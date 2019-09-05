The Week's Features
Back to School Safety
Towmen need to be patient during schools’ first few weeks
Petruccio Honored by for Life-Saving Heroism
New Jersey towman honored by mayor and town council
Charge Dropped Against Arrested Repo Agent
Towman attempted to repossess policeman’s car in May
A Head Turner with Attitude
Build, design all adds up to this truck’s “attitude”
Truck Bed Covers Protect Cargo
Tough, retractable cover protects from weather and theft
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing September 04 - September 10, 2019

Aircraft Recovery in the Heartland of History

0 f2fe5by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Farrington Towing & Recovery is located in downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Thomas Wayne Hall and his wife, Karen, are the owners of this proud family owned and operated company since 1978.

The nature of the recovery business is that you just never know what you’re going to get called to do or when you’re going to get called to do it.

On Aug. 25, 2019, the crew from Farrington Towing & Recovery was just finishing up an air cushion recovery of a tractor-trailer (look for more on this in an upcoming edition) when the call came in to respond for an aircraft recovery.

Randy Seright, the Director of Operations for Farrington, explained, “We received a call from Wiley Post Airport at 5 p.m. … Our crew had just completed doing an airbag job for a load of strawberries that had rolled over on I-40. That wreck occurred at 10:15 a.m. We had the truck and trailer up and the scene cleared before 2 p.m.”

Seright responded with their new 2019 Peterbilt/Vulcan 50-ton rotator. Operator Bill Green responded with a 2012 International tandem axle rollback.

It seems that upon takeoff, this twin-engine aircraft lost power. The pilot made a quick decision to do a forced landing in the airfield avoiding the possibility of civilian casualties. The plane ended up 200’ from the runway flat on the ground with the landing gear up.

“In the initial discussion with the airport, they wanted us to drag the plane onto the rollback and transport it to the hangar,” Seright said. “The owner of the plane did not want to cause any further damage to the plane and did not like the idea of tearing up the fuselage.”

Seright decided to call Jordan Powell with ECI Construction Inc. and bring a tracked skid-steer to slide the plane to the edge of the tarmac. ECI is a roofing contractor that Seright knew had the equipment needed to assist in this job.

Seright positioned the Vulcan rotator in front of the plane and lifted the plane off the ground. In order to prevent any further damage or crushing the fuselage, the Farrington recovery team utilized two spreader bars and two 20’ x 8” straps to cradle the plane.

“Once lifted, we positioned the tandem axle rollback under the plane and strapped it down for transport to the hangar,” said Seright.

At the hangar, Seright positioned the rotator behind the plane and lifted the plane with the two spreader bars and lowered it to the ground.

Council Approves Abandoned Vehicle Ordinance

The Fremont (Nebraska) City Council approved an amendment that would make it easier for police officers to take action on abandoned vehicles.

The ordinance will allow the city to tow a junked motor vehicle that has not been moved in 30 days. A “junked motor vehicle” is defined as a vehicle that has expired or no license plates or is “wrecked, dismantled, partially dismantled, inoperable, not towable, not drivable, abandoned or discarded.”

Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer, who brought the amendment forward, said he changed the language from the last reading at Councilman Brad Yerger’s request to allow a five-day grace period after the vehicle’s towing to claim it, not including the day of execution, weekends or holidays.

Yerger said although he supported the ordinance, he took issue with how officers would be able to define a vehicle as “junked.” Wimer said the ordinance would require officers to be “reasonable” on what is and what isn’t a junked car.

“You got to give the officers a little latitude with the ability to enforce these ordinances with restricting them so narrowly or making them jump through so many hoops to get these things done that the ordinance becomes completely ineffective,” Wimer said. “And the more hoops you have the officers jump through, the less likely they want to enforce them because it becomes so difficult.”

The ordinance’s proponents said it was tailored for improving the community and wouldn’t affect people who have undrivable cars outside, like car hobbyists.

“It’s complaint-driven, and if you’re a good neighbor, your neighbors are not going to call in on you,” Councilman Mark Legband said. “So we’re doing a lot of what-ifs that probably aren’t going to happen.”

Source: norfolkdailynews.com.
Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Aircraft Recovery in the Heartland of History

0 f2fe5by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Farrington Towing & Recovery is located in downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Thomas Wayne Hall and his wife, Karen, are the owners of this proud family owned and operated company since 1978.

The nature of the recovery business is that you just never know what you’re going to get called to do or when you’re going to get called to do it.

On Aug. 25, 2019, the crew from Farrington Towing & Recovery was just finishing up an air cushion recovery of a tractor-trailer (look for more on this in an upcoming edition) when the call came in to respond for an aircraft recovery.

Randy Seright, the Director of Operations for Farrington, explained, “We received a call from Wiley Post Airport at 5 p.m. … Our crew had just completed doing an airbag job for a load of strawberries that had rolled over on I-40. That wreck occurred at 10:15 a.m. We had the truck and trailer up and the scene cleared before 2 p.m.”

Seright responded with their new 2019 Peterbilt/Vulcan 50-ton rotator. Operator Bill Green responded with a 2012 International tandem axle rollback.

It seems that upon takeoff, this twin-engine aircraft lost power. The pilot made a quick decision to do a forced landing in the airfield avoiding the possibility of civilian casualties. The plane ended up 200’ from the runway flat on the ground with the landing gear up.

“In the initial discussion with the airport, they wanted us to drag the plane onto the rollback and transport it to the hangar,” Seright said. “The owner of the plane did not want to cause any further damage to the plane and did not like the idea of tearing up the fuselage.”

