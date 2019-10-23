The Week's Features
ITRHFM Adds 28 Names to Wall of the Fallen
Ceremony honoring those who have died in service held Oct. 12
Are Your Drivers Approved to Drive? (Tow Business & Operations)
Owners must know their drivers’ driving record
Colorful Changes
Serendipity, spousal input and more brings forth new branding
Roll-Up Doors for Freightliner M2 Cabs
Design allows for a watertight seal from door to truck
Auto Defaults Rise to Highest Point in 2019
Auto component jumped 7 basis points to 1.05% in September
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing October 23 - October 29, 2019

Minnesota Mud Pit Problem Solving

0 006d1By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Tucked away in Rogers, Minnesota, is Burda’s Towing. Lance Burda is the owner and dynamic driving force behind the company.

“I first heard of this job on Sunday, September 8, when the owner of an excavating company who I’ve known for a number of years sent me a picture of the incident and asked if I wanted to be part of it,” Burda said.

A large Komtasu long-reach was working on a ditch through a field and when it reached the wettest part of the field it got stuck. Two other machines were sent in to retrieve the first and in the process they also got stuck.

“From start to finish, this job took 11 days including rain days,” Burda said. “We built temporary roads to the scene to reach the casualties.”

No tow trucks were used in this recovery; all recovery vehicles were track vehicles.

“We hired the excavating company that had contacted me to assist in the job,” said Burda. “When we first looked at the job we were informed all equipment still would run. This ended up not being the case as all had taken on water and would not run initially. This changed our entire plan.”

The site was over a mile from the roadway and was only accessible through field roads and the last field was so wet it was only accessible by track machine or ATVs.

“After our first day on the scene,” Burda said, “it would rain the next three days in a row making everything worse. We then needed to extend our temp road and would bring in two more semi loads of composite mats and two loads of timber cranes.

“We used our Performance Winch Skid on our Kubota SVL90 (a multi-terrain track loader), a Hitachi backhoe, ATV and trailer for hauling in supplies and rigging, along with a Bombardier track machine with boom to drag in crane mats and a Cat skid loader for placing mats.”

Andy Wicks is the owner of Performance Winch Skid located in Watertown, South Dakota. His company manufactures an off-road skid-steer mounted recovery winch skid attachment. It has a 30,000-lbs. Warn planetary winch assembly embedded deep in the frame work with hydraulic motors that are designed to match the flow of an appropriate sized skid steer.

“Much of the winching power on this impressive job was provided by a skid-steer coupled to one of our Performance Winch Skids built here in Watertown,” Wicks said.

“Once we realized the machines stuck in the mud would not run, I called Jay Thompson from Lake City Towing of Superior, Wisconsin, who I had met from our time on the board of the Minnesota Professional Towing Association,” Burda said. “I knew he had experience in the recovery of machines off the road in the north part of Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

Thompson responded the next day with his tracked loader and winch box he designed and built out of a Holmes 600, heavy rigging kit, ATV and his son Grant.

They also used a quad-tractor with trailer to haul in mats and used it as a dead-man during winching and to haul out the dozer that wouldn't run after it was recovered. Burda and operators from his company responded and transported equipment.

“The scene mechanic got the Cat 312 backhoe running once it was recovered from the mud and we were able to use it until we were all done with the job,” said Burda. “The dozer was unable to be started on scene, so it was towed back to the shop by the quad track.

“After we winched the Komatsu about 20 feet out off the water and somewhat level,” he continued, “the mechanic was able to get it running, which allowed it to assist itself to get the rest of the way out and then it drove back to the shop.”

The team used the hired backhoe to build ramps down to the machines and dig out around the stuck machines so they could attach their rigging to the stuck machines.

“We used multi-part cable and snatch-blocks off our winch boxes on our skid loaders and anchored back to the other machines on site,” Burda said.

This impressive recovery required teamwork, the pooling of resources, specialized equipment and problem solving to get the job done.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
American Towman Medal Ceremony Honoring Heroes, Dec. 7

The towing industry’s highest honor, the American Towman Medal, will be awarded to towmen who’ve gone beyond the call of duty on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Medal Ceremony will be part of the American Towman Exposition’s Festival Night, taking place in the Crown Ballroom of the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Since 1989 the Towman Medal has been awarded to some 300 towers, and another 200 towers received the Commendation. These honors mark some of the most amazing acts in the annals of human rescue.   The Medal Ceremony has evolved over the years into the March of the Heroes. The Towman Order salutes the Medal and Commendation honorees, followed by the bequeathing of the Medal as the heroic stories are told to the Festival Night audience.   Dinner will be served and attendees will be entertained by a live performance of the Mike Corbin Band, who will perform the ever-popular Towman Ballads, such as "The Road Calls," "Booms in the Sky" and "Bless the Spirit Riders."   This year marks the 31st American Towman Exposition and the awarding of the Towman Medal. Those wishing to attend the festivities may register at atexposition.com.

Source: AT staff.
Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Minnesota Mud Pit Problem Solving

0 006d1By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Tucked away in Rogers, Minnesota, is Burda’s Towing. Lance Burda is the owner and dynamic driving force behind the company.

“I first heard of this job on Sunday, September 8, when the owner of an excavating company who I’ve known for a number of years sent me a picture of the incident and asked if I wanted to be part of it,” Burda said.

A large Komtasu long-reach was working on a ditch through a field and when it reached the wettest part of the field it got stuck. Two other machines were sent in to retrieve the first and in the process they also got stuck.

“From start to finish, this job took 11 days including rain days,” Burda said. “We built temporary roads to the scene to reach the casualties.”

