Derailment Cleanup Logistics 

The Importance of an Operational Platform
By Randall C. Resch
With an increased trend towards multi-axle big-rig tow trucks and rotators, the probability of tip-overs has risen. Where rotators offer the mechanical advantage of working from the sides of the wrecker’s body, platform stabilization is key to keeping the wrecker firmly planted.
There are many ways operator error causes wreckers tip-over, and not of any misapplied rigging process. When a heavy wrecker tips over, investigators question the operational platform of the wrecker prior to the onset of heavy winching.
Tow operators must factor in slopes or angles of the roadway’s surface they’re working on. When working heavy rearward winch or lift scenarios with the boom, tip-overs are possible when winching is angled beyond straight-line capabilities.
Side pulls are always risky business. For non-rotators, squaring up to the casualty provides greater stability than winching sideways off the tip of the boom. When it’s not possible to square up to the casualty, a heavy pull from the boom’s tip could cause a multi-stage boom to bend. This might be the case where the boom itself is secured to prevent sideward movement before heavy winching takes place. Make It Stable
Stability is the mechanical process that comes from, “setting the wrecker.” Heavier wreckers may be outfitted with stabilizers and outriggers that work independently from each other, enabling wreckers to work on uneven surfaces. Even if equipped with independent stabilizers, surface protectors or accessories must be set onto the road’s surface for maximum stabilization and protection.
Depending on the nature of the recovery, winching from the raised tip of the boom means the center of gravity is elevated. When faced with difficult rigging scenarios, adding snatch blocks to low-positioned D-rings, shackles or chain loops may work to the recovery’s advantage by lowering the center of gravity.
Using rear-mounted spades and side outriggers for stability makes sense. Obviously, the wrecker’s only as solid as a pre-determined platform. Soft dirt, mud or soggy surfaces become a towman’s nightmare when the operational platform is compromised once the wrecker settles in.
Use ground protectors, heavy planking, cribbing, or commercially designed pads placed under outriggers and spades to help make surfaces solid. Where there’s soft pavement or ground surfaces, operators may consider moving to more solid ground if movement is still within reach of the casualty. Don’t forget to raise them if you intend to re-position the truck.
Asphalt surfaces in extremely hot weather are considered hazardous where outriggers and spades may sink or punch holes in the roadway. Remember: if your wrecker causes damage to an unprotected roadway, you could get a gigantic repair bill from your state’s DOT. Forces During Recoveries
Because today’s rotators are capable of rotating an intended load any number of degrees forward to rearward, the act of rotating a load from the boom’s tip creates centrifugal forces that may not be easily detected. Towmen are reminded to first prepare the wrecker’s platform. When recovery commences, manipulate the wrecker’s controls to minimize erratic swinging motions that oftentimes occur when the load lifts or breaks free from the pavement or recovery location.
When righting in-line recoveries of semi-trucks and trailers, boom forces typically occur at the boom’s end. In-line recoveries are especially risky for non-rotators at the moment the casualty drops into the recovery’s fall space. When a recovery pulls from the boom’s end, an unexpected shift in the casualty’s load or weight could be sufficient enough to roll over, dragging the wrecker with it. Employing catch lines or drop-down air bags will add control to sideway movements.
Most towers are intent on watching the progression of recovery from start to finish, as it should be. Accordingly, operators should pay attention to the wrecker’s platform as winching and lifting processes work start to finish. In the old days, towers would sometimes lift the front ends of their wreckers off the pavement with hopes to “fish-stick” difficult or heavy recoveries. But, I think towers now work smarter in knowing that floating the front end of any wrecker depletes their operational platform by as much as 50%. Those days should be long-gone.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
Driving Safer
By Brian J Riker
A colleague of mine recently noted an alarming increase of rather simple tow truck-involved crashes. Most of these have been single-vehicle crashes, meaning the tow driver played a significant role in the events causing the crashes.
Tow bosses often focus their training efforts on recovery challenges, roadside assistance procedures or basic towing training without spending much, if any, time on a key job function: the actual driving of the tow truck. I understand that training budgets are tight and time is hard to find for training; however, that does not make it any less important.
Unfortunately, most service agreements between towers and law enforcement or other vendors make no mention of behind-the-wheel training, only calling for some sort of towing training or certification if any formal training at all. This means behind-the-wheel skills are often overlooked for training until something serious happens.
Proper driving techniques must be evaluated upon hire to both establish a base line of the new employee’s performance and verify that they possess the basic skills required to operate their assigned truck. This road test should also be conducted before a driver is permitted to move up to a higher class of vehicle.
Although the regulations for non-CDL drivers vary widely from state to state, the FMCSA typically requires a road test for all new CDL drivers before you can allow them to operate a truck. I strongly suggest performing a road test on all drivers yearly in the same manner that pilots undergo a check ride with a qualified examiner.
