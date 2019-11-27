The Week's Features
A Cable by Any Other Name
It’s acceptable for towers to use its not-so-formal meaning
Towman Disappears in South Dakota
Wife hasn’t heard from towman husband since Nov. 9
Dump Stuck
Heavily laden tri-axle dump truck gets stuck in New Jersey
Lightweight Powertrain Expands Availability
Cummins new X12+Endurant powertrain is now available
Circle of Recovery
Company name is important, but so is key imagery
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing November 27 - December 03, 2019

Second Story Job in Jersey, Pt. 1

0 b2486By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Thomas “Tom” James Makuch Jr. owns Accurate Towing Service based in Toms River, New Jersey, along with his wife, Cynthia. He started the company in 1987.

On the morning of Nov. 10, 2019, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a 2010 red Porsche Boxster convertible was traveling at a very high rate of speed. Its driver lost control, hit a center median and struck an embankment that launched it into the second-story office of a real estate agency.

The crash was discovered at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Though no one was inside the building at the time of the crash, the driver and his passenger, both in their early twenties, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews, including Accurate Towing Service, were dispatched to the scene. The emergency crews included the Toms River Police Department and other law enforcement, nearby fire departments and coordinators, EMS, investigators a rescue task force, the Ocean County Prosecutors office, building safety inspectors and all utility authorities.

The two occupants of the vehicle were still inside the car that was upside down, and had to be extricated.

Tom responded along with his daughter, ground safety supervisor Kaitlin Makuch Mace; her husband, wrecker/crane operator Alex Mace; and operators Robert Nelson, Mathew Kelly and Robert Walsh for rigging and recovery. They brought their 2017 Kenworth T880 with Jerr-Dan HDL1000 50-ton hydraulic crane wrecker; a 2016 Peterbilt 337/Century hydraulic wrecker; a 2019 Freightliner M2/Century Series 16 LCG; two 2017 Hino 258/Jerr-Dan 21.5’ flatbeds; and a Dodge Ram four-wheel-drive support unit.

“Upon arriving on scene,” Tom said, “we observed a red sports car upside down on the second story of the building. It was clear that the building and structure were not safe whatsoever. There was a gaping hole in the front of the building in addition to the corner source and the side of the building.

“The concern was with the sustained structural impact that there was little to no support for the remaining walls and there was the potential for the roof of the building to collapse at any moment with the weight of the vehicle resting in the second floor.”

Tom worked closely with the fire and rescue departments. The emergency crews rebuilt some makeshift support walls in the basement, main floor and the top floor. More support was needed to the structure as while at one point inside the crash scene, the front corner of the roof started to collapse. Fire department rescue workers added additional support beams from floor to ceiling to keep the ceiling and roof from collapsing.

Accurate’s crew had to work carefully around the bodies of the deceased victims until the coroner’s office came to retrieve the bodies.

“The recovery scene was very unsafe because the victims were hanging upside down in the car for a few hours, causing both victims to virtually bleed out; therefore there was excess blood spread thickly throughout the floor making it a slippery biohazard situation for all involved,” Tom said. “We tried to lay ceiling tiles over the blood-soaked area in addition to absorbent so we would minimize the danger and exposure to our crew members. The Porsche was heavily damaged and mangled in the crash, which made it difficult to try to identify safe points to chain and rig, and support the vehicle.

“We choked up on chains tightly because of the limited room we had to work with. One chain was around the rear suspension where it mounts to the engine cradle; the other chain we fed through the front cradle near the body mounts using Grade 100 1/2” chain. We located spots in the aluminum undercarriage and frame to safely support and rig the vehicle.”

The Silverton Fire Department and other rescue teams worked simultaneously on removing some of the brick facade on the front of the building to increase the entrance crash hole so there would be less impediment from the movement of the car when the extrication of the vehicle from the second story commenced.

Once rigged, the crew faced another challenge. When the Porsche had violently crashed through the building, the front end of the vehicle went through the wall of the next room and the aluminum bumper support was hung up on several wall studs in the bathroom. At this point fire and rescue teams stated that there was nothing else that could be done with the structure.

“We all knew what we were dealing with,” Tom said. “It was a VERY dangerous situation! Fire and rescue supervisors announced and yelled out to rescue teams, “EVERY ONE THAT DOES NOT WORK FOR ACCURATE TOWING SERVICE, EVACUATE THE BUILDING NOW!”

(To be continued next week.)

