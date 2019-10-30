The Week's Features
Attracting a “Lavish” Lifestyle
Business springs from owner’s unique vision of desire
5-Year Contract Extension Not OK’d
Riverside, California, will continue negotiating with towmen
FMCSA Drug, Alcohol Testing Clearinghouse
New clearinghouse database created for drivers and owners
YVTTA Holds First Responders Awareness Program
“Tow Truck Ahead,” “Accident Ahead,” others signs, are all related
Rimshine Adds Floating Foam Heads
New heads are for use on 22.5” x 12.5” Steer Float Wheels
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing October 30 - November 05, 2019

Flipped, Flopped & Fried In Kentucky

0 c7e56By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Tri-State Towing and Recovery based in Evansville, Indiana, originated in Henderson, Kentucky, from Rideout's Service Center. They have been providing quality and dependable service to the tri-state area for more than 35 years. Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company’s General Manager and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager.

On Oct. 16 at 8 p.m., they were called to Smith Mills, Kentucky, to recover a flipped-over trailer by the Union County Sheriff’s Department.

Tri-State dispatched heavy operator/riggers Franklin Hammond, Lance Wayne and Steve Bell with their 2020 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65 65-ton composite sliding rotator, 2018 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65 65-ton composite sliding rotator and a 2001 Kenworth T800/NRC 9240SR 40-ton sliding rotator.

Hammond informed, “When we arrived, the tractor was still upright; but the trailer was on its side.”

The team staged the three NRC rotators to upright the trailer and started rigging.

“One low line was used from the NRC 9240SR to the tractor tandems,” explained Hammond. “We utilized straps to stabilize the trailer and prevent the wall from buckling.”

All three rotators were rigged to 12” straps on the trailer. After the upright, the crew re-rigged the trailer, lifted it from its wheels and placed it in the road.

The trailer had a load of chicken breasts in Gaylord containers that had been knocked about when the trailer flopped over. These containers are also referred to as pallet containers, bulk boxes, pallet boxes, bulk bins, skid boxes, and tote boxes.

As this is Kentucky, this made for a hazmat scenario. This crew has dealt with many hazmat situations before and are trained and equipped for hazardous materials clean-up, so they put on their Tyvek suits before dealing with the load.

Hammond said, “It was stabilized while we inspected and re-positioned the load to make it safe to tow.”

Once everything was secure, operator Bell towed the tractor-trailer unit to Tri-State’s Evansville facility with the NRC 9240SR.

‘Diversification’ Class Among 30-Plus [b]AT Expo Seminars

The American Towman Seminar Program at December’s American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City, New Jersey will be flush with learning opportunities for towmen with fleets of all sizes. Seminars will be offered in Towing and Recovery; Business Operations; Building Revenue; Insurance; and Safety.

Bill Johnson of Hampshire Towing will be on hand to offer tips on how towmen can enrich their businesses by developing new revenue streams through diversification. From accident remediation to car replacement, Johnson will show attendees how they can increase their bottom lines through diversifying into other areas that are a natural for towing companies.

More than 30 sessions will be offered over the three-day event, along with special conferences and training on police towing, repossession and traffic incident management. Register today at atexposition.com and make yourself available for some of the most powerful information disseminated anywhere in the towing industry.

Source: AT staff.
Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Beyond Help

It’s a fact that towmen really don’t like addressing or acknowledging the traumatic aspects of recovery work. “It’s a part of the job,” many think—not realizing that working a tragic scene where a fatality may have occurred can have far-reaching effects and may show up in your life when you least expect it.

Though not an everyday occurrence, there are aspects of working a traumatic recovery that are akin to being on the battlefield of war.

We at American Towman and Tow Industry Week have published articles and produced seminars on coping with stress, dealing with PTSD and your mental health in general. It’s something that you have to pay heed to—it’s just as important as your daily routine in the gym.

Don’t get to the point where you are beyond help. There, you do no one any good—your family, your business … yourself! If you’ve been at a scene that has been particularly shocking, seek out a professional to help get you through it.

We want everyone safe and sound out there; your mental and emotional health is a big part of that.

