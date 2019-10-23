Minnesota Mud Pit Problem Solving

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble
Minnesota Mud Pit Problem SolvingBy Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti
Tucked away in Rogers, Minnesota, is Burda’s Towing. Lance Burda is the owner and dynamic driving force behind the company.
“I first heard of this job on Sunday, September 8, when the owner of an excavating company who I’ve known for a number of years sent me a picture of the incident and asked if I wanted to be part of it,” Burda said.
A large Komtasu long-reach was working on a ditch through a field and when it reached the wettest part of the field it got stuck. Two other machines were sent in to retrieve the first and in the process they also got stuck.
“From start to finish, this job took 11 days including rain days,” Burda said. “We built temporary roads to the scene to reach the casualties.”
No tow trucks were used in this recovery; all recovery vehicles were track vehicles.
“We hired the excavating company that had contacted me to assist in the job,” said Burda. “When we first looked at the job we were informed all equipment still would run. This ended up not being the case as all had taken on water and would not run initially. This changed our entire plan.”
The site was over a mile from the roadway and was only accessible through field roads and the last field was so wet it was only accessible by track machine or ATVs.
“After our first day on the scene,” Burda said, “it would rain the next three days in a row making everything worse. We then needed to extend our temp road and would bring in two more semi loads of composite mats and two loads of timber cranes.
“We used our Performance Winch Skid on our Kubota SVL90 (a multi-terrain track loader), a Hitachi backhoe, ATV and trailer for hauling in supplies and rigging, along with a Bombardier track machine with boom to drag in crane mats and a Cat skid loader for placing mats.”
Andy Wicks is the owner of Performance Winch Skid located in Watertown, South Dakota. His company manufactures an off-road skid-steer mounted recovery winch skid attachment. It has a 30,000-lbs. Warn planetary winch assembly embedded deep in the frame work with hydraulic motors that are designed to match the flow of an appropriate sized skid steer.
“Much of the winching power on this impressive job was provided by a skid-steer coupled to one of our Performance Winch Skids built here in Watertown,” Wicks said.
“Once we realized the machines stuck in the mud would not run, I called Jay Thompson from Lake City Towing of Superior, Wisconsin, who I had met from our time on the board of the Minnesota Professional Towing Association,” Burda said. “I knew he had experience in the recovery of machines off the road in the north part of Minnesota and Wisconsin.”
Thompson responded the next day with his tracked loader and winch box he designed and built out of a Holmes 600, heavy rigging kit, ATV and his son Grant.
They also used a quad-tractor with trailer to haul in mats and used it as a dead-man during winching and to haul out the dozer that wouldn't run after it was recovered. Burda and operators from his company responded and transported equipment.
“The scene mechanic got the Cat 312 backhoe running once it was recovered from the mud and we were able to use it until we were all done with the job,” said Burda. “The dozer was unable to be started on scene, so it was towed back to the shop by the quad track.
“After we winched the Komatsu about 20 feet out off the water and somewhat level,” he continued, “the mechanic was able to get it running, which allowed it to assist itself to get the rest of the way out and then it drove back to the shop.”
The team used the hired backhoe to build ramps down to the machines and dig out around the stuck machines so they could attach their rigging to the stuck machines.
“We used multi-part cable and snatch-blocks off our winch boxes on our skid loaders and anchored back to the other machines on site,” Burda said.
This impressive recovery required teamwork, the pooling of resources, specialized equipment and problem solving to get the job done.
Well, They Say It’s Y’all …According to Commercial Carrier Journal, a new survey commissioned by Verizon Connect and Wakefield Research has “identified misperceptions that drivers of passenger cars have about the level of danger posed by commercial drivers.”
Of those surveyed, 83 percent believe that their own driving is less risky on the road than commercial drivers, but only 3 percent of all severe crashes in the U.S. involve commercial vehicles.
Other findings from the survey include: 81 percent of everyday drivers said they have witnessed a commercial vehicle driving dangerously, and 54 percent of these respondents also said they have witnessed an accident involving a commercial vehicle.
In addition, respondents also said they have witnessed risky behaviors by commercial vehicles, such as: speeding (69 percent); abrupt lane changes (55 percent); driving erratically (46 percent); and taking turns too quickly (37 percent).
Safety has been one of the major themes of the past two years. With at least five headlines a month reporting on collisions with tow truck drivers—sometimes with towmen causing the impact—unsafe driving is not going to allow this industry to be respected as safe and professional.
Randall Resch’s Tow Business & Operations article in this week’s edition speaks to the dangers tow business owners take not having motor vehicle reports on new hires. Additionally, Brian Riker will be leading a seminar at the upcoming American Towman Exposition on Defensive Driving/Driving Professionalism that both owners and operators should consider attending.
These roads aren’t getting any easier to navigate. Make sure that the motorists in the survey aren’t talking about you.
--Charles Duke
