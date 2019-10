Mangled Mixer in Mass, Part 2: Recovering The Fully Loaded Mixer Tub By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti



In last week’s Tow Industry Week, we began this story of Big Wheel Towing & Recovery’s recovery work regarding a serious accident involving a fully loaded cement mixer that left the roadway at a high speed and traveled into a thickly wooded area behind the steel guardrail system. We once again follow the East Freetown, Massachusetts, company’s work in recovering the fully loaded mixer tub.



With the mixer removed from the woods, more trees, brush, and debris had to be removed by the JCB excavator in order to create a path for the mixer tub to be brought out. “As a result of the mixer tub sitting in the woods for a substantial amount of time not spinning as it would conventionally be when attached to the mixer, the concrete had solidified and was a single hardened mass inside the mixer tub,” stated Eric Fouquette.



Eleven yards of solidified concrete concentrated in one area, coupled with the weight of the mixer tub itself, creates a very heavy load. Their 2017 Kenworth/60-ton Jerr-Dan rotator and their 2016 Peterbilt/50-ton Century rolling boom rotator were needed to recover the fully loaded mixer tub from the woods.



Eric informed, “Due to the extreme weights involved, our recovery team two-parted each of the winch lines on both of our cranes in order to increase the amount of weight that could be handled by the cranes. Each of the winch lines were spooled out from the roadway to the area where the mixer tub was located and heavy duty recovery chains were ran through the two holes that were previously cut out in the front of the mixer tub.”



With the necessary rigging installed, both rotator operators worked in tandem and began slowly bringing the fully loaded mixer tub out from the wooded area and up the embankment. The rotators had to simultaneously keep the front of the mixer tub partially elevated off the ground while winching it up the embankment.



“If both of these actions were not done in unison, it would only cause the mixer tub to dig into the ground ultimately making the recovery effort that much more difficult,” stated Eric.



After both rotators were able to bring the mixer tub up against the guardrail, the rigging was uninstalled and replaced on the rear and center of the mixer tub to prepare the entire tub to be completely lifted off the ground and placed onto Big Wheel’s lowbed Landoll trailer. The mixer tub was lifted off the ground slightly to ensure that the lifting points allowed the tub to be equally balanced.



With the tub balanced, it was elevated above the guardrail and rotated over the roadway. When the lowbed was in position, the tub was rotated the remainder of the way above the roadway and slowly lowered down onto the lowbed trailer where it was secured for transport. The lowbed trailer was then relocated in front of the rest of the equipment in the breakdown lane so that traffic could be allowed to pass through.



With all of the major pieces involved in the accident, as well as all of the large pieces of debris removed from the scene, the recovery crews went back into the woods to finish the cleanup and collect the remainder of debris that was left behind.



“Our crews also cleaned up the large amount of hydraulic fluid and transmission oil that leaked from the mixer into the environment as a result of the initial impact,” Eric said. “After all of the debris and contaminants were successfully removed, the entire affected area was returned to its pre-accident condition and both the mixer and mixer tub were transported back to our Freetown storage facility.”



“Once back at our facility, our crane had to again be setup and the same method of rigging utilized in order to remove the mixer from our Landoll trailer and the fully loaded mixer tub from the lowbed trailer. Once removed from the trailers, our crane placed both pieces into storage.”



Special Note: Members of the Dartmouth Police Department presented Eric with a Citizen Appreciation Award on Sept. 20 in recognition of his effort in assisting Officer Chris Flechsig during an arrest.



Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim "Buck" Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com ; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Mangled Mixer in Mass. (part 1) By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti



Big Wheel Towing & Recovery of East Freetown, Massachusetts, led by the father-and-son team of Bob and Eric Fouquette, has a well-earned reputation for handling technically difficult recoveries, being thorough, attention to details and leaving nothing to chance from paperwork to cleanup.



Back in 2016, Big Wheel received a call from the Dartmouth State Police barracks.



“We received a call to respond immediately,” Eric said, “to the area of Route 24S between exits 10 and 9 for a serious accident involving a fully loaded cement mixer that had veered off the roadway at highway speeds, traveled approximately 150- or 200-feet into the thickly wooded area behind the steel guardrail system and was disabled as a result of the accident. They further stated that the loaded mixer took down dozens of large trees causing extensive damage to the mixer.”



As a result of the severe impact, the front axle was completely ripped out from underneath the mixer. The fully loaded mixer tub consisting of 11 yards of concrete became dislodged from its cradle. The momentum caused it to lunge forward, crushing the cab of the mixer beyond recognition and catapulting the mixer tub another 100’ forward. The significant distance the tub traveled nearly put it up against the backyard fence of a residence.



