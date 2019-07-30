Vintage Navy Aircraft Recovery

The Week's Features
Jazzed-Up Truck Gets Thumbs Up
Changing tradition spices things up for Linhard’s Towing
Driving Safer
How often does training focus on actual driving?
Wheels, Tires Repo’d at Car Show
This is REALLY “don’t let this happen to you”!
Bolt Off-Vehicle Coupler Lock
New coupler lock secures a trailer when not attached to vehicle
County Reviewing ‘No Cash Change’ Policy
Tow company says policy cuts down on robberies
Take a Look at Those Hooks![b]The USA Wrecker Pageant

The USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo-Dallas is a true piece of Americana, with both themed and traditional graphic schemes. These are some of the most creative and beautiful trucks you’ll see anywhere. Attendees get to vote for their choice for Best of Show.

Ten categories of towing units will be on hand for your viewing pleasure Friday and Saturday (Aug. 16-17) at Tow Expo-Dallas: Light-Duty (pre-2018); Light-Duty (2018-2019); Medium-Duty; Vintage (pre-1993); Service/Support Truck; HD Single Axle; HD Tandem; Rotator; Carrier; and Working Class.

Those wishing to enter their “baby” in the Pageant may do so by registering online at towexpodfw.com. To enter a vehicle in the Light, Medium, Vintage and Service categories is $75; for the Heavy, Carrier, Rotator categories, it’s $100.

Truck washing will be available for all USA Wrecker Pageant participants, by appointment only. The wash location will be at the Marshalling Yard on “Lot R”, 948 Turner Road near the Gaylord Convention Center. Appointments must be made in advance by August 13.

Handling the truck washing chores will be Clean Cut Express. To make an appointment, contact Maurio White of Clean Cut at 281-537-2768 or 713-598-8947. White can also be contacted via email at cleancutprowash@yahoo.com or by visiting their website at cleancutxpress.com.

The staging contact for Tow Expo-Dallas is American Towman’s Tommy Anderson, who may be reached at 214-202-4936.

All the excitement will culminate with the American Towman Cup Wrecker Pageant Ceremony, taking place Saturday, August 17, at the Longhorn Hall Mini Clinic Theatre at 4:30 p.m.

So let’s see the beauties “strut their stuff,” August 15-17, at Tow Expo-Dallas, taking place at the Gaylord Texan Resort Hotel & Convention Center.
RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Vintage Navy Aircraft Recovery

0 Untitled 2 51136By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Kelvin and Janette Ramer established Auto Care Lifesaver Towing in Watsonville, California, in 1991. The business has been family owned and operated for the last 28 years and has expanded to include Kelvin’s brother Clinton, as well as the Ramers’ children Rosalee and Ben. They maintain a fleet of 16 trucks and have three locations in Watsonville, Santa Cruz and Felton. 

On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Auto Care was called to perform the recovery of a vintage U.S. Navy T28B airplane. The plane had experienced engine failure shortly after takeoff from the Hollister Municipal Airport. The pilot safely performed a belly landing in a farmer’s field. 

Kelvin and Rosalee responded to handle the recovery. They arrived at the scene in their 2012 Kenworth NRC 80-ton rotator and their 2016 Peterbilt 330 with a Century 15 Series flatbed loaded with extra supplies, including flotation plates to navigate the plowed fields and airbags to properly support the plane while rigging.

The vintage T28 had damage to both the engine compartment and landing gear compartments, as well as to the propeller blades.

Kelvin had to keep the unharmed remainder of the vintage plane intact on its 1.5-mile journey back to the airport hangar. After discussing the situation with the owner and his mechanic, Kelvin and Rosalee initiated their recovery plan. 

With the NRC rotator in position and outriggers situated, the rigging began. The Auto Care team started by digging out the dirt underneath the cockpit and wings. They positioned flotation plates under each wing and hooked up the airbags. Once the plane was lifted off the ground by the airbags, the team carefully placed a recovery strap under the cockpit to evenly distribute the load across a structural pillar of the plane and used mud flaps to protect the body of the aircraft. They also situated another recovery strap under the landing gear on the rear of the plane.

Workers then placed rigging on the propeller of the plane to help stabilize the extra weight in the front of the aircraft because a motor mount had broken during the landing. Once the straps were properly connected to the wire rope of the rotator, Rosalee carefully began balancing the plane from side to side. Using the NRC soft-touch remote controls, she was able to have a clear view of all angles of rigging during the lift.

