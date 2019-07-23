Reach High & Tele Handle It

The Week's Features
Who’s the Victim Here?
Forcing towers to work for free simply makes them the victim
Tournament of Roses Ups Safety Measures
Float builders now must document where their tow bars are located
Modern Design with Elegance
Simplicity and minimal embellishment gives a more modern look
Tow Buddy HD Hitch/Kingpin
Company said it can easily be mounted in less than a minute
ALS Resolvion Implements ‘Mobile Only’ Policy
Company said policy addresses two challenging compliance issues
Tow Expo-Dallas: [b]Towing’s Summer Break!

Tow Expo-Dallas, taking place August 15-18 at the Gaylord Texan Hotel Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, is an industry-wide event where towing and recovery professionals will get to meet and talk with major manufacturers of wreckers, carriers, trailers, truck chassis and all the tools and equipment towers need to be successful.

Attendees will be able to meet with major motor club representatives, dispatch systems providers, GPS companies and equipment finance sources. They will also be able to see the latest in safety apparel and equipment.

A whole slate of American Towman Conferences feature towing and recovery experts from a wide range of industry specialties with a wealth of knowledge and experience. From business operations and staff training to working with your local police and municipalities, digital marketing and better profit margins, there’s something to be gained for everyone in these conferences.

When the workday is done, there will plenty of relaxation and fun to be had. 10 Gallon Gala features casino games and a delicious meal. The Big Smoke is great way to catch up with friends and kick back with a fine cigar and a drink. There's something for everyone at the towing industry's favorite summer break at Tow Expo-Dallas.

The Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, the headquarters hotel for TowExpo-Dallas, has sold out; but room availability remains at the Embassy Suites by Hilton DFW Airport North. All Embassy Suites rooms boasts of 24-hour transport to and from DFW Airport; free made-to-order breakfast; a fitness center and pool; and on-site dining. Its new Hallford's Restaurant & Bar offers modern American cuisine in a refined yet casual setting, open for lunch and dinner.

Source: AT Staff
RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Reach High & Tele Handle It

0 28be9By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Besides being heavy equipment operators engineers, physicists and mechanics, heavy recovery technicians are problem solvers and relocation specialists. 

On July 2, 2019 Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, were called to handle an interesting job. Something you just don’t see every day. 

President and CEO James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr. informed, “On July 2nd we were dispatched by a large insurance salvage auction to recover a JLG HighReach that had an electro mechanical failure causing severe fire damage to the engine, electronics and hydraulics.”

With limited information as to the size and location, Dougherty traveled to the address provided and inspected the machine and area around it to formulate a recovery plan.

“The location the machine was at was an active construction site with obstacles to overcome,” Dougherty said. “The machine has its main boom fully extended with no way of lowering it via the power plant of the casualty.

“A full recovery plan was devised and submitted to the insurance carrier for approval,” he continued. “This approval was given the next business day. The recovery consisted of traveling approximately 85 miles to Rio Grande, New Jersey.” 

Recovery techs Rick Royles and Joe Rudnick were dispatched to the Rio Grande location with Janeway’s 2009 Kenworth T800EC with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator and their 2001 Kaylen Siebert slide/traveling axle trailer pulled by 2009 Kenworth T800 tractor hauling a 2019 JLG TeleHandler with a man basket. Dougherty responded in his 2019 Ford F550 with Zip's Road Service Body unit. 

When the Janeway recovery team arrived on scene, the boom was the first task to be handled. The boom was stuck up in air due to the fire damage. Royles got in the man basket of the telehandler and was raised up to the main hydraulic cylinder pin area of the HighReach. The Century 1075 75-ton rotator was set up on a stable platform and rigged to the boom using a blue endless loop to hold the boom while the pin was removed.

Once the pin was out the boom was lowered into its travel position and secured. 

The rotator was rigged to the HighReach at its lifting points and picked and rotated to be set onto the Kaylen Siebert traveling axle trailer. The machine was secured for transport and transported to Philadelphia for storage and disposal. At the storage facility the HighReach was rigged and lifted off of the trailer and placed into a storage spot. 

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Departing from ‘Macho Man’

Towmen do amazing work. You don’t only have the constant pressure of police after you to clear the road as soon as possible; but you often have distracted drivers whizzing by at faster speeds than necessary.

Making it home is not only a daily goal … it’s a successful day.

With some of you, though, the day may not end with “making it home.” You may get that call that interrupts dinner—or even worse, sleep.

The question is, with all the daily pressure and some round-the-clock work: are you getting adequate rest? Are you getting enough down time with all the added pressure that the job brings? As a tow business owner, are you making sure that all your records and files—and insurance—is up to date? Do you have enough drivers to handle the workload?

If you need time away, is there someone you can trust to smoothly run your business while you fall back for a minute?

Keep in mind: your body—your very being—is not a  pressure cooker. You must find and have time to get to the outlets you need to keep you from “blowing up.” Exercise, adequate rest and time away are things we all need. No need to play “Macho Man” and feel that you can muscle through.

It’s Summer, and the weather’s good. Don’t overdo it.

