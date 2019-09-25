The Week's Features
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing September 25 - October 01, 2019

Mangled Mixer in Mass. (part 1)

0 e2944By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Big Wheel Towing & Recovery of East Freetown, Massachusetts, led by the father-and-son team of Bob and Eric Fouquette, has a well-earned reputation for handling technically difficult recoveries, being thorough, attention to details and leaving nothing to chance from paperwork to cleanup.

Back in 2016, Big Wheel received a call from the Dartmouth State Police barracks.

“We received a call to respond immediately,” Eric said, “to the area of Route 24S between exits 10 and 9 for a serious accident involving a fully loaded cement mixer that had veered off the roadway at highway speeds, traveled approximately 150- or 200-feet into the thickly wooded area behind the steel guardrail system and was disabled as a result of the accident. They further stated that the loaded mixer took down dozens of large trees causing extensive damage to the mixer.”

As a result of the severe impact, the front axle was completely ripped out from underneath the mixer. The fully loaded mixer tub consisting of 11 yards of concrete became dislodged from its cradle. The momentum caused it to lunge forward, crushing the cab of the mixer beyond recognition and catapulting the mixer tub another 100’ forward. The significant distance the tub traveled nearly put it up against the backyard fence of a residence.

When the mixer finally came to rest as a mangled mess, it left a massive debris field that included springs, U-bolts, fenders, transmission components and much more. The driver of the now-mangled mixer sustained severe injuries and had to be med-flighted from the scene.

Bob, his sons Eric and David, and several operators responded to the scene with both of their heavy-duty rotators; a 2017 Kenworth/60-ton Jerr-Dan rotator and their 2016 Peterbilt/50-ton Century rolling boom rotator, along with their 2001 International Hazmat Response Truck, and a JCB excavator.

The state police had the breakdown lane and first travel lane coned off, limiting traffic to a second travel lane.

Their first task was to clear a path through the thickly wooded area so that the recovery crew could reach the mixer and the mixer tub. They used chain saws to cut a clear path to be able to recover the mixer and mixer tub from the woods.

“Creating and constructing a path to both the mixer and mixer tub was time consuming,” said Eric, “due to the substantial distance they both had traveled from the roadway. Once the large trees were successfully removed, our JCB excavator was used to dig up any and all large stumps that were in the direct line of recovery, as well.”

As the excavator operator continued clearing the path, other team members staged the rotators on the roadway to prepare for the recovery. Another crewmember used torches to cut two large holes into the front of the mixer tub to run heavy-duty chains through when it came time for the rotators to recover it from the woods.

Once the path was created, the excavator retrieved all of the larger pieces of debris that were too large to pick up by hand. The largest was the entire front axle, which was rigged with a heavy-duty recovery strap and a rotator lifted it off the ground, up and over the guardrail, and placed it down onto the breakdown lane.

The clearing done, the mixer could be recovered. The rotator was boomed over the guardrail and lines from both of the upper winches were brought down the embankment by crewmembers to the area where the mixer was located. Two heavy-duty chain bridles were attached to both the front and rear of the mixer and both of the rotator's upper winch lines were attached to the bridles. Tension was placed on both winches and the mixer was slowly winched out of the woods and up the embankment.

Eric explained, “Once the mixer was brought close enough up against the steel guardrail, and all of the necessary rigging was properly installed, the entire mixer was lifted straight up off the ground, elevated to a height above the steel guardrail system, and rotated up and over the guardrail. At that time, Mass State Police stopped all traffic so that our Landoll trailer could be backed down onto the open travel lane. Once the Landoll trailer was properly positioned, our crane continued to rotate the entire mixer over both lanes of travel and slowly lowered the mixer down onto our Landoll trailer.”

The mixer was secured onto the Landoll for transport and the front axle that had been placed in the breakdown lane was rigged. Once rigged, the axle was lifted and rotated around the front of the rotator and lowered into the center cavity of the mixer and secured in place. When everything on the Landoll was properly secured, it was relocated into the breakdown lane in front of Big Wheel’s other equipment so that the lane could be open for traffic to flow freely.

(Editor’s Note: Stay tuned for part 2 in next week’s Tow Industry Week.)

Company Owners Plead Not Guilty, Hearing Set

The owners of SOS Towing in Mobile, Alabama, waived their right to an arraignment and plead not guilty to insurance fraud charges.

Attorneys for Gary Lamar Smith Jr. and Gary Lamar Smith Sr. filed the motions Sept. 20, according to court documents. The pleas were accepted by the court Sept. 23.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 4, according to District Court Judge Joe Basenberg.

Four tow trucks belonging to SOS Towing were confiscated by Mobile Police Department under a seizure warrant. Seizure warrants are ordinarily issued when probable cause is shown that the items sought by investigators were either used in the crime in question or could be used again to commit similar crimes.

Dennis Knizely, one of the defense attorneys in the case, said that the seizure of the vehicles was “not typical” and said he would try to get the vehicles back.