--Charles Duke

Peltor™ Headsets from MatJack

peltormodel 10d38MatJack’s 3M™ Peltor™ headsets are designed to bring you hearing protection and provide a convenient way to help your team communicate in noisy environments. With a range up to 9,500 feet, the headsets are weatherproof and require no external equipment to communicate. See all MatJack has to offer at the American Towman Exposition, Dec. 4-7 at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

matjack.com
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge
The way to make the “Move Over” law more effective would be to:
Make the minimum violation fine at least $500
Temporary suspension of the motorist's license
Points against driver's license
More highway signage reminders about law
October 30 - November 05, 2019
The Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association held a first responders awareness program Sunday in Billings, Montana. Image - ktvq.com.

YVTTA Holds Frist Responders Awareness Program

The Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association held a first responders awareness program at the Rimrock Mall parking lot in Billings, Montana, on Sunday. "Sometimes you almost feel them brushing against your back if you're not paying attention," said Don Blyton, president of the YVTTA. "We've had operators here that have been hit in the back by mirrors. They've gone home with no injuries but they felt it. 'Tow Truck Ahead,' 'Accident Ahead,' 'Emergency Scene Ahead.' They're all related. That means there's somebody up there working. If you can't change lanes, then that's when we really appreciate the slowdown because it gives us time to react. It gives you time to react." Source: ktvq.com.

Towman Remembered at Vigil

A vigil was held Sunday night in a north Houston apartment parking lot where towman Augustin Martinez was killed. Martinez had taken a customer home to an apartment complex as a courtesy, when he got into a confrontation with the man who would become his assailant. Police have identified Idelfonso Gamez Torres as a person of interest in Martinez's murder. Just before the argument began, Martinez took Torres' picture on his cellphone. Sunday night, longtime friend Luis Castillo said that was a routine for Martinez. "Whenever someone would start arguing with people, he'd take their pictures for his own safety. In this case, it was a good picture." A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 4-8 p.m. at the Esperanza Funeral Home. A procession of tow trucks will leave the Parking and Towing Experts lot Wednesday afternoon and proceed to the funeral home. It was the business Martinez started. Source: abc13.com.

Kapnick Sponsors Museum’s Welcome Video

Kapnick Insurance Group recently donated $10,000 to sponsor the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum’s new welcome video. The video highlights the history of towing and recovery and the various initiatives of ITRHFM. “The museum is excited about the new welcome video in our theater and the ability to keep it updated going forward,” said Jeffrey Godwin, ITRHFAM’s first vice president. “Having the strong support of Kapnick Insurance has allowed us to modernize our approach and to tell more of the story of this industry whose heritage we preserve. It is our honor to work with Kapnick to bring a fresh look at the industry to all of those who visit our museum each day.” Source: towingmuseum.com.


logotype
October 30 - November 05, 2019
The Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association held a first responders awareness program in Billings, Montana, Oct. 27. Image - ktvq.com.

YVTTA Holds Frist Responders [b]Awareness Program

The Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association held a first responders awareness program at the Rimrock Mall parking lot in Billings, Montana, on Oct. 27.

Towers are considered first responders alongside the emergency crews. “Move Over” also helps law enforcement, fire and ambulance crews.

“Sometimes you almost feel them brushing against your back if you’re not paying attention,” said Don Blyton, president of the YVTTA. “We’ve had operators here that have been hit in the back by mirrors. They’ve gone home with no injuries but they felt it.

“‘Tow Truck Ahead,’ ‘Accident Ahead,’ ‘Emergency Scene Ahead.’ They’re all related,” Blyton said. “That means there’s somebody up there working. If you can’t change lanes, then that’s when we really appreciate the slowdown because it gives us time to react. It gives you time to react.”

Source: ktvq.com.

Agero Adding 275 Jobs [b]to Tennessee Site

Agero announced plans to significantly strengthen its presence in Tennessee with the addition of 275 new jobs at its contact center in Clarksville, representing a 42-percent increase of the site’s employee base.

The personnel growth, which is supported by a physical facility expansion, is anticipated to bring Agero’s statewide workforce, across both Clarksville and the company’s Tri-Cities location, to more than 1,500. In addition, 200 other jobs are being planned to add across Agero’s three U.S. facilities over the next few months.

“The Clarksville contact center truly represents all that Agero has to offer: from our enhanced digital capabilities, to our unique hands-on approach to escalations, to our extensive provider network management experience,” said George Horvat, Agero COO. “Expanding this facility is a vastly important part of Agero’s delivery of exceptional service to millions of consumers annually.”

Source: agero.com.

