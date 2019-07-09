B-Train Derailed in New Zealand

Rally Brings Awareness [b]to ‘Move Over’ Law First responders and their families gathered at Traxler Park in Janesville, Wisconsin, June 29 to bring awareness to the 'Slow Down Move Over' law.



According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the failure to move over is one of the reasons motor vehicle crashes kill more law enforcement on duty than any other cause.



One of the organizers Gary Walsh, said his son, a tow truck driver, was killed on the interstate after someone hit him while he worked on the side of the road. Walsh said for several years since he has been advocating for the law and bringing awareness to the issue.



"The speed limit sign that you just went by is not a wish book. There is a lot of engineering that has gone into determining how fast you can go on an interstate road or any other road, and if you violate that you will pay the price," Walsh said.



Idaho's 'Move Over' [b]Law Extends to Towmen Idaho’s "Move Over" law is extending to protect emergency responders to traffic incidents like Idaho Transportation Department workers and tow truck operators using flashing lights. The existing law, from 2006, already gives protections to police by requiring motorists to move over for law-enforcement personnel operating with flashing lights.



"The expansion of the 'Move Over' Law to include highway workers makes an inherently risky job safer for our staff," said Jerry Wilson, ITD Operations Engineer in North Idaho. "At highway speeds, it only takes a split second for an accident to happen, so making some space to allow our crews to maintain the roads makes the highways safer, both for us and the traveling public."



"Since passage of the expanded law this spring, I have noted some voluntary compliance by the public for highway workers as well as disabled travelers along the roadside," said ITD southeast Idaho Operation Engineer Steve Gertonson. "This is a positive outcome and a win-win situation for both the workers and the public."

The law went into effect July 1.



Higher Diesel Taxes [b]Take Effect in 12 States Truck drivers saw increased diesel fuel prices in 12 states due to rising fuel taxes, effective July 1. Diesel prices rose in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.



Truckers in Illinois suffered the most sizeable increase in fuel prices, as the tax rate jumped by 24 cents on July 1. The new diesel tax in Illinois is 45.5 cents per gallon, up from 21.5 per gallon. Ohio also saw a sizeable increase at the pump thanks to a 19 cents per gallon increase of the state’s diesel tax. Ohio’s new diesel tax is 47 cents per gallon.



Officer Busted for [b]Alleged Tow Fee Theft A New York, City, New York, Port Authority police officer allegedly ripped off the agency for more than $70,000 in fees charged for towing cars from LaGuardia Airport, officials said.



Jeffrey McCabe, a 17-year veteran assigned to the impound unit at LaGuardia, was responsible for collecting the tow fees and handling the release of towed vehicles.



From April 2016 through November 2018, McCabe collected money orders submitted by drivers to retrieve their cars, allegedly wrote his own name on them and deposited them in his bank accounts.



According to prosecutors, McCabe would tell car owners to bring in two blank money orders. He would then make one payable to the Port Authority, and put his own name on the second, which would be deposited in one of two bank accounts he controlled.



“This kind of underhanded thievery is unacceptable, especially from someone who has taken an oath to serve and protect the public,” said Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan.



Port Authority Inspector Michael Nestor said that more than 100 patrons were interviewed during the investigation.



McCabe was charged with grand larceny, scheme to defraud, falsifying records and official misconduct. He was arraigned Wednesday morning and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.



Civil Suit Accuses Couple [b]Of ‘Predatory Towing’ The Mobile County (Alabama) district attorney’s office filed a civil lawsuit June 28 against a husband and wife, owners of two tow truck companies that the office claimed engages in “predatory towing.”



The suit accuses Mike and Heather Sellers of Anytime Towing and Rapid Towing of being behind a “predatory towing ring” in the county and of engaging in deceptive trade practices, including forcing vehicle owners to sign waivers freeing the companies from legal liability in the presence of employees who openly carried firearms.



“What started with towing vehicles from apartment complexes without authorization, charging excessive recovery fees, imposing vehicle ‘access fees,’ and utilizing purposeful measures to artificially inflate storage fees (e.g. not answering phone calls and unreasonably short windows of retrieval time) has escalated into attempting to parlay a known stolen vehicle into illegal payday against the consumer, recklessly damaging towed vehicles, lying to investigators, suborning forgery, and falsely imprisoning a law enforcement officer,” Assistant Mobile County District Attorney Clay Rossi writes in the suit filed on behalf of District Attorney Ashley Rich.



The DA’s office is seeking to have the couple’s business licenses revoked and have the couple compensate one victim whose car was damaged by one of the towing companies, among other relief. The suit did not specify a dollar amount for total damages.



