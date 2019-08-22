Mangled Mess

By Randall C. ReschIn January 2019, a Florida motorist crashed into the rear of a slow moving carrier and was killed as the carrier attempted to merge from the highway’s shoulder into the traffic flow.Having read about this incident, I pondered the forthcoming wrongful death case that was bound to happen, when, regardless as to fact that the motorist ran into the carrier, the deceased motorist’s family would ultimately sue for a wrongful death.Slow Down, Move OverAll states across America, Canada, and other countries have slow down/move over laws that serve the purpose of requiring approaching motorists to do just that. For obvious reasons, slow down/move over always comes into play because of the worldwide pandemic of DUI and distracted driving that’s been responsible for the untimely death of hundreds of tow operators and first responders around the world.On the other side of that coin, data posted by AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety reported that approximately 12 percent of all interstate highway deaths resulted from crashes occurring on emergency shoulders. This suggests that an estimated 600 people each year are killed and thousands more are injured while making emergency stops on a highway’s shoulder.As in the case of the motorist crashing into the tow truck, it was the approaching motorist who failed to slow down and move over. But, in many states there’s a negative catch to the legality of slow down/move over, especially when tow trucks aren’t authorized by law to drive in live traffic lanes with overhead amber strobe/rotor lights activated.How It’s DoneBecause these kinds of crashes are frequent these suggestions are specific to tow trucks and carriers typical to highway and inner-city operations from either the slow side of traffic (curbside) or from the center median. Consider the following:For motorists to consider slow down/move over, tow trucks and flatbed carriers should be parked with overhead amber strobe/rotor lights on.From the parked/idle position, look to the tow truck’s mirrors for approaching traffic. Begin your forward movement when there’s a substantial gap between the tow truck and approaching vehicles.At that moment of forward movement, activate the tow truck’s turn signal to indicate the direction you intend to travel and the lane you’re about to occupy.Use amber emergency lights when allowed by law.Begin forward acceleration, gaining speed while remaining on the shoulder and right of the white fog line. Be aware of parked vehicles or other obstacles that may be on the shoulder. Watch for locations where the shoulder’s lane runs out or pinches to a point.While gaining speed and with your head on a swivel, watch approaching traffic in the mirrors while continuing forward.As the tow truck accelerates, constantly eye back and forth, rearward and forward while estimating a realistic gap that appears open.Anticipate that a vehicle from center lanes may attempt the dangerous move to change lanes left or right at the same time you’re entering traffic lanes.While on the shoulder and still driving straight, increase the truck’s speed up to approximately 50 miles per hour while again looking at both mirrors and approaching traffic. To merge from either center median or slow side shoulder requires the truck’s speed to be reasonably fast enough to equal traffic flow.For reasons of safety, don’t use arm signals with your arm outside the truck’s window for fear someone will crash into the tow truck.When a substantial gap in traffic is clear and with the truck’s turn signal still on, carefully merge into the first lane of traffic as you continue to bring the truck’s speed up to a reasonable and prudent speed for vehicle’s being towed or transported.Merge only when safe to do so. Once you’ve safely made way into traffic lanes, turn off overhead emergency lights, unless the tow or load means your forward speed may be slower for safety reasons.Re-entering traffic lanes from a stopped, slow rolling position requires total attention and perfect depth perception. This may seem basic, but distracted driving is here to say and I’ll guarantee that another unfortunate traffic collision like the one mentioned will happen again.Consider it a great topic for your company’s next safety meeting.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

By Brian J RikerEmployee or contractor? Often a hotly debated subject in the port drayage segment of the trucking industry, it also arises in the towing industry. Recently under attack by several states, the owner-operator and independent contractor model deserves a closer look.Read through a few truck drivers job postings and you will see terms like W2 or 1099 position, indicating bona fide employee vs. independent contractor.We must ask ourselves as business owners before deciding to use the independent contractor model to source drivers, do we want to give up enough control over the work to legally qualify our drivers as contractors?I see this used in large cities often, borrowing from the taxi cab model where a driver “leases” their vehicle for the day, covers fuel and keeps a percentage of the daily revenue generated. In theory this makes them an independent contractor; but does it really?Most states, with California and New York as the most notable exceptions, use the Internal Revenue Service contractor test to make this determination. (Basically the contractor must have a significant enough investment into the business to potentially suffer a loss, be free to set their own hours, work independently from company oversight and perform the task as they see fit.)The IRS does not require the contractor to own their own vehicle, although it is difficult to comply without owning or leasing their own truck and tools.Where towing has issue with complying with the IRS test is the fully independent portion. To be effective and efficient, tow drivers must be controlled by a dispatch center and usually do not know what their day or week will look like in advance, meaning they can’t effectively plan their own work free of supervision.California’s Supreme Court recently adopted the position that all workers are employees unless very strict conditions, known as the ABC Test, are met. The controlling factor for towers is that contractors must be free to work for other businesses and provide services that are outside the ordinary course of business for the company they are contracting with.I am following the California decision closely as it has implications far beyond the single driver independent contractor model. Even large companies such as FedEx Ground have failed to comply and have been cited for violations of wage and hour laws, misclassifying employees and more using the ABC Test.I see this as an attack on independent trucking providers, and perhaps even contractors to motor clubs that also run their own fleet. Given the rulings against companies such as XPO and FedEx Ground, even when they are contracting with bona fide transportation businesses, the employees of those other businesses must be treated as employees of theirs, creating a very expensive and complicated relationship.On the other coast, New York has attacked the independent driver contractor model for years. New York expands upon the IRS “Common Law Test,” requiring the same basic qualifications as well as meeting 11 other specific conditions.Additionally, New York specifically requires transportation-related businesses contracting with independent drivers to be liable for workers compensation. Even in cases where a single truck contractor cannot collect on a workers compensation claim they still must carry the insurance.New York also has restrictions on who can provide and pay for job-specific training, tools and other unique restrictions. Like California, their position presumes that all workers are employees unless all of the controlling conditions can be met.Bottom line: With the increase in “gig economy” jobs, more and more folks are looking for independence and often desire to work for multiple companies simultaneously. This may be a good source of labor, if done correctly and with the best interests of the contractor in mind.In an effort to protect workers from abuse, some states are enacting laws that make this almost impossible. If you choose to use workers in a manner other than as traditional employees please seek the advice of a wage and labor law expert to ensure your plan does not violate and state or federal laws. The penalties for non-compliance can be severe.