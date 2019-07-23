Reach High & Tele Handle It

Tournament of Roses [b]Ups Safety Measures After completing its investigation of the float fire that brought the tail end of the 2019 Rose Parade to a halt, the Tournament of Roses has established new safety guidelines for its floats.



Near the end of this year’s parade, the Chinese American Heritage Foundation’s “Harmony Through Union” stopped moving and smoke began erupting from it. To further complicate the matter, the first tow truck that attempted to move the float failed, and a second truck was needed to take the float to the end of the route.



The float fire threw the parade performance order in disarray, with the parade finishing about 20 minutes behind schedule.



The tournament has no plans to release its so-called incident report to the public, tournament Executive Director and CEO David Eads said. However, Eads provided details about the new safety protocols and procedures float builders will have to abide to prevent another float fire.



The investigation concluded the fire was caused by an accidental discharge of transmission fluid onto the float’s exhaust pipe “was the most probable cause of a small fire that quickly spread from the engine area to the driver’s compartment,” tournament spokeswoman Candy Carlson said in an email.



In response, the Tournament of Roses is now requiring its float builders to install fire suppression measures similar to ones on buses, dispersing fire retardant powder in the event engines overheat, as well as fire barriers protecting driver compartments, Eads said.



Float builders will also be required to document where their tow bars or balls are located and mark them with flags colored the same as nearby flowers. That move will ensure the right kind of tow truck responds if necessary, avoiding incompatibility issues like the one in this year’s parade, Eads said.



“After this year’s incident, we wanted to take a closer look at our procedures and what we’re doing,” Eads said.



Amtrak Train Collides [b]with Tow Truck Amtrak passengers and police are asking questions after one of the company’s trains collided with a tow truck in Charlotte, North Carolina. The truck was reportedly attempting to pull a stranded car off the tracks when the accident happened.



The Amtrak train was carrying 193 passengers when it hit the recovery vehicle. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Amtrak Train 20 was heading from New Orleans to New York and hit the rig at 3:27 a.m., according to company officials.



According to passengers on the train, there were officers already on-site with the stranded vehicle when the accident occurred. One passenger told a local news broadcast that he saw blue lights ahead, but the train did not slow. The sequence of events is under review by police.



Fuso Expands Dealership [b]Footprint In Georgia Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America Inc. has announced a second location for its dealership, Peach State Truck Center in Norcross, Georgia. The additional location will provide sales, service and parts for FUSO trucks.



The secondary location in Forest Park will remain a service point for FUSO trucks.



Because of location and customer convenience, the dealership will shift FUSO sales activities to the Peach State Norcross Freightliner location. The company said this move will better support FUSO truck owners operating in the Atlanta metro area.



“We are extremely happy that Peach State Truck Centers Norcross can further tout the benefits of FUSO trucks to this area, and grow the market share of this trusted cabover truck,” said Justin Palmer, president/CEO, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America Inc.



Oregon DOT Offering Towing Incentive The I-5 construction project in Oregon is in full swing, which means different lane closures and 40-mph zones.



“We’re going to be very aggressive as far as trying our push-pull-drag to get traffic moving again if there’s a breakdown. We’re going to get in there and get that vehicle out of there as soon as possible,” said Gary Leaming, Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson.



Leaming said they will be offering an incentive program for towing companies in order to get accidents cleared up as fast as possible.



"We also have an incentive program for our tows so that if we have a crash and they can get in cleared within a certain amount of time, they're going to get a bonus," Leaming said.



Tyler Harden Joins TTN as Vice President Jeff St. Pierre, president/CEO of TTN Fleet Solutions, announced the hiring of Tyler Harden as VP, Service Provider Network. Reporting directly to St. Pierre, Harden will guide the company's efforts to maximize customer service by continuing to build and refine TTN's service provider network.



"Tyler's proven ability to lead and grow businesses in the transportation towing, repair, and maintenance space—along with the strong and valuable relationships he developed while creating and launching a first-of-its-kind captive insurance program for the heavy-duty towing industry—will benefit TTN Fleet Solutions as we continue to strengthen what is already the nation's most reliable network of service providers," St. Pierre said. "He's a proven entrepreneur, and we're pleased to add his enthusiasm, energy, and expertise to our team."



"I grew up in the heavy duty towing industry and learned old-school business principles from my father and grandfather," Harden explained. "I started in the shop of my family's business, Jim's Towing Service. Eventually I became Vice President of the company and operated its three divisions — Towing & Recovery, Transportation, and Fleet Maintenance — under the brand JTS Truck Repair."



St. Pierre added, "In a challenging market, Tyler grew the business by more than 40% in less than 36 months, building a leadership team on the ground that allows for the continued growth and operation of the company today."



