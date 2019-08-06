Derailment Cleanup Logistics 

The Week's Features
The Importance of an Operational Platform
Decrease tip-overs by making your truck stable
Competition Towing Reinstated to Contract
Mid-May suspension amid election fraud allegations lifted
I Tow In’s Skates Now Available in Yellow
Makes for easier and quicker identification
Clean and Simple: Dressed for Success
Truck’s a winner by keeping it clean and simple
SUV Breaks Loose from Repo Truck
Agent was strapping it down when it rolled off the truck bed
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 8-11, 2019
Tow Expo Dallas
Dallas, TX.
August 15-17, 2019
AT Exposition
Atlantic City, NJ.
Dec. 4-8, 2019
Luxury Vehicle Education Offered at [b]Tow Expo-Dallas

Towmen who specialize in towing luxury vehicles will want to be on hand on the show floor of Tow Expo-Dallas as Allstate Roadside Services will be conducting specialized education classes on the towing methods for various makes and models of luxury and premium vehicles.

The luxury vehicle education classes will be led by 32-year veteran tower and eight-time winner of the American Wrecker Pageant at American Towman Exposition, Paul Stephens. Recognized as an international industry leader/trainer for luxury vehicles, Stephens currently works with towing equipment manufacturers on developing improvements to the equipment so the tower's job can be easier and more efficient. He works with municipalities to formulate formal training programs, and has taught in every province of Canada and every state in the U.S., as well as contributing monthly articles to American Towman Magazine.

Participants will have the opportunity to see how to safely secure and tow a variety of luxury and premium vehicles during exposition hours. The schedule for the classes is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 16
12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.: Electric Vehicles; 1:15 p.m.- 2 p.m.: Achieving Efficiency and Accuracy; 2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.: Maserati

Saturday, Aug. 17
12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.: Ferrari; 1:15 p.m.- 2 p.m.: Overcoming Obstacles
2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.: General Motors

The luxury vehicle education classes are open to all attendees of Tow Expo-Dallas. Tow Expo-Dallas will take place at the Gaylord Texan Resort Hotel and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, Aug. 15-17. Register today at towexpodfw.com.

Source: AT Staff
RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Derailment Cleanup Logistics 

0 c039fBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Drew Ribar runs A&A Towing in Reno, Nevada, the company his dad, Joseph “Joe” Ribar, started in 2006. Drew grew up in the business.

Joe has been semi-retired the last decade after building businesses most of his life. Drew took over running A&A Towing after closing two other family operations.

“My dad has been in automotive businesses since he returned home from the Vietnam war,” Drew said. “I have been around towing and automotive all of my life. I towed my first vehicle for a customer when I was 16.” 

Starting with a couple of trucks, A&A Towing has grown to a much larger fleet that services all of Nevada's major population centers in Reno, Carson City and Las Vegas.

A train carrying vehicles derailed on the morning of July 10 in a remote part of Lincoln County northeast of Las Vegas. The derailment occurred at around 9 a.m., several miles south of Caliente, a town about 30 miles from the Nevada-Utah border. 

About 33 Union Pacific train cars, carrying mostly brand-new Jeeps and pickup trucks, derailed down Rainbow Canyon, with some of the cars falling onto the county road. It was reported that some of the train cars had been hauling hazardous material; but those cars weren't affected in the crash. No hazardous materials were spilled, no one was hurt in the derailment and the cause has not been reported as of press time.

A&A Towing handled the massive cleanup.

“We got this derailment cleanup job through one of my guys (Shaq) that also works security for Union Pacific,” Drew said. “We used seven flatbeds on this job. A mixture of Miller and Jerr-Dan equipment mounted on KWs, Petes and Freightliner.”

Drew and crew also brought along his 2017 Dodge 4x4 with a Jerr-Dan MPL40 to bring the vehicles up to where the flatbeds could load them. The railroad removed the vehicles from the rail cars using bulldozers and excavators, then set them for the Dodge 4x4 MPL40 to move to the staging area. 

“The area we were working was very remote,” Drew said, “about a 3-1/2-hour drive through the desert outside of Las Vegas. To try and keep up with my existing business, we had some of my people come to Las Vegas out of our Reno location. It took a week of work to move the wrecked cars back to the Union Pacific yard in Vegas from the wreck site.” 

Drew explained logistic strategy was key in this cleanup.

“We ran 11 guys operating the trucks, rotating them in and out to give everyone enough rest,” he said. “My Reno manager, Joshua Rivard, my Vegas manager, Victor Maldonado, and especially my wife, Holly Ribar, put in a tremendous number of hours working out the logistics to keep the drivers and trucks moving to clean up this huge accident. Patrick Bock ran the recovery for Union Pacific.”

Union Pacific was investigating the incident and was expected to turn over its results to the Federal Railroad Administration. 

Let’s Step It Up

OK, this one’s on professionalism.

Let’s first talk marketing, specifically websites. Some of you simply have to “up” your game. The towing industry is well-past the era of sparse or “hide and seek” information on websites. You have to talk about the services you offer, present a few pictures of your units—all looking clean and ready to go—and you have to get one vital message across to potential customers: WE WANT YOUR BUSINESS!!!

