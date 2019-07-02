Over the Guardrail in Mass.

The Week's Features
Truck, Trailer Brake Issues in Three Recalls
NHTSA issues recalls on Daimler, Trail King and Autocar
Change Happens
Technological advances changes way business is attained
Celebrating America
Love of country is shown throughout this rotator
New Options for Will-Burt Powerlite Towers
Sirion, Profiler and a wireless remote control adds utility to product
Maryland Leads in 60-Day Delinquencies
Delinquency rate of 1.49 percent tops in nation
June Is National Safety Month

By Richard Del Campo

Observed annually in June, National Safety Month focuses on reducing leading causes of injury and death at work, on the road and in homes and communities. National Safety Month observance is an initiative organized by the National Safety Council, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to engage with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public to help prevent the third leading cause of death in the U.S. – preventable injuries.

Our towing industry is by no means free from work-related injuries; so, we all must do our part to help prevent them. Engaging in safety practices at work is always a must. Here are four key reminders for tow operators to help reduce and prevent work related injuries.

Wearing your Personal Protection Equipment is critical. Operators should always wear the appropriate eyewear protection, gloves and footwear. In addition, wearing reflective gear, the proper ANSI Class III safety vests, increases the chances that operators will be visible.

Whenever possible, always operate the towing equipment from an area where there is little moving traffic. Be mindful to operate or work a tow or recovery from the side of the vehicle that does not expose you (the operator) to the highway/traffic area.

Exercise situational awareness. Always maintain awareness of your surroundings, including the road, traffic, in a parking lot, or around powerlines, sewer and manholes. The key here is not to get tunnel vision.

Finally, always adhere to the working load limit of your equipment. If you follow these correct limits, you can reduce the risks of your work assignment. Additionally, be sure that you’ve read and understand the operation and safety manual for the equipment you’re operating.

While the NSC remains focused on saving lives and preventing injuries, our towing industry can also play an active role by reminding operators to adhere to these safety practices which significantly reduce the possibility of work-related injuries.

Help us spread the safety message among towers during the month of June. With your help, we can make safety a priority in our communities, on the road and at work. At Jerr-Dan, our duty is to help raise awareness and support organizations whose safety mission aligns with those in our industry. For more information on NSC visit their website at nsc.org.

Richard Del Campo is VP/GM at Jerr-Dan Corp.
50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

Over the Guardrail in Mass.

0 5733bBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

John Martins started Sterry Street Towing in Attleboro, Massachusetts, with one tow truck in 1980 and incorporated in 1983. Along with that company, John was the owner and founder of East Coast Collision Center, Courtesy Auto Group and an owner of the Checker Club. He was known for his strong work ethic and generous giving.

John passed away in September 2015 due to complications from injuries he sustained in a trucking accident. His son Jamie Turmel took over the family business and continues with the same strong work ethic he learned from his dad.

On June 22, 2019, a box truck hits a guardrail and went down an embankment in Rehoboth, leaving two people trapped. The Rehoboth Police Department called Sterry Street Towing at 12:45 p.m. to handle the recovery. 

Jamie responded with their 2019 Chevy 2500 HD Diesel supervisor unit equipped with strobes, safety equipment and mobile communications. Operator Andrew White responded in a 2017 Peterbilt 389 twin-steer with a Century 1150R rotator. Operator Daniel Gonsalves responded with their 2018 Peterbilt 337 with a Miller 21.5’ flatbed. 

“When we arrived on scene,” Jamie said, “we noticed that the box truck had crashed through the guardrail and went down the embankment. The load of demo material the truck was carrying went through the front of the box truck ripping the cab off the truck and pinning the two occupants. [It took first responders] 25 minutes to free the driver and passenger from the wreck.”

The demo material was scattered all over and into the wetlands. The crew pulled the cab back onto the truck and chained it into place. They used chain and ran it through the wheels both front and back, made bridles and used two lines to pull the truck back to the roadway. 

“Once we had the truck back on the roadway, we cleaned up all demo material and debris and loaded it back into the box once we secured the load,” said Jamie. “We then loaded it onto our carrier and towed it back to our Attleboro location.” 

Take Time to DO YOU

It’s personal indulgence time.

One thing that I am getting to do this year is to satisfy my need to hear live music. From jazz festivals and concerts to R&B concerts to one-man plays--even to Renaissance music composed for violins and violas da gamba--I’ve seen more live performances in the past eight months than I have in the previous eight years combined.

And this year, I have decided to treat myself to go to “the granddaddy of all Jazz Festivals,” the Newport Jazz Festival in August. I can’t tell you how much I am looking forward to that!