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com ; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
Towers Around the World Plan for Atlantic City

Tow business owners from all 50 states and 20 nations have advance-registered for the American Towman Exposition being held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the week after Thanksgiving, from Dec. 4-7.

"Attendance will be more than double what it was the last time American Towman Expo showed in Atlantic City in 1992," said Expo founder Steve Calitri. "And we expect to exceed last year's record draw."

Exhibits take place at the Atlantic City Convention Center, the first landmark motorists pass when entering the East Coast's famous resort and gambling town. Show hours are Thursday, 2-5 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.. For complete exhibitor and event information go to ATExposition.com.

Source: AT staff.
2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Show Yours @ TIW
Caption: Andrew Heycoop of Eagle Towing gifted Barbara Brown with a car Nov. 20. Brown's car was stolen three days earlier at a gas station. Image: fox6now.com.

Eagle Towing Gives Car to Woman Whose Vehicle Was Stolen, Crashed

Eagle Towing, a towing company based in Muskegon, Michigan, donated a car to a Grand Rapids woman living with multiple disabilities whose car was stolen Nov. 17. Barbara Brown stopped for gas to fill up her tank. She estimates she went inside the gas station for approximately three minutes. When she went back outside, her car was gone. “They pulled up,” said Brown. “(The thief) got out, and he walked up to my car like it was his and just took off.” Police later discovered the car at the scene of a crash in the city of Wyoming. Eagle Towing hand-delivered Barbara a vehicle, a 2004 Chevy Malibu, three days later. “It’s great,” said Andrew Heycoop, with Eagle Towing, “It’s like Christmas Day of opening your presents to see that you can change someone’s life with just a simple kindness.” Source: fox6now.com.

Brayer’s Auto Service and Towing Destroyed by Flames

Brayer’s Auto Service and Towing in Scranton, Pennsylvania, was destroyed by flames. Firefighters were called to the business just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, which has been there since 1965. Officials say there were explosions coming from inside the building. It took several hours for crews to get the flames under control. Two tow trucks were destroyed in the fire and Lackawanna County EMS was called. An employee told a local news outlet that Brayer’s Auto Service and Towing is still in business and plans to rebuild. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Source: pahomepage.com.

GM, Isuzu Creating 100 Jobs in Ohio

General Motors and Isuzu announced recently a $175 million investment through its DMAX joint venture to build an all-new, diesel engine components plant in Brookville, Ohio. The new 251,000-sq./ft. facility would expand the production of critical engine components for the company’s current DMAX diesel engine manufacturing operation in Moraine, Ohio. DMAX is a joint venture owned 60 percent by GM and 40 percent by Isuzu Diesel Services of America Inc. The new investment will create more than 100 new manufacturing jobs at the Brookville site. Preliminary work has begun at the site, with construction to be completed by the end of 2020. Source: media.gm.com.


Landoll will introduce the third generation of the 400 series traveling-axle trailer with the 400-B series at the Exposition.

Trailer Manufacturers Will [b]Show in Atlantic City

Trailer manufacturers and suppliers will be in full force at the American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, next week Dec. 4-7.

Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, Kalyn-Siebert, Landoll, Talbert Mfg. and Tri-State Trailer Sales will all be on hand showing off their wares to ready-to-buy tow business owners.

Landoll will introduce the third generation of the 400 series traveling-axle trailer with the 400-B series at the Exposition. Landoll says their B Series trailers are equipped with a much-improved hydraulic operating system and high visibility LED lighting package. Their flat approach plate and low load angle, the company said, allows loading low clearance equipment directly from the ground to the trailer. They’ll be at Booth No. 861 at AT Expo.

Attendees will not want to miss out on every exhibitor at the American Towman Exposition. On-site registration is available; the Exhibit Hall hours are: Thursday, December 5, 2-5 p.m.; Friday, December 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Source: AT staff.

CTTA, ERSCA, Jerr-Dan [b]Partner for Training

The California Tow Truck Association and the Emergency Road Service Coalition of America have partnered with Jerr-Dan Corp. on beginner training.

This new partnership will provide codes to company owners that they can exchange for seats in “Intro to Towing,” an online course for new towing hires/beginners; the codes become available after the owners buy new tow trucks from Jerr-Dan.

The ‘Towing’ course covers: Safety, Professionalism, Service Calls, Tow Truck Anatomy, and Basic Towing Procedure.

CTTA President Quinn Piening & ERSCA President Craig Baker are incredibly grateful to Jerr-Dan Corporation for unlocking the ability to spread essential tow operator training across the country.

