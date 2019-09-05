Aircraft Recovery in the Heartland of History

By Brian J. Riker
Ahh, fall is here. Cooler days, beautiful colors begin to appear on the trees, summer travel begins to wind down. We have a few weeks to relax and breathe before winter begins for most of the country.
One color that is often overlooked is yellow—specifically, school bus yellow. Yes, it is a specific shade that all school buses are painted in the U.S. for ease of recognition.
We owe it to the school bus drivers and their most precious cargo to take a moment to remind ourselves how to be safe around school buses and students as they begin the new school year.
According to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, the school bus is the safest way for students to travel. Although on average four to six students die each year on school transportation vehicles, students are 70-times more likely to get to school safely in a school bus than a car. The greatest risk to students is not riding a school bus; rather approaching or departing from one.
School bus safety begins at the bus stop. It is important parents to remind our children about proper behavior near the roadway and while getting on or off the bus. Some basic tips include:
Stay at least 6’ away from the edge of the road
Look both ways and wait for the bus driver to signal it is ok to cross
No horseplay or fooling around
Use the handrails entering and exiting the bus
Keep loose clothing and drawstrings close to your body
As professional drivers, towing operators spend more time than average on the roadways. We need to always remain alert and focused on driving regardless of any other troubles we may be facing. While driving a tow truck, or any other vehicle, we cannot allow our minds to wander into thought about what we need to do today, the next call we are heading for or even difficulties at home. We must keep our mind on task to remain safe.
A few key areas to be mindful of include:
Watch for children in neighborhoods, especially during early morning and afternoon hours
Kids on their way to school may be distracted and are unpredictable
Watch for distracted or rushing parents driving through school zones
Learn and heed the school bus stopping laws in your state. A few universal school bus rules include the use of the eight-way warning light system. This is the flashing yellow and red signal lights on school buses. When the yellow lights are flashing it indicates that the school bus is about to stop: be prepared to come to a complete stop. The red flashing lights come on automatically when the passenger door is opened. This indicates the bus is actively loading or discharging students.
In all states you must come to a complete stop for school buses with flashing red lights, no exceptions. In many states, you cannot pass the bus while it is loading or discharging students for any reason. Even emergency vehicles are required to yield to school buses with flashing lights.
Most states, but not all, also require oncoming traffic to come to a complete stop for a school bus with flashing red lights unless separated by a physical barrier such as an non-mountable curb or median divider. Know the laws of the state you are travelling in and, regardless of the law, always pay special attention for kids around school buses. This is especially important the first few weeks back to school as the kids may be new to the area, are adjusting to a new routine or are still not focused on the school year after just coming off of summer vacation.
Please be mindful of parents that are distracted while driving thru neighborhoods as well as pedestrian traffic. No call is so important that you speed thru the streets or put foot traffic at risk. During the first few weeks of back to school season the students and parents alike are still setting into their routines, give them extra time and patience, which includes planning a few extra minutes into your trips for the school traffic delays that are bound to occur. Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net.
By Randall C. Resch
When personnel can’t communicate or interact with others according to a task at hand, the proverbial machine breaks down.
I recently taught a two-day operator safety course for highway patrol rotation towers who were from the same large and reputable company. Like in all such classes, there’s typically one individual who proves to be the class know-it-all: the one who’s done it all or knows all there is to know about the industry.
It just so happened that this know-it-all was a new hire with a forklift card and cable and rigging experience required by OSHA. He just didn’t have tow industry experience. He had a likeable personality, was energetic, boisterous and had noticeable skills that new hires should possess.
I recognized him as that Class A, hyper-active aggressive personality, who wanted everyone to know where he’s been and that he might be the next James Bond of towing.
“Sorry,” I said, “Not so fast.”
I set my mind to being patient with this young man.
Not long into the class, I noticed him performing differently than others. He ran from task to task, jumping from the truck’s cab, hat backwards, frequently cussing, having difficulty following orders, interrupting and barking orders at others. He was a challenge when it came to my asking questions because he’d blurt out answers to everything even though his answers were mostly correct.
Throughout both days, he somewhat alienated others; but his actions weren’t so bad that it warranted any punitive action from me. His participation was challenging at best; yet my personal mission was to help him complete the safety course.
Today’s Challenge
As class-day one progressed into skills-day two, I could see that this kid had recognizable skills capable of becoming a solid tow operator; but his behaviors weren’t yet conducive of him being a team player. When we worked roll-over scenarios, he was aggressive in trying to take control of training scenarios as though he was the tow boss on-scene.
