American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing October 16 - October 22, 2019

Birthday Surprise: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

0 60073By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Brothers Shawn and Dale Jr. Norberg manage and operate Norberg’s Towing in Green River, Wyoming, a family business their parents Dale and Elaine established in 1967.

One of the many special perks about being a recovery professional is that you just never know where or what you’re going to be called to do—or when. Day or night, special occasions like holidays and birthdays are just days like any other when “shi_ happens!”

On April 14, 2019, Shawn was celebrating his birthday.

“The family and me,” he said, “were down at a restaurant in town having my birthday dinner when my mom gets the call from a local for a stuck trackhoe.”

Shawn and his son Dakota left the restaurant and went to their shop to get one of their wreckers to handle this recovery. For this job, Shawn chose his old reliable, “The Eagle,” a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift.

When Shawn and Dakota arrived on scene, they found a 60,000-lbs. Cat 315B excavator stuck, sunk deep in the muck.

“There were a few other pieces of heavy equipment trying to dig it out, but the more they tried the deeper and more stuck it got,” said Shawn. “The trackhoe got stuck as the owner was trying to walk it across; and he got too close to the old river bed that had been back-filled. He wound up sunk on an 8-percent grade in muck up to the exhaust. The guy bought the place and is turning the property into a ranch for his Belgian horses.”

Shawn said, “As Dakota and me were getting set up, Sheridan came out to check on us and to see if we needed another truck. I told him that The Eagle could handle it.”

Shawn waded into the muck to rig the excavator.

He explained, “I used both lines from the Eagle. I hooked up on the boom with one line and down to the center of the trackhoe with the other.”

At the controls of The Eagle, Shawn began to winch the excavator out of the muck.

The Eagle dug in, and the owner of the excavator had a neighbor digging around its wheels until everything was back onto solid ground.

“Once it was out and we cleared the mud from the tracks,” Shawn said, “the owner walked it to his barn. I didn’t break no chains and no cables, the customer was satisfied (and) I was doing what I love to do with my son.

“So, all in all, it was a good birthday.”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
Look (But Don’t Tow): Elvis’ 1963 Rolls-Royce at ‘Miller Rocks!’

Towing professionals will take over the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as “Miller Rocks!,” will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 beginning at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Miller Industries, the Bull & Pig Roast event features great food and live music, and has been a tradition at American Towman Exposition for 14 years. It's first-come first-served for the Bull & Pig Roast, but the party keeps on going!

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City boasts one of the largest music memorabilia collections in the United States, including Elvis Presley’s personal 1963 Rolls-Royce Phantom. The lavish limo was ordered new by the King in 1963 while living in California. At the time he purchased it, the Rolls had a telephone and built-in microphone for recording en route. Towmen can look … but leave your 812 Intruder II at home.

The Hard Rock also features countless one-of-a-kind items from artists including The Beatles, Madonna, KISS, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi and many others.

Be sure to be on hand for this exciting and fun-filled event. Register today at atexposition.com.

Source: AT staff.
A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

Birthday Surprise: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

0 60073By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Brothers Shawn and Dale Jr. Norberg manage and operate Norberg’s Towing in Green River, Wyoming, a family business their parents Dale and Elaine established in 1967.

One of the many special perks about being a recovery professional is that you just never know where or what you’re going to be called to do—or when. Day or night, special occasions like holidays and birthdays are just days like any other when “shi_ happens!”

On April 14, 2019, Shawn was celebrating his birthday.

“The family and me,” he said, “were down at a restaurant in town having my birthday dinner when my mom gets the call from a local for a stuck trackhoe.”

Shawn and his son Dakota left the restaurant and went to their shop to get one of their wreckers to handle this recovery. For this job, Shawn chose his old reliable, “The Eagle,” a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift.

When Shawn and Dakota arrived on scene, they found a 60,000-lbs. Cat 315B excavator stuck, sunk deep in the muck.

“There were a few other pieces of heavy equipment trying to dig it out, but the more they tried the deeper and more stuck it got,” said Shawn. “The trackhoe got stuck as the owner was trying to walk it across; and he got too close to the old river bed that had been back-filled. He wound up sunk on an 8-percent grade in muck up to the exhaust. The guy bought the place and is turning the property into a ranch for his Belgian horses.”

Shawn said, “As Dakota and me were getting set up, Sheridan came out to check on us and to see if we needed another truck. I told him that The Eagle could handle it.”

Shawn waded into the muck to rig the excavator.

He explained, “I used both lines from the Eagle. I hooked up on the boom with one line and down to the center of the trackhoe with the other.”

At the controls of The Eagle, Shawn began to winch the excavator out of the muck.

The Eagle dug in, and the owner of the excavator had a neighbor digging around its wheels until everything was back onto solid ground.

“Once it was out and we cleared the mud from the tracks,” Shawn said, “the owner walked it to his barn. I didn’t break no chains and no cables, the customer was satisfied (and) I was doing what I love to do with my son.

“So, all in all, it was a good birthday.”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Having a Good Heart

One of the recurring themes I’ve been coming across in recent weeks is “the other side” of what I touched upon a few weeks ago. There are many towmen—I would say the vast majority of you—who have the natural instinct to help people in dire circumstances.

A towman helps an elderly male stuck in his car in deep floodwaters. The first instinct of a towman after he nearly gets hit by an SUV is to run over to check on the condition of the driver who flipped over after running off the side of the towman’s car carrier. There’s this week’s lead news item of the towman who towed and repaired a car given to a woman who had no funds for either—and who tragically lost her child in a recent freak accident.