“Jerr-Dan stepping forward to help provide this training to towing company employees is essential to both CTTA’s and ERSCA’s mission of furthering professionalism and service to the motoring public,” said Quinn Piening, CTTA president.

Sources: go.ctta.com; jerrdan.com; ersca.org.

ITD X-Series Dolly Service Bulletin

In The Ditch Towing Products recently issued Service Bulletin ITD0726 regarding its X-Series Dollies due to a potential that some welds may not be within specifications.

X-Series XD Dollies are not affected.

Affected serial numbers and date ranges are: ITD1778 XL-SD (No. ITD2778), powdercoated finish, serial nos. 900052-900159, produced between March 18-April 24, 2019; ITD1778 XL-SD-P (No. ITD2778-P), plated finish, serial nos. 900154-900243, produced between April 22-June 13, 2019; ITD1878 SLX-SD (No. ITD2878), powdercoated finish, serial nos. 700218-700750, produced between March 18-April 24, 2019; and ITD1878 SLX-SD-P (No. ITD2878-P), plated finish, serial nos. 700658-701037, produced between April 22-June 13, 2019.

Inspection should be completed immediately. Contact In The Ditch for details directly at 208-587-7960. More recall and inspection information also available at intheditch.com.

Source: intheditch.com.

Towmen to Rescue Sailboat [b]from Frozen River

Towman Jason Butler has fished pickup trucks out of frozen lakes, pulled snow-covered semitrailers out of ditches and once rescued a capsized double-decker pontoon boat.

So when Butler, the owner of City Line Towing in Willmar, Minnesota, read about Mike Olson’s 26’ white-and-blue fiberglass 1977 Pearson sailboat stuck in the frozen St. Croix River, he knew he could help. He called to offer his towing services and expertise—free of charge.

Butler and a friend, Josh Schafer, division manager of Pulver Towing in Marshall, said they plan to assemble a team to remove the boat in the next few weeks.

“I’m 110-percent sure that we can get it out of there,” Butler said. “We may need to wait a couple of weeks, until the temperature drops, if we need good ice, or we might not need any ice at all.”

Said Schafer: “It’s definitely doable. It will be fun. I can’t wait.”

Butler said he plans to make the 2½-hour drive to Stillwater on Wednesday to assess the situation and come up with a plan. He’s bringing his camera and tape measure, he said.

“There’s no sense in rushing it and risking anybody’s life just for a boat,” he said. “It’s not going anywhere, I can guarantee you that. … We have to figure out every angle that we possibly can.”

Ice recoveries are Butler and Shafer’s “forte,” Butler said. “We try to do as many as possible. That’s what we get excited about.”

Source: twincities.com.

Eagle Towing Gives Car to [b]Woman with Disabilities

Eagle Towing, a towing company based in Muskegon, Michigan, donated a car to a Grand Rapids woman living with multiple disabilities whose car was stolen Nov. 17.

Barbara Brown stopped for gas to fill up her tank. She estimates she went inside the gas station for approximately three minutes. When she went back outside, her car was gone.

“They pulled up,” said Brown. “(The thief) got out, and he walked up to my car like it was his and just took off.” Police later discovered the car at the scene of a crash in the city of Wyoming.

Eagle Towing hand-delivered Barbara a vehicle, a 2004 Chevy Malibu, three days later.

“I am very blessed, I really am,” said Brown. “I’m really grateful too, very grateful.”

“It’s great,” said Andrew Heycoop, with Eagle Towing, “It’s like Christmas Day of opening your presents to see that you can change someone’s life with just a simple kindness.”

Source: fox6now.com.

GM, Isuzu Creating [b]100 Jobs in Ohio

General Motors and Isuzu announced recently a $175 million investment through its DMAX joint venture to build an all-new, diesel engine components plant in Brookville, Ohio.

The new 251,000-sq./ft. facility would expand the production of critical engine components for the company’s current DMAX diesel engine manufacturing operation in Moraine, Ohio.

DMAX is a joint venture owned 60 percent by GM and 40 percent by Isuzu Diesel Services of America Inc.

The new investment will create more than 100 new manufacturing jobs at the Brookville site. Preliminary work has begun at the site, with construction to be completed by the end of 2020.

“Strong demand for GM’s all-new family of Chevrolet and GMC heavy and medium duty pickups is driving us to find ways to build more Duramax diesel engines,” said Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president of Global Manufacturing. “The Brookville investment will enable us to machine more engine blocks and heads and ultimately enable our DMAX engine plant in Moraine to build more 6.6-liter diesel engines for our Flint truck assembly plant.”