No tow trucks were used in this recovery; all recovery vehicles were track vehicles.

“We hired the excavating company that had contacted me to assist in the job,” said Burda. “When we first looked at the job we were informed all equipment still would run. This ended up not being the case as all had taken on water and would not run initially. This changed our entire plan.”

The site was over a mile from the roadway and was only accessible through field roads and the last field was so wet it was only accessible by track machine or ATVs.

“After our first day on the scene,” Burda said, “it would rain the next three days in a row making everything worse. We then needed to extend our temp road and would bring in two more semi loads of composite mats and two loads of timber cranes.

“We used our Performance Winch Skid on our Kubota SVL90 (a multi-terrain track loader), a Hitachi backhoe, ATV and trailer for hauling in supplies and rigging, along with a Bombardier track machine with boom to drag in crane mats and a Cat skid loader for placing mats.”

Andy Wicks is the owner of Performance Winch Skid located in Watertown, South Dakota. His company manufactures an off-road skid-steer mounted recovery winch skid attachment. It has a 30,000-lbs. Warn planetary winch assembly embedded deep in the frame work with hydraulic motors that are designed to match the flow of an appropriate sized skid steer.

“Much of the winching power on this impressive job was provided by a skid-steer coupled to one of our Performance Winch Skids built here in Watertown,” Wicks said.

“Once we realized the machines stuck in the mud would not run, I called Jay Thompson from Lake City Towing of Superior, Wisconsin, who I had met from our time on the board of the Minnesota Professional Towing Association,” Burda said. “I knew he had experience in the recovery of machines off the road in the north part of Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

Thompson responded the next day with his tracked loader and winch box he designed and built out of a Holmes 600, heavy rigging kit, ATV and his son Grant.

They also used a quad-tractor with trailer to haul in mats and used it as a dead-man during winching and to haul out the dozer that wouldn't run after it was recovered. Burda and operators from his company responded and transported equipment.

“The scene mechanic got the Cat 312 backhoe running once it was recovered from the mud and we were able to use it until we were all done with the job,” said Burda. “The dozer was unable to be started on scene, so it was towed back to the shop by the quad track.

“After we winched the Komatsu about 20 feet out off the water and somewhat level,” he continued, “the mechanic was able to get it running, which allowed it to assist itself to get the rest of the way out and then it drove back to the shop.”

The team used the hired backhoe to build ramps down to the machines and dig out around the stuck machines so they could attach their rigging to the stuck machines.

“We used multi-part cable and snatch-blocks off our winch boxes on our skid loaders and anchored back to the other machines on site,” Burda said.

This impressive recovery required teamwork, the pooling of resources, specialized equipment and problem solving to get the job done.

Well, They Say It's Y'all …

According to Commercial Carrier Journal, a new survey commissioned by Verizon Connect and Wakefield Research has “identified misperceptions that drivers of passenger cars have about the level of danger posed by commercial drivers.”

Of those surveyed, 83 percent believe that their own driving is less risky on the road than commercial drivers, but only 3 percent of all severe crashes in the U.S. involve commercial vehicles.

Other findings from the survey include: 81 percent of everyday drivers said they have witnessed a commercial vehicle driving dangerously, and 54 percent of these respondents also said they have witnessed an accident involving a commercial vehicle.

In addition, respondents also said they have witnessed risky behaviors by commercial vehicles, such as: speeding (69 percent); abrupt lane changes (55 percent); driving erratically (46 percent); and taking turns too quickly (37 percent).

Safety has been one of the major themes of the past two years. With at least five headlines a month reporting on collisions with tow truck drivers—sometimes with towmen causing the impact—unsafe driving is not going to allow this industry to be respected as safe and professional.

Randall Resch’s Tow Business & Operations article in this week’s edition speaks to the dangers tow business owners take not having motor vehicle reports on new hires. Additionally, Brian Riker will be leading a seminar at the upcoming American Towman Exposition on Defensive Driving/Driving Professionalism that both owners and operators should consider attending.

These roads aren’t getting any easier to navigate. Make sure that the motorists in the survey aren’t talking about you.

--Charles Duke

By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge
The way to make the “Move Over” law more effective would be to:
Make the minimum violation fine at least $500
Temporary suspension of the motorist's license
Points against driver's license
More highway signage reminders about law
logotype
October 23 - October 29, 2019
Former Riverside, California, Police Chief Sergio Diaz called the proposed five-year towing contract extension “corrupt” and “toothless.” Image – Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG.

Riverside Doesn't OK 5-Year Contract Extension

The city of Riverside, California, will continue negotiating with tow operators rather than approving a proposed five-year extension to a contract that former Police Chief Sergio Diaz called “corrupt” and “toothless.” After the city council’s unanimous vote Tuesday, the public safety committee will keep discussing the proposed new agreement, which Diaz and some city officials say should include stiffer penalties for tow operators who fail to tow a vehicle when they’re called to do so. The existing contract can be extended for one more year with council approval after its Dec. 31 expiration, a timeline that received more support than the five years that two councilmen had proposed. Source: pe.com.

Woman Who Dragged Towman to Death Denied Early Release

The woman convicted of dragging a towman to his death in 2011 will no longer be released early from prison. The early release for Detra Farries has been denied. Farries had been accepted into a community corrections program in Arapahoe County, Colorado, after serving seven-and-a-half years of her 20-year sentence. Now it looks like that will no longer happen. A Colorado Springs jury convicted Farries of vehicular homicide and other charges in the 2011 death of Allen Lew Rose. Prosecutors said that Farries drove off as Rose was preparing to tow her SUV. He died after getting caught in a cable he had attached to her vehicle. Farries’ attorneys insisted that she didn’t realize Rose was being dragged. Source: denver.cbslocal.com.