All this to say that it is important that you feed your passions in life. It’s part of what keeps you alive in this world. Sure, work and making money is important—it even makes feeding those passions possible. But if you don’t have an outlet, that part of you that allows you to “get away” to be yourself every once in a while … you’re diminishing life itself and all it can be.

Take time to DO YOU. Laugh! Run! Shout! Enjoy! It’s called “Life,” and it’s meant for living.

--Charles Duke

American Towman Wire • 06-26-2019
California Assemblyman David Chiu is sponsoring a state bill (AB 516) to end vehicle-towing practices that disproportionately affect low-income people. Image – CNBC.

City to Oppose New Vehicle Tow Ban Bill

A California Assembly bill that seeks to end vehicle-towing practices that disproportionately affect low-income people is set to be opposed by officials in Redwood City because they say it rewards those who fail to pay parking tickets or otherwise follow reasonable policies and will worsen parking problems. Sponsored by Assemblyman David Chiu, Assembly Bill 516 would specifically eliminate tows when the owner has five or more unpaid parking tickets, when the car registration is more than six months out of date or when a car has been legally parked for more than 72 hours. “Taking a person’s car away will only make a financial situation worse, impede their ability to make a living and exacerbate our homelessness crisis,” Chiu said in a statement. “This bill protects Californians from the most harmful towing practices while also preserving local control that allows local governments to address unique needs in their communities.” Source: smdailyjournal.com.

Hino Announces New Transmission Warranty

Hino Trucks announced that, effective immediately, 2020 model year Allison transmission-equipped Hino trucks include a five-year unlimited mile transmission warranty. The new standard gives customers up to two additional years of coverage and does away with mileage limits at no additional cost to customers. All Allison transmissions offered by Hino Trucks are included as well as all vocation applications. The company said it is “the best base transmission warranty in the industry” that extends to Class 6-8 and includes Hino models 238, 258, 268, 338 and the all-new Hino XL Series. “We continuously strive to deliver the lowest cost of ownership for our customers, period,” said Glenn Ellis, Hino Trucks’ SVP of Customer Experience. Source: hino.com.

Telephone Exchange Receives ATSI Award

The Telephone Exchange, a division of Professional Exchange Service Corp., is the recipient of the ATSI 2019 Award of Excellence for the third consecutive year. “I’m extremely proud of our dedicated staff for achieving this award for the third straight year. They have worked day in and day out over the last three years and continue to work tirelessly on behalf of our clients to provide the highest quality of customer service,” said Matthew Haas, president/CEO of PESC. Source: pesc.com.


June 26 - July 02, 2019
Towmen in Arizona honored the life and memory of Richard Struble of Luna Towing, one of two men killed in a hit-and-run two weeks ago. Image - kgun9.com.

Tow Truck Procession [b]Honors Slain Driver

Arizona towers honored the life and memory of Richard Struble on June 23. Struble, a towman from Amado, was one of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on June 10.

The procession of nearly 40 tow trucks ended at the place where his life was taken at Discount Tire.

“He put his life on the line everyday to help people out on the side of the road. He was just a generous guy. Warmhearted, caring and hard-working man,” said Jesse Luna III, the Luna’s Towing owner’s son.

Struble worked for Luna’s Towing for 20 years and was considered family to the generations who own the company. The Luna’s put out a call to fellow tow truck drivers to give Struble a proper sendoff filled with love and brotherhood.

Struble’s ashes rode along the procession with his loved ones and were carried by his fiancée, Mary Breijak.

Police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver, identified as 32-year-old Justin Lang. Detectives have an arrest warrant out for Lang on two counts of manslaughter. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Source: kgun9.com.

Stertil-Koni Adds a [b]Service Manager

Heavy-duty vehicle lifts manufacturer Stertil-Koni has announced that Kevin Boyer has joined the company as Service Manager.

In his new post, Boyer provides technical support, troubleshooting assistance, vehicle lift installation supervision and vehicle lift use training to the company’s distributors and their customers across North America.

Stertil-Koni Director of Operations Kevin Hymers said, “Stertil-Koni is dedicated to delivering the highest level of customer service and is pleased to welcome Kevin, a seasoned pro, to our team. With a decade of top experience in mechanical repair and customer service, he brings an extremely high level of service focus and customer care to our already strong team.”

Prior to joining Stertil-Koni, Boyer served as a sales manager and technician at BOE Marine and RV in Maryland.

Source: stertil-koni.com.

Interstate Towing [b]Celebrates 20 Years

Interstate Towing of Chicopee, Massachusetts, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary of changing tires, jumping dead batteries and towing vehicles out of jams big and small.

More than 200 people gathered to congratulate owner Jeremy Procon and his 71 employees at the business’ new garage.