When the plane was a few feet off of the ground, Kelvin steadily drove down the farm’s narrow and uneven dirt roads to the paved street. Workers helped stabilize the aircraft as it was suspended during transport.

The plane was met by a police escort at the main road, which accompanied it for the remaining 1.6-mile drive back to the airport. Upon arriving, Auto Care ensured that the plane was safely stabilized until the landing gear could be deployed and locked into place for repairs. 

“This recovery was fun because it was an antique,” Kelvin said. “It required precise rigging and operations to not cause any more damage to the plane.” 

Editor’s Note: Look for more on this recovery in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Two Tow Companies Doing it Right

I’ve always been an advocate of towing companies going the extra mile in their communications efforts. Through these efforts, those towing companies go a long way representing an industry that doesn’t always get good press from the mainstream news outlets.

Nick’s Towing Service in Rutherford, New Jersey, is one company I’ve sung the praises of before. Their occasional email blasts are an excellent way to promote their business, giving towing tips, directing viewers to their well-done website, celebrating their staff and simply keeping their name out there is an excellent public relations strategy.

Another company that did well in terms of industry communication this week was Ramsay’s Towing in Waltham, Massachusetts. You may have seen or heard about the unfortunate way they made the news last week; but through up-front communication with their state association and with the media, they stepped up and handled the situation with integrity.

Hats off to these two towing companies for their continued efforts in promoting what’s great about this industry.

--Charles Duke

Dynamic’s New 88” Forklift Attachment

Dynamic DJI 0054 copy eca19Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing’s 88” crossbar forklift attachment is a self-loading wheel lift that moves cars and trucks and easily lifts pickups and extra-wide vehicles. It is ideal for impound yards, auctions and anywhere a vehicle needs to be relocated. Features a 3” kingpin with 1” upper and lower tongue plates; bronze kingpin and jaw-pin bushings. It quickly attaches to forklifts and helps eliminate damage. Come see all Dynamic has to offer at Tow Expo-Dallas, taking place at the Gaylord Texan Resort Hotel and Convention Center, August 15-17 in Grapevine, Texas.

dynamicmfg.com
By Don Lomax
The 2017 Tax Cuts Act has helped my business
a lot
more better than not
marginally
not at all
American Towman Wire • 07-25-2019
Tim Kerr has joined Stertil-Koni as Product Manager; his duties include training of Stertil-Koni’s North American distributor network.

Kerr Named Stertil-Koni Product Manager

Heavy-duty vehicle lifts manufacturer Stertil-Koni has hired Tim Kerr as a Product Manager. Kerr will be responsible for spearheading a range of initiatives including Stertil-Koni’s new product concepts, advancing customer satisfaction and the training of Stertil-Koni’s North American distributor network. “Tim brings a unique combination of technical experience and customer service depth to this new position at Stertil-Koni. He also will be assisting with product development and building digital pathways for feedback,” said Peter Bowers, Stertil-Koni Technical Sales Manager. Source: Stertil-Koni.

Chappelle’s Towing Celebrates ‘Uplift Clark County’

For the last five years, Chappelle’s Towing of Vancouver, Washington, has partnered with Jacobus Carstar and other local businesses to participate in Uplift Clark County. The initiative donates a quality used vehicle to a resident of the county to give them greater freedom and help them better serve their community. Chappelle’s has been able to purchase a vehicle for an upstanding, but financially struggling, member of the community every year for the last five years; four of those years partnering with Jacobus Carstar, and one with the help of Elite Collision. Clark County resident Sheena Barrett was this year’s recipient of a certified pre-owned 2011 Hyundai Sonata through the program. She was nominated by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Washington. Source: columbian.com.

Albany Ordinance Could Double Towing Fees

It’s only July, but in Albany, New York, the common council is already planning for snow emergencies. Council member Jack Flynn has introduced an ordinance that would raise the cost of towing fees. “I was notified by the police department and some of the garages that our fees are not comparable to other municipalities,” Flynn said. Flynn is proposing a $200 fine, which he says is more in tune with other cities and towns in the area. He says Troy is up to $150, Watervliet $175, and Colonie $200 for a tow. Because Albany’s fine is much lower, Flynn says the companies are going to those other places first where they can make more money. “The towing companies are going to Watervliet, Schenectady, Guilderland first when there’s a snow emergency and we’re last on their list,” he said. If it passes committee, it will go to the full council. Source: cbs6albany.com.


