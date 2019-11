Second Story Job in Jersey, Pt. 1

Stay Current: DOT Number Bi-annual Updates Brian J. Riker



As a regulatory compliance specialist, I often field calls from towers and fleet owners that are caught off-guard by pending new regulations or other compliance obligations they may have missed.



One of the most often-forgotten compliance obligation is filing your bi-annual update with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Nearly every tower that operates within the United States is required to have a U.S. DOT number. To keep this number active and avoid the potential for fines of up to $10,000, motor carriers are required to file an updated MCS-150 form every two years.



This is a fairly simple update that anyone can do on their own; or, for convenience, they can use a third-party service provider to file for them.



Either way, this is a low- or no-cost filing requirement. Do not fall prey to the unscrupulous solicitations from service companies using scare tactics to convince you to spend hundreds of dollars to have them file on your behalf.



When this filing is due depends on your number. The last digit determines the month to file while the second to last digit determines if the filing is due in odd or even numbered years.



There are a few other times a motor carrier may need to file an updated MCS-150 form outside of the bi-annual update. These include if there is a change of ownership or address, if the motor carrier is no longer engaging in any interstate commerce or is out of business. Failure to make any of these updates, even the out of business notice, may result in civil penalties against the owner(s) of the motor carrier.



Not having or failure to display an active U.S. DOT number on commercial vehicles when required to do so may result in roadside enforcement actions including citations with fines up to $1,000 per occurrence. Some jurisdictions may even place a commercial vehicle out of service for failure to have and/or display a valid U.S. DOT number.



Your bi-annual update is also very important for filing the annual Unified Carrier Registration. The UCR system uses data on file with the FMCSA to determine how much your annual registration fee is. If the data is out of date, you may not be able to complete your UCR registration or may be charged a higher fee than appropriate based on your actual fleet size vs. reported fleet size.



On a side note, the UCR registration period for 2020 has been delayed indefinitely waiting on a final rulemaking by the FMCSA to establish the rates for 2020. The rates will be adjusted to give credit for a surplus of funds collected in previous years. Enforcement of UCR registration will be delayed for three months after the updated rates are published and the 2020 registration period opens.



Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

A Cable by Any Other Name By Randall C. Resch



I seldom get my old man cohonies in a twist over something presented on Facebook or online industry forums, but I encountered a Facebook post berating tow operator professionalism, competency and industry knowledge, based on someone’s perceived misuse of the common word, “cable.”



The post said in part that, “Many people within our industry, as well as outside the towing industry, are referencing the wrong terminology when referring to the ‘tow line’ ... ‘recovery line,’ adding, “In towing there is no ‘cable.’ ”



With all the horror in the world … does it really matter?



But I took offense with the poster’s last sentence that directed negativity towards towers: “The misuse of the towing terminology may seem like no big deal except for those dedicated towing professionals who take their job to the career level.”



Tomato/“To-mah-toe”



A snippet of history: Cable was invented by the German mining engineer, Wilhelm Albert, between 1831 and 1834 for its use in mining the Harz Mountains, in Lower Saxony, Germany. It was rapidly accepted, as it proved superior to ropes made of hemp or metal chain that had been used before. As its use became more common, it was referred to simply as “cable.” In the next 180-plus years, the term “cable” was used as a common backbone to winching and recovery.



It seems that an improper use of the time-worn towing term “cable” has been increasingly overthought when the word’s intended meaning has worked throughout the entire time this industry’s been around. I’ve had readers call and write to tell me that my reference to cable is incorrect and improper. To that, I instantly ponder the “chicken or the egg theory”—which came first?



But answer me this: did “cable” ultimately morph into a more descriptive, legal or scientific determination?



Making it familiar and simple for tow operators to refer to and retain is preferable. Getting the job done safely, efficiently and in a timely manner is the preferred end result, regardless as to how one refers to the process at hand.



In my 50-some odd years in this industry, I've always referred it as "cable,” both in the workplace and many times in a courtroom setting—and I've not been challenged. B/A Products, ZIPS AW Direct and other supplier catalogs refer to it the same and not as “recovery line.”



If you were to seat 50 tow operators in a room and ask them, “What equipment item would you use to attach a wrecker to a crashed vehicle that’s 100 feet down an embankment and in a ditch?,” chances are a greater percentage of respondents would reply, “cable.”



Is their answer incorrect?



KISS Me



In the 1960s, the U.S. Navy initiated a training standard called the KISS principle, meaning “Keep It Simple, Stupid.” It recognizes that people generally want things that are simple; easy to learn and use. I believe that the ability to speak in intrinsic terms is the sign of professionalism, industry knowledge and competency. KISS makes that reality.



In reaching training objectives it’s necessary for instructors and trainers to know their intended audience. In our industry, we’re hands-on people; not necessarily academia. I’m confident that Ernest Holmes, Bill Jackson and other founding tow manufacturers weren’t concerned that any single piece of towing or recovery equipment be referred to in its official, legal, formal, politically correct or scientific name.



Wire rope and recovery line have been called “wires” and “cable” long before tow trucks were invented. When it comes to speaking the lingo of the trade, I believe it’s acceptable for towers to use its not-so-formal meaning on a daily basis. Because tow operators and others refer to something in a different vernacular, that doesn’t make them any less professional or less qualified.



Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.