You see, that’s the good heart of most towmen; you’re always willing to help out. You’re members of your communities, and those good deeds go a long, long way.

If karma plays any role in it … the towing industry will always be blessed with good fortune.

--Charles Duke

Landoll's 440B Tandem Axle Trailer

Landoll440B b7472The Landoll 440B is a tandem axle trailer with a capacity of up to 40 tons. It is available in 41′, 48′, 53′, and California legal 50′ lengths. Handle tough equipment including super low clearance pavers with an easy one-man operation. Come see what Landoll has to offer during the American Towman Exposition, Dec. 4-7 at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

landoll.com
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge
The way to make the “Move Over” law more effective would be to:
Make the minimum violation fine at least $500
Temporary suspension of the motorist's license
Points against driver's license
More highway signage reminders about law
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
ATTV Technical Production: OMG National
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
October 16 - October 22, 2019
The Indiana Towing and Wrecker Association and other interested groups are hosting their second annual Move Over Indiana Day at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Saturday, October 19.

Governor Declares October 13-19 Indiana Move Over Week

The Indiana Towing and Wrecker Association and other interested groups are hosting a second annual Move Over Indiana Day in the parking lot south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9-11:30 a.m. This event provides the community an opportunity to meet and speak with professionals from the varying occupations for whom Indiana’s Move Over Law benefits the most. Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared the week of October 13-19, 2019 be recognized as Indiana Move Over Week. In 1999, Indiana was the first state in the nation to pass the law. Over the years, Indiana’s law has expanded to include stationary towing/recovery, utility service, solid waste haulers, road, street highway maintenance vehicles, as well as a stationary survey or construction vehicles when displaying alternately flashing amber lights. Source: wbiw.com.

September Truck Sales Break 13-Year Record

Preliminary U.S. Class 8 truck retail sales totaled 28,200 units last month, according to FTR, a transportation data analysis firm. Sales were up 20 percent month-over-month and 20 percent year-over-year with all OEMs reporting robust activity for the month. Sales had been strong for the previous five months and September was expected to be similar, but FTR VP of Commercial Vehicles Don Ake said last month should be considered a fluke as fleets delayed taking some deliveries during the summer and the sales all closed in September. “It will be a much tighter market going forward as fleet expansion slows due to the weaker freight environment,” Ake said. “The market is slipping back to replacement level, but fleets are still profitable, so this should stabilize sales.” Source: ccjdigital.com.

Tow Company Sues Town over Rotation Removal

A towing company is challenging a Southold Town (New York) Police Department decision to remove them from the rotation of approved towing companies. According to a lawsuit filed Sept. 16 in Suffolk County Court, Phil Wilkinson, who owns Wilk’s 24 Hour Towing & Recovery, alleges that the police department acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” when his company was removed from their list in May. In the filing, Wilkinson claims he was advised the company was being removed from the list, but wasn’t given a reason why. Wilkinson argues his company never refused a towing assignment and was never unavailable to respond. Town attorney Bill Duffy said in an interview that the decision was made after the town received “several complaints” about the company. The court filing does not seek any monetary compensation but instead asks for the company to be reinstated on the list. Source: suffolktimes.timesreview.com.


Don't Miss It!
Join Jim Figueira and Ed Grubbs of Environmental Chemical Solutions for a presentation that addresses the leaks and staining at vehicle storage facilities from damaged vehicles. Their seminar, “The Uncontaminated Vehicle Storage Facility,” will explore proper best management procedures that address and eliminates the staining from these leaks. Their seminar will be presented during the American Towman Exposition, Dec. 4-7, at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Register today! atexposition.com

atexposition.com
logotype
October 16 - October 22, 2019
The Indiana Towing and Wrecker Association and other groups are hosting the second annual Move Over Indiana Day at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Saturday, October 19.

ITWA, Others Hosting [b]‘Move Over Indiana’, Oct. 19

The Indiana Towing and Wrecker Association and other interested groups are hosting a second annual Move Over Indiana Day in the parking lot south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9-11:30 a.m.

The event will provide the community an opportunity to meet and speak with professionals from the varying occupations for whom Indiana’s Move Over Law benefits the most.

In 1999, Indiana was the first state in the nation to pass the law. Over the years, Indiana’s law has expanded to include stationary towing/recovery, utility service, solid waste haulers, road, street highway maintenance vehicles, as well as a stationary survey or construction vehicles when displaying alternately flashing amber lights.

Source: wbiw.com.

Ray Martinez to Leave FMCSA

Ray Martinez, who has helmed the U.S. DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for just more than 18 months, will be leaving the agency at the end of the month, DOT announced Oct. 10. His final day will be Oct. 28, according to a report. 

DOT said Martinez has “long-held wishes” to move closer to family, and that he’s leaving FMCSA to move to Massachusetts to oversee a DOT construction project at the Volpe Center.

FMCSA’s Deputy Administrator Jim Mullen is expected to act as interim administrator until President Donald Trump nominates a replacement, the DOT official said.

Since beginning his tenure at FMCSA in March 2018, Martinez most notably has spearheaded an effort to overhaul federal hours of service regulations. His departure comes in the middle of that ongoing process.

Source: ccjdigital.com.

Towman Jesse Martinez [b]Slain in California

Loved ones remembered a young father the day after he was killed on the job after an argument with a customer who had called him for help. Police in Riverside, California, say 32-year-old Javier Martinez called for a tow truck Oct. 7, got into an argument with towman Jesse Martinez and shot him multiple times.

The victim’s older sister, Laura Ludington, says her 27-year-old brother was just doing his job and supporting his three young children.

“This person called for help and my brother was there to help him,” she said.