Source: media.gm.com.
Show Yours @ TIW
Dump Stuck

0 e5b7aBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Battelini’s Garage Inc. in Landisville, New Jersey, has been in business for more than 95 years. Alesio Battelini started Battelini's in 1921. Albert Battelini is the president of the company; he co-owns it with his brother Anthony and their father Dominick. This family owned and operated business is going on their fourth generation.

Recently, they received a call to recover a heavily laden tri-axle dump truck.

Battelini said, “At 10 in the morning on November 4, 2019, we got called by a long-time customer. The customer explained that their tri-axle dump, loaded with 73,000 pounds of sand, was stuck on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, New Jersey.”

He responded with Unit 8212, his Ole12 wrecker. Ole12 is a 1982 Western Star/1986 3500 NRC heavy. The NRC unit is a 40-ton unit with a three-stage fixed boom and a 35,000-lbs. under reach. It also has a 60,000-lbs. Braden drag winch.

Operator Lou Roberson responded in their 2015 Peterbilt/NRC 40CS 40-ton. This unit, with NRC’s sliding system, handles both towing and recovery duties for Battelini’s.

“When we arrived on scene,” Battelini said, “we found the loaded tri-axle in the median with its driver’s side tandems stuck in the sand.”

Battelini staged Ole12 with its business end back to the nose of the stuck dump and Lou positioned the NRC 40CS in front of Ole12.

“We used Ole12 to winch the dump out 100 feet onto roadway,” Battelini said. “Using Ole12 and the 60,000-pound drag winch with 2-1/2 inch grade 100 chains to the front tow pins. We just had the NRC 40CS there for standby in case Ole12 wouldn't plant, but it did.”

With Battelini at the controls, crouched down with his eyes on the stuck dump, he steadily pulled it out of the sand.

“We left the tri-axle in neutral and pulled it with Ole12. If we were to try letting the tri-axle help us, I felt it would have made it worse by spinning himself down and breaking the driveline.”

Once the dump was back on solid ground it was able to continue on its way.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

‘Carriering’ On in Wyoming

0 e18e2By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

As autumn slowly gives way to winter here in the northeast, out west in Wyoming winter is in full swing. Things happen when they happen and all you can do is deal with it.

Such was the case when Shawn Norberg and his family sat down for dinner on Oct. 27, and a call comes in from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Shawn said, “My son Dakota showed up for a free meal just after the call came in. So I told him you can eat when we get back and we jumped in The Animal and headed out. Go Time!”

Their custom fleet includes some unique purpose built rigs including their awesome carrier called The Animal, a 1997 International 4900 with a 28-foot Chevron deck. It is setup with two winches and an SP 8000 Side Puller, which adds to its recovery capabilities.

“We do a lot of the big pickups out here,” Sheridan said. “A Mega Cab Dodge with an 8-foot bed doesn't fit a 21-foot bed. Many of the regular crew cab pickups here have winch bumpers on the front. We also do a lot of the big mechanic trucks and welding trucks. It was time for a bigger bed and a heavier truck.

“This truck is 33,000 GVW. We had been looking for a bigger rollback for a while.”

The Wyoming State Police had shut down I-80 because of bad road conditions caused by the snow and people detoured to Hwy 430. This guy was towing an enclosed trailer with his pickup. He was hauling two 2020 Arctic Cats in the trailer when he slipped on the road and the  trailer went on its side. He drove away unscathed.

Shawn joked, “So here we were 40 miles south of Rock Springs playing in the snow box. On the job training, hands-on is how I learned and how we teach the next generations.”

Shawn and Dakota had to first drag the trailer off road.

“We couldn’t upright it where it was because the WHP wanted the road cleared ASAP,” said Shawn. “So first we dragged the trailer off the road and then we rigged it for uprighting. With The Animal positioned off road with its deck up, we snatch blocked it from the winch line to the tailboard tip to the front axle of the trailer and steadily brought it up and back on its wheels.”

Once the trailer was back on its wheels it was loaded onto The Animal, they secured it and transported it back to their yard.

The Animal is the most versatile unit in Norberg’s fleet and has been their go-to rig ever since they first put it on the road. When it’s not doing off-road recovery work, it’s transporting campers, pickups and classic cars like the 47 Chevy loaded.

“I loaded it and delivered it to a dealer that only had a 6-foot opening in the door, but I snugged it in,” he informed.

