Reach High & Tele Handle It

Who’s the Victim Here?
By Randall C. Resch
Let’s say your dispatch office accepts a call to impound a vehicle from private property and the local police aren’t involved for any reason. You arrive at the property and see that signs are properly posted that display wording in accordance to your state’s private property impound laws.
A security guard, acting as the property’s representative, authorizes impound. The vehicle gets loaded onto your wrecker and it’s towed to your facility. When you get to your tow yard, you report the vehicle information to your local police department as required by law.
Ten days later the police department calls to advise that the vehicle you towed was reported stolen. Eleven days later, a caller identifies themselves as the vehicle’s registered owner and wants to recover their vehicle.
What started out as a typical phone inquiry turns into a high-pitched scream fest when the vehicle’s owner gets $700 in towing, storage, and lien-fees. The upset caller berates your office staff by calling them every Frick and Frack in the world.
If you’ve been in business any amount of time, you’ve certainly run into this not-so-pleasant process before.You’re the Bad Guy
While I understand and feel sorry for their property loss, there’s a bigger responsibility as it regards car ownership that vehicle owners and victims of vehicle theft fail to understand or consider.
There are unfortunate situations that occur when it comes to dealing with a stolen vehicle on several fronts. First, the owner loses their vehicle and gets deprived of their natural and expected right to free movement. Next, the police department gets called to report the stolen property and enter the vehicle’s information into the national data base, where ultimately some beat cop happens upon some bad guy cruising city streets.
Thirdly, if a responding police agency can’t make contact with a vehicle’s owner to come deal with their stolen vehicle in a timely manner, a contracted police tow company is called to come get it. Obviously, if your company is called to recover a stolen vehicle, you can’t turn the call down and you’re obligated to respond.
The, “disconnect”, easily occurs for several reasons. One, DMV and vehicle registration typically doesn’t include or list the vehicle owner’s phone number. Tow companies do not have, nor can they openly access, DMV information. When a stolen vehicle gets recovered, a unit gets dispatched to the scene to take a recovery report. In most cases, police dispatch may use a backwards directory or other resource to try and find a vehicle owners phone number. In most cases they’re not successful in locating the owner and the car is impounded.
If a responding officer is lucky enough to find a phone number in the vehicle’s glovebox or contents, they might be able to locate them via phone or by sending another unit to the registered owner’s address.
Regardless, the process of locating vehicle owners takes time, and most officers don’t take time to locate an owner and call for a contract tower. The inability of the police locating a vehicle’s owner is not the tow company’s obligation or fault.Who’s the Victim?
I'm sorry Mr. and Ms. Vehicle Owner; but as you sign for your driver's license and as you intend to drive a vehicle, you’re stating you’re responsible for your actions and will provide sufficient insurance coverages for liability, fire and theft. Why should tow companies be required to provide you free services in towing, clean up, storing and subsequently disposing of your vehicle in addition to all other costs of operations?
Providing sufficient coverages is your responsibility and shouldn’t be considered a cost of towers doing business.
Providing sufficient coverages is your responsibility and shouldn't be considered a cost of towers doing business.

To force towers to work for free simply makes us the victim. We'd be stuck providing a community service you're responsible for.
Policing Ourselves
By Brian J. Riker
A recurring theme I hear and observe often in towing-focused social media is the industry’s desire to be accepted as professionals. This is often combined with a strong desire to remain mostly unregulated, as we are now. Both are great goals, although impossible to achieve unless we as an industry step up and “police ourselves.”
Recently I read more than a dozen threads where a tower was positing a picture of a questionable and often unsafe practice, and the consensus was “well, I did what I had to do” or “I got it done.”
While I admire the problem-solving spirit of the American towman, we must work within the design limits of our equipment regardless of circumstance. The on-scene police officer who told you to “just get it out of here” isn’t the one that will be going to jail when something fails and someone dies.
With the lack of uniform operating procedures among towers across the nation, we will not be accepted as professionals, worthy of the respect and privilege that comes with being a primary responder, until we can agree on a set of basic standards.
This simply does not happen with other professional industries. Sure, there are always companies that refuse to comply; but by and large most within a given industry do things the same way.
For example, the scrap-recycling industry has a set of voluntary standards that the majority of recyclers comply with regarding how to process specific materials, how to setup a yard for safety and even how to ship materials to the end user. Uniformity is why a front clip (fenders/grill/hood for collision repair) is cut the same way regardless of what salvage yard you order it from.
We as towers need to stand up and call out the bad actors doing unsafe or unethical things. This must be done in a compassionate way and in the spirit of education. Absent this industry education, we will have regulation forced upon us. It is happening already in the towing industry and the mainstream trucking world.