Dispatchers on the phone with the victim at the time said the suspect climbed up on the back of the tow truck to get his belongings, which was against company policy. Investigators say things turned physical after that.

Police found Javier within 15 minutes, a half-mile away in another neighborhood, where they say he tossed evidence. Police recovered some bullet casings, but are still searching for the gun.

At the vigil held Oct. 8 Martinez was remembered as a charismatic, self-motivated family man.

“His kids just kept pushing him to become better and move forward and work harder. And that’s exactly what he was doing,” Ludington said, adding that she was holding on to the memories of her brother.

A GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses and support for Jesse Martinez’s children has been set up. 

Source: losangeles.cbslocal.com.

Hino Trucks Partners [b]with L.A. Rams

Hino Trucks is stepping into the NFL arena again to announce an additional partnership with the Los Angeles Rams. As the Official Commercial Truck of the Rams, Hino will work with the team to carry out their mutual goal of creating an authentic experience for their fan bases in Southern California.

Hino will have an in-stadium presence during games as well as across Rams media platforms throughout the year.

Eleven local Hino Trucks dealers representing the Southern California Dealer Association are participating in and supporting the partnership.

“Hino Trucks and our Southern California Hino Dealerships are proud to partner with the Rams during their last season at the historic Coliseum,” said Glenn Ellis, Hino’s SVP of Customer Experience. “It’s a tremendous honor to partner with an organization like the Rams, who are as committed to winning and providing their customers with an ultimate experience, as we are at Hino Trucks.”

Source: hino.com.

Tow Company Sues Town [b]over Rotation Removal

A towing company is challenging a Southold Town (New York) Police Department decision to remove them from the rotation of approved towing companies.

According to a lawsuit filed Sept. 16 in Suffolk County Court, Phil Wilkinson, who owns Wilk’s 24 Hour Towing & Recovery, alleges that the police department acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” when his company was removed from their list in May. In the filing, Wilkinson claims he was advised the company was being removed from the list, but wasn’t given a reason why. Wilkinson argues his company never refused a towing assignment and was never unavailable to respond.

Town attorney Bill Duffy said in an interview that the decision was made after the town received “several complaints” about the company.

New York State Department of State Division of Corporations records show the company was registered using Wilkinson’s home address in Riverhead. A Google search of the company supplied three addresses: one is for a storage yard in Riverhead, another is a Mattituck residence owned by an East Moriches couple and the third is for a vehicle lot located in Mattituck. It’s unclear if Wilkinson had been leasing space from that property owner.

“He was using somebody’s address. You need to keep your equipment there and dispatch from there,” Duffy said. “They were operating out of Riverhead, so people were waiting a long time to get dispatched and then being charged for the tow to Riverhead, instead of a local spot.”

The court filing does not seek any monetary compensation but instead asks for the company to be reinstated on the list.

Source: suffolktimes.timesreview.com.

September Truck Sales [b]Break 13-Year Record

Preliminary U.S. Class 8 truck retail sales totaled 28,200 units last month, according to FTR, a transportation data analysis firm. Sales were up 20 percent month-over-month and 20 percent year-over-year with all OEMs reporting robust activity for the month.

Sales had been strong for the previous five months and September was expected to be similar, but FTR VP of Commercial Vehicles Don Ake said last month should be considered a fluke as fleets delayed taking some deliveries during the summer and the sales all closed in September.

“It will be a much tighter market going forward as fleet expansion slows due to the weaker freight environment,” Ake said. “The market is slipping back to replacement level, but fleets are still profitable, so this should stabilize sales.”

The record activity was a surprise, even more so with fewer sales days in the month. Despite slowing freight growth, some fleets are still expanding and need more trucks. Sales were also boosted by fleets taking delivery of some large orders that had been sitting on OEM lots during the summer. In addition, carriers have cash to spend to replace older units. Reports indicate some OEMs are offering discounts to reduce record-high inventories, so now might be the ideal time to trade trucks in.

Sales are expected to pull back considerably in October and November as the industry adjusts to the softer freight environment. FTR expects sales volume to drop more than 20 percent in 2020.

Source: ccjdigital.com.
logotype
October 16 - October 22, 2019

Birthday Surprise: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

0 60073By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Brothers Shawn and Dale Jr. Norberg manage and operate Norberg’s Towing in Green River, Wyoming, a family business their parents Dale and Elaine established in 1967.

One of the many special perks about being a recovery professional is that you just never know where or what you’re going to be called to do—or when. Day or night, special occasions like holidays and birthdays are just days like any other when “shi_ happens!”

On April 14, 2019, Shawn was celebrating his birthday.

“The family and me,” he said, “were down at a restaurant in town having my birthday dinner when my mom gets the call from a local for a stuck trackhoe.”

Shawn and his son Dakota left the restaurant and went to their shop to get one of their wreckers to handle this recovery. For this job, Shawn chose his old reliable, “The Eagle,” a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift.

When Shawn and Dakota arrived on scene, they found a 60,000-lbs. Cat 315B excavator stuck, sunk deep in the muck.

“There were a few other pieces of heavy equipment trying to dig it out, but the more they tried the deeper and more stuck it got,” said Shawn. “The trackhoe got stuck as the owner was trying to walk it across; and he got too close to the old river bed that had been back-filled. He wound up sunk on an 8-percent grade in muck up to the exhaust. The guy bought the place and is turning the property into a ranch for his Belgian horses.”

Shawn said, “As Dakota and me were getting set up, Sheridan came out to check on us and to see if we needed another truck. I told him that The Eagle could handle it.”

Shawn waded into the muck to rig the excavator.

