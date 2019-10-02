Mangled Mixer in Mass, Part 2: Recovering The Fully Loaded Mixer Tub

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker
Mangled Mixer in Mass, Part 2: Recovering The Fully Loaded Mixer TubBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
In last week’s Tow Industry Week, we began this story of Big Wheel Towing & Recovery’s recovery work regarding a serious accident involving a fully loaded cement mixer that left the roadway at a high speed and traveled into a thickly wooded area behind the steel guardrail system. We once again follow the East Freetown, Massachusetts, company’s work in recovering the fully loaded mixer tub.
With the mixer removed from the woods, more trees, brush, and debris had to be removed by the JCB excavator in order to create a path for the mixer tub to be brought out. “As a result of the mixer tub sitting in the woods for a substantial amount of time not spinning as it would conventionally be when attached to the mixer, the concrete had solidified and was a single hardened mass inside the mixer tub,” stated Eric Fouquette.
Eleven yards of solidified concrete concentrated in one area, coupled with the weight of the mixer tub itself, creates a very heavy load. Their 2017 Kenworth/60-ton Jerr-Dan rotator and their 2016 Peterbilt/50-ton Century rolling boom rotator were needed to recover the fully loaded mixer tub from the woods.
Eric informed, “Due to the extreme weights involved, our recovery team two-parted each of the winch lines on both of our cranes in order to increase the amount of weight that could be handled by the cranes. Each of the winch lines were spooled out from the roadway to the area where the mixer tub was located and heavy duty recovery chains were ran through the two holes that were previously cut out in the front of the mixer tub.”
With the necessary rigging installed, both rotator operators worked in tandem and began slowly bringing the fully loaded mixer tub out from the wooded area and up the embankment. The rotators had to simultaneously keep the front of the mixer tub partially elevated off the ground while winching it up the embankment.
“If both of these actions were not done in unison, it would only cause the mixer tub to dig into the ground ultimately making the recovery effort that much more difficult,” stated Eric.
After both rotators were able to bring the mixer tub up against the guardrail, the rigging was uninstalled and replaced on the rear and center of the mixer tub to prepare the entire tub to be completely lifted off the ground and placed onto Big Wheel’s lowbed Landoll trailer. The mixer tub was lifted off the ground slightly to ensure that the lifting points allowed the tub to be equally balanced.
With the tub balanced, it was elevated above the guardrail and rotated over the roadway. When the lowbed was in position, the tub was rotated the remainder of the way above the roadway and slowly lowered down onto the lowbed trailer where it was secured for transport. The lowbed trailer was then relocated in front of the rest of the equipment in the breakdown lane so that traffic could be allowed to pass through.
With all of the major pieces involved in the accident, as well as all of the large pieces of debris removed from the scene, the recovery crews went back into the woods to finish the cleanup and collect the remainder of debris that was left behind.
“Our crews also cleaned up the large amount of hydraulic fluid and transmission oil that leaked from the mixer into the environment as a result of the initial impact,” Eric said. “After all of the debris and contaminants were successfully removed, the entire affected area was returned to its pre-accident condition and both the mixer and mixer tub were transported back to our Freetown storage facility.”
“Once back at our facility, our crane had to again be setup and the same method of rigging utilized in order to remove the mixer from our Landoll trailer and the fully loaded mixer tub from the lowbed trailer. Once removed from the trailers, our crane placed both pieces into storage.”
Special Note: Members of the Dartmouth Police Department presented Eric with a Citizen Appreciation Award on Sept. 20 in recognition of his effort in assisting Officer Chris Flechsig during an arrest.
Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
Don’t ‘Go Viral’!Welcome to the world of camera phones, dash cam videos and social media, where anything can go viral in just a matter of seconds.
What exactly does that mean for the towing industry?
It means that towmen have got to be on their best behavior and at their most professional at ALL times.
Unfortunately, two towmen have been shown in a very bad light recently—with at least one going viral on social media.
A Massachusetts towman has been caught on camera repeatedly hurling racial slurs at a woman on a Boston street. A very ugly incident, indeed.
In Texas, a towman was fired after dash cam video caught him taking change from a motorist’s car. Another black mark against the industry in the public’s eye.
In this day and age tow operators have to be diligent in maintaining a high degree of professionalism. Though you’re dealing with the public, you have to maintain your integrity at all costs. Towmen, like other first responders, are dealing in a profession that calls for public trust. An image like the two above towmen presented frays that trust and gives the image one big black eye.
--Charles Duke