Lawmakers Consider Parking Protection Act

New York state lawmakers are considering the Parking Protection Act, legislation to restrict ambiguous rules and towing fees at private parking lots. The proposal would impose new sign requirements at private lots to ensure people understand where and when parking is allowed and how much it will cost. It also would regulate the practices of towing companies, including limiting how much they can charge and when vehicles can be towed or immobilized. The legislation would require applicable parking hours and fees be clearly displayed, prohibit advertising prices as a range and restrict private lots from towing or immobilizing an improperly parked vehicle unless there have been previous violations. The cost of a towed vehicle would be capped at $125 and operators could only charge $15 for the first three days of storing a vehicle. Additionally, if drivers return to a vehicle while it is being towed, the company is required to release the vehicle at that location for a fee at no more than half the towing charge. Source: timesunion.com.


Twenty-eight names were added to the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum’s Wall of the Fallen in a ceremony on Oct. 12 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

ITRHFM Adds 28 Names to Wall of the Fallen

The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum added 28 new names to the Wall of the Fallen during its annual ceremony honoring towing and road service operators who have died in the line of service, Oct. 12.

The Wall of the Fallen now has more than 450 names of men and women who have lost their lives while serving the motoring public in the towing and road service industry.

Survivors’ families also received a Certificate of Honor at the ceremony.

Among the fallen towmen added was Edgar Pilon, a Canadian towman who was murdered in 1954 and whose story was featured in American Towman’s September 2019 issue.

“It is with great sadness that we find ourselves in a position that requires the Wall of the Fallen,” said Jeffrey Godwin, Wall of the Fallen and ITRHFM Survivor Fund co-chairman. “Despite the tragedy represented, we do find comfort in honoring our fallen operators and in serving their families in their time of loss.”

The annual ceremony also served to boost motorists’ awareness of Move Over laws in effect in all 50 states that require drivers to move over one lane and/or slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle.

Source: towingmuseum.com.

Byron Coleman, Brother of Jerr-Dan's Shane, Passes

Byron A.J. Coleman, brother of Jerr-Dan’s Senior Heavy-Duty Sales Manager Shane Coleman, passed away on Oct. 14. He was 55.

Coleman dedicated the first part of his life to helping build the family towing and recovery business. He went on to operate at several towing and recovery companies across the US. Throughout his life his family, fellow operators, and friends benefited from his sharp mind, keen wit and dedication to his craft. 

Coleman is survived by his wife, Betsey; son Austin and daughter Katie; his mother, Shirley; brother Shane; and a host of grandchildren, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

 Services were held Oct. 18. In lieu of flowers family suggests donations be made to the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum in Byron's name at towingmuseum.com.

Source: desmondfuneralhome.com.

Nearly 100 Towmen Honor Slain Operator

Nearly 100 towers in Riverside, California, rolled out Oct. 17 in a touching tribute to a fellow driver, Jesse Martinez, who was shot and killed Oct. 7 while on the job.

“Our main goal is we want to show the Martinez family that Jesse wasn’t alone out there, and people do care for them,” said tower Chris Navarro of Pepe’s Towing.

Martinez was a devoted father to his three young children and the mother of his children, Jacquie, according to Martinez’s sister, Laura Martinez Ludington.

“This is just a beautiful thing that they’re doing for our family and for Jesse,” she said. “I know my brother is looking down with a smile, seeing everything that’s being done (for his family).”

Dominique Munoz, a co-worker of Martinez at Liberty Towing got behind the wheel of Martinez’s tow truck to lead a procession to his memorial service in Colton on Thursday. The procession of trucks and cars wound its way through Riverside, including past the site where Martinez was killed where tow truck drivers honked their horns in his memory.

Source: thebl.com.

Maine Towmen Recognize National Move Over Day

Mark's Towing Service of Caribou, Maine, helped host National Move Over Day at Dysart’s Restaurant & Truck Stop in Hermon, Oct. 19. Organizers said the day helps bring attention to the deaths and injuries caused by accidents. 

“There’s been a lot of accidents where troopers get killed, or tow operators,” says Mike Nadeau of Mark’s Towing. “It’s to raise awareness, and let people know that we are working there alongside the road, and to give us some space.”

State trucks, tow trucks, and the police came out to show support. They said it's critical for motorists to always use caution when passing by these workers.

Source: wabi.tv.

Man Dies after Being Pinned by His Tow Truck

A towman was killed Oct. 18 in a freak accident while working on his tow truck in Otay Mesa, California. The victim, who friends identified as Mario Lopez, was apparently working on his truck when the truck pinned and crushed him, killing him instantly.

“It’s really sad because we all work together by my friend’s yard. We were all joking around and talking, and I just got here and I heard what happened to him,” said Tommy Mikhilo, the victim’s friend.

According to reports, Lopez was an experienced mechanic and was working at a salvage lot he owned with a friend. Friends at the scene also described Lopez as a hard-working man who was married and recently adopted two of his grandchildren.

Source: nbcsandiego.com.

Peterbilt Parade Raises $20,000+ for United Way

Peterbilt Motors Co. announced it raised more than $20,000 in donations at its fourth annual Pride and Class Parade in the downtown Denton square as part of the annual United Way Denton County campaign. The parade was held on Oct. 11.