Company Seeks Restraining [b]Order Against Cops, DA

The owner of SOS Towing in Mobile, Alabama, filed for a temporary restraining order against the district attorney’s office and the Mobile Police Department on Oct. 23 in an attempt to gain back four tow trucks taken under controversial asset forfeiture laws.

The request is the latest development in a long-running insurance fraud investigation that has pitted city law enforcement against some tow truck operators in the city.

The restraining order, sought on behalf of SOS Towing owner Gary Lamar Smith Jr., claims the seizure of the trucks not only places the business at risk of closure, it grossly outweighs the value of the insurance fraud that he and his father, Gary Lamar Smith Sr., are accused of.

The initial seizure warrant set the amount of insurance fraud at $337.50, whereas the value of the trucks is estimated to be at $220,000, according to court documents. A later complaint said that the value of insurance fraud was now $13,000, but no documentation or explanation was provided in court.

Prosecutors argued in court earlier this month that Smith Jr. could get the trucks back under a bond. However, under forfeiture laws that bond would be double the value of the trucks, some $440,000, according to the restraining order.

Source: al.com.

Committee Approves Procedure [b]to End Scamming

Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Public Safety and Health Committee wants more transparency from towing companies when they perform so-called “non-consensual” tows of unauthorized vehicles off of private property.

The legislation was prompted by a local news investigation that found a local company was routinely charging an extra $125 for the use of “special equipment,” even when hidden cameras showed no such equipment was used to haul a car away.

Over a handful of objections, the committee voted unanimously on a proposal to require towing companies to submit “itemized receipts” within 60 days of a private property tow “in order to ensure that people aren’t getting scammed,” said alderman Nik Kovac.

Of the 13 towing companies the city talked to about the plan, they said seven were in favor, with six against. Representatives of one company testified briefly about concerns that the ordinance, as written, could inadvertently apply to some repossession cases. The proposal will go next before the full Milwaukee Common Council, which meets next the first week of November.

Source: fox6now.com.

Riverside Declines 5-Year [b]Contract Extension

The city of Riverside, California, will continue negotiating with tow operators rather than approving a proposed five-year extension to a contract that former Police Chief Sergio Diaz called “corrupt” and “toothless.”

“This would lock in the current, toothless contract for an absurdly long period of time—five years, that’s what this says, five years,” Diaz said, referring to the proposal in the council agenda. “That is ridiculous and stinks of venal corruption.”

After the city council’s unanimous vote Oct. 22, the public safety committee will keep discussing the proposed new agreement, which Diaz and some city officials said should include stiffer penalties for tow operators who fail to tow a vehicle when they’re called to do so. The existing contract can be extended for one more year with council approval after its Dec. 31 expiration, a timeline that received more support than the five years that two councilmen had proposed.

Tow operators pointed to the dangerous nature of their job and said they took ethics seriously.

“Be careful throwing us under the bus,” said Desi Peterson of Riverside-based Exclusive Towing, one of the companies that contract with the city. “You will need us to clean up the accident scene afterward.”

Source: pe.com.

ITRHFM Survivor Fund [b]Benefits Increased

The board of directors of the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum announced an increase in the death benefit available to families when industry tragedy occurs.

The board reset the death benefit paid to each approved application from $5,000 per incident to $7,000 per incident.

If the deceased was employed by a company who was a member in good standing of the museum at the time of the incident, or if the deceased was a member in good standing, the benefit increases to $9,500, up from $7,500.

“We are blessed with a healthy financial position provided by the generosity of our industry,” said Jeffrey Godwin, Survivor Fund committee co-chairman. “With an eye toward long term support of the industry, we implemented a formula a few years ago to drive our giving. The result is one where the support of the Survivor Fund by our industry has allowed us to make a significant increase to the amount we are able to provide families going forward.”

Source: towingmuseum.com.
October 30 - November 05, 2019

Minnesota Mud Pit Problem Solving

0 006d1By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Tucked away in Rogers, Minnesota, is Burda’s Towing. Lance Burda is the owner and dynamic driving force behind the company.

“I first heard of this job on Sunday, September 8, when the owner of an excavating company who I’ve known for a number of years sent me a picture of the incident and asked if I wanted to be part of it,” Burda said.

A large Komtasu long-reach was working on a ditch through a field and when it reached the wettest part of the field it got stuck. Two other machines were sent in to retrieve the first and in the process they also got stuck.

