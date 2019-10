Flipped, Flopped & Fried In Kentucky

FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Testing Clearinghouse By Brian J. Riker



In an effort to reduce drug and alcohol testing fraud among commercial drivers, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has developed a clearinghouse database for all FMCSA drug and alcohol test results. The concept is to prevent job hoppers from simply changing jobs before a positive result is returned or otherwise hiding their history of drug or alcohol issues.



Beginning on January 6, 2020, all employers of CDL drivers will be required to check this database before allowing a driver to begin safety-sensitive functions (such as operating a CDL-required vehicle). Furthermore, database checks will be required at least annually for all currently employed CDL drivers.



This is a new requirement along with the current process of sending drug and alcohol test result requests to all the applicant’s previous employers of the past three years. Employers will be required to complete this process until January 2023 to give the database sufficient time to accrue complete and accurate records. After January 2023, the previous employer inquiries will no longer be required to be completed.



Employers are required to obtain written permission prior to querying the database. If a positive result is returned, the employer must obtain electronic permission from the affected driver through the clearinghouse portal and order a complete history within 24 hours. This query and its results are considered protected information under the Fair Credit Reporting Act and must be treated as a consumer credit report for disclosure and adverse action purposes.



Through their drug and alcohol testing administrator, employers will be required to report all positive, refusal to test, altered or other results that indicate a failed or inconclusive test result to the clearinghouse as soon as possible after learning of the test results.

Medical review officers and substance abuse professionals will also be required to register for access to the clearinghouse database. They will have to report their actions regarding any FMCSA drug or alcohol test or during the return to duty process.



Employed drivers possessing a CDL or those desiring to work as a commercial driver are required to register with the clearinghouse. This is so drivers may check their own record and give electronic permission to their current or potential future employer to access your complete clearinghouse record. If a driver does not grant permission they will not be permitted to drive any vehicles requiring a CDL.



State licensing agencies that issue, renew or transfer a CDL or commercial learner’s permit will be required to check this database beginning in January, 2023 to ensure the applicant/CDL holder has not had any unresolved positive drug or alcohol test results from any other state.



Are Your Drivers Approved to Drive? I’ve mentioned the topic of a tow company’s “vicarious liability” before, especially when your tow operators are out working in a company tow truck. Vicarious liability is a situation where someone is held responsible for the actions or omissions of another person.



In a workplace context, an employer can be liable for the acts or omissions of its employees, provided it can be shown that they took place during the course of their employment.



In other words, the company is ultimately responsible for anything wrongful or accidental occurring from the actions of the company’s employee.



When hiring tow operators for your company do you closely review their motor vehicle reports for unsatisfactory and unacceptable driving history? Are you certain whether they’ve ever had a questionable driver’s status and they’re not under some form of suspension?



This is a practice that has to take place before employees are let loose in company vehicles. Experienced or not, failing to do so could result in a hiring mistake—in other words, an accident waiting to happen.



Through the Cracks



Some tow owners don’t realize that they roll the proverbial dice when sending out drivers without knowing about their driving record.



For example, a tower once had amassed as many as 50 suspensions for traffic violations over a seven-year period. It was reported that the tow truck driver sped down a wide four-lane road and T-boned a passenger car containing a family of four. The impact was so great that the vehicle’s driver side door was ripped off, causing the driver to be thrown to the pavement and killed.



Take a second to consider if this situation occurred with one of your company’s tow drivers or salespersons who were driving a company vehicle and had an equally bad driving record. Anyone driving a company vehicle is bound by the same pre-operation requirements to determine the driver’s suitability to drive, and not operating company vehicles on a suspended license.



Someone’s Civilly Liable



Incidents require a company’s due diligence. That begins with the pre-hiring process of submitting an MVR search request, with the applicant’s information for the states they are licensed to drive. This includes anyone operating a company’s tow truck, service vehicle or company car.



When management allows someone to operate their trucks or vehicles without an MVR being checked, they’re accepting huge risk. That goes for friends and family who help out on a periodic basis. Accidents happen all the time; so it makes perfect sense to take the appropriate amount of research and application to determine that an applicant does not have a suspended license.



One of the first steps in the hiring process is to obtain their license information at time of application, then submit it to your insurance provider for verification and status. Never allow applicants behind the wheel until you’ve received confirmation that their license is approved by the DMV and your insurance provider.



This narrative is presented as a basis of training only and not an attempt to practice law. If you’re not clear as to what vicarious liability is, ask your attorney. Don’t risk your livelihood on a newly hired applicant or employee who tells you their license is OK. The same holds true for current employees operating your company’s vehicles. Go for official notification and status approval to stay beyond a doubt.