When the mixer finally came to rest as a mangled mess, it left a massive debris field that included springs, U-bolts, fenders, transmission components and much more. The driver of the now-mangled mixer sustained severe injuries and had to be med-flighted from the scene.



Bob, his sons Eric and David, and several operators responded to the scene with both of their heavy-duty rotators; a 2017 Kenworth/60-ton Jerr-Dan rotator and their 2016 Peterbilt/50-ton Century rolling boom rotator, along with their 2001 International Hazmat Response Truck, and a JCB excavator.



The state police had the breakdown lane and first travel lane coned off, limiting traffic to a second travel lane.



Their first task was to clear a path through the thickly wooded area so that the recovery crew could reach the mixer and the mixer tub. They used chain saws to cut a clear path to be able to recover the mixer and mixer tub from the woods.



“Creating and constructing a path to both the mixer and mixer tub was time consuming,” said Eric, “due to the substantial distance they both had traveled from the roadway. Once the large trees were successfully removed, our JCB excavator was used to dig up any and all large stumps that were in the direct line of recovery, as well.”



As the excavator operator continued clearing the path, other team members staged the rotators on the roadway to prepare for the recovery. Another crewmember used torches to cut two large holes into the front of the mixer tub to run heavy-duty chains through when it came time for the rotators to recover it from the woods.



Once the path was created, the excavator retrieved all of the larger pieces of debris that were too large to pick up by hand. The largest was the entire front axle, which was rigged with a heavy-duty recovery strap and a rotator lifted it off the ground, up and over the guardrail, and placed it down onto the breakdown lane.



The clearing done, the mixer could be recovered. The rotator was boomed over the guardrail and lines from both of the upper winches were brought down the embankment by crewmembers to the area where the mixer was located. Two heavy-duty chain bridles were attached to both the front and rear of the mixer and both of the rotator's upper winch lines were attached to the bridles. Tension was placed on both winches and the mixer was slowly winched out of the woods and up the embankment.



Eric explained, “Once the mixer was brought close enough up against the steel guardrail, and all of the necessary rigging was properly installed, the entire mixer was lifted straight up off the ground, elevated to a height above the steel guardrail system, and rotated up and over the guardrail. At that time, Mass State Police stopped all traffic so that our Landoll trailer could be backed down onto the open travel lane. Once the Landoll trailer was properly positioned, our crane continued to rotate the entire mixer over both lanes of travel and slowly lowered the mixer down onto our Landoll trailer.”



The mixer was secured onto the Landoll for transport and the front axle that had been placed in the breakdown lane was rigged. Once rigged, the axle was lifted and rotated around the front of the rotator and lowered into the center cavity of the mixer and secured in place. When everything on the Landoll was properly secured, it was relocated into the breakdown lane in front of Big Wheel’s other equipment so that the lane could be open for traffic to flow freely.



(Editor’s Note: Stay tuned for part 2 in next week’s Tow Industry Week.)



"We received a call to respond immediately," Eric said, "to the area of Route 24S between exits 10 and 9 for a serious accident involving a fully loaded cement mixer that had veered off the roadway at highway speeds, traveled approximately 150- or 200-feet into the thickly wooded area behind the steel guardrail system and was disabled as a result of the accident. They further stated that the loaded mixer took down dozens of large trees causing extensive damage to the mixer." The driver of the now-mangled mixer sustained severe injuries and had to be med-flighted from the scene. Once the large trees were successfully removed, our JCB excavator was used to dig up any and all large stumps that were in the direct line of recovery, as well.”As the excavator operator continued clearing the path, other team members staged the rotators on the roadway to prepare for the recovery. Another crewmember used torches to cut two large holes into the front of the mixer tub to run heavy-duty chains through when it came time for the rotators to recover it from the woods.Once the path was created, the excavator retrieved all of the larger pieces of debris that were too large to pick up by hand. The largest was the entire front axle, which was rigged with a heavy-duty recovery strap and a rotator lifted it off the ground, up and over the guardrail, and placed it down onto the breakdown lane.The clearing done, the mixer could be recovered. The rotator was boomed over the guardrail and lines from both of the upper winches were brought down the embankment by crewmembers to the area where the mixer was located. Two heavy-duty chain bridles were attached to both the front and rear of the mixer and both of the rotator's upper winch lines were attached to the bridles. Tension was placed on both winches and the mixer was slowly winched out of the woods and up the embankment.Eric explained, “Once the mixer was brought close enough up against the steel guardrail, and all of the necessary rigging was properly installed, the entire mixer was lifted straight up off the ground, elevated to a height above the steel guardrail system, and rotated up and over the guardrail. At that time, Mass State Police stopped all traffic so that our Landoll trailer could be backed down onto the open travel lane. (Editor's Note: Stay tuned for part 2 in next week's Tow Industry Week.)