Seright decided to call Jordan Powell with ECI Construction Inc. and bring a tracked skid-steer to slide the plane to the edge of the tarmac. ECI is a roofing contractor that Seright knew had the equipment needed to assist in this job.

Seright positioned the Vulcan rotator in front of the plane and lifted the plane off the ground. In order to prevent any further damage or crushing the fuselage, the Farrington recovery team utilized two spreader bars and two 20’ x 8” straps to cradle the plane.

“Once lifted, we positioned the tandem axle rollback under the plane and strapped it down for transport to the hangar,” said Seright.

At the hangar, Seright positioned the rotator behind the plane and lifted the plane with the two spreader bars and lowered it to the ground.

Just What Is the Answer?

The News section of this week’s Tow Industry Week illustrates how far the towing industry STILL has to go related to making roadside safety a priority with legislators. Four of this week’s items deal directly with towmen being involved in roadside crashes into their working space.

Just last week the police department in Corpus Christi, Texas, set up an “accident scene” involving a tow truck along the freeway on I-37 to see if people would obey the state's Move Over law. At the end of the day, police wrote 125 tickets and said if they had more manpower, they could have written more. In over 2.5 hours, 14 police officers at both sites were able to make a total of 91 traffic stops and handed out the tickets.

From 2017-’18 the American Towman Spirit Ride roamed the American roadways and got excellent media coverage in many markets; yet the accidents keep coming.

Just what is the answer?

This week, Alabama may have provided an answer as it will cost motorists in that state more for Move Over violations with the state’s fines going up as of Sept. 1. There will be a warning period from Sept. 1 through Oct. 30. During that time, troopers and other law enforcement agencies will be issuing only warning citations for the first 60 days for this violation. After 60 days the first violation will cost motorists $100, $150 for the second, and $200 for the third or any subsequent violations.

Some may say that’s a start; while others may say the fines need to be higher and punishment more stringent to get the needed attention to the law. To that end, we have a new Tow Boss Poll up for you to register your thoughts.

Something has to be done. The amount of crashes, injuries and loss of life are not going down; they seem to be heading in the opposite direction. The roadways shouldn’t be a “battlefield” of sorts for the towman. Instead, it should be a place where he can do his or her job in relative safety—and return home to his family at the end of the workday.

--Charles Duke

Driveline Buddy

DrivelineBuddy2 70d0dTransporting heavy-duty vehicles is serious business, and if you don’t take the proper measures you or your drivers can get injured. The Driveline Buddy tool offers a suspender and cradle that is easily installed into the frame of the truck being towed to cradle the driveline during transportation to final destination. Towmen and repair shops can safely detach the driveline from the vehicle and transport it wherever it needs to go. Come see the Driveline Buddy at the American Towman Exposition at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Dec. 4-7.

drivelinebuddy.com
The way to make the “Move Over” law more effective would be to:
Make the minimum violation fine at least $500
Temporary suspension of the motorist's license
Points against driver's license
More highway signage reminders about law
September 04 - September 10, 2019
Towman Patric Barrio, 26, died at the scene of a crash involving his tow truck and a 2010 Chevy Camaro on I-27 in Lubbock, Texas. Image – legacy.com.

Towman Killed in Crash

Lubbock (Texas) Police released new information concerning a deadly crash at 19th Street and Interstate 27. A tow truck and a passenger car collided Tuesday evening. Police said the driver of the tow truck, Patric Barrio, 26, died at the scene. Police said that at approximately 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of crash with injuries. A 2018 Ram 5500 tow truck was traveling northbound on the I-27 frontage road. The tow truck had a vehicle on its bed and was towing a second vehicle on the wheel lift. A 2010 Chevy Camaro was eastbound on 19th Street. The tow truck and the Chevy Camaro collided in the intersection. The LPD Major Crash Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the crash. Sources: everythinglubbock.com.

Stertil-Koni Will Sponsor National Lift Week

Heavy duty vehicle lift manufacturer Stertil-Koni announced that it will sponsor National Lift Week, Oct. 7-12, in venues across North America. The six-day event is a celebration that showcases best practices in vehicle lift safety, service, and performance. Stertil-Koni’s network of distributors across North America will host live vehicle lift product demos, hands-on briefings and educational updates associated with the latest advancements in vehicle lifting safety, features and environmental stewardship. “At Stertil-Koni, we strongly believe that every day is an extension of National Lift Week and we are pleased to join with our colleagues in the entire vehicle lifting sector to shine an even brighter light on the importance of vehicle lift safety and best practices,” said Dr. Jean DellAmore, Stertil-Koni president. Source: Stertil-Koni.

Tow Truck Hijacked, Suspect in Custody

The King County (Washington) Sheriff's office reported that a tow truck was carjacked in Burien along 1st Ave South in the late afternoon on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's office, the suspect stole a tow truck with a vehicle in tow. He then rammed a KCSO detective vehicle. Police pursued and put out spike strips to disable the tow truck and arrested the driver. Source: westsideseattle.com.


Alex Petruccio (center) was honored by Robbinsville (New Jersey) Mayor David Fried and Hamilton Township Council for his bravery. Image - Michael Gargiulo.

Petruccio Honored for [b]Life-Saving Heroism

Alex Petruccio, a towman for Treat’s Garage in Windsor, New Jersey, was recently honored by Robbinsville Township Mayor David Fried and the Robbinsville Township Council for going “beyond what could be asked of anyone and saved a man’s life,” when a routine tow turned into a life-threatening situation. 