--Charles Duke

Austin Insurance

5t6ikl 67f7eFor many years, Austin Insurance has specialized in providing coverage for towing operations. They have many companies to offer comprehensive packages to provide protection for all aspects of your business. They are also equipped to provide the coverage you need for your used car lot, recyclers, and salvage yards. Austin Insurance offers general, commercial auto and garage liability. Come see all that Austin Insurance has to offer at Tow Expo-Dallas, taking place at the Gaylord Texan Hotel Resort & Convention Center, August 15-18, in Grapevine, Texas.

wreckerins.com
By Don Lomax
American Towman Wire • 07-19-2019
Montgomery County (Maryland) is reviewing whether tow truck companies are violating the law by refusing to offer cash change to customers. Fred Scheler, owner of Henry’s Towing, says he has an exact change policy to cut down on robberies. Image - nbcwashington.com.

County Reviewing ‘No Cash Change’ Policy

The Montgomery County (Maryland) Department of Consumer Protection is reviewing whether tow truck companies are violating the law by refusing to offer cash change to customers. At least two Montgomery County tow companies had policies prohibiting customers from receiving cash change if those customers pay cash to retrieve their cars. Fred Scheler, owner of Henry’s Towing in Silver Spring, said he prohibits cash change to prevent robberies at his tow lot. “I’ve had 10 other locations,” Scheler said. “Those other locations have all been held up and robbed. By having the customer give us exact change, the change is immediately dropped into a safe that they can’t open. We have not had robberies since then.” Scheler said his Virginia locations keep cash on hand, because local Virginia law requires it. He said Montgomery County’s law does not. “There’s a question as to whether or not that’s illegal, because the law provides that (tow companies) are not able to collect more than the maximum tow rates set by Montgomery County government,” Montgomery County Department of Consumer Protection Director Eric Friedman said. Source: nbcwashington.com.

Navistar Launches Application Engineering Hotline

Navistar’s Severe Service team has launched an Application Engineering Hotline designed to provide International dealers with direct, rapid access to the application engineers who designed the vehicles. “Because of the highly customized and often complex configurations our severe service customers require, our dealers’ support for those customers can be enhanced through direct access to Navistar application engineers,” said Mark Stasell, VP-Vocational Truck of Navistar. “The Application Engineering Hotline supports dealers’ strong relationships with customers by giving them the ability to get direct, expert advice when they need it.” The hotline can be reached through a phone call from any International dealer. Phone calls are immediately directed to an application engineer who listens to the dealer’s request and offers support moving forward. Source: navistar.com.

Class 8 Orders Still Lag

North America Class 8 orders were up in June compared to May’s three-year low—but significantly down compared to June of 2018, according to preliminary data from two research firms that track trucking industry sales. The industry booked 13,100 units in June, according to ACT Research, which is a 20-percent increase from the previous month but down 69 percent from last June. FTR reports June Class 8 orders at 13,000 units, up 24 percent from FTR’s May numbers. Including June activity, this is the weakest six-month start to a year since 2010, according to FTR. In June, North American medium-duty net orders were at 19,200 units, according to ACT preliminary data. That is down 30 percent year-over-year and 5.7 percent from May. Source: fleetowner.com.


July 17 - July 23, 2019
In light of the fire on the Chinese American Heritage Foundation’s float, the Tournament of Roses has established new safety guidelines for its floats, including a requirement of float builders to document where their tow bars or balls are located. Image - Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer, pasadenastarnews.com

Tournament of Roses [b]Ups Safety Measures

After completing its investigation of the float fire that brought the tail end of the 2019 Rose Parade to a halt, the Tournament of Roses has established new safety guidelines for its floats.

Near the end of this year’s parade, the Chinese American Heritage Foundation’s “Harmony Through Union” stopped moving and smoke began erupting from it. To further complicate the matter, the first tow truck that attempted to move the float failed, and a second truck was needed to take the float to the end of the route.

The float fire threw the parade performance order in disarray, with the parade finishing about 20 minutes behind schedule.

The tournament has no plans to release its so-called incident report to the public, tournament Executive Director and CEO David Eads said. However, Eads provided details about the new safety protocols and procedures float builders will have to abide to prevent another float fire.

The investigation concluded the fire was caused by an accidental discharge of transmission fluid onto the float’s exhaust pipe “was the most probable cause of a small fire that quickly spread from the engine area to the driver’s compartment,” tournament spokeswoman Candy Carlson said in an email.

In response, the Tournament of Roses is now requiring its float builders to install fire suppression measures similar to ones on buses, dispersing fire retardant powder in the event engines overheat, as well as fire barriers protecting driver compartments, Eads said.

Float builders will also be required to document where their tow bars or balls are located and mark them with flags colored the same as nearby flowers. That move will ensure the right kind of tow truck responds if necessary, avoiding incompatibility issues like the one in this year’s parade, Eads said.

“After this year’s incident, we wanted to take a closer look at our procedures and what we’re doing,” Eads said.

Source: pasadenastarnews.com

Amtrak Train Collides [b]with Tow Truck

Amtrak passengers and police are asking questions after one of the company’s trains collided with a tow truck in Charlotte, North Carolina. The truck was reportedly attempting to pull a stranded car off the tracks when the accident happened.

The Amtrak train was carrying 193 passengers when it hit the recovery vehicle. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Amtrak Train 20 was heading from New Orleans to New York and hit the rig at 3:27 a.m., according to company officials.

According to passengers on the train, there were officers already on-site with the stranded vehicle when the accident occurred. One passenger told a local news broadcast that he saw blue lights ahead, but the train did not slow. The sequence of events is under review by police.

Source: thedrive.com.

Fuso Expands Dealership [b]Footprint In Georgia

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America Inc. has announced a second location for its dealership, Peach State Truck Center in Norcross, Georgia. The additional location will provide sales, service and parts for FUSO trucks.

