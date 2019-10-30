Flipped, Flopped & Fried In Kentucky

I’ve mentioned the topic of a tow company’s “vicarious liability” before, especially when your tow operators are out working in a company tow truck. Vicarious liability is a situation where someone is held responsible for the actions or omissions of another person.In a workplace context, an employer can be liable for the acts or omissions of its employees, provided it can be shown that they took place during the course of their employment.In other words, the company is ultimately responsible for anything wrongful or accidental occurring from the actions of the company’s employee.When hiring tow operators for your company do you closely review their motor vehicle reports for unsatisfactory and unacceptable driving history? Are you certain whether they’ve ever had a questionable driver’s status and they’re not under some form of suspension?This is a practice that has to take place before employees are let loose in company vehicles. Experienced or not, failing to do so could result in a hiring mistake—in other words, an accident waiting to happen.Through the CracksSome tow owners don’t realize that they roll the proverbial dice when sending out drivers without knowing about their driving record.For example, a tower once had amassed as many as 50 suspensions for traffic violations over a seven-year period. It was reported that the tow truck driver sped down a wide four-lane road and T-boned a passenger car containing a family of four. The impact was so great that the vehicle’s driver side door was ripped off, causing the driver to be thrown to the pavement and killed.Take a second to consider if this situation occurred with one of your company’s tow drivers or salespersons who were driving a company vehicle and had an equally bad driving record. Anyone driving a company vehicle is bound by the same pre-operation requirements to determine the driver’s suitability to drive, and not operating company vehicles on a suspended license.Someone’s Civilly LiableIncidents require a company’s due diligence. That begins with the pre-hiring process of submitting an MVR search request, with the applicant’s information for the states they are licensed to drive. This includes anyone operating a company’s tow truck, service vehicle or company car.When management allows someone to operate their trucks or vehicles without an MVR being checked, they’re accepting huge risk. That goes for friends and family who help out on a periodic basis. Accidents happen all the time; so it makes perfect sense to take the appropriate amount of research and application to determine that an applicant does not have a suspended license.One of the first steps in the hiring process is to obtain their license information at time of application, then submit it to your insurance provider for verification and status. Never allow applicants behind the wheel until you’ve received confirmation that their license is approved by the DMV and your insurance provider.This narrative is presented as a basis of training only and not an attempt to practice law. If you’re not clear as to what vicarious liability is, ask your attorney. Don’t risk your livelihood on a newly hired applicant or employee who tells you their license is OK. The same holds true for current employees operating your company’s vehicles. Go for official notification and status approval to stay beyond a doubt.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.