It was important for me to step in to identify how the on-scene pecking order should be by giving him an impromptu lesson on the importance of recognizing leadership beyond that of being a one-man show. Our conversation was simple, but was directed to all towers in class.
We defined it this way: there can be only one road boss or recovery leader who leads the tow or recovery situation, “When ya’ have too many cooks in the kitchen, ya’ spoil the meal,” as the saying goes. The same rings true for towing and recovery operations.
Typically the senior driver with the most experience will be the on-site tow boss. Towers working on their own are the tow boss of that incident, responsible for all on-scene actions and decisions.
I asked if he understood; he calmly said, “Yes.”
My patience was tested, yet I learned plenty from his participation. He had a platform that could be built upon. His issues weren’t from his lack of skills; but instead from lack of focus and difficulty to interact in a class-like environment. I took him aside on several occasions to explain that his actions weren’t acceptable or safe when working in a towing and recovery environment.
I told that him his hyper-speed wasn’t necessary and it sometimes worked against him.
“Slow down”, I said. I corrected and modified his actions by providing him a different approach to recovery tasks in an industry-acceptable manner. He began to meld as training was nearly over to the point he calmed down considerably.
Yeah, this was one class that didn’t go as smoothly as others I’ve had in my teaching career. However, I gained insight as to the personalities of a cocky and aggressive tow operator who’s a bit out of touch with his social skills. Because I remembered that we all aren’t without our faults, I reminded myself that individuals with learning or social challenges could be trained when given the chance to learn beyond their difficulties. I went home feeling good that my challenging young tower taught me a valuable lesson in patience. Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
By Brian J Riker
Is your compensation plan legal? This is an oft-debated subject in the transportation industry with some unique issues to consider as towers, especially those with light-duty service vehicles.
Being that towers often engage in interstate commerce it can be argued that the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) is applicable as it clearly indicates that it is the controlling law for anyone engaging in interstate commerce.
Section 13 (b)(1) of the Federal FLSA exempts from overtime pay, in part, employees of motor carriers that directly affect the safety of commercial motor vehicles used in interstate commerce. This includes drivers, loaders, mechanics and others that have a direct responsibility for the safety of these vehicles.
Since most tow drivers engage in interstate commerce at least once during their work week, they are exempt from overtime pay.
These covered employees still must be paid in a manner that provides at least minimum wage for every hour worked. Piece work, flat rate and commission must also equal at least the equivalent of minimum wage when all hours worked are calculated. Only certain management or sales level employees are exempt from minimum wage standards.
To further complicate matters, if at anytime during their work week your otherwise exempt employees operate, or affect the safety of, a vehicle with a gross weight of 10,000 pounds or less used in interstate commerce they lose the exemption from overtime pay. All hours worked in that week in excess of 40 hours become subject to overtime pay at time-and-a-half , even when operating larger commercial vehicles. This is to be calculated at least at minimum wage if paid piece work, commission or some other method beside hourly, or their prevailing wage if they are hourly.
If you have drivers that normally operate a larger truck but also use a light-duty service van or other type of vehicle to support interstate commerce (such as roadside repair and/or parts delivery) their pay must include overtime under the FLSA.
Another often confusing issue regarding minimum wage revolves around on-call and over the road drivers. In an opinion issued on July 22, the Department of Labor now contends that over the road truckers do not need to be paid minimum wage for all hours away from home. Time spent resting and waiting for dispatch can be excluded from the total work week calculation.
This conflicts with several court decisions stating that on-call or resting away from home in a truck should be included in working hours for compensation purposes.
My interpretation: If a tow driver is waiting for dispatch from suitable resting facilities and is free to engage in activities of their choosing, then those hours spent waiting are off the clock. However, if you require your on-call driver to be in a constant state of readiness or have them wait staged in their truck somewhere, then those hours are to be included in the minimum wage calculation.
Disclaimer: This article is written with a Federal Labor Law focus; some states may have differing requirements. It is not intended to be legal advice, simply provoke discussion and thought among towers. If in doubt which rules apply, please seek competent legal council.
Also, do not interpret this article as advocating for not paying towers a fair wage; it is exactly the opposite. It is my intent to assure that towers are paid fairly and in compliance with the law. We all know this job deserves so much more than minimum wage.Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net