Jackknifed & Crashed Between Bridges

Dogs Riding in Tow Trucks By Randall C. Resch



Recently, a YouTube video posted a dog riding atop a flatbed carrier’s deck as the carrier drove down the highway. It showed a medium-sized dog with a chain around its neck, seated forward on the driver’s side of the deck.



An outraged motorist filmed a short video of the action, shared it on Facebook and the resulting video went viral. All of the world’s animal lovers swooped in to complain to the tow company flooding their phones with rants and comments regarding the outrageous act.



It was reported that the person filming the action attempted to get the tow operator’s attention, but the tower continued to drive. The motorist got off the highway and found a police unit nearby and showed the video to the police.



Caught on Camera



In today’s world of animal activism and love for man’s best friend, that video showed where towers can put themselves into trouble with questionable actions. Regarding legality of driving with good ole’ Fifi in or on the back of the truck depends mostly on where you live. Only a handful of states have laws that expressly prohibit dogs from riding unrestrained in the back of pickup trucks. Most state laws that address the issue make it illegal to transport dogs on a public road in the back of an open bed vehicle.



For example, California’s Vehicle Code, Section 23117, states, “No person driving a motor vehicle shall transport any animal in the back of the vehicle in a space intended for any load on the vehicle on a highway unless the space is enclosed or has side and tail racks to a height of at least 46 inches extending vertically from the floor, the vehicle has installed means of preventing the animal from being discharged, or the animal is cross tethered to the vehicle, or is protected by a secured container or cage, in a manner which will prevent the animal from being thrown, falling, or jumping from the vehicle.



(b) This section does not apply to any of the following:



(1) The transportation of livestock.



(2) The transportation of a dog whose owner either owns or is employed by a ranching or farming operation who is traveling on a road in a rural area or who is traveling to and from a livestock auction.



(3) The transportation of a dog for purposes associated with ranching or farming.”

Also, in California, the highway patrol’s tow service agreement, Section 6, Subsection J, states, “Only tow truck personnel and equipment requested shall respond to a CHP call (e.g. tow truck driver bringing significant others, family members, friends, or pets, is not allowed.)”



The Rules



Many tow companies today don’t have written policies or procedures; without rules, how does a company guide the actions of its employees? In the case of the driver with the dog on the back of the carrier, a news segment alleged that the tower frequently allowed the dog to ride in his tow truck. That being the case, it’s easy to assume that the company may have allowed the driver to bring his dog along.



This is one of those areas to be included in the company’s Employee Handbook: No Dogs. In this instance, if the employee was dismissed and no written policy was in place, an administrative judge may not uphold a justifiable firing.



When it comes to animals and public sentiment, the better choice suggests that Fifi should stay back at the shop or at home. In each case, it’s safe to say that Fifi was not a seeing-eye dog or an ADA assistance animal. Bringing a dog on the job can only lead to other claims of an aggressive animal. I firmly believe that leaving them behind is a prudent decision.



Why Laws Alone Will Not Protect Us By Brian J. Riker



During the American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City last week, I again had opportunity to present my defensive driving for the tow operator seminar and was honored to have two leading industry instructors sit in as well. The three of us took a few moments afterwards to discuss what I presented, their impression of the program and any suggested improvements.



Neither colleague had many criticisms; although they did have some excellent suggestions for alternate content that will be included in next year’s seminar. What struck all three of us was how few drivers on the road today have had any formal driver’s education and how many put the task of actually operating the vehicle second or even third to other tasks.



This discussion reminded me of many close calls I have had that may have ended in tragedy if not for my attention to the task at hand. During a recent 800-mile road trip, I counted more than a dozen times that motorists failed to slow down or move over when they could—and this count included one tow truck and two vehicles displaying volunteer firefighter identification.



From the vantage point of the large commercial vehicle I was driving, I could see into most of the other vehicles on the road. This allowed me to see hundreds of people doing a variety of tasks other than driving, including one vehicle with a man typing on a laptop computer while passing me at 70-plus mph. He wasn’t a police officer or other official, rather a sales representative in a nationally branded company vehicle.



Even the “professional” drivers, those operating large commercial vehicles, were not focused on driving. Within mere minutes of each other, I had two tractor-trailer drivers cross into my lane as I was overtaking them on the left. Both had cellphones in their hands, which could result in a fine as high as $2,750 to the driver and $11,000 to the trucking company!



Absolutely insane, and proof positive that stiffer penalties for violations does nothing to deter most people. For commercial driver license holders, this is a serious traffic offense: one that can lead to a suspension of your CDL! Penalties don’t get much higher than one that will take away your livelihood; yet I counted no less than two dozen truckers during my trip texting while driving.



So what do we do to protect ourselves? While nothing is foolproof, we must always be alert and assume that the other motorists do not see us.



Constant scanning of your surroundings, alternating your eyes from side to side as well as near and far, the farther in front the better.



Current best practices say to maintain at least a four-second following distance. I say this is not nearly enough in a tow truck or carrier. Seven seconds builds in a nice cushion for extra reaction time as well for times we’re not paying attention ourselves.



Avoid the pack. Manage the space around your vehicle by adjusting your speed to avoid having another vehicle directly alongside you when possible. This will give you the maximum options for avoiding a crash when the unexpected happens on the highway.



When working outside of our vehicle we need to always have an eye on traffic and be ready to take cover instantly. There has been a recent discussion in the industry about the benefits of using barrier trucks, also known as blockers or crash attenuators. However, not every state allows for towers to set up temporary traffic control. If your state does allow for deployment of TTC measures, I strongly recommend you investigate how to adopt this strategy.



It could be a lifesaver.