He explained, “I used both lines from the Eagle. I hooked up on the boom with one line and down to the center of the trackhoe with the other.”

At the controls of The Eagle, Shawn began to winch the excavator out of the muck.

The Eagle dug in, and the owner of the excavator had a neighbor digging around its wheels until everything was back onto solid ground.

“Once it was out and we cleared the mud from the tracks,” Shawn said, “the owner walked it to his barn. I didn’t break no chains and no cables, the customer was satisfied (and) I was doing what I love to do with my son.

“So, all in all, it was a good birthday.”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Treed & Freed; Airplane Recovery in Central Jersey

0 acd7eBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On Sept. 25, 2019, Mike Sena, owner and operator of Mike’s Towing & Recovery in Bridgewater, New Jersey, received a call from the Central Jersey Airport requesting that he handle the complete recovery of a single-engine Cessna 172 airplane that crashed the day before. The plane was suspended about 75’ up, on top of trees in the middle of the woods on State Park Commission land.

A 32-year-old pilot was on his way to the airport in Hillsborough when the Cessna 172, owned by Tri-State Aviation, suffered an engine stall and crashed into the trees. The pilot was stuck in the trees for about four hours before Keiling Tree Care helped rescue him. The plane remained suspended above the ground for about three days.

All heavy equipment was needed: two large excavators, a Caterpillar 325 excavator with bucket and a 333 with clamp attachment and a Caterpillar D6 Dozer, were brought to the site after hours.

Mike’s also brought its 2014 Peterbilt 388 tractor hooked to a 2017 Landoll trailer which was used to transport his 135’ shooting boom JLG all-terrain machine to and from the recovery area. An oversize permit was needed.

At 7 a.m. on Sept. 26, the crews were in full swing. They did not stop until the road was cut in and the complete site was cleared of all necessary trees. Besides the heavy equipment there were five men with chainsaws dropping trees to be cleared with the machines.

“This particular recovery proved to be a challenge due to the heavily wooded area where the plane went down,” Sena said. “After waiting for the FAA and NTSB inspection, we had the entire land cleared in a single day. Under normal circumstances this would have been a two-day job minimum. This was a very time-sensitive recovery because the park police could not leave the location until the plane was recovered and off of the property. Police were stationed there 24/7.”

Sena, lead supervisor on scene, responded along with MTR operators Gene Meeks, Dirk Beasley and Rich Weinreich. All necessary equipment was scheduled to arrive at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 27.

MTR’s 2020 Peterbilt 389 tractor with sleeper hooked to a 2019 Landoll 440 53’ trailer rolled in carrying his Gehle 552 all-terrain extendable-reach forklift. That would transport the recovery trailer off tarmac and into the woods. The Landoll would also be used to transport the plane to Hangar No. 7 at the airport.

Mike’s 2006 Peterbilt 335/Century 3212 16-ton medium-duty wrecker arrived pulling the 18’ Featherlite recovery trailer. This trailer was equipped with everything that might be needed: straps, shackles, clevis pins, chainsaws and more.

“Perhaps the most important pieces in the trailer are the safety radio headsets used on all recovery jobs. We have sets (eight headsets) of Sonetics wireless headsets,” Sena said. “These proved invaluable throughout the entire recovery process. Every person on scene had a headset on and was able to communicate with one another. For safety reasons everyone was in constant total communication. This absolutely helped make a smoother and faster recovery.

“The 50-ton truck mounted crane with a 135-foot stick was also setting up,” Sena said, “so we had the crane and our 135-foot shooting boom truck on one side and Keiling Tree Care’s specialized, 8748 spider, 85-foot boom lift remote-control track machine on the other side.”

Once everything was in place, the airport was shut down, the boom on the crane was extended fully, all straps were installed for safe lifting and the plane was raised off and out of the trees, boomed around and set gently on the ground. The airport was given the OK to re-open.

Rigging was then removed from the plane and was re-rigged with straps, transported out of the wooded area and carried out to the roadway via the excavator and set onto MTR’s Landoll. The casualty was properly strapped down and transported back to the Central Jersey Regional Airport.

The extendable-reach forklift was brought to the airport and the plane was lifted off of the Landoll, set on the ground and pushed into Hangar No. 7 for investigation.

Many thanks to MTR operators Gene Meeks and Rich Weinreich for the outstanding photos and to Joyce Powers for providing much needed additional information on this very technical recovery.

Editor’s Note: Look for the detailed version of this recovery in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Mangled Mixer in Mass, Part 2: [b]Recovering The Fully Loaded Mixer Tub

0 240e4By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

In last week’s Tow Industry Week, we began this story of Big Wheel Towing & Recovery’s recovery work regarding a serious accident involving a fully loaded cement mixer that left the roadway at a high speed and traveled into a thickly wooded area behind the steel guardrail system. We once again follow the East Freetown, Massachusetts, company’s work in recovering the fully loaded mixer tub.

With the mixer removed from the woods, more trees, brush, and debris had to be removed by the JCB excavator in order to create a path for the mixer tub to be brought out. “As a result of the mixer tub sitting in the woods for a substantial amount of time not spinning as it would conventionally be when attached to the mixer, the concrete had solidified and was a single hardened mass inside the mixer tub,” stated Eric Fouquette.

Eleven yards of solidified concrete concentrated in one area, coupled with the weight of the mixer tub itself, creates a very heavy load. Their 2017 Kenworth/60-ton Jerr-Dan rotator and their 2016 Peterbilt/50-ton Century rolling boom rotator were needed to recover the fully loaded mixer tub from the woods.