The pleas come about three weeks after a citywide ban on five tow companies was lifted. The five companies, which were banned for 60 days in total, were being investigated by MPD for alleged price gouging and insurance fraud.

Only the Smiths of SOS Towing have been charged so far.

Other arrests are expected once documentation from insurance companies is obtained by investigators, according to law enforcement.

Source: al.com.
Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Worth It? Or Not?

While towing companies have to get every possible dollar they can in a highly competitive business, is it worth it to try and slide unlawful charges under the radar?

I just saw a news report that arrested the owners of a tow company that’s part of a city-wide investigation of questionable tow company invoicing. In that news report, the owners were arrested on the charge of insurance fraud and the police department was shown seizing the company’s tow units.

I’m not sure if it’s going to ultimately result in losing the business; but if it doesn’t, the tow company will have a long road back. Trust has been breached with the general public, and they can pretty much kiss goodbye any thoughts of getting back on any type of law enforcement rotation. Other businesses will think twice before entering into any type of contract arrangement.

In the end, is it worth it?

--Charles Duke

Towbook Management Software

Towbook 1532dFeaturing secure, web-based towing software built for towing companies, Towbook can be used for dispatching, impounds, private property, invoicing, payroll & more. Its towing software integrates directly with Agero, Allstate, GEICO, Road America, Quest, NSD, and Allied Dispatch.

The company said it allows companies to securely access their entire towing management software system from any device: iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac or PC. See what Towbook has to offer at the American Towman Exposition at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Dec. 4-7.

towbook.com
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge
The way to make the “Move Over” law more effective would be to:
Make the minimum violation fine at least $500
Temporary suspension of the motorist's license
Points against driver's license
More highway signage reminders about law
Mark Salentine of Ray’s Towing said it was important the company show support at a fundraiser held in employee Joe Altenhofen’s honor. Funds raised from the benefit will go towards supporting Altenhofen’s recovery. Image - fox6now.com.

Benefit Held for Towman Hit by Semi on I-94

Many in the towing industry in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, came together for towman Joe Altenhofen and a greater cause on Sunday morning. A semi crashed into Altenhofen’s cab while he was on the side of the road on I-94 on Aug. 26. With a lot of healing left, Altenhofen wasn't able to come out, but co-workers said he was grateful for the compassion and concern. "Is he OK?" said Mark Salentine, Altenhofen's manager. "I don't think anyone would say they are OK after broken legs, broken ribs, after not being able to return to work and normal life." He said it was important that their company, Ray's Towing, showed support at a fundraiser held in Altenhofen's honor Sunday at Herman's Auto Clinic from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. "We thank God he's alive, and he's doing the best he can," said Salentine. Funds raised from the benefit will go towards supporting Altenhofen recovery. Source: fox6now.com.

Sheriff’s Office Corporal Receives Traffic Safety Award

Charles County (Maryland) Sheriff’s Office's Cpl. Brad Saunders of the Traffic Operations Unit received the Traffic Safety Award from the Maryland Sheriff’s Association at the organization's annual conference held last week, according to a sheriff's office press release. Saunders was recognized for his work in establishing and monitoring the agency’s new Tow Program that went into effect in 2018. Sheriff Troy D. Berry, who was in attendance at the conference, said, “Cpl. Saunders took charge of building the Tow Program and has created a well-regulated and effectively monitored system. He maintains excellent records and consistently looks for ways to improve traffic safety and accountability in this area.” The Tow Program currently consists of 44 towing companies and 133 approved trucks. Saunders designed the administrative procedures for the program and developed the application required of tow companies to participate. Source: somdnews.com.

Texas Tow Company to Begin Using Drones

360 Towing Solutions in Houston, Texas, recently announced its intent of using unmanned aerial vehicles or drones to inspect car breakdown situations within the Houston area. The owners said that this is going to be a revolutionary step for increasing the efficiency of their towing professionals who operate throughout the Houston area. According to the owners, starting October 2019, the company will deploy a few drones to be used for taking photographs and videos of stranded vehicles. CEO Richard Miller said, “Drone technology has come a long way and the technology is progressively being used across industries. … With an aim to revolutionize the towing solutions in Houston, we are going to introduce drones soon for aerial inspection and towing situation assessment. We believe this bold step will put us miles ahead of our competitors.” Source: aftermarketnews.com.


Mark Salentine of Ray’s Towing said it was important the company show support at a fundraiser held in employee Joe Altenhofen’s honor. Funds raised from the benefit will go towards supporting Altenhofen’s recovery. Image - fox6now.com.

Benefit Held for Towman [b]Hit by Semi on I-94

Many in the towing industry in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, came together for towman Joe Altenhofen and a greater cause on Sept. 22. A semi crashed into Altenhofen’s cab while he was on the side of the road on I-94 on Aug. 26.

With a lot of healing left, Altenhofen wasn't able to come out, but co-workers said he was grateful for the compassion and concern.