Petruccio was responding to a call July 30 when another car swerved onto the shoulder of the New Jersey Turnpike. The car struck a stopped vehicle and continued on to hit the driver of the towed vehicle who was watching his car being lifted onto the tow truck. 

Petruccio immediately noticed the severity of the situation and went to attend to the victim. While saving his life, Petruccio instructed individuals nearby to call 911. He was then put on the phone and told the operator that they would need a helicopter to take the man to a hospital because there was no way an ambulance could get to the site on time.

Petruccio said he knew exactly what to do in that situation because before he took on the role of a tow truck driver he served as an EMT. Eventually, when he had made sure that the victims were safe, he even began to direct traffic so that the helicopter could land. 

According to a resolution presented to Petruccio, the newly crowned hero provided “a swift response in the face of imminent danger to the driver,” which “ultimately resulted in the best possible outcome.” 

Source: tapinto.net.

Towmen Gather for Memorial [b]to Blake Grisham

Towmen piled into Riverfront Park in Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 27 to pay tribute to Blake Gresham, who was hit by a car in 2012 while assisting a motorist with a tow.

Gresham was 18 and a major reason that the Move Over law there includes tow truck drivers.

“He always wanted to be a tow truck driver,” said Amy Gresham, his mom. “His dad was hit by a car, so I was surprised he wanted to go that way. But if he were here today, he’d tell you this is what he always wanted.”

The event was hosted by Amy and was attended by more than 200 people.

A number of towmen at the event said the job requires them to put their life on the line every day.

“It seems like drivers don’t care out there,” towman Dominick Roacha said. “We have families that we want to get home to.”

Source: fox4kc.com.

Towman Survived Horrific Crash

Towman Josef “Joe” Altenhofen is recovering after a frightening crash on I-41/94 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The crash happened Aug. 27 and snarled traffic for more than four hours.

Altenhofen was in the process of loading a car onto his flatbed when a tractor-trailer slammed into him.

“He told me he saw in his mirror the trailer of the semi already jackknifed and coming at him,” Ray’s Towing manager Mark Salentine said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer lost control on wet roads at the scene of a crash. He flipped his vehicle onto its side across all three lanes of traffic.

The crash was captured on a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy’s dash camera and DOT highway cameras.

“Anybody who has seen the dashcam video probably gasped out loud by just what appears to be a horrific impact and it was,” Salentine said. “In the video, you see the door open a little bit, and then close.”

Altenhofen told him the next thing he remembers is waking up on the floor of his cab with deputies calling his name.

He suffered a broken leg, two broken ribs, a cut above his eye, and other cuts and bruises.
“He escaped death, but not injury,” the company said in a Facebook post. “We shouldn’t forget how such an event can affect more than the body of the injured person, not to mention their family and other loved ones.”

He is expected to recover. The company thanked everyone on Facebook for their well-wishes.

Deputies cited the driver for going too fast for conditions and failure to keep his vehicle under control.

Source: wisn.com. HYPERLINK "https://www.wisn.com/article/i-43-south-closed-at-mitchell-interchange-semi-hits-tow-truck/9138709" \t "_blank"

Navistar Announces 2019 [b]Rodeo Champions

Navistar technicians from Arizona, Ontario, Canada, and Yumbo, Colombia, finished first place in their categories at the 2019 Technician Rodeo. The annual competition, which is hosted at the company’s Woodridge, Illinois, product support center, tests the skills and speed of service of its top technicians throughout its dealer network.

In the 13th iteration of the event, Brandon Wesselius of Lewis Motor Sales in Owen Sound, Ontario, walked away with the Top Service Technician award for truck, and Nathan Reed of RWC International in Phoenix, Arizona, earned the top award for bus.

In the global competition, which brings all the regional winners throughout the Americas together to compete for top bragging rights, Victor Velasco of Navitrans S.A.S. in Yumbo, Colombia finished in first place.

“We are extremely proud of not only this year’s winners, but of all the technicians who qualified as finalist for our 2019 Technician Rodeo,” said Carlos Junquera, Director of Product Support at Navistar. “Each highly skilled technician perfectly reflects our company’s commitment to technical excellence and the importance of providing the best customer uptime in the industry.”

Source: navistar.com.

Motorcade Honors [b]Towman Killed on the Job

Several towing companies came together in Millbrook, Alabama, Aug. 28 to remember the life of Jacobs Towing employee Richard Wilson who died weeks after he was struck by a vehicle while on the job.

The tow truck motorcade served to encourage people to move over and slow down when they see tow trucks on the side of the road.

“It means a lot to show people worldwide what happens to people that when they don’t slow down and move over when we’re out beside the highway, the interstates working and people not paying attention, driving real fast and then next thing you know your driver’s been hit or killed,” said Jacobs Towing owner Lee Jacobs.

Wilson was struck by a vehicle on I-85 while he was trying to load a vehicle onto his wrecker July 29.

Jacobs said getting a call like that, one where one of your drivers has been hit or even worse, killed, is a call you never want to get.

“This is one of these things in the business never wanted to see come to pass, that you never thought would come to pass,” said Jacobs. “It’s one of those things that you see in the news from other states, other towns but you never thought it would come to your town, your state or your business.”

Jacobs added he just wanted people to realize everyone has similar goals. “We have families and they expect us to come home at the end of the day just like everybody else,” said Jacobs.

Source: wsfa.com.

Small Fleets to Receive [b]Settlement Payment

Nearly 15,000 small trucking companies that paid DOTAuthority.com or related defendants for commercial vehicle registrations will be receiving checks from the Federal Trade Commission. FTC announced it is sending checks totaling $757,946 to 14,948 small businesses, an average of just over $50 per check.