“I always try to do it the right way,” Procon said. That means following state regulations, ensuring employees have needed training and permits to operate the equipment, paying taxes and fees and focusing on “safety, safety, safety,” he said. “I offer decent pay and Blue Cross/Blue Shield. I feel everyone who works for me is entitled to a good, solid living,”

Procon said, adding he typically hires incoming employees at $18 to $20 an hour. The company is now a full-service operation so when employees get called to a scene they do everything, Procon said, including cleanup from spills.

Source: masslive.com.

California Towman Stabbed to Death

A South Bay, California, father, who was killed in a rural road in unincorporated San Mateo County, was being remembered as a hardworking towman.

Authorities said 31-year-old John Pekipaki was found stabbed to death in a remote stretch June 18. He is the second murder victim who was found on that road in 24 hours. The other victim is 32-year-old Abdulmalek Nasher, a taxi driver. 

Pekipaki worked as a tow truck driver for Specialty Towing, out of East Palo Alto.

“It was just a random stabbing,” said Liki Pekipaki, the towman’s sister. “My brother was on a work call. He was on that route it happened at.”

Sheriff deputies found Pekipaki gravely injured and calling for help around 11 p.m. He later died at the scene. Relatives said Pekipaki leaves behind an 11-year-old son and one-year-old daughter.

Deputies announced 26-year-old Malik Dosouqui of Pacifica is in custody. A source said Dousouqui has a mental illness. Authorities are trying to determine if the suspect had prior contact with the two murder victims.

Source: ktvu.com.

Talbert Expands [b]North Carolina Facility

Talbert Manufacturing officially opened a 58,000-sq.-ft. expansion of its Liberty, North Carolina, facility. The 120,000-sq.-ft. Liberty Trailers LLC will manufacture Talbert’s Tag-A-Long Series, Traveling Axle Series and Hydraulic Tail Series trailers.

With the expansion, the manufacturer looks to increase dealer and customer support throughout North America with increased production capabilities and a support staff of 60 associates.

The Liberty facility was originally home to Ferree Trailers, which Talbert purchased in 2014. In 2018, Talbert began expansion of the building and staff as part of its overall growth plan.

The expansion houses two state-of-the-art painting booths, overhead cranes and a large finishing area. Equipment and staging areas were designed for optimum flow throughout the manufacturing process, allowing Talbert’s production at Liberty to grow past their current goals, while maintaining the high degree of safety, durability and resale value.

Source: talbertmfg.com.

Truck, Trailer Brake [b]Issues in Three Recalls

Recalls from Daimler Trucks North America, Trail King and Autocar were announced recently by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, affecting a small number of trucks and trailers.

Daimler issued a recall for approximately 253 of its 2019 Freightliner 108SD, 114SD, Business Class M2, Cascadia, Western Star 5700 and Freightliner Custom Chassis XC vehicles for an issue with air disk brakes.

DTNA says the brake caliper mounting bolts on the affected trucks may not be tightened sufficiently, which could reduce the effectiveness of the brakes.

Daimler will notify owners of affected trucks, and dealers will inspect and repair them for free. Owners can contact DTNA customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-816. NHTSA’s recall number 19V-367.

Trail King is recalling approximately 43 2016-’19 custom TKT50 tilt trailers. The company said the air control line to the front anti-lock braking system electronic control unit for the trailer brakes may be missing.

Trail King will notify owners and will add a front control line for free. Owners can contact Trail King customer service at 800-843-3324 with recall number TK201902. NHTSA’s recall number is 19V-361.

Autocar is recalling approximately 23 2019-’20 Xpeditor severe-duty trucks. The company said the rear axle brake may have a delayed release, causing the truck to fall out of compliance with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard.

Owners can contact Autocar customer service at 888-218-3611 or 877-973-3486 with recall number ACX-1905. NHTSA’s recall number is 19V-354.

Source: ccjdigital.com.
June 26 - July 02, 2019

Over the Guardrail in Mass.

0 5733bBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

John Martins started Sterry Street Towing in Attleboro, Massachusetts, with one tow truck in 1980 and incorporated in 1983. Along with that company, John was the owner and founder of East Coast Collision Center, Courtesy Auto Group and an owner of the Checker Club. He was known for his strong work ethic and generous giving.

John passed away in September 2015 due to complications from injuries he sustained in a trucking accident. His son Jamie Turmel took over the family business and continues with the same strong work ethic he learned from his dad.

On June 22, 2019, a box truck hits a guardrail and went down an embankment in Rehoboth, leaving two people trapped. The Rehoboth Police Department called Sterry Street Towing at 12:45 p.m. to handle the recovery. 

