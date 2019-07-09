B-Train Derailed in New Zealand

The Week's Features
Truck, Trailer Brake Issues in Three Recalls
NHTSA issues recalls on Daimler, Trail King and Autocar
Change Happens
Technological advances changes way business is attained
Celebrating America
Love of country is shown throughout this rotator
New Options for Will-Burt Powerlite Towers
Sirion, Profiler and a wireless remote control adds utility to product
Maryland Leads in 60-Day Delinquencies
Delinquency rate of 1.49 percent tops in nation
June Is National Safety Month

By Richard Del Campo
Vice President/General Manager, Jerr-Dan Corp.

Observed annually in June, National Safety Month focuses on reducing leading causes of injury and death at work, on the road and in homes and communities. National Safety Month observance is an initiative organized by the National Safety Council, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to engage with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public to help prevent the third leading cause of death in the U.S. – preventable injuries.

Our towing industry is by no means free from work-related injuries; so, we all must do our part to help prevent them. Engaging in safety practices at work is always a must. Here are four key reminders for tow operators to help reduce and prevent work related injuries.

Wearing your Personal Protection Equipment is critical. Operators should always wear the appropriate eyewear protection, gloves and footwear. In addition, wearing reflective gear, the proper ANSI Class III safety vests, increases the chances that operators will be visible.

Whenever possible, always operate the towing equipment from an area where there is little moving traffic. Be mindful to operate or work a tow or recovery from the side of the vehicle that does not expose you (the operator) to the highway/traffic area.

Exercise situational awareness. Always maintain awareness of your surroundings, including the road, traffic, in a parking lot, or around powerlines, sewer and manholes. The key here is not to get tunnel vision.

Finally, always adhere to the working load limit of your equipment. If you follow these correct limits, you can reduce the risks of your work assignment. Additionally, be sure that you’ve read and understand the operation and safety manual for the equipment you’re operating.

While the NSC remains focused on saving lives and preventing injuries, our towing industry can also play an active role by reminding operators to adhere to these safety practices which significantly reduce the possibility of work-related injuries.

Help us spread the safety message among towers during the month of June. With your help, we can make safety a priority in our communities, on the road and at work. At Jerr-Dan, our duty is to help raise awareness and support organizations whose safety mission aligns with those in our industry. For more information on NSC visit their website at nsc.org.
50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

B-Train Derailed in New Zealand

0 b97f6By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

BTRi (Bus Truck Recovery International), located in Christchurch, New Zealand, has been in operation since 2003. 

Over the past decade since they took over the business, co-owners Nigel Hope and Ray Holley have built up Bus Truck Recovery’s capabilities.

In June 2019 BTR were called to recover a rolled over B-train. In the trucking industry a B-train consists of two trailers linked together by a fifth wheel, and are up to 92-feet long. The fifth wheel coupling is located at the rear of the lead, or first, trailer and is mounted on a "tail" section commonly located immediately above the lead trailer axles. In North America this area of the lead trailer is often referred to as the "bridge.”

The twin-trailer assembly is hooked up to a tractor unit via the tractor unit's fifth wheel in the customary manner. 

“We received a call at 2 a.m.,” Hope informed, “for a loaded B-train, which had gone over a bank near one of the alpine passes approx. 2.5 hours drive away from our depot. The caller had sketchy details, but it was no point going until daylight as it was off the road and temperature was down to -1 -degree C (30-degrees Fahrenheit)."

BTR responded the next morning with their Kenworth 10x4 with a Century 7035 and Kenworth 10x4 with a Vulcan V-70. Two hours later, they called for their Argosy 8x4 with an NRC Quickswap. 

It seems that the tractor unit was doing over 55 mph around a 40 mph corner, left the road and dropped over 30 feet onto farmland below with its load of timber in the curtain sider. The driver wasn’t wearing his seat belt and got tossed around the cab as it barrel-rolled down the bank. He received broken ribs, facial lacerations, bruised kidneys--and a helicopter ride.

On arrival the BTR crew found the tractor on its wheels and the sliding turntable ripped off the chassis and still attached to the trailer kingpin. Entry to the downhill paddock was by steep grassy track which the recovery units slid down in the frost around 8 a.m. 

"The remaining side of the turntable was gas cut off and the tractor winched backwards away from the front trailer. A rear tire and rim were removed and replaced on the front axle as it was damaged, the rear axle had been shunted forward on one side, so it was a rear tow to get it out," explained Hope. "Righting the trailers was the tricky bit as we had no room to winch them over due to the soggy pond just to the side of them.

“The timber,” he continued, “was hung up in the roof of the rear trailer and we gas cut it free; however pulling both trailers up despite releasing the timber did drag our trucks sideways in the now soft ground, the flat angle we had to work with did not help.

“Once upright and dragged away from the timber, we were able to tow them out to an adjacent paddock, turn round and tow them up the track back onto the road for splitting and towing home.”

As the sun had come out they were able to climb back up onto the roadway and tow the casualty to their depot with the NRC.

Hope concluded, “The following day we returned with our transporter, flat deck semi and JCB and restack the timber and tidy up the site. No road closure was necessary and we dealt to the whole job in-house, the trailers and truck however were all written off.”

Stayin’ Awake

Along with staying hydrated during these Summer months, maybe I ought to throw in a plea to towmen to also stay caffeinated. I’ve been reading where several towmen have been falling asleep behind the wheel … resulting in crashes into parked vehicles along the roadway.

