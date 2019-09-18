The Week's Features
Patriotic Flavors
Company joins area trend in showing pride in nation
CTTA to Observe National Move Over Day
California, other states to mark the Oct. 19 observance
Agent Hiring Includes $1K Signing Bonus
Location Services offering bonus plus several employee benefits
WORX 20V Wireless Work Lights
New cordless LED Lights work from 1.5 to 4 hours continuously
Wranglin’ A Jeep
Rotator, carrier and self-loader get in on the recovery action
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing September 18 - September 24, 2019

Pulling On The Same Chain: A Day of Recovery in the Heartland

0 5c8efBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

In the recovery business, you just never know what kind of day you will be in for. August 25, 2019, was one of those days for the recovery crew from Farrington Towing & Recovery in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

When last we left our friends at Farrington they had just recovered an aircraft, but that was the end of what was to be a long day of recovery.

This is the prequel.

The day’s adventures started at 6:30 in the morning with a call for a rolled over end dump. Farrington’s Director of Operations Randy Seright explained:

“Nothing out of the ordinary, until the driver informs us that it had rolled over inside a building on a conveyor system and wheel loader.”

Operator Chris Banks was sent out to the rolled over end dump in Farrington’s 2008 Peterbilt/Vulcan V-100 with side-puller.

The trailer was not the problem; not causing any further damage to the wheel loader or conveyor was. Banks decided to cut the tarp on top of the trailer and get the sand out of the trailer to reduce the weight. He then was able to lift the trailer off the conveyor and slide it away from the wheel loader. Once the trailer was clear, Banks was able to slide the trailer out of the building to upright it.

At 10:15 a.m., Farrington received an Oklahoma Highway Patrol call for a rolled over truck and trailer full of strawberries that was blocking all lanes of eastbound I-40 in downtown Oklahoma City. To facilitate quick clearance of the road, Seright, responded in a 2019 Peterbilt 50-ton rotator.

On his way, he mobilized Bill Green and Corey Sexton with the air cushions. Seright also called Garrett Harrison of D&D Wrecker Service, also based in Oklahoma City, to bring his 2014 KW with Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator to assist.

With excellent teamwork, they had the truck upright and the road cleared before 2 p.m.

The day concluded with the call to respond to the aircraft recovery featured in the Sept. 4 edition of Tow Industry Week, then with yet another rolled over dump during a rainstorm 50 miles west of Oklahoma City at 3 a.m. the next morning.

‘Pulling on the Same Chain’ is the slogan Seright came up with to describe the team’s efforts. He had shirts printed up for the crew.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim "Buck" Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
Mobile PD Ends Towing Ban

The Mobile (Alabama) Police Department and city council officials ended the 60-day towing ban Sept. 10 after recognizing that businesses were on the verge of shutting down, potentially leaving dozens of people without jobs and leaving the city with fewer wreckers.

“It wasn’t our intention to cause harm to any business,” Assistant Chief Roy Hodge said of lifting the ban. “I know local businesses have a tough time, and in the towing industry especially.”

Five towing companies had been suspended from the city’s rotation list after being accused of insurance fraud and price gouging, specifically charging motorists and insurers more than allowed by the city’ towing ordinance.

“This has cost me my entire life savings,” said Danny Williams, owner of Southport Towing and Recovery. “My monthly bills are between $12,000 and $15,000, and that’s before I’ve even paid drivers. I was about to remortgage my home and one of the drivers lost his furniture because he had no money coming in.”

Operators say they lost between 75 percent and 80 percent of revenues during the two-month suspension.

Williams, who has been in business for 47 years, said that he was forced to crush cars for $200 each to raise money to cover his bills, including his $3,600 vehicle insurance liabilities and $2,700 on rent for his three business locations.

“I want to put this behind me, but someone has to compensate us for this,” he added. “We were called ‘thieves’ and ‘predators’ by officials. And what about our reputations?”

He was also forced to let go of one driver to cut costs.

No charges have been brought and the investigation is continuing, according to Hodge.
Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Pulling On The Same Chain: A Day of Recovery in the Heartland

0 5c8efBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

In the recovery business, you just never know what kind of day you will be in for. August 25, 2019, was one of those days for the recovery crew from Farrington Towing & Recovery in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

When last we left our friends at Farrington they had just recovered an aircraft, but that was the end of what was to be a long day of recovery.

This is the prequel.

The day’s adventures started at 6:30 in the morning with a call for a rolled over end dump. Farrington’s Director of Operations Randy Seright explained:

“Nothing out of the ordinary, until the driver informs us that it had rolled over inside a building on a conveyor system and wheel loader.”

Operator Chris Banks was sent out to the rolled over end dump in Farrington’s 2008 Peterbilt/Vulcan V-100 with side-puller.

The trailer was not the problem; not causing any further damage to the wheel loader or conveyor was. Banks decided to cut the tarp on top of the trailer and get the sand out of the trailer to reduce the weight. He then was able to lift the trailer off the conveyor and slide it away from the wheel loader. Once the trailer was clear, Banks was able to slide the trailer out of the building to upright it.

At 10:15 a.m., Farrington received an Oklahoma Highway Patrol call for a rolled over truck and trailer full of strawberries that was blocking all lanes of eastbound I-40 in downtown Oklahoma City. To facilitate quick clearance of the road, Seright, responded in a 2019 Peterbilt 50-ton rotator.