Jamie responded with their 2019 Chevy 2500 HD Diesel supervisor unit equipped with strobes, safety equipment and mobile communications. Operator Andrew White responded in a 2017 Peterbilt 389 twin-steer with a Century 1150R rotator. Operator Daniel Gonsalves responded with their 2018 Peterbilt 337 with a Miller 21.5’ flatbed. 

“When we arrived on scene,” Jamie said, “we noticed that the box truck had crashed through the guardrail and went down the embankment. The load of demo material the truck was carrying went through the front of the box truck ripping the cab off the truck and pinning the two occupants. [It took first responders] 25 minutes to free the driver and passenger from the wreck.”

The demo material was scattered all over and into the wetlands. The crew pulled the cab back onto the truck and chained it into place. They used chain and ran it through the wheels both front and back, made bridles and used two lines to pull the truck back to the roadway. 

“Once we had the truck back on the roadway, we cleaned up all demo material and debris and loaded it back into the box once we secured the load,” said Jamie. “We then loaded it onto our carrier and towed it back to our Attleboro location.” 

Loader Shifted & Lifted

0 0a550By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Michael “Mike” Myers is a second-generation tower and the president of Gene's Towing & Transportation in Washington state, the family owned and operated company started by his father, Gene Myers, in 1961. Gene passed away on Sept. 4, 2016. Mike’s son Michael Jr. represents the third generation and is the vice president of the company.

Gene’s Towing has locations in the Pierce and King County area including Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Federal Way and Auburn. Although they specialize in the greater Tacoma area, they offer long distance towing for transport of vehicles to the Canadian Border and down into Oregon.

“On Friday, July 27, 2018, at 3 p.m., one of our customers called saying they needed our help ASAP in reloading one of their front-end loaders that had come partially off their lowboy while in transit,” Mike said.

Gene’s immediately dispatched three heavies. Michael Jr. responded in their 2018 Peterbilt 367/Century 1135 35-ton rotator, operator Jay went in a 2010 Peterbilt 388/Century 1130 30-ton rotator and operator Josh was in their 2002 Peterbilt 378/Century 9055 50-ton heavy.

Upon arrival, Team Gene’s met with several police and fire personnel on scene, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue and Pierce County Sheriff’s Dept.

“Once we made contact with all those in charge of the scene,” Mike said, “we found out that a small compact sedan had cut in front of the driver hauling the 65,000-pound loader causing the lowboy driver to stomp on his brakes to avoid contact with the small car.

“What ensued after was that the four-point tie-down on the loader failed. It had correct size chain, but not correct grade (1/2” G7 chains) forcing the loader to lunge forward, taking out the oil pan and cracking the transmission, then turned because the pivot was not locked in place on the loader. It went forward and off the trailer.”

This was a 65,000-lbs. Komatsu WA500 loader that had a length with the bucket on ground of 30.2’, the width over tires 10.5’, height to the top of cab 12.7’, a wheelbase of 11.8’ and a ground clearance of 1.5’.

After assessing the casualty, Team Gene’s placed their 1130 and 1135 rotators on the down side of the loader to do the lift and the 9055 on the other side to winch the loader back onto the trailer.

The rotators lifted the loader clear of the trailer with a four-part line on the front and on the rear, then the 9055 winched it back on the lowboy and straightened it so the lock pin could be put in place to prevent the loader from turning again.

Team Gene’s repositioned the wreckers, placing the 9055 at the back and the 1130 and 1135 on each side.

“We lifted the rear of the loader and rotated as the 9055 winched the loader back to the rear of the lowboy,” Mike said. “Then the loader was re-secured for transport, while the customer’s shop crew removed and made repairs to their vehicle to drive home.”

Paver Saver

1 3aeccBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

James “Jamie” H. Dougherty Jr. is the president/CEO of Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. In the world of towing, the name Jamie Dougherty is synonymous with heavy recovery. He was born to be a tower. In an interview some years back, Jane Dougherty, Jamie’s mother, the Jane in Janeway Towing, said he ate, slept and dreamt tow trucks since he was three years old. 

A lifetime tower, Jamie has garnered numerous accolades including be inducted into the Towman Order in 2008. Janeway Towing was established in 1980. Jamie and his crew, all certified WreckMasters, handle towing, transportation, and consulting and can recover anything and everything they are called to respond to.

So when a longtime customer called Janeway Towing, on June 2, 2019, to rescue a 40,000-lbs.-plus paver, Jamie was more than happy to respond. 

“This paver decided it wanted to ventilate it’s engine block while on the job,” Jamie said. “The owners of the equipment, Tony De Paul and Son have been one of our oldest and most loyal customers, almost 25 years, made the call to come rescue it.” 