The refunds come from a $900,000 settlement paid by Excelsior Enterprises International, one of four corporate defendants in the case brought by the FTC. The others are DOTFilings.com, JPL Enterprises International and DOTAuthority.com.

Two individuals tied to the four businesses, James Lamb and Uliana Bogash, were also listed as defendants. Lamb also is president of the Small Business in Transportation Coalition, a lobbying group for truckers and small fleets.

According to the FTC’s October 2016 complaint, the DOTAuthority defendants scammed thousands of small businesses by sending misleading messages that implied the defendants were the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Unified Carrier Registration system or another government agency, or were affiliated with one of those entities.

Companies who did not receive a refund but think they should have may contact the refund administrator, Rust Consulting, at 866-303-8537. Recipients should deposit or cash checks within 60 days, as indicated on the check.

Source: ccjdigital.com.
Aircraft Recovery in the Heartland of History

0 f2fe5by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Farrington Towing & Recovery is located in downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Thomas Wayne Hall and his wife, Karen, are the owners of this proud family owned and operated company since 1978.

The nature of the recovery business is that you just never know what you’re going to get called to do or when you’re going to get called to do it.

On Aug. 25, 2019, the crew from Farrington Towing & Recovery was just finishing up an air cushion recovery of a tractor-trailer (look for more on this in an upcoming edition) when the call came in to respond for an aircraft recovery.

Randy Seright, the Director of Operations for Farrington, explained, “We received a call from Wiley Post Airport at 5 p.m. … Our crew had just completed doing an airbag job for a load of strawberries that had rolled over on I-40. That wreck occurred at 10:15 a.m. We had the truck and trailer up and the scene cleared before 2 p.m.”

Seright responded with their new 2019 Peterbilt/Vulcan 50-ton rotator. Operator Bill Green responded with a 2012 International tandem axle rollback.

It seems that upon takeoff, this twin-engine aircraft lost power. The pilot made a quick decision to do a forced landing in the airfield avoiding the possibility of civilian casualties. The plane ended up 200’ from the runway flat on the ground with the landing gear up.

“In the initial discussion with the airport, they wanted us to drag the plane onto the rollback and transport it to the hangar,” Seright said. “The owner of the plane did not want to cause any further damage to the plane and did not like the idea of tearing up the fuselage.”

Seright decided to call Jordan Powell with ECI Construction Inc. and bring a tracked skid-steer to slide the plane to the edge of the tarmac. ECI is a roofing contractor that Seright knew had the equipment needed to assist in this job.

Seright positioned the Vulcan rotator in front of the plane and lifted the plane off the ground. In order to prevent any further damage or crushing the fuselage, the Farrington recovery team utilized two spreader bars and two 20’ x 8” straps to cradle the plane.

“Once lifted, we positioned the tandem axle rollback under the plane and strapped it down for transport to the hangar,” said Seright.

At the hangar, Seright positioned the rotator behind the plane and lifted the plane with the two spreader bars and lowered it to the ground.

Solo Loaded

0 96e2dBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Albert Battelini is the president of Battelini’s Garage Inc. (Battelini’s Transport Towing & Wrecker Sales) in Landisville, New Jersey. Grandpa Alesio Battelini started the company in 1921; the company today is co-owned by Albert, his brother Anthony and their father Dominick.

On Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, they were contacted by a customer to recover a tanker. Battelini responded solo for this loaded bulk tanker with Unit 8212, his trusty workhorse ‘Ole12’ wrecker, a 1982 Western Star/1986 3500 NRC heavy.

“It’s a 40-ton unit with a three-stage fixed boom and a 35,000-pound under reach,” Battelini said. “It also has a 60,000-pound Braden drag winch. The Ole12 is the best unit we have ever owned and it still works every day. Very strong!

“A regular customer called for a loaded bulk tanker that was sitting at a concrete plant when the leg sunk causing the landing gear to collapse,” said Battelini.

“The trailer weighed about 60,000-pounds so I rigged it with a two-ply 12"x16' nylon strap used in a basket around the frame behind the 5th wheel plate,” he said. “Both lines were two-parted with 12-ton snatch blocks and the boom was extended over the center of the tank.”

He lifted the tanker high enough for the customer to back a tractor underneath it.

“Easy work for Ole12,” said Battelini.

Mangled Mess

0 a6d36By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Here we are back with Jack and the Gulf Coast crew, putting his workhorse Metro 70-ton ‘tator to the lift and swing again.

On August 13, 2019 Gulf Coast Fleet Towing Inc. were called to respond to a rollover.

Operations manager Jack Edward Kerns informed, “Glenda Crooks, in our Baytown, Texas, dispatch, received a call from the Chambers County Police Department informing us of an accident involving a tractor-trailer.”

The tractor-trailer had been traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 when the truck hit the center jersey wall barrier, jumped it and slid, causing the front and the steer axle of the tractor to be facing westbound in the westbound lane. The drive axles and the trailer remained on the east bound side of the jersey wall.

Dispatched to scene was Jack Kerns, with his 2015 Metro RTR 70 SL 70-ton rotator, operator Shawn Duke with a 2019 Custom Built CB50 50-ton, and operator Tim Sizemore with a 2013 455 Landoll trailer. Kerns added, “We requested Gary Babb of Texas Hazmat to the scene with his skid steer and sweeper to perform any clean-up of debris and/or materials.”

“Arriving on the scene Highway Patrol requested that I proceed up the westbound side going eastbound with my 70-ton rotator along with Texas Hazmat’s clean up equipment,” said Kerns.