"Is he OK?" said Mark Salentine, Altenhofen's manager. "I don't think anyone would say they are OK after broken legs, broken ribs, after not being able to return to work and normal life." He said it was important that their company, Ray's Towing, showed support at the fundraiser held in Altenhofen's honor at Herman's Auto Clinic.

The mangled truck sitting at Herman's Auto Clinic triggered feelings that hit close to home for many.

"It's tough every day out there," said Dan Crown, a good friend of Altenhofen. "It's dangerous."

Donations at a car show Sunday would go toward Altenhofen's recovery. Co-workers and others tried to raise money and also, awareness.

"We would just like to get the word out about the (Move Over law)," said Salentine. "That's the first way to help prevent this."

Salentine said the consequences can be grave.

We thank God he's alive, and he's doing the best he can," said Salentine. Funds raised from the benefit will go towards supporting Altenhofen recovery.

Source: fox6now.com.

Stertil-Koni Helping to [b]Refurbish Rare Vehicles

Heavy duty vehicle lift manufacturer Stertil-Koni has announced that Idaho-based Legacy Classic Trucks – recognized as one of the top vehicle restoration companies in the nation – has selected and is currently using Stertil-Koni heavy duty lifting systems to give new life to historic vehicles.

Legacy Classic Trucks recently landed a contract for a multi-year restoration project upgrading 33 1937 White Motor Company Model 706 tour buses. Each of these vehicles will be transformed from gas-powered buses into environmentally-friendly hybrid vehicles.

Explained Legacy CEO Winslow Bent, “By updating the buses to an electric hybrid system, they will have a much lower carbon footprint. Adding regenerative braking will charge the batteries during downhill descents.”

Helping to make it all happen were Stertil-Koni’s Westcoast Regional Sales Manager, Ron Reazer and National Sales Manager, Rick Palmer.

Noted Reazer, “Our customers are primarily in industrial fields and include transits, cities, municipalities, and towns. This was a unique opportunity to leverage our tremendous expertise in reliable hydraulic lifting technology to a whole new arena – the rebuilding of vintage vehicles. Winslow said he has discovered significant time and cost savings with his four new lifts.”

Source: Stertil-Koni.com

Sheriff’s Office Corporal [b]Receives Safety Award

Charles County (Maryland) Sheriff’s Office's Cpl. Brad Saunders of the Traffic Operations Unit received the Traffic Safety Award from the Maryland Sheriff’s Association at the organization's annual conference held last week, according to a sheriff's office press release.

Saunders was recognized for his work in establishing and monitoring the agency’s new Tow Program that went into effect in 2018.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry, who was in attendance at the conference, said, “Cpl. Saunders took charge of building the Tow Program and has created a well-regulated and effectively monitored system. He maintains excellent records and consistently looks for ways to improve traffic safety and accountability in this area.”

The Tow Program was created after members of the Traffic Operations Unit recognized the need for laws and regulations to combat predatory towing after the team conducted a six-month investigation of a tow company employing predatory practices, according to the press release. The members of the Traffic Operations Unit took the initiative of developing and getting local laws passed to regulate tow companies in Charles County. Once the law was passed in 2018, Saunders created the sheriff office's Tow Program by creating policy and procedure for the implementation of the newly passed law and the registration of tow companies.

The Tow Program currently consists of 44 towing companies and 133 approved trucks. Saunders designed the administrative procedures for the program and developed the application required of tow companies to participate.

Source: somdnews.com.

Tow Company to [b]Begin Using Drones

360 Towing Solutions in Houston, Texas, recently announced its intent of using unmanned aerial vehicles or drones to inspect car breakdown situations within the Houston area. The owners said that this is going to be a revolutionary step for increasing the efficiency of their towing professionals who operate throughout the Houston area. 

According to the owners, starting October 2019, the company will deploy a few drones to be used for taking photographs and videos of stranded vehicles.

One of the senior executives of 360 Towing Solutions said, “ … Drones will be sent to the stranded vehicles first and the drone will be used for capturing photos and videos of the stranded vehicles. The drone will send the photos and videos to our control room and the roadside assistance Houston professionals heading for towing the vehicle would be able to know what kind of tools they need to carry or what kind of tow truck is needed for towing the vehicle. This will increase our efficiency by a few notches.”

CEO Richard Miller said, “Drone technology has come a long way and the technology is progressively being used across industries. … With an aim to revolutionize the towing solutions in Houston, we are going to introduce drones soon for aerial inspection and towing situation assessment. We believe this bold step will put us miles ahead of our competitors.”

Source: aftermarketnews.com.

Navistar to Build New [b]Facility in Texas

Navistar announced it will be making a capital investment of more than $250 million to build a new manufacturing facility in San Antonio, Texas. The investment, which is contingent on finalization of various incentive packages, will bring approximately 600 jobs to the area.

The new manufacturing plant will have the flexibility to build Class 6-8 vehicles.

