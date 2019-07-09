B-Train Derailed in New Zealand

Do You Charge a ‘Start-the-Truck’ Fee?
By Randall C. Resch
A tower messaged me asking, “Why do tow companies almost always seem to have at least a $100 fee (to just start the truck)? I understand the mileage charge to cover operational expense; I just never seem to get a good explanation of the up-front charge to just start the truck.”
I don’t know who told him about up-front charging, but it happens. I’m not so sure about its reasoning, but I have my theories. If the company that’s charging extra doesn’t tow for law enforcement or the highway patrol, their rates typically aren’t regulated in what they can and can’t charge.
I’ve heard how commercial tow companies solicit their accounts with this up-front-charge as a means to justify time it takes to start and warm a heavy wrecker, air-it-up, and then leave the facility. In terms of portal-to-portal charges contract wording may say that time only starts when the wrecker leaves the facility. That doesn’t include “get-ready time.”
In past years of increased fuel costs, companies were allowed to charge a fuel surcharge as an add-on to approved rates; but that fluctuated with the cost of fuel. That’s a reasonable charge and I see no issue in that.
If a tow company is charging an extra $100 bucks as an operational fee, that’s a great way to lose those incoming, first-time callers looking for reasonable rates. However, I also believe that, if a tow owner knows his bottom-line, operational costs, he should know what it costs per hour to run his truck regardless of the size tow truck or the niche they serve. For non-law enforcement companies, the extra $100 is a cost that insurance companies balk at and oftentimes refuse to pay.
If you’re not charging that start-up fee in your area and others are, your pricing would be more attractive to new customers. Wouldn’t that be a great advertising teaser to put on your company’s website that says, “We won’t charge you to start our trucks.” To find what your competition is doing, conduct a little, “Corporate Shopping”, and call around to your local tow companies to see what the others are charging.
All-in-all, when it comes to the rates you charge in the commercial market, it’s a matter of what the market will bear, what your pricing is based and what customers are willing to pay.
There’s a fine line between reasonable rate schedules and gouging the motoring public. It’s one reason why insurance companies and motorists are fearful and reluctant to trust the towing and recovery industry. There’s nothing to say that a company has to charge a start-up fee just to make those extra bucks. If the tow company is charging a start-up fee and the customers don’t take offense to paying the fee, well, good for them.
It comes down to towing and recovery is expensive, and as a tow owner you know this business is a “cash-eating machine.” It takes every dollar to make business run lean and green; but that doesn’t suggest charging to use a fire extinguisher, the ink in your pens, the cost of a printed invoice, the batteries in your flashlight, or cones, flares or signs used at some traffic incident.
There has to be a realization that these things are simply costs of doing business. It’s my opinion that tow trucks have to be started anyway to get to the store or drive home. If that’s the case, who’s paying for that?
Somewhere herein is a lesson learned where that old, “do unto others” thingy comes into play. Ask yourself, “Would you ride Uber if they charged $100 extra to start their vehicles?” Maybe there’s a reason our extra-charging friend runs fewer calls and his trucks are always parked. If he can afford to chase business away, it’s his loss.
Change Happens
By Brian J Riker
Change is inevitable. Time doesn’t sit still and neither do our businesses. We can either adapt to the changing environment and thrive … or be left behind and disappear. Our success depends upon how we react to the changes around us daily.
In the 30 years I have been in this industry, I have seen quite a bit of change. My first wrecker was a Holmes 440 with a sling, and we were using it daily as a primary response truck well into the mid ’90s.
A few years later when I opened my first company, I started with a wheel lift and carrier that were much more modern than what I learned on. Progress is what it was, adapting to the modern cars and the market demand for these types of trucks.
As an industry we have seen the same thing happen with how we monitor our drivers, accept requests for service and even payments. I clearly recall having a credit card imprinter in my first truck; today I can take a credit card with my smart phone and have the transaction processed instantly.
Technological advances have helped us be more efficient—an absolute must for survival with the tight margins we are experiencing today. Technology helps us monitor how our drivers treat our trucks, our customers and even protect from false claims by unscrupulous motorists.
What about sales advancements? How many of you used to place a quarter-page ad in the Yellow Pages, slap some stickers with your phone number on the local payphones and maybe sponsor a few bus shelters as your entire marketing campaign? Well, back then that was all that was needed and it worked. Not so much today.
