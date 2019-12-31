Pile-up Clean-up in PA

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family
Pile-up Clean-up in PABy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Robert “Bob” Bressler assumed ownership of Bressler Brothers Garage in 1983 from original owners Norman and Martha Bressler. Still family-owned and operated, Bob continues to run the business while his children, David and Amanda, manage daily operations.
On December 18, 2019 at approximately 1:30 PM, a quick-moving, heavy snow squall moved through the Union County, Pennsylvania, area. The snow squall dropped visibility to zero and turned the road surface to ice.
This resulted in a chain reaction pile-up, involving 61 vehicles, 33 of which were tractor-trailers. Drivers came across whiteout conditions while traveling on I-80 westbound between Loganton and Milton. The deadly pile-up shut down I-80 in Union County, injuring more than 30 people. Two victims died from injuries.
The Pennsylvania State Police called Bressler’s Garage in Loganton to respond to the horrific multiple vehicle accident. They requested that they respond with all available personnel and equipment.
Once on scene, the police directed Bressler’s Garage to take control of the recovery and removal of all vehicles from the scene while simultaneously assisting with accident reconstruction and investigation efforts.
Bressler’s responded with an awesome fleet of equipment to handle this catastrophic mess including their 2013 Western Star 4900 with NRC 50/65 65-ton CSR (Composite Sliding Rotator) and a 2015 Western Star 4900 with NRC 50/65 65-ton CSR , both equipped with Will-Burt light towers. Two 2016 Western Star 4900's equipped with NRC 40/50 50-ton CSR's came along, as well.
Among the heavy-duties were their 2019 Peterbilt 389 with an NRC 40 40-ton CS (Composite Slider); a 2004 Peterbilt 379 with an NRC 45-ton slider; their 1997 International Paystar with an NRC 45-ton slider; a 2000 Kenworth W900 with an NRC Quickswap; and a 1998 Kenworth with an NRC Quickswap.
The rollbacks sent consisted of two 2019 Ford F650's with Chevron 21-foot beds; a 2018 Freightliner M2 with NRC 20TB carrier; and a 2011 Ford F750 with NRC 20TB carrier. A 2000 Kenworth T800 with a 2018 Landoll, 1998 Kenworth W900 with a 2002 Landoll along with numerous flat top trailer dollies – homemade, two Caterpillar skid steers with attachments, Kubota excavator, two Peterbilt roll off trucks, a Kenworth roll off truck and two Ford Super-Duty trucks with spill response trailers.
There were also three heavies and four rollbacks from another company that assisted.
Bob and Dave Bressler coordinated and directed the recovery and removal of casualties from the roadway. Eleven additional operators from Bressler’s Garage worked for 29-plus hours to recover and remove the casualties and get the interstate reopened. Assistance with removing the casualties was also provided by employees of Freedom Towing of Lewisburg, and Bailey’s Autobody from Allenwood. Northridge Group of Northumberland, provided hazmat remediation services.
“As noted,” said Dave, “an assortment of equipment was used to perform this job. Our four Western Star trucks equipped with NRC composite sliding rotators were the primary pieces of equipment used to untangle the mess.”
All operators worked together at the direction of Bob and Dave to separate the vehicles from the large entangled mess and move them to the shoulder of the roadway where they were prepared for towing and removal from the scene. Some of the vehicles were mangled so badly that they were set on trailers, rollbacks, and dollies to be removed. The casualties were transported to Bressler's Garage in Milton.
Much respect to Bressler’s Garage for the hard work they did in cleaning up I-80 after the massive pile-up. Amanda and Dawn Bressler kept the office running and answered the phone that rang nonstop while Bob, Dave and the rest of their crew put in over 29 hours straight at the scene.
Bob said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have suffered through this ordeal, the victims and families that were involved in that horrible crash and all the other first responders.”
Happy Holidays and Thanks!As I sit down to write this last Two Cents of not only the year but of the decade, I’d like to take time out to thank some very important people who have helped make 2019 a success for Tow Industry Week.
Starting off with our esteemed writers: Tow Illustrated Editor George L. Nitti; Tow Operations Editor Randall C. Resch; Tow Business Editor Brian J. Riker; and Wrecks + Recovery Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti. These guys do a great job of keeping the industry informed on the latest business practices, design trends and recovery strategies being employed today.
I also can’t forget the major contributions of ATTV Editor and Anchor Emily Oz, who lights up the screen with her tremendous stories and engaging personality. Of course, I also thank OMG National who handle ATTV technical production.
Helping me greatly were “My Fellas”: Managing Editor Brendan Dooley; Site Programming, Graphics & Video Manager Ryan Oser; and Content Manager Henri Calitri. Without these guys, Tow Industry Week doesn’t hit the towing public!
I thank Media Director William Burwell and Sales Department of Dennie Ortiz, Ellen Rosengart and Peggy Calabrese who keep the “blood flowing” for this online publication.
Lastly but certainly not least, allow me to thank you, our readers. Perhaps you passed along an encouraging word, expressed your enjoyment of an article via e-mail or even answered our Tow Boss Poll during the year. We salute each and every one of you—we couldn’t do it without you!
Here’s wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Joyous Kwanzaa and a prosperous and healthy 2020!
--Charles Duke