Are you getting enough rest? The standard thought is that eight hours a night is the adequate amount of time for sleep; but that varies according to a number of factors.

According to Daniel Mansfield of the National Center for Health Research:

“Drowsy driving is a major problem. Experts estimate that the cost of automobile accidents related to sleep issues are somewhere between $29.2 to 37.9 billion. While distracted driving gets most of the public’s attention, there is very limited understanding of what drowsy driving is, what the warning signs are, and how to prevent it.”

Mansfield’s research also suggests when you’re driving more than 100 miles or over two hours, schedule a break. Pull over and rest for at least thirty minutes if you feel sleepy. Avoid eating starchy foods or drinking alcohol right before and during your drive. If possible, drive roads with many rest stops, well-defined lanes, and rumble strips, as they are less likely to have drowsy driving accidents compared to other roads such as country roads.

Stay safe out there this season and always. Make sure you have adequate rest to do the job.

--Charles Duke

American Towman Wire • 07-03-2019

Officer Busted for Alleged Tow Fee Theft

A New York City, New York, Port Authority police officer allegedly ripped off the agency for more than $70,000 in fees charged for towing cars from LaGuardia Airport, officials said. Jeffrey McCabe, a 17-year veteran assigned to the impound unit at LaGuardia, was responsible for collecting the tow fees and handling the release of towed vehicles. From April 2016 through November 2018, McCabe collected money orders submitted by drivers to retrieve their cars, allegedly wrote his own name on them and deposited them in his bank accounts. According to Queens prosecutors, McCabe would tell car owners to bring in two blank money orders. He would then make one payable to the Port Authority, and put his own name on the second, which would be deposited in one of two bank accounts he controlled. McCabe was charged with grand larceny, scheme to defraud, falsifying records and official misconduct. He was arraigned Wednesday morning and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Source: nydailynews.com.

Civil Suit Accuses Couple Of ‘Predatory Towing’

The Mobile County (Alabama) district attorney’s office filed a civil lawsuit Friday against a husband and wife owners of tow truck companies that the office claimed engages in “predatory towing.” The suit accuses Mike and Heather Sellers of Anytime Towing and Rapid Towing of being behind a “predatory towing ring” in the county and of engaging in deceptive trade practices, including forcing vehicle owners to sign waivers freeing the companies from legal liability in the presence of employees who openly carried firearms. The DA’s office is seeking to have the couple’s business licenses revoked and have the couple compensate one victim whose car was damaged by one of the towing companies, among other relief. The suit did not specify a dollar amount for total damages. Source: al.com.

Higher Diesel Taxes Take Effect in 12 States

Truck drivers saw increased diesel fuel prices in 12 states due to rising fuel taxes Monday. Diesel prices rose in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Truckers in Illinois suffered the most sizeable increase in fuel prices, as the tax rate jumped by 24 cents on Monday. The new diesel tax in Illinois is 45.5 cents per gallon, up from 21.5 per gallon. Ohio also saw a sizeable increase at the pump Monday thanks to a 19 cents per gallon increase of the state’s diesel tax. Ohio’s new diesel tax is 47 cents per gallon. Source: ccjdigital.com.


logotype
July 03 - July 09, 2019
Gary Walsh, whose son was killed roadside, has been advocating for the Move Over law and bringing awareness to the issue of distracted driving. Image - nbc15.com

Rally Brings Awareness [b]to ‘Move Over’ Law

First responders and their families gathered at Traxler Park in Janesville, Wisconsin, June 29 to bring awareness to the 'Slow Down Move Over' law.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the failure to move over is one of the reasons motor vehicle crashes kill more law enforcement on duty than any other cause.

One of the organizers Gary Walsh, said his son, a tow truck driver, was killed on the interstate after someone hit him while he worked on the side of the road. Walsh said for several years since he has been advocating for the law and bringing awareness to the issue. 

"The speed limit sign that you just went by is not a wish book. There is a lot of engineering that has gone into determining how fast you can go on an interstate road or any other road, and if you violate that you will pay the price," Walsh said. 

Source: nbc15.com.

Idaho's 'Move Over' [b]Law Extends to Towmen

Idaho’s "Move Over" law is extending to protect emergency responders to traffic incidents like Idaho Transportation Department workers and tow truck operators using flashing lights. The existing law, from 2006, already gives protections to police by requiring motorists to move over for law-enforcement personnel operating with flashing lights.

"The expansion of the 'Move Over' Law to include highway workers makes an inherently risky job safer for our staff," said Jerry Wilson, ITD Operations Engineer in North Idaho. "At highway speeds, it only takes a split second for an accident to happen, so making some space to allow our crews to maintain the roads makes the highways safer, both for us and the traveling public."

"Since passage of the expanded law this spring, I have noted some voluntary compliance by the public for highway workers as well as disabled travelers along the roadside," said ITD southeast Idaho Operation Engineer Steve Gertonson. "This is a positive outcome and a win-win situation for both the workers and the public."
The law went into effect July 1.

Source: idahonews.com.

Higher Diesel Taxes [b]Take Effect in 12 States

Truck drivers saw increased diesel fuel prices in 12 states due to rising fuel taxes, effective July 1. Diesel prices rose in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Truckers in Illinois suffered the most sizeable increase in fuel prices, as the tax rate jumped by 24 cents on July 1. The new diesel tax in Illinois is 45.5 cents per gallon, up from 21.5 per gallon. Ohio also saw a sizeable increase at the pump thanks to a 19 cents per gallon increase of the state’s diesel tax. Ohio’s new diesel tax is 47 cents per gallon.