“From start to finish, this job took 11 days including rain days,” Burda said. “We built temporary roads to the scene to reach the casualties.”

No tow trucks were used in this recovery; all recovery vehicles were track vehicles.

“We hired the excavating company that had contacted me to assist in the job,” said Burda. “When we first looked at the job we were informed all equipment still would run. This ended up not being the case as all had taken on water and would not run initially. This changed our entire plan.”

The site was over a mile from the roadway and was only accessible through field roads and the last field was so wet it was only accessible by track machine or ATVs.

“After our first day on the scene,” Burda said, “it would rain the next three days in a row making everything worse. We then needed to extend our temp road and would bring in two more semi loads of composite mats and two loads of timber cranes.

“We used our Performance Winch Skid on our Kubota SVL90 (a multi-terrain track loader), a Hitachi backhoe, ATV and trailer for hauling in supplies and rigging, along with a Bombardier track machine with boom to drag in crane mats and a Cat skid loader for placing mats.”

Andy Wicks is the owner of Performance Winch Skid located in Watertown, South Dakota. His company manufactures an off-road skid-steer mounted recovery winch skid attachment. It has a 30,000-lbs. Warn planetary winch assembly embedded deep in the frame work with hydraulic motors that are designed to match the flow of an appropriate sized skid steer.

“Much of the winching power on this impressive job was provided by a skid-steer coupled to one of our Performance Winch Skids built here in Watertown,” Wicks said.

“Once we realized the machines stuck in the mud would not run, I called Jay Thompson from Lake City Towing of Superior, Wisconsin, who I had met from our time on the board of the Minnesota Professional Towing Association,” Burda said. “I knew he had experience in the recovery of machines off the road in the north part of Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

Thompson responded the next day with his tracked loader and winch box he designed and built out of a Holmes 600, heavy rigging kit, ATV and his son Grant.

They also used a quad-tractor with trailer to haul in mats and used it as a dead-man during winching and to haul out the dozer that wouldn't run after it was recovered. Burda and operators from his company responded and transported equipment.

“The scene mechanic got the Cat 312 backhoe running once it was recovered from the mud and we were able to use it until we were all done with the job,” said Burda. “The dozer was unable to be started on scene, so it was towed back to the shop by the quad track.

“After we winched the Komatsu about 20 feet out off the water and somewhat level,” he continued, “the mechanic was able to get it running, which allowed it to assist itself to get the rest of the way out and then it drove back to the shop.”

The team used the hired backhoe to build ramps down to the machines and dig out around the stuck machines so they could attach their rigging to the stuck machines.

“We used multi-part cable and snatch-blocks off our winch boxes on our skid loaders and anchored back to the other machines on site,” Burda said.

This impressive recovery required teamwork, the pooling of resources, specialized equipment and problem solving to get the job done.

Birthday Surprise: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

0 60073By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Brothers Shawn and Dale Jr. Norberg manage and operate Norberg’s Towing in Green River, Wyoming, a family business their parents Dale and Elaine established in 1967.

One of the many special perks about being a recovery professional is that you just never know where or what you’re going to be called to do—or when. Day or night, special occasions like holidays and birthdays are just days like any other when “shi_ happens!”

On April 14, 2019, Shawn was celebrating his birthday.

“The family and me,” he said, “were down at a restaurant in town having my birthday dinner when my mom gets the call from a local for a stuck trackhoe.”

Shawn and his son Dakota left the restaurant and went to their shop to get one of their wreckers to handle this recovery. For this job, Shawn chose his old reliable, “The Eagle,” a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift.

When Shawn and Dakota arrived on scene, they found a 60,000-lbs. Cat 315B excavator stuck, sunk deep in the muck.

“There were a few other pieces of heavy equipment trying to dig it out, but the more they tried the deeper and more stuck it got,” said Shawn. “The trackhoe got stuck as the owner was trying to walk it across; and he got too close to the old river bed that had been back-filled. He wound up sunk on an 8-percent grade in muck up to the exhaust. The guy bought the place and is turning the property into a ranch for his Belgian horses.”

Shawn said, “As Dakota and me were getting set up, Sheridan came out to check on us and to see if we needed another truck. I told him that The Eagle could handle it.”

Shawn waded into the muck to rig the excavator.

