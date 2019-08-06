Derailment Cleanup Logistics 

Kerr Named Stertil-Koni [b]Product Manager Heavy-duty vehicle lifts manufacturer Stertil-Koni has hired Tim Kerr as a Product Manager.



Kerr will be responsible for spearheading a range of initiatives including Stertil-Koni’s new product concepts, advancing customer satisfaction and the training of Stertil-Koni’s North American distributor network.



“Tim brings a unique combination of technical experience and customer service depth to this new position at Stertil-Koni. He also will be assisting with product development and building digital pathways for feedback,” said Peter Bowers, Stertil-Koni Technical Sales Manager.



In addition, the company said in a release that Kerr has a proven track record with complex electro-mechanical systems from concept and design to installation and commissioning of industrial equipment. He has extensive expertise in after-sales support, on-site training, and system enhancements.



Source: Stertil-Koni.

Competition Towing [b]Reinstated to Contract Competition Towing & Recovery was reinstated Kokomo, Indiana’s, towing contract following a suspension that began in mid-May after concerns emerged about an election fraud case involving its owner, who has since been cleared of criminal wrongdoing.



Allen Wilson, who owns Competition, was present in City Hall when the Kokomo Board of Public Works voted unanimously July 24 to reinstate the company – a development that likely brings an end to what has been a personally and financially destructive ordeal for Wilson.



Board of Works President Randy McKay, prior to the vote, cited the Howard County prosecutor’s office decision not to charge Wilson with election fraud because of insufficient evidence to show any sort of intent to defraud the election process. McKay then recommended the board reinstate Competition to the towing contract; a unanimous vote in favor of the move followed his recommendation.





Competition’s reinstatement was effective immediately.



Wilson said he was happy for his employees and “happy for the business and for my name to be cleared.” He said the company lost around 10 tows per week, along with “collision jobs” that were previously brought to the shop. Wilson added he will be able to put one tow truck driver back to work who he had to lay off during Competition’s suspension from the towing contract.



Source: kokomotribune.com.

Raided Tow Companies [b]Denied Appeal of Suspensions A criminal investigation into local towing fraud and price gouging will continue despite a fight in the Mobile, Alabama, city council July 23.



The Mobile Police Department is devoting six detectives to investigate towing companies representing Mobile on the city's rotation list.



Mobile’s Public Safety Director James Barber said they are currently waiting on additional records from victims, then the next step will be criminal charges or exoneration.



The city currently has five companies on a 30-day suspension from the city’s rotation list: A+ Auto; SOS; Southport Towing & Recovery; Casher’s; and Hero’s. While the companies in question are still allowed to work their private tow business, SOS, A+ and Southport Towing, companies that appealed the suspension, told council members this suspension is hurting their bottom line. The council denied all three appeals.



“We believe this suspension to be unlawful and unjust,” SOS Towing representative Crystal Smith said.



“I do have a family to feed and I have been a business owner working for Mobile for 15 years,” A+ Auto’s Chadwick Fountain said.



While the companies in question are still allowed to work their private tow business, SOS, A+ and Southport Towing told council members this suspension from the city's jobs is hurting their bottom line.



“It is our position that the towing industry cannot be regulated as much as price, route and service and a municipal ordinance can only regulate safety regulations,” Smith said.



Source: mynbc15.com.

ATA: Shortage of Qualified [b]Drivers Will Continue The American Trucking Association recently said the driver shortage will continue to worsen in the coming decade absent any shift in the trendline.



ATA predicts the driver shortage stat to land at 59,500 this year, down slightly from its estimated shortfall of 60,800 last year, and well up from ATA’s 2017 estimate of a shortage of 50,700.



Based on forecasts of freight demand and the expected supply of qualified drivers, that number could jump to more than 160,000 by 2028, says Bob Costello, chief economist at ATA. Costello reiterated that the driver shortage is separate from the issue of driver retention, which also plagues fleets annually.



An ATA report cited an aging driver pool, regulations, the tough lifestyle of the driving job and an inability to attract female drivers to the industry as key reasons for the driver shortfall. Also cited were other blue-collar job options, such as available jobs in the construction industry and restrictive regulations like hours of service.



Source: ccjdigital.com.

Chappelle’s Towing Celebrates [b]‘Uplift Clark County’ For the last five years, Chappelle’s Towing of Vancouver, Washington, partnered with Jacobus Carstar and other local businesses to participate in Uplift Clark County. The initiative donates a quality used vehicle to a resident of the county to give them greater freedom and help them better serve their community.



Chappelle’s has been able to purchase a vehicle for an upstanding, but financially struggling, member of the community every year for the last five years; four of those years partnering with Jacobus Carstar, and one with the help of Elite Collision.



Clark County resident Sheena Barrett was this year’s recipient of a certified pre-owned 2011 Hyundai Sonata through the program. She was nominated by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Washington.



Source: columbian.com.