Mangled Mixer in Mass. (part 1)By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Big Wheel Towing & Recovery of East Freetown, Massachusetts, led by the father-and-son team of Bob and Eric Fouquette, has a well-earned reputation for handling technically difficult recoveries, being thorough, attention to details and leaving nothing to chance from paperwork to cleanup.
Back in 2016, Big Wheel received a call from the Dartmouth State Police barracks.
“We received a call to respond immediately,” Eric said, “to the area of Route 24S between exits 10 and 9 for a serious accident involving a fully loaded cement mixer that had veered off the roadway at highway speeds, traveled approximately 150- or 200-feet into the thickly wooded area behind the steel guardrail system and was disabled as a result of the accident. They further stated that the loaded mixer took down dozens of large trees causing extensive damage to the mixer.”
As a result of the severe impact, the front axle was completely ripped out from underneath the mixer. The fully loaded mixer tub consisting of 11 yards of concrete became dislodged from its cradle. The momentum caused it to lunge forward, crushing the cab of the mixer beyond recognition and catapulting the mixer tub another 100’ forward. The significant distance the tub traveled nearly put it up against the backyard fence of a residence.
When the mixer finally came to rest as a mangled mess, it left a massive debris field that included springs, U-bolts, fenders, transmission components and much more. The driver of the now-mangled mixer sustained severe injuries and had to be med-flighted from the scene.
Bob, his sons Eric and David, and several operators responded to the scene with both of their heavy-duty rotators; a 2017 Kenworth/60-ton Jerr-Dan rotator and their 2016 Peterbilt/50-ton Century rolling boom rotator, along with their 2001 International Hazmat Response Truck, and a JCB excavator.
The state police had the breakdown lane and first travel lane coned off, limiting traffic to a second travel lane.
Their first task was to clear a path through the thickly wooded area so that the recovery crew could reach the mixer and the mixer tub. They used chain saws to cut a clear path to be able to recover the mixer and mixer tub from the woods.
“Creating and constructing a path to both the mixer and mixer tub was time consuming,” said Eric, “due to the substantial distance they both had traveled from the roadway. Once the large trees were successfully removed, our JCB excavator was used to dig up any and all large stumps that were in the direct line of recovery, as well.”
As the excavator operator continued clearing the path, other team members staged the rotators on the roadway to prepare for the recovery. Another crewmember used torches to cut two large holes into the front of the mixer tub to run heavy-duty chains through when it came time for the rotators to recover it from the woods.
Once the path was created, the excavator retrieved all of the larger pieces of debris that were too large to pick up by hand. The largest was the entire front axle, which was rigged with a heavy-duty recovery strap and a rotator lifted it off the ground, up and over the guardrail, and placed it down onto the breakdown lane.
The clearing done, the mixer could be recovered. The rotator was boomed over the guardrail and lines from both of the upper winches were brought down the embankment by crewmembers to the area where the mixer was located. Two heavy-duty chain bridles were attached to both the front and rear of the mixer and both of the rotator's upper winch lines were attached to the bridles. Tension was placed on both winches and the mixer was slowly winched out of the woods and up the embankment.
Eric explained, “Once the mixer was brought close enough up against the steel guardrail, and all of the necessary rigging was properly installed, the entire mixer was lifted straight up off the ground, elevated to a height above the steel guardrail system, and rotated up and over the guardrail. At that time, Mass State Police stopped all traffic so that our Landoll trailer could be backed down onto the open travel lane. Once the Landoll trailer was properly positioned, our crane continued to rotate the entire mixer over both lanes of travel and slowly lowered the mixer down onto our Landoll trailer.”
The mixer was secured onto the Landoll for transport and the front axle that had been placed in the breakdown lane was rigged. Once rigged, the axle was lifted and rotated around the front of the rotator and lowered into the center cavity of the mixer and secured in place. When everything on the Landoll was properly secured, it was relocated into the breakdown lane in front of Big Wheel’s other equipment so that the lane could be open for traffic to flow freely.
Worth It? Or Not?While towing companies have to get every possible dollar they can in a highly competitive business, is it worth it to try and slide unlawful charges under the radar?
I just saw a news report that arrested the owners of a tow company that’s part of a city-wide investigation of questionable tow company invoicing. In that news report, the owners were arrested on the charge of insurance fraud and the police department was shown seizing the company’s tow units.
I’m not sure if it’s going to ultimately result in losing the business; but if it doesn’t, the tow company will have a long road back. Trust has been breached with the general public, and they can pretty much kiss goodbye any thoughts of getting back on any type of law enforcement rotation. Other businesses will think twice before entering into any type of contract arrangement.
In the end, is it worth it?
--Charles Duke
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