The Animal has even proudly taken part in the Spirit Ride in July 2018 when it came to Wyoming. For this relay The Spirit Casket was transported on The Animal through God’s country.

With the younger generations growing up in this hard-working family and the equipment they have, there be no doubt that this family will keep on “carriering” (my word) on for many years to come!

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
Stay Current: DOT Number Bi-annual Updates

table2 d0cbfBrian J. Riker

As a regulatory compliance specialist, I often field calls from towers and fleet owners that are caught off-guard by pending new regulations or other compliance obligations they may have missed.

One of the most often-forgotten compliance obligation is filing your bi-annual update with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Nearly every tower that operates within the United States is required to have a U.S. DOT number. To keep this number active and avoid the potential for fines of up to $10,000, motor carriers are required to file an updated MCS-150 form every two years.

This is a fairly simple update that anyone can do on their own; or, for convenience, they can use a third-party service provider to file for them.

Either way, this is a low- or no-cost filing requirement. Do not fall prey to the unscrupulous solicitations from service companies using scare tactics to convince you to spend hundreds of dollars to have them file on your behalf.

When this filing is due depends on your number. The last digit determines the month to file while the second to last digit determines if the filing is due in odd or even numbered years.

There are a few other times a motor carrier may need to file an updated MCS-150 form outside of the bi-annual update. These include if there is a change of ownership or address, if the motor carrier is no longer engaging in any interstate commerce or is out of business. Failure to make any of these updates, even the out of business notice, may result in civil penalties against the owner(s) of the motor carrier.

Not having or failure to display an active U.S. DOT number on commercial vehicles when required to do so may result in roadside enforcement actions including citations with fines up to $1,000 per occurrence. Some jurisdictions may even place a commercial vehicle out of service for failure to have and/or display a valid U.S. DOT number.

Your bi-annual update is also very important for filing the annual Unified Carrier Registration. The UCR system uses data on file with the FMCSA to determine how much your annual registration fee is. If the data is out of date, you may not be able to complete your UCR registration or may be charged a higher fee than appropriate based on your actual fleet size vs. reported fleet size.

On a side note, the UCR registration period for 2020 has been delayed indefinitely waiting on a final rulemaking by the FMCSA to establish the rates for 2020. The rates will be adjusted to give credit for a surplus of funds collected in previous years. Enforcement of UCR registration will be delayed for three months after the updated rates are published and the 2020 registration period opens.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

A Cable by Any Other Name

images 587bdBy Randall C. Resch

I seldom get my old man cohonies in a twist over something presented on Facebook or online industry forums, but I encountered a Facebook post berating tow operator professionalism, competency and industry knowledge, based on someone’s perceived misuse of the common word, “cable.”

The post said in part that, “Many people within our industry, as well as outside the towing industry, are referencing the wrong terminology when referring to the ‘tow line’ ... ‘recovery line,’ adding, “In towing there is no ‘cable.’ ”

With all the horror in the world … does it really matter?

But I took offense with the poster’s last sentence that directed negativity towards towers: “The misuse of the towing terminology may seem like no big deal except for those dedicated towing professionals who take their job to the career level.”

Tomato/“To-mah-toe”

A snippet of history: Cable was invented by the German mining engineer, Wilhelm Albert, between 1831 and 1834 for its use in mining the Harz Mountains, in Lower Saxony, Germany. It was rapidly accepted, as it proved superior to ropes made of hemp or metal chain that had been used before. As its use became more common, it was referred to simply as “cable.” In the next 180-plus years, the term “cable” was used as a common backbone to winching and recovery.

It seems that an improper use of the time-worn towing term “cable” has been increasingly overthought when the word’s intended meaning has worked throughout the entire time this industry’s been around. I’ve had readers call and write to tell me that my reference to cable is incorrect and improper. To that, I instantly ponder the “chicken or the egg theory”—which came first?

But answer me this: did “cable” ultimately morph into a more descriptive, legal or scientific determination?

Making it familiar and simple for tow operators to refer to and retain is preferable. Getting the job done safely, efficiently and in a timely manner is the preferred end result, regardless as to how one refers to the process at hand.

In my 50-some odd years in this industry, I've always referred it as "cable,” both in the workplace and many times in a courtroom setting—and I've not been challenged. B/A Products, ZIPS AW Direct and other supplier catalogs refer to it the same and not as “recovery line.”

If you were to seat 50 tow operators in a room and ask them, “What equipment item would you use to attach a wrecker to a crashed vehicle that’s 100 feet down an embankment and in a ditch?,” chances are a greater percentage of respondents would reply, “cable.”