Don't Miss It!
American Towman Operations Editor Randall Resch’s “Building an Advanced Warning Area” will focus on the need to deploy simple techniques and devices to make your on-scene presence OBVIOUS, and provide advanced emergency warning to approaching motorists. Be sure to join Randy for this vital presentation August 16 at 9 a.m. at Tow Expo-Dallas, taking place at the Gaylord Texan Hotel Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. Register today!

towexpodfw.com
July 24 - July 30, 2019
Montgomery County (Maryland) is reviewing whether tow truck companies are violating the law by refusing to offer cash change to customers. Fred Scheler, owner of Henry’s Towing, says he has an exact change policy to cut down on robberies. Image - nbcwashington.com.

County Reviewing ‘No Cash Change’ Policy

The Montgomery County (Maryland) Department of Consumer Protection is reviewing whether tow truck companies are violating the law by refusing to offer cash change to customers. County officials received a formal complaint from a Silver Spring man whose car was towed in May. It’s one of more than 200 recent complaints against D.C.-area towing companies since 2017.

At least two Montgomery County tow companies have policies prohibiting customers from receiving cash change if those customers pay cash to retrieve their cars.

Prestige Towing, near Shady Grove Road in Gaithersburg, said it banned cash change partly to prevent employees from stealing the cash. Prestige has recently changed its policy.

Fred Scheler, owner of Henry’s Towing in Silver Spring, said he prohibits cash change to prevent robberies at his tow lot.

“I’ve had 10 other locations,” Scheler said. “Those other locations have all been held up and robbed. By having the customer give us exact change, the change is immediately dropped into a safe that they can’t open. We have not had robberies since then.”

Scheler said his Virginia locations keep cash on hand, because local Virginia law requires it. He said Montgomery County’s law does not.

“There’s a question as to whether or not that’s illegal, because the law provides that (tow companies) are not able to collect more than the maximum tow rates set by Montgomery County government,” Montgomery County Department of Consumer Protection Director Eric Friedman said.

Source: nbcwashington.com.

Decker Truck Line Receives 2,500th Peterbilt

Peterbilt Motors Co., along with Decker Truck Line Inc., celebrated a relationship spanning six decades with the delivery of the transportation company’s 2,500th Peterbilt truck purchased from JX Truck Center in Kronenwetter, Wisconsin.

“Decker purchased its first Peterbilt truck more than 50 years ago starting a relationship that has continued to grow stronger through many decades of doing business together,” said Robert Woodall, Peterbilt’s assistant GM for Sales and Marketing. “I am proud of the relationship Peterbilt has with Decker and I congratulate them on a long history of industry leadership.”

“Over the years of purchasing Peterbilt trucks, I have enjoyed working with numerous Peterbilt general managers, sales executives, the JX Truck Center management team and various levels of support staff,” said Don Decker, president and chairman of the board, Decker Truck Line Inc. “The partnership has been one of the most meaningful and rewarding relationships I have experienced. I think it speaks for itself how impressed we are with Peterbilt and JX as we take delivery of our 2,500th Peterbilt from JX Truck Center.”

The 2,500th truck, a custom 2019 Peterbilt Model 389, will be awarded to Decker’s 2018 Grand Champion Driver of the Year, Steve Alliger. Since joining Decker in 1997, Alliger has accumulated more than 3 million miles of safe driving, and in 2018 alone he made more than 160 deliveries covering more than 150,000 miles.

Source: Peterbilt

‘Towing Task Force’ Bill Vetoed

A Missouri State Senate bill that would have established a “Towing Task Force” for commercial motor vehicle tows was vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson July 12.

State Senate Bill 147 would have established a task force to make recommendations on overcharges, customer complaints and the process for nonconsensual towing used by law enforcement.

“The attorney general’s office has a system in place to handle such complaints, which is managed by the Consumer Complaint Division,” Parson said. “As I believe adequate protection already exists to address these matters, I cannot support the establishment of a redundant task force.”

State Rep. Nathan Tate, who sponsored the bill, said the issue is not being addressed by the attorney general’s office and is why he was approached to file the bill originally.

“The (towing) industry must see a need for it,” he said. “Clearly it’s a problem.”

Source: emissourian.com.

Audit Finds 20 Tow Companies Engaged Fraud

Tow truck operations are taking New Yorkers for a ride, according to the city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection. The watchdog agency is currently in the process of notifying 20 tow truck company licensees in Queens that they are among 130 operations citywide that are suspected of widespread fraud in the industry. None of the companies have been identified publicly.

An investigation suggests that a quarter of all licensees may have engaged in widespread liability insurance and workers’ compensation fraud and the agency expects to name the operations in the coming days.