The secondary location in Forest Park will remain a service point for FUSO trucks.

Because of location and customer convenience, the dealership will shift FUSO sales activities to the Peach State Norcross Freightliner location. The company said this move will better support FUSO truck owners operating in the Atlanta metro area.

“We are extremely happy that Peach State Truck Centers Norcross can further tout the benefits of FUSO trucks to this area, and grow the market share of this trusted cabover truck,” said Justin Palmer, president/CEO, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America Inc.

Source: Mitsubishi Fuso.

Oregon DOT Offering Towing Incentive

The I-5 construction project in Oregon is in full swing, which means different lane closures and 40-mph zones.

“We’re going to be very aggressive as far as trying our push-pull-drag to get traffic moving again if there’s a breakdown. We’re going to get in there and get that vehicle out of there as soon as possible,” said Gary Leaming, Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson. 

Leaming said they will be offering an incentive program for towing companies in order to get accidents cleared up as fast as possible. 

"We also have an incentive program for our tows so that if we have a crash and they can get in cleared within a certain amount of time, they're going to get a bonus," Leaming said. 

Source: ktvl.com.

Tyler Harden Joins TTN as Vice President

Jeff St. Pierre, president/CEO of TTN Fleet Solutions, announced the hiring of Tyler Harden as VP, Service Provider Network. Reporting directly to St. Pierre, Harden will guide the company's efforts to maximize customer service by continuing to build and refine TTN's service provider network.

"Tyler's proven ability to lead and grow businesses in the transportation towing, repair, and maintenance space—along with the strong and valuable relationships he developed while creating and launching a first-of-its-kind captive insurance program for the heavy-duty towing industry—will benefit TTN Fleet Solutions as we continue to strengthen what is already the nation's most reliable network of service providers," St. Pierre said. "He's a proven entrepreneur, and we're pleased to add his enthusiasm, energy, and expertise to our team."

"I grew up in the heavy duty towing industry and learned old-school business principles from my father and grandfather," Harden explained. "I started in the shop of my family's business, Jim's Towing Service. Eventually I became Vice President of the company and operated its three divisions — Towing & Recovery, Transportation, and Fleet Maintenance — under the brand JTS Truck Repair."

St. Pierre added, "In a challenging market, Tyler grew the business by more than 40% in less than 36 months, building a leadership team on the ground that allows for the continued growth and operation of the company today."

Source: finance.yahoo.com.

IAA Announces Board of Directors

IAA Inc. announced the members of its board of directors following the company’s recent spin-off from KAR Auction Services Inc.

John P. Larson has been named chairman of IAA. He had served as the Lead Independent Director of KAR Auction Services since June 2014 and has been CEO of Bestop Inc., a leading manufacturer of soft tops and accessories for Jeep vehicles, since August 2015.

Other IAA board members include: John W. Kett, Brian Bales, William (Bill) Breslin, Sue Gove, Lynn Jolliffe, Peter Kamin and Olaf Kastner. Larson and Jolliffe resigned from the KAR Auction Services board upon completion of the spin-off.

“The IAA Board brings extensive experience in the automotive and insurance claims industries, as well as significant finance, strategy, human resources and international expertise,” said John Larson, Chairman of the Board. “I look forward to working with such a diverse and talented group of individuals, helping to lead IAA into its next phase of growth as a public company.”

Source: iaa-auctions.com
July 17 - July 23, 2019

Reach High & Tele Handle It

0 28be9By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Besides being heavy equipment operators engineers, physicists and mechanics, heavy recovery technicians are problem solvers and relocation specialists. 

On July 2, 2019 Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, were called to handle an interesting job. Something you just don’t see every day. 

President and CEO James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr. informed, “On July 2nd we were dispatched by a large insurance salvage auction to recover a JLG HighReach that had an electro mechanical failure causing severe fire damage to the engine, electronics and hydraulics.”

With limited information as to the size and location, Dougherty traveled to the address provided and inspected the machine and area around it to formulate a recovery plan.

“The location the machine was at was an active construction site with obstacles to overcome,” Dougherty said. “The machine has its main boom fully extended with no way of lowering it via the power plant of the casualty.

“A full recovery plan was devised and submitted to the insurance carrier for approval,” he continued. “This approval was given the next business day. The recovery consisted of traveling approximately 85 miles to Rio Grande, New Jersey.” 

Recovery techs Rick Royles and Joe Rudnick were dispatched to the Rio Grande location with Janeway’s 2009 Kenworth T800EC with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator and their 2001 Kaylen Siebert slide/traveling axle trailer pulled by 2009 Kenworth T800 tractor hauling a 2019 JLG TeleHandler with a man basket. Dougherty responded in his 2019 Ford F550 with Zip's Road Service Body unit. 

When the Janeway recovery team arrived on scene, the boom was the first task to be handled. The boom was stuck up in air due to the fire damage. Royles got in the man basket of the telehandler and was raised up to the main hydraulic cylinder pin area of the HighReach. The Century 1075 75-ton rotator was set up on a stable platform and rigged to the boom using a blue endless loop to hold the boom while the pin was removed.

Once the pin was out the boom was lowered into its travel position and secured. 

The rotator was rigged to the HighReach at its lifting points and picked and rotated to be set onto the Kaylen Siebert traveling axle trailer. The machine was secured for transport and transported to Philadelphia for storage and disposal. At the storage facility the HighReach was rigged and lifted off of the trailer and placed into a storage spot. 