On his way, he mobilized Bill Green and Corey Sexton with the air cushions. Seright also called Garrett Harrison of D&D Wrecker Service, also based in Oklahoma City, to bring his 2014 KW with Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator to assist.

With excellent teamwork, they had the truck upright and the road cleared before 2 p.m.

The day concluded with the call to respond to the aircraft recovery featured in the Sept. 4 edition of Tow Industry Week, then with yet another rolled over dump during a rainstorm 50 miles west of Oklahoma City at 3 a.m. the next morning.

‘Pulling on the Same Chain’ is the slogan Seright came up with to describe the team’s efforts. He had shirts printed up for the crew.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim "Buck" Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

9/11

Eighteen years ago today, this nation was in shock. As I was commuting on the train, the first word of a plane hitting New York’s World Trade Center building started circulating. A fellow commuter soon stated that another plane hit soon after.

“We’re under attack,” he said, solemnly. “That’s too much of a coincidence.”

I sort of dismissed that statement. Who would be brazen enough to try to hit the World Trade Center, a building I had walked in and out of many times in my life, a second time in a decade?

Getting off at my stop, I stopped at my bank to make a deposit.

“All the terminals are down, we can’t do anything,” my teller said.

It was then I felt something was up.

Getting to my office nearby, I turned on the radio … and spent the rest of the day in total disbelief.

September 11, 2001, was a day that changed life for all of us. I had friends and family that worked in and near the Towers; some took a long time to recover from the trauma. My brother-in-law, since deceased, was on special assignment duty as a U.S. Park Ranger—and actually saw people jumping from the Twin Towers. My sister who worked downtown had to walk nearly 80 city blocks to get home—there was no subway service.

As a native New Yorker I felt a profound sense of loss and sadness.

Today, and all this week, please spend a moment in silence and say a prayer for the souls of 2,996 people who perished that awful day.

--Charles Duke

Crawford Truck Sales

JerrDanMPL40 cfa96Crawford Truck is a distributor for Jerr-Dan and stocks thousands of parts and accessories to meet customers timely demands. Shown is Jerr-Dan's MPL40 with its twin line boom. Located in Lancaster, Massachusetts, Crawford Truck also repairs all makes and models of towing equipment. Come see what Crawford Truck Sales has to offer at the American Towman Exposition at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Dec. 4-7.

www.crawfordtruck.com
By Don Lomax
September 18 - September 24, 2019
Towman Dawson Voorhis is counting his blessings after nearly being hit by an errant SUV in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Image - wxyz.com.

Towman Nearly Hit by SUV that Goes Airborne

A Rochester Hills, Michigan, towman is counting his blessings after a frighteningly close call Monday afternoon. Dawson Voorhis was in the process of loading a vehicle in Rochester Hills when an SUV crossed the white line and just missed hitting him by about 2 feet. The SUV hit the bed of the tow truck, went airborne and flipped a few times. Remarkably, nobody was hurt. "I just remember the sound. When I looked and saw the car rolling. It looked like it was in slow motion," he said. Voorhis says he was startled, but went right away over to the driver of the SUV, asking if he was OK. “He was perfectly fine, I didn't see any injuries," said Voorhis. Donnie Hudson, co-owner of Troy Auto Care, is Voorhis' boss. He's grateful nobody was hurt and says Voorhis took all the right precautions. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office ticketed the driver for careless driving. Source: wxyz.com.

New Tow Contract Policy in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts State Police announced Monday a new contracting policy for tow companies in an effort to “ensure a more transparent process,” according to the head of the agency. The agency posted a request for responses for towing, recovery, service, and Hazmat contracts in Troop H, which covers most of the Boston metro area. The contracts will be awarded through an official procurement record system for the state’s executive departments. The new process replaces service agreements currently in place between State Police and qualifying tow companies. The policy will be implemented in remaining patrol troops across the state throughout next year. The agency expects to award Troop H contracts “following a scoring and verification period, and a similar process will be phased in for additional geographic troops across the state throughout 2020.” Source: bostonglobe.com.

Mobile PD Ends Towing Ban

The Mobile (Alabama) Police Department and city council officials ended the 60-day towing ban last Tuesday after recognizing that businesses were on the verge of shutting down, potentially leaving dozens of people without jobs and leaving the city with fewer wreckers. “It wasn’t our intention to cause harm to any business,” Assistant Chief Roy Hodge said of lifting the ban. “I know local businesses have a tough time, and in the towing industry especially.” Five towing companies had been suspended from the city’s rotation list after being accused of insurance fraud and price gouging, specifically charging motorists and insurers more than allowed by the city’ towing ordinance. No charges have been brought and the investigation is continuing, according to Hodge. Source: al.com.


Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Don't Miss It!

Recovery from median cable barriers systems can be tricky—and challenging. Join Bobby Tuttle of CIRT (Complete Incident Response Training) for a discussion regarding options for safely recovering all sizes of wrecked vehicles when entangled in the those systems. Discussion will include dealing with issues in releasing the tension of the cable barrier system. This seminar will take place at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, December 4-7. Register today! atexpo.com

atexposition.com

Towman Dawson Voorhis (left) is counting his blessings after nearly being hit by an errant SUV in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Images - wxyz.com.

Towman Nearly Hit by [b]SUV that Goes Airborne

A Rochester Hills, Michigan, towman is counting his blessings after a frighteningly close call Sept. 9.