“Over the last five years, Navistar has made significant investments to improve our position in the market,” said Troy Clarke, Navistar chairman, president and CEO. “This investment will create a benchmark assembly facility to improve quality, lower costs and provide capacity to support anticipated industry growth, as well as market share gains.”

Navistar plans to break ground on the property later this year and anticipates production to begin approximately 24 months later.

Source: Navistar.

Towman Helped Elderly [b]Man On Flooded Road

One elderly Niles, Ohio, man was saved by a tower on a flooded street in Warren Sept. 14. 

According to officials, the elderly man attempted to drive through it but got stuck. 

The tower said he saw a cane waving out of the window.

“I helped him out of the car and I held his hand until I got him to safety, and then I helped him in my truck and then I gave him a ride home,” said James Barns from Allen Towing. 

Barns said the elderly gentleman was grateful and did not need taken to the hospital.

Source: wkbn.com.
Pulling On The Same Chain: A Day of Recovery in the Heartland

0 5c8efBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

In the recovery business, you just never know what kind of day you will be in for. August 25, 2019, was one of those days for the recovery crew from Farrington Towing & Recovery in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

When last we left our friends at Farrington they had just recovered an aircraft, but that was the end of what was to be a long day of recovery.

This is the prequel.

The day’s adventures started at 6:30 in the morning with a call for a rolled over end dump. Farrington’s Director of Operations Randy Seright explained:

“Nothing out of the ordinary, until the driver informs us that it had rolled over inside a building on a conveyor system and wheel loader.”

Operator Chris Banks was sent out to the rolled over end dump in Farrington’s 2008 Peterbilt/Vulcan V-100 with side-puller.

The trailer was not the problem; not causing any further damage to the wheel loader or conveyor was. Banks decided to cut the tarp on top of the trailer and get the sand out of the trailer to reduce the weight. He then was able to lift the trailer off the conveyor and slide it away from the wheel loader. Once the trailer was clear, Banks was able to slide the trailer out of the building to upright it.

At 10:15 a.m., Farrington received an Oklahoma Highway Patrol call for a rolled over truck and trailer full of strawberries that was blocking all lanes of eastbound I-40 in downtown Oklahoma City. To facilitate quick clearance of the road, Seright, responded in a 2019 Peterbilt 50-ton rotator.

On his way, he mobilized Bill Green and Corey Sexton with the air cushions. Seright also called Garrett Harrison of D&D Wrecker Service, also based in Oklahoma City, to bring his 2014 Kenworth with Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator to assist.

With excellent teamwork, they had the truck upright and the road cleared before 2 p.m.

The day concluded with the call to respond to the aircraft recovery featured in the Sept. 4 edition of Tow Industry Week, then with yet another rolled over dump during a rainstorm 50 miles west of Oklahoma City at 3 a.m. the next morning.

‘Pulling on the Same Chain’ is the slogan Seright came up with to describe the team’s efforts. He had shirts printed up for the crew.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Wranglin’ A Jeep

0 0ed96By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On June 2, 2018, Aldrich Auto Body & Repair of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, responded to a police call to recover a stolen vehicle.

“We received a call from the Fitchburg Police Department at 10:45 a.m. about a Jeep Wrangler that was reported stolen and was discovered on Fisher Road in Fitchburg in someone's back yard laying on its side,” said owner Angel Aldrich.

Operator Alex Labell got the call and was the first driver that responded. He went out in the company’s 2007 Ford F-450 with a Jerr-Dan MPL self-loader.

He arrived and found that the Jeep had gone off a wall before landing on its passenger side.

“In order to not do any more damage to the property or the Jeep, he called me to respond with the rotator,” said Aldrich. “He also called for a flatbed.”

Aldrich responded in his 2012 NRC 40/50 Sliding Rotator mounted on a 389 Peterbilt and operator Stephen Brown responded with their 2010 International with a Vulcan 21’steel 6k LCG bed.

Aldrich, Brown and Labell did a walk-around survey of the scene. Aldrich then staged the rotator for the recovery and Brown positioned the flatbed to receive the casualty.

Labell and Brown then rigged the Jeep for the recovery. They ran one line from the rotator to a sling through the front driver’s side rim and the other line to a strap wrapped through the back roll cage.

“I was at the controls of the rotator,” said Aldrich. “Once it was rigged, I first uprighted the Jeep. I then lifted it up out of the yard and over the wall and placed it on the Vulcan flatbed.”

Using the rotator, no further damage was done to the Jeep.

Stephen strapped it down and brought the Jeep back to Aldrich Auto Body’s yard.

(Note: This article originally appeared in the June 6, 2018 edition of Tow Industry Week.)

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com ; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
City, State
RATES

Rolla, MO
$50
(Pop. 19,559)

Brunswick, GA
$65
(Pop. 15,383)

Willow Grove, PA
$125
(Pop. 15,726)

Ellensburg, WA
$181
(Pop. 18,174)

Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
How Long Should It Take?