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Grain Truck Stuck

0 10549by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

William “Bill” Josler founded Sabil & Sons in White River Junction, Vermont, in 1980; he’s now retired, but still hands-on. His wife and company VP, Sally, passed away earlier this year. Sons Doug (service manager) and Wayne (parts manager) are co-owners of the company and handle the day-to-day operations these days. Larry Fortier is the truck manager.

In the winter of 2016, Vermont State Police called the company to recover an overturned grain truck.

“A large, fully loaded tandem-axle bulk grain truck had attempted to make a delivery to a Vermont farm located at the top of a steep one-lane ice-covered road,” Fortier said. “The driver made it almost to the top of the hill before the truck started sliding backwards for a substantial distance, ending up off the road, over a steep embankment and into a small brook.”

Doug, Wayne, Wayne’s son Zach and operators Tim Keener and Travis Gault responded with their R-Model Mack with a Challenger 6802 35-ton, a Kenworth T800/Jerr-Dan 25-ton integrated tandem and a Kenworth T800/NRC 40-ton sliding rotator.

Once on scene, they surveyed the situation. This was a large, fully loaded bulk grain truck. The tandem-axle truck with pusher axle was heavily damaged and the crew proceeded to secure the area and organize a plan to remove the diesel fuel and grain.

“We used a crane,” Fortier said, “to provide access with a manlift to aid in accessing and removing the grain from the damaged body.”

The Sabil crew recruited a 23.5-ton Terex boom truck from Hutch Crane Service in Bradford.

After the fuel was removed from the dual diesel tanks, each of the individual tank compartments had to be cut open to facilitate removal of the grain. Wayne and a helper worked in the manlift to remove the grain from the body of the truck.

Once accomplished, they staged the necessary equipment to carry out the recovery plan for the removal of the badly damaged grain truck. They strapped the tank portion of the truck for lifting. The NRC rotator did the lifting while the 35-ton Challenger and the 25-ton Jerr-Dan winched from the front.

“There were numerous delays as the result of having to start and stop the recovery process,” Fortier said, “whenever there was a large truck that had to access the farm. Trucks would arrive to pick-up and remove milk and to deliver grain and other items as necessary.”

The recovery took three days and one overnight to complete due to various existing conditions. The recovered vehicle was towed to Sabil’s yard in White River Junction with the Jerr-Dan 25-ton integrated tandem.

(Editor’s Note: This article appeared in the July 19, 2017 edition of Tow Industry Week)

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

B-Train Derailed in New Zealand

0 b97f6By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

BTRi (Bus Truck Recovery International), located in Christchurch, New Zealand, has been in operation since 2003. 

Over the past decade since they took over the business, co-owners Nigel Hope and Ray Holley have built up Bus Truck Recovery’s capabilities.

In June 2019 BTR were called to recover a rolled over B-train. In the trucking industry a B-train consists of two trailers linked together by a fifth wheel, and are up to 92-feet long. The fifth wheel coupling is located at the rear of the lead, or first, trailer and is mounted on a "tail" section commonly located immediately above the lead trailer axles. In North America this area of the lead trailer is often referred to as the "bridge.”

The twin-trailer assembly is hooked up to a tractor unit via the tractor unit's fifth wheel in the customary manner. 

“We received a call at 2 a.m.,” Hope informed, “for a loaded B-train, which had gone over a bank near one of the alpine passes approx. 2.5 hours drive away from our depot. The caller had sketchy details, but it was no point going until daylight as it was off the road and temperature was down to -1 -degree C (30-degrees Fahrenheit)."

BTR responded the next morning with their Kenworth 10x4 with a Century 7035 and Kenworth 10x4 with a Vulcan V-70. Two hours later, they called for their Argosy 8x4 with an NRC Quickswap. 

It seems that the tractor unit was doing over 55 mph around a 40 mph corner, left the road and dropped over 30 feet onto farmland below with its load of timber in the curtain sider. The driver wasn’t wearing his seat belt and got tossed around the cab as it barrel-rolled down the bank. He received broken ribs, facial lacerations, bruised kidneys--and a helicopter ride.

On arrival the BTR crew found the tractor on its wheels and the sliding turntable ripped off the chassis and still attached to the trailer kingpin. Entry to the downhill paddock was by steep grassy track which the recovery units slid down in the frost around 8 a.m. 

"The remaining side of the turntable was gas cut off and the tractor winched backwards away from the front trailer. A rear tire and rim were removed and replaced on the front axle as it was damaged, the rear axle had been shunted forward on one side, so it was a rear tow to get it out," explained Hope. "Righting the trailers was the tricky bit as we had no room to winch them over due to the soggy pond just to the side of them.

“The timber,” he continued, “was hung up in the roof of the rear trailer and we gas cut it free; however pulling both trailers up despite releasing the timber did drag our trucks sideways in the now soft ground, the flat angle we had to work with did not help.

“Once upright and dragged away from the timber, we were able to tow them out to an adjacent paddock, turn round and tow them up the track back onto the road for splitting and towing home.”

As the sun had come out they were able to climb back up onto the roadway and tow the casualty to their depot with the NRC.