Dawson Voorhis was in the process of loading a vehicle in Rochester Hills when an SUV crossed the white line and just missed hitting him by about 2 feet. The SUV hit the bed of the tow truck, went airborne and flipped a few times.

Remarkably, nobody was hurt.

"I just remember the sound. When I looked and saw the car rolling. It looked like it was in slow motion," he said. Voorhis says he was startled, but went right away over to the driver of the SUV, asking if he was OK.

“He was perfectly fine, I didn't see any injuries," said Voorhis.

Donnie Hudson, co-owner of Troy Auto Care, is Voorhis' boss. He's grateful nobody was hurt and says Voorhis took all the right precautions. He said their vehicles all have multiple cameras on them from Mobile Video Computing Solutions.

"He did all the right things," said Hudson. "It could have been disastrous. It could have been a fatality scene."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office ticketed the driver for careless driving.

Source: wxyz.com.

Worldwide Equipment Sales [b]Announces Irr as CEO

Pritchard Companies, parent company of Worldwide Equipment Sales, has named Jeffrey Irr as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Irr has been in the transportation industry for 31 years.

Prior to Worldwide, Irr spent five years with Jerr-Dan Corp. where he managed sales, marketing and day-to-day operations. Irr grew sales and developed the current JDFS Financial Solutions Program. His leadership and knowledge of the Class 6-8 truck and towing markets ensured Jerr-Dan’s position as one of the top manufacturers in the towing industry, according to a release from Worldwide.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Jeff Irr’s caliber and experience leading us into the next era of growth,” said Pat Winer, founder of Worldwide Equipment Sales.

Source: newtowtrucks.com.

Fundraiser for Struck [b]Milwaukee Towman

There will be a benefit car show held for Joe Altenhofen, a long-time employee of Ray's Towing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Altenhofen was struck violently by a semitrailer in Milwaukee while performing towing duties on Aug. 26.

He suffered serious injuries, has been through multiple surgeries and has a long way to go on his road to recovery.

The benefit will take place Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Herman's Auto Clinic in Milwaukee at 6100 S. Howell. There will be a cost of $10 for vehicles being entered in the car show; all years, makes and models are welcome. There will be raffles, music and more and a donation jar will be available.

Source: Wisconsin Towing Association.

Talbert Hires Dealer [b]Development Manager

Talbert Manufacturing has named David Henderson as dealer development manager. In the newly created position, Henderson will work closely with dealers and Talbert’s regional sales managers to develop and grow the 80-year-old company’s recognition across the United States and Canada.

Henderson joins Talbert with nearly 30 years of experience in the heavy truck and equipment industry. He previously held the position of territory manager and OEM sales for Patz Corp. of Pound, Wisconsin, where he helped build company coverage by growing its dealer network, in addition to other sales and management positions for large equipment dealers over the past three decades.

“We believe David is a valuable addition to the Talbert team and will provide the necessary support for our continued growth,” said Troy Geisler, Talbert VP of sales and marketing.

“Growth has been a constant theme for me,” Henderson said. “I enjoy the challenge that comes with growing sales, networks and relationships. Every situation is different but finding the right solution for a customer or dealer is always rewarding. I’m looking forward to working with the Talbert team to build long-lasting dealer relationships through one-on-one support and industry-leading products.”

Source: talbertmfg.com.

New Tow Contract [b]Policy in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts State Police announced a new contracting policy for tow companies in an effort to “ensure a more transparent process,” according to the head of the agency Sept. 16. The agency posted a request for responses for towing, recovery, service, and Hazmat contracts in Troop H, which covers most of the Boston metro area.

The contracts will be awarded through an official procurement record system for the state’s executive departments.

The move comes after a State Police troop was at the center of a 2016 inspector general’s investigation into irregularities in the awarding of tow contracts along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The new process replaces service agreements currently in place between State Police and qualifying tow companies. The policy will be implemented in remaining patrol troops across the state throughout next year.

The agency expects to award Troop H contracts “following a scoring and verification period, and a similar process will be phased in for additional geographic troops across the state throughout 2020.”

Source: bostonglobe.com.

Board Looking to Add [b]Towing to Definition

A tweak to the definition of “motor vehicle service,” is being looked at for a proposed warrant article change by the Wareham (Massachusetts) Planning Board. The article would add “towing for service” to the definition of motor vehicle service.

The town’s zoning bylaws currently define various kinds of businesses. The board is proposing modifying the definition in this manner to allow these businesses to tow cars into the shop for repair. The members also wrote the bylaw to make it clear that towing vehicles to be stored at the business is a use that has to be considered separately by the board.

Source: wareham.theweektoday.com.
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
September 18 - September 24, 2019

Pulling On The Same Chain: A Day of Recovery in the Heartland

0 5c8efBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

In the recovery business, you just never know what kind of day you will be in for. August 25, 2019, was one of those days for the recovery crew from Farrington Towing & Recovery in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

When last we left our friends at Farrington they had just recovered an aircraft, but that was the end of what was to be a long day of recovery.

This is the prequel.

The day’s adventures started at 6:30 in the morning with a call for a rolled over end dump. Farrington’s Director of Operations Randy Seright explained:

“Nothing out of the ordinary, until the driver informs us that it had rolled over inside a building on a conveyor system and wheel loader.”

