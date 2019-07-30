Vintage Navy Aircraft Recovery

County Reviewing ‘No Cash Change’ Policy The Montgomery County (Maryland) Department of Consumer Protection is reviewing whether tow truck companies are violating the law by refusing to offer cash change to customers. County officials received a formal complaint from a Silver Spring man whose car was towed in May. It’s one of more than 200 recent complaints against D.C.-area towing companies since 2017.



At least two Montgomery County tow companies have policies prohibiting customers from receiving cash change if those customers pay cash to retrieve their cars.



Prestige Towing, near Shady Grove Road in Gaithersburg, said it banned cash change partly to prevent employees from stealing the cash. Prestige has recently changed its policy.



Fred Scheler, owner of Henry’s Towing in Silver Spring, said he prohibits cash change to prevent robberies at his tow lot.



“I’ve had 10 other locations,” Scheler said. “Those other locations have all been held up and robbed. By having the customer give us exact change, the change is immediately dropped into a safe that they can’t open. We have not had robberies since then.”



Scheler said his Virginia locations keep cash on hand, because local Virginia law requires it. He said Montgomery County’s law does not.



“There’s a question as to whether or not that’s illegal, because the law provides that (tow companies) are not able to collect more than the maximum tow rates set by Montgomery County government,” Montgomery County Department of Consumer Protection Director Eric Friedman said.



Source: nbcwashington.com.

Decker Truck Line Receives 2,500th Peterbilt Peterbilt Motors Co., along with Decker Truck Line Inc., celebrated a relationship spanning six decades with the delivery of the transportation company’s 2,500th Peterbilt truck purchased from JX Truck Center in Kronenwetter, Wisconsin.



“Decker purchased its first Peterbilt truck more than 50 years ago starting a relationship that has continued to grow stronger through many decades of doing business together,” said Robert Woodall, Peterbilt’s assistant GM for Sales and Marketing. “I am proud of the relationship Peterbilt has with Decker and I congratulate them on a long history of industry leadership.”



“Over the years of purchasing Peterbilt trucks, I have enjoyed working with numerous Peterbilt general managers, sales executives, the JX Truck Center management team and various levels of support staff,” said Don Decker, president and chairman of the board, Decker Truck Line Inc. “The partnership has been one of the most meaningful and rewarding relationships I have experienced. I think it speaks for itself how impressed we are with Peterbilt and JX as we take delivery of our 2,500th Peterbilt from JX Truck Center.”



The 2,500th truck, a custom 2019 Peterbilt Model 389, will be awarded to Decker’s 2018 Grand Champion Driver of the Year, Steve Alliger. Since joining Decker in 1997, Alliger has accumulated more than 3 million miles of safe driving, and in 2018 alone he made more than 160 deliveries covering more than 150,000 miles.



Source: Peterbilt

‘Towing Task Force’ Bill Vetoed A Missouri State Senate bill that would have established a “Towing Task Force” for commercial motor vehicle tows was vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson July 12.



State Senate Bill 147 would have established a task force to make recommendations on overcharges, customer complaints and the process for nonconsensual towing used by law enforcement.



“The attorney general’s office has a system in place to handle such complaints, which is managed by the Consumer Complaint Division,” Parson said. “As I believe adequate protection already exists to address these matters, I cannot support the establishment of a redundant task force.”



State Rep. Nathan Tate, who sponsored the bill, said the issue is not being addressed by the attorney general’s office and is why he was approached to file the bill originally.



“The (towing) industry must see a need for it,” he said. “Clearly it’s a problem.”



Source: emissourian.com.

Audit Finds 20 Tow Companies Engaged Fraud Tow truck operations are taking New Yorkers for a ride, according to the city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection. The watchdog agency is currently in the process of notifying 20 tow truck company licensees in Queens that they are among 130 operations citywide that are suspected of widespread fraud in the industry. None of the companies have been identified publicly.



An investigation suggests that a quarter of all licensees may have engaged in widespread liability insurance and workers’ compensation fraud and the agency expects to name the operations in the coming days.



The ongoing and lengthy legal investigation into the towing industry suggests various acts of fraud including submitting fraudulent certificates of liability insurance, having less insurance than indicated on their license application and as required by law, falsely listing someone other than the true owner of the company as the owner of the tow truck company, submitting fraudulent insurance ID cards, and claiming to have insurance policies and/or workers’ compensation coverage that doesn’t exist.



“The tow truck industry already has a reputation for predatory practices and our investigation has led up to believe that they are also putting both their customers and workers at risk with falsified insurance and workers’ compensation documentation,” DCWP Commissioner Lorelei Salas said. DCWP currently licenses 512 tow truck companies.



The notices will inform the companies of their right to meet with the DCWP to defend the charges in the notice before the agency renders its final decisions. Following the meetings, DCWP will consider the evidence and arguments presented and make their final determination about revocation.



Source: qns.com.

Navistar Launches Application Engineering Hotline Navistar’s Severe Service team has launched an Application Engineering Hotline designed to provide International dealers with direct, rapid access to the application engineers who designed the vehicles.



“Because of the highly customized and often complex configurations our severe service customers require, our dealers’ support for those customers can be enhanced through direct access to Navistar application engineers,” said Mark Stasell, VP-Vocational Truck of Navistar. “The Application Engineering Hotline supports dealers’ strong relationships with customers by giving them the ability to get direct, expert advice when they need it.”



The hotline can be reached through a phone call from any International dealer. Phone calls are immediately directed to an application engineer who listens to the dealer’s request and offers support moving forward.



Source: navistar.com.