Hope concluded, “The following day we returned with our transporter, flat deck semi and JCB and restack the timber and tidy up the site. No road closure was necessary and we dealt to the whole job in-house, the trailers and truck however were all written off.”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at  HYPERLINK "mailto:bdooley@towman.com" \t "_blank" jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
Who’s the Victim Here?

imponf 2ec21By Randall C. Resch

Let’s say your dispatch office accepts a call to impound a vehicle from private property and the local police aren’t involved for any reason. You arrive at the property and see that signs are properly posted that display wording in accordance to your state’s private property impound laws.

A security guard, acting as the property’s representative, authorizes impound. The vehicle gets loaded onto your wrecker and it’s towed to your facility. When you get to your tow yard, you report the vehicle information to your local police department as required by law.

Ten days later the police department calls to advise that the vehicle you towed was reported stolen. Eleven days later, a caller identifies themselves as the vehicle’s registered owner and wants to recover their vehicle.

What started out as a typical phone inquiry turns into a high-pitched scream fest when the vehicle’s owner gets $700 in towing, storage, and lien-fees. The upset caller berates your office staff by calling them every Frick and Frack in the world.

If you’ve been in business any amount of time, you’ve certainly run into this not-so-pleasant process before.

You’re the Bad Guy

While I understand and feel sorry for their property loss, there’s a bigger responsibility as it regards car ownership that vehicle owners and victims of vehicle theft fail to understand or consider.

There are unfortunate situations that occur when it comes to dealing with a stolen vehicle on several fronts. First, the owner loses their vehicle and gets deprived of their natural and expected right to free movement. Next, the police department gets called to report the stolen property and enter the vehicle’s information into the national data base, where ultimately some beat cop happens upon some bad guy cruising city streets.

Thirdly, if a responding police agency can’t make contact with a vehicle’s owner to come deal with their stolen vehicle in a timely manner, a contracted police tow company is called to come get it. Obviously, if your company is called to recover a stolen vehicle, you can’t turn the call down and you’re obligated to respond.

The, “disconnect”, easily occurs for several reasons. One, DMV and vehicle registration typically doesn’t include or list the vehicle owner’s phone number. Tow companies do not have, nor can they openly access, DMV information. When a stolen vehicle gets recovered, a unit gets dispatched to the scene to take a recovery report. In most cases, police dispatch may use a backwards directory or other resource to try and find a vehicle owners phone number. In most cases they’re not successful in locating the owner and the car is impounded.

If a responding officer is lucky enough to find a phone number in the vehicle’s glovebox or contents, they might be able to locate them via phone or by sending another unit to the registered owner’s address.

Regardless, the process of locating vehicle owners takes time, and most officers don’t take time to locate an owner and call for a contract tower. The inability of the police locating a vehicle’s owner is not the tow company’s obligation or fault.

Who’s the Victim?

I'm sorry Mr. and Ms. Vehicle Owner; but as you sign for your driver's license and as you intend to drive a vehicle, you’re stating you’re responsible for your actions and will provide sufficient insurance coverages for liability, fire and theft. Why should tow companies be required to provide you free services in towing, clean up, storing and subsequently disposing of your vehicle in addition to all other costs of operations?

Providing sufficient coverages is your responsibility and shouldn’t be considered a cost of towers doing business. 

To force towers to work for free simply makes us the victim. We’d be stuck providing a community service you’re responsible for.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Policing Ourselves

police 5923aBy Brian J. Riker

A recurring theme I hear and observe often in towing-focused social media is the industry’s desire to be accepted as professionals. This is often combined with a strong desire to remain mostly unregulated, as we are now. Both are great goals, although impossible to achieve unless we as an industry step up and “police ourselves.”

Recently I read more than a dozen threads where a tower was positing a picture of a questionable and often unsafe practice, and the consensus was “well, I did what I had to do” or “I got it done.”

While I admire the problem-solving spirit of the American towman, we must work within the design limits of our equipment regardless of circumstance. The on-scene police officer who told you to “just get it out of here” isn’t the one that will be going to jail when something fails and someone dies.

With the lack of uniform operating procedures among towers across the nation, we will not be accepted as professionals, worthy of the respect and privilege that comes with being a primary responder, until we can agree on a set of basic standards.

This simply does not happen with other professional industries. Sure, there are always companies that refuse to comply; but by and large most within a given industry do things the same way.

For example, the scrap-recycling industry has a set of voluntary standards that the majority of recyclers comply with regarding how to process specific materials, how to setup a yard for safety and even how to ship materials to the end user. Uniformity is why a front clip (fenders/grill/hood for collision repair) is cut the same way regardless of what salvage yard you order it from.

We as towers need to stand up and call out the bad actors doing unsafe or unethical things. This must be done in a compassionate way and in the spirit of education. Absent this industry education, we will have regulation forced upon us. It is happening already in the towing industry and the mainstream trucking world.

Take speeding as an example. There has been a longtime push for speed limiters on all commercial vehicles nationwide, set to 65 mph. This will affect towers, as we are commercial vehicles and most tow trucks are heavy enough to be included in this legislation.

This push has just been revived in Congress, after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had decided speed limiters are dangerous (which they are). The public safety advocates, mostly misinformed about large truck speed and how it relates to crashes, have used their influence in Congress to bypass the agency charged with truck safety to impose their will on the industry.

Our industry is also fighting price regulation being imposed by the insurance industry, unjust and unwarranted consumer protection regulations proposed by trucking associations and even local law enforcement regulations designed to interfere with free enterprise.

If the towing industry continues infighting over the simple things, such as proper light usage, tie-downs and whether a vehicle should be loaded front- or rear-facing on a carrier deck, we will never be able to find common ground or be taken seriously on the larger issues that have the potential to put thousands or towers out of business.

