Birthday Surprise: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

Brothers Shawn and Dale Jr. Norberg manage and operate Norberg’s Towing in Green River, Wyoming, a family business their parents Dale and Elaine established in 1967.
One of the many special perks about being a recovery professional is that you just never know where or what you’re going to be called to do—or when. Day or night, special occasions like holidays and birthdays are just days like any other when “shi_ happens!”
On April 14, 2019, Shawn was celebrating his birthday.
“The family and me,” he said, “were down at a restaurant in town having my birthday dinner when my mom gets the call from a local for a stuck trackhoe.”
Shawn and his son Dakota left the restaurant and went to their shop to get one of their wreckers to handle this recovery. For this job, Shawn chose his old reliable, “The Eagle,” a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift.
When Shawn and Dakota arrived on scene, they found a 60,000-lbs. Cat 315B excavator stuck, sunk deep in the muck.
“There were a few other pieces of heavy equipment trying to dig it out, but the more they tried the deeper and more stuck it got,” said Shawn. “The trackhoe got stuck as the owner was trying to walk it across; and he got too close to the old river bed that had been back-filled. He wound up sunk on an 8-percent grade in muck up to the exhaust. The guy bought the place and is turning the property into a ranch for his Belgian horses.”
Shawn said, “As Dakota and me were getting set up, Sheridan came out to check on us and to see if we needed another truck. I told him that The Eagle could handle it.”
Shawn waded into the muck to rig the excavator.
He explained, “I used both lines from the Eagle. I hooked up on the boom with one line and down to the center of the trackhoe with the other.”
At the controls of The Eagle, Shawn began to winch the excavator out of the muck.
The Eagle dug in, and the owner of the excavator had a neighbor digging around its wheels until everything was back onto solid ground.
“Once it was out and we cleared the mud from the tracks,” Shawn said, “the owner walked it to his barn. I didn’t break no chains and no cables, the customer was satisfied (and) I was doing what I love to do with my son.
“So, all in all, it was a good birthday.”
On Sept. 25, 2019, Mike Sena, owner and operator of Mike’s Towing & Recovery in Bridgewater, New Jersey, received a call from the Central Jersey Airport requesting that he handle the complete recovery of a single-engine Cessna 172 airplane that crashed the day before. The plane was suspended about 75’ up, on top of trees in the middle of the woods on State Park Commission land.
A 32-year-old pilot was on his way to the airport in Hillsborough when the Cessna 172, owned by Tri-State Aviation, suffered an engine stall and crashed into the trees. The pilot was stuck in the trees for about four hours before Keiling Tree Care helped rescue him. The plane remained suspended above the ground for about three days.
All heavy equipment was needed: two large excavators, a Caterpillar 325 excavator with bucket and a 333 with clamp attachment and a Caterpillar D6 Dozer, were brought to the site after hours.
Mike’s also brought its 2014 Peterbilt 388 tractor hooked to a 2017 Landoll trailer which was used to transport his 135’ shooting boom JLG all-terrain machine to and from the recovery area. An oversize permit was needed.
At 7 a.m. on Sept. 26, the crews were in full swing. They did not stop until the road was cut in and the complete site was cleared of all necessary trees. Besides the heavy equipment there were five men with chainsaws dropping trees to be cleared with the machines.
“This particular recovery proved to be a challenge due to the heavily wooded area where the plane went down,” Sena said. “After waiting for the FAA and NTSB inspection, we had the entire land cleared in a single day. Under normal circumstances this would have been a two-day job minimum. This was a very time-sensitive recovery because the park police could not leave the location until the plane was recovered and off of the property. Police were stationed there 24/7.”
Sena, lead supervisor on scene, responded along with MTR operators Gene Meeks, Dirk Beasley and Rich Weinreich. All necessary equipment was scheduled to arrive at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 27.
MTR’s 2020 Peterbilt 389 tractor with sleeper hooked to a 2019 Landoll 440 53’ trailer rolled in carrying his Gehle 552 all-terrain extendable-reach forklift. That would transport the recovery trailer off tarmac and into the woods. The Landoll would also be used to transport the plane to Hangar No. 7 at the airport.
Mike’s 2006 Peterbilt 335/Century 3212 16-ton medium-duty wrecker arrived pulling the 18’ Featherlite recovery trailer. This trailer was equipped with everything that might be needed: straps, shackles, clevis pins, chainsaws and more.
“Perhaps the most important pieces in the trailer are the safety radio headsets used on all recovery jobs. We have sets (eight headsets) of Sonetics wireless headsets,” Sena said. “These proved invaluable throughout the entire recovery process. Every person on scene had a headset on and was able to communicate with one another. For safety reasons everyone was in constant total communication. This absolutely helped make a smoother and faster recovery.