I shouldn’t look up a business’ website or Facebook page and be hit with nothing that TELLS me that your serious about your business. If you want to get or stay in the contract game or be a first-call company, you’re going to have to take a serious look at what you’re presenting publicly. This is an industry where being “abstract” doesn’t really work.

Secondly, let’s talk about the difference between “hustling” … and “over-aggressiveness.”

I read two stories this month involving the towing of a delivery truck of a well-known national company and a repossession attempt—with children and the family dog still inside the car.

The kicker? It was the SAME DOGGONE TOWMAN named in both instances!

Notwithstanding if the apartment complex has had an ongoing issue with the delivery company; but truthfully, how long does a delivery guy really take? Chances are, not too long as he has other packages to deliver—he’s hustling, too.

However, trying to repossess a car with children (and the family dog) inside is just plain wrong in any case. You’re just going to have to wait that one out, bro.

My point is that the towman—once again, the SAME GUY—involved in both of these instances is the type that the public frowns upon and presents a black eye on the industry. Like I said, hustling is one thing; but over-aggressiveness is usually negative and simply shouldn’t be an industry practice.

That’s just my “two cents.”

--Charles Duke

By Don Lomax
The 2017 Tax Cuts Act has helped my business
a lot
more better than not
marginally
not at all
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
ATTV Technical Production: OMG National
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
American Towman Wire • 07-31-2019
Ken VanDoorn, owner of John’s Towing Services in Coopersville, Michigan, died July 17 after battling cancer. A procession of tow trucks and other emergency services vehicles in his honor is expected to begin at about 11:30 a.m. tomorrow morning, starting at Coopersville High School.

Last Ride Planned for Towman VanDoorn

Coopersville, Michigan-area residents are encouraged to line the city’s streets late Saturday morning when the family of Ken VanDoorn gives their loved one his last ride in a tow truck. The owner of John’s Towing Services died July 17 after a battle with cancer. He was 55. Emergency services vehicles from several area departments will join the family in a procession following the funeral at Coopersville High School which begins at 10 a.m. The procession is expected to begin at about 11:30 a.m. It will start at Coopersville High School, go north on East Street, west on Cleveland, south on 68th Avenue, east on Randall, north on 64th Avenue, and then east on Main Street. VanDoorn’s family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to Shields of Hope in Zeeland or Spectrum Health Hospice in Grand Rapids. Source: grandhaventribune.com.

Town Sticks with Hillside Auto Body for Towing

Prospect Heights (Illinois) City Council approved a two-year contract extension for towing and vehicle storage with Hillside Auto Body and Services. The original contract had a term of one year ending July 31, with the option for a two-year extension. After a lengthy discussion, the council voted 3-1 to approve the extension of the Hillside contract for another two years. Police Chief Jim Zawlocki and several council members reported being satisfied with Hillside’s services. One representative said that they have offered aid to the city in times of need, like during flooding and fires. He said they tow city vehicles at no expense, and they participated in the Prospect Heights 4th of July parade and Special Olympics. Source: journal-topics.com.

Police Looking for Suspect Who Took Agent’s Truck

A repo agent had his own tow truck, and a repossessed car it was carrying, stolen Thursday morning from a gas station in Memphis, Tennessee. The agent said he stopped at the gas station at 4 a.m. He went inside to pick up a pack of cigarettes, but left his truck running. Moments later, he looked out of a window and saw a man driving off with his truck. The tow truck driver says there was a repossessed Maxima on the back. The tow truck was tracked to a location, where it was found abandoned. The man who took it also took the keys and vandalized the computer system that costs $1,500. The repossessed car wasn't damaged. At press time, the suspect is still wanted. Source: wreg.com.


logotype
July 31 - August 06, 2019
Tim Kerr has joined Stertil-Koni as Product Manager; his duties include training of Stertil-Koni’s North American distributor network.

Kerr Named Stertil-Koni [b]Product Manager

Heavy-duty vehicle lifts manufacturer Stertil-Koni has hired Tim Kerr as a Product Manager.

Kerr will be responsible for spearheading a range of initiatives including Stertil-Koni’s new product concepts, advancing customer satisfaction and the training of Stertil-Koni’s North American distributor network.

“Tim brings a unique combination of technical experience and customer service depth to this new position at Stertil-Koni. He also will be assisting with product development and building digital pathways for feedback,” said Peter Bowers, Stertil-Koni Technical Sales Manager.

In addition, the company said in a release that Kerr has a proven track record with complex electro-mechanical systems from concept and design to installation and commissioning of industrial equipment. He has extensive expertise in after-sales support, on-site training, and system enhancements.

Source: Stertil-Koni.

Competition Towing [b]Reinstated to Contract

Competition Towing & Recovery was reinstated Kokomo, Indiana’s, towing contract following a suspension that began in mid-May after concerns emerged about an election fraud case involving its owner, who has since been cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

Allen Wilson, who owns Competition, was present in City Hall  when the Kokomo Board of Public Works voted unanimously July 24 to reinstate the company – a development that likely brings an end to what has been a personally and financially destructive ordeal for Wilson.