“The first Pride and Class Parade in 2016 was such a success with the community and Peterbilt employees that it became an annual event,” said Jason Skoog, PACCAR VP/Peterbilt GM. “This year, we saw a nearly ten-fold increase in donations raised to support United Way Denton County compared to the 2016 event. We are honored by this opportunity to give back to Denton and the local community.”

Since 2002, Peterbilt and the United Way of Denton County have partnered to raise more than $6.5 million in support of the Denton County community.

The annual Pride and Class Parade invites owners of 50 custom Peterbilt trucks from around the United States and Canada to showcase their customized Peterbilt trucks. Donations for the United Way of Denton County continue to be received at unitedwaydenton.org.

Source: peterbilt.com.
Minnesota Mud Pit Problem Solving

0 006d1By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Tucked away in Rogers, Minnesota, is Burda’s Towing. Lance Burda is the owner and dynamic driving force behind the company.

“I first heard of this job on Sunday, September 8, when the owner of an excavating company who I’ve known for a number of years sent me a picture of the incident and asked if I wanted to be part of it,” Burda said.

A large Komtasu long-reach was working on a ditch through a field and when it reached the wettest part of the field it got stuck. Two other machines were sent in to retrieve the first and in the process they also got stuck.

“From start to finish, this job took 11 days including rain days,” Burda said. “We built temporary roads to the scene to reach the casualties.”

No tow trucks were used in this recovery; all recovery vehicles were track vehicles.

“We hired the excavating company that had contacted me to assist in the job,” said Burda. “When we first looked at the job we were informed all equipment still would run. This ended up not being the case as all had taken on water and would not run initially. This changed our entire plan.”

The site was over a mile from the roadway and was only accessible through field roads and the last field was so wet it was only accessible by track machine or ATVs.

“After our first day on the scene,” Burda said, “it would rain the next three days in a row making everything worse. We then needed to extend our temp road and would bring in two more semi loads of composite mats and two loads of timber cranes.

“We used our Performance Winch Skid on our Kubota SVL90 (a multi-terrain track loader), a Hitachi backhoe, ATV and trailer for hauling in supplies and rigging, along with a Bombardier track machine with boom to drag in crane mats and a Cat skid loader for placing mats.”

Andy Wicks is the owner of Performance Winch Skid located in Watertown, South Dakota. His company manufactures an off-road skid-steer mounted recovery winch skid attachment. It has a 30,000-lbs. Warn planetary winch assembly embedded deep in the frame work with hydraulic motors that are designed to match the flow of an appropriate sized skid steer.

“Much of the winching power on this impressive job was provided by a skid-steer coupled to one of our Performance Winch Skids built here in Watertown,” Wicks said.

“Once we realized the machines stuck in the mud would not run, I called Jay Thompson from Lake City Towing of Superior, Wisconsin, who I had met from our time on the board of the Minnesota Professional Towing Association,” Burda said. “I knew he had experience in the recovery of machines off the road in the north part of Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

Thompson responded the next day with his tracked loader and winch box he designed and built out of a Holmes 600, heavy rigging kit, ATV and his son Grant.

They also used a quad-tractor with trailer to haul in mats and used it as a dead-man during winching and to haul out the dozer that wouldn't run after it was recovered. Burda and operators from his company responded and transported equipment.

“The scene mechanic got the Cat 312 backhoe running once it was recovered from the mud and we were able to use it until we were all done with the job,” said Burda. “The dozer was unable to be started on scene, so it was towed back to the shop by the quad track.

“After we winched the Komatsu about 20 feet out off the water and somewhat level,” he continued, “the mechanic was able to get it running, which allowed it to assist itself to get the rest of the way out and then it drove back to the shop.”

The team used the hired backhoe to build ramps down to the machines and dig out around the stuck machines so they could attach their rigging to the stuck machines.

“We used multi-part cable and snatch-blocks off our winch boxes on our skid loaders and anchored back to the other machines on site,” Burda said.

This impressive recovery required teamwork, the pooling of resources, specialized equipment and problem solving to get the job done.

Birthday Surprise: Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?

0 60073By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Brothers Shawn and Dale Jr. Norberg manage and operate Norberg’s Towing in Green River, Wyoming, a family business their parents Dale and Elaine established in 1967.

One of the many special perks about being a recovery professional is that you just never know where or what you’re going to be called to do—or when. Day or night, special occasions like holidays and birthdays are just days like any other when “shi_ happens!”

On April 14, 2019, Shawn was celebrating his birthday.

“The family and me,” he said, “were down at a restaurant in town having my birthday dinner when my mom gets the call from a local for a stuck trackhoe.”

Shawn and his son Dakota left the restaurant and went to their shop to get one of their wreckers to handle this recovery. For this job, Shawn chose his old reliable, “The Eagle,” a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift.

When Shawn and Dakota arrived on scene, they found a 60,000-lbs. Cat 315B excavator stuck, sunk deep in the muck.

“There were a few other pieces of heavy equipment trying to dig it out, but the more they tried the deeper and more stuck it got,” said Shawn. “The trackhoe got stuck as the owner was trying to walk it across; and he got too close to the old river bed that had been back-filled. He wound up sunk on an 8-percent grade in muck up to the exhaust. The guy bought the place and is turning the property into a ranch for his Belgian horses.”

Shawn said, “As Dakota and me were getting set up, Sheridan came out to check on us and to see if we needed another truck. I told him that The Eagle could handle it.”

Shawn waded into the muck to rig the excavator.

He explained, “I used both lines from the Eagle. I hooked up on the boom with one line and down to the center of the trackhoe with the other.”

At the controls of The Eagle, Shawn began to winch the excavator out of the muck.

