Flipped, Flopped & Fried In Kentucky

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Tri-State Towing and Recovery based in Evansville, Indiana, originated in Henderson, Kentucky, from Rideout's Service Center. They have been providing quality and dependable service to the tri-state area for more than 35 years. Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company’s General Manager and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager.
On Oct. 16 at 8 p.m., they were called to Smith Mills, Kentucky, to recover a flipped-over trailer by the Union County Sheriff’s Department.
Tri-State dispatched heavy operator/riggers Franklin Hammond, Lance Wayne and Steve Bell with their 2020 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65 65-ton composite sliding rotator, 2018 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65 65-ton composite sliding rotator and a 2001 Kenworth T800/NRC 9240SR 40-ton sliding rotator.
Hammond informed, “When we arrived, the tractor was still upright; but the trailer was on its side.”
The team staged the three NRC rotators to upright the trailer and started rigging.
“One low line was used from the NRC 9240SR to the tractor tandems,” explained Hammond. “We utilized straps to stabilize the trailer and prevent the wall from buckling.”
All three rotators were rigged to 12” straps on the trailer. After the upright, the crew re-rigged the trailer, lifted it from its wheels and placed it in the road.
The trailer had a load of chicken breasts in Gaylord containers that had been knocked about when the trailer flopped over. These containers are also referred to as pallet containers, bulk boxes, pallet boxes, bulk bins, skid boxes, and tote boxes.
As this is Kentucky, this made for a hazmat scenario. This crew has dealt with many hazmat situations before and are trained and equipped for hazardous materials clean-up, so they put on their Tyvek suits before dealing with the load.
Hammond said, “It was stabilized while we inspected and re-positioned the load to make it safe to tow.”
Once everything was secure, operator Bell towed the tractor-trailer unit to Tri-State's Evansville facility with the NRC 9240SR.
Tucked away in Rogers, Minnesota, is Burda’s Towing. Lance Burda is the owner and dynamic driving force behind the company.
“I first heard of this job on Sunday, September 8, when the owner of an excavating company who I’ve known for a number of years sent me a picture of the incident and asked if I wanted to be part of it,” Burda said.
A large Komtasu long-reach was working on a ditch through a field and when it reached the wettest part of the field it got stuck. Two other machines were sent in to retrieve the first and in the process they also got stuck.
“From start to finish, this job took 11 days including rain days,” Burda said. “We built temporary roads to the scene to reach the casualties.”
No tow trucks were used in this recovery; all recovery vehicles were track vehicles.
“We hired the excavating company that had contacted me to assist in the job,” said Burda. “When we first looked at the job we were informed all equipment still would run. This ended up not being the case as all had taken on water and would not run initially. This changed our entire plan.”
The site was over a mile from the roadway and was only accessible through field roads and the last field was so wet it was only accessible by track machine or ATVs.
“After our first day on the scene,” Burda said, “it would rain the next three days in a row making everything worse. We then needed to extend our temp road and would bring in two more semi loads of composite mats and two loads of timber cranes.
“We used our Performance Winch Skid on our Kubota SVL90 (a multi-terrain track loader), a Hitachi backhoe, ATV and trailer for hauling in supplies and rigging, along with a Bombardier track machine with boom to drag in crane mats and a Cat skid loader for placing mats.”
Andy Wicks is the owner of Performance Winch Skid located in Watertown, South Dakota. His company manufactures an off-road skid-steer mounted recovery winch skid attachment. It has a 30,000-lbs. Warn planetary winch assembly embedded deep in the frame work with hydraulic motors that are designed to match the flow of an appropriate sized skid steer.
“Much of the winching power on this impressive job was provided by a skid-steer coupled to one of our Performance Winch Skids built here in Watertown,” Wicks said.
“Once we realized the machines stuck in the mud would not run, I called Jay Thompson from Lake City Towing of Superior, Wisconsin, who I had met from our time on the board of the Minnesota Professional Towing Association,” Burda said. “I knew he had experience in the recovery of machines off the road in the north part of Minnesota and Wisconsin.”
Thompson responded the next day with his tracked loader and winch box he designed and built out of a Holmes 600, heavy rigging kit, ATV and his son Grant.
They also used a quad-tractor with trailer to haul in mats and used it as a dead-man during winching and to haul out the dozer that wouldn't run after it was recovered. Burda and operators from his company responded and transported equipment.
“The scene mechanic got the Cat 312 backhoe running once it was recovered from the mud and we were able to use it until we were all done with the job,” said Burda. “The dozer was unable to be started on scene, so it was towed back to the shop by the quad track.
“After we winched the Komatsu about 20 feet out off the water and somewhat level,” he continued, “the mechanic was able to get it running, which allowed it to assist itself to get the rest of the way out and then it drove back to the shop.”
The team used the hired backhoe to build ramps down to the machines and dig out around the stuck machines so they could attach their rigging to the stuck machines.
“We used multi-part cable and snatch-blocks off our winch boxes on our skid loaders and anchored back to the other machines on site,” Burda said.
This impressive recovery required teamwork, the pooling of resources, specialized equipment and problem solving to get the job done.
Brothers Shawn and Dale Jr. Norberg manage and operate Norberg’s Towing in Green River, Wyoming, a family business their parents Dale and Elaine established in 1967.
One of the many special perks about being a recovery professional is that you just never know where or what you’re going to be called to do—or when. Day or night, special occasions like holidays and birthdays are just days like any other when “shi_ happens!”
On April 14, 2019, Shawn was celebrating his birthday.
“The family and me,” he said, “were down at a restaurant in town having my birthday dinner when my mom gets the call from a local for a stuck trackhoe.”
Shawn and his son Dakota left the restaurant and went to their shop to get one of their wreckers to handle this recovery. For this job, Shawn chose his old reliable, “The Eagle,” a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift.
When Shawn and Dakota arrived on scene, they found a 60,000-lbs. Cat 315B excavator stuck, sunk deep in the muck.
“There were a few other pieces of heavy equipment trying to dig it out, but the more they tried the deeper and more stuck it got,” said Shawn. “The trackhoe got stuck as the owner was trying to walk it across; and he got too close to the old river bed that had been back-filled. He wound up sunk on an 8-percent grade in muck up to the exhaust. The guy bought the place and is turning the property into a ranch for his Belgian horses.”
Shawn said, “As Dakota and me were getting set up, Sheridan came out to check on us and to see if we needed another truck. I told him that The Eagle could handle it.”
Shawn waded into the muck to rig the excavator.
He explained, “I used both lines from the Eagle. I hooked up on the boom with one line and down to the center of the trackhoe with the other.”
At the controls of The Eagle, Shawn began to winch the excavator out of the muck.
The Eagle dug in, and the owner of the excavator had a neighbor digging around its wheels until everything was back onto solid ground.
“Once it was out and we cleared the mud from the tracks,” Shawn said, “the owner walked it to his barn. I didn’t break no chains and no cables, the customer was satisfied (and) I was doing what I love to do with my son.
“So, all in all, it was a good birthday.”