CodyBlowers e2d27By Randall C. Resch

A crash occurred outside St. George, Utah, when a semi was driving too fast for wintery conditions. It lost control, slid onto the highway’s shoulder and into a flatbed carrier and a police vehicle at the scene. An important statement in a newspaper article of the incident caught my attention.

A Utah Highway Patrol officer who was on scene questioned the amount of time it was taking the tow operator to work the recovery.

The officer commented to a reporter, “The tow truck was taking longer than I thought, so I went down to check on them.” As the officer was speaking to towers, he reported that one of the towmen noticed a semi starting to slide as it headed toward their vehicles situated in the inside lanes. The semi’s trailer hit one of the tow trucks, which in turn rammed the patrol car, spinning it into a pinned position against the other tow truck.

I felt as if the officer may have been pushing blame towards the towman working too slow. There are plenty of reasons that justify why progress may have slowed, so I’ll ask two questions:

1) How can towers pre-plan a tactical approach to difficult recoveries?
2) What do towers do when faced with recovery problems that take more time than anticipated?

The Clock Starts Now

Ours is an industry where law enforcement has little knowledge to the on-scene dangers that exist at crashes and recoveries. Add a mix of wintery conditions like ice and snow, and working in those conditions has its own heightened elements of danger. Working to upright an overturned semi is an incredible task in normal weather, let alone sub-zero conditions.

Many officers have an expectation that recoveries take time and typically provide operators the time to complete their work.

However, when Mother Nature releases a wicked, blinding snowstorm or when anything and everything is iced and frozen solid, there’s a fear factor that anticipates a secondary crash at recovery site.

If your recovery is technical and difficult, talk factually and openly with the scene’s Incident Commander or investigating officer to explain the nature and difficulty of the recovery. When recovery becomes problematic, keep the IC or officer aware of the progress or problems associated with your recovery.

Action vs. Reaction

Trained vs. untrained operators sometimes create the reasons towers take more time than expected. Untrained towmen may create a self-induced uneasy feeling that they’re not capable of doing the work. Always keep in mind there’s an existing “action vs. reaction” when working recoveries: meaning when speed of recovery goes up, something gets overlooked causing safety to go down.

That’s when accidents happen.

The same goes for officers who think the towman is taking too much time doing a rollover with a carrier. When rollovers using carriers take too long, officers sometimes get antsy only to order the tower to drag the wreck up on its roof. Accordingly, tow companies should only be sending their varsity players to work highway recoveries.

Take the time that’s necessary to work in a calculated and exacting manner when it comes to on scene safety. Never let an IC, investigating officer or firefighter agitate you when it comes to loading a vehicle or working difficult recoveries. There’s a right way and a wrong way in gaining your safety goals. Always err on the side of safety.

At the same time, solid communication goes a long, long way. When operators know their equipment and what techniques are proper for recovery, most officers typically resume police work—which should include traffic control. There’s nothing worse than having a cop in your face and telling you how to do your job, especially when you have the skills to do so. For the over-aggressive cop, maybe you should offer them the controls and have them show you how it’s done.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.










Customer Service

customer service journey 2910dBy Brian J. Riker

We think of ourselves as towers, yet we would never have the opportunity to be tower without first being customer service agents. Without providing excellence in all that we do, our business will flounder and eventually fail.

Everyone in our company, from the call-taker to the driver, even the porter that cleans the yard and restrooms, is a customer service agent. We all must work toward one goal, providing excellence.

Customer service excellence means more than simply meeting your ETAs, having clean trucks and competent operators. Excellence in customer service includes managing expectations from the first point of contact through completion of the job and invoicing.

We as towers must be careful not to speak down to our clients; even those that really do not know much about their own vehicle or the service they actually require.

I suffered an example of poor customer service recently when I broke down in a new truck with 250 miles on it. It took the third-party dispatch service three attempts to dispatch a qualified tow service, and that only happened after they asked who I would request since I was being “so picky.” My problem wasn’t being picky; I simply wanted them to respond with the correct truck to tow what I was driving instead of dispatching something inappropriate.

Had I not known any better (I refused to allow service), the first provider that responded would have overloaded his truck with my truck and tried to handle the job. (He really thought loading a 32’ truck weighing 18,000 lbs. onto a 25,000-lbs. GVWR carrier with a 10,000-lbs. rated 21’ deck was OK!) I am not bashing him; he didn’t know any better and had bad info from the motor club.

Worse yet, the second company to respond came with an even smaller truck!

How this plays into customer service is simple: I had clearly explained to the call center who I was, my needs and how I expected them to respond. They agreed empathetically, yet dismissively, and chose to respond how they thought I needed to be responded to, disregarding the fact that I was the one on scene and they were not even able to properly identify the class of vehicle I was in.

Further adding to the poor experience was the fact that once the responding tower was made known to me, I called them directly to make sure they brought the correct equipment and was brushed off. This was in my local area, so I knew the company dispatched could not handle the call. The third-party dispatch service insisted they could and would not switch providers until this company came out to say they couldn’t complete the service.

