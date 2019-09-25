Mangled Mixer in Mass. (part 1)

By Randall C. ReschA crash occurred outside St. George, Utah, when a semi was driving too fast for wintery conditions. It lost control, slid onto the highway’s shoulder and into a flatbed carrier and a police vehicle at the scene. An important statement in a newspaper article of the incident caught my attention.A Utah Highway Patrol officer who was on scene questioned the amount of time it was taking the tow operator to work the recovery.The officer commented to a reporter, “The tow truck was taking longer than I thought, so I went down to check on them.” As the officer was speaking to towers, he reported that one of the towmen noticed a semi starting to slide as it headed toward their vehicles situated in the inside lanes. The semi’s trailer hit one of the tow trucks, which in turn rammed the patrol car, spinning it into a pinned position against the other tow truck.I felt as if the officer may have been pushing blame towards the towman working too slow. There are plenty of reasons that justify why progress may have slowed, so I’ll ask two questions:1) How can towers pre-plan a tactical approach to difficult recoveries?2) What do towers do when faced with recovery problems that take more time than anticipated?The Clock Starts NowOurs is an industry where law enforcement has little knowledge to the on-scene dangers that exist at crashes and recoveries. Add a mix of wintery conditions like ice and snow, and working in those conditions has its own heightened elements of danger. Working to upright an overturned semi is an incredible task in normal weather, let alone sub-zero conditions.Many officers have an expectation that recoveries take time and typically provide operators the time to complete their work.However, when Mother Nature releases a wicked, blinding snowstorm or when anything and everything is iced and frozen solid, there’s a fear factor that anticipates a secondary crash at recovery site.If your recovery is technical and difficult, talk factually and openly with the scene’s Incident Commander or investigating officer to explain the nature and difficulty of the recovery. When recovery becomes problematic, keep the IC or officer aware of the progress or problems associated with your recovery.Action vs. ReactionTrained vs. untrained operators sometimes create the reasons towers take more time than expected. Untrained towmen may create a self-induced uneasy feeling that they’re not capable of doing the work. Always keep in mind there’s an existing “action vs. reaction” when working recoveries: meaning when speed of recovery goes up, something gets overlooked causing safety to go down.That’s when accidents happen.The same goes for officers who think the towman is taking too much time doing a rollover with a carrier. When rollovers using carriers take too long, officers sometimes get antsy only to order the tower to drag the wreck up on its roof. Accordingly, tow companies should only be sending their varsity players to work highway recoveries.Take the time that’s necessary to work in a calculated and exacting manner when it comes to on scene safety. Never let an IC, investigating officer or firefighter agitate you when it comes to loading a vehicle or working difficult recoveries. There’s a right way and a wrong way in gaining your safety goals. Always err on the side of safety.At the same time, solid communication goes a long, long way. When operators know their equipment and what techniques are proper for recovery, most officers typically resume police work—which should include traffic control. There’s nothing worse than having a cop in your face and telling you how to do your job, especially when you have the skills to do so. For the over-aggressive cop, maybe you should offer them the controls and have them show you how it’s done.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.