Source: ccjdigital.com.

Officer Busted for [b]Alleged Tow Fee Theft

A New York, City, New York, Port Authority police officer allegedly ripped off the agency for more than $70,000 in fees charged for towing cars from LaGuardia Airport, officials said.

Jeffrey McCabe, a 17-year veteran assigned to the impound unit at LaGuardia, was responsible for collecting the tow fees and handling the release of towed vehicles.

From April 2016 through November 2018, McCabe collected money orders submitted by drivers to retrieve their cars, allegedly wrote his own name on them and deposited them in his bank accounts.

According to prosecutors, McCabe would tell car owners to bring in two blank money orders. He would then make one payable to the Port Authority, and put his own name on the second, which would be deposited in one of two bank accounts he controlled.

“This kind of underhanded thievery is unacceptable, especially from someone who has taken an oath to serve and protect the public,” said Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan.

Port Authority Inspector Michael Nestor said that more than 100 patrons were interviewed during the investigation.

McCabe was charged with grand larceny, scheme to defraud, falsifying records and official misconduct. He was arraigned Wednesday morning and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Source: nydailynews.com.

Civil Suit Accuses Couple [b]Of ‘Predatory Towing’

The Mobile County (Alabama) district attorney’s office filed a civil lawsuit June 28 against a husband and wife, owners of two tow truck companies that the office claimed engages in “predatory towing.”

The suit accuses Mike and Heather Sellers of Anytime Towing and Rapid Towing of being behind a “predatory towing ring” in the county and of engaging in deceptive trade practices, including forcing vehicle owners to sign waivers freeing the companies from legal liability in the presence of employees who openly carried firearms.

“What started with towing vehicles from apartment complexes without authorization, charging excessive recovery fees, imposing vehicle ‘access fees,’ and utilizing purposeful measures to artificially inflate storage fees (e.g. not answering phone calls and unreasonably short windows of retrieval time) has escalated into attempting to parlay a known stolen vehicle into illegal payday against the consumer, recklessly damaging towed vehicles, lying to investigators, suborning forgery, and falsely imprisoning a law enforcement officer,” Assistant Mobile County District Attorney Clay Rossi writes in the suit filed on behalf of District Attorney Ashley Rich.

The DA’s office is seeking to have the couple’s business licenses revoked and have the couple compensate one victim whose car was damaged by one of the towing companies, among other relief. The suit did not specify a dollar amount for total damages.

Source: al.com.

Home Depot Hosting [b]Kids’ Tow Truck Workshop

Save the day with a tow truck in Huntington, New York’s, Home Depot hands-on workshop. Together parents and children can build a custom toy tow truck with an operational boom to rescue model vehicles from ditches and embankments, move disabled vehicles or simply put the model on display.

Once the wrecker construction is complete, children can customize it with paint and stickers.

All Kids Workshop attendees must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a FREE certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron, and a commemorative pin while supplies last. Children must be present at the store to participate in the workshop and receive the kit, apron and pin.

The workshop takes place 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6 at Home Depot’s location at 785 New York Avenue in Huntington. Call (631) 424-9170 for more information.

Source: homedepot.com
logotype
July 03 - July 09, 2019

B-Train Derailed in New Zealand

0 b97f6By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

BTRi (Bus Truck Recovery International), located in Christchurch, New Zealand, has been in operation since 2003. 

Over the past decade since they took over the business, co-owners Nigel Hope and Ray Holley have built up Bus Truck Recovery’s capabilities.

In June 2019 BTR were called to recover a rolled over B-train. In the trucking industry a B-train consists of two trailers linked together by a fifth wheel, and are up to 92-feet long. The fifth wheel coupling is located at the rear of the lead, or first, trailer and is mounted on a "tail" section commonly located immediately above the lead trailer axles. In North America this area of the lead trailer is often referred to as the "bridge.”

The twin-trailer assembly is hooked up to a tractor unit via the tractor unit's fifth wheel in the customary manner. 

“We received a call at 2 a.m.,” Hope informed, “for a loaded B-train, which had gone over a bank near one of the alpine passes approx. 2.5 hours drive away from our depot. The caller had sketchy details, but it was no point going until daylight as it was off the road and temperature was down to -1 -degree C (30-degrees Fahrenheit)."

BTR responded the next morning with their Kenworth 10x4 with a Century 7035 and Kenworth 10x4 with a Vulcan V-70. Two hours later, they called for their Argosy 8x4 with an NRC Quickswap. 

It seems that the tractor unit was doing over 55 mph around a 40 mph corner, left the road and dropped over 30 feet onto farmland below with its load of timber in the curtain sider. The driver wasn’t wearing his seat belt and got tossed around the cab as it barrel-rolled down the bank. He received broken ribs, facial lacerations, bruised kidneys--and a helicopter ride.

On arrival the BTR crew found the tractor on its wheels and the sliding turntable ripped off the chassis and still attached to the trailer kingpin. Entry to the downhill paddock was by steep grassy track which the recovery units slid down in the frost around 8 a.m. 

"The remaining side of the turntable was gas cut off and the tractor winched backwards away from the front trailer. A rear tire and rim were removed and replaced on the front axle as it was damaged, the rear axle had been shunted forward on one side, so it was a rear tow to get it out," explained Hope. "Righting the trailers was the tricky bit as we had no room to winch them over due to the soggy pond just to the side of them.