The Eagle dug in, and the owner of the excavator had a neighbor digging around its wheels until everything was back onto solid ground.

“Once it was out and we cleared the mud from the tracks,” Shawn said, “the owner walked it to his barn. I didn’t break no chains and no cables, the customer was satisfied (and) I was doing what I love to do with my son.

“So, all in all, it was a good birthday.”

Treed & Freed; Airplane Recovery in Central Jersey

0 acd7eBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On Sept. 25, 2019, Mike Sena, owner and operator of Mike’s Towing & Recovery in Bridgewater, New Jersey, received a call from the Central Jersey Airport requesting that he handle the complete recovery of a single-engine Cessna 172 airplane that crashed the day before. The plane was suspended about 75’ up, on top of trees in the middle of the woods on State Park Commission land.

A 32-year-old pilot was on his way to the airport in Hillsborough when the Cessna 172, owned by Tri-State Aviation, suffered an engine stall and crashed into the trees. The pilot was stuck in the trees for about four hours before Keiling Tree Care helped rescue him. The plane remained suspended above the ground for about three days.

All heavy equipment was needed: two large excavators, a Caterpillar 325 excavator with bucket and a 333 with clamp attachment and a Caterpillar D6 Dozer, were brought to the site after hours.

Mike’s also brought its 2014 Peterbilt 388 tractor hooked to a 2017 Landoll trailer which was used to transport his 135’ shooting boom JLG all-terrain machine to and from the recovery area. An oversize permit was needed.

At 7 a.m. on Sept. 26, the crews were in full swing. They did not stop until the road was cut in and the complete site was cleared of all necessary trees. Besides the heavy equipment there were five men with chainsaws dropping trees to be cleared with the machines.

“This particular recovery proved to be a challenge due to the heavily wooded area where the plane went down,” Sena said. “After waiting for the FAA and NTSB inspection, we had the entire land cleared in a single day. Under normal circumstances this would have been a two-day job minimum. This was a very time-sensitive recovery because the park police could not leave the location until the plane was recovered and off of the property. Police were stationed there 24/7.”

Sena, lead supervisor on scene, responded along with MTR operators Gene Meeks, Dirk Beasley and Rich Weinreich. All necessary equipment was scheduled to arrive at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 27.

MTR’s 2020 Peterbilt 389 tractor with sleeper hooked to a 2019 Landoll 440 53’ trailer rolled in carrying his Gehle 552 all-terrain extendable-reach forklift. That would transport the recovery trailer off tarmac and into the woods. The Landoll would also be used to transport the plane to Hangar No. 7 at the airport.

Mike’s 2006 Peterbilt 335/Century 3212 16-ton medium-duty wrecker arrived pulling the 18’ Featherlite recovery trailer. This trailer was equipped with everything that might be needed: straps, shackles, clevis pins, chainsaws and more.

“Perhaps the most important pieces in the trailer are the safety radio headsets used on all recovery jobs. We have sets (eight headsets) of Sonetics wireless headsets,” Sena said. “These proved invaluable throughout the entire recovery process. Every person on scene had a headset on and was able to communicate with one another. For safety reasons everyone was in constant total communication. This absolutely helped make a smoother and faster recovery.

“The 50-ton truck mounted crane with a 135-foot stick was also setting up,” Sena said, “so we had the crane and our 135-foot shooting boom truck on one side and Keiling Tree Care’s specialized, 8748 spider, 85-foot boom lift remote-control track machine on the other side.”

Once everything was in place, the airport was shut down, the boom on the crane was extended fully, all straps were installed for safe lifting and the plane was raised off and out of the trees, boomed around and set gently on the ground. The airport was given the OK to re-open.

Rigging was then removed from the plane and was re-rigged with straps, transported out of the wooded area and carried out to the roadway via the excavator and set onto MTR’s Landoll. The casualty was properly strapped down and transported back to the Central Jersey Regional Airport.

The extendable-reach forklift was brought to the airport and the plane was lifted off of the Landoll, set on the ground and pushed into Hangar No. 7 for investigation.

Many thanks to MTR operators Gene Meeks and Rich Weinreich for the outstanding photos and to Joyce Powers for providing much needed additional information on this very technical recovery.

Editor’s Note: Look for the detailed version of this recovery in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Are Your Drivers Approved to Drive?

ca 4a2eeI’ve mentioned the topic of a tow company’s “vicarious liability” before, especially when your tow operators are out working in a company tow truck. Vicarious liability is a situation where someone is held responsible for the actions or omissions of another person.

In a workplace context, an employer can be liable for the acts or omissions of its employees, provided it can be shown that they took place during the course of their employment.

In other words, the company is ultimately responsible for anything wrongful or accidental occurring from the actions of the company’s employee.

When hiring tow operators for your company do you closely review their motor vehicle reports for unsatisfactory and unacceptable driving history? Are you certain whether they’ve ever had a questionable driver’s status and they’re not under some form of suspension?

This is a practice that has to take place before employees are let loose in company vehicles. Experienced or not, failing to do so could result in a hiring mistake—in other words, an accident waiting to happen.

Through the Cracks

Some tow owners don’t realize that they roll the proverbial dice when sending out drivers without knowing about their driving record.

For example, a tower once had amassed as many as 50 suspensions for traffic violations over a seven-year period. It was reported that the tow truck driver sped down a wide four-lane road and T-boned a passenger car containing a family of four. The impact was so great that the vehicle’s driver side door was ripped off, causing the driver to be thrown to the pavement and killed.

