Pulling On The Same Chain: A Day of Recovery in the Heartland

By Randall C. ReschTow operators and companies must take care and understanding that they’re responsible for their actions when handling someone else’s property.A seasoned tow operator damaged a customer’s car while loading it. Worse yet, he didn’t report the damage. The tow company was subsequently sued for an outrageous amount.During a damage claim interview I conducted to assist in the insurance investigation, the tow operator who caused the damage flippantly remarked, “The car’s a piece of crap.”That set me to boil and I immediately fired back: “But it’s somebody’s piece of crap; not yours.”(This narrative isn’t intended as legal advice or information, but as a basis of training only.)Care, custody and control is a risk management process that spans the duration of towing activity where a vehicle or property of another, is entrusted to a tow company or its employees. When considering best practices, I think of industry standards (actions) that pursue a proper and reasonable Standard of Care.It’s an ongoing process of protecting from intentional or accidental damages to real property belonging to others. Protection includes: customer vehicles and property; its current overall condition; contents contained within the vehicle during length of services; and impound, storage and/or subsequent release by the tow company, body shop or repair facility to its rightful owner or agent.Care: Tow companies are responsible for direct damages to customer vehicles during acts of loading, off-loading, towing operations, test drives, pick-up and delivery from a customer’s premises and/or lawful impound while being stored, parked or being moved on the tow company’s property. Tow companies are responsible for total actions of its employees, including: vicarious liability that is applicable to vehicle operations and driving habits; exposure to contents not of their own; required industry standard training; techniques and strategies; and application of standard of care processes necessary that protects the customer’s vehicle or property during towing and recovery tasks. The same liability is true during business hours at business facilities, shops and storage yards.Custody: Is derived when best practices ensure that vehicles or properties of others are reasonably protected from intentional or accidental damages, harm, theft, or access being provided to individuals not directly linked to vehicles while in custody of a tow company. Tow companies are obligated to provide adequate security measures to reduce chance of theft of property with business strategies that ensure the following controls:• A central station intrusion alarm covers the entire premises.• A 24/7 video surveillance system.• A key control program; lock box or key board.• Employee training regarding access and release procedures.• A zero-tolerance policy prohibiting theft by employees.• Secured vehicle storage areas until release.• Items of value that are inventoried, reported and/or stored.Control: Tow companies and their employees have direct responsibility to protect vehicles or properties of others. They must control accessibility or actions of persons not the owner while a vehicle or property is in the company’s employee’s safekeeping.Control is maintained by ensuring vehicles and properties remains safe under secured storage, including acceptable employee actions necessary to protect vehicles or properties from theft or damages. A company shall not allow unauthorized access or release of vehicles or properties to individuals other than law enforcement, a completed investigation, valid court order, or documented release to its rightful registered owners or agents.All in all, CC&C is a phrase that professional tow companies follow on a daily basis. Varsity companies serve with varsity mentality to instill a high level of public trust. Obviously, when a company’s reputation is at stake, CC&C is a priority tow companies should strive for.It doesn’t matter what size company you operate or the number of trucks in your fleet. Why? Because, when tow companies aren’t trusted, word gets around and tow businesses assuredly suffer. As for the driver who wasn’t overly concerned for the customer’s vehicle, his less-than-acceptable attitude sealed his fate.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry related articles for print and on line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

By Randall C. ReschWhen personnel can’t communicate or interact with others according to a task at hand, the proverbial machine breaks down.I recently taught a two-day operator safety course for highway patrol rotation towers who were from the same large and reputable company. Like in all such classes, there’s typically one individual who proves to be the class know-it-all: the one who’s done it all or knows all there is to know about the industry.It just so happened that this know-it-all was a new hire with a forklift card and cable and rigging experience required by OSHA. He just didn’t have tow industry experience. He had a likeable personality, was energetic, boisterous and had noticeable skills that new hires should possess.I recognized him as that Class A, hyper-active aggressive personality, who wanted everyone to know where he’s been and that he might be the next James Bond of towing.“Sorry,” I said, “Not so fast.”I set my mind to being patient with this young man.Not long into the class, I noticed him performing differently than others. He ran from task to task, jumping from the truck’s cab, hat backwards, frequently cussing, having difficulty following orders, interrupting and barking orders at others. He was a challenge when it came to my asking questions because he’d blurt out answers to everything even though his answers were mostly correct.Throughout both days, he somewhat alienated others; but his actions weren’t so bad that it warranted any punitive action from me. His participation was challenging at best; yet my personal mission was to help him complete the safety course.Today’s ChallengeAs class-day one progressed into skills-day two, I could see that this kid had recognizable skills capable of becoming a solid tow operator; but his behaviors weren’t yet conducive of him being a team player. When we worked roll-over scenarios, he was aggressive in trying to take control of training scenarios as though he was the tow boss on-scene.It was important for me to step in to identify how the on-scene pecking order should be by giving him an impromptu lesson on the importance of recognizing leadership beyond that of being a one-man show. Our conversation was simple, but was directed to all towers in class.We defined it this way: there can be only one road boss or recovery leader who leads the tow or recovery situation, “When ya’ have too many cooks in the kitchen, ya’ spoil the meal,” as the saying goes. The same rings true for towing and recovery operations.Typically the senior driver with the most experience will be the on-site tow boss. Towers working on their own are the tow boss of that incident, responsible for all on-scene actions and decisions.I asked if he understood; he calmly said, “Yes.”My patience was tested, yet I learned plenty from his participation. He had a platform that could be built upon. His issues weren’t from his lack of skills; but instead from lack of focus and difficulty to interact in a class-like environment. I took him aside on several occasions to explain that his actions weren’t acceptable or safe when working in a towing and recovery environment.I told that him his hyper-speed wasn’t necessary and it sometimes worked against him.“Slow down”, I said. I corrected and modified his actions by providing him a different approach to recovery tasks in an industry-acceptable manner. He began to meld as training was nearly over to the point he calmed down considerably.Yeah, this was one class that didn’t go as smoothly as others I’ve had in my teaching career. However, I gained insight as to the personalities of a cocky and aggressive tow operator who’s a bit out of touch with his social skills. Because I remembered that we all aren’t without our faults, I reminded myself that individuals with learning or social challenges could be trained when given the chance to learn beyond their difficulties. I went home feeling good that my challenging young tower taught me a valuable lesson in patience.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.