Board of Works President Randy McKay, prior to the vote, cited the Howard County prosecutor’s office decision not to charge Wilson with election fraud because of insufficient evidence to show any sort of intent to defraud the election process. McKay then recommended the board reinstate Competition to the towing contract; a unanimous vote in favor of the move followed his recommendation.


Competition’s reinstatement was effective immediately.

Wilson said he was happy for his employees and “happy for the business and for my name to be cleared.” He said the company lost around 10 tows per week, along with “collision jobs” that were previously brought to the shop. Wilson added he will be able to put one tow truck driver back to work who he had to lay off during Competition’s suspension from the towing contract.

Source: kokomotribune.com.

Raided Tow Companies [b]Denied Appeal of Suspensions

A criminal investigation into local towing fraud and price gouging will continue despite a fight in the Mobile, Alabama, city council July 23.

The Mobile Police Department is devoting six detectives to investigate towing companies representing Mobile on the city's rotation list.

Mobile’s Public Safety Director James Barber said they are currently waiting on additional records from victims, then the next step will be criminal charges or exoneration.

The city currently has five companies on a 30-day suspension from the city’s rotation list: A+ Auto; SOS; Southport Towing & Recovery; Casher’s; and Hero’s. While the companies in question are still allowed to work their private tow business, SOS, A+ and Southport Towing, companies that appealed the suspension, told council members this suspension is hurting their bottom line. The council denied all three appeals.

“We believe this suspension to be unlawful and unjust,” SOS Towing representative Crystal Smith said.

“I do have a family to feed and I have been a business owner working for Mobile for 15 years,” A+ Auto’s Chadwick Fountain said.

While the companies in question are still allowed to work their private tow business, SOS, A+ and Southport Towing told council members this suspension from the city's jobs is hurting their bottom line.

“It is our position that the towing industry cannot be regulated as much as price, route and service and a municipal ordinance can only regulate safety regulations,” Smith said.

Source: mynbc15.com.

ATA: Shortage of Qualified [b]Drivers Will Continue

The American Trucking Association recently said the driver shortage will continue to worsen in the coming decade absent any shift in the trendline.

ATA predicts the driver shortage stat to land at 59,500 this year, down slightly from its estimated shortfall of 60,800 last year, and well up from ATA’s 2017 estimate of a shortage of 50,700.

Based on forecasts of freight demand and the expected supply of qualified drivers, that number could jump to more than 160,000 by 2028, says Bob Costello, chief economist at ATA. Costello reiterated that the driver shortage is separate from the issue of driver retention, which also plagues fleets annually.

An ATA report cited an aging driver pool, regulations, the tough lifestyle of the driving job and an inability to attract female drivers to the industry as key reasons for the driver shortfall. Also cited were other blue-collar job options, such as available jobs in the construction industry and restrictive regulations like hours of service.

Source: ccjdigital.com.

Chappelle’s Towing Celebrates [b]‘Uplift Clark County’

For the last five years, Chappelle’s Towing of Vancouver, Washington, partnered with Jacobus Carstar and other local businesses to participate in Uplift Clark County. The initiative donates a quality used vehicle to a resident of the county to give them greater freedom and help them better serve their community.

Chappelle’s has been able to purchase a vehicle for an upstanding, but financially struggling, member of the community every year for the last five years; four of those years partnering with Jacobus Carstar, and one with the help of Elite Collision.

Clark County resident Sheena Barrett was this year’s recipient of a certified pre-owned 2011 Hyundai Sonata through the program. She was nominated by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Washington.

Source: columbian.com.

Town Sticks with Hillside Auto Body for Towing

Prospect Heights (Illinois) City Council approved a two-year contract extension for towing and vehicle storage with Hillside Auto Body and Services. The original contract had a term of one year ending July 31, with the option for a two-year extension.

After a lengthy discussion, the council voted 3-1 to approve the extension of the Hillside contract for another two years.

Police Chief Jim Zawlocki and several council members reported being satisfied with Hillside’s services. One representative said that they have offered aid to the city in times of need, like during flooding and fires. He said they tow city vehicles at no expense, and they participated in the Prospect Heights 4th of July parade and Special Olympics.

Source: journal-topics.com.
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
logotype
July 31 - August 06, 2019

Vintage Navy Aircraft Recovery

0 Untitled 2 51136By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Kelvin and Janette Ramer established Auto Care Lifesaver Towing in Watsonville, California, in 1991. The business has been family owned and operated for the last 28 years and has expanded to include Kelvin’s brother Clinton, as well as the Ramers’ children Rosalee and Ben. They maintain a fleet of 16 trucks and have three locations in Watsonville, Santa Cruz and Felton. 

On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Auto Care was called to perform the recovery of a vintage U.S. Navy T28B airplane. The plane had experienced engine failure shortly after takeoff from the Hollister Municipal Airport. The pilot safely performed a belly landing in a farmer’s field. 

Kelvin and Rosalee responded to handle the recovery. They arrived at the scene in their 2012 Kenworth NRC 80-ton rotator and their 2016 Peterbilt 330 with a Century 15 Series flatbed loaded with extra supplies, including flotation plates to navigate the plowed fields and airbags to properly support the plane while rigging.