The ongoing and lengthy legal investigation into the towing industry suggests various acts of fraud including submitting fraudulent certificates of liability insurance, having less insurance than indicated on their license application and as required by law, falsely listing someone other than the true owner of the company as the owner of the tow truck company, submitting fraudulent insurance ID cards, and claiming to have insurance policies and/or workers’ compensation coverage that doesn’t exist.

“The tow truck industry already has a reputation for predatory practices and our investigation has led up to believe that they are also putting both their customers and workers at risk with falsified insurance and workers’ compensation documentation,” DCWP Commissioner Lorelei Salas said. DCWP currently licenses 512 tow truck companies.

The notices will inform the companies of their right to meet with the DCWP to defend the charges in the notice before the agency renders its final decisions. Following the meetings, DCWP will consider the evidence and arguments presented and make their final determination about revocation.

Source: qns.com.

Navistar Launches Application Engineering Hotline

Navistar’s Severe Service team has launched an Application Engineering Hotline designed to provide International dealers with direct, rapid access to the application engineers who designed the vehicles.

“Because of the highly customized and often complex configurations our severe service customers require, our dealers’ support for those customers can be enhanced through direct access to Navistar application engineers,” said Mark Stasell, VP-Vocational Truck of Navistar. “The Application Engineering Hotline supports dealers’ strong relationships with customers by giving them the ability to get direct, expert advice when they need it.”

The hotline can be reached through a phone call from any International dealer. Phone calls are immediately directed to an application engineer who listens to the dealer’s request and offers support moving forward.

Source: navistar.com.

Companies Under Investigation for Overcharging

Police in Alabama have searched five towing companies that are under investigation for possible insurance fraud. Officers executed search warrants at more than a dozen locations.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says some of the companies have been charging up to 100% more than the city allows to tow vehicles.

Representatives from towing companies began to ask for an increase to the legal towing fee at Mobile city council meetings. Mobile Police Assistant Chief Roy Hodge says that led to complaints about towing costs from residents.

South Alabama Towing and Recovery Association President Crystal M. Smith said in a news release that the group does not condone overcharging. Smith said the association supports punishment for the offender if the allegations are proven.

Source: insurancejournal.com.
American Towman Exposition Gallery
Driving Safer

Tow Truck Driver Driving Image dd970By Brian J Riker

A colleague of mine recently noted an alarming increase of rather simple tow truck-involved crashes. Most of these have been single-vehicle crashes, meaning the tow driver played a significant role in the events causing the crashes.

Tow bosses often focus their training efforts on recovery challenges, roadside assistance procedures or basic towing training without spending much, if any, time on a key job function: the actual driving of the tow truck. I understand that training budgets are tight and time is hard to find for training; however, that does not make it any less important.

Unfortunately, most service agreements between towers and law enforcement or other vendors make no mention of behind-the-wheel training, only calling for some sort of towing training or certification if any formal training at all. This means behind-the-wheel skills are often overlooked for training until something serious happens.

Proper driving techniques must be evaluated upon hire to both establish a base line of the new employee’s performance and verify that they possess the basic skills required to operate their assigned truck. This road test should also be conducted before a driver is permitted to move up to a higher class of vehicle.

Although the regulations for non-CDL drivers vary widely from state to state, the FMCSA typically requires a road test for all new CDL drivers before you can allow them to operate a truck. I strongly suggest performing a road test on all drivers yearly in the same manner that pilots undergo a check ride with a qualified examiner.

Following are a few of my tips for safe driving that, although targeted towards tow trucks, are applicable to any vehicle you operate.

Perhaps the most important tip is to give yourself enough space to properly react to hazards once you recognize one. Depending on the size and speed of the vehicle you are driving it can take as much as four to six seconds to come to a complete stop.

To put that in perspective, studies have shown that the average human takes three-quarters of a second to perceive a hazard then another three-quarters of a second to begin reacting. Add in just four seconds to come to a complete panic stop and at 60 mph your vehicle will have travelled 484 feet before stopping! You travelled 132 feet just during the time it took you to begin reacting.

I recommend a following distance of at least four seconds in cars and small vehicles and up to seven seconds in large trucks or tractor-trailers. To make the best use of this following distance, you should be continuously scanning the entire area around you while also looking at least 12 to 15 seconds ahead of where you are.

This “extended-eye” lead time combined with the situational awareness gained by scanning will allow you time to process the best possible escape route. Always think about what your escape route will be so you don’t have to make that decision in a split second.

Other conditions to be aware of include center of gravity, steering or braking loss due to improper load balance and weather conditions.

