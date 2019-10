Minnesota Mud Pit Problem Solving

Are Your Drivers Approved to Drive? I’ve mentioned the topic of a tow company’s “vicarious liability” before, especially when your tow operators are out working in a company tow truck. Vicarious liability is a situation where someone is held responsible for the actions or omissions of another person.



In a workplace context, an employer can be liable for the acts or omissions of its employees, provided it can be shown that they took place during the course of their employment.



In other words, the company is ultimately responsible for anything wrongful or accidental occurring from the actions of the company’s employee.



When hiring tow operators for your company do you closely review their motor vehicle reports for unsatisfactory and unacceptable driving history? Are you certain whether they’ve ever had a questionable driver’s status and they’re not under some form of suspension?



This is a practice that has to take place before employees are let loose in company vehicles. Experienced or not, failing to do so could result in a hiring mistake—in other words, an accident waiting to happen.



Through the Cracks



Some tow owners don’t realize that they roll the proverbial dice when sending out drivers without knowing about their driving record.



For example, a tower once had amassed as many as 50 suspensions for traffic violations over a seven-year period. It was reported that the tow truck driver sped down a wide four-lane road and T-boned a passenger car containing a family of four. The impact was so great that the vehicle’s driver side door was ripped off, causing the driver to be thrown to the pavement and killed.



Take a second to consider if this situation occurred with one of your company’s tow drivers or salespersons who were driving a company vehicle and had an equally bad driving record. Anyone driving a company vehicle is bound by the same pre-operation requirements to determine the driver’s suitability to drive, and not operating company vehicles on a suspended license.



Someone’s Civilly Liable



Incidents require a company’s due diligence. That begins with the pre-hiring process of submitting an MVR search request, with the applicant’s information for the states they are licensed to drive. This includes anyone operating a company’s tow truck, service vehicle or company car.



When management allows someone to operate their trucks or vehicles without an MVR being checked, they’re accepting huge risk. That goes for friends and family who help out on a periodic basis. Accidents happen all the time; so it makes perfect sense to take the appropriate amount of research and application to determine that an applicant does not have a suspended license.



One of the first steps in the hiring process is to obtain their license information at time of application, then submit it to your insurance provider for verification and status. Never allow applicants behind the wheel until you’ve received confirmation that their license is approved by the DMV and your insurance provider.



This narrative is presented as a basis of training only and not an attempt to practice law. If you’re not clear as to what vicarious liability is, ask your attorney. Don’t risk your livelihood on a newly hired applicant or employee who tells you their license is OK. The same holds true for current employees operating your company’s vehicles. Go for official notification and status approval to stay beyond a doubt.



Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Emotional Maturity By Brian J. Riker



Maturity is not just a specific age or life event. It is a state of mind, an attitude if you will, towards all that you do in your life. Absent the correct mindset, we all will make bad decisions in the heat of the moment.



I have witnessed an unusual amount of name-calling, storytelling and even vindictive outbursts lately and it has saddened me. Great industry leaders as well as unknowns both have shocked me with their public behaviors towards others in this community.



We are nothing without each other. Do not believe for a moment that you do not need your fellow towers to be successful. We need to come together in mass to effect necessary change for the improvement—the survival—of this industry.



Maturity is being able to see both sides of an issue, respectfully disagree with someone and still remain friendly. We must make an effort not to attack the person behind a message, even when we hate the message, until it can be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt they have malicious intentions.



Just because we disagree with a point of view does not make it wrong.



Acting in an emotionally mature way will truly improve the quality of your life, your business and strengthen all your relationships. Dealing with problems with a clear, calm and collected head makes seeing the solution simple.



Customers and colleagues alike will appreciate seeing a mature response, even when they are not acting mature themselves at the moment. They may come back to see it from a different point of view once they have calmed down.



Maturity often diffuses situations without the need to raise your voice or resort to derogatory terms, which only serve to make things worse. I can’t count how many times I have been cussed at, screamed at and told I was a no good so-and-so. Every time that I tried to engage the agitator on their level it backfired, usually making me eat my words later.



When I remained calm, let them blow off steam, listened with intent to understand not just respond and spoke softly the results were usually much better. Everybody wants to be heard and we all want to be relevant. By listening first then thinking before you respond you will grant them that—even when you have to tell them they may be incorrect.



Emotional maturity and respect go hand in hand. Without being mature you will never have genuine respect. Folks may respect your title or position out of necessity; but they will never respect you as a person if you can’t act with grace, kindness and maturity as the situation demands.



Emotional maturity is paramount to safety. Violence against towers is becoming increasingly common which frightens me. Often this violence is a result of a conflict that never should have occurred.



Roadside and behind the wheel safety also depend heavily on emotional maturity. When we are not clear-minded, we cannot focus on important tasks such as driving or white line safety. We must learn how to control our emotions and not succumb to road rage—a very immature response to a common occurrence.



Let’s face it: many motorists are poor drivers and are highly distracted today. We can’t expect them to be aware of us; therefore we must stay calm and alert for our own protection.



Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net