Eric informed, “Due to the extreme weights involved, our recovery team two-parted each of the winch lines on both of our cranes in order to increase the amount of weight that could be handled by the cranes. Each of the winch lines were spooled out from the roadway to the area where the mixer tub was located and heavy duty recovery chains were ran through the two holes that were previously cut out in the front of the mixer tub.”

With the necessary rigging installed, both rotator operators worked in tandem and began slowly bringing the fully loaded mixer tub out from the wooded area and up the embankment. The rotators had to simultaneously keep the front of the mixer tub partially elevated off the ground while winching it up the embankment.

“If both of these actions were not done in unison, it would only cause the mixer tub to dig into the ground ultimately making the recovery effort that much more difficult,” stated Eric.

After both rotators were able to bring the mixer tub up against the guardrail, the rigging was uninstalled and replaced on the rear and center of the mixer tub to prepare the entire tub to be completely lifted off the ground and placed onto Big Wheel’s lowbed Landoll trailer. The mixer tub was lifted off the ground slightly to ensure that the lifting points allowed the tub to be equally balanced.

With the tub balanced, it was elevated above the guardrail and rotated over the roadway. When the lowbed was in position, the tub was rotated the remainder of the way above the roadway and slowly lowered down onto the lowbed trailer where it was secured for transport. The lowbed trailer was then relocated in front of the rest of the equipment in the breakdown lane so that traffic could be allowed to pass through.

With all of the major pieces involved in the accident, as well as all of the large pieces of debris removed from the scene, the recovery crews went back into the woods to finish the cleanup and collect the remainder of debris that was left behind.

“Our crews also cleaned up the large amount of hydraulic fluid and transmission oil that leaked from the mixer into the environment as a result of the initial impact,” Eric said. “After all of the debris and contaminants were successfully removed, the entire affected area was returned to its pre-accident condition and both the mixer and mixer tub were transported back to our Freetown storage facility.”

“Once back at our facility, our crane had to again be setup and the same method of rigging utilized in order to remove the mixer from our Landoll trailer and the fully loaded mixer tub from the lowbed trailer. Once removed from the trailers, our crane placed both pieces into storage.”

Special Note: Members of the Dartmouth Police Department presented Eric with a Citizen Appreciation Award on Sept. 20 in recognition of his effort in assisting Officer Chris Flechsig during an arrest.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
WESTERN -Monrovia, CA
$$180
(pop. (Population: 36)

SOUTHERN - Nacogdoches, TX
$$150
(pop. (Population: 32)

EASTERN - Owings Mills, MD
$$75
(pop. (Population: 30)

NORTHERN Dover, NH
$$90
(pop. (Population 30,6)

Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
logotype
October 16 - October 22, 2019

Emotional Maturity

promo207966340 a4dbcBrian J. Riker

Maturity is not just a specific age or life event. It is a state of mind, an attitude if you will, towards all that you do in your life. Absent the correct mindset, we all will make bad decisions in the heat of the moment.
I have witnessed an unusual amount of name-calling, storytelling and even vindictive outbursts lately and it has saddened me. Great industry leaders as well as unknowns both have shocked me with their public behaviors towards others in this community.

We are nothing without each other. Do not believe for a moment that you do not need your fellow towers to be successful. We need to come together in mass to effect necessary change for the improvement—the survival—of this industry.

Maturity is being able to see both sides of an issue, respectfully disagree with someone and still remain friendly. We must make an effort not to attack the person behind a message, even when we hate the message, until it can be proven beyond a shadow of a doubt they have malicious intentions.

Just because we disagree with a point of view does not make it wrong.

Acting in an emotionally mature way will truly improve the quality of your life, your business and strengthen all your relationships. Dealing with problems with a clear, calm and collected head makes seeing the solution simple.

Customers and colleagues alike will appreciate seeing a mature response, even when they are not acting mature themselves at the moment. They may come back to see it from a different point of view once they have calmed down.

Maturity often diffuses situations without the need to raise your voice or resort to derogatory terms, which only serve to make things worse. I can’t count how many times I have been cussed at, screamed at and told I was a no good so-and-so. Every time that I tried to engage the agitator on their level it backfired, usually making me eat my words later.

When I remained calm, let them blow off steam, listened with intent to understand not just respond and spoke softly the results were usually much better. Everybody wants to be heard and we all want to be relevant. By listening first then thinking before you respond you will grant them that—even when you have to tell them they may be incorrect.

Emotional maturity and respect go hand in hand. Without being mature you will never have genuine respect. Folks may respect your title or position out of necessity; but they will never respect you as a person if you can’t act with grace, kindness and maturity as the situation demands.

Emotional maturity is paramount to safety. Violence against towers is becoming increasingly common which frightens me. Often this violence is a result of a conflict that never should have occurred.

Roadside and behind the wheel safety also depend heavily on emotional maturity. When we are not clear-minded, we cannot focus on important tasks such as driving or white line safety. We must learn how to control our emotions and not succumb to road rage—a very immature response to a common occurrence.

Let’s face it: many motorists are poor drivers and are highly distracted today. We can’t expect them to be aware of us; therefore we must stay calm and alert for our own protection.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Septic System Recovery: It’s a Crappy Job

collpasedseptictank 214d3By Randall C. Resch

In most American communities, underground pipes, vaults and septic tanks have been buried for more than half a century. Because their design and building components—like rebar, adobe pipes and cement—are well-worn, time has a funny way of causing tensile strength to deteriorate. Over time, moisture causes rust to weaken rebar where adobe pipes and cement oftentimes becomes mushy and fragile.