Is their answer incorrect?

KISS Me

In the 1960s, the U.S. Navy initiated a training standard called the KISS principle, meaning “Keep It Simple, Stupid.” It recognizes that people generally want things that are simple; easy to learn and use. I believe that the ability to speak in intrinsic terms is the sign of professionalism, industry knowledge and competency. KISS makes that reality.

In reaching training objectives it’s necessary for instructors and trainers to know their intended audience. In our industry, we’re hands-on people; not necessarily academia. I’m confident that Ernest Holmes, Bill Jackson and other founding tow manufacturers weren’t concerned that any single piece of towing or recovery equipment be referred to in its official, legal, formal, politically correct or scientific name.

Wire rope and recovery line have been called “wires” and “cable” long before tow trucks were invented. When it comes to speaking the lingo of the trade, I believe it’s acceptable for towers to use its not-so-formal meaning on a daily basis. Because tow operators and others refer to something in a different vernacular, that doesn’t make them any less professional or less qualified.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Winter Weather Precautions

Winterwear 8fd5aBy Brian J. Riker

Winter is here again with many parts of the U.S. facing their first period of below freezing weather for the season. Having just picked up a new plow truck for the snow season, I felt it appropriate to remind towers about winter safety tips.

First and foremost, make sure you are dressed properly for the exposure to the cold and wet conditions you will encounter. Layers of clothing with moisture-wicking properties are best, as this allows your skin to stay dry and gives you the ability to remove layers as the temperature rises throughout the day.

Be aware of conditions such as hypothermia and the potential for frostbite. Hypothermia happens when your core temperature falls below 95 degrees F and is usually preceded by the onset of shivering. Do not ignore this: get inside somewhere warm and protect yourself.

Frostbite can occur in minutes when unprotected skin is exposed to cold temperatures. Wind and moisture will quicken the onset of frostbite, which occurs when your exposed tissue begins to freeze and discoloration of the skin occurs. Often the victim is not aware of the condition due to the numbness that precedes it.

Wearing the proper hats, gloves and other protective clothing can reduce your risk of cold weather illness. Strong boots with good insulation and a slip-resistant sole are just as important. Walking on snow and ice is dangerous and must be done with extreme caution.

Just like during the warmer weather, hydration is key. Drink plenty of clear liquids and stay away from sugary or highly caffeinated beverages. Without proper hydration, our bodies can’t covert the food we eat into heat energy.

Diet is just as important. It is recommended to increase calorie intake by 20 percent to 30 percent when you know you are facing long exposure to colder environments. It is important to resist the urge to eat a candy bar or other junk food. Instead eat high-carb foods, preferably warm foods like pasta or soup.

Let’s not forget our equipment, either. Tow trucks are not immune from breakdowns and mechanical failures. If you have not done so already, now is the time for a full inspection of your equipment. Pay particular attention to the cooling, exhaust and hydraulic systems. These are the most likely to be adversely affected by colder temperatures.

Lastly, make sure you have extra blankets, water and non-perishable foods in the cab of your truck. These can be lifesavers if you become stranded for extended periods of time. If you do become stranded, be mindful of your fuel level when idling the truck for heat, as well as the potential for deadly carbon monoxide to enter the cab from partially blocked exhaust pipes.

If you have a ground discharge exhaust and are stuck in high snow, it could block the pipe or create a pool of gases beneath your truck. This could lead to them finding their way into the cab through the heating vents. Early symptoms of CO poisoning include dizziness, headaches and drowsiness. If you experience any of these symptoms, open your window or exit your vehicle for some fresh air and investigate the source.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
Circle of Recovery

0 46e58
By George L. Nitti

Ideally, every company or business should have a logo to help distinguish itself and its brand. However, that’s not the case with various tow companies.

Many businesses simply opt for using the company name, not giving further thought to specific symbols or graphic elements that might further represent their business.

The company name is important, but so is key imagery. After all, where would Nike be without its iconic swoosh or the yellow golden arches that are unmistakably part of the McDonald’s brand?

Benski Towing and Recovery in Black Eagle, Montana, upon establishing their business in 2014, set about designing a logo they believe helps represent who they are and are proud to display it.

Owner Leah Noel was in marketing before getting involved in the towing business with her husband, Joe Benski. 

“We worked with a local graphic marketing company and looked online at a lot of different types of logos,” she said. “Joe knew he wanted to have a tow hook and wanted it to be round. He wanted it to be easy to read. He also wanted a chain.”