Operator Chris Banks was sent out to the rolled over end dump in Farrington’s 2008 Peterbilt/Vulcan V-100 with side-puller.

The trailer was not the problem; not causing any further damage to the wheel loader or conveyor was. Banks decided to cut the tarp on top of the trailer and get the sand out of the trailer to reduce the weight. He then was able to lift the trailer off the conveyor and slide it away from the wheel loader. Once the trailer was clear, Banks was able to slide the trailer out of the building to upright it.

At 10:15 a.m., Farrington received an Oklahoma Highway Patrol call for a rolled over truck and trailer full of strawberries that was blocking all lanes of eastbound I-40 in downtown Oklahoma City. To facilitate quick clearance of the road, Seright, responded in a 2019 Peterbilt 50-ton rotator.

On his way, he mobilized Bill Green and Corey Sexton with the air cushions. Seright also called Garrett Harrison of D&D Wrecker Service, also based in Oklahoma City, to bring his 2014 KW with Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator to assist.

With excellent teamwork, they had the truck upright and the road cleared before 2 p.m.

The day concluded with the call to respond to the aircraft recovery featured in the Sept. 4 edition of Tow Industry Week, then with yet another rolled over dump during a rainstorm 50 miles west of Oklahoma City at 3 a.m. the next morning.

‘Pulling on the Same Chain’ is the slogan Seright came up with to describe the team’s efforts. He had shirts printed up for the crew.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim "Buck" Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Wranglin’ A Jeep

0 0ed96By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On June 2, 2018, Aldrich Auto Body & Repair of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, responded to a police call to recover a stolen vehicle.

“We received a call from the Fitchburg Police Department at 10:45 a.m. about a Jeep Wrangler that was reported stolen and was discovered on Fisher Road in Fitchburg in someone's back yard laying on its side,” said owner Angel Aldrich.

Operator Alex Labell got the call and was the first driver that responded. He went out in the company’s 2007 Ford F-450 with a Jerr-Dan MPL self-loader.

He arrived and found that the Jeep had gone off a wall before landing on its passenger side.

“In order to not do any more damage to the property or the Jeep, he called me to respond with the rotator,” said Aldrich. “He also called for a flatbed.”

Aldrich responded in his 2012 NRC 40/50 Sliding Rotator mounted on a 389 Peterbilt and operator Stephen Brown responded with their 2010 International with a Vulcan 21’steel 6k LCG bed.

Aldrich, Brown and Labell did a walk-around survey of the scene. Aldrich then staged the rotator for the recovery and Brown positioned the flatbed to receive the casualty.

Labell and Brown then rigged the Jeep for the recovery. They ran one line from the rotator to a sling through the front driver’s side rim and the other line to a strap wrapped through the back roll cage.

“I was at the controls of the rotator,” said Aldrich. “Once it was rigged, I first uprighted the Jeep. I then lifted it up out of the yard and over the wall and placed it on the Vulcan flatbed.”

Using the rotator, no further damage was done to the Jeep.

Stephen strapped it down and brought the Jeep back to Aldrich Auto Body’s yard.

(Note: This article originally appeared in the June 6, 2018 edition of Tow Industry Week.)

Aircraft Recovery in the Heartland of History

0 f2fe5by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Farrington Towing & Recovery is located in downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Thomas Wayne Hall and his wife, Karen, are the owners of this proud family owned and operated company since 1978.

The nature of the recovery business is that you just never know what you’re going to get called to do or when you’re going to get called to do it.

On Aug. 25, 2019, the crew from Farrington Towing & Recovery was just finishing up an air cushion recovery of a tractor-trailer (look for more on this in an upcoming edition) when the call came in to respond for an aircraft recovery.

Randy Seright, the Director of Operations for Farrington, explained, “We received a call from Wiley Post Airport at 5 p.m. … Our crew had just completed doing an airbag job for a load of strawberries that had rolled over on I-40. That wreck occurred at 10:15 a.m. We had the truck and trailer up and the scene cleared before 2 p.m.”

Seright responded with their new 2019 Peterbilt/Vulcan 50-ton rotator. Operator Bill Green responded with a 2012 International tandem axle rollback.

It seems that upon takeoff, this twin-engine aircraft lost power. The pilot made a quick decision to do a forced landing in the airfield avoiding the possibility of civilian casualties. The plane ended up 200’ from the runway flat on the ground with the landing gear up.

“In the initial discussion with the airport, they wanted us to drag the plane onto the rollback and transport it to the hangar,” Seright said. “The owner of the plane did not want to cause any further damage to the plane and did not like the idea of tearing up the fuselage.”

Seright decided to call Jordan Powell with ECI Construction Inc. and bring a tracked skid-steer to slide the plane to the edge of the tarmac. ECI is a roofing contractor that Seright knew had the equipment needed to assist in this job.

Seright positioned the Vulcan rotator in front of the plane and lifted the plane off the ground. In order to prevent any further damage or crushing the fuselage, the Farrington recovery team utilized two spreader bars and two 20’ x 8” straps to cradle the plane.

“Once lifted, we positioned the tandem axle rollback under the plane and strapped it down for transport to the hangar,” said Seright.

At the hangar, Seright positioned the rotator behind the plane and lifted the plane with the two spreader bars and lowered it to the ground.

Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times

logotype
September 18 - September 24, 2019

Care, Custody and Control for Towing Operations

3317 4d748By Randall C. Resch

Tow operators and companies must take care and understanding that they’re responsible for their actions when handling someone else’s property.