Driving any vehicle of size over a timeworn vault or septic tank is an accident waiting to happen. This kind of recovery happens all the time, but towers aren’t always thinking of what it takes to lessen the possibility of creating any further damage to underground utilities or what health risks they’re causing.

Pulling Splinters

When working septic recoveries, tow operators must understand the complexity of the recovery before commencing. It’s appropriate to recommend that towers follow the required technique of “GOAL,” demanding that towers actively Get Out And Look.

If you’re working a recovery that drops in from above, the best way is to remove it the way it went in. Like the old splinter theory suggests, remove the casualty vehicle from the path and direction the vehicle was headed when it dropped or crashed. When recoveries are “drop-ins,” consideration must be made to lift vs. not winching out.

I recall an incident where a tow company was dispatched to tow a small foreign car that was parked behind a dilapidated rental complex. Because it was a rural property, there were plenty of open spaces leading to a dozen or so cabin-like mini-houses. The car to be towed was parked next to one of the small houses and was easily reached from the entry road.

The tower opted to drive across a small sidewalk that was between the house and where the car was parked. As he drove slowly toward the car, the front end of his wrecker broke through the top of a 50,000-gal. cement septic vault and came to rest midway on its frame.

Simply dropping through the septic tank’s lid wasn’t reason for panic; but the tower called one of his co-workers who arrived in another wrecker. The plan: simply winch it out. Because the partially submerged wrecker’s front wheels were beyond one of the septic tanks walls, they proceeded to rip down one of the walls in winching the wrecker backwards. That released excrement onto the surrounding dirt, elevating a not-so-problematic recovery into a monstrous environmental health hazard.

Release the Nasty

When liquid excrement is released into the soils and the environment, what comes with it is an immediate emergency shut down, an extremely expensive clean-up scenario and the need to rebuild the septic tank itself. There will certainly be red tape and fines that will be bestowed on you. When damages are excessive like this, having to house all of the surrounding residents until the county says it’s OK to let them move back in is another cost to factor into the claim.

Above there’s a picture of the aftermath of a commercial trash truck that dropped nose-first into a collapsed septic tank in a similar manner as the example explained. There’s much to know about approach, turn around, and access where a large-sized tow vehicle can or can’t go. Obviously, one key factor that towers must fully understand commences with a GOAL strategy; septic lines and tanks are typically in line where houses or structures are situated.

If there’s a property owner or facility manager on site at your tow or recovery location, ask about buried leach lines, septic tanks or other underground utilities.

Equally important is knowing when to say “no,” especially when your own tow company doesn’t have a rotator in its fleet. Do not take on any job that you’re not equipped or trained to do. For small rural companies, there’s nothing wrong with teaming up with another properly equipped company with a construction crane and sharing the invoice.

Septic system recoveries means unfavorable work, and towers may have to get in or near the muck when they’re hooking up. Be sure to have a septic sucking truck on scene to lower the level of nasty. Personal protective equipment is important: wear rain gear, heavy rain boots, eye, protection and preferably nitrile gloves to protect your skin. Work slowly and methodically to lessen any potential of personal exposure.

Randall Resch is American Towman’s and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol’s rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.









Operation Safe Driver

Tow 645f3By Brian J Riker

Earlier this month the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance released its data from the Operation Safe Driver campaign conducted with law enforcement throughout North America. After a week-long safety blitz, the results revealed that commercial drivers still have a long way to go regarding road safety. The overall violation rate should be much lower than the current 10%, as compared to passenger vehicles.

With a targeted message that “late won’t kill you,” the primary focus was to target speeding and distracted driving by both cars and commercial vehicles. During the blitz, 46,752 citations and 87,624 warnings were given. The top violation was speeding with 17,556 citations--1,454 of which went to commercial drivers.

The second highest cited offense was failure to use seat belts, with 954 citations issued to commercial drivers. Use of hand-held devices was fourth on the list with 249 citations and 170 warnings issued to commercial drivers.

Troublesome, yet much better than the rate of hand held device violations issued to passenger vehicles with 416 citations and 400 warnings. Hand-held device violations for passenger vehicles was sixth on the list of the top 10 violations discovered.

Failure to wear a seat belt, failure to obey a traffic control device, wreckless/careless driving and being under the influence of drugs or alcohol were also in the top 10 violations for both groups.

This is alarming since driver behavior is a factor in 94% of all crashes! As the professional driver we must be always vigilant in our defensive driving practices. We must drive our truck as well as pay attention for the other motorists that are doing everything except driving.

The value of defensive driving was highlighted this weekend when I presented a seminar on distracted driving for the tow operator during the MidWest Regional Tow Show. It was well-attended and the audience was very active in their participation. Many questions and anecdotal stories about near misses and other bad behaviors were expressed.

If you have not had a chance to take a defensive driving course I strongly encourage you to do so. There are many great resources for these classes including free presentations given by insurance companies. In addition, I will speak on this subject during the American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, this December. I will share real experiences from three decades of professional driving across the nation.

The bottom line is, as professionals we must hold ourselves to a higher standard of care when operating motor vehicles than the rest of the public does. Stay safe and always be alert.

Keep these 5 tips for safe driving in mind at all times.
Look far ahead, at least 15 seconds
Keep a safe following distance. Manage the space around your vehicle
Never get stuck in a pack of vehicles; always have a way out.

Don’t speed

Be sure to be seen with your lights on. Make eye contact when needed

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
logotype
October 16 - October 22, 2019

A New, Modern Design

0 9cc9cBy George L. Nitti

Over the last couple of years, KT Towing & Recovery of Ladson, South Carolina, has revamped its graphics to reflect a cleaner, more modern design.