Once on scene Kerns found that the barrier had been busted out and that the 1996 Freightliner had twisted itself over the barrier where it lay on its side from the cab forward. The fuel tank, front axle, engine and transmission had all been busted away from their mounts. On the other side of the wall they found that the front drive axle had been broken loose and that the unit would definitely be needing a ride on the Landoll.

“After surveying the scene we decided to chain the engine, transmission and front axle to the frame and also to remove the batteries from in between the frame and cab to prevent fire,” stated Kerns. He positioned his RTR70SL beside the casualty so that the unit could be rotated back around and placed on the other side of the barrier once it was lifted.

Kerns explained, “We rigged the front frame with a half-bridle and rigged the CB50 to the rear of the chassis, which was empty. I then lifted the tractor front end and up righted the front portion while Shawn Duke winched the entire unit back away from the wall, as I rotated and slid my boom back to align the units and place them on the other side of the wall.”

Once the entire unit was securely on the other side of the jersey barrier, Duke winched the tractor out from under the chassis with the CB50 and Sizemore was able to load the unit on the Landoll. Duke could then safely tow the chassis away from the scene.

Jack informed, “Payment was received and we transported the units to the customer's facility.”

Using their equipment, Gary Babb and Texas Hazmat assisted the trucking companies hazmat team, cleaned up and loaded all debris so that they could be transported from the scene and disposed of.

City, State
RATES

Pelham, NH
$125
(Pop. 10,914)

Pell City, AL
$295
(Pop. 12,695)

Plymouth, IN
$140
(Pop. 10,033)

Centralia, WA
$178
(Pop. 16,336)

Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
logotype
September 04 - September 10, 2019

Back to School Safety

News 81055By Brian J. Riker

Ahh, fall is here. Cooler days, beautiful colors begin to appear on the trees, summer travel begins to wind down. We have a few weeks to relax and breathe before winter begins for most of the country.

One color that is often overlooked is yellow—specifically, school bus yellow. Yes, it is a specific shade that all school buses are painted in the U.S. for ease of recognition.

We owe it to the school bus drivers and their most precious cargo to take a moment to remind ourselves how to be safe around school buses and students as they begin the new school year.

According to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, the school bus is the safest way for students to travel. Although on average four to six students die each year on school transportation vehicles, students are 70-times more likely to get to school safely in a school bus than a car. The greatest risk to students is not riding a school bus; rather approaching or departing from one.

School bus safety begins at the bus stop. It is important parents to remind our children about proper behavior near the roadway and while getting on or off the bus. Some basic tips include:

Stay at least 6’ away from the edge of the road

Look both ways and wait for the bus driver to signal it is ok to cross

No horseplay or fooling around

Use the handrails entering and exiting the bus

Keep loose clothing and drawstrings close to your body

As professional drivers, towing operators spend more time than average on the roadways. We need to always remain alert and focused on driving regardless of any other troubles we may be facing. While driving a tow truck, or any other vehicle, we cannot allow our minds to wander into thought about what we need to do today, the next call we are heading for or even difficulties at home. We must keep our mind on task to remain safe.

A few key areas to be mindful of include:

Watch for children in neighborhoods, especially during early morning and afternoon hours

Kids on their way to school may be distracted and are unpredictable

Watch for distracted or rushing parents driving through school zones

Learn and heed the school bus stopping laws in your state. A few universal school bus rules include the use of the eight-way warning light system. This is the flashing yellow and red signal lights on school buses. When the yellow lights are flashing it indicates that the school bus is about to stop: be prepared to come to a complete stop. The red flashing lights come on automatically when the passenger door is opened. This indicates the bus is actively loading or discharging students.

In all states you must come to a complete stop for school buses with flashing red lights, no exceptions. In many states, you cannot pass the bus while it is loading or discharging students for any reason. Even emergency vehicles are required to yield to school buses with flashing lights.

Most states, but not all, also require oncoming traffic to come to a complete stop for a school bus with flashing red lights unless separated by a physical barrier such as an non-mountable curb or median divider. Know the laws of the state you are travelling in and, regardless of the law, always pay special attention for kids around school buses. This is especially important the first few weeks back to school as the kids may be new to the area, are adjusting to a new routine or are still not focused on the school year after just coming off of summer vacation.

Please be mindful of parents that are distracted while driving thru neighborhoods as well as pedestrian traffic. No call is so important that you speed thru the streets or put foot traffic at risk. During the first few weeks of back to school season the students and parents alike are still setting into their routines, give them extra time and patience, which includes planning a few extra minutes into your trips for the school traffic delays that are bound to occur.

Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net.

My Lesson in Patience

Know b1502By Randall C. Resch

When personnel can’t communicate or interact with others according to a task at hand, the proverbial machine breaks down.

I recently taught a two-day operator safety course for highway patrol rotation towers who were from the same large and reputable company. Like in all such classes, there’s typically one individual who proves to be the class know-it-all: the one who’s done it all or knows all there is to know about the industry.

It just so happened that this know-it-all was a new hire with a forklift card and cable and rigging experience required by OSHA. He just didn’t have tow industry experience. He had a likeable personality, was energetic, boisterous and had noticeable skills that new hires should possess.

I recognized him as that Class A, hyper-active aggressive personality, who wanted everyone to know where he’s been and that he might be the next James Bond of towing.

“Sorry,” I said, “Not so fast.”

I set my mind to being patient with this young man.

Not long into the class, I noticed him performing differently than others. He ran from task to task, jumping from the truck’s cab, hat backwards, frequently cussing, having difficulty following orders, interrupting and barking orders at others. He was a challenge when it came to my asking questions because he’d blurt out answers to everything even though his answers were mostly correct.