Janeway was dispatched for a Caterpillar AP1055D that had blown an engine while working on a state contract paving streets in Delaware County. 

The information given from the company superintendent was that the machine weighed about 40,000 lbs. and that it would not be able to move under its own power. The company had initially requested a Landoll trailer to winch the unit up and haul it, but that suggestion was shot down due to the the paver’s width and high center of gravity. It actually weighed in at 45,130 lbs.

“The decision was made to utilize our Century 1075 75-ton rotator to lift the unit and place it on our Talbert 55-ton lowboy trailer being pulled by our 2010 Kenworth T800 wide hood heavy-haul tractor,” Jamie said.

Jamie responded along with operators Brian Bowe, Joe Rudnick and Rick Royles with Janeway’s 2009 Kenworth T800EC/Century 1075, the 2010 Kenworth T800WH tri-axle heavy-haul tractor pulling a 2016 Talbert 55-ton lowboy trailer and the 2019 Ford F-550/Zip’s service body (dispatched to the scene to provide support and specialized tools just in case).

Once on scene, the Swarthmore Police Department was contacted to shut down the roadway due to the fact that the rotator was going to block the travel lanes. With the road block set, the rotator was backed into position and set up for the lift.

“Due to the narrow road conditions the rotator was ‘short-jacked.’ There was a small tree in the way of the pick and several branches had to be cut from the tree,” said Jamie. “The paver was rigged via four endless loops to shackles and foundry hooks to lift the machine. The paver was lifted approximately four feet to clear the rear transom of the lowboy trailer, centered on the deck of the trailer and lowered onto the deck centered.”

Once on the trailer, it was secured via chain and binder and all DOT placards installed for transport. The Swarthmore PD escorted Janeway from the scene to I-476 NB for traffic control reasons on a busy Saturday afternoon. The unit was transported to Janeway Towing until the customer decided where the unit was going to be repaired.

Janeway received a call Monday stating that the unit was to go to DePaul’s Malvern facility for repairs. Arrangements were made to transport the unit there, including obtaining oversized load permits due to the fact the paver was more than 12’ wide.

“The unit was transported to Malvern. Once at the repair facility, a DePaul mechanic met us there and assisted in making the unit roll freely by bypassing the four propel pumps and releasing the hydraulic parking brake,” Jamie said. “The rotator was hooked up to the paver to tow it off of the trailer and around the building to be placed into the repair bay. Once the unit was in the repair bay, the trailer was hooked back up and all units returned to Janeway.

“The street was narrow and I had to short-jack the truck, but she did just fine. A special thanks goes to the Swarthmore Police Department for assisting Janeway Towing with traffic control and escorts.”

Change Happens

Label346CallForService 8dda9By Brian J Riker

Change is inevitable. Time doesn’t sit still and neither do our businesses. We can either adapt to the changing environment and thrive … or be left behind and disappear. Our success depends upon how we react to the changes around us daily.

In the 30 years I have been in this industry, I have seen quite a bit of change. My first wrecker was a Holmes 440 with a sling, and we were using it daily as a primary response truck well into the mid ’90s.

A few years later when I opened my first company, I started with a wheel lift and carrier that were much more modern than what I learned on. Progress is what it was, adapting to the modern cars and the market demand for these types of trucks.

As an industry we have seen the same thing happen with how we monitor our drivers, accept requests for service and even payments. I clearly recall having a credit card imprinter in my first truck; today I can take a credit card with my smart phone and have the transaction processed instantly.

Technological advances have helped us be more efficient—an absolute must for survival with the tight margins we are experiencing today. Technology helps us monitor how our drivers treat our trucks, our customers and even protect from false claims by unscrupulous motorists.

What about sales advancements? How many of you used to place a quarter-page ad in the Yellow Pages, slap some stickers with your phone number on the local payphones and maybe sponsor a few bus shelters as your entire marketing campaign? Well, back then that was all that was needed and it worked. Not so much today.

Technology has led to a marked shift in where our sales come from, with everyone seeming to want a piece of the pie. I will be blunt—and many won’t like this—this is not going away. The third-party dispatch providers are here to stay.
Think about how extremely disruptive rideshare apps were to the taxi business. The taxi industry kept ignoring them, adamant that they were just a fad and it would not hurt their business until it did. Had they embraced the concept and figured a way to use their equipment and personnel in a similar manner, the ride share landscape would look vastly different.

I refer to rideshare because it not only closely parallels third-party dispatch concepts, but it’s something most people have used with few reports of any displeasure. I use rideshare services weekly, and the convenience of an app at my fingertips has really improved the quality of my life as a business traveler.

