Jackknifed & Crashed Between Bridges

In the world of towing, the name James “Jamie” H. Dougherty Jr. is synonymous with heavy recovery. Dougherty, the president/CEO of Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was born to be a tower. Jane Dougherty, Jamie's mother and the “Jane” in Janeway Towing, said he ate, slept and dreamt tow trucks since he was three years old.
On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, Janeway was dispatched by the Pennsylvania State Police to I-476 northbound in West Conshohocken for a truck over the embankment.
"We were dispatched for a tractor-trailer that had jackknifed and crashed through the guardrail,” Dougherty said, “going down through the infield down a steep embankment between the northbound and southbound bridges.”
Dougherty, the recovery supervisor, responded along with lowboy operator and recovery specialist Rick Royles, and operators Joe Rudnick, Brian Bowe, Matt Cherry, John Fugelo and Alan Vanderslice. Their equipment included a Century 1075 75-ton rotator, a Kenworth/Talbert lowboy trailer, a Century 20 Series heavy-haul industrial carrier, a Vulcan V-100 XP-850 heavy-duty wrecker, a Vulcan V-30 medium-duty wrecker, a Century 12 Series LCG flatbed, Ford/Zips recovery support unit and a JLG Telehandler.
Once he arrived, Dougherty consulted with the trooper on scene. They decided to wait until the bulk of the rush hour traffic was finished and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation arrived on scene for traffic control and lane closures.
The recovery began during the night by mitigating the fuel and oil spills where the truck had landed. The damaged guardrail and posts were removed in case a heavy-duty wrecker had to be positioned for the recovery.
The Century 1075 75-ton rotator was positioned and set up first with spreader bars, and the trailer was rigged with straps for the lift. It was lifted vertically from its resting position over the bridge onto the roadway. Once the trailer was up, it was unhooked from the rotator, hooked to the Vulcan V-30 and towed to Janeway’s yard for storage.
“The clean-up of debris was daunting because of the severe damage to the tractor,” said Jamie. “Parts and pieces were everywhere. The rear axle was partially ripped out of the truck.”
As part of the cleanup, the crew placed all debris into the bags and lifted them from the scene onto an awaiting Century 12 Series LCG flatbed. The rear housing was then lifted and placed onto the flatbed.
The crew then rigged the mangled tractor for lifting. Once the tractor was rigged, it was lifted up over the bridge and set onto the awaiting Talbert lowboy trailer for transport.
All units were unloaded and placed into storage back at Janeway.
Bill's Service of Stamford Inc. has been serving Stamford, Conn., and the southern Connecticut region for more than 50 years. The company is currently run by father Bill Parker Jr. and sons Jimmy and Billy III. Bill’s grandfather started the towing business in 1950.
At around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2016, Connecticut Transit and the Greenwich Police both called Bill’s to respond to a bus that had crashed due to the winter storm that blasted the northeast.
Jimmy responded with his 2012 Peterbilt/Century 60-ton rotator and Billy in his 2016 Ford F-550/Chevron 408 with hydraulic stiff legs. Operator Tom “Spider” Oxer was also on hand to help with the rigging.
When they arrived, they found the bus resting on its belly about midway with the backend hanging over a rock wall and broken utility poles leaning up against it.
“Narrow and cramped streets are everywhere in our area,” Billy said, “and this incident happened on one of them. This is a very steep road that we call ‘Driveshaft Hill.’ With the storm and slippery road conditions, the bus crashed into several utility poles and slid up and onto a rock wall with a 40-foot drop on the other side.”
They had to wait for the power company to cut power to the dangling lines of the snapped poles before they could start. Jimmy backed the rotator down the narrow street and staged its back end on the driver’s side of the bus to perform the lift. Billy backed the Chevron to the nose of the bus to pull.
Once the lines were safe to work around and no longer live, they got busy rigging. Two lines from the Chevron were run through snatch blocks attached to the tow hooks of the bus. A recovery strap was cradled around the bus near the rear wheels. Jimmy boomed out over the bus and he lifted to clear it using his remote.
Once the bus was up off the wall, Billy pulled it forward. As the brothers worked in tandem the bus was set back onto the road.