The vintage T28 had damage to both the engine compartment and landing gear compartments, as well as to the propeller blades.

Kelvin had to keep the unharmed remainder of the vintage plane intact on its 1.5-mile journey back to the airport hangar. After discussing the situation with the owner and his mechanic, Kelvin and Rosalee initiated their recovery plan. 

With the NRC rotator in position and outriggers situated, the rigging began. The Auto Care team started by digging out the dirt underneath the cockpit and wings. They positioned flotation plates under each wing and hooked up the airbags. Once the plane was lifted off the ground by the airbags, the team carefully placed a recovery strap under the cockpit to evenly distribute the load across a structural pillar of the plane and used mud flaps to protect the body of the aircraft. They also situated another recovery strap under the landing gear on the rear of the plane.

Workers then placed rigging on the propeller of the plane to help stabilize the extra weight in the front of the aircraft because a motor mount had broken during the landing. Once the straps were properly connected to the wire rope of the rotator, Rosalee carefully began balancing the plane from side to side. Using the NRC soft-touch remote controls, she was able to have a clear view of all angles of rigging during the lift.

When the plane was a few feet off of the ground, Kelvin steadily drove down the farm’s narrow and uneven dirt roads to the paved street. Workers helped stabilize the aircraft as it was suspended during transport.

The plane was met by a police escort at the main road, which accompanied it for the remaining 1.6-mile drive back to the airport. Upon arriving, Auto Care ensured that the plane was safely stabilized until the landing gear could be deployed and locked into place for repairs. 

“This recovery was fun because it was an antique,” Kelvin said. “It required precise rigging and operations to not cause any more damage to the plane.” 

Editor’s Note: Look for more on this recovery in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Reach High & Tele Handle It

0 28be9By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Besides being heavy equipment operators engineers, physicists and mechanics, heavy recovery technicians are problem solvers and relocation specialists. 

On July 2, 2019 Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, were called to handle an interesting job. Something you just don’t see every day. 

President and CEO James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr. informed, “On July 2nd we were dispatched by a large insurance salvage auction to recover a JLG HighReach that had an electro mechanical failure causing severe fire damage to the engine, electronics and hydraulics.”

With limited information as to the size and location, Dougherty traveled to the address provided and inspected the machine and area around it to formulate a recovery plan.

“The location the machine was at was an active construction site with obstacles to overcome,” Dougherty said. “The machine has its main boom fully extended with no way of lowering it via the power plant of the casualty.

“A full recovery plan was devised and submitted to the insurance carrier for approval,” he continued. “This approval was given the next business day. The recovery consisted of traveling approximately 85 miles to Rio Grande, New Jersey.” 

Recovery techs Rick Royles and Joe Rudnick were dispatched to the Rio Grande location with Janeway’s 2009 Kenworth T800EC with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator and their 2001 Kaylen Siebert slide/traveling axle trailer pulled by 2009 Kenworth T800 tractor hauling a 2019 JLG TeleHandler with a man basket. Dougherty responded in his 2019 Ford F550 with Zip's Road Service Body unit. 

When the Janeway recovery team arrived on scene, the boom was the first task to be handled. The boom was stuck up in air due to the fire damage. Royles got in the man basket of the telehandler and was raised up to the main hydraulic cylinder pin area of the HighReach. The Century 1075 75-ton rotator was set up on a stable platform and rigged to the boom using a blue endless loop to hold the boom while the pin was removed.

Once the pin was out the boom was lowered into its travel position and secured. 

The rotator was rigged to the HighReach at its lifting points and picked and rotated to be set onto the Kaylen Siebert traveling axle trailer. The machine was secured for transport and transported to Philadelphia for storage and disposal. At the storage facility the HighReach was rigged and lifted off of the trailer and placed into a storage spot. 

logotype
July 31 - August 06, 2019

The Importance of an Operational Platform

tippedovetowtruck 886d9By Randall C. Resch

With an increased trend towards multi-axle big-rig tow trucks and rotators, the probability of tip-overs has risen. Where rotators offer the mechanical advantage of working from the sides of the wrecker’s body, platform stabilization is key to keeping the wrecker firmly planted.

There are many ways operator error causes wreckers tip-over, and not of any misapplied rigging process. When a heavy wrecker tips over, investigators question the operational platform of the wrecker prior to the onset of heavy winching.

Tow operators must factor in slopes or angles of the roadway’s surface they’re working on. When working heavy rearward winch or lift scenarios with the boom, tip-overs are possible when winching is angled beyond straight-line capabilities.

Side pulls are always risky business. For non-rotators, squaring up to the casualty provides greater stability than winching sideways off the tip of the boom. When it’s not possible to square up to the casualty, a heavy pull from the boom’s tip could cause a multi-stage boom to bend. This might be the case where the boom itself is secured to prevent sideward movement before heavy winching takes place.

Make It Stable

Stability is the mechanical process that comes from, “setting the wrecker.” Heavier wreckers may be outfitted with stabilizers and outriggers that work independently from each other, enabling wreckers to work on uneven surfaces. Even if equipped with independent stabilizers, surface protectors or accessories must be set onto the road’s surface for maximum stabilization and protection.