This whole fiasco, which resulted in me sitting on the side of I-81 for 3.5 hours, could have been avoided by exercising clear communication principles and actually listening to the customer.

I know it is frustrating because many times our customers really do not know what they actually need; however, we should never allow that to cloud our judgement and turn off our listening skills to the point where we discount every word out of a customer’s mouth as nonsense.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Care, Custody and Control for Towing Operations

3317 4d748By Randall C. Resch

Tow operators and companies must take care and understanding that they’re responsible for their actions when handling someone else’s property.

A seasoned tow operator damaged a customer’s car while loading it. Worse yet, he didn’t report the damage. The tow company was subsequently sued for an outrageous amount.

During a damage claim interview I conducted to assist in the insurance investigation, the tow operator who caused the damage flippantly remarked, “The car’s a piece of crap.”

That set me to boil and I immediately fired back: “But it’s somebody’s piece of crap; not yours.”

(This narrative isn’t intended as legal advice or information, but as a basis of training only.)

Care, custody and control is a risk management process that spans the duration of towing activity where a vehicle or property of another, is entrusted to a tow company or its employees. When considering best practices, I think of industry standards (actions) that pursue a proper and reasonable Standard of Care.

It’s an ongoing process of protecting from intentional or accidental damages to real property belonging to others. Protection includes: customer vehicles and property; its current overall condition; contents contained within the vehicle during length of services; and impound, storage and/or subsequent release by the tow company, body shop or repair facility to its rightful owner or agent.

Care: Tow companies are responsible for direct damages to customer vehicles during acts of loading, off-loading, towing operations, test drives, pick-up and delivery from a customer’s premises and/or lawful impound while being stored, parked or being moved on the tow company’s property. Tow companies are responsible for total actions of its employees, including: vicarious liability that is applicable to vehicle operations and driving habits; exposure to contents not of their own; required industry standard training; techniques and strategies; and application of standard of care processes necessary that protects the customer’s vehicle or property during towing and recovery tasks. The same liability is true during business hours at business facilities, shops and storage yards.

Custody: Is derived when best practices ensure that vehicles or properties of others are reasonably protected from intentional or accidental damages, harm, theft, or access being provided to individuals not directly linked to vehicles while in custody of a tow company. Tow companies are obligated to provide adequate security measures to reduce chance of theft of property with business strategies that ensure the following controls:

• A central station intrusion alarm covers the entire premises.
• A 24/7 video surveillance system.
• A key control program; lock box or key board.
• Employee training regarding access and release procedures.
• A zero-tolerance policy prohibiting theft by employees.
• Secured vehicle storage areas until release.
• Items of value that are inventoried, reported and/or stored.

Control: Tow companies and their employees have direct responsibility to protect vehicles or properties of others. They must control accessibility or actions of persons not the owner while a vehicle or property is in the company’s employee’s safekeeping.

Control is maintained by ensuring vehicles and properties remains safe under secured storage, including acceptable employee actions necessary to protect vehicles or properties from theft or damages. A company shall not allow unauthorized access or release of vehicles or properties to individuals other than law enforcement, a completed investigation, valid court order, or documented release to its rightful registered owners or agents.

All in all, CC&C is a phrase that professional tow companies follow on a daily basis. Varsity companies serve with varsity mentality to instill a high level of public trust. Obviously, when a company’s reputation is at stake, CC&C is a priority tow companies should strive for.

It doesn’t matter what size company you operate or the number of trucks in your fleet. Why? Because, when tow companies aren’t trusted, word gets around and tow businesses assuredly suffer. As for the driver who wasn’t overly concerned for the customer’s vehicle, his less-than-acceptable attitude sealed his fate.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry related articles for print and on line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.




Pink-Ribboned Camouflage

0 63f47By George L. Nitti

Of the many causes that tow companies support, breast cancer awareness is high on the list. At Tri City Towing in Pflugerville, Texas, the company has once again devoted a truck to the cause.

“We did one five years ago,” said owner Mark Chapla, “when my mother-in-law had breast cancer; but we wanted to do it on a larger scale and therefore decided to do it on our biggest rollback.”

At this year’s American Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo-Dallas, their new super-sized rollback stood out: a 2019 Peterbilt 389 with NRC 40 TB 28’ carrier bed.

“We specialize in equipment hauling,” Chapla said. “This rollback is so versatile. Although it will handle medium-duty tows, we tow anything from cars to backhoes to semi-tractors.”

Design-wise, its large breast cancer ribbon, pink camouflage background and attractive sparkling logo are its stellar features.
The “can’t miss” mega-sized pink breast cancer awareness ribbon on both sides of the unit serves as the centerpiece, flowing from front to back and continuing all the way to the toolbox.

Enhancing that design is its camo background, done in pink, white, gray and black.

“In the past we did pink flames; but wanted something different,” Chapla said. “I thought the camouflage provided a subtle balance. I wanted it to stand out, but not scream out.”

