jason Banis of Banis Towing spotted a 2015 Peterbilt with a Century 7035 on display at the American Towman Expo in Baltimore, it was love at first sight.

"I saw it in Baltimore and fell in love with it," said Banis. "With my Dad's go-ahead, we ended up purchasing it."

It was the San Antonio, Texas, company's first heavy-duty acquisition, coming to the realization that it was a must if they were going to fulfill the opportunities they were getting for such work.

"We were getting a lot of calls for the heavy-duty stuff, but were outsourcing it all to our friends and competitors in the area," said Banis. "Now, we are able to help them out. It has really enhanced our company tremendously."

Banis noted that the unit has logged over 50,000 miles since March of this year.

Adding to the truck are its stellar graphics.

"On this truck I used Dendy Hill Graphics of Chattanooga, Tennessee," Banis said. "I sent them some pics and told them to come up with something unique."

After receiving three different color proofs for the same truck, Banis got his buddies at Facebook to tell him what they liked best.

"They loved the lime green with the viper blue background, which has a silvery metallic in it."

The result was an eye-catching unit that won best tandem-axle at the Tow Expo Int'l in San Antonio in 2015.

Other elements that help this truck stand out are two winding streaks across each side of the body of the unit, placed proportionally to one another, and the yellow accent atop the company name that merely states, "Towing" in a scripted font.

"The graphics don't have to be decked out," Banis said. "Less is more. I've done some stuff that was wild and it just didn't have the same feeling this truck has. Now we are changing all of the colors of our trucks."

hd-illus

Creating a "Legacy"

0fghjkl a8576By George L. Nitti

One of the challenges of any tow company that wants to leave a lasting imprint on their customers is ensuring that their name can be seen clearly and remembered easily. For NT&R, they solved that issue by shortening their name, using the acronym NT&R, which stands for Nashville Towing & Recovery.

The name is written large on the side of their unit, called "The Legacy," a 2006 Kenworth T800 with a 9055 Century, in bright orange reflective lettering against an all-white background.

Owner Darrell Greer said, "You can see it across the interstate. It's short and easy and now half of our customers know us as NT&R."

As for the truck's colors, Greer said, "Orange and white are the school colors for the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and that was part of our thinking when we decided to go with those colors."

On the sidewinder portion of the unit, which adds another 2 winches and 2 outriggers to the 50 ton wrecker's capability, the company further displays their school spirit. The words 'GOVOLS,' are written vertically, standing for the University of Tennessee Volunteers, a name picked up by the university's athletic program and football team for the state's volunteer efforts during the War of 1812 and the Mexican-American War.

Helping to make this truck even more memorable are the religious symbols bearing the Holy Cross. Above the side doors and on the 850 sidewinder, those religious symbols come into clear focus, making their impact felt. Words surrounding one of the crosses states 'Take Time for Jesus. He took time for us.' Also on the front grill is a stunning metal cross.

Greer said, "Why not give Christ the courtesy he deserves? He spent time for us on the cross. We get a lot of positive comments and thumbs up from drivers who see our trucks. Where we are, in the Bible Belt, there are as many churches as gas stations."

As the home of country music, one of the benefits of towing in the fast growing Nashville environs is that Greer has had the opportunity to have towed the buses of some of the legendary country music stars such as Waylon Jennings, Conway Twitty, the Oakridge Boys, Johnny Cash and one of his favorites, John Anderson.

He said, "Who wants to have their music bus towed? But it has put me into contact with some of the big names in country music."

And there you have it. Creating a "legacy" one day at a time.

Contact Us

WreckMaster President Justin Cruse said that the WreckMaster Convention will bring together towers from all over North America to provide a unique and beneficial opportunity to broaden knowledge.