Throughout both days, he somewhat alienated others; but his actions weren’t so bad that it warranted any punitive action from me. His participation was challenging at best; yet my personal mission was to help him complete the safety course.

Today’s Challenge

As class-day one progressed into skills-day two, I could see that this kid had recognizable skills capable of becoming a solid tow operator; but his behaviors weren’t yet conducive of him being a team player. When we worked roll-over scenarios, he was aggressive in trying to take control of training scenarios as though he was the tow boss on-scene.

It was important for me to step in to identify how the on-scene pecking order should be by giving him an impromptu lesson on the importance of recognizing leadership beyond that of being a one-man show. Our conversation was simple, but was directed to all towers in class.

We defined it this way: there can be only one road boss or recovery leader who leads the tow or recovery situation, “When ya’ have too many cooks in the kitchen, ya’ spoil the meal,” as the saying goes. The same rings true for towing and recovery operations.

Typically the senior driver with the most experience will be the on-site tow boss. Towers working on their own are the tow boss of that incident, responsible for all on-scene actions and decisions.

I asked if he understood; he calmly said, “Yes.”

My patience was tested, yet I learned plenty from his participation. He had a platform that could be built upon. His issues weren’t from his lack of skills; but instead from lack of focus and difficulty to interact in a class-like environment. I took him aside on several occasions to explain that his actions weren’t acceptable or safe when working in a towing and recovery environment.

I told that him his hyper-speed wasn’t necessary and it sometimes worked against him.

“Slow down”, I said. I corrected and modified his actions by providing him a different approach to recovery tasks in an industry-acceptable manner. He began to meld as training was nearly over to the point he calmed down considerably.

Yeah, this was one class that didn’t go as smoothly as others I’ve had in my teaching career. However, I gained insight as to the personalities of a cocky and aggressive tow operator who’s a bit out of touch with his social skills. Because I remembered that we all aren’t without our faults, I reminded myself that individuals with learning or social challenges could be trained when given the chance to learn beyond their difficulties. I went home feeling good that my challenging young tower taught me a valuable lesson in patience.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.


Is Your Compensation Plan Legal?

Wages 104f7By Brian J Riker

Is your compensation plan legal? This is an oft-debated subject in the transportation industry with some unique issues to consider as towers, especially those with light-duty service vehicles.

Being that towers often engage in interstate commerce it can be argued that the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) is applicable as it clearly indicates that it is the controlling law for anyone engaging in interstate commerce.

Section 13 (b)(1) of the Federal FLSA exempts from overtime pay, in part, employees of motor carriers that directly affect the safety of commercial motor vehicles used in interstate commerce. This includes drivers, loaders, mechanics and others that have a direct responsibility for the safety of these vehicles.

Since most tow drivers engage in interstate commerce at least once during their work week, they are exempt from overtime pay.
These covered employees still must be paid in a manner that provides at least minimum wage for every hour worked. Piece work, flat rate and commission must also equal at least the equivalent of minimum wage when all hours worked are calculated. Only certain management or sales level employees are exempt from minimum wage standards.

To further complicate matters, if at anytime during their work week your otherwise exempt employees operate, or affect the safety of, a vehicle with a gross weight of 10,000 pounds or less used in interstate commerce they lose the exemption from overtime pay. All hours worked in that week in excess of 40 hours become subject to overtime pay at time-and-a-half , even when operating larger commercial vehicles. This is to be calculated at least at minimum wage if paid piece work, commission or some other method beside hourly, or their prevailing wage if they are hourly.

If you have drivers that normally operate a larger truck but also use a light-duty service van or other type of vehicle to support interstate commerce (such as roadside repair and/or parts delivery) their pay must include overtime under the FLSA.

Another often confusing issue regarding minimum wage revolves around on-call and over the road drivers. In an opinion issued on July 22, the Department of Labor now contends that over the road truckers do not need to be paid minimum wage for all hours away from home. Time spent resting and waiting for dispatch can be excluded from the total work week calculation.

This conflicts with several court decisions stating that on-call or resting away from home in a truck should be included in working hours for compensation purposes.

My interpretation: If a tow driver is waiting for dispatch from suitable resting facilities and is free to engage in activities of their choosing, then those hours spent waiting are off the clock. However, if you require your on-call driver to be in a constant state of readiness or have them wait staged in their truck somewhere, then those hours are to be included in the minimum wage calculation.

Disclaimer: This article is written with a Federal Labor Law focus; some states may have differing requirements. It is not intended to be legal advice, simply provoke discussion and thought among towers. If in doubt which rules apply, please seek competent legal council.

Also, do not interpret this article as advocating for not paying towers a fair wage; it is exactly the opposite. It is my intent to assure that towers are paid fairly and in compliance with the law. We all know this job deserves so much more than minimum wage.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
A Head Turner with Attitude

0 340d7By George L. Nitti

A lot goes into giving a tow truck attitude. Consider both the way the truck is built as well as its design.

This 2019 Peterbilt 389 extended cab with a Century 9055XL, owned by Coady’s Towing Services of Lawrence, Massachusetts, is a case in point.

Driver John Michael Ritter, who has been with the company for 24 years, said, “The XL has more reach and height than the standard 55, giving it that much more power. It puts more weight forward and with the way the crane is set up, it tows better.”

Add in a 13.5” visor that runs down a good portion of the windshield, a taller bumper with doll lights, an impressive grille that contains a big “C,” a stainless steel dress up kit around the lift cylinders, two 50,000-lbs. winches and hefty recovery legs on the back of the truck and you know what I’m talking about.