Further complementing the overall design is its sparkling black and gray logo consisting of a cityscape that has been recently revamped to include some new skyscrapers.

Chapla said, “Pflugerville is just north of Austin, Texas. We like to say that we are stuck between a rock (Round Rock) and a weird place (Austin).”

The final touch on the back of the cabin is signage that reminds motorists to “Slow Down, Move Over, It’s the Law.”
Like many of the wraps done for Tri City, this particular one was executed by the notable Larry Perez of Larry Perez Signs and Graphics.

“We give him free reign,” said Chapla. “Each one is better than the next. I’m more than proud of how it turned out.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Patriotic Flavors

0 5b4d3By George L. Nitti

So what do you do when several of the tow businesses in your surrounding area have names such as Patriot Towing, Freedom Towing and Texas Pride Towing?

According to tow owner Chuck Fers of USA Wrecker Services, located in Cedar Creek, Texas, you join in on the patriotic spirit and aptly name your company in a similar fashion.

Their latest acquisition is a flashy orange 2019 Ford F-550 with a Century 19.5’ steel bed that clearly showcases both their company name and its patriotic flavors.

“Originally we were going to name our company US Auto Sales and Wrecker Service,” Fers said. “But they backed out of the deal. When we had to come up with another name, we decided on something patriotic. Nobody is going to forget USA.”

To capture the spirit of the patriotic theme, Fers found a red, white and blue image online with letters that are cut out of the American flag that would serve as its logo. The image, consisting of the letters “USA” is found on the sides of the unit, and stands out against an orange background.

Fers said, “We went with orange because most trucks in our area are red, white and black. Orange sticks out.”

Although the unit looks as if it is custom painted with decals added on, Fers noted that it was actually a complete wrap.

“Wrapping it in orange was more efficient than painting it. If the vinyl is covering the paint, it won’t scratch it. Also, it will be easier to resell by just taking the vinyl off. The original paint job is red,” Fers said.

The centerpiece of this patriotic theme is located on the hood of the truck, where it is covered by an artistically rendered flag highlighted by white stripes and stars. The remaining orange space serves to represent and fill out the rest of the flag.

Although this truck is only one week old, Fers said it is a lot easier to get around on than the larger one that they traded in.

“This one doesn’t have air suspension and is much faster than the one we had. The diesel engine also caused a lot of troubles for us. This one is gas. Let’s just say, it’s a lot more user-friendly.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

A Head Turner with Attitude

0 340d7By George L. Nitti

A lot goes into giving a tow truck attitude. Consider both the way the truck is built as well as its design.

This 2019 Peterbilt 389 extended cab with a Century 9055XL, owned by Coady’s Towing Services of Lawrence, Massachusetts, is a case in point.

Driver John Michael Ritter, who has been with the company for 24 years, said, “The XL has more reach and height than the standard 55, giving it that much more power. It puts more weight forward and with the way the crane is set up, it tows better.”

Add in a 13.5” visor that runs down a good portion of the windshield, a taller bumper with doll lights, an impressive grille that contains a big “C,” a stainless steel dress up kit around the lift cylinders, two 50,000-lbs. winches and hefty recovery legs on the back of the truck and you know what I’m talking about.

“These features give the truck attitude when it is coming down the highway,” Ritter said. “You bet it turns heads.”

Of course design factors into the “attitude” equation also, like a catchy slogan on the side of the cab just below the door: “Find your own ride.”

“It’s just something I came up with 10 years ago,” Ritter said. “It’s a conversation maker and brings a smile to the faces of our customers. They say, ‘Do I really have to find a ride or can I get in?’ ”

More zest can be found on its side doors spelling out the company name, which is written in a Western-style font. Then there’s the bold, elongated “C” that extends under the lettering.

According to Ritter, owner Frank Coady won’t change it.

He said, “That logo has been like that forever. I think he is old school and is happy with the way it looks. It’s always been Frank’s look.”

The truck’s attitude wouldn’t be complete without mention of the pin striping, done by MacGregor Signs of Malden, Massachusetts and the names of Ritter’s two children, Gavin and Dakota, written on the side.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
SDMO Gear Launches New Product Site

product354 ce49bSDMO Gear, LLC has launched of its new online store offering fresh designs in Slow Down, Move Over items. The company aims to raise awareness, save lives, and support those left behind when tragedy strikes. Their products focus on first responders who are highly impacted by the lack of compliance with the existing Slow Down Move Over laws in all 50 states. SDMO Gear also plans to help the families of those who tragedy befalls by supporting the non-profits who are dedicated to specific groups whose constituency is on the roadside taking the risks every day as they pursue their careers. 

sdmogear.com

Portable EV Ultrafast Charger

SparkCharge 14030SparkCharge recently launched its portable, ultrafast charging unit for electric vehicles. The company said its new technology allows any service provider to deliver range to an electric vehicle owner anytime, anywhere. The unit is a level 3 charger, which can charge up to 1 mile every 60 seconds—six times faster than the average charging station.

sparkcharge.io
American Towman Magazine Repo Run Editor and founder of Professional Repossessor Magazine Mark Lacek will speak at this year’s Allied Finance Adjusters Midyear Meeting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Oct. 18.