Take a second to consider if this situation occurred with one of your company’s tow drivers or salespersons who were driving a company vehicle and had an equally bad driving record. Anyone driving a company vehicle is bound by the same pre-operation requirements to determine the driver’s suitability to drive, and not operating company vehicles on a suspended license.

Someone’s Civilly Liable

Incidents require a company’s due diligence. That begins with the pre-hiring process of submitting an MVR search request, with the applicant’s information for the states they are licensed to drive. This includes anyone operating a company’s tow truck, service vehicle or company car.

When management allows someone to operate their trucks or vehicles without an MVR being checked, they’re accepting huge risk. That goes for friends and family who help out on a periodic basis. Accidents happen all the time; so it makes perfect sense to take the appropriate amount of research and application to determine that an applicant does not have a suspended license.

One of the first steps in the hiring process is to obtain their license information at time of application, then submit it to your insurance provider for verification and status. Never allow applicants behind the wheel until you’ve received confirmation that their license is approved by the DMV and your insurance provider.

This narrative is presented as a basis of training only and not an attempt to practice law. If you’re not clear as to what vicarious liability is, ask your attorney. Don’t risk your livelihood on a newly hired applicant or employee who tells you their license is OK. The same holds true for current employees operating your company’s vehicles. Go for official notification and status approval to stay beyond a doubt.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Emotional Maturity

promo207966340 a4dbcBy Brian J. Riker

Maturity is not just a specific age or life event. It is a state of mind, an attitude if you will, towards all that you do in your life. Absent the correct mindset, we all will make bad decisions in the heat of the moment.

I have witnessed an unusual amount of name-calling, storytelling and even vindictive outbursts lately and it has saddened me. Great industry leaders as well as unknowns both have shocked me with their public behaviors towards others in this community.

We are nothing without each other. Do not believe for a moment that you do not need your fellow towers to be successful. We need to come together in mass to effect necessary change for the improvement—the survival—of this industry.

Maturity is being able to see both sides of an issue, respectfully disagree with someone and still remain friendly. We must make an effort not to attack the person behind a message, even when we hate the message, until it can be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt they have malicious intentions.

Just because we disagree with a point of view does not make it wrong.

Acting in an emotionally mature way will truly improve the quality of your life, your business and strengthen all your relationships. Dealing with problems with a clear, calm and collected head makes seeing the solution simple.

Customers and colleagues alike will appreciate seeing a mature response, even when they are not acting mature themselves at the moment. They may come back to see it from a different point of view once they have calmed down.

Maturity often diffuses situations without the need to raise your voice or resort to derogatory terms, which only serve to make things worse. I can’t count how many times I have been cussed at, screamed at and told I was a no good so-and-so. Every time that I tried to engage the agitator on their level it backfired, usually making me eat my words later.

When I remained calm, let them blow off steam, listened with intent to understand not just respond and spoke softly the results were usually much better. Everybody wants to be heard and we all want to be relevant. By listening first then thinking before you respond you will grant them that—even when you have to tell them they may be incorrect.

Emotional maturity and respect go hand in hand. Without being mature you will never have genuine respect. Folks may respect your title or position out of necessity; but they will never respect you as a person if you can’t act with grace, kindness and maturity as the situation demands.

Emotional maturity is paramount to safety. Violence against towers is becoming increasingly common which frightens me. Often this violence is a result of a conflict that never should have occurred.

Roadside and behind the wheel safety also depend heavily on emotional maturity. When we are not clear-minded, we cannot focus on important tasks such as driving or white line safety. We must learn how to control our emotions and not succumb to road rage—a very immature response to a common occurrence.

Let’s face it: many motorists are poor drivers and are highly distracted today. We can’t expect them to be aware of us; therefore we must stay calm and alert for our own protection.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Septic System Recovery: It's a Crappy Job

collpasedseptictank 214d3By Randall C. Resch

In most American communities, underground pipes, vaults and septic tanks have been buried for more than half a century. Because their design and building components—like rebar, adobe pipes and cement—are well-worn, time has a funny way of causing tensile strength to deteriorate. Over time, moisture causes rust to weaken rebar where adobe pipes and cement oftentimes becomes mushy and fragile.

Driving any vehicle of size over a timeworn vault or septic tank is an accident waiting to happen. This kind of recovery happens all the time, but towers aren’t always thinking of what it takes to lessen the possibility of creating any further damage to underground utilities or what health risks they’re causing.

Pulling Splinters

When working septic recoveries, tow operators must understand the complexity of the recovery before commencing. It’s appropriate to recommend that towers follow the required technique of “GOAL,” demanding that towers actively Get Out And Look.

If you’re working a recovery that drops in from above, the best way is to remove it the way it went in. Like the old splinter theory suggests, remove the casualty vehicle from the path and direction the vehicle was headed when it dropped or crashed. When recoveries are “drop-ins,” consideration must be made to lift vs. not winching out.

I recall an incident where a tow company was dispatched to tow a small foreign car that was parked behind a dilapidated rental complex. Because it was a rural property, there were plenty of open spaces leading to a dozen or so cabin-like mini-houses. The car to be towed was parked next to one of the small houses and was easily reached from the entry road.

The tower opted to drive across a small sidewalk that was between the house and where the car was parked. As he drove slowly toward the car, the front end of his wrecker broke through the top of a 50,000-gal. cement septic vault and came to rest midway on its frame.

Simply dropping through the septic tank’s lid wasn’t reason for panic; but the tower called one of his co-workers who arrived in another wrecker. The plan: simply winch it out. Because the partially submerged wrecker’s front wheels were beyond one of the septic tanks walls, they proceeded to rip down one of the walls in winching the wrecker backwards. That released excrement onto the surrounding dirt, elevating a not-so-problematic recovery into a monstrous environmental health hazard.