A loaded wrecker will not stop as well as an empty wrecker, especially if the towed vehicle is not equipped with a brake control device.

A carrier’s overall braking performance may be better with a load; however, their tendency to roll over or be harder to steer is increased, especially with tall and heavy loads on the deck.

Speed is a critical factor in many wrecks, especially those on secondary roads. Be aware of the speed limits and the environment you are driving in, paying particular attention for cross traffic and pedestrians when in metropolitan areas.

Lastly, make sure you are well rested and not ill. We are not superheroes, and fatigue plays a very real role in crashes. Micro sleep will sneak up on you without warning. Please get plenty of rest, and if tired pull over and take a power nap. No ETA is worth a life!

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Who’s the Victim Here?

imponf 2ec21By Randall C. Resch

Let’s say your dispatch office accepts a call to impound a vehicle from private property and the local police aren’t involved for any reason. You arrive at the property and see that signs are properly posted that display wording in accordance to your state’s private property impound laws.

A security guard, acting as the property’s representative, authorizes impound. The vehicle gets loaded onto your wrecker and it’s towed to your facility. When you get to your tow yard, you report the vehicle information to your local police department as required by law.

Ten days later the police department calls to advise that the vehicle you towed was reported stolen. Eleven days later, a caller identifies themselves as the vehicle’s registered owner and wants to recover their vehicle.

What started out as a typical phone inquiry turns into a high-pitched scream fest when the vehicle’s owner gets $700 in towing, storage, and lien-fees. The upset caller berates your office staff by calling them every Frick and Frack in the world.

If you’ve been in business any amount of time, you’ve certainly run into this not-so-pleasant process before.

You’re the Bad Guy

While I understand and feel sorry for their property loss, there’s a bigger responsibility as it regards car ownership that vehicle owners and victims of vehicle theft fail to understand or consider.

There are unfortunate situations that occur when it comes to dealing with a stolen vehicle on several fronts. First, the owner loses their vehicle and gets deprived of their natural and expected right to free movement. Next, the police department gets called to report the stolen property and enter the vehicle’s information into the national data base, where ultimately some beat cop happens upon some bad guy cruising city streets.

Thirdly, if a responding police agency can’t make contact with a vehicle’s owner to come deal with their stolen vehicle in a timely manner, a contracted police tow company is called to come get it. Obviously, if your company is called to recover a stolen vehicle, you can’t turn the call down and you’re obligated to respond.

The, “disconnect”, easily occurs for several reasons. One, DMV and vehicle registration typically doesn’t include or list the vehicle owner’s phone number. Tow companies do not have, nor can they openly access, DMV information. When a stolen vehicle gets recovered, a unit gets dispatched to the scene to take a recovery report. In most cases, police dispatch may use a backwards directory or other resource to try and find a vehicle owners phone number. In most cases they’re not successful in locating the owner and the car is impounded.

If a responding officer is lucky enough to find a phone number in the vehicle’s glovebox or contents, they might be able to locate them via phone or by sending another unit to the registered owner’s address.

Regardless, the process of locating vehicle owners takes time, and most officers don’t take time to locate an owner and call for a contract tower. The inability of the police locating a vehicle’s owner is not the tow company’s obligation or fault.

Who’s the Victim?

I'm sorry Mr. and Ms. Vehicle Owner; but as you sign for your driver's license and as you intend to drive a vehicle, you’re stating you’re responsible for your actions and will provide sufficient insurance coverages for liability, fire and theft. Why should tow companies be required to provide you free services in towing, clean up, storing and subsequently disposing of your vehicle in addition to all other costs of operations?

Providing sufficient coverages is your responsibility and shouldn’t be considered a cost of towers doing business. 

To force towers to work for free simply makes us the victim. We’d be stuck providing a community service you’re responsible for.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Policing Ourselves

police 5923aBy Brian J. Riker

A recurring theme I hear and observe often in towing-focused social media is the industry’s desire to be accepted as professionals. This is often combined with a strong desire to remain mostly unregulated, as we are now. Both are great goals, although impossible to achieve unless we as an industry step up and “police ourselves.”

Recently I read more than a dozen threads where a tower was positing a picture of a questionable and often unsafe practice, and the consensus was “well, I did what I had to do” or “I got it done.”

While I admire the problem-solving spirit of the American towman, we must work within the design limits of our equipment regardless of circumstance. The on-scene police officer who told you to “just get it out of here” isn’t the one that will be going to jail when something fails and someone dies.