“The timber,” he continued, “was hung up in the roof of the rear trailer and we gas cut it free; however pulling both trailers up despite releasing the timber did drag our trucks sideways in the now soft ground, the flat angle we had to work with did not help.

“Once upright and dragged away from the timber, we were able to tow them out to an adjacent paddock, turn round and tow them up the track back onto the road for splitting and towing home.”

As the sun had come out they were able to climb back up onto the roadway and tow the casualty to their depot with the NRC.

Hope concluded, “The following day we returned with our transporter, flat deck semi and JCB and restack the timber and tidy up the site. No road closure was necessary and we dealt to the whole job in-house, the trailers and truck however were all written off.”

Over the Guardrail in Mass.

0 5733bBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

John Martins started Sterry Street Towing in Attleboro, Massachusetts, with one tow truck in 1980 and incorporated in 1983. Along with that company, John was the owner and founder of East Coast Collision Center, Courtesy Auto Group and an owner of the Checker Club. He was known for his strong work ethic and generous giving.

John passed away in September 2015 due to complications from injuries he sustained in a trucking accident. His son Jamie Turmel took over the family business and continues with the same strong work ethic he learned from his dad.

On June 22, 2019, a box truck hits a guardrail and went down an embankment in Rehoboth, leaving two people trapped. The Rehoboth Police Department called Sterry Street Towing at 12:45 p.m. to handle the recovery. 

Jamie responded with their 2019 Chevy 2500 HD Diesel supervisor unit equipped with strobes, safety equipment and mobile communications. Operator Andrew White responded in a 2017 Peterbilt 389 twin-steer with a Century 1150R rotator. Operator Daniel Gonsalves responded with their 2018 Peterbilt 337 with a Miller 21.5’ flatbed. 

“When we arrived on scene,” Jamie said, “we noticed that the box truck had crashed through the guardrail and went down the embankment. The load of demo material the truck was carrying went through the front of the box truck ripping the cab off the truck and pinning the two occupants. [It took first responders] 25 minutes to free the driver and passenger from the wreck.”

The demo material was scattered all over and into the wetlands. The crew pulled the cab back onto the truck and chained it into place. They used chain and ran it through the wheels both front and back, made bridles and used two lines to pull the truck back to the roadway. 

“Once we had the truck back on the roadway, we cleaned up all demo material and debris and loaded it back into the box once we secured the load,” said Jamie. “We then loaded it onto our carrier and towed it back to our Attleboro location.” 

Loader Shifted & Lifted

0 0a550By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Michael “Mike” Myers is a second-generation tower and the president of Gene's Towing & Transportation in Washington state, the family owned and operated company started by his father, Gene Myers, in 1961. Gene passed away on Sept. 4, 2016. Mike’s son Michael Jr. represents the third generation and is the vice president of the company.

Gene’s Towing has locations in the Pierce and King County area including Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Federal Way and Auburn. Although they specialize in the greater Tacoma area, they offer long distance towing for transport of vehicles to the Canadian Border and down into Oregon.

“On Friday, July 27, 2018, at 3 p.m., one of our customers called saying they needed our help ASAP in reloading one of their front-end loaders that had come partially off their lowboy while in transit,” Mike said.

Gene’s immediately dispatched three heavies. Michael Jr. responded in their 2018 Peterbilt 367/Century 1135 35-ton rotator, operator Jay went in a 2010 Peterbilt 388/Century 1130 30-ton rotator and operator Josh was in their 2002 Peterbilt 378/Century 9055 50-ton heavy.

Upon arrival, Team Gene’s met with several police and fire personnel on scene, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue and Pierce County Sheriff’s Dept.

“Once we made contact with all those in charge of the scene,” Mike said, “we found out that a small compact sedan had cut in front of the driver hauling the 65,000-pound loader causing the lowboy driver to stomp on his brakes to avoid contact with the small car.

“What ensued after was that the four-point tie-down on the loader failed. It had correct size chain, but not correct grade (1/2” G7 chains) forcing the loader to lunge forward, taking out the oil pan and cracking the transmission, then turned because the pivot was not locked in place on the loader. It went forward and off the trailer.”

This was a 65,000-lbs. Komatsu WA500 loader that had a length with the bucket on ground of 30.2’, the width over tires 10.5’, height to the top of cab 12.7’, a wheelbase of 11.8’ and a ground clearance of 1.5’.

After assessing the casualty, Team Gene’s placed their 1130 and 1135 rotators on the down side of the loader to do the lift and the 9055 on the other side to winch the loader back onto the trailer.

The rotators lifted the loader clear of the trailer with a four-part line on the front and on the rear, then the 9055 winched it back on the lowboy and straightened it so the lock pin could be put in place to prevent the loader from turning again.

Team Gene’s repositioned the wreckers, placing the 9055 at the back and the 1130 and 1135 on each side.

“We lifted the rear of the loader and rotated as the 9055 winched the loader back to the rear of the lowboy,” Mike said. “Then the loader was re-secured for transport, while the customer’s shop crew removed and made repairs to their vehicle to drive home.”

(Ed. Note: This article originally appeared in the August 8, 2018 edition of Tow Industry Week.)

logotype
July 03 - July 09, 2019

Do You Charge a ‘Start-the-Truck’ Fee?

D125 1 017 0004 600 16101By Randall C. Resch

 A tower messaged me asking, “Why do tow companies almost always seem to have at least a $100 fee (to just start the truck)? I understand the mileage charge to cover operational expense; I just never seem to get a good explanation of the up-front charge to just start the truck.”