A seasoned tow operator damaged a customer’s car while loading it. Worse yet, he didn’t report the damage. The tow company was subsequently sued for an outrageous amount.

During a damage claim interview I conducted to assist in the insurance investigation, the tow operator who caused the damage flippantly remarked, “The car’s a piece of crap.”

That set me to boil and I immediately fired back: “But it’s somebody’s piece of crap; not yours.”

(This narrative isn’t intended as legal advice or information, but as a basis of training only.)

Care, custody and control is a risk management process that spans the duration of towing activity where a vehicle or property of another, is entrusted to a tow company or its employees. When considering best practices, I think of industry standards (actions) that pursue a proper and reasonable Standard of Care.

It’s an ongoing process of protecting from intentional or accidental damages to real property belonging to others. Protection includes: customer vehicles and property; its current overall condition; contents contained within the vehicle during length of services; and impound, storage and/or subsequent release by the tow company, body shop or repair facility to its rightful owner or agent.

Care: Tow companies are responsible for direct damages to customer vehicles during acts of loading, off-loading, towing operations, test drives, pick-up and delivery from a customer’s premises and/or lawful impound while being stored, parked or being moved on the tow company’s property. Tow companies are responsible for total actions of its employees, including: vicarious liability that is applicable to vehicle operations and driving habits; exposure to contents not of their own; required industry standard training; techniques and strategies; and application of standard of care processes necessary that protects the customer’s vehicle or property during towing and recovery tasks. The same liability is true during business hours at business facilities, shops and storage yards.

Custody: Is derived when best practices ensure that vehicles or properties of others are reasonably protected from intentional or accidental damages, harm, theft, or access being provided to individuals not directly linked to vehicles while in custody of a tow company. Tow companies are obligated to provide adequate security measures to reduce chance of theft of property with business strategies that ensure the following controls:

• A central station intrusion alarm covers the entire premises.
• A 24/7 video surveillance system.
• A key control program; lock box or key board.
• Employee training regarding access and release procedures.
• A zero-tolerance policy prohibiting theft by employees.
• Secured vehicle storage areas until release.
• Items of value that are inventoried, reported and/or stored.

Control: Tow companies and their employees have direct responsibility to protect vehicles or properties of others. They must control accessibility or actions of persons not the owner while a vehicle or property is in the company’s employee’s safekeeping.

Control is maintained by ensuring vehicles and properties remains safe under secured storage, including acceptable employee actions necessary to protect vehicles or properties from theft or damages. A company shall not allow unauthorized access or release of vehicles or properties to individuals other than law enforcement, a completed investigation, valid court order, or documented release to its rightful registered owners or agents.

All in all, CC&C is a phrase that professional tow companies follow on a daily basis. Varsity companies serve with varsity mentality to instill a high level of public trust. Obviously, when a company’s reputation is at stake, CC&C is a priority tow companies should strive for.

It doesn’t matter what size company you operate or the number of trucks in your fleet. Why? Because, when tow companies aren’t trusted, word gets around and tow businesses assuredly suffer. As for the driver who wasn’t overly concerned for the customer’s vehicle, his less-than-acceptable attitude sealed his fate.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry related articles for print and on line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.




Back to School Safety

News 81055By Brian J. Riker

Ahh, fall is here. Cooler days, beautiful colors begin to appear on the trees, summer travel begins to wind down. We have a few weeks to relax and breathe before winter begins for most of the country.

One color that is often overlooked is yellow—specifically, school bus yellow. Yes, it is a specific shade that all school buses are painted in the U.S. for ease of recognition.

We owe it to the school bus drivers and their most precious cargo to take a moment to remind ourselves how to be safe around school buses and students as they begin the new school year.

According to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, the school bus is the safest way for students to travel. Although on average four to six students die each year on school transportation vehicles, students are 70-times more likely to get to school safely in a school bus than a car. The greatest risk to students is not riding a school bus; rather approaching or departing from one.

School bus safety begins at the bus stop. It is important parents to remind our children about proper behavior near the roadway and while getting on or off the bus. Some basic tips include:

Stay at least 6’ away from the edge of the road

Look both ways and wait for the bus driver to signal it is ok to cross

No horseplay or fooling around

Use the handrails entering and exiting the bus

Keep loose clothing and drawstrings close to your body

As professional drivers, towing operators spend more time than average on the roadways. We need to always remain alert and focused on driving regardless of any other troubles we may be facing. While driving a tow truck, or any other vehicle, we cannot allow our minds to wander into thought about what we need to do today, the next call we are heading for or even difficulties at home. We must keep our mind on task to remain safe.

A few key areas to be mindful of include:

Watch for children in neighborhoods, especially during early morning and afternoon hours

Kids on their way to school may be distracted and are unpredictable

Watch for distracted or rushing parents driving through school zones

Learn and heed the school bus stopping laws in your state. A few universal school bus rules include the use of the eight-way warning light system. This is the flashing yellow and red signal lights on school buses. When the yellow lights are flashing it indicates that the school bus is about to stop: be prepared to come to a complete stop. The red flashing lights come on automatically when the passenger door is opened. This indicates the bus is actively loading or discharging students.