With the lack of uniform operating procedures among towers across the nation, we will not be accepted as professionals, worthy of the respect and privilege that comes with being a primary responder, until we can agree on a set of basic standards.

This simply does not happen with other professional industries. Sure, there are always companies that refuse to comply; but by and large most within a given industry do things the same way.

For example, the scrap-recycling industry has a set of voluntary standards that the majority of recyclers comply with regarding how to process specific materials, how to setup a yard for safety and even how to ship materials to the end user. Uniformity is why a front clip (fenders/grill/hood for collision repair) is cut the same way regardless of what salvage yard you order it from.

We as towers need to stand up and call out the bad actors doing unsafe or unethical things. This must be done in a compassionate way and in the spirit of education. Absent this industry education, we will have regulation forced upon us. It is happening already in the towing industry and the mainstream trucking world.

Take speeding as an example. There has been a longtime push for speed limiters on all commercial vehicles nationwide, set to 65 mph. This will affect towers, as we are commercial vehicles and most tow trucks are heavy enough to be included in this legislation.

This push has just been revived in Congress, after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had decided speed limiters are dangerous (which they are). The public safety advocates, mostly misinformed about large truck speed and how it relates to crashes, have used their influence in Congress to bypass the agency charged with truck safety to impose their will on the industry.

Our industry is also fighting price regulation being imposed by the insurance industry, unjust and unwarranted consumer protection regulations proposed by trucking associations and even local law enforcement regulations designed to interfere with free enterprise.

If the towing industry continues infighting over the simple things, such as proper light usage, tie-downs and whether a vehicle should be loaded front- or rear-facing on a carrier deck, we will never be able to find common ground or be taken seriously on the larger issues that have the potential to put thousands or towers out of business.

There has been a recent attack on trade associations within the towing industry. I am not judging or taking sides; I know many of the people involved and have respect for all of them. I believe this has come to fruition out of frustration over a changing business climate that many feel powerless to combat.

This is exactly the feeling our adversaries want us to have.

This tells me that now more than ever it is time we unite and rise up together to build a strong future for the professional tower!

Bottom line: Together we can make a difference. However, we need to take that first step towards improving the industry by listening and learning; not rudely cutting each other down because we have a difference of opinion. Small or large, we are all towers and in this together.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
Jazzed-Up Truck Gets Thumbs Up

0 48277497 2003801886368875 7075208160524369920 n copy 2510bBy George L. Nitti

Traditionally, Linhard’s Towing Inc. of Cockeysville, Maryland, has gone with straightforward color schemes of red, orange and yellow with minimal design effects. However, this past year, the company decided to jazz up its recently acquired 2019 Peterbilt 330 with an NRC TB20 22’ steel bed by using a much bolder design.

“The wrap changed everything and we went with a wild design,” said Jay Gorelick, Linhard’s general manager.

Drawing on the inimitable talents of Mark Long of Razor Wraps in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the company went back and forth between the designer to come up with a modern design.

“I’m a tow truck person and I notice who does what,” Gorelick said. “I’ve known Mark’s work for years and didn’t hesitate to take it to him. He had his ideas and we had ours. He wanted to use more lettering up front; but we wanted the stripes to do the advertising. So we moved more lettering to the back.”

Key to the design is what Gorelick calls “tribal stripes” that crisscross back and forth on the body of the truck, a signature trait of Long’s. Just under the crisscrossing lines are designs consisting of the Maryland state flag and other shapes.

The orange hue of the Linhard name blends with the orange in the stripes and its lettering can also be found on the hood and on the back of the bed.

“About 90 percent of our work is wreck-related, so there is a lot more wear and tear,” Gorelick said. “Steel takes a better beating and its durability is better.”

Several areas of the truck contain carbon-fiber moldings as well.

“Carbon fiber is like metal or fiberglass that is stronger than steel and very light,” Gorelick said.

“Everywhere it goes, this truck gets compliments,” he added. “At traffic lights, we are given the thumbs up.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Modern Design with Elegance

o 8abcdBy George L. Nitti

Elegance in design is often found through simplicity and minimal embellishment.

At Hockenberry’s Garage of Sparrow Bush, New York, the company has created an elegant design on their tow trucks through these two qualities.

Drawing on the skills of a designer from Fine Hand Signs in Glen Spey, Hockenberry’s 2018 Ford F550 with a Chevron Renegade featuring hydraulic stiff legs, achieves that end with vinyl decals.

According to owner Charlie Hockenberry, “We have done away with flames and are now into a more modern look.”