I don’t know who told him about up-front charging, but it happens. I’m not so sure about its reasoning, but I have my theories. If the company that’s charging extra doesn’t tow for law enforcement or the highway patrol, their rates typically aren’t regulated in what they can and can’t charge.

I’ve heard how commercial tow companies solicit their accounts with this up-front-charge as a means to justify time it takes to start and warm a heavy wrecker, air-it-up, and then leave the facility. In terms of portal-to-portal charges contract wording may say that time only starts when the wrecker leaves the facility. That doesn’t include “get-ready time.”

In past years of increased fuel costs, companies were allowed to charge a fuel surcharge as an add-on to approved rates; but that fluctuated with the cost of fuel. That’s a reasonable charge and I see no issue in that.

If a tow company is charging an extra $100 bucks as an operational fee, that’s a great way to lose those incoming, first-time callers looking for reasonable rates. However, I also believe that, if a tow owner knows his bottom-line, operational costs, he should know what it costs per hour to run his truck regardless of the size tow truck or the niche they serve. For non-law enforcement companies, the extra $100 is a cost that insurance companies balk at and oftentimes refuse to pay.

If you’re not charging that start-up fee in your area and others are, your pricing would be more attractive to new customers. Wouldn’t that be a great advertising teaser to put on your company’s website that says, “We won’t charge you to start our trucks.” To find what your competition is doing, conduct a little, “Corporate Shopping”, and call around to your local tow companies to see what the others are charging.

All-in-all, when it comes to the rates you charge in the commercial market, it’s a matter of what the market will bear, what your pricing is based and what customers are willing to pay.

There’s a fine line between reasonable rate schedules and gouging the motoring public. It’s one reason why insurance companies and motorists are fearful and reluctant to trust the towing and recovery industry. There’s nothing to say that a company has to charge a start-up fee just to make those extra bucks. If the tow company is charging a start-up fee and the customers don’t take offense to paying the fee, well, good for them.

It comes down to towing and recovery is expensive, and as a tow owner you know this business is a “cash-eating machine.” It takes every dollar to make business run lean and green; but that doesn’t suggest charging to use a fire extinguisher, the ink in your pens, the cost of a printed invoice, the batteries in your flashlight, or cones, flares or signs used at some traffic incident.

There has to be a realization that these things are simply costs of doing business. It’s my opinion that tow trucks have to be started anyway to get to the store or drive home. If that’s the case, who’s paying for that?

Somewhere herein is a lesson learned where that old, “do unto others” thingy comes into play. Ask yourself, “Would you ride Uber if they charged $100 extra to start their vehicles?” Maybe there’s a reason our extra-charging friend runs fewer calls and his trucks are always parked. If he can afford to chase business away, it’s his loss.

Honesty and trust are huge character traits considered as precursors to reputable companies. Accordingly, asking for a start-up fee isn’t what I’d consider a smart way to gain customer trust.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Change Happens

Label346CallForService 8dda9By Brian J Riker

Change is inevitable. Time doesn’t sit still and neither do our businesses. We can either adapt to the changing environment and thrive … or be left behind and disappear. Our success depends upon how we react to the changes around us daily.

In the 30 years I have been in this industry, I have seen quite a bit of change. My first wrecker was a Holmes 440 with a sling, and we were using it daily as a primary response truck well into the mid ’90s.

A few years later when I opened my first company, I started with a wheel lift and carrier that were much more modern than what I learned on. Progress is what it was, adapting to the modern cars and the market demand for these types of trucks.

As an industry we have seen the same thing happen with how we monitor our drivers, accept requests for service and even payments. I clearly recall having a credit card imprinter in my first truck; today I can take a credit card with my smart phone and have the transaction processed instantly.

Technological advances have helped us be more efficient—an absolute must for survival with the tight margins we are experiencing today. Technology helps us monitor how our drivers treat our trucks, our customers and even protect from false claims by unscrupulous motorists.

What about sales advancements? How many of you used to place a quarter-page ad in the Yellow Pages, slap some stickers with your phone number on the local payphones and maybe sponsor a few bus shelters as your entire marketing campaign? Well, back then that was all that was needed and it worked. Not so much today.

Technology has led to a marked shift in where our sales come from, with everyone seeming to want a piece of the pie. I will be blunt—and many won’t like this—this is not going away. The third-party dispatch providers are here to stay.

Think about how extremely disruptive rideshare apps were to the taxi business. The taxi industry kept ignoring them, adamant that they were just a fad and it would not hurt their business until it did. Had they embraced the concept and figured a way to use their equipment and personnel in a similar manner, the ride share landscape would look vastly different.

I refer to rideshare because it not only closely parallels third-party dispatch concepts, but it’s something most people have used with few reports of any displeasure. I use rideshare services weekly, and the convenience of an app at my fingertips has really improved the quality of my life as a business traveler.

This is the same experience our potential customers want when they break down or are involved in an accident. They want to push one button and summon help, have it paid for with another tap of a button and be done. Several of the tow apps on the market, all tied to third-party dispatching services, accomplish just this.

These services will find towers to do the work while making it easier for many smaller fleets to embrace technology and expand their businesses. A very familiar model for starting a tow company has always been to begin as a motor club provider while building your own loyal customer base.

Unfortunately loyalty is going away, and building a local customer base is becoming increasingly difficult. I do not have all the answers; but I do believe that we need to find a way to work within the new normal: receiving our calls through technology companies.