Toward that vision, the company designed a compelling, clean logo, found on their 2016 Freightliner M106/Century 4024 wrecker.

At the core of their logo is a simple silver tow hook, set off in black, and found dead center inside a circle. Outward from the tow hook, the color shifts from silver to red, helping it stand out while providing information about the company name and what they do. Finally, at the outer edge of the circle, a chain link seals the circle.

Their logo is found looming large on the side of the cab of their mostly white unit, which is minimally decorated except for the large company name on the unit’s side and several accentuating red lines.

Like a sheriff’s badge, a large logo lets others know you are in town, ready to serve and do your duty.

It doesn’t need to be more complicated than that. Tow trucks stand out for many reasons. A simple design with a strong logo is one of them.

As Noel said, “Too much stuff on it defeats the purpose.”

(This article originally appeared in the July 25, 2018 edition of Tow Industry Week.)

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Shine On

0 2b0dc
By George L. Nitti

Sometimes color schemes on tow trucks evolve in the life of a company. Such was the case with Pardo’s Towing & Recovery of Richmond, Indiana.

Their new color scheme comes into focus on their recently acquired 2007 KenworthT800/NRC 50/65 sliding rotator.
“My Dad started the business 46 years ago,” owner Paul Pardo said. “The color of our trucks was cobalt blue which we called a ‘Pardo blue.’ I said to my father, ‘Let’s snazz it up a little bit.’ This one was a little lighter and it had metallic in it.”

Complementing their unique blue is a newly added metallic Camaro green painted on the rotator, making it sparkle and shine.

Although the company, an NRC dealer, put together the unit in 2007, they sold it only to buy it back last year.

Pardo said, “We needed it as we’ve been getting busier. They gave us a good deal on it. We took the boom off and had it re-done in April.”

Adding more contrast includes another key color, the pink in the spreader bars.

Together, the color scheme explodes. It’s enhanced with the Camaro green lettering against the blue background and the unique blue lettering on the boom. Bringing it all together is the red “Heavy Duty Towing & Recovery” written on the cab.

On the side doors, pinstriping that falls above and below the lettering gives the unit refinement. Pinstriping is also found on the cab and hood.

Ryan Mart, who drives the rotator, said, “It gets a lot of positive comments on it—especially at night because there are so many lights on it.”

More lettering will soon be added.

Mart said, “Paul’s Dad was named Big Marv. His name will go on the truck.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Trendsetting in Pittsburgh

0 45482By George L. Nitti

When it comes to towing in and around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, McGann & Chester Towing and Recovery sets itself apart as a trendsetter.

Partners Bob McGann and Bill Chester have been a mainstay in the business for 40-plus years, earning a great reputation and building a fleet with more than 60 units.

“We try to stay ahead of things,” Chester said.

“Everybody watches what we do and they follow.”

Of course, having an 80-ton rotator is trendsetting when most are no larger than 75 tons. Their white and orange 2017 Kenworth T800/NRC 80-ton rotator catches eyes and captivates.

“When they see our trucks, they know it’s us coming down the road,” Chester said.

Red flames are one of their key branding components, occupying a good portion of this rotator’s real estate.

“About 25 years ago,” Chester said, “we decided to go with the flames. I wanted something iconic, something that wouldn’t fade out over time. Bob’s father had a ’55 Chevy with flames and they still are popular today. They never go out of style.”


The red and yellow logo on the side doors stand out, making the McGann & Chester name prominent.

Chester said, “When we first started the company, we talked about whose name was going to be on there first. Since Bob was older than I was, he got top billing. It was the seniority system.”

Also found on the rotator is another slogan defining their trendsetting image: “Imitated but never duplicated.”

As part of that overall logo design, a cityscape of Pittsburgh adds depth and gives a sense of place, as does a catchy slogan that states, “Home of the 23-½ Hour Towing.”

According to McGann, that slogan came about when the company did a grueling 23-½-hour recovery at Beaver Pond, from start to finish.