Depending on the nature of the recovery, winching from the raised tip of the boom means the center of gravity is elevated. When faced with difficult rigging scenarios, adding snatch blocks to low-positioned D-rings, shackles or chain loops may work to the recovery’s advantage by lowering the center of gravity.

Using rear-mounted spades and side outriggers for stability makes sense. Obviously, the wrecker’s only as solid as a pre-determined platform. Soft dirt, mud or soggy surfaces become a towman’s nightmare when the operational platform is compromised once the wrecker settles in.

Use ground protectors, heavy planking, cribbing, or commercially designed pads placed under outriggers and spades to help make surfaces solid. Where there’s soft pavement or ground surfaces, operators may consider moving to more solid ground if movement is still within reach of the casualty. Don’t forget to raise them if you intend to re-position the truck.

Asphalt surfaces in extremely hot weather are considered hazardous where outriggers and spades may sink or punch holes in the roadway. Remember: if your wrecker causes damage to an unprotected roadway, you could get a gigantic repair bill from your state’s DOT.

Forces During Recoveries

Because today’s rotators are capable of rotating an intended load any number of degrees forward to rearward, the act of rotating a load from the boom’s tip creates centrifugal forces that may not be easily detected. Towmen are reminded to first prepare the wrecker’s platform. When recovery commences, manipulate the wrecker’s controls to minimize erratic swinging motions that oftentimes occur when the load lifts or breaks free from the pavement or recovery location.

When righting in-line recoveries of semi-trucks and trailers, boom forces typically occur at the boom’s end. In-line recoveries are especially risky for non-rotators at the moment the casualty drops into the recovery’s fall space. When a recovery pulls from the boom’s end, an unexpected shift in the casualty’s load or weight could be sufficient enough to roll over, dragging the wrecker with it. Employing catch lines or drop-down air bags will add control to sideway movements.

Most towers are intent on watching the progression of recovery from start to finish, as it should be. Accordingly, operators should pay attention to the wrecker’s platform as winching and lifting processes work start to finish. In the old days, towers would sometimes lift the front ends of their wreckers off the pavement with hopes to “fish-stick” difficult or heavy recoveries. But, I think towers now work smarter in knowing that floating the front end of any wrecker depletes their operational platform by as much as 50%. Those days should be long-gone.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.












Driving Safer

Tow Truck Driver Driving Image dd970By Brian J Riker

A colleague of mine recently noted an alarming increase of rather simple tow truck-involved crashes. Most of these have been single-vehicle crashes, meaning the tow driver played a significant role in the events causing the crashes.

Tow bosses often focus their training efforts on recovery challenges, roadside assistance procedures or basic towing training without spending much, if any, time on a key job function: the actual driving of the tow truck. I understand that training budgets are tight and time is hard to find for training; however, that does not make it any less important.

Unfortunately, most service agreements between towers and law enforcement or other vendors make no mention of behind-the-wheel training, only calling for some sort of towing training or certification if any formal training at all. This means behind-the-wheel skills are often overlooked for training until something serious happens.

Proper driving techniques must be evaluated upon hire to both establish a base line of the new employee’s performance and verify that they possess the basic skills required to operate their assigned truck. This road test should also be conducted before a driver is permitted to move up to a higher class of vehicle.

Although the regulations for non-CDL drivers vary widely from state to state, the FMCSA typically requires a road test for all new CDL drivers before you can allow them to operate a truck. I strongly suggest performing a road test on all drivers yearly in the same manner that pilots undergo a check ride with a qualified examiner.

Following are a few of my tips for safe driving that, although targeted towards tow trucks, are applicable to any vehicle you operate.

Perhaps the most important tip is to give yourself enough space to properly react to hazards once you recognize one. Depending on the size and speed of the vehicle you are driving it can take as much as four to six seconds to come to a complete stop.

To put that in perspective, studies have shown that the average human takes three-quarters of a second to perceive a hazard then another three-quarters of a second to begin reacting. Add in just four seconds to come to a complete panic stop and at 60 mph your vehicle will have travelled 484 feet before stopping! You travelled 132 feet just during the time it took you to begin reacting.

I recommend a following distance of at least four seconds in cars and small vehicles and up to seven seconds in large trucks or tractor-trailers. To make the best use of this following distance, you should be continuously scanning the entire area around you while also looking at least 12 to 15 seconds ahead of where you are.

This “extended-eye” lead time combined with the situational awareness gained by scanning will allow you time to process the best possible escape route. Always think about what your escape route will be so you don’t have to make that decision in a split second.

Other conditions to be aware of include center of gravity, steering or braking loss due to improper load balance and weather conditions.

A loaded wrecker will not stop as well as an empty wrecker, especially if the towed vehicle is not equipped with a brake control device.

A carrier’s overall braking performance may be better with a load; however, their tendency to roll over or be harder to steer is increased, especially with tall and heavy loads on the deck.

Speed is a critical factor in many wrecks, especially those on secondary roads. Be aware of the speed limits and the environment you are driving in, paying particular attention for cross traffic and pedestrians when in metropolitan areas.