Being this technology is still relatively new, we have a chance to shape how it works. Maybe some of the larger towers may even develop their own versions of dispatch apps for their customers and license it to their friendly competitors?

I call on my fellow towers to brainstorm solutions to this challenge. How do we as an industry adapt to the new normal and still thrive? Let’s hear it, I am always open to learn something new.

I do know that we cannot sit by and let change happen to us; we must take action to help shape that change.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Nailed for Speeding

Speeding ccfb4By Randall C. Resch

A group of towers complained about police speed enforcement because they were stopped and cited for driving too fast when headed to police calls asking them to “expedite.”

One tower ranted that the cops were seemingly unfair for his excessive speed. He said he was headed to a police call and was doing his very best to get to the call on time, but got caught in a speed trap traveling 20 mph over the limit. While I appreciate the tower’s willingness to serve, responding in a perceived reckless manner isn’t a reasonable, prudent or cost-effective way to bolster a company’s reputation.

While I understand the nature of the complaint, sometimes it’s easier to blame someone else rather than ’fess up to the violation. The cops weren’t the ones speeding in a large commercial vehicle. When a tower is driving at 20 mph over the speed limit in a vehicle capable of causing great bodily injury or death, immediate enforcement is justified. When towers get into that “expedite mode,” an attitude of “hurry to serve” sometimes takes over.

Towers must fully understand what responsibilities they’re under when they respond to rotation calls. While every rotation contract has on-time arrival stipulations, tow companies tend to stretch themselves thin when it comes to having enough tow trucks available to serve the contract. Especially true for small tow companies, having only a flatbed and one wrecker to service all police calls may not be sufficient to handle occasional call volume.

Another issue with small companies on rotation happens when many companies serve the same area and call volume is slow. Typically, tow owners won’t purchase another tow truck because there’s a good chance that new truck won’t pay for itself. Along with slow volume, owners with an additional truck often must hire another driver.

Change Your Plan

When tow companies serve shops, commercial accounts and auto clubs, police work and rotation sometimes gets in the way. Towmen oftentimes think they can balance the non-law enforcement workload and be, let’s say, “fashionably late.”

Towers working rotation are seeking better paying work; however, they’re not able to just drop the other work to respond to police requests in a timely manner. Accordingly, they typically speed to make up time hoping they’ll be on time and not have to face an upset cop who’s anxiously waiting their arrival.

Law enforcement has high expectations of its contract towers. Best practices suggest that tow companies not intermingle commercial and private towing work with rotation work. Law enforcement expects rotation providers to be available at all times on a 24-7 basis.

Contract tow companies must design their business plan to include the proper number of tow trucks, carriers and trained tow operators available to respond at a moment’s notice. Rotation tow companies may want to consider keeping units in strategic locations to ensure quick response within allowable ETAs. It is one of the best ways to eliminate delays and minimizes responding in a dangerous manner.

Tow vehicles don’t stop or turn on a dime, so it’s risky to drive at speeds too fast. When a tow truck is stopped for driving well over the limit, most cops initiate some form of enforcement. This may include issuing an expensive citation, possible impound of the tow truck or carrier or the possibility a motor vehicle. Contract be damned: one can only travel as fast as it’s reasonable and prudent.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
July 03 - July 09, 2019

Purple People Pleaser

0 bdba6By George L. Nitti

In marketing, colors play an important role in influencing consumers.

When Everett Hibler, owner of Al’s Garage/Hibler’s Towing and Recovery in Binghamton, New York, started his towing business in 1975, the primary reason he chose the color purple was due to some research he had read.

“I went with purple some years ago,” Hibler remarked, “because I found an article that stated it was very pleasing to females and that it could increase business.”

At the time, Hibler was doing a lot of light-duty towing and many of the phone calls he received were from women.

About five years ago, the company repainted their unique 1990 Kenworth T800/NRC 40-ton slider, giving it two shades of colors: purple and pink.

The two colors complement each other nicely

“It was getting pretty rusty and needed to get repainted,” Hibler said. “Today, it has about 1.3 million miles on it.”

Found on the side of the unit are a couple of images. At the front end, following a thick, white-gray area at the bottom of the truck that looks like chrome plating, is an image of a skull.

Hibler said, “The skull was my son’s idea. It’s something he wanted on it.”

The second image is a bulldog, which was added because one of Hibler’s employees has a bulldog and thought it would look nice on the side. Above it is states, “The Decision Maker.”

The yellow lettering on the side of the truck and boom also contrasts nicely with the purple and pink colors, making all of the lettering easy to be read.

“What makes the truck interesting are its colors,” Hibler said. “The kids love it and it just took second place in a Heavy-Duty category at the (Empire State Towing & Recovery Association) tow show.”

Celebrating America

0 7fd77By George L. Nitti

Lisi’s Towing, Automotive and Truck Repair Services of Brewster, New York, has turned many heads with its sharp-looking tow trucks. The company is owned by Anthony Lisi Sr.

Assistant Operations Manager Violet Lisi said a motorist was so impressed by their design that they shot video of it when they were called to tow a stuck motor home last week.

The truck was their impressive, patriotic-themed 2016 Peterbuilt 389 with a Century 1150 rotator.

“[He] called us and said to me, ‘We saw this beautiful truck and I took a video of it and I wanted to send it to you.’ They shared it with us on their Instagram page,” Lisi said.

The key imagery of the truck highlights the company name in gold on the side of the unit. A large part of the American flag covers the length of the unit.