“All of our newer trucks have similar branding now,” said manager Josh Morris, son of owner Tim Morris. “The old design was outdated and very basic.”

The company turned to a local sign guy who partially wrapped several of their newest trucks, including the one Morris drives: a 2019 Ford F-550 with a Jerr-Dan MPL-40 Series.

Morris said, “I picked it up about a year ago, around Thanksgiving. Once we saw the design, we knew we couldn’t go back.”

At its core, the green, modern lines that flow on the side doors cut through the center of the graphic, making the unit pop against a white background.

“Green is one of our main colors; that’s why we went with it,” Morris said.

The business name also stands out in large, silver lettering. The company phone number along with the business name are both embellished with a silver gradient and black shadow making them easy to read and see.

“The letters refer to my father,” said Tim. “ ‘K’ stands for ‘Krazy’ and ‘T’ for ‘Tim.’ ”

The checkered background, found on many tow trucks, is pronounced on the upper half of the graphic. Also embedded and partially hidden in this slick graphic is a part of a car.

The AAA logo reveals a big reason the company added four new trucks to their fleet this past year, as they have gone from buying used vehicles to new ones.

Morris said, “We needed more dependable trucks. In the past they were breaking down. Instead of putting money to repairs, we are now putting it towards repayment plans.”

On the front of the wrecker, Josh’s customized license plate bears his name.

“My mom made it for me and I decided to put it on,” he said. “I’m the one that mostly drives this truck.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Burning Up The Road

0 ba0b4By George L. Nitti

Some tow trucks “look hot”--so much so that you can feel your temperature rising.

Baker & Baker Towing and Crane Service in Woodburn, Oregon, and owned by Kevin Baker, found one such “hot”-themed wrecker when they went to Idaho Wrecker Sales in pursuit of a new tow truck in 2016.

You might say it was love at first sight.

“We didn’t have anything in mind,” said company general manager John Harmon. “Our truck was pre-built and wrapped to go. When we saw it, we really liked it because we thought it was different.”

The unit is a 2016 Dodge Ram 5500 with a Chevron Autoloader.

It took first place at the American Towman Cup wrecker pageant in Las Vegas in 2016, winning in the Light-Duty 2015-2016 category.

Harmon said, “Idaho Wrecker sent it to a graphic designer, who came up with the flames.”

Fire abounds on the unit, jumping and dancing around its bottom half and the hood, where flames are realistically rendered.

It’s a captivating image that is hard to forget, especially to those on the West Coast who have experienced forest fires over the last several years.

Harmon said, “People like the flames. They’ve said, ‘They haven’t seen anything like it.’”

On the unit as well, the Baker & Baker names stand out in a silver-scripted lettering.

It’s no coincidence that this fiery truck is right at home in a place called Woodburn.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Dallas Cowboys-Themed Truck

0 3e128By George L. Nitti

Not far from the Mexican border in Laredo, Texas, Orozco’s Crane and Towing, one of the biggest tow companies in south Texas, expresses its love for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys on a ’Boys-themed tow truck.

As a matter of fact, the company’s love of the Cowboys is right up there with loving one’s job and one’s family. According to office manager Nikki Ramirez, “At Orozco’s Crane and Towing there are three things we love: our job, our family and our Cowboys.”

Although their heavy-duty trucks are red and white, this particular 2007 Peterbilt 379/Century 9055 takes on the enduring blue and white of the Dallas Cowboys.

Of course, without the blue Cowboys star, blue and white could signify anything; but to give it that mark of distinction, the easily recognizable star stands out on each side of the cab. Also written in blue against its white background is the truck’s lettering and phone number.

“Mr. Joe Orozco (the owner) treats all his 49 employees like family, which we in return treat our customers as family,” Ramirez said.
Promoting that “family feeling” is core to the company values, where it is further conveyed through their company slogan, “There Is a Difference,” found on the side door.

“Orozco’s stands by our service and we work our best to make sure our customers get professional drivers, with good clean tow trucks and the best service,” Ramirez said. “We keep our word that everything is going to be safe and our drivers are always on point.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
logotype
October 16 - October 22, 2019

Portable Power Cleaner

worxWG630 profile dacedNew from Worx is its Power Share Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner that combines a high-tech brushless motor and long-lasting MAX lithium battery; an optional Deluxe Cleaning Kit includes a squeegee, soap dispenser, pivoting, quick-connect adapter and adjustable power-scrubbing brush with hard bristles. The pump-driven, 5.5 lbs. Hydroshot delivers water pressure up to 350 psi. When attached to a standard garden hose, Hydroshot conserves water by using less than one gallon-per-minute. For complete portability, Hydroshot also connects to most 2-liter bottles with a 1” opening through a Bottle Cap Connector (provided).  

worx.com

Tanker Tube for Easier Uprights

product0000 34f7bB/A Products’ new Tanker Tube is a lightweight and non-sparking tube that makes uprighting tankers, tank trailers or buses easier; insert through man-ways, attach rigging and lift! The Tanker Tube is a patent-pending lifting device that works as a lifting beam with a working load limit of 10,000 lbs., or as a tanker tube with a working load limit of 18,000 lbs.

baprod.com
logotype
October 16 - October 22, 2019

Show More
logotype
October 16 - October 22, 2019
Last week’s ALS Resolvion’s Innovations in Recovery Summit featured (l. to r.) Mike Levison of ALS Resolvion; Justin Zane of Recovery Database Network; Andy Sinclair of International Recovery Systems; and Cort DeHart of MBSi Corp. Image - Nick Zulovich.