Take speeding as an example. There has been a longtime push for speed limiters on all commercial vehicles nationwide, set to 65 mph. This will affect towers, as we are commercial vehicles and most tow trucks are heavy enough to be included in this legislation.
This push has just been revived in Congress, after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had decided speed limiters are dangerous (which they are). The public safety advocates, mostly misinformed about large truck speed and how it relates to crashes, have used their influence in Congress to bypass the agency charged with truck safety to impose their will on the industry.
Our industry is also fighting price regulation being imposed by the insurance industry, unjust and unwarranted consumer protection regulations proposed by trucking associations and even local law enforcement regulations designed to interfere with free enterprise.
If the towing industry continues infighting over the simple things, such as proper light usage, tie-downs and whether a vehicle should be loaded front- or rear-facing on a carrier deck, we will never be able to find common ground or be taken seriously on the larger issues that have the potential to put thousands or towers out of business.
There has been a recent attack on trade associations within the towing industry. I am not judging or taking sides; I know many of the people involved and have respect for all of them. I believe this has come to fruition out of frustration over a changing business climate that many feel powerless to combat.
This is exactly the feeling our adversaries want us to have.
This tells me that now more than ever it is time we unite and rise up together to build a strong future for the professional tower!
Bottom line: Together we can make a difference. However, we need to take that first step towards improving the industry by listening and learning; not rudely cutting each other down because we have a difference of opinion. Small or large, we are all towers and in this together.Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
Do You Charge a ‘Start-the-Truck’ Fee?
By Randall C. Resch
A tower messaged me asking, “Why do tow companies almost always seem to have at least a $100 fee (to just start the truck)? I understand the mileage charge to cover operational expense; I just never seem to get a good explanation of the up-front charge to just start the truck.”
I don’t know who told him about up-front charging, but it happens. I’m not so sure about its reasoning, but I have my theories. If the company that’s charging extra doesn’t tow for law enforcement or the highway patrol, their rates typically aren’t regulated in what they can and can’t charge.
I’ve heard how commercial tow companies solicit their accounts with this up-front-charge as a means to justify time it takes to start and warm a heavy wrecker, air-it-up, and then leave the facility. In terms of portal-to-portal charges contract wording may say that time only starts when the wrecker leaves the facility. That doesn’t include “get-ready time.”
In past years of increased fuel costs, companies were allowed to charge a fuel surcharge as an add-on to approved rates; but that fluctuated with the cost of fuel. That’s a reasonable charge and I see no issue in that.
If a tow company is charging an extra $100 bucks as an operational fee, that’s a great way to lose those incoming, first-time callers looking for reasonable rates. However, I also believe that, if a tow owner knows his bottom-line, operational costs, he should know what it costs per hour to run his truck regardless of the size tow truck or the niche they serve. For non-law enforcement companies, the extra $100 is a cost that insurance companies balk at and oftentimes refuse to pay.
If you’re not charging that start-up fee in your area and others are, your pricing would be more attractive to new customers. Wouldn’t that be a great advertising teaser to put on your company’s website that says, “We won’t charge you to start our trucks.” To find what your competition is doing, conduct a little, “Corporate Shopping”, and call around to your local tow companies to see what the others are charging.
All-in-all, when it comes to the rates you charge in the commercial market, it’s a matter of what the market will bear, what your pricing is based and what customers are willing to pay.
There’s a fine line between reasonable rate schedules and gouging the motoring public. It’s one reason why insurance companies and motorists are fearful and reluctant to trust the towing and recovery industry. There’s nothing to say that a company has to charge a start-up fee just to make those extra bucks. If the tow company is charging a start-up fee and the customers don’t take offense to paying the fee, well, good for them.
It comes down to towing and recovery is expensive, and as a tow owner you know this business is a “cash-eating machine.” It takes every dollar to make business run lean and green; but that doesn’t suggest charging to use a fire extinguisher, the ink in your pens, the cost of a printed invoice, the batteries in your flashlight, or cones, flares or signs used at some traffic incident.
There has to be a realization that these things are simply costs of doing business. It’s my opinion that tow trucks have to be started anyway to get to the store or drive home. If that’s the case, who’s paying for that?
Somewhere herein is a lesson learned where that old, “do unto others” thingy comes into play. Ask yourself, “Would you ride Uber if they charged $100 extra to start their vehicles?” Maybe there’s a reason our extra-charging friend runs fewer calls and his trucks are always parked. If he can afford to chase business away, it’s his loss.
Honesty and trust are huge character traits considered as precursors to reputable companies. Accordingly, asking for a start-up fee isn't what I'd consider a smart way to gain customer trust.