He explained, “I used both lines from the Eagle. I hooked up on the boom with one line and down to the center of the trackhoe with the other.”

At the controls of The Eagle, Shawn began to winch the excavator out of the muck.

The Eagle dug in, and the owner of the excavator had a neighbor digging around its wheels until everything was back onto solid ground.

“Once it was out and we cleared the mud from the tracks,” Shawn said, “the owner walked it to his barn. I didn’t break no chains and no cables, the customer was satisfied (and) I was doing what I love to do with my son.

“So, all in all, it was a good birthday.”

logotype
October 30 - November 05, 2019

FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Testing Clearinghouse

FMCSA eb481By Brian J. Riker

In an effort to reduce drug and alcohol testing fraud among commercial drivers, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has developed a clearinghouse database for all FMCSA drug and alcohol test results. The concept is to prevent job hoppers from simply changing jobs before a positive result is returned or otherwise hiding their history of drug or alcohol issues.

Beginning on January 6, 2020, all employers of CDL drivers will be required to check this database before allowing a driver to begin safety-sensitive functions (such as operating a CDL-required vehicle). Furthermore, database checks will be required at least annually for all currently employed CDL drivers.

This is a new requirement along with the current process of sending drug and alcohol test result requests to all the applicant’s previous employers of the past three years. Employers will be required to complete this process until January 2023 to give the database sufficient time to accrue complete and accurate records. After January 2023, the previous employer inquiries will no longer be required to be completed.

Employers are required to obtain written permission prior to querying the database. If a positive result is returned, the employer must obtain electronic permission from the affected driver through the clearinghouse portal and order a complete history within 24 hours. This query and its results are considered protected information under the Fair Credit Reporting Act and must be treated as a consumer credit report for disclosure and adverse action purposes.

Through their drug and alcohol testing administrator, employers will be required to report all positive, refusal to test, altered or other results that indicate a failed or inconclusive test result to the clearinghouse as soon as possible after learning of the test results.
Medical review officers and substance abuse professionals will also be required to register for access to the clearinghouse database. They will have to report their actions regarding any FMCSA drug or alcohol test or during the return to duty process.

Employed drivers possessing a CDL or those desiring to work as a commercial driver are required to register with the clearinghouse. This is so drivers may check their own record and give electronic permission to their current or potential future employer to access your complete clearinghouse record. If a driver does not grant permission they will not be permitted to drive any vehicles requiring a CDL.

State licensing agencies that issue, renew or transfer a CDL or commercial learner’s permit will be required to check this database beginning in January, 2023 to ensure the applicant/CDL holder has not had any unresolved positive drug or alcohol test results from any other state.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Are Your Drivers Approved to Drive?

ca 4a2eeI’ve mentioned the topic of a tow company’s “vicarious liability” before, especially when your tow operators are out working in a company tow truck. Vicarious liability is a situation where someone is held responsible for the actions or omissions of another person.

In a workplace context, an employer can be liable for the acts or omissions of its employees, provided it can be shown that they took place during the course of their employment.

In other words, the company is ultimately responsible for anything wrongful or accidental occurring from the actions of the company’s employee.

When hiring tow operators for your company do you closely review their motor vehicle reports for unsatisfactory and unacceptable driving history? Are you certain whether they’ve ever had a questionable driver’s status and they’re not under some form of suspension?

This is a practice that has to take place before employees are let loose in company vehicles. Experienced or not, failing to do so could result in a hiring mistake—in other words, an accident waiting to happen.

Through the Cracks

Some tow owners don’t realize that they roll the proverbial dice when sending out drivers without knowing about their driving record.

For example, a tower once had amassed as many as 50 suspensions for traffic violations over a seven-year period. It was reported that the tow truck driver sped down a wide four-lane road and T-boned a passenger car containing a family of four. The impact was so great that the vehicle’s driver side door was ripped off, causing the driver to be thrown to the pavement and killed.

Take a second to consider if this situation occurred with one of your company’s tow drivers or salespersons who were driving a company vehicle and had an equally bad driving record. Anyone driving a company vehicle is bound by the same pre-operation requirements to determine the driver’s suitability to drive, and not operating company vehicles on a suspended license.

Someone’s Civilly Liable

Incidents require a company’s due diligence. That begins with the pre-hiring process of submitting an MVR search request, with the applicant’s information for the states they are licensed to drive. This includes anyone operating a company’s tow truck, service vehicle or company car.