“People often ask us what it means,” Chester said. “We joke ‘that means we don’t want to do the tow. Call us in a half an hour.’ ”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
Lightweight Powertrain Expands Availability

productcummins 08797Cummins Inc. recently announced its X12+Endurant powertrain, from its Integrated Power portfolio, is now available in regional haul applications. It can be now be ordered in Freightliner’s brand new Cascadia 116” BBC Day Cab. This is a new market for the X12 engine, which had been exclusive to vocational and refuse trucks. The X12 paired with the Eaton Cummins Endurant transmission is expected to be the lightest powertrain available for the Class 8 on-highway market, well-suited for weight-sensitive markets like regional haul applications. Optimized Urge to Move and Creep Mode make maneuvering in low-speed environments easier. Oil-drain intervals up to 75,000 miles (Cummins OilGuard customers may see extensions of up to 100,000 miles).

cummins.com

Chevron’s 19-ft. Steel Carrier

ChevronCommercial 90e94Chevron’s 19-foot steel carrier is fronted with a Dodge Ram 5500 medium-duty chassis, 325 horsepower, 120"cab to axle, exhaust spring ride and hydraulic brakes. Stop by the Chevron Commercial booth #1035 at the American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Dec. 5-7 to see it on display at the show.

chevroncommercial.com
2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Tim Russi, former Ally Financial president of auto finance, joins repossession management firm Resolvion.

Resolvion Recruits Ally’s [b]Russi Following Merger

On the heels of completing a merger, repossession firm Resolvion has beefed up its ranks with a 30-year auto finance executive, said CEO Michael Levison.

Tim Russi has been named to Resolvion’s board, the company announced recently. Prior to joining the repossession management firm, Russi led Ally Financial’s auto finance business for six years.

Russi will participate in monthly and quarterly business reviews, Levison said, noting that he and Russi will be working together on strategic initiatives relating to product line expansion. Additionally, Resolvion will leverage Russi’s industry relationships to introduce the forwarder to potential business partners.

Atlanta-based Resolvion was formed Nov. 11 through the merger of ALS Resolvion and Del Mar Recovery Solutions. The initial orders of business will be integrating operations onto one technology platform and consolidating a number of overlapping back-end functions, Levison said.

Source: autofinancenews.net.

Woman Charged with Taking Repo'd Vehicle

A woman accused of taking back a vehicle that had been repossessed and almost running down a recovery yard employee was tracked to Oklahoma and brought back to Bell County, Texas, to face charges.

Bond was set at $150,000 for 40-year-old Kaskia Jackson, who was being held on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jackson was arrested by the Muskogee Police Department after she was found October 23.

The case goes back to April 4 after the vehicle had been picked up and taken to the yard of BAT Recovery in Temple.

Officers were called to that location and told that a woman, who police believe was Jackson, had come to pick up some personal belongings from a repossessed vehicle.

However, once she got into the car, she started it up and drove away, nearly striking an employee of the business.

Police had obtained a warrant for her arrest in April and it was believed that Jackson was spotted in Oklahoma where she was held after Muskogee officers determined that she was named in an arrest warrant from Temple.

She was transported back to Bell County and booked into the jail Nov. 7.

Source: fox44news.com.

MBSi Launches 24/7 [b]Support for Customers

MBSi Corp. recently announced the broadening of its technical customer support hours to help clients that use its repossession assignment management software and vendor compliance solutions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The company said the MBSi customer success team now will be available around the clock to help all customers.

MBSi president Cort DeHart elaborated about the strategy in a news release.

“We understand the asset recovery industry operates outside of normal business hours and we took the necessary steps to be the first to market with around the clock support ensuring all of our clients—lenders, forwarders and agents—have the back-end support needed to successfully manage their business,” DeHart said.

“We need to be available when our clients need us.”

Source: autoremarketing.com.

McCook: Repo Agents [b]Face ‘Dire Straits’

According to an article that appeared on autoremarketing.com, the repossession industry is facing its share of challenges.

In reporting on remarks made by Les McCook of the American Recovery Association, the publication stated that “the dire straits repo agents now are encountering are unprecedented and could make the prospect of getting your collateral back all the more challenging.”

The article cited that the industry itself is down to two insurance providers for liability insurance—with one of those providers seriously considering leaving the market altogether.

Another problem facing repo agents is the condition of vehicles themselves.

“Spoiled food, illegal drug paraphernalia, soiled hygiene products and containers of elements likely from the entire periodic table,” the article said, “were just some of visible material” from photos requested by McCook of ARA members. “Repo agents are mandated by federal and state regulations either to store or appropriately dispose of that property,” he said.

“And, oftentimes, agents must do it without much compensation, if any at all,” he continued. “This is a cost burden that I don’t think being considered into a marketplace. … If you want to keep the viability of the business model that we’re in today, someone has to stop and pay attention to what’s happening on the other side of the fence, that what hardship are you putting on them, what burden you are putting on them that they cannot have a sustainable relationship with your company long term.”

Source: autoremarketing.com.