The unit, one of two patriotic-themed trucks in their large fleet, was designed by Violet’s brother Anthony Lisi Jr. The wrap was executed by 32 Signs in Connecticut.

“My brother was the mind behind the masterpiece,” she said. “In high school he had a knack for drawing cars. He’s very talented.”

“We are very patriotic,” Violet said. “Our veterans have provided us with safety and we are a great country. We embrace that.”

Stylistically, the truck maintains its white, gold and maroon colors but the company has sought to cultivate a new style.

“The old style has flames, which we never liked,” Violet said. “It was too flashy. We wanted to go with something that was fresh and crisp.” At night, the unit pops, as there are a large number of lights on it. Violet added that the lights were on the truck largely for safety.

Other features of the unit include a tribute on the front of the grill that states, “Pulling for Danielle.”

Violet stated, “Danielle is our older sister. She was in a car accident when she was 16 and has been disabled since. We had the bumper welded on.”

Branding ‘Stranded’

0 a1779By George L. Nitti

Most motorists are acquainted with and have experienced the sinking feeling of being stranded on the roadway.

To capitalize on this widespread affliction, one towing company went so far as to name themselves “STRANDED,” with hopes to reach a broader audience by creating a distinct brand of services for stranded motorists.

In 1994, Charles Ellis started Stranded Towing & Roadside, now based out of his hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana, realizing a boyhood dream. The values from his upbringing and the U.S. Marine Corps our interwoven into every fiber of Stranded.

“At 12, my father asked me what I wanted to do,” Ellis said. “I said, ‘Dad, I want to own tow trucks.’ He challenged me to broaden my vision to solve problems for the motorist and the industry.

“I bought my first tow truck at age 13, customizing it in 1982 before I could even drive it. Today, our trucks set the standard for how clean tow trucks can be.”

Stranded’s 2019 Freightliner M2/Jerr-Dan 22’ steel bed sets a high standard, both in cleanliness and design. It stands out with its bright, colorful lettering, which Ellis credits his daughter for creating 22 years ago.

“When she was in pre-school, I asked her to color it in the way you see it,” Ellis said. “She put the letters ‘S-T-R-A-N-D-E-D’ in blocks with different colors. The unique colorful lettering stands out on all our trucks.

“It’s catchy. It’s simple. It’s what we needed to say; and it’s easy to remember.”

Yet, Ellis maintained that his larger objective is to work with a network of companies to partner with “Stranded” to bring more timely, cost-effective, right-now solutions for customers with the goal that one call does it all.

“There are fleets of tow trucks and roadside service vehicles all over the country and the world, for that matter. My goals are not to add more trucks; but to bring solutions that help us work smarter and better together. At the end of the day, it’s about the person in need of assistance counting on us to get the right help to them as fast as we can.”

Stranded is also building a service model and creating tools that offer motor clubs and auto companies enhanced abilities to respond to stranded motorists.

“Currently, we work with about 50 companies in different areas,” Ellis said. “Advanced GPS technology has enabled better coordination with the local tow companies to create a win-win-win for the motorist, the providers and the industry.”

Haltzgloves’ High-Vis Traffic Gloves

gloves b6520Haltzgloves’ new Nighttime Traffic Full Gloves feature high-visibility reflective materials to help be seen at night. According to the company, the patented materials provides outward reflective visibility at up to 1,250 linear feet. Traffic officer Deidre Goodwin created the high-vis gloves after experiencing near-misses working the busy roads in Atlanta, Georgia.

haltzgloves.com

New Options for Will-Burt Powerlite Towers

prod 1a0f6Will-Burt now is offering two new options for its Night Scan Powerlite HDT light towers.

The optional Sirion LED light package nearly doubles the lumens that are generated in the company’s light towers. The standard Powerlite HDR is 120,000 lumens, while the Sirion package delivers 220,000 lumens.

The Profiler is particularly popular in heavy recovery according to Will-Burt because it can fit on the toolboxes that run down the side of the rig. The company said “Highway Thru Hell’s” Jamie Davis has purchased a few of these. (Pictured is the Profiler version, which now delivers 110,000 lumens vs. the standard option of 60,000.)

Additionally, an optional wireless remote control is now available for all Night Scan HDT towers, as well as a new wireless remote-controlled light called the Night Scan Spot. The Night Scan Spot can be mounted just about anywhere on just about any vehicle.

willburt.com
Bailey Woodward (right) is wanted for felony robbery after police say he violently stopped repo agent Jimmy Bayless (left) from repossessing his car June 14. Image - wlwt.com.

Maryland Leads in [b]60-Day Delinquencies

Findings from Experian’s Q1 2019 State of the Automotive Finance Market report showed that while Louisiana and Mississippi still have some of the highest rates, analysts indicated that leading the country continues to be Maryland with a 60-day delinquency rate of 1.49 percent.

Those Gulf Coast states weren’t far off that leading pace as Experian pegged Mississippi’s rate at 1.19 percent and Louisiana’s reading at 1.13 percent.

Maryland tied with Mississippi for the highest rate to close 2018 as Experian noted each state’s 60-day delinquency rate stood at 1.68 percent.

All told, Experian said the overall 60-day delinquency rate remained flat at 0.68 percent after the first quarter.