Following are a few of my tips for safe driving that, although targeted towards tow trucks, are applicable to any vehicle you operate.
Perhaps the most important tip is to give yourself enough space to properly react to hazards once you recognize one. Depending on the size and speed of the vehicle you are driving it can take as much as four to six seconds to come to a complete stop.
To put that in perspective, studies have shown that the average human takes three-quarters of a second to perceive a hazard then another three-quarters of a second to begin reacting. Add in just four seconds to come to a complete panic stop and at 60 mph your vehicle will have travelled 484 feet before stopping! You travelled 132 feet just during the time it took you to begin reacting.
I recommend a following distance of at least four seconds in cars and small vehicles and up to seven seconds in large trucks or tractor-trailers. To make the best use of this following distance, you should be continuously scanning the entire area around you while also looking at least 12 to 15 seconds ahead of where you are.
This “extended-eye” lead time combined with the situational awareness gained by scanning will allow you time to process the best possible escape route. Always think about what your escape route will be so you don’t have to make that decision in a split second.
Other conditions to be aware of include center of gravity, steering or braking loss due to improper load balance and weather conditions.
A loaded wrecker will not stop as well as an empty wrecker, especially if the towed vehicle is not equipped with a brake control device.
A carrier’s overall braking performance may be better with a load; however, their tendency to roll over or be harder to steer is increased, especially with tall and heavy loads on the deck.
Speed is a critical factor in many wrecks, especially those on secondary roads. Be aware of the speed limits and the environment you are driving in, paying particular attention for cross traffic and pedestrians when in metropolitan areas.
Lastly, make sure you are well rested and not ill. We are not superheroes, and fatigue plays a very real role in crashes. Micro sleep will sneak up on you without warning. Please get plenty of rest, and if tired pull over and take a power nap. No ETA is worth a life!
Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
Who’s the Victim Here?
By Randall C. Resch
Let’s say your dispatch office accepts a call to impound a vehicle from private property and the local police aren’t involved for any reason. You arrive at the property and see that signs are properly posted that display wording in accordance to your state’s private property impound laws.
A security guard, acting as the property’s representative, authorizes impound. The vehicle gets loaded onto your wrecker and it’s towed to your facility. When you get to your tow yard, you report the vehicle information to your local police department as required by law.
Ten days later the police department calls to advise that the vehicle you towed was reported stolen. Eleven days later, a caller identifies themselves as the vehicle’s registered owner and wants to recover their vehicle.
What started out as a typical phone inquiry turns into a high-pitched scream fest when the vehicle’s owner gets $700 in towing, storage, and lien-fees. The upset caller berates your office staff by calling them every Frick and Frack in the world.
If you’ve been in business any amount of time, you’ve certainly run into this not-so-pleasant process before.You’re the Bad Guy
While I understand and feel sorry for their property loss, there’s a bigger responsibility as it regards car ownership that vehicle owners and victims of vehicle theft fail to understand or consider.
There are unfortunate situations that occur when it comes to dealing with a stolen vehicle on several fronts. First, the owner loses their vehicle and gets deprived of their natural and expected right to free movement. Next, the police department gets called to report the stolen property and enter the vehicle’s information into the national data base, where ultimately some beat cop happens upon some bad guy cruising city streets.
Thirdly, if a responding police agency can’t make contact with a vehicle’s owner to come deal with their stolen vehicle in a timely manner, a contracted police tow company is called to come get it. Obviously, if your company is called to recover a stolen vehicle, you can’t turn the call down and you’re obligated to respond.
The, “disconnect”, easily occurs for several reasons. One, DMV and vehicle registration typically doesn’t include or list the vehicle owner’s phone number. Tow companies do not have, nor can they openly access, DMV information. When a stolen vehicle gets recovered, a unit gets dispatched to the scene to take a recovery report. In most cases, police dispatch may use a backwards directory or other resource to try and find a vehicle owners phone number. In most cases they’re not successful in locating the owner and the car is impounded.
If a responding officer is lucky enough to find a phone number in the vehicle’s glovebox or contents, they might be able to locate them via phone or by sending another unit to the registered owner’s address.
Regardless, the process of locating vehicle owners takes time, and most officers don’t take time to locate an owner and call for a contract tower. The inability of the police locating a vehicle’s owner is not the tow company’s obligation or fault.Who’s the Victim?
I'm sorry Mr. and Ms. Vehicle Owner; but as you sign for your driver's license and as you intend to drive a vehicle, you’re stating you’re responsible for your actions and will provide sufficient insurance coverages for liability, fire and theft. Why should tow companies be required to provide you free services in towing, clean up, storing and subsequently disposing of your vehicle in addition to all other costs of operations?
Providing sufficient coverages is your responsibility and shouldn’t be considered a cost of towers doing business.