Lastly, make sure you are well rested and not ill. We are not superheroes, and fatigue plays a very real role in crashes. Micro sleep will sneak up on you without warning. Please get plenty of rest, and if tired pull over and take a power nap. No ETA is worth a life!

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Who’s the Victim Here?

imponf 2ec21By Randall C. Resch

Let’s say your dispatch office accepts a call to impound a vehicle from private property and the local police aren’t involved for any reason. You arrive at the property and see that signs are properly posted that display wording in accordance to your state’s private property impound laws.

A security guard, acting as the property’s representative, authorizes impound. The vehicle gets loaded onto your wrecker and it’s towed to your facility. When you get to your tow yard, you report the vehicle information to your local police department as required by law.

Ten days later the police department calls to advise that the vehicle you towed was reported stolen. Eleven days later, a caller identifies themselves as the vehicle’s registered owner and wants to recover their vehicle.

What started out as a typical phone inquiry turns into a high-pitched scream fest when the vehicle’s owner gets $700 in towing, storage, and lien-fees. The upset caller berates your office staff by calling them every Frick and Frack in the world.

If you’ve been in business any amount of time, you’ve certainly run into this not-so-pleasant process before.

You’re the Bad Guy

While I understand and feel sorry for their property loss, there’s a bigger responsibility as it regards car ownership that vehicle owners and victims of vehicle theft fail to understand or consider.

There are unfortunate situations that occur when it comes to dealing with a stolen vehicle on several fronts. First, the owner loses their vehicle and gets deprived of their natural and expected right to free movement. Next, the police department gets called to report the stolen property and enter the vehicle’s information into the national data base, where ultimately some beat cop happens upon some bad guy cruising city streets.

Thirdly, if a responding police agency can’t make contact with a vehicle’s owner to come deal with their stolen vehicle in a timely manner, a contracted police tow company is called to come get it. Obviously, if your company is called to recover a stolen vehicle, you can’t turn the call down and you’re obligated to respond.

The, “disconnect”, easily occurs for several reasons. One, DMV and vehicle registration typically doesn’t include or list the vehicle owner’s phone number. Tow companies do not have, nor can they openly access, DMV information. When a stolen vehicle gets recovered, a unit gets dispatched to the scene to take a recovery report. In most cases, police dispatch may use a backwards directory or other resource to try and find a vehicle owners phone number. In most cases they’re not successful in locating the owner and the car is impounded.

If a responding officer is lucky enough to find a phone number in the vehicle’s glovebox or contents, they might be able to locate them via phone or by sending another unit to the registered owner’s address.

Regardless, the process of locating vehicle owners takes time, and most officers don’t take time to locate an owner and call for a contract tower. The inability of the police locating a vehicle’s owner is not the tow company’s obligation or fault.

Who’s the Victim?

I'm sorry Mr. and Ms. Vehicle Owner; but as you sign for your driver's license and as you intend to drive a vehicle, you’re stating you’re responsible for your actions and will provide sufficient insurance coverages for liability, fire and theft. Why should tow companies be required to provide you free services in towing, clean up, storing and subsequently disposing of your vehicle in addition to all other costs of operations?

Providing sufficient coverages is your responsibility and shouldn’t be considered a cost of towers doing business. 

To force towers to work for free simply makes us the victim. We’d be stuck providing a community service you’re responsible for.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
logotype
July 31 - August 06, 2019

Clean and Simple: Dressed for Success

00 fbf44By George L. Nitti

Owner Juan Carlos Delarosa of 4Wheel Towing in Salt Lake City, Utah, takes pride in the cleanliness and simplicity of his fleet of eight trucks.

So much so, that he had enough confidence to enter the company’s latest acquisition in the wrecker pageant at the American Towman ShowPlace in Las Vegas last May. The unit won first place in Light Duty, 2018-2019.

Delarosa stated that he said confidently to himself before the event, “If we bring our new truck, we will win.”

The winning truck was their 2018 Ford F-550 with a Jerr-Dan MPL-40.

Dressed for success, the truck’s clean and simple green and gray lettering with a gradient stands out against a pristine white backdrop. The number “4” is presented large and extends its line to encapsulate and underscore the word “Wheel” in the company name.

Just under it is the scripted word “Towing” in all black and the company phone number.

Other lettering on the unit highlights one of 4Wheels’ specialties: pulling high end cars.

“We named the company 4Wheel because cars go on top of our four wheels,” Delarosa said.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Jazzed-Up Truck Gets Thumbs Up

0 48277497 2003801886368875 7075208160524369920 n copy 2510bBy George L. Nitti

Traditionally, Linhard’s Towing Inc. of Cockeysville, Maryland, has gone with straightforward color schemes of red, orange and yellow with minimal design effects. However, this past year, the company decided to jazz up its recently acquired 2019 Peterbilt 330 with an NRC TB20 22’ steel bed by using a much bolder design.

“The wrap changed everything and we went with a wild design,” said Jay Gorelick, Linhard’s general manager.

Drawing on the inimitable talents of Mark Long of Razor Wraps in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the company went back and forth between the designer to come up with a modern design.