This is the same experience our potential customers want when they break down or are involved in an accident. They want to push one button and summon help, have it paid for with another tap of a button and be done. Several of the tow apps on the market, all tied to third-party dispatching services, accomplish just this.

These services will find towers to do the work while making it easier for many smaller fleets to embrace technology and expand their businesses. A very familiar model for starting a tow company has always been to begin as a motor club provider while building your own loyal customer base.

Unfortunately loyalty is going away, and building a local customer base is becoming increasingly difficult. I do not have all the answers; but I do believe that we need to find a way to work within the new normal: receiving our calls through technology companies.

Being this technology is still relatively new, we have a chance to shape how it works. Maybe some of the larger towers may even develop their own versions of dispatch apps for their customers and license it to their friendly competitors?

I call on my fellow towers to brainstorm solutions to this challenge. How do we as an industry adapt to the new normal and still thrive? Let’s hear it, I am always open to learn something new.

I do know that we cannot sit by and let change happen to us; we must take action to help shape that change.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Nailed for Speeding

Speeding ccfb4By Randall C. Resch

A group of towers complained about police speed enforcement because they were stopped and cited for driving too fast when headed to police calls asking them to “expedite.”

One tower ranted that the cops were seemingly unfair for his excessive speed. He said he was headed to a police call and was doing his very best to get to the call on time, but got caught in a speed trap traveling 20 mph over the limit. While I appreciate the tower’s willingness to serve, responding in a perceived reckless manner isn’t a reasonable, prudent or cost-effective way to bolster a company’s reputation.

While I understand the nature of the complaint, sometimes it’s easier to blame someone else rather than ’fess up to the violation. The cops weren’t the ones speeding in a large commercial vehicle. When a tower is driving at 20 mph over the speed limit in a vehicle capable of causing great bodily injury or death, immediate enforcement is justified. When towers get into that “expedite mode,” an attitude of “hurry to serve” sometimes takes over.

Towers must fully understand what responsibilities they’re under when they respond to rotation calls. While every rotation contract has on-time arrival stipulations, tow companies tend to stretch themselves thin when it comes to having enough tow trucks available to serve the contract. Especially true for small tow companies, having only a flatbed and one wrecker to service all police calls may not be sufficient to handle occasional call volume.

Another issue with small companies on rotation happens when many companies serve the same area and call volume is slow. Typically, tow owners won’t purchase another tow truck because there’s a good chance that new truck won’t pay for itself. Along with slow volume, owners with an additional truck often must hire another driver.

Change Your Plan

When tow companies serve shops, commercial accounts and auto clubs, police work and rotation sometimes gets in the way. Towmen oftentimes think they can balance the non-law enforcement workload and be, let’s say, “fashionably late.”

Towers working rotation are seeking better paying work; however, they’re not able to just drop the other work to respond to police requests in a timely manner. Accordingly, they typically speed to make up time hoping they’ll be on time and not have to face an upset cop who’s anxiously waiting their arrival.

Law enforcement has high expectations of its contract towers. Best practices suggest that tow companies not intermingle commercial and private towing work with rotation work. Law enforcement expects rotation providers to be available at all times on a 24-7 basis.

Contract tow companies must design their business plan to include the proper number of tow trucks, carriers and trained tow operators available to respond at a moment’s notice. Rotation tow companies may want to consider keeping units in strategic locations to ensure quick response within allowable ETAs. It is one of the best ways to eliminate delays and minimizes responding in a dangerous manner.

Tow vehicles don’t stop or turn on a dime, so it’s risky to drive at speeds too fast. When a tow truck is stopped for driving well over the limit, most cops initiate some form of enforcement. This may include issuing an expensive citation, possible impound of the tow truck or carrier or the possibility a motor vehicle. Contract be damned: one can only travel as fast as it’s reasonable and prudent.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Employee Discipline Investigations

employeeform d6be2By Brian J. Riker

In previous articles, I have written about the need to document both discipline and good conduct in your employee files. I recently discovered that many employers don’t know how to properly investigate misconduct by their employees, causing some minor incidents to be blown out of proportion. Following are some tips to properly investigate incidents.

The time to think about accident or incident investigation is before you need to conduct one! Start with creating simple checklists or procedure guides for the typical events that reoccur often, such as workplace injury, motor vehicle accidents and damage claims. I suggest developing a fill-in-the-blanks type of form and guidelines for including photographs.

Other incidents, such as employee misconduct are not as simple to investigate; however, the processes and fundamentals are the same. It is paramount, regardless of the type of event you are investigating, to be fair and unbiased while collecting evidence and establishing conclusions.