Release the Nasty

When liquid excrement is released into the soils and the environment, what comes with it is an immediate emergency shut down, an extremely expensive clean-up scenario and the need to rebuild the septic tank itself. There will certainly be red tape and fines that will be bestowed on you. When damages are excessive like this, having to house all of the surrounding residents until the county says it’s OK to let them move back in is another cost to factor into the claim.

Above there’s a picture of the aftermath of a commercial trash truck that dropped nose-first into a collapsed septic tank in a similar manner as the example explained. There’s much to know about approach, turn around, and access where a large-sized tow vehicle can or can’t go. Obviously, one key factor that towers must fully understand commences with a GOAL strategy; septic lines and tanks are typically in line where houses or structures are situated.

If there’s a property owner or facility manager on site at your tow or recovery location, ask about buried leach lines, septic tanks or other underground utilities.

Equally important is knowing when to say “no,” especially when your own tow company doesn’t have a rotator in its fleet. Do not take on any job that you’re not equipped or trained to do. For small rural companies, there’s nothing wrong with teaming up with another properly equipped company with a construction crane and sharing the invoice.

Septic system recoveries means unfavorable work, and towers may have to get in or near the muck when they’re hooking up. Be sure to have a septic sucking truck on scene to lower the level of nasty. Personal protective equipment is important: wear rain gear, heavy rain boots, eye, protection and preferably nitrile gloves to protect your skin. Work slowly and methodically to lessen any potential of personal exposure.

Randall Resch is American Towman’s and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol’s rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.









Colorful Changes

0 2822e
By George L. Nitti

A well-known adage states that the only thing in life that is constant is change. Change is an essential ingredient to growth. Like a new pair of sneakers, it serves as a refreshing alternative to what was simply old and worn out. A season change has brought forth fall’s dazzling colors.

One area in which tow companies can manifest change is in their branding, by instigating a new design and/or color scheme.

Such was the case when Bosco’s Automotive Inc. of Enfield, Connecticut, purchased its 2019 Kenworth W900B/Century 1150 rotator.

“It was time for a change after 43 years in business,” said co-owner Joe Bosco. “We were getting tired of the old look.”

Embarking on a bolder color scheme, the company worked from several angles to bring a vision to fruition; partly through serendipity, spousal input and the design efforts of the other co-owner, John Bosco.

Their boom stands out because of its perfect blend of colors. Bosco’s maroon-colored boom came about through coincidence according to Bosco.

“The paint wasn’t mixed correctly, but I liked the way it turned out and so we decided to stay with it. I like the brighter red than the one we were originally going to go with.”

The lime green found on the two-toned colored boom was another stroke of invention, perfectly complementing the maroon while the company name screams out in a balancing lime green/yellow gradient.

Lime green also gives accent to other parts of the tow truck, such as the side and rear outriggers contrasting with the all-black background of the unit itself. The company name also pops out in lime green/yellow.

Adding to the color configuration is a purple stripe and ribbon along the bottom side of the unit.

“That was my wife’s idea,” said Bosco. “She really wanted to see purple on the truck. I didn’t think it was going to work and told her ‘no way.’ But we tried it and it popped.”

The black flames on the hood have been a mainstay of the Bosco design; however a slight alteration to the outline of the flames, done in purple, add another special touch helping to bring all of the colors together in this very colorful design.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

An Imperial Hodgepodge Design

0 ac50fBy George L. Nitti

In their 20th year of operation, Imperial Towing of Melbourne, Florida, has seen its graphics evolve over the years. Starting off with a basic design, the company has supplanted simplicity with a more elaborate scheme, incorporating a variety of designs into one dynamic graphic on several of their units.

On the company’s fully loaded 2017 black Dodge 5500 with a Century wheel-lift, the evolution of their graphics comes into focus.

Owner Sam Roig, who grew up on the rough and tumble streets of Chicago, described the artwork.

“You will find a hodgepodge on this partial wrap,” Roig said. “Checkerboard patterns, flames, and expanded metal with round circles under the name of our company.”

What is particularly interesting about the graphic is its diversity of colors, including shades of purple, coral, yellow, silver, black and white, all perfectly complementing and enhancing its black background.

As a whole, it projects a semi-abstract quality that falls into the realm of modern design.

The “Imperial” name stands out on each side of the unit, written large.

“It’s all reflective,” Roig said. “It really pops at nighttime.”

According to Roig, the company name originated from his early days growing up in Chicago.

He said, “I was a gang banger during the late ’80s and ’90s. We used to hang out with Imperial gangsters. They don’t call it “Chirac” for nothing. When I moved to Florida in the late ’90s, I took the ‘Imperial’ name with me.”

Adding to the unit’s mystique are the heavily tinted windows.

“It’s Florida, man,” Roig said. “It’s hot. It keeps the AC working well.”

The company has grown its business to 14 units, while forming a sister company called Rachel’s Towing.

Modest, Roig said, “We’re doing pretty good.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

A New, Modern Design

0 9cc9cBy George L. Nitti

Over the last couple of years, KT Towing & Recovery of Ladson, South Carolina, has revamped its graphics to reflect a cleaner, more modern design.

“All of our newer trucks have similar branding now,” said manager Josh Morris, son of owner Tim Morris. “The old design was outdated and very basic.”

The company turned to a local sign guy who partially wrapped several of their newest trucks, including the one Morris drives: a 2019 Ford F-550 with a Jerr-Dan MPL-40 Series.