Indeed, their white and cranberry-colored unit contains features associated with a more modern design. It consists of bright, crisp lines and shapes sparsely scattered around the truck along with minimal colors consisting of two solid paint schemes. There’s plenty of white space and easy-to-read lettering and nice balance across the truck.

“I try to make sure that the graphics don’t overwhelm,” said Hockenberry. “Sometimes you can get lost in the advertising scheme. I want to make sure that people who see our trucks know whose trucks they are.”

Hockenberry’s, in business since 1963, chose to pair white with a cranberry red.

Along both sides at the bottom of the unit a horizontal line of cranberry runs across the bottom with a white line centered between it. The phone number, which sits at the end, is easy to pick up with the eye. On the hood sit a couple of cranberry squares.

“We have used the color cranberry for 15 years,” Hockenberry stated. “It is neat and clean and has a little elegance to it.”

On the front window in the visor position are the words, “Making it Look Easy.”

Hockenberry said, “When we go out and do a call, everybody says, ‘You make that look easy.’ So we put that slogan on our trucks.”

Although the company does motor club calls, Hockenberry maintains that most of their business is just repeat customers.

“The key to our success over the years,” Hockenberry said, “has been providing customer satisfaction. Keep the customer happy and you’ll be doing fine.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Viewing a Vintage Vehicle

00 9c354By George L. Nitti

When you’ve been in business for 100 years, it is time for a special anniversary celebration.

Platt’s Garage of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, hit its 100-year milestone this year, proud professionals since 1919.

At the Wisconsin Tow Show in June, Platt’s showcased several of its vintage wreckers from days gone by, including a 1930 Ford Model AA, ’31 Ford Model AA, ’33 Model B and a ’36 Ford 1.5-ton with a ’36 Holmes Model 250 utility wrecker.

It was the latter wrecker that won second place in the Vintage Class at the tow show.

“My grandfather bought it in 1941. Red and white was its original colors,” said Mark Platt, who is co-owner with his brother Marty.

The wrecker was used up through the mid-1950s when it was finally retired with about 46,000 miles. The company kept it for many years thereafter, but by 1980 decided to sell it.

“I traded it for some bulldozer work,” Platt said. “But I always wanted it back because they never did anything with it. We repurchased it two years ago and did the restoration this year.”

Besides its vintage quality and customized red and white paint scheme, the catchy slogan is just as relevant today as it was then: “Our business is picking up.”

Reflecting its old age is an old phone number written on the side of the unit: 204W.

“It was the original phone number they had on the switchboard,” Platt said. “It is right on both sides of the body.”

Although honoring the past with the restoration of several vintage wreckers, today Platt’s is equipped with the latest in towing equipment, software applications and safety measures available in the industry.

Yet, it’s always a pleasure to take it for a drive.

“I took it to lunch yesterday,” Platt said. “It was a nice day. People were walking around it and taking pictures.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
Bolt Off-Vehicle Coupler Lock

BOLT Off Vehicle Coupler Lock Marina e1835Bolt recently introduced its Off-Vehicle Coupler Lock that secures a trailer when it’s not attached to a vehicle. It features Bolt’s patented one-key lock technology and works with 1-7/8”, 2” and 2-5/16” couplers to keep a variety of trailers secure while unattended. The lock is a visible theft deterrent. A highly durable powder-coated finish is factory applied to the lock to keep dirt and moisture out while protecting the locking mechanism from harsh weather.

boltlock.com

Tow Buddy HD Hitch/Kingpin

TowBuddy1 3c278TowBuddy2 86f62The Tow Buddy is a heavy-duty wrecker fifth-wheel hitch with a kingpin. It can easily be mounted on the wrecker’s wheel-lift crossbar in less than a minute. Back the wrecker up with the Tow Buddy’s kingpin into the fifth wheel of a bobtail truck and the rear end of the truck can now be lifted. The company said most trucks can be ready to tow in about five minutes. Can be used as a winch point on wrecked or bogged down trucks to pull them to where they can be towed.

tow-buddy.com
A repo crew rolled up to a Kansas car show on July 13 and stripped the wheels off a classic yellow 1958 Edsel Pacer in the middle of the event. Image - Wichita Street Fights Facebook Page.

Wheels, Tires Repo’d at [b]Car Show

We’ve all heard of cars being repossessed from buyers who fail to pay their loans on time, but how about wheels and tires alone?

A repo crew rolled up to a Kansas car show on July 13 and stripped the wheels off a classic yellow 1958 Edsel Pacer in the middle of the event, leaving the American classic to rest on cinderblocks as onlookers watched in amazement.