At the state-level data, the top 10 rates for delinquency were:

Maryland, 1.49 percent; Mississippi, 1.19 percent; Louisiana, 1.13 percent; South Carolina, 0.95 percent; Georgia, 0.93 percent; Alabama, 0.89 percent; Nevada, 0.78 percent; Texas, 0.78 percent; Arkansas, 0.77 percent; North Carolina, 0.77 percent.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Man Admits to Attacking [b]Repo Agents

A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in the assault of three repo men who were attacked while they were trying to collect his tow truck, police said.

Derrell Brown, 31, of Upper Marlboro faces up to 10 years in prison for the Dec. 20 incident, Seat Pleasant police announced June 19.

Brown and another person attacked a 26-year-old man who was trying to repossess Brown’s tow truck about 4:30 p.m., police said.

“Without provocation, Brown launched an attack, punching and kicking the victim in his face and torso area,” police said in a statement.

Brown hit the man in the head with a metal pipe and held him down while a second person took the victim’s wallet and keys, police said.

During the attack, two other repo men arrived and found their colleague bleeding, police said.

Brown assaulted the two men who tried to help their co-worker before the repo men escaped and found help.

Police spokesman Marcus Jones said investigators arrested Brown after linking him to information from his tow truck and the repossession company.

The second man involved in the attack was arrested but not prosecuted, Jones said.

Brown’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

Source: washingtonpost.com.

Search for Man Who [b]Tried to Prevent Repo

A Cincinnati, Ohio, man is wanted on a charge of felony robbery after police say he violently stopped a tow truck driver from repossessing his car June 14.

Police say 25-year-old Bailey Woodward is the man responsible.

City-Wide Towing and Recovery’s Jimmy Bayless was the agent involved.

"I usually have my GoPro on my head most of the time, except that day I didn't have it on me," Bayless said.

When Woodward went into a store, Bayless loaded the man's Hyundai Sonata onto his tow truck. Moments later, Bayless said it became a battle to break away.

"He jumped in and I was fighting him for the controls to make the lift go up and down," Bayless said.

Police said Woodward and a friend punched Bayless in an effort to take back the car.

Eventually, the two drove the vehicle off the lift and took off.

Two days after the incident, Bayless went to Woodward's home and successfully recovered his car.

Source: wlwt.com.

AT Magazine to Focus [b]on Repo in July

American Towman Magazine’s July issue will have a special focus on the topic of repossession. If you service the repossession industry, it will be a must-see issue.

Topics will include: advances in skip-tracing and license plate recognition tips and tools; the need for professional training of all staff, and recommended agencies such as RISC, CARS, etc.; legal advice regarding breach of peace; the latest in light-duty trucks and wheel-lift equipment specs; and tips on towing vehicles that have no keys/missing keys/locked ignitions.

Source: AT staff.

B-Train Derailed in New Zealand

0 b97f6By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

BTRi (Bus Truck Recovery International), located in Christchurch, New Zealand, has been in operation since 2003. 

Over the past decade since they took over the business, co-owners Nigel Hope and Ray Holley have built up Bus Truck Recovery’s capabilities.

In June 2019 BTR were called to recover a rolled over B-train. In the trucking industry a B-train consists of two trailers linked together by a fifth wheel, and are up to 92-feet long. The fifth wheel coupling is located at the rear of the lead, or first, trailer and is mounted on a "tail" section commonly located immediately above the lead trailer axles. In North America this area of the lead trailer is often referred to as the "bridge.”

The twin-trailer assembly is hooked up to a tractor unit via the tractor unit's fifth wheel in the customary manner. 

“We received a call at 2 a.m.,” Hope informed, “for a loaded B-train, which had gone over a bank near one of the alpine passes approx. 2.5 hours drive away from our depot. The caller had sketchy details, but it was no point going until daylight as it was off the road and temperature was down to -1 -degree C (30-degrees Fahrenheit)."

BTR responded the next morning with their Kenworth 10x4 with a Century 7035 and Kenworth 10x4 with a Vulcan V-70. Two hours later, they called for their Argosy 8x4 with an NRC Quickswap. 

It seems that the tractor unit was doing over 55 mph around a 40 mph corner, left the road and dropped over 30 feet onto farmland below with its load of timber in the curtain sider. The driver wasn’t wearing his seat belt and got tossed around the cab as it barrel-rolled down the bank. He received broken ribs, facial lacerations, bruised kidneys--and a helicopter ride.

On arrival the BTR crew found the tractor on its wheels and the sliding turntable ripped off the chassis and still attached to the trailer kingpin. Entry to the downhill paddock was by steep grassy track which the recovery units slid down in the frost around 8 a.m. 

"The remaining side of the turntable was gas cut off and the tractor winched backwards away from the front trailer. A rear tire and rim were removed and replaced on the front axle as it was damaged, the rear axle had been shunted forward on one side, so it was a rear tow to get it out," explained Hope. "Righting the trailers was the tricky bit as we had no room to winch them over due to the soggy pond just to the side of them.

“The timber,” he continued, “was hung up in the roof of the rear trailer and we gas cut it free; however pulling both trailers up despite releasing the timber did drag our trucks sideways in the now soft ground, the flat angle we had to work with did not help.

“Once upright and dragged away from the timber, we were able to tow them out to an adjacent paddock, turn round and tow them up the track back onto the road for splitting and towing home.”

As the sun had come out they were able to climb back up onto the roadway and tow the casualty to their depot with the NRC.

Hope concluded, “The following day we returned with our transporter, flat deck semi and JCB and restack the timber and tidy up the site. No road closure was necessary and we dealt to the whole job in-house, the trailers and truck however were all written off.”