When management allows someone to operate their trucks or vehicles without an MVR being checked, they’re accepting huge risk. That goes for friends and family who help out on a periodic basis. Accidents happen all the time; so it makes perfect sense to take the appropriate amount of research and application to determine that an applicant does not have a suspended license.

One of the first steps in the hiring process is to obtain their license information at time of application, then submit it to your insurance provider for verification and status. Never allow applicants behind the wheel until you’ve received confirmation that their license is approved by the DMV and your insurance provider.

This narrative is presented as a basis of training only and not an attempt to practice law. If you’re not clear as to what vicarious liability is, ask your attorney. Don’t risk your livelihood on a newly hired applicant or employee who tells you their license is OK. The same holds true for current employees operating your company’s vehicles. Go for official notification and status approval to stay beyond a doubt.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Emotional Maturity

promo207966340 a4dbcBy Brian J. Riker

Maturity is not just a specific age or life event. It is a state of mind, an attitude if you will, towards all that you do in your life. Absent the correct mindset, we all will make bad decisions in the heat of the moment.

I have witnessed an unusual amount of name-calling, storytelling and even vindictive outbursts lately and it has saddened me. Great industry leaders as well as unknowns both have shocked me with their public behaviors towards others in this community.

We are nothing without each other. Do not believe for a moment that you do not need your fellow towers to be successful. We need to come together in mass to effect necessary change for the improvement—the survival—of this industry.

Maturity is being able to see both sides of an issue, respectfully disagree with someone and still remain friendly. We must make an effort not to attack the person behind a message, even when we hate the message, until it can be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt they have malicious intentions.

Just because we disagree with a point of view does not make it wrong.

Acting in an emotionally mature way will truly improve the quality of your life, your business and strengthen all your relationships. Dealing with problems with a clear, calm and collected head makes seeing the solution simple.

Customers and colleagues alike will appreciate seeing a mature response, even when they are not acting mature themselves at the moment. They may come back to see it from a different point of view once they have calmed down.

Maturity often diffuses situations without the need to raise your voice or resort to derogatory terms, which only serve to make things worse. I can’t count how many times I have been cussed at, screamed at and told I was a no good so-and-so. Every time that I tried to engage the agitator on their level it backfired, usually making me eat my words later.

When I remained calm, let them blow off steam, listened with intent to understand not just respond and spoke softly the results were usually much better. Everybody wants to be heard and we all want to be relevant. By listening first then thinking before you respond you will grant them that—even when you have to tell them they may be incorrect.

Emotional maturity and respect go hand in hand. Without being mature you will never have genuine respect. Folks may respect your title or position out of necessity; but they will never respect you as a person if you can’t act with grace, kindness and maturity as the situation demands.

Emotional maturity is paramount to safety. Violence against towers is becoming increasingly common which frightens me. Often this violence is a result of a conflict that never should have occurred.

Roadside and behind the wheel safety also depend heavily on emotional maturity. When we are not clear-minded, we cannot focus on important tasks such as driving or white line safety. We must learn how to control our emotions and not succumb to road rage—a very immature response to a common occurrence.

Let’s face it: many motorists are poor drivers and are highly distracted today. We can’t expect them to be aware of us; therefore we must stay calm and alert for our own protection.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
logotype
October 30 - November 05, 2019

Attracting a ‘Lavish’ Lifestyle

0 4f6bfBy George L. Nitti

It’s a law that you attract what you put out into the universe. As they say, like begets like.

Tow owner T. Williams, known as “Lavish,” has created a compelling brand around a tow company with the same name. In business since 2006, Lavish Towing in Detroit, Michigan, sprang from Williams’ unique vision about what he wanted in life—a lavish lifestyle.

“I was into custom cars,” Williams said. “I thought it would be sweet to have a nice tow truck for the purpose of towing my own cars, adding to the prestige.”

But with one tow truck, another world opened up to Williams in which he could envision a more lavish future. Ten-plus years later, Lavish Towing has grown its image and brand to six tow trucks.

“Once I started to focus on the business side of towing,” Williams said, “it lent to attracting more customers. The name sprang from my clientele.”

The “Lavish” name is clearly stated on the side of their tow trucks, all with the same logo, as exemplified on its black 2017 Ford F-650/Century 21’ steel bed.