AT’s Lacek Leads [b]Repo Talk at AFA

American Towman Magazine Repo Run Editor Mark Lacek—founder of Professional Repossessor Magazine, former president of Florida Association of Licensed Repossessors and author of the Recovery Industry Services Co.’s Certified Commercial Recovery Agent national certification program—is set to speak at this year’s Allied Finance Adjusters Midyear Meeting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Oct. 18 at the Hilton Garden Inn Virginia Beach Oceanfront at 9 a.m.

Lacek, one of the nation’s leading expert witnesses on professional standards and the repossession industry, will be providing the audience with the ins and outs of why commercial repossessions can increase a collateral recovery agency’s business.

“A CCRA-trained repossessor can increase his/her bottom line by hundreds of thousands of dollars every year,” Lacek said.

He will discuss commercial skip-tracing strategy, how to invoice correctly and how to successfully repossess commercial trucks and equipment. Lacek will also show how to locate local commercial lenders in your area, make contact with national commercial lenders as well as how to gain and maintain them as a valuable client.

“I have been repossessing commercial trucks and equipment successfully for over 30 years and I believe this niche is currently underserved,” said Lacek. “I want to help other agencies grow their businesses by adding this offering.”

Source: riscus.com.

MBSi welcomes Hanks [b]to executive team

MBSi Corp., a provider of repossession assignment software and vendor compliance monitoring, named Phil Hanks as SVP of sales and client services. The company said that Hanks will align his industry experience with MBSi’s software-as-a-service platform to amplify client services across the auto finance industry in the United States.

“Phil brings a wealth of industry experience and relationships to the MBSi team as we put the finishing touches on our new case management and compliance management systems that will be in market soon,” MBSi president Cort DeHart said in a news release.

Hanks will primarily develop and build new relationships to help MBSi’s finance company, forwarder and agency clients reach operating excellence with the MBSi’s software solutions.

“It’s exciting to join a company with such an opportunity to grow in the market,” Hanks said. “The need for a single software ecosystem to manage repossession cases, map agents and monitor compliance exists for any entity managing repossession orders in the auto-finance industry.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

All Charges Dropped [b]Against Repo Agent

Being a repo agent can be hazardous, but it landed Jose Rodriguez in jail, after he tried to repossess a New York City, New York, detective's car in May.

"It's a wrongful arrest. It should've never happened," Rodriguez said.

Now, four months later, the Staten Island district attorney's office agrees. It's decided to have all remaining charges against the repo agent dismissed — proof, Rodriguez says, that the police never should have arrested him.

"I think they knew that they had nothing on me," he said. "Once they put the handcuffs on me, they knew they had to charge me with something…because it was an officer's car."

The NYPD declined to comment.

Rodriguez tried last May to tow a Nissan Maxima owned by a detective from the 120th Precinct. A bank wanted to take possession of the car because of three missed loan payments.

But officers surrounded the repo man, released the car from the tow, and arrested Rodriguez on a felony charge of possessing of stolen property. He spent more than 20 hours in jail before being released.

The felony was quickly dropped, but a handful of misdemeanors, including charges of falsifying business records and possessing police scanners, were not until the Staten Island DA had them dismissed last week after two hearings.

Rodriguez said he is out thousands of dollars in earnings because the police placed a boot on his rig for nearly two weeks. He added he's already filed a notice of claim against the NYPD and two officers involved in the incident.

Source: ny1.com.

Police: Attempt to Avoid [b]Repo Goes Wrong

A driver pulled over in Modesto, California, last week told police officers that he’d swapped out the plates on his vehicle because he was behind on his payments and was afraid to use the true tags.

He made his situation only worse, though, because the plates he put on came from a stolen GMC pickup truck, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Thursday.

Officers saw what they believed to be a stolen vehicle, occupied and being driven Sept. 10, Bear said. The officers conducted what’s called a high-risk or felony traffic stop.

The driver, Antonio Rubio, offered the explanation of the late payments and said he took the plates from the GMC, which was at his business, Bear said. He told the officers that someone else does business at the shop and brought the GMC in, she said.

Rubio agreed to go to the shop with the officers so they could investigate, she said. The man he identified as also doing business in the shop, Ceres resident Roel Zaya, was called.

Zaya told the officers that he bought the GMC, ended up being suspicious about it but couldn’t get anyone to take it off his hands, Bear said. The pickup was in the process of being dismantled, she said.

No other vehicles in the body shop were determined to be stolen, Bear said, and neither was the vehicle Rubio was driving when pulled over.

Rubio faces charges of owning and operating a chop shop and receiving stolen property, she said. Zaya faces charges of owning and operating a chop shop.

Source: modbee.com.