“Because of the narrow streets I had to drag the bus a few blocks with the Chevron before we could hook it to the rotator for towing,” Billy said. “Jimmy hooked it to the rotator and towed it to the Connecticut Transit yard. We hooked to the bus at 9 a.m. and were back in our yard by 11:30 a.m. We would have been done sooner, but had to wait for the electric company to shut off the power.”
This was just one of many jobs they were dealing with over the past few days, and they are always on their game when it comes to the business of towing and recovery.
(Ed. Note—This article originally appeared in the Jan. 27, 2016 edition of
Tow Industry Week.)Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
(This week, Jim Sorrenti continues the story of a car that crashed into the second story of a building in Toms River, New Jersey. We pick up the story where everyone has been ordered out of the structure by fire and rescue supervisors except for Accurate Towing Service.—Ed.)
As he stood on the top floor of a structurally compromised building, Thomas “Tom” James Makuch Jr., owner of Accurate Towing Service, found himself staring at an overturned Porsche Boxter in front of a huge hole in the building. He was standing in a pool of blood with the possibility of the building’s roof collapsing, while being watched by video cameras, live news station feeds from all the surrounding states, multiple police, fire and rescue agencies and personnel.
“It was a defining moment in my 25-plus year career as a TRAA Level 3 Recovery and Incident Management Recovery Supervisor. ... There was tremendous PRESSURE!” Makuch related.
They extended the boom of the Jerr-Dan 50-ton up and out into the building over the Porsche. As space was confined, there was very little room for error; the head of the boom was virtually touching the ceiling of the room. They connected the two heavy-duty hooks and cables to the chains to the rigging on the Porsche.
“I was in constant communication by radio with (wrecker/crane operator) Alex (Mace) down in the parking lot at the controls of our Jerr-Dan 50-ton,” Makuch said. “I moved both cables slowly and cautiously as the weight from the vehicle was being raised. I could feel the floor start to move beneath my feet as the 3,000-pound car was lifted. Because of the flexing of the building, parts of the ceiling started to fall from the roof structure.
“At that point we stopped again,” Makuch said.
While utilizing the heavy-duty wrecker’s hydraulics, Accurate decided to boom in and bring the rear of the car towards the front of the building simultaneously by using the cable from the left side winching in and bring the front of the car winching out. They used that technique several times to exit the car out the front of the building and bring it down.
“We then used the hydraulic underreach as the car came forward out of the building to apply pressure to the car,” Makuch said. “Using the winches, we manipulated the car around, letting the back hang down further (while) lifting the front up higher, causing the car to almost stand up straight vertical position; while repeatedly booming in several more times to bring the car out of the building completely while using pry bars to pry the front bumper out of the studs of the adjoining room wall.”
Makuch then directed the wrecker operator and the crew members to pull the truck forward approximately 10 feet. At that point, crew members and the heavy recovery operator were instructed to level off the car using the winches once the vehicle was level the vehicle was slowly lowered to the ground.
At the request of the Crime Scene Investigators, the vehicle was placed on its roof in order to take pictures of the car’s underbody to document damages for continued investigation. Accurate Towing was then instructed to overturn and upright the vehicle once CSI finished. Crew members rigged the car using chains around the undercarriage to perform a reverse roll.
“We performed the reverse roll putting the car back to the right-side-up position,” Makuch said. “Crew members began to work on the ground floor picking up building debris and other various debris by moving them all into piles. We carefully swept the parking lot free from debris—wood, nails, sharp objects—to prevent any flat tires on any of our or rescue team, trucks and rigs, in addition to the safety of all emergency crew members.
“Crew members also retrieved and recovered dislodged various parts of the vehicle such as tires, convertible top, bumpers, mirrors, all various etc., throughout the perimeter of the crash scene which spanned from Hooper Avenue, into adjacent woods and building.”
Accurate Towing Service noticed the car started to leak gasoline and oil from the engine and the front bay where the fuel tank sits. Acting quickly, crew members and recovery operators spread absorbent onto the areas to contain a potential hazmat situation.
They were then instructed to load the car up on one of the flatbeds. Crew members lifted the car onto the deck of a red car carrier vehicle was then chained down and taken back to their storage facility. Two other flatbeds were used to load all the vehicle parts and debris that was scattered in piles around the crash site. They were tied down using straps to prevent falling debris while in transport. All parts and debris were transported back to Accurate’s yard to be stored.