“The 50-ton truck mounted crane with a 135-foot stick was also setting up,” Sena said, “so we had the crane and our 135-foot shooting boom truck on one side and Keiling Tree Care’s specialized, 8748 spider, 85-foot boom lift remote-control track machine on the other side.”
Once everything was in place, the airport was shut down, the boom on the crane was extended fully, all straps were installed for safe lifting and the plane was raised off and out of the trees, boomed around and set gently on the ground. The airport was given the OK to re-open.
Rigging was then removed from the plane and was re-rigged with straps, transported out of the wooded area and carried out to the roadway via the excavator and set onto MTR’s Landoll. The casualty was properly strapped down and transported back to the Central Jersey Regional Airport.
The extendable-reach forklift was brought to the airport and the plane was lifted off of the Landoll, set on the ground and pushed into Hangar No. 7 for investigation.
Many thanks to MTR operators Gene Meeks and Rich Weinreich for the outstanding photos and to Joyce Powers for providing much needed additional information on this very technical recovery.Editor's Note: Look for the detailed version of this recovery in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.
American Towman Magazine.Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
In last week’s Tow Industry Week, we began this story of Big Wheel Towing & Recovery’s recovery work regarding a serious accident involving a fully loaded cement mixer that left the roadway at a high speed and traveled into a thickly wooded area behind the steel guardrail system. We once again follow the East Freetown, Massachusetts, company’s work in recovering the fully loaded mixer tub.
With the mixer removed from the woods, more trees, brush, and debris had to be removed by the JCB excavator in order to create a path for the mixer tub to be brought out. “As a result of the mixer tub sitting in the woods for a substantial amount of time not spinning as it would conventionally be when attached to the mixer, the concrete had solidified and was a single hardened mass inside the mixer tub,” stated Eric Fouquette.
Eleven yards of solidified concrete concentrated in one area, coupled with the weight of the mixer tub itself, creates a very heavy load. Their 2017 Kenworth/60-ton Jerr-Dan rotator and their 2016 Peterbilt/50-ton Century rolling boom rotator were needed to recover the fully loaded mixer tub from the woods.
Eric informed, “Due to the extreme weights involved, our recovery team two-parted each of the winch lines on both of our cranes in order to increase the amount of weight that could be handled by the cranes. Each of the winch lines were spooled out from the roadway to the area where the mixer tub was located and heavy duty recovery chains were ran through the two holes that were previously cut out in the front of the mixer tub.”
With the necessary rigging installed, both rotator operators worked in tandem and began slowly bringing the fully loaded mixer tub out from the wooded area and up the embankment. The rotators had to simultaneously keep the front of the mixer tub partially elevated off the ground while winching it up the embankment.
“If both of these actions were not done in unison, it would only cause the mixer tub to dig into the ground ultimately making the recovery effort that much more difficult,” stated Eric.
After both rotators were able to bring the mixer tub up against the guardrail, the rigging was uninstalled and replaced on the rear and center of the mixer tub to prepare the entire tub to be completely lifted off the ground and placed onto Big Wheel’s lowbed Landoll trailer. The mixer tub was lifted off the ground slightly to ensure that the lifting points allowed the tub to be equally balanced.
With the tub balanced, it was elevated above the guardrail and rotated over the roadway. When the lowbed was in position, the tub was rotated the remainder of the way above the roadway and slowly lowered down onto the lowbed trailer where it was secured for transport. The lowbed trailer was then relocated in front of the rest of the equipment in the breakdown lane so that traffic could be allowed to pass through.
With all of the major pieces involved in the accident, as well as all of the large pieces of debris removed from the scene, the recovery crews went back into the woods to finish the cleanup and collect the remainder of debris that was left behind.
“Our crews also cleaned up the large amount of hydraulic fluid and transmission oil that leaked from the mixer into the environment as a result of the initial impact,” Eric said. “After all of the debris and contaminants were successfully removed, the entire affected area was returned to its pre-accident condition and both the mixer and mixer tub were transported back to our Freetown storage facility.”
“Once back at our facility, our crane had to again be setup and the same method of rigging utilized in order to remove the mixer from our Landoll trailer and the fully loaded mixer tub from the lowbed trailer. Once removed from the trailers, our crane placed both pieces into storage.”
Special Note: Members of the Dartmouth Police Department presented Eric with a Citizen Appreciation Award on Sept. 20 in recognition of his effort in assisting Officer Chris Flechsig during an arrest.