In all states you must come to a complete stop for school buses with flashing red lights, no exceptions. In many states, you cannot pass the bus while it is loading or discharging students for any reason. Even emergency vehicles are required to yield to school buses with flashing lights.

Most states, but not all, also require oncoming traffic to come to a complete stop for a school bus with flashing red lights unless separated by a physical barrier such as an non-mountable curb or median divider. Know the laws of the state you are travelling in and, regardless of the law, always pay special attention for kids around school buses. This is especially important the first few weeks back to school as the kids may be new to the area, are adjusting to a new routine or are still not focused on the school year after just coming off of summer vacation.

Please be mindful of parents that are distracted while driving thru neighborhoods as well as pedestrian traffic. No call is so important that you speed thru the streets or put foot traffic at risk. During the first few weeks of back to school season the students and parents alike are still setting into their routines, give them extra time and patience, which includes planning a few extra minutes into your trips for the school traffic delays that are bound to occur.

Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net.

My Lesson in Patience

Know b1502By Randall C. Resch

When personnel can’t communicate or interact with others according to a task at hand, the proverbial machine breaks down.

I recently taught a two-day operator safety course for highway patrol rotation towers who were from the same large and reputable company. Like in all such classes, there’s typically one individual who proves to be the class know-it-all: the one who’s done it all or knows all there is to know about the industry.

It just so happened that this know-it-all was a new hire with a forklift card and cable and rigging experience required by OSHA. He just didn’t have tow industry experience. He had a likeable personality, was energetic, boisterous and had noticeable skills that new hires should possess.

I recognized him as that Class A, hyper-active aggressive personality, who wanted everyone to know where he’s been and that he might be the next James Bond of towing.

“Sorry,” I said, “Not so fast.”

I set my mind to being patient with this young man.

Not long into the class, I noticed him performing differently than others. He ran from task to task, jumping from the truck’s cab, hat backwards, frequently cussing, having difficulty following orders, interrupting and barking orders at others. He was a challenge when it came to my asking questions because he’d blurt out answers to everything even though his answers were mostly correct.

Throughout both days, he somewhat alienated others; but his actions weren’t so bad that it warranted any punitive action from me. His participation was challenging at best; yet my personal mission was to help him complete the safety course.

Today’s Challenge

As class-day one progressed into skills-day two, I could see that this kid had recognizable skills capable of becoming a solid tow operator; but his behaviors weren’t yet conducive of him being a team player. When we worked roll-over scenarios, he was aggressive in trying to take control of training scenarios as though he was the tow boss on-scene.

It was important for me to step in to identify how the on-scene pecking order should be by giving him an impromptu lesson on the importance of recognizing leadership beyond that of being a one-man show. Our conversation was simple, but was directed to all towers in class.

We defined it this way: there can be only one road boss or recovery leader who leads the tow or recovery situation, “When ya’ have too many cooks in the kitchen, ya’ spoil the meal,” as the saying goes. The same rings true for towing and recovery operations.

Typically the senior driver with the most experience will be the on-site tow boss. Towers working on their own are the tow boss of that incident, responsible for all on-scene actions and decisions.

I asked if he understood; he calmly said, “Yes.”

My patience was tested, yet I learned plenty from his participation. He had a platform that could be built upon. His issues weren’t from his lack of skills; but instead from lack of focus and difficulty to interact in a class-like environment. I took him aside on several occasions to explain that his actions weren’t acceptable or safe when working in a towing and recovery environment.

I told that him his hyper-speed wasn’t necessary and it sometimes worked against him.

“Slow down”, I said. I corrected and modified his actions by providing him a different approach to recovery tasks in an industry-acceptable manner. He began to meld as training was nearly over to the point he calmed down considerably.

Yeah, this was one class that didn’t go as smoothly as others I’ve had in my teaching career. However, I gained insight as to the personalities of a cocky and aggressive tow operator who’s a bit out of touch with his social skills. Because I remembered that we all aren’t without our faults, I reminded myself that individuals with learning or social challenges could be trained when given the chance to learn beyond their difficulties. I went home feeling good that my challenging young tower taught me a valuable lesson in patience.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.


logotype
September 18 - September 24, 2019

Pink-Ribboned Camouflage

0 63f47By George L. Nitti

Of the many causes that tow companies support, breast cancer awareness is high on the list. At Tri City Towing in Pflugerville, Texas, the company has once again devoted a truck to the cause.

“We did one five years ago,” said owner Mark Chapla, “when my mother-in-law had breast cancer; but we wanted to do it on a larger scale and therefore decided to do it on our biggest rollback.”

At this year’s American Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo-Dallas, their new super-sized rollback stood out: a 2019 Peterbilt 389 with NRC 40 TB 28’ carrier bed.

“We specialize in equipment hauling,” Chapla said. “This rollback is so versatile. Although it will handle medium-duty tows, we tow anything from cars to backhoes to semi-tractors.”

Design-wise, its large breast cancer ribbon, pink camouflage background and attractive sparkling logo are its stellar features.
The “can’t miss” mega-sized pink breast cancer awareness ribbon on both sides of the unit serves as the centerpiece, flowing from front to back and continuing all the way to the toolbox.

Enhancing that design is its camo background, done in pink, white, gray and black.

“In the past we did pink flames; but wanted something different,” Chapla said. “I thought the camouflage provided a subtle balance. I wanted it to stand out, but not scream out.”

Further complementing the overall design is its sparkling black and gray logo consisting of a cityscape that has been recently revamped to include some new skyscrapers.