All investigations, big or small, must be thoroughly documented in writing. Both hard copies and digital copies are recommended of all reports, photos, videos and other evidence. In many cases these documents will become part of your OSHA, DOT or other agency-required recordkeeping.

Open an investigation as soon as you become aware of possible misconduct, incident or injury. Time destroys evidence; memories fade and stories change. It is paramount that a formal collection of facts begins as soon as possible. Document everything.

Don’t allow who you are investigating, or why, color your perception. All incidents—whether a physical injury, property damage or alleged company policy violation—deserve a thorough and fair investigation.

Be thorough but kind during the investigation. No one likes being investigated. It may be discovered that the allegations are untrue, or injury is not their fault. If you come across as unkind or lacking empathy—and the investigation turns up no wrongdoing—you may have damaged the future business relationship with the accused beyond repair.

Incidents that have resulted in personal injury, or other risk exposure, may require temporary protective measures to be put into place immediately, even while the investigation is still on-going. These measures may be as simple as barricading off the affected area, removing employees from the task or suspending the alleged offender until the investigation is concluded.

While I am not suggesting you wholesale discount disgruntled customers or co-workers, these allegations must be reviewed carefully. They warrant more attention, as there may be company culture or other factors in play that can affect your long-term success. Whenever personal motives or fraud may come into play, an event needs special attention.

It is paramount when conducting interviews of witnesses to let them speak their mind without interrupting … just take notes. You will have your chance to ask questions for clarity after they have spoken, and you should be prepared to ask the same thing in several different ways to see if the story or facts change. Guilty people will often paint themselves into a corner if simply given the chance to speak freely; all you need to do is listen carefully, take notes and give them gentle encouragement to continue speaking.

Consider the context of what is being asked and answered. It is easy to ask if Joe did or said something, but often without the full picture their actions can be misconstrued.

Eyewitness accounts are often the most unreliable, especially when interviewed days or weeks after an event. Our minds have a way of shaping memories into what we want them to be, not always capturing a true record of events.

Review the physical evidence, such as damage to property, pictures or video recordings. Often our recollection of events we have witnessed is distorted by our own point of view; however a video has no such prejudice. That said, even a video recording does not always show the entire picture, so take into account the angle, clarity and source of the video or photographic evidence.

Seek outside council on high-impact incidents: those with the potential for large settlements, bad publicity or serious personal injury. It is best to have additional eyes on these investigations, especially if you may be emotionally attached to the outcome of the investigation.

Bottom line: investigate even the minor incidents thoroughly and develop procedures to prevent recurrences of all incidents. The purpose of an investigation is two-fold … assign responsibility and prevent future damages or injury. This cannot be accomplished without fair and complete reviews of all incidents.
Celebrating America

0 7fd77By George L. Nitti

Lisi’s Towing, Automotive and Truck Repair Services of Brewster, New York, has turned many heads with its sharp-looking tow trucks. The company is owned by Anthony Lisi Sr.

Assistant Operations Manager Violet Lisi said a motorist was so impressed by their design that they shot video of it when they were called to tow a stuck motor home last week.

The truck was their impressive, patriotic-themed 2016 Peterbuilt 389 with a Century 1150 rotator.

“[He] called us and said to me, ‘We saw this beautiful truck and I took a video of it and I wanted to send it to you.’ They shared it with us on their Instagram page,” Lisi said.

The key imagery of the truck highlights the company name in gold on the side of the unit. A large part of the American flag covers the length of the unit.

The unit, one of two patriotic-themed trucks in their large fleet. was designed by Violet’s brother Anthony Lisi Jr. The wrap was executed by 32 Signs in Connecticut.

“My brother was the mind behind the masterpiece,” she said. “In high school he had a knack for drawing cars. He’s very talented.”

“We are very patriotic,” Violet said. “Our veterans have provided us with safety and we are a great country. We embrace that.”

Stylistically, the truck maintains its white, gold and maroon colors but the company has sought to cultivate a new style.

“The old style has flames, which we never liked,” Violet said. “It was too flashy. We wanted to go with something that was fresh and crisp.” At night, the unit pops, as there are a large number of lights on it. Violet added that the lights were on the truck largely for safety.

Other features of the unit include a tribute on the front of the grill that states, “Pulling for Danielle.”

Violet stated, “Danielle is our older sister. She was in a car accident when she was 16 and has been disabled since. We had the bumper welded on.”

Branding ‘Stranded’

0 a1779By George L. Nitti

Most motorists are acquainted with and have experienced the sinking feeling of being stranded on the roadway.

To capitalize on this widespread affliction, one towing company went so far as to name themselves “STRANDED,” with hopes to reach a broader audience by creating a distinct brand of services for stranded motorists.