Photos of the incident popped up on Facebook in the aftermath of the 25th annual Automobilia Moonlight Charity Car Show & Street Party in Wichita, Kansas.

It might look like the world's most blatant and obvious wheel theft. But the Edsel reportedly belongs to a local man who used a service that rents out custom wheel and tire combinations for people who are unable to pay for them in full or need a set in a hurry. At some point, the bill went unpaid prompting the dispatch of a repo crew—it's just sheer bad luck that it happened while the car was on display at a show.

Source: thedrive.com.

ARA Unveils New Health Insurance Program

The American Recovery Association is looking to help members with one of the most important benefits repossession agencies can offer their employees.

The American Recovery Association, in partnership with Harding Brooks Insurance Agency, announced a national, cost-effective health insurance program open to all members.

“A rich benefits package is key in retaining quality employees and obtaining health insurance for small businesses has not always been an easy option,” ARA president Dave Kennedy said in a news release. “ARA is always working to find ways to add value to our membership, and we are thrilled to now offer a cost-effective insurance program for the recovery industry.”

Harding Brooks will serve as ARA’s one-stop-shop in an effort to ensure members are getting the best rates possible. This includes educating ARA members and staff on coverages, deductibles and co-pays while putting together the best plan from top healthcare providers across the country.

“Harding Brooks is excited to offer an exclusive health care policy for the collateral recovery industry,” said Mike Peplinski, VP of Harding Brooks Insurance Agency. “I’d like to thank ARA for their assistance, which was instrumental in this process.”

Members should contact Peplinski at Harding Brooks at 315-214-5822 to discuss which health care plan is the best option for their company and employees.

ARA also recently announced a guaranteed $10,000 ($20,000 accidental death, no questions asked) life insurance policy that covers every executive member, and coverage is available for all employees at cost.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

50 Vehicles Repossessed At Dealership

The lender of an embattled North Texas car company repossessed 50 luxury vehicles from a Dallas dealership July 17.

Alfa Romeo of Dallas is run by Kamkad Automotive, a company that’s facing millions of dollars in debt, according to CEO Ken Strickler.

Dozens of Kamkad customers had previously claimed they hadn’t received their titles or license plates.

Other customers said Kamkad failed to pay off their trade-in vehicles.

A towing company loaded the cars at Alfa Romeo of Dallas, as representatives from the lending company, Ally Financial, watched from afar.

Documents posted on the remaining vehicles stated the cars were destined for ADESA Dallas in Hutchins, which handles auctions.

A sign on the dealership door dated July 9 stated Kamkad had fallen behind on its rent.

“Because your rental payments are delinquent under the above lease… Melnic Ltd. has exercised its statutory and contractual right to change or modify your door locks,” the landlord’s notice read. “You will not be allowed access to your leased space until the past due rent has been paid.”

Kamkad remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. The state has received at least 77 complaints about the company, according to TxDMV spokesman Adam Shaivitz.

CEO Ken Strickler did not return requests for comment at press time.

The state is investigating 224 open complaints regarding Kamkad-run properties in Dallas, McKinney, Arlington and Huntsville, according to spokesman Adam Shaivitz.

Texas DMV confirms the Alfa Romeo of McKinney and Alfa Romeo of Dallas still hold active licenses.

But the manufacturer filed a termination notice for Kamkad’s Hyundai of Huntsville.

The license will be closed because Kamkad did not respond to the filing, Shaivitz said.

Source: dfw.cbslocal.com.

Repo Agent Dodges Shots in Memphis

A repo agent told his story after he was shot at while repossessing a vehicle in Memphis, Tennessee, and he said cases like this happen too often.

The agent, who identified himself only as Jereme, explained what happened.

"Pulled up, went to repossess the vehicle, and whenever I did, you know, the guy come outside. He had a gun in his hand. Didn't pay no attention to it, I'm used to it in Memphis," he said. "Of course I made sure it was my vehicle, picked it up. Well they took off inside and whenever they came back outside that's when they started shooting."

They fired at least a dozen shots. But things didn't stop there — the people pulling the trigger jumped in another car and followed him.

As Jereme continued driving, he came across a police officer, and told the officer what was going on.

The officer was able to stop Terrion Gibson and Anjerracle Jones, arresting them on aggravated assault charges.

As scary as this case is, Jereme has been through worse. He says last year he was shot in the leg towing a vehicle.

"It come through the door, in the seat, in my leg and in the dash," he said.
And he shared with us a video from June that shows another angry man ramming his tow truck, trying to knock off a vehicle.

Source: wreg.com.

