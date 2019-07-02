Over the Guardrail in Mass.

Tow Truck Procession [b]Honors Slain Driver Arizona towers honored the life and memory of Richard Struble on June 23. Struble, a towman from Amado, was one of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on June 10.



The procession of nearly 40 tow trucks ended at the place where his life was taken at Discount Tire.



“He put his life on the line everyday to help people out on the side of the road. He was just a generous guy. Warmhearted, caring and hard-working man,” said Jesse Luna III, the Luna’s Towing owner’s son.



Struble worked for Luna’s Towing for 20 years and was considered family to the generations who own the company. The Luna’s put out a call to fellow tow truck drivers to give Struble a proper sendoff filled with love and brotherhood.



Struble’s ashes rode along the procession with his loved ones and were carried by his fiancée, Mary Breijak.



Police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver, identified as 32-year-old Justin Lang. Detectives have an arrest warrant out for Lang on two counts of manslaughter. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.



Stertil-Koni Adds a [b]Service Manager Heavy-duty vehicle lifts manufacturer Stertil-Koni has announced that Kevin Boyer has joined the company as Service Manager.



In his new post, Boyer provides technical support, troubleshooting assistance, vehicle lift installation supervision and vehicle lift use training to the company’s distributors and their customers across North America.



Stertil-Koni Director of Operations Kevin Hymers said, “Stertil-Koni is dedicated to delivering the highest level of customer service and is pleased to welcome Kevin, a seasoned pro, to our team. With a decade of top experience in mechanical repair and customer service, he brings an extremely high level of service focus and customer care to our already strong team.”



Prior to joining Stertil-Koni, Boyer served as a sales manager and technician at BOE Marine and RV in Maryland.



Interstate Towing [b]Celebrates 20 Years Interstate Towing of Chicopee, Massachusetts, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary of changing tires, jumping dead batteries and towing vehicles out of jams big and small.



More than 200 people gathered to congratulate owner Jeremy Procon and his 71 employees at the business’ new garage.



“I always try to do it the right way,” Procon said. That means following state regulations, ensuring employees have needed training and permits to operate the equipment, paying taxes and fees and focusing on “safety, safety, safety,” he said. “I offer decent pay and Blue Cross/Blue Shield. I feel everyone who works for me is entitled to a good, solid living,”



Procon said, adding he typically hires incoming employees at $18 to $20 an hour. The company is now a full-service operation so when employees get called to a scene they do everything, Procon said, including cleanup from spills.



California Towman Stabbed to Death A South Bay, California, father, who was killed in a rural road in unincorporated San Mateo County, was being remembered as a hardworking towman.



Authorities said 31-year-old John Pekipaki was found stabbed to death in a remote stretch June 18. He is the second murder victim who was found on that road in 24 hours. The other victim is 32-year-old Abdulmalek Nasher, a taxi driver.



Pekipaki worked as a tow truck driver for Specialty Towing, out of East Palo Alto.



“It was just a random stabbing,” said Liki Pekipaki, the towman’s sister. “My brother was on a work call. He was on that route it happened at.”



Sheriff deputies found Pekipaki gravely injured and calling for help around 11 p.m. He later died at the scene. Relatives said Pekipaki leaves behind an 11-year-old son and one-year-old daughter.



Deputies announced 26-year-old Malik Dosouqui of Pacifica is in custody. A source said Dousouqui has a mental illness. Authorities are trying to determine if the suspect had prior contact with the two murder victims.



Talbert Expands [b]North Carolina Facility Talbert Manufacturing officially opened a 58,000-sq.-ft. expansion of its Liberty, North Carolina, facility. The 120,000-sq.-ft. Liberty Trailers LLC will manufacture Talbert’s Tag-A-Long Series, Traveling Axle Series and Hydraulic Tail Series trailers.



With the expansion, the manufacturer looks to increase dealer and customer support throughout North America with increased production capabilities and a support staff of 60 associates.



The Liberty facility was originally home to Ferree Trailers, which Talbert purchased in 2014. In 2018, Talbert began expansion of the building and staff as part of its overall growth plan.



The expansion houses two state-of-the-art painting booths, overhead cranes and a large finishing area. Equipment and staging areas were designed for optimum flow throughout the manufacturing process, allowing Talbert’s production at Liberty to grow past their current goals, while maintaining the high degree of safety, durability and resale value.