There has been a recent attack on trade associations within the towing industry. I am not judging or taking sides; I know many of the people involved and have respect for all of them. I believe this has come to fruition out of frustration over a changing business climate that many feel powerless to combat.

This is exactly the feeling our adversaries want us to have.

This tells me that now more than ever it is time we unite and rise up together to build a strong future for the professional tower!

Bottom line: Together we can make a difference. However, we need to take that first step towards improving the industry by listening and learning; not rudely cutting each other down because we have a difference of opinion. Small or large, we are all towers and in this together.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Do You Charge a ‘Start-the-Truck’ Fee?

D125 1 017 0004 600 16101By Randall C. Resch

 A tower messaged me asking, “Why do tow companies almost always seem to have at least a $100 fee (to just start the truck)? I understand the mileage charge to cover operational expense; I just never seem to get a good explanation of the up-front charge to just start the truck.”

I don’t know who told him about up-front charging, but it happens. I’m not so sure about its reasoning, but I have my theories. If the company that’s charging extra doesn’t tow for law enforcement or the highway patrol, their rates typically aren’t regulated in what they can and can’t charge.

I’ve heard how commercial tow companies solicit their accounts with this up-front-charge as a means to justify time it takes to start and warm a heavy wrecker, air-it-up, and then leave the facility. In terms of portal-to-portal charges contract wording may say that time only starts when the wrecker leaves the facility. That doesn’t include “get-ready time.”

In past years of increased fuel costs, companies were allowed to charge a fuel surcharge as an add-on to approved rates; but that fluctuated with the cost of fuel. That’s a reasonable charge and I see no issue in that.

If a tow company is charging an extra $100 bucks as an operational fee, that’s a great way to lose those incoming, first-time callers looking for reasonable rates. However, I also believe that, if a tow owner knows his bottom-line, operational costs, he should know what it costs per hour to run his truck regardless of the size tow truck or the niche they serve. For non-law enforcement companies, the extra $100 is a cost that insurance companies balk at and oftentimes refuse to pay.

If you’re not charging that start-up fee in your area and others are, your pricing would be more attractive to new customers. Wouldn’t that be a great advertising teaser to put on your company’s website that says, “We won’t charge you to start our trucks.” To find what your competition is doing, conduct a little, “Corporate Shopping”, and call around to your local tow companies to see what the others are charging.

All-in-all, when it comes to the rates you charge in the commercial market, it’s a matter of what the market will bear, what your pricing is based and what customers are willing to pay.

There’s a fine line between reasonable rate schedules and gouging the motoring public. It’s one reason why insurance companies and motorists are fearful and reluctant to trust the towing and recovery industry. There’s nothing to say that a company has to charge a start-up fee just to make those extra bucks. If the tow company is charging a start-up fee and the customers don’t take offense to paying the fee, well, good for them.

It comes down to towing and recovery is expensive, and as a tow owner you know this business is a “cash-eating machine.” It takes every dollar to make business run lean and green; but that doesn’t suggest charging to use a fire extinguisher, the ink in your pens, the cost of a printed invoice, the batteries in your flashlight, or cones, flares or signs used at some traffic incident.

There has to be a realization that these things are simply costs of doing business. It’s my opinion that tow trucks have to be started anyway to get to the store or drive home. If that’s the case, who’s paying for that?

Somewhere herein is a lesson learned where that old, “do unto others” thingy comes into play. Ask yourself, “Would you ride Uber if they charged $100 extra to start their vehicles?” Maybe there’s a reason our extra-charging friend runs fewer calls and his trucks are always parked. If he can afford to chase business away, it’s his loss.

Honesty and trust are huge character traits considered as precursors to reputable companies. Accordingly, asking for a start-up fee isn’t what I’d consider a smart way to gain customer trust.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
Modern Design with Elegance

o 8abcdBy George L. Nitti

Elegance in design is often found through simplicity and minimal embellishment.

At Hockenberry’s Garage of Sparrow Bush, New York, the company has created an elegant design on their tow trucks through these two qualities.

Drawing on the skills of a designer from Fine Hand Signs in Glen Spey, Hockenberry’s 2018 Ford F550 with a Chevron Renegade featuring hydraulic stiff legs, achieves that end with vinyl decals.

According to owner Charlie Hockenberry, “We have done away with flames and are now into a more modern look.”

Indeed, their white and cranberry-colored unit contains features associated with a more modern design. It consists of bright, crisp lines and shapes sparsely scattered around the truck along with minimal colors consisting of two solid paint schemes. There’s plenty of white space and easy-to-read lettering and nice balance across the truck.

“I try to make sure that the graphics don’t overwhelm,” said Hockenberry. “Sometimes you can get lost in the advertising scheme. I want to make sure that people who see our trucks know whose trucks they are.”

Hockenberry’s, in business since 1963, chose to pair white with a cranberry red.

Along both sides at the bottom of the unit a horizontal line of cranberry runs across the bottom with a white line centered between it. The phone number, which sits at the end, is easy to pick up with the eye. On the hood sit a couple of cranberry squares.

“We have used the color cranberry for 15 years,” Hockenberry stated. “It is neat and clean and has a little elegance to it.”

On the front window in the visor position are the words, “Making it Look Easy.”

Hockenberry said, “When we go out and do a call, everybody says, ‘You make that look easy.’ So we put that slogan on our trucks.”

