Second Story Job in Jersey, Pt. 2

By Randall C. ReschThere’s repeated banter over whether or not tow operators are first responders.I don’t know if this is a generational thing, but I’ve worked this industry for better than 50 years, representing that towmen weren’t even remotely considered anything other than “just a tow truck driver” until early 2004, when the Cumberland Valley (PA) Volunteer Firefighters Association, thought to formalize on-highway response.In Traffic Incident Management training, there’s a prevailing thought that tow trucks and tow operators are indeed “first responders.”To mention that tow operators are first responders has led to a multitude of questionable driving behaviors and mentalities where towers often respond in a manner that authorized emergency workers such as law enforcement, paramedics and firefighters do.Do Your HomeworkTo be considered an “authorized emergency vehicle,” legislation must be written that allows it. Just because tow trucks respond to traffic accidents doesn’t make us authorized emergency vehicles. For example, California Vehicle Code’s Section 165 states;“An authorized emergency vehicle is: ... (e) Any vehicle owned or operated by any department or agency of the United States government when the vehicle is used in responding to emergency fire, ambulance, or lifesaving calls or is actively engaged in law enforcement work.”The section closely defines that special wording of “tow truck” or “wrecker” is clearly missing from the section’s narrative. California’s tow trucks aren’t emergency vehicles and don’t have the same response capabilities due to lack of specialty lighting, sirens and, most importantly, applicable training. Like most states, California has no legislation authorizing tow trucks to respond Code 3 in an emergency-like manner.Some states, like Missouri, tow trucks are allowed to operate red and blue lights as well as sirens. However, they’re supposed to use red, blues, and sirens only when responding to requests from law enforcement. In other states, a tow truck responding with emergency amber lights is not an authorized emergency vehicle.If a state doesn’t have specific wording to define “authorized emergency lighting,” it’s not an emergency vehicle. The use of blue-colored lights is typically limited to law enforcement and where paramedic rigs and firefighting equipment are provided special consideration in an emergency response mode. As far as I know, there are no formal, high-speed driving courses to formally train tow operators in emergency tow truck response. In most states there is no current legislation that authorizes emergency response to tow operators.What’s That Mean?As an instructor teaching tow operator response and safety protocol across the United States, my best advice is know what your state laws mandate in response to your tow truck being considered an authorized emergency vehicle. There’s huge liability in emergency vehicle operations. Be fully aware.A 30-year career firefighter and fire instructor defined the topic of tow trucks as first-responders best by commenting, “A tow truck could legally be considered anything your state legislature or other lawmaking body decides it is. If you can get a bill approved that classifies the truck as an emergency vehicle, then legally it is one. If you get a bill passed that classifies it as a submarine, then legally it is one. Laws are funny that way.”The towing and recovery industry as a whole lacks solid written defined laws that make us first responders in the title’s true sense.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

By Randall C. ReschI seldom get my old man cohonies in a twist over something presented on Facebook or online industry forums, but I encountered a Facebook post berating tow operator professionalism, competency and industry knowledge, based on someone's perceived misuse of the common word, "cable."The post said in part that, "Many people within our industry, as well as outside the towing industry, are referencing the wrong terminology when referring to the 'tow line' ... 'recovery line,' adding, "In towing there is no 'cable.' "With all the horror in the world … does it really matter?But I took offense with the poster's last sentence that directed negativity towards towers: "The misuse of the towing terminology may seem like no big deal except for those dedicated towing professionals who take their job to the career level."A snippet of history: Cable was invented by the German mining engineer, Wilhelm Albert, between 1831 and 1834 for its use in mining the Harz Mountains, in Lower Saxony, Germany. It was rapidly accepted, as it proved superior to ropes made of hemp or metal chain that had been used before. As its use became more common, it was referred to simply as "cable." In the next 180-plus years, the term "cable" was used as a common backbone to winching and recovery.It seems that an improper use of the time-worn towing term "cable" has been increasingly overthought when the word's intended meaning has worked throughout the entire time this industry's been around. I've had readers call and write to tell me that my reference to cable is incorrect and improper. To that, I instantly ponder the "chicken or the egg theory"—which came first?But answer me this: did "cable" ultimately morph into a more descriptive, legal or scientific determination?Making it familiar and simple for tow operators to refer to and retain is preferable. Getting the job done safely, efficiently and in a timely manner is the preferred end result, regardless as to how one refers to the process at hand.In my 50-some odd years in this industry, I've always referred it as "cable," both in the workplace and many times in a courtroom setting—and I've not been challenged. B/A Products, ZIPS AW Direct and other supplier catalogs refer to it the same and not as "recovery line."If you were to seat 50 tow operators in a room and ask them, "What equipment item would you use to attach a wrecker to a crashed vehicle that's 100 feet down an embankment and in a ditch?," chances are a greater percentage of respondents would reply, "cable."Is their answer incorrect?In the 1960s, the U.S. Navy initiated a training standard called the KISS principle, meaning "Keep It Simple, Stupid." It recognizes that people generally want things that are simple; easy to learn and use. I believe that the ability to speak in intrinsic terms is the sign of professionalism, industry knowledge and competency. KISS makes that reality.In reaching training objectives it's necessary for instructors and trainers to know their intended audience. In our industry, we're hands-on people; not necessarily academia. I'm confident that Ernest Holmes, Bill Jackson and other founding tow manufacturers weren't concerned that any single piece of towing or recovery equipment be referred to in its official, legal, formal, politically correct or scientific name.Wire rope and recovery line have been called "wires" and "cable" long before tow trucks were invented. When it comes to speaking the lingo of the trade, I believe it's acceptable for towers to use its not-so-formal meaning on a daily basis. Because tow operators and others refer to something in a different vernacular, that doesn't make them any less professional or less qualified.