Second Story Job in Jersey, Pt. 1

Second Story Job in Jersey, Pt. 1By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Thomas “Tom” James Makuch Jr. owns Accurate Towing Service based in Toms River, New Jersey, along with his wife, Cynthia. He started the company in 1987.
On the morning of Nov. 10, 2019, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a 2010 red Porsche Boxster convertible was traveling at a very high rate of speed. Its driver lost control, hit a center median and struck an embankment that launched it into the second-story office of a real estate agency.
The crash was discovered at approximately 6:30 a.m.
Though no one was inside the building at the time of the crash, the driver and his passenger, both in their early twenties, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency crews, including Accurate Towing Service, were dispatched to the scene. The emergency crews included the Toms River Police Department and other law enforcement, nearby fire departments and coordinators, EMS, investigators a rescue task force, the Ocean County Prosecutors office, building safety inspectors and all utility authorities.
The two occupants of the vehicle were still inside the car that was upside down, and had to be extricated.
Tom responded along with his daughter, ground safety supervisor Kaitlin Makuch Mace; her husband, wrecker/crane operator Alex Mace; and operators Robert Nelson, Mathew Kelly and Robert Walsh for rigging and recovery. They brought their 2017 Kenworth T880 with Jerr-Dan HDL1000 50-ton hydraulic crane wrecker; a 2016 Peterbilt 337/Century hydraulic wrecker; a 2019 Freightliner M2/Century Series 16 LCG; two 2017 Hino 258/Jerr-Dan 21.5’ flatbeds; and a Dodge Ram four-wheel-drive support unit.
“Upon arriving on scene,” Tom said, “we observed a red sports car upside down on the second story of the building. It was clear that the building and structure were not safe whatsoever. There was a gaping hole in the front of the building in addition to the corner source and the side of the building.
“The concern was with the sustained structural impact that there was little to no support for the remaining walls and there was the potential for the roof of the building to collapse at any moment with the weight of the vehicle resting in the second floor.”
Tom worked closely with the fire and rescue departments. The emergency crews rebuilt some makeshift support walls in the basement, main floor and the top floor. More support was needed to the structure as while at one point inside the crash scene, the front corner of the roof started to collapse. Fire department rescue workers added additional support beams from floor to ceiling to keep the ceiling and roof from collapsing.
Accurate’s crew had to work carefully around the bodies of the deceased victims until the coroner’s office came to retrieve the bodies.
“The recovery scene was very unsafe because the victims were hanging upside down in the car for a few hours, causing both victims to virtually bleed out; therefore there was excess blood spread thickly throughout the floor making it a slippery biohazard situation for all involved,” Tom said. “We tried to lay ceiling tiles over the blood-soaked area in addition to absorbent so we would minimize the danger and exposure to our crew members. The Porsche was heavily damaged and mangled in the crash, which made it difficult to try to identify safe points to chain and rig, and support the vehicle.
“We choked up on chains tightly because of the limited room we had to work with. One chain was around the rear suspension where it mounts to the engine cradle; the other chain we fed through the front cradle near the body mounts using Grade 100 1/2” chain. We located spots in the aluminum undercarriage and frame to safely support and rig the vehicle.”
The Silverton Fire Department and other rescue teams worked simultaneously on removing some of the brick facade on the front of the building to increase the entrance crash hole so there would be less impediment from the movement of the car when the extrication of the vehicle from the second story commenced.
Once rigged, the crew faced another challenge. When the Porsche had violently crashed through the building, the front end of the vehicle went through the wall of the next room and the aluminum bumper support was hung up on several wall studs in the bathroom. At this point fire and rescue teams stated that there was nothing else that could be done with the structure.
“We all knew what we were dealing with,” Tom said. “It was a VERY dangerous situation! Fire and rescue supervisors announced and yelled out to rescue teams, “EVERY ONE THAT DOES NOT WORK FOR ACCURATE TOWING SERVICE, EVACUATE THE BUILDING NOW!”
(To be continued next week.)
Whoa …I had to stop and rearrange the News Page of this edition of Tow Industry Week.
Three towman deaths reported on. One in a crash; one a freak accident; the third via illness.
Oh yes, another one has vanished.
I hate reporting on unfortunate news as such. But, taking me out of it, think about the families affected—especially with the holiday season rapidly approaching.
Four families who, at press time, will enter the holiday season not in happiness; but in sadness and stress. It’s a difficult thing to think about, report on—and live through, as I did last year.
For these families, we need to pray that peace comes to them in a special way, and—even as I write this—let’s pray that the towman who has gone missing in South Dakota turns up so that his family can approach the holiday season without the stress, worry and tears.
Next week is my favorite of all the holidays, Thanksgiving. May we all take time out and give thanks for all of the blessings that have been bestowed upon us. Remember and pray for the less fortunate.
May God bless us all.
--Charles Duke