“I’m a tow truck person and I notice who does what,” Gorelick said. “I’ve known Mark’s work for years and didn’t hesitate to take it to him. He had his ideas and we had ours. He wanted to use more lettering up front; but we wanted the stripes to do the advertising. So we moved more lettering to the back.”

Key to the design is what Gorelick calls “tribal stripes” that crisscross back and forth on the body of the truck, a signature trait of Long’s. Just under the crisscrossing lines are designs consisting of the Maryland state flag and other shapes.

The orange hue of the Linhard name blends with the orange in the stripes and its lettering can also be found on the hood and on the back of the bed.

“About 90 percent of our work is wreck-related, so there is a lot more wear and tear,” Gorelick said. “Steel takes a better beating and its durability is better.”

Several areas of the truck contain carbon-fiber moldings as well.

“Carbon fiber is like metal or fiberglass that is stronger than steel and very light,” Gorelick said.

“Everywhere it goes, this truck gets compliments,” he added. “At traffic lights, we are given the thumbs up.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Modern Design with Elegance

o 8abcdBy George L. Nitti

Elegance in design is often found through simplicity and minimal embellishment.

At Hockenberry’s Garage of Sparrow Bush, New York, the company has created an elegant design on their tow trucks through these two qualities.

Drawing on the skills of a designer from Fine Hand Signs in Glen Spey, Hockenberry’s 2018 Ford F550 with a Chevron Renegade featuring hydraulic stiff legs, achieves that end with vinyl decals.

According to owner Charlie Hockenberry, “We have done away with flames and are now into a more modern look.”

Indeed, their white and cranberry-colored unit contains features associated with a more modern design. It consists of bright, crisp lines and shapes sparsely scattered around the truck along with minimal colors consisting of two solid paint schemes. There’s plenty of white space and easy-to-read lettering and nice balance across the truck.

“I try to make sure that the graphics don’t overwhelm,” said Hockenberry. “Sometimes you can get lost in the advertising scheme. I want to make sure that people who see our trucks know whose trucks they are.”

Hockenberry’s, in business since 1963, chose to pair white with a cranberry red.

Along both sides at the bottom of the unit a horizontal line of cranberry runs across the bottom with a white line centered between it. The phone number, which sits at the end, is easy to pick up with the eye. On the hood sit a couple of cranberry squares.

“We have used the color cranberry for 15 years,” Hockenberry stated. “It is neat and clean and has a little elegance to it.”

On the front window in the visor position are the words, “Making it Look Easy.”

Hockenberry said, “When we go out and do a call, everybody says, ‘You make that look easy.’ So we put that slogan on our trucks.”

Although the company does motor club calls, Hockenberry maintains that most of their business is just repeat customers.

“The key to our success over the years,” Hockenberry said, “has been providing customer satisfaction. Keep the customer happy and you’ll be doing fine.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
logotype
July 31 - August 06, 2019

I Tow In's Skates Now Available In Yellow

product543 96012I Tow In’s classic Control Arm/Ball Joint Skates and All-Purpose Skates
are now available in yellow to more quickly identify and use the
original skates invented by Rodney Poynter in 1996 to save time and
wear and tear. The ITI CAS6 is a patented one-piece Control Arm Skate
that allows the operator to protect the rotor and backing plate from
further damage without stacking multiple skates or wood blocks while
maintaining a near ride-height clearance.

skatesiti.com

Bolt Off-Vehicle Coupler Lock

BOLT Off Vehicle Coupler Lock Marina e1835Bolt recently introduced its Off-Vehicle Coupler Lock that secures a trailer when it’s not attached to a vehicle. It features Bolt’s patented one-key lock technology and works with 1-7/8”, 2” and 2-5/16” couplers to keep a variety of trailers secure while unattended. The lock is a visible theft deterrent. A highly durable powder-coated finish is factory applied to the lock to keep dirt and moisture out while protecting the locking mechanism from harsh weather.

boltlock.com
logotype
July 31 - August 06, 2019

logotype
July 31 - August 06, 2019
First responders were on-scene in Asheville, North Carolina, as an SUV being repossessed nearly slammed into a home and caused a power outage. Image - krcgtv.com.

SUV Breaks Loose [b]from Repo Truck

An SUV being repossessed nearly slammed into a home in Asheville, North Carolina, and caused an outage that left more than 60 people without power on July 25.

Asheville police said the driver of a repo truck was adjusting the position of the vehicle when it came loose.

"It came down through the grass, knocked over this sign, knocked all the bamboo over, and hit my car, and knocked it over there,” resident Sonya Fair said.

Representatives of the agent’s company, Associates Asset Recovery, said the vehicle had transmission issues, and the driver was in the process of strapping it down when it rolled off the truck bed.

Police said the runaway car also hit two people walking along Hanover Street. Both were taken to the hospital. There was no word on their condition at press time.

The repo company disputes that two pedestrians were hit by the runaway vehicle, despite it being in the police report.

Associates Asset Recovery officials said the driver of the tow truck did nothing wrong and is still employed.

Source: krcgtv.com.