“These features give the truck attitude when it is coming down the highway,” Ritter said. “You bet it turns heads.”

Of course design factors into the “attitude” equation also, like a catchy slogan on the side of the cab just below the door: “Find your own ride.”

“It’s just something I came up with 10 years ago,” Ritter said. “It’s a conversation maker and brings a smile to the faces of our customers. They say, ‘Do I really have to find a ride or can I get in?’ ”

More zest can be found on its side doors spelling out the company name, which is written in a Western-style font. Then there’s the bold, elongated “C” that extends under the lettering.

According to Ritter, owner Frank Coady won’t change it.

He said, “That logo has been like that forever. I think he is old school and is happy with the way it looks. It’s always been Frank’s look.”

The truck’s attitude wouldn’t be complete without mention of the pin striping, done by MacGregor Signs of Malden, Massachusetts and the names of Ritter’s two children, Gavin and Dakota, written on the side.

The Iron Doctor

0 6a013
By George L. Nitti

A distinct company name is an important factor in developing brand recognition. So was the thinking of owner Levar Scott of Wheels Up Towing of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, whose company name stands out on their 2008 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD/Jerr Dan self-loader.

“You can’t pay enough for publicity,” Scott said. “If you have a name or graphic that is catchy, people will remember it.”

In business now for seven years, the company has gained a strong following because of its name.

“I came up with it by sitting down with a group of my buddies and brainstorming possible names,” he said. “When we came up with ‘Wheels Up,’ it just grabbed everybody’s attention.”

The green decal lettering, with a plain, country font, spans each side of the Chevy and is written in all caps.

“I wanted something that was going to pop out. I told the graphic designer that I wanted a bright color, something that would stand out from the grayish-blue background,” Scott said.

Adjacent to the catchy company name are tire marks that run up from the bottom to the top of the unit.

“I told the designer to put tire marks on it,” Scott said. “I grew up in the automobile business and my father raced cars. I needed a logo at the time. I fell in love with the design of the tires coming over the window.”

The company slogan is clearly visible, drawing from a family tradition that started with his grandfather’s auto business: “Get hooked on us.”

“As a kid,” Scott said, “I was often picked up in a truck with that slogan. It stuck with me and I said to myself, ‘I’ll just stick with that.’ ”

The back of the unit has more decals depicting a daycare center owned by his wife and a breast cancer awareness ribbon serving as a tribute to two breast cancer victims in his own family.

More bold lettering appears on the visor position of the unit, where it states, “Iron Doctor.”

Scott said, “That was another slogan I was running around in my head. Cars are made of iron and I’m in the business of helping the car and the owner. I used to work on cars. When a car needed an engine we referred to the car needing a heart.”

A “Real” Texan Showpiece

0 249e9By George Nitti

As the saying goes, “Everything is bigger in Texas.”

Perhaps nothing reinforces this point more than a rotator from the Lone Star state featured at the TowExpo--Dallas.

It was a 2018 Peterbilt 389 with a Jerr Dan 50/60 Rotator owned by Action Towing of Marshall, Texas, that stood out as a real Texan showpiece. The unit features a double-framed steer axle, a five-winch option that can pull 120,000 pounds and a powerful 6500 Cummings engine.

Owner Bubba Oney, who calls himself a “cowboy hat-wearing Texan,” said, “Our rotator is Texas-themed because everything is bigger here.”

On this ‘tator one will find much to marvel at. The sunset-filled Houston skyline; the large lettering, the state flag, an enormous-sized image of a tow chain and an assortment of other Texas imagery.

The unit’s superb wrap was executed by Scott Peck Fleet Graphics of West Valley City, Utah, with much input from Oney himself. Their exchange took a couple of months before settling on a design.

The Houston skyline imagery found on the front of unit was inspired and lifted from a photo that Oney took when he was riding on his motorcycle.

He said, “I was going into Houston and there was little traffic on the road. It was a perfect skyline. I got my phone and snapped a picture of it. I’ve always been a big fan of the Houston skyline.”

That image would serve to fill out the rest of the wrap, according to Oney.

He said, “We didn’t know how to transition from the flag to the back of the body and Scott was doubtful that it would work, but I said, ‘Let’s give it a shot.’ I think it made the transition well.”

The large red block lettering in a western-style font, with specialized effects and a textured background, elicits a “wow” factor. It gives the company name and phone number prominence.

Also scattered around are more images, among which include a white tail deer, drilling rigs, a Texas sunset, and a cowboy on a bucking horse.

Oney said, “You can walk around it and find something new all of the time.”

Other showpieces include fenders painted red with customized matching headlights and a dazzling interior featuring a hardwood floor and specialized seats emblazoned with the company name.

Oney concluded, “This truck is a symbol of what Texas is: big! And it has everything incorporated that we are known for.”

Truck Bed Covers Protect Cargo

TruckCovers 7a594Truck Covers USA’s American Roll Cover is a tough, retractable aluminum bed cover to protect cargo, tools and equipment from weather and theft. The company said it’s built on 17-years’ experience and easy to operate. The American Roll Cover is available in the original textured powdercoat finish or a new matte finish. Features a two-year warranty.

truckcoversusa.com.