Technology has led to a marked shift in where our sales come from, with everyone seeming to want a piece of the pie. I will be blunt—and many won’t like this—this is not going away. The third-party dispatch providers are here to stay.
Think about how extremely disruptive rideshare apps were to the taxi business. The taxi industry kept ignoring them, adamant that they were just a fad and it would not hurt their business until it did. Had they embraced the concept and figured a way to use their equipment and personnel in a similar manner, the ride share landscape would look vastly different.
I refer to rideshare because it not only closely parallels third-party dispatch concepts, but it’s something most people have used with few reports of any displeasure. I use rideshare services weekly, and the convenience of an app at my fingertips has really improved the quality of my life as a business traveler.
This is the same experience our potential customers want when they break down or are involved in an accident. They want to push one button and summon help, have it paid for with another tap of a button and be done. Several of the tow apps on the market, all tied to third-party dispatching services, accomplish just this.
These services will find towers to do the work while making it easier for many smaller fleets to embrace technology and expand their businesses. A very familiar model for starting a tow company has always been to begin as a motor club provider while building your own loyal customer base.
Unfortunately loyalty is going away, and building a local customer base is becoming increasingly difficult. I do not have all the answers; but I do believe that we need to find a way to work within the new normal: receiving our calls through technology companies.
Being this technology is still relatively new, we have a chance to shape how it works. Maybe some of the larger towers may even develop their own versions of dispatch apps for their customers and license it to their friendly competitors?
I call on my fellow towers to brainstorm solutions to this challenge. How do we as an industry adapt to the new normal and still thrive? Let’s hear it, I am always open to learn something new.
I do know that we cannot sit by and let change happen to us; we must take action to help shape that change.
Nailed for Speeding
By Randall C. Resch
A group of towers complained about police speed enforcement because they were stopped and cited for driving too fast when headed to police calls asking them to “expedite.”
One tower ranted that the cops were seemingly unfair for his excessive speed. He said he was headed to a police call and was doing his very best to get to the call on time, but got caught in a speed trap traveling 20 mph over the limit. While I appreciate the tower’s willingness to serve, responding in a perceived reckless manner isn’t a reasonable, prudent or cost-effective way to bolster a company’s reputation.
While I understand the nature of the complaint, sometimes it’s easier to blame someone else rather than ’fess up to the violation. The cops weren’t the ones speeding in a large commercial vehicle. When a tower is driving at 20 mph over the speed limit in a vehicle capable of causing great bodily injury or death, immediate enforcement is justified. When towers get into that “expedite mode,” an attitude of “hurry to serve” sometimes takes over.
Towers must fully understand what responsibilities they’re under when they respond to rotation calls. While every rotation contract has on-time arrival stipulations, tow companies tend to stretch themselves thin when it comes to having enough tow trucks available to serve the contract. Especially true for small tow companies, having only a flatbed and one wrecker to service all police calls may not be sufficient to handle occasional call volume.
Another issue with small companies on rotation happens when many companies serve the same area and call volume is slow. Typically, tow owners won’t purchase another tow truck because there’s a good chance that new truck won’t pay for itself. Along with slow volume, owners with an additional truck often must hire another driver.Change Your Plan
When tow companies serve shops, commercial accounts and auto clubs, police work and rotation sometimes gets in the way. Towmen oftentimes think they can balance the non-law enforcement workload and be, let’s say, “fashionably late.”
Towers working rotation are seeking better paying work; however, they’re not able to just drop the other work to respond to police requests in a timely manner. Accordingly, they typically speed to make up time hoping they’ll be on time and not have to face an upset cop who’s anxiously waiting their arrival.
Law enforcement has high expectations of its contract towers. Best practices suggest that tow companies not intermingle commercial and private towing work with rotation work. Law enforcement expects rotation providers to be available at all times on a 24-7 basis.
Contract tow companies must design their business plan to include the proper number of tow trucks, carriers and trained tow operators available to respond at a moment’s notice. Rotation tow companies may want to consider keeping units in strategic locations to ensure quick response within allowable ETAs. It is one of the best ways to eliminate delays and minimizes responding in a dangerous manner.