Chapla said, “Pflugerville is just north of Austin, Texas. We like to say that we are stuck between a rock (Round Rock) and a weird place (Austin).”

The final touch on the back of the cabin is signage that reminds motorists to “Slow Down, Move Over, It’s the Law.”
Like many of the wraps done for Tri City, this particular one was executed by the notable Larry Perez of Larry Perez Signs and Graphics.

“We give him free reign,” said Chapla. “Each one is better than the next. I’m more than proud of how it turned out.”

Patriotic Flavors

0 5b4d3By George L. Nitti

So what do you do when several of the tow businesses in your surrounding area have names such as Patriot Towing, Freedom Towing and Texas Pride Towing?

According to tow owner Chuck Fers of USA Wrecker Services, located in Cedar Creek, Texas, you join in on the patriotic spirit and aptly name your company in a similar fashion.

Their latest acquisition is a flashy orange 2019 Ford F-550 with a Century 19.5’ steel bed that clearly showcases both their company name and its patriotic flavors.

“Originally we were going to name our company US Auto Sales and Wrecker Service,” Fers said. “But they backed out of the deal. When we had to come up with another name, we decided on something patriotic. Nobody is going to forget USA.”

To capture the spirit of the patriotic theme, Fers found a red, white and blue image online with letters that are cut out of the American flag that would serve as its logo. The image, consisting of the letters “USA” is found on the sides of the unit, and stands out against an orange background.

Fers said, “We went with orange because most trucks in our area are red, white and black. Orange sticks out.”

Although the unit looks as if it is custom painted with decals added on, Fers noted that it was actually a complete wrap.

“Wrapping it in orange was more efficient than painting it. If the vinyl is covering the paint, it won’t scratch it. Also, it will be easier to resell by just taking the vinyl off. The original paint job is red,” Fers said.

The centerpiece of this patriotic theme is located on the hood of the truck, where it is covered by an artistically rendered flag highlighted by white stripes and stars. The remaining orange space serves to represent and fill out the rest of the flag.

Although this truck is only one week old, Fers said it is a lot easier to get around on than the larger one that they traded in.

“This one doesn’t have air suspension and is much faster than the one we had. The diesel engine also caused a lot of troubles for us. This one is gas. Let’s just say, it’s a lot more user-friendly.”

A Head Turner with Attitude

0 340d7By George L. Nitti

A lot goes into giving a tow truck attitude. Consider both the way the truck is built as well as its design.

This 2019 Peterbilt 389 extended cab with a Century 9055XL, owned by Coady’s Towing Services of Lawrence, Massachusetts, is a case in point.

Driver John Michael Ritter, who has been with the company for 24 years, said, “The XL has more reach and height than the standard 55, giving it that much more power. It puts more weight forward and with the way the crane is set up, it tows better.”

Add in a 13.5” visor that runs down a good portion of the windshield, a taller bumper with doll lights, an impressive grille that contains a big “C,” a stainless steel dress up kit around the lift cylinders, two 50,000-lbs. winches and hefty recovery legs on the back of the truck and you know what I’m talking about.

“These features give the truck attitude when it is coming down the highway,” Ritter said. “You bet it turns heads.”

Of course design factors into the “attitude” equation also, like a catchy slogan on the side of the cab just below the door: “Find your own ride.”

“It’s just something I came up with 10 years ago,” Ritter said. “It’s a conversation maker and brings a smile to the faces of our customers. They say, ‘Do I really have to find a ride or can I get in?’ ”

More zest can be found on its side doors spelling out the company name, which is written in a Western-style font. Then there’s the bold, elongated “C” that extends under the lettering.

According to Ritter, owner Frank Coady won’t change it.

He said, “That logo has been like that forever. I think he is old school and is happy with the way it looks. It’s always been Frank’s look.”

The truck’s attitude wouldn’t be complete without mention of the pin striping, done by MacGregor Signs of Malden, Massachusetts and the names of Ritter’s two children, Gavin and Dakota, written on the side.

logotype
September 18 - September 24, 2019

20V Wireless Work Lights

product5435 a0de6WORX now offers two new cordless solutions to tackle a wide variety of situations with its 20V Multi-Function LED Light and the 20V MAX Lithium LED Worksite Light. The Multi-Function LED Light features five functions including a flashlight, lantern, desk lamp with high/low settings and flashing emergency light. The Worksite Light generates 1,500 lumens; the cord-free, go-anywhere Worksite Light can be mounted to a conventional tripod. When using a WORX 1.5 Ah MAX Lithium battery, run time is approximately 90 minutes; with a 2 Ah battery, it’s two hours; and with the WORX 4.0 Ah battery, the light will operate up to four hours continuously.

worx.com

Truck Bed Covers Protect Cargo

TruckCovers 7a594Truck Covers USA’s American Roll Cover is a tough, retractable aluminum bed cover to protect cargo, tools and equipment from weather and theft. The company said it’s built on 17-years’ experience and easy to operate. The American Roll Cover is available in the original textured powdercoat finish or a new matte finish. Features a two-year warranty.

truckcoversusa.com.
logotype
September 18 - September 24, 2019

logotype
September 18 - September 24, 2019
Location Services, headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is looking to add repossession agents by hiring and offering a $1,000 signing bonus to qualified applicants.