Williams, who diligently markets the company through bumper stickers, T-shirts and his car wash, said, “It’s a brandable name. Nobody mistakes that name. They think of me.”

Central to the logo is its first letter, as the letter “L”, written in black, is accentuated by a white box, giving the letter more pop. The rest of the customized white letters stand out as well, against the unit’s black background.

“I came up with the box idea in which the letter ‘L’ is encased because when I’m driving I’m inside a box,” said Williams.

“But I’m always thinking outside the box.”

The logo is more complete with an attractive red, sloping Nike-like symbol that is a roadway, a fitting symbol for any towing company.

Williams said, “With my logo, I wanted to put something out there that nobody would forget. I wanted a logo I wasn’t going to outgrow. It’s simple but clean.”

The logo is also accompanied by a slogan: “It’s a lifestyle.”

“Growing up, my friends never had the vision. They wanted fast food. I was interested in fine dining. I’ve been striving to be lavish, and that’s what I’ve been attracting.”

Colorful Changes

0 2822e
By George L. Nitti

A well-known adage states that the only thing in life that is constant is change. Change is an essential ingredient to growth. Like a new pair of sneakers, it serves as a refreshing alternative to what was simply old and worn out. A season change has brought forth fall’s dazzling colors.

One area in which tow companies can manifest change is in their branding, by instigating a new design and/or color scheme.

Such was the case when Bosco’s Automotive Inc. of Enfield, Connecticut, purchased its 2019 Kenworth W900B/Century 1150 rotator.

“It was time for a change after 43 years in business,” said co-owner Joe Bosco. “We were getting tired of the old look.”

Embarking on a bolder color scheme, the company worked from several angles to bring a vision to fruition; partly through serendipity, spousal input and the design efforts of the other co-owner, John Bosco.

Their boom stands out because of its perfect blend of colors. Bosco’s maroon-colored boom came about through coincidence according to Bosco.

“The paint wasn’t mixed correctly, but I liked the way it turned out and so we decided to stay with it. I like the brighter red than the one we were originally going to go with.”

The lime green found on the two-toned colored boom was another stroke of invention, perfectly complementing the maroon while the company name screams out in a balancing lime green/yellow gradient.

Lime green also gives accent to other parts of the tow truck, such as the side and rear outriggers contrasting with the all-black background of the unit itself. The company name also pops out in lime green/yellow.

Adding to the color configuration is a purple stripe and ribbon along the bottom side of the unit.

“That was my wife’s idea,” said Bosco. “She really wanted to see purple on the truck. I didn’t think it was going to work and told her ‘no way.’ But we tried it and it popped.”

The black flames on the hood have been a mainstay of the Bosco design; however a slight alteration to the outline of the flames, done in purple, add another special touch helping to bring all of the colors together in this very colorful design.

An Imperial Hodgepodge Design

0 ac50fBy George L. Nitti

In their 20th year of operation, Imperial Towing of Melbourne, Florida, has seen its graphics evolve over the years. Starting off with a basic design, the company has supplanted simplicity with a more elaborate scheme, incorporating a variety of designs into one dynamic graphic on several of their units.

On the company’s fully loaded 2017 black Dodge 5500 with a Century wheel-lift, the evolution of their graphics comes into focus.

Owner Sam Roig, who grew up on the rough and tumble streets of Chicago, described the artwork.

“You will find a hodgepodge on this partial wrap,” Roig said. “Checkerboard patterns, flames, and expanded metal with round circles under the name of our company.”

What is particularly interesting about the graphic is its diversity of colors, including shades of purple, coral, yellow, silver, black and white, all perfectly complementing and enhancing its black background.

As a whole, it projects a semi-abstract quality that falls into the realm of modern design.

The “Imperial” name stands out on each side of the unit, written large.

“It’s all reflective,” Roig said. “It really pops at nighttime.”

According to Roig, the company name originated from his early days growing up in Chicago.

He said, “I was a gang banger during the late ’80s and ’90s. We used to hang out with Imperial gangsters. They don’t call it “Chirac” for nothing. When I moved to Florida in the late ’90s, I took the ‘Imperial’ name with me.”

Adding to the unit’s mystique are the heavily tinted windows.

“It’s Florida, man,” Roig said. “It’s hot. It keeps the AC working well.”

The company has grown its business to 14 units, while forming a sister company called Rachel’s Towing.

