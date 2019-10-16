Birthday Surprise: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

By Randall C. ReschIn most American communities, underground pipes, vaults and septic tanks have been buried for more than half a century. Because their design and building components—like rebar, adobe pipes and cement—are well-worn, time has a funny way of causing tensile strength to deteriorate. Over time, moisture causes rust to weaken rebar where adobe pipes and cement oftentimes becomes mushy and fragile.Driving any vehicle of size over a timeworn vault or septic tank is an accident waiting to happen. This kind of recovery happens all the time, but towers aren’t always thinking of what it takes to lessen the possibility of creating any further damage to underground utilities or what health risks they’re causing.When working septic recoveries, tow operators must understand the complexity of the recovery before commencing. It’s appropriate to recommend that towers follow the required technique of “GOAL,” demanding that towers actively Get Out And Look.If you’re working a recovery that drops in from above, the best way is to remove it the way it went in. Like the old splinter theory suggests, remove the casualty vehicle from the path and direction the vehicle was headed when it dropped or crashed. When recoveries are “drop-ins,” consideration must be made to lift vs. not winching out.I recall an incident where a tow company was dispatched to tow a small foreign car that was parked behind a dilapidated rental complex. Because it was a rural property, there were plenty of open spaces leading to a dozen or so cabin-like mini-houses. The car to be towed was parked next to one of the small houses and was easily reached from the entry road.The tower opted to drive across a small sidewalk that was between the house and where the car was parked. As he drove slowly toward the car, the front end of his wrecker broke through the top of a 50,000-gal. cement septic vault and came to rest midway on its frame.Simply dropping through the septic tank’s lid wasn’t reason for panic; but the tower called one of his co-workers who arrived in another wrecker. The plan: simply winch it out. Because the partially submerged wrecker’s front wheels were beyond one of the septic tanks walls, they proceeded to rip down one of the walls in winching the wrecker backwards. That released excrement onto the surrounding dirt, elevating a not-so-problematic recovery into a monstrous environmental health hazard.When liquid excrement is released into the soils and the environment, what comes with it is an immediate emergency shut down, an extremely expensive clean-up scenario and the need to rebuild the septic tank itself. There will certainly be red tape and fines that will be bestowed on you. When damages are excessive like this, having to house all of the surrounding residents until the county says it’s OK to let them move back in is another cost to factor into the claim.Above there’s a picture of the aftermath of a commercial trash truck that dropped nose-first into a collapsed septic tank in a similar manner as the example explained. There’s much to know about approach, turn around, and access where a large-sized tow vehicle can or can’t go. Obviously, one key factor that towers must fully understand commences with a GOAL strategy; septic lines and tanks are typically in line where houses or structures are situated.If there’s a property owner or facility manager on site at your tow or recovery location, ask about buried leach lines, septic tanks or other underground utilities.Equally important is knowing when to say “no,” especially when your own tow company doesn’t have a rotator in its fleet. Do not take on any job that you’re not equipped or trained to do. For small rural companies, there’s nothing wrong with teaming up with another properly equipped company with a construction crane and sharing the invoice.Septic system recoveries means unfavorable work, and towers may have to get in or near the muck when they’re hooking up. Be sure to have a septic sucking truck on scene to lower the level of nasty. Personal protective equipment is important: wear rain gear, heavy rain boots, eye, protection and preferably nitrile gloves to protect your skin. Work slowly and methodically to lessen any potential of personal exposure.Randall Resch is American Towman’s and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol’s rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.