ALS Resolvion Launches [b]Impound Pro

Skip-trace and repossession management firm ALS Resolvion recently released a new impound management service called Impound Pro. 

The “end-to-end” service is designed to address the major “pain points” in the current process of handling vehicles that have been impounded. The firm explained these can include operational inefficiencies, excessive expense, exposure to lien loss and issues remarketing the vehicle.

Impound Pro includes VIN monitoring, impound yard negotiation, legal services support, value assessment support, speedy recovery, remarketing for total loss and end of life vehicles, and insurance claim services. 

The company highlighted the service is available on an “ala carte” basis, giving companies the ability to pick and choose certain components or utilize the service as an end-to-end solution.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Officer, Attorney Arrested [b]on Grand Theft Charges

Riviera Beach (Florida) police officer Marvin Williams and his wife, attorney Gloria Floyd-Williams, were arrested Sept. 25 on grand theft auto and burglary charges after deputies said they took Floyd-Williams' car illegally from a repossession lot.

According to the arrest report, surveillance video shows Floyd-Williams entering the lot, getting into her car and then driving back through the gate, hitting a parked car in the process; the video shows her husband letting her through the gate, closing it and then fleeing.

"Floyd-Williams did not have the authority nor permission to enter the fenced compound of ATR, had not signed the proper paperwork or paid any fees due for the vehicle to be redeemed," the report said.

Floyd-Williams and Williams came back later and told deputies they had gotten a release from the bank and the manager refused to release her car so she took it, but deputies said there was probable cause for the charges.

Floyd-Williams said the tow company was trying to hold her car illegally after she provided documentation showing it was supposed to be released.

Her lawyer said the tow company was in the wrong.

"The charges will be dropped, that's the word I got. And I'm going after the tow company for the information they gave the police officers," her attorney said.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they are moving forward with the case and have no knowledge of the charges being dropped.

Officer Williams was relieved of all law enforcement duties effective September 26, and was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings and an internal affairs investigation.

Source: wpbf.com.

Industry Must Continue to [b]Adopt Technology: Experts

Recovery Database Network chief executive officer of Recovery Database Network (RDN) and Clearplan Justin Zane offered vivid imagery to finance company attendees during ALS Resolvion’s Innovations in Recovery Summit last week on the topic of updates regarding agencies’ efforts to find vehicles that are out for repossession.

“Visualize a truck backing up to your door every day with 410,000 updates, dumping it and then driving away,” said Zane. “Most agents are contingency now. They’re not going to get paid unless they secure the collateral, so the actions don’t stop,” Zane continued. “These agencies are still going to run all these accounts repetitively try to secure your collateral, but their updates that they’re sending back to you, you can’t consume them.”

MBSi Corp. president Cort DeHart participated on the panel, as well, chiming in on Zane’s descriptions.

Both Zane and DeHart explained that their technology companies not only are trying to change industry habits, but also streamline processes by leveraging technology. Especially since when it comes to charge-offs, repossessions and recoveries, time truly is money.

Zane described enhanced ways firms are getting updates to finance companies.

“Whether it’s through API, whether you’re logging into Cort’s system, whether you’re logging into mine, you’re consuming all this data. What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to ease the industry into the process. Instead of a text update, what you’ll be receiving is kind of a categorized set of updates,” Zane said.

“If it’s a simple, ‘Ran the address, no unit found,’ that’s going to be an update type. And the next phase of that is also going to be your kind of discounted, or your invalidated information, because a lot of a lot of agencies will tell you in an update that this address is no longer any good. But per your automated systems, you are still asking for an update on 123 Main Street, even though on the first day, that agency told you this address is no good. It’s vacant, and it was vacant three times I ran it for three other companies,” he continued.

“So what we want to do is categorize those into buckets, if you will, or update types. The only thing you’re going to be doing is actually filtering through either we found new information, or we need information. But the simple status updates, we think that those are a thing of the past,” Zane went on to say.

DeHart also insisted the repossession industry must continue to adopt technology to improve itself. He pointed to significant reductions in wrongful repossessions since mobile technology can connect the finance company with the repossession agent almost instantly if the customer finds the funds to redeem their contact and become current.

“I will say that to the extent that we can use data to make decisions in real time, that are not monolithic across the board, across the whole portfolio, but the ability to consume the data, use it to drive workflow and processes downstream, that might be where we could get in the near future. And I think that’s a huge step forward,” DeHart said.

Source: autoremarketing.com

Wells Fargo Picks Charles [b]Scharf as New CEO

Wells Fargo & Co. announced Charles Scharf as its next chief executive, marking a new era in the bank’s efforts to turn itself around after a series of scandals claimed two previous CEOs in the last three years.

Scharf, the CEO of Bank of New York Mellon Corp., will replace interim chief Allen Parker on Oct. 21, capping a wide-ranging hunt for an outsider who could fix the San Francisco-based lender’s relations with the government and reinvigorate the bank, whose stock has fallen behind rivals’ in recent months.

“With more than 24 years in leadership roles in the banking and payments industries, including as CEO of Visa Inc. and Bank of New York Mellon, Charlie has demonstrated a strong track record,” Wells Fargo Chair Betsy Duke said in a statement.

The appointment ends a six-month search after former chief  Tim Sloan stepped down in March, bowing to political and regulatory scrutiny.

Scharf, 54, will be charged with mending ties in Washington, where Wells Fargo’s problems are hardly over: The bank still faces several investigations and outstanding consent orders, including a growth restriction imposed by the Federal Reserve.

Because of the intense regulatory scrutiny, Scharf’s appointment was subject to approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which said in a statement that it had “no supervisory objection.”

Source: latimes.com