Repo Agent’s Truck [b]Stolen at Gas Station

A repo agent had his own tow truck, and a repossessed car it was carrying, stolen from a gas station in Memphis, Tennessee, on July 25.

The agent said he stopped at the gas station at 4 a.m. He went inside to pick up a pack of cigarettes, but left his truck running. Moments later, he looked out of a window and saw a man driving off with his truck.

The agent said there was a repossessed Nissan Maxima on the back.

The tow truck was tracked to a location, where it was found abandoned. The man who took it also took the keys and vandalized the computer system that costs $1,500. The repossessed car wasn't damaged.

At press time, the suspect is still wanted.

Source: wreg.com.

Agent Attempted Tow [b]of Occupied Car

A repossession agent was charged with assaulting a man while trying to repossess a car with a woman, children and dog sitting inside, police said.

On July 18 at 9 p.m., police were called to a residence in Woodbridge, Virginia, where a repo agent for A&A Towing was in the area to repossess a vehicle parked at a nearby business.

The driver, police say, hooked his tow truck to the vehicle, which was occupied by a woman, two children and a dog.

The owner of the vehicle was inside a nearby business, saw what was happening and ran to stand in front of the truck, said police.

During the encounter, the tow truck struck the 25-year-old man. Then when the victim attempted to open the driver’s side door of the tow truck, the accused punched him in the face.

The accused eventually unhooked the vehicle and fled the area before being located a short time later by responding officers. No injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, Mohaned Zyoud, 23, of Madison Court in Woodbridge was charged with attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery, and misdemeanor hit and run, police said.

He was being held on a $20,000 bond with a Sept. 19 court date.

Source: insidenova.com.

Wheels, Tires Repo’d at [b]Car Show

We’ve all heard of cars being repossessed from buyers who fail to pay their loans on time, but how about wheels and tires alone?

A repo crew rolled up to a Kansas car show on July 13 and stripped the wheels off a classic yellow 1958 Edsel Pacer in the middle of the event, leaving the American classic to rest on cinderblocks as onlookers watched in amazement.

Photos of the incident popped up on Facebook in the aftermath of the 25th annual Automobilia Moonlight Charity Car Show & Street Party in Wichita, Kansas.

It might look like the world's most blatant and obvious wheel theft. But the Edsel reportedly belongs to a local man who used a service that rents out custom wheel and tire combinations for people who are unable to pay for them in full or need a set in a hurry. At some point, the bill went unpaid prompting the dispatch of a repo crew—it's just sheer bad luck that it happened while the car was on display at a show.

Source: thedrive.com.

Derailment Cleanup Logistics 

0 c039fBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Drew Ribar runs A&A Towing in Reno, Nevada, the company his dad, Joseph “Joe” Ribar, started in 2006. Drew grew up in the business.

Joe has been semi-retired the last decade after building businesses most of his life. Drew took over running A&A Towing after closing two other family operations.

“My dad has been in automotive businesses since he returned home from the Vietnam war,” Drew said. “I have been around towing and automotive all of my life. I towed my first vehicle for a customer when I was 16.” 

Starting with a couple of trucks, A&A Towing has grown to a much larger fleet that services all of Nevada's major population centers in Reno, Carson City and Las Vegas.

A train carrying vehicles derailed on the morning of July 10 in a remote part of Lincoln County northeast of Las Vegas. The derailment occurred at around 9 a.m., several miles south of Caliente, a town about 30 miles from the Nevada-Utah border. 

About 33 Union Pacific train cars, carrying mostly brand-new Jeeps and pickup trucks, derailed down Rainbow Canyon, with some of the cars falling onto the county road. It was reported that some of the train cars had been hauling hazardous material; but those cars weren't affected in the crash. No hazardous materials were spilled, no one was hurt in the derailment and the cause has not been reported as of press time.

A&A Towing handled the massive cleanup.

“We got this derailment cleanup job through one of my guys (Shaq) that also works security for Union Pacific,” Drew said. “We used seven flatbeds on this job. A mixture of Miller and Jerr-Dan equipment mounted on KWs, Petes and Freightliner.”

Drew and crew also brought along his 2017 Dodge 4x4 with a Jerr-Dan MPL40 to bring the vehicles up to where the flatbeds could load them. The railroad removed the vehicles from the rail cars using bulldozers and excavators, then set them for the Dodge 4x4 MPL40 to move to the staging area. 

“The area we were working was very remote,” Drew said, “about a 3-1/2-hour drive through the desert outside of Las Vegas. To try and keep up with my existing business, we had some of my people come to Las Vegas out of our Reno location. It took a week of work to move the wrecked cars back to the Union Pacific yard in Vegas from the wreck site.” 

Drew explained logistic strategy was key in this cleanup.

“We ran 11 guys operating the trucks, rotating them in and out to give everyone enough rest,” he said. “My Reno manager, Joshua Rivard, my Vegas manager, Victor Maldonado, and especially my wife, Holly Ribar, put in a tremendous number of hours working out the logistics to keep the drivers and trucks moving to clean up this huge accident. Patrick Bock ran the recovery for Union Pacific.”

Union Pacific was investigating the incident and was expected to turn over its results to the Federal Railroad Administration. 

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