Morris said, “I picked it up about a year ago, around Thanksgiving. Once we saw the design, we knew we couldn’t go back.”

At its core, the green, modern lines that flow on the side doors cut through the center of the graphic, making the unit pop against a white background.

“Green is one of our main colors; that’s why we went with it,” Morris said.

The business name also stands out in large, silver lettering. The company phone number along with the business name are both embellished with a silver gradient and black shadow making them easy to read and see.

“The letters refer to my father,” said Tim. “ ‘K’ stands for ‘Krazy’ and ‘T’ for ‘Tim.’ ”

The checkered background, found on many tow trucks, is pronounced on the upper half of the graphic. Also embedded and partially hidden in this slick graphic is a part of a car.

The AAA logo reveals a big reason the company added four new trucks to their fleet this past year, as they have gone from buying used vehicles to new ones.

Morris said, “We needed more dependable trucks. In the past they were breaking down. Instead of putting money to repairs, we are now putting it towards repayment plans.”

On the front of the wrecker, Josh’s customized license plate bears his name.

“My mom made it for me and I decided to put it on,” he said. “I’m the one that mostly drives this truck.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
Roll-Up Doors for Freightliner M2 Cabs

fontainerollup 5495dA new roll-up door design from Fontaine Modification makes it easier for firefighters, EMTs, tow operators and others to quickly access tools and equipment stored in the cabs of Freightliner M2 trucks. This patent-pending design allows for a watertight seal of the door to the truck, smooth, reliable operation of the roll-up door, along with easy maintenance. Fontaine developed a mounting system that uses a surround to allow the door to be installed in a completely vertical orientation, rather than trying to curve to the side of the truck.

fontainemodification.com

Portable Power Cleaner

worxWG630 profile dacedNew from Worx is its Power Share Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner that combines a high-tech brushless motor and long-lasting MAX lithium battery; an optional Deluxe Cleaning Kit includes a squeegee, soap dispenser, pivoting, quick-connect adapter and adjustable power-scrubbing brush with hard bristles. The pump-driven, 5.5 lbs. Hydroshot delivers water pressure up to 350 psi. When attached to a standard garden hose, Hydroshot conserves water by using less than one gallon-per-minute. For complete portability, Hydroshot also connects to most 2-liter bottles with a 1” opening through a Bottle Cap Connector (provided).  

worx.com
Police in San Antonio, Texas, investigate the attempted shooting of repo agents. The owner of a Jeep was arrested. Image - ksat.com.

September Auto Defaults Highest Yet in 2019

While still following cyclical patterns, auto finance defaults in September climbed to the highest point so far this year, tying for the third-highest reading since 2014.

According to data through September compiled by S&P Dow Jones Indices and Experian, the auto component of the S&P/Experian Consumer Credit Default Indices jumped seven basis points to 1.05 percent. The default rate has climbed 16 basis points during the past two months.

Historical data shows defaults typically rise during this portion of the calendar. Defaults hit their crescendo a year ago during December (1.03 percent). And in 2017, that five-year high arrived in October at 1.11 percent.

Looking at the data by location, three of the five largest metropolitan areas showed higher default rates in September compared to the previous month.

Analysts discovered Chicago produced the largest increase, jumping 14 basis points to 1.19 percent.

The default rates for New York and Miami each rose two basis points, to 0.96 percent and 1.30 percent, respectively.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Agents Shot at Attempting to Repo Jeep

Two men attempting to repossess a Jeep outside a home in San Antonio, Texas, were shot at by the vehicle's owner the morning of Oct. 21, San Antonio police said.

According to police, the men were not hit by the gunfire, but were shaken up.

Police said as it turns out, the men were repossessing the wrong vehicle. They said the owner actually had two Jeeps and had switched the license plates on them. The one that was supposed to be repossessed is locked up where they couldn't get to it, authorities said.

Police said the SUV's owner will be charged with discharging a firearm in a municipality. He told police he was angry because the men were taking the wrong vehicle.

Source: ksat.com.

ARA Unveils Theme for NARS

The American Recovery Association already has its eyes on early May, unveiling the theme for one of its largest annual events.

Along with headline sponsor Harding Brooks Insurance, ARA announced last week that its theme for the 12th annual North American Repossessors Summit is “Impact 2020: One Voice - Strong & United.” The summit is set to take place May 7-8 at the Omni Mandalay Hotel in Irving, Texas.

ARA president Dave Kennedy elaborated about the concept.

“This year will be the beginning of a new chapter for NARS, and for the repossession industry as a whole,” Kennedy said in a news release.

“We are going to reestablish trust and competency, provide tangible support to our business owners, deliver on educational development and create a voice of leadership for the repossession industry,” he added.

With the goals of establishing industry standards and addressing the state of the repossession industry, organizers added that NARS 2020 will include sessions that focus on managing risk, improving cash flow, building industry synergy and growing a successful business.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

ALS Resolvion Launches Impound Pro

Skip-trace and repossession management firm ALS Resolvion recently released a new impound management service called Impound Pro. 

The “end-to-end” service is designed to address the major “pain points” in the current process of handling vehicles that have been impounded. The firm explained these can include operational inefficiencies, excessive expense, exposure to lien loss and issues remarketing the vehicle.

Impound Pro includes VIN monitoring, impound yard negotiation, legal services support, value assessment support, speedy recovery, remarketing for total loss and end of life vehicles, and insurance claim services. 

The company highlighted the service is available on an “ala carte” basis, giving companies the ability to pick and choose certain components or utilize the service as an end-to-end solution.

Source: autoremarketing.com.