Modest, Roig said, “We’re doing pretty good.”

logotype
October 30 - November 05, 2019

Rimshine Adds Floating Foam Heads

ausie 27beaAussie Rimshine recently added new Floater Front Foam Heads (AR-307-22-03) to its product lineup. The new heads, for use on 22.5” x 12.5” Steer Float Wheels, are available now and sold in sets of three heads. They will work with existing AR-401-11-01 Front Wheel Adapters.

aussierimshine.com

Roll-Up Doors for Freightliner M2 Cabs

fontainerollup 5495dA new roll-up door design from Fontaine Modification makes it easier for firefighters, EMTs, tow operators and others to quickly access tools and equipment stored in the cabs of Freightliner M2 trucks. This patent-pending design allows for a watertight seal of the door to the truck, smooth, reliable operation of the roll-up door, along with easy maintenance. Fontaine developed a mounting system that uses a surround to allow the door to be installed in a completely vertical orientation, rather than trying to curve to the side of the truck.

fontainemodification.com
logotype
October 30 - November 05, 2019

logotype
October 30 - November 05, 2019
Police in San Antonio, Texas, investigate the attempted shooting of repo agents. The owner of a Jeep was arrested. Image - ksat.com.

September Auto Defaults [b]Highest Yet in 2019

While still following cyclical patterns, auto finance defaults in September climbed to the highest point so far this year, tying for the third-highest reading since 2014.

According to data through September compiled by S&P Dow Jones Indices and Experian, the auto component of the S&P/Experian Consumer Credit Default Indices jumped seven basis points to 1.05 percent. The default rate has climbed 16 basis points during the past two months.

Historical data shows defaults typically rise during this portion of the calendar. Defaults hit their crescendo a year ago during December (1.03 percent). And in 2017, that five-year high arrived in October at 1.11 percent.

Looking at the data by location, three of the five largest metropolitan areas showed higher default rates in September compared to the previous month.

Analysts discovered Chicago produced the largest increase, jumping 14 basis points to 1.19 percent.

The default rates for New York and Miami each rose two basis points, to 0.96 percent and 1.30 percent, respectively.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Agents Shot at Attempting [b]to Repo Jeep

Two men attempting to repossess a Jeep outside a home in San Antonio, Texas, were shot at by the vehicle's owner the morning of Oct. 21, San Antonio police said.

According to police, the men were not hit by the gunfire, but were shaken up.

Police said as it turns out, the men were repossessing the wrong vehicle. They said the owner actually had two Jeeps and had switched the license plates on them. The one that was supposed to be repossessed is locked up where they couldn't get to it, authorities said.

Police said the SUV's owner will be charged with discharging a firearm in a municipality. He told police he was angry because the men were taking the wrong vehicle.

Source: ksat.com.

ARA Unveils Theme [b]for NARS

The American Recovery Association already has its eyes on early May, unveiling the theme for one of its largest annual events.

Along with headline sponsor Harding Brooks Insurance, ARA announced last week that its theme for the 12th annual North American Repossessors Summit is “Impact 2020: One Voice - Strong & United.” The summit is set to take place May 7-8 at the Omni Mandalay Hotel in Irving, Texas.

ARA president Dave Kennedy elaborated about the concept.

“This year will be the beginning of a new chapter for NARS, and for the repossession industry as a whole,” Kennedy said in a news release.

“We are going to reestablish trust and competency, provide tangible support to our business owners, deliver on educational development and create a voice of leadership for the repossession industry,” he added.

With the goals of establishing industry standards and addressing the state of the repossession industry, organizers added that NARS 2020 will include sessions that focus on managing risk, improving cash flow, building industry synergy and growing a successful business.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

ALS Resolvion Launches [b]Impound Pro

Skip-trace and repossession management firm ALS Resolvion recently released a new impound management service called Impound Pro. 

The “end-to-end” service is designed to address the major “pain points” in the current process of handling vehicles that have been impounded. The firm explained these can include operational inefficiencies, excessive expense, exposure to lien loss and issues remarketing the vehicle.

Impound Pro includes VIN monitoring, impound yard negotiation, legal services support, value assessment support, speedy recovery, remarketing for total loss and end of life vehicles, and insurance claim services. 

The company highlighted the service is available on an “ala carte” basis, giving companies the ability to pick and choose certain components or utilize the service as an end-to-end solution.

Source: autoremarketing.com.