Although the company does motor club calls, Hockenberry maintains that most of their business is just repeat customers.

“The key to our success over the years,” Hockenberry said, “has been providing customer satisfaction. Keep the customer happy and you’ll be doing fine.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Viewing a Vintage Vehicle

00 9c354By George L. Nitti

When you’ve been in business for 100 years, it is time for a special anniversary celebration.

Platt’s Garage of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, hit its 100-year milestone this year, proud professionals since 1919.

At the Wisconsin Tow Show in June, Platt’s showcased several of its vintage wreckers from days gone by, including a 1930 Ford Model AA, ’31 Ford Model AA, ’33 Model B and a ’36 Ford 1.5-ton with a ’36 Holmes Model 250 utility wrecker.

It was the latter wrecker that won second place in the Vintage Class at the tow show.

“My grandfather bought it in 1941. Red and white was its original colors,” said Mark Platt, who is co-owner with his brother Marty.

The wrecker was used up through the mid-1950s when it was finally retired with about 46,000 miles. The company kept it for many years thereafter, but by 1980 decided to sell it.

“I traded it for some bulldozer work,” Platt said. “But I always wanted it back because they never did anything with it. We repurchased it two years ago and did the restoration this year.”

Besides its vintage quality and customized red and white paint scheme, the catchy slogan is just as relevant today as it was then: “Our business is picking up.”

Reflecting its old age is an old phone number written on the side of the unit: 204W.

“It was the original phone number they had on the switchboard,” Platt said. “It is right on both sides of the body.”

Although honoring the past with the restoration of several vintage wreckers, today Platt’s is equipped with the latest in towing equipment, software applications and safety measures available in the industry.

Yet, it’s always a pleasure to take it for a drive.

“I took it to lunch yesterday,” Platt said. “It was a nice day. People were walking around it and taking pictures.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Purple People Pleaser

0 bdba6By George L. Nitti

In marketing, colors play an important role in influencing consumers.

When Everett Hibler, owner of Al’s Garage/Hibler’s Towing and Recovery in Binghamton, New York, started his towing business in 1975, the primary reason he chose the color purple was due to some research he had read.

“I went with purple some years ago,” Hibler remarked, “because I found an article that stated it was very pleasing to females and that it could increase business.”

At the time, Hibler was doing a lot of light-duty towing and many of the phone calls he received were from women.

About five years ago, the company repainted their unique 1990 Kenworth T800/NRC 40-ton slider, giving it two shades of colors: purple and pink.

The two colors complement each other nicely

“It was getting pretty rusty and needed to get repainted,” Hibler said. “Today, it has about 1.3 million miles on it.”

Found on the side of the unit are a couple of images. At the front end, following a thick, white-gray area at the bottom of the truck that looks like chrome plating, is an image of a skull.

Hibler said, “The skull was my son’s idea. It’s something he wanted on it.”

The second image is a bulldog, which was added because one of Hibler’s employees has a bulldog and thought it would look nice on the side. Above it is states, “The Decision Maker.”

The yellow lettering on the side of the truck and boom also contrasts nicely with the purple and pink colors, making all of the lettering easy to be read.

“What makes the truck interesting are its colors,” Hibler said. “The kids love it and it just took second place in a Heavy-Duty category at the (Empire State Towing & Recovery Association) tow show.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
Tow Buddy HD Hitch/Kingpin

TowBuddy1 3c278TowBuddy2 86f62The Tow Buddy is a heavy-duty wrecker fifth-wheel hitch with a kingpin. It can easily be mounted on the wrecker’s wheel-lift crossbar in less than a minute. Back the wrecker up with the Tow Buddy’s kingpin into the fifth wheel of a bobtail truck and the rear end of the truck can now be lifted. The company said most trucks can be ready to tow in about five minutes. Can be used as a winch point on wrecked or bogged down trucks to pull them to where they can be towed.

tow-buddy.com

Maintenance-Free Dollies from ITD

inthe2343 99cc7In The Ditch recently released its all-new X-Series Dolly, the XL. The XL models offer eXtended Life automotive sealed hubs that never need grease. The X-Series Dolly sets come in two sizes: standard SD and larger XD. Ergonomic and lightweight, both SD and XD models include bolt-on, easily replaceable spindles with high-wear bushings.

intheditch.com
ALS Resolvion Chief Executive Officer Michael Levison. ALS Resolvion has implemented a “mobile only” policy for its repo management services. Levison said that ALS is the first repossession forwarder to offer such a policy to lenders.

ALS Resolvion Implements [b]‘Mobile Only’ Policy

ALS Resolvion, a national repossession management services company, recently announced that it has fully implemented what the company believes is the industry’s first “mobile only” policy.

Under this new policy, ALS Resolvion said it will provide involuntary repossession assignments only to repossession agencies that are deploying mobile technology at the repo truck level.

The company explained its “mobile only” policy is intended to address two of the most challenging remaining compliance issues surrounding the repossession process.

“Many of the unintended repossessions that take place today are the result of a lender closing a repossession assignment, but notification of that change does not make it to repo truck driver before the vehicle is recovered,” ALS Resolvion said in a news release. “This specific issue has been a key focus of the CFPB as it reviews lender repossession practices.

“If a customer makes payment before the lender knows the car has already been repossessed, problems can ensue,” ALS Resolvion added. “Real-time communication of the repossession helps mitigate this risk.”