All-Weather Commercial Tires

Toyo Tires aggregate fa0c7Toyo Tires’ new M655 all-weather tire is built for local and regional service applications as a tough, mixed-service commercial tire suitable for both drive and steer applications. Capable both on and off the road, the wide tread of the M655 features aggressive blocks with multi-wave sipes to optimize traction. A special cut- and chip-resistant tread compound and built-in sidewall protector add durability. The tire is available in two sizes: 225/70R19.5 14-ply and 245/70R19.5 16-ply.

toyotires.com/commercial
Repo agent Jose Rodriguez says his attempt to repossess an officer's car resulted in his arrest, while police say he wasn't licensed to operate on Staten Island in the first place. Image: Kyle Lawson, Staten Island Advance.

Charge Dropped Against [b]Arrested Repo Agent

Three months after he was arrested outside a Staten Island, New York, police department stationhouse while attempting to repossess a police officer’s personal vehicle, all but one of the criminal charges against repo agent Jose Rodriguez have been dismissed.

What started as a felony charge of possessing stolen property and a misdemeanor for falsifying business records has since been reduced to a minor charge for having a police scanner inside the truck.

Rodriguez said his attempt to repossess the officer's car resulted in his arrest, while police say he wasn't licensed to operate in Staten Island in the first place.

He was due back in Richmond County Criminal Court on Sept. 4.

Rodriguez said he was driving past the police stationhouse on May 30 when his license plate reader signaled a car marked by the bank for missed payments.

He said the police officer’s co-worker blocked the tow truck, then flagged other officers to help place him under arrest. Rodriguez spent 20 hours in jail for a felony charge of possessing stolen property and a misdemeanor of falsifying business records.

The charges suggested the truck’s New Jersey towing license wasn’t valid in New York City.

The owner of Finest Towing and Auto Body, which sub-contracts work to Rodriguez’ JRod Towing and Recovery, said at the time drivers had towed thousands of vehicles from New York City back across the border with the New Jersey towing license.

“They’re telling me we can’t do repossessions with a New Jersey truck in New York ... they’re totally wrong,” Finest Towing owner Anthony Destefano said days after the arrest. Finest has two locations, one on Staten Island and one in New Jersey.

A criminal court judge agreed with him.

Source: silive.com.

Police: Man Intentionally [b]Crashed into Truck

A Jamestown, New York, man was arrested Aug. 27 on several charges stemming from an incident that began with him crashing his pickup truck into a tow truck during an attempted repossession and ended with police finding the man hiding in a crawl space, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Christopher E. Dellahoy is facing nine charges, including reckless endangerment, harassment and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of the Jamestown Police Department.

Officers were called for a reported fight. When officers arrived, they found that Dellahoy had intentionally crashed his Ford F-150 pickup truck into the back of a tow truck attempting to repossess Dellahoy's truck.

Officers said Dellahoy reportedly then harassed the repo agent before fleeing into a nearby house. Officers said they found Dellahoy hiding in a crawl space where he became belligerent and failed to comply with officers' commands.

Dellahoy was transported to Jamestown City Jail, where police said he was found to have methamphetamine.

Dellahoy was charged with second-degree harassment, third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and multiple other traffic infractions.

Source: buffalonews.com.

Man Accused of Avoiding [b]Repo by Selling Parts

A Wichita Falls, Texas, man behind on his truck loan allegedly sold parts to a nearly $12,000 Ford pickup on Facebook, keeping it out of the hands of a repo man, court documents showed.

Aaron Mark Johnston is alleged to have wrecked the 2003 F-250 and then sold its parts on “The Original Wichita Falls Trading Post,” according to court records. 

Johnston was indicted on one felony count of hindering secured creditors for $2,500 to less than $30,000 since the bank could not seize its collateral, according to the Aug. 20 indictment.

He was free from Wichita County Jail on a $15,000 bond, according to online jail records. 

According to an affidavit for arrest, an assistant vice president at Fidelity Bank told a Wichita County Sheriff's Office deputy that Johnston had received a loan from the bank to buy the pickup.

On March 2, Johnston had a wreck in the truck. A Wichita Falls police officer who investigated the accident issued Johnston a citation for failure to maintain financial responsibility. 

Mike's Towing Service towed the vehicle to its storage lot.  

Another bank employee emailed Johnston on Feb. 27, stating the loan was 71 days past due and payment was due immediately. Otherwise repossession proceedings could commence. 

On March 11, Johnston told the bank employee that he had an accident and that his insurance would not cover it because of lapsed coverage.

He asked her what he should do to move forward. 

She forwarded Johnston's email to the bank's executive vice president who, in turn, emailed Johnston the same day. He told Johnston that Mike's towing was going to sell the pickup to cover the storage cost.

The bank executive VP also asked how Johnston was going to handle the debt owed to the bank since he didn't have insurance coverage.

Johnston didn't reply to the email. So the assistant vice president who had reported the incident to the sheriff's office and another bank employee talked by phone with him.

The other employee told him not to "part out" the truck.

But on March 13, Johnston got the pickup out of impound without Fidelity Bank's authorization. Then he reportedly began to part out the truck through the trading post page on Facebook.

Among evidence bank employees provided was an email from the repo man for Mike's Towing Service. 

The March 22 email showed that Johnston had stripped the truck of parts and told the repo man, "good luck finding it." 

Source: timesrecordnews.com.

Attempted Repo Ends in [b]Attempted Murder Charge

A South Carolina man was charged with attempted murder after he shot another man trying to repossess his vehicle, according to Capt. Ron Ramsey with Gaffney Police Department.

The shooting happened Aug. 27. The victim was attempting to repossess a tractor-trailer truck when the owner shot him in the leg after an argument, Ramsey said.

Ramsey said the suspect, Russell Gerrod Smith, left the scene and was arrested in Cleveland County, North Carolina. He was charged with attempted murder, Ramsey said.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center.

Source: wyff4.com.