Agent Hiring Includes [b]$1K Signing Bonus

Location Services, headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is looking to add qualified repossession agents by offering a $1,000 signing bonus to new hires who support the growth of the organization. The company explained part of the signing bonus ($500) will be delivered upon successful completion of 90 days of employment with the remaining $500 upon successful completion of six months of employment.

Location Services indicated in a news release that these positions are nationwide, and benefits include health, dental, vision, 401K, paid holidays and paid time off.

“Repossession agents play a vital role in the overall success of Location Services,” the company said in a release. “These positions are responsible for the recovery and transportation of vehicles and there is regular interaction between outside business contacts, clients, other professional businesses and internal support teams daily.”

The company added other responsibilities of repossession agents include investigating and tracking known locations of assigned vehicles and securing them in accordance with local, state and federal laws.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Charge Dropped Against [b]Arrested Repo Agent

Three months after he was arrested outside a Staten Island, New York, police department stationhouse while attempting to repossess a police officer’s personal vehicle, all but one of the criminal charges against repo agent Jose Rodriguez have been dismissed.

What started as a felony charge of possessing stolen property and a misdemeanor for falsifying business records has since been reduced to a minor charge for having a police scanner inside the truck.

Rodriguez said his attempt to repossess the officer's car resulted in his arrest, while police say he wasn't licensed to operate in Staten Island in the first place.

He was due back in Richmond County Criminal Court on Sept. 4.

Rodriguez said he was driving past the police stationhouse on May 30 when his license plate reader signaled a car marked by the bank for missed payments.

He said the police officer’s co-worker blocked the tow truck, then flagged other officers to help place him under arrest. Rodriguez spent 20 hours in jail for a felony charge of possessing stolen property and a misdemeanor of falsifying business records.

The charges suggested the truck’s New Jersey towing license wasn’t valid in New York City.

The owner of Finest Towing and Auto Body, which sub-contracts work to Rodriguez’ JRod Towing and Recovery, said at the time drivers had towed thousands of vehicles from New York City back across the border with the New Jersey towing license.

“They’re telling me we can’t do repossessions with a New Jersey truck in New York ... they’re totally wrong,” Finest Towing owner Anthony Destefano said days after the arrest. Finest has two locations, one on Staten Island and one in New Jersey.

A criminal court judge agreed with him.

Source: silive.com.

Police: Man Intentionally [b]Crashed into Truck

A Jamestown, New York, man was arrested Aug. 27 on several charges stemming from an incident that began with him crashing his pickup truck into a tow truck during an attempted repossession and ended with police finding the man hiding in a crawl space, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Christopher E. Dellahoy is facing nine charges, including reckless endangerment, harassment and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of the Jamestown Police Department.

Officers were called for a reported fight. When officers arrived, they found that Dellahoy had intentionally crashed his Ford F-150 pickup truck into the back of a tow truck attempting to repossess Dellahoy's truck.

Officers said Dellahoy reportedly then harassed the repo agent before fleeing into a nearby house. Officers said they found Dellahoy hiding in a crawl space where he became belligerent and failed to comply with officers' commands.

Dellahoy was transported to Jamestown City Jail, where police said he was found to have methamphetamine.

Dellahoy was charged with second-degree harassment, third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and multiple other traffic infractions.

Source: buffalonews.com.

Man Accused of Avoiding [b]Repo by Selling Parts

A Wichita Falls, Texas, man behind on his truck loan allegedly sold parts to a nearly $12,000 Ford pickup on Facebook, keeping it out of the hands of a repo man, court documents showed.

Aaron Mark Johnston is alleged to have wrecked the 2003 F-250 and then sold its parts on “The Original Wichita Falls Trading Post,” according to court records.

Johnston was indicted on one felony count of hindering secured creditors for $2,500 to less than $30,000 since the bank could not seize its collateral, according to the Aug. 20 indictment.

He was free from Wichita County Jail on a $15,000 bond, according to online jail records.

According to an affidavit for arrest, an assistant vice president at Fidelity Bank told a Wichita County Sheriff's Office deputy that Johnston had received a loan from the bank to buy the pickup.

On March 2, Johnston had a wreck in the truck. A Wichita Falls police officer who investigated the accident issued Johnston a citation for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Mike's Towing Service towed the vehicle to its storage lot.

Another bank employee emailed Johnston on Feb. 27, stating the loan was 71 days past due and payment was due immediately. Otherwise repossession proceedings could commence.

On March 11, Johnston told the bank employee that he had an accident and that his insurance would not cover it because of lapsed coverage.

He asked her what he should do to move forward.

She forwarded Johnston's email to the bank's executive vice president who, in turn, emailed Johnston the same day. He told Johnston that Mike's towing was going to sell the pickup to cover the storage cost.

The bank executive VP also asked how Johnston was going to handle the debt owed to the bank since he didn't have insurance coverage.

Johnston didn't reply to the email. So the assistant vice president who had reported the incident to the sheriff's office and another bank employee talked by phone with him.

The other employee told him not to "part out" the truck.

But on March 13, Johnston got the pickup out of impound without Fidelity Bank's authorization. Then he reportedly began to part out the truck through the trading post page on Facebook.

Among evidence bank employees provided was an email from the repo man for Mike's Towing Service.

The March 22 email showed that Johnston had stripped the truck of parts and told the repo man, "good luck finding it."

Source: timesrecordnews.com.