ALS Resolvion chief executive officer Michael Levison elaborated about this decision.

“For the first time, regardless of the repossession management system a lender uses, we can provide real time communication to our entire agent network down to the truck level,” Levison said.

Levinson claimed this is the first time that a forwarder has been able to offer this capability to lenders and it could only be accomplished through “a series of complex integrations between multiple systems that we have now completed.”

Source: autoremarketing.com

Vehicles to be Repossessed [b]from Dealership

A federal judge ordered 90 vehicles that were used as collateral to be repossessed from the Robert Allen Nissan dealership in Helena, Montana, for defaulting on various loans.

In a July 2 order, Judge Charles C. Lovell wrote that the corporation "has made a prima-facie showing of the right to possession of the Collateral and the necessity for seizure of the Collateral by the US Marshal, District of Montana." The judge noted that the levying officer may enter the dealership at any time, "using any necessary reasonable force," to seize the more than $2.8 million worth of vehicles.

According to a Feb. 22 complaint filed against the dealership in U.S. District Court in Helena, Robert Allen Nissan received loans from Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation to purchase a variety of new and used vehicles for its inventory. Under the terms of the agreement, the dealership was required to pay back the loan for each vehicle as soon as it was sold from the lot.

However, the complaint alleges that a Jan. 31 audit found Robert Allen Nissan failed to repay loans totaling $795,584 for 25 vehicles.

As a result, the corporation accelerated all loan balances and declared all amounts immediately due. As of Feb. 4, 2019, that included the unpaid loans of $795,584 as well as contractor fees of $6,300, wholesale charges of $39,566 and a principal balance of $5,945,336.94 for a total of about $6.8 million.

NMAC demanded that Robert Allen Nissan pay the full amount owed or surrender the collateral, but the complaint alleges the dealership refused.

Neither Robert Allen Nissan nor Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation responded to messages at press time.

Source: helenair.com

Agent Assaults Another [b]Trying to Repo Car

Nathaniel Dennis Bailey, 36 of Adairsville, Georgia, was jailed in Rome after he allegedly pointed a gun at someone’s head while he was trying to repossess their car.

Reports stated that the incident occurred in the parking lot of Home Depot back on June 26. 

Bailey was charged with aggravated assault.  

Source: coosavalleynews.com

Maryland Leads in [b]60-Day Delinquencies

Findings from Experian’s Q1 2019 State of the Automotive Finance Market report showed that while Louisiana and Mississippi still have some of the highest rates, analysts indicated that leading the country continues to be Maryland with a 60-day delinquency rate of 1.49 percent.

Those Gulf Coast states weren’t far off that leading pace as Experian pegged Mississippi’s rate at 1.19 percent and Louisiana’s reading at 1.13 percent.

Maryland tied with Mississippi for the highest rate to close 2018 as Experian noted each state’s 60-day delinquency rate stood at 1.68 percent.

All told, Experian said the overall 60-day delinquency rate remained flat at 0.68 percent after the first quarter.

At the state-level data, the top 10 rates for delinquency were:

Maryland, 1.49 percent; Mississippi, 1.19 percent; Louisiana, 1.13 percent; South Carolina, 0.95 percent; Georgia, 0.93 percent; Alabama, 0.89 percent; Nevada, 0.78 percent; Texas, 0.78 percent; Arkansas, 0.77 percent; North Carolina, 0.77 percent.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Reach High & Tele Handle It

0 28be9By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Besides being heavy equipment operators engineers, physicists and mechanics, heavy recovery technicians are problem solvers and relocation specialists. 

On July 2, 2019 Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, were called to handle an interesting job. Something you just don’t see every day. 

President and CEO James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr. informed, “On July 2nd we were dispatched by a large insurance salvage auction to recover a JLG HighReach that had an electro mechanical failure causing severe fire damage to the engine, electronics and hydraulics.”

With limited information as to the size and location, Dougherty traveled to the address provided and inspected the machine and area around it to formulate a recovery plan.

“The location the machine was at was an active construction site with obstacles to overcome,” Dougherty said. “The machine has its main boom fully extended with no way of lowering it via the power plant of the casualty.

“A full recovery plan was devised and submitted to the insurance carrier for approval,” he continued. “This approval was given the next business day. The recovery consisted of traveling approximately 85 miles to Rio Grande, New Jersey.” 

Recovery techs Rick Royles and Joe Rudnick were dispatched to the Rio Grande location with Janeway’s 2009 Kenworth T800EC with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator and their 2001 Kaylen Siebert slide/traveling axle trailer pulled by 2009 Kenworth T800 tractor hauling a 2019 JLG TeleHandler with a man basket. Dougherty responded in his 2019 Ford F550 with Zip's Road Service Body unit. 

When the Janeway recovery team arrived on scene, the boom was the first task to be handled. The boom was stuck up in air due to the fire damage. Royles got in the man basket of the telehandler and was raised up to the main hydraulic cylinder pin area of the HighReach. The Century 1075 75-ton rotator was set up on a stable platform and rigged to the boom using a blue endless loop to hold the boom while the pin was removed.

Once the pin was out the boom was lowered into its travel position and secured. 

The rotator was rigged to the HighReach at its lifting points and picked and rotated to be set onto the Kaylen Siebert traveling axle trailer. The machine was secured for transport and transported to Philadelphia for storage and disposal. At the storage facility the HighReach was rigged and lifted off of the trailer and placed into a storage spot. 

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