In 1994, Charles Ellis started Stranded Towing & Roadside, now based out of his hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana, realizing a boyhood dream. The values from his upbringing and the U.S. Marine Corps our interwoven into every fiber of Stranded.

“At 12, my father asked me what I wanted to do,” Ellis said. “I said, ‘Dad, I want to own tow trucks.’ He challenged me to broaden my vision to solve problems for the motorist and the industry.

“I bought my first tow truck at age 13, customizing it in 1982 before I could even drive it. Today, our trucks set the standard for how clean tow trucks can be.”

Stranded’s 2019 Freightliner M2/Jerr-Dan 22’ steel bed sets a high standard, both in cleanliness and design. It stands out with its bright, colorful lettering, which Ellis credits his daughter for creating 22 years ago.

“When she was in pre-school, I asked her to color it in the way you see it,” Ellis said. “She put the letters ‘S-T-R-A-N-D-E-D’ in blocks with different colors. The unique colorful lettering stands out on all our trucks.

“It’s catchy. It’s simple. It’s what we needed to say; and it’s easy to remember.”

Yet, Ellis maintained that his larger objective is to work with a network of companies to partner with “Stranded” to bring more timely, cost-effective, right-now solutions for customers with the goal that one call does it all.

“There are fleets of tow trucks and roadside service vehicles all over the country and the world, for that matter. My goals are not to add more trucks; but to bring solutions that help us work smarter and better together. At the end of the day, it’s about the person in need of assistance counting on us to get the right help to them as fast as we can.”

Stranded is also building a service model and creating tools that offer motor clubs and auto companies enhanced abilities to respond to stranded motorists.

“Currently, we work with about 50 companies in different areas,” Ellis said. “Advanced GPS technology has enabled better coordination with the local tow companies to create a win-win-win for the motorist, the providers and the industry.”

A Ride on the Wild Side

0 e8eefBy George L. Nitti

Jinks Motor Carriers Towing and Recovery of Midlothian, Virginia, has set itself apart with an attention-grabbing graphic design. The company, owned by Alexander “Mr. Jinks” Jinks, recently celebrated its third anniversary and is set to purchase its fourth unit.

It was the first acquisition—a 2016 RAM 5500 Laramie with a CM Truck Beds’ ER model wrecker body/Lift and Tow Z Series wheel-lift—that set the graphics bar to a new standard.

“It was a marketing strategy,” Jinks said. “I wanted people to remember us and say that ‘we want that cool tow truck.’ ”

This unit clearly is unforgettable!

The design was executed by Illusion Wraps of Fredericksburg and came directly out of 25-year-old Jinks’ imagination.

“It was all in my head. I had a vision and saw the future,” Jinks said. “I picked something and drew it.”

The white logo on the side of the truck, highlighting the company name, screams out like a wild, dancing flame, written in a tightly scripted font that stretches from top to bottom. The logo is also found on the center of the hood.

“I have big dreams. We’re trademarking our logo,” Jinks said.

The rest of the unit is a patriotic tribute, with red, white and blue lines and stars enveloping the design, crisscrossing here and there and exploding in bright candy colors.

The vibrant, busy design takes viewers on a ride to the wild side.

Like their first wrap, their second wrap on their 2019 Freightliner M2/Jerr-Dan 22’ XLP bed was done in a similar, extraordinary vein.

In the competitive marketplace, Jinks said, “I had to do something competitive to set us apart. That’s why we spent so much money on our vinyl wraps. They are elaborate and beautiful.”

New Options for Will-Burt Powerlite Towers

prod 1a0f6Will-Burt now is offering two new options for its Night Scan Powerlite HDT light towers.

The optional Sirion LED light package nearly doubles the lumens that are generated in the company’s light towers. The standard Powerlite HDR is 120,000 lumens, while the Sirion package delivers 220,000 lumens.

The Profiler is particularly popular in heavy recovery according to Will-Burt because it can fit on the toolboxes that run down the side of the rig. The company said “Highway Thru Hell’s” Jamie Davis has purchased a few of these. (Pictured is the Profiler version, which now delivers 110,000 lumens vs. the standard option of 60,000.)

Additionally, an optional wireless remote control is now available for all Night Scan HDT towers, as well as a new wireless remote-controlled light called the Night Scan Spot. The Night Scan Spot can be mounted just about anywhere on just about any vehicle.

willburt.com

TowMate’s MO37

TowMateMO37 e577aTowMate’s lithium-powered, wireless MO37 tow light, strobe and worklight is the newest member of the next generation of TowMate wireless tow lights. The 37" wireless truck bar system provides stop, tail, and turn with side marker lights on each end and three DOT lights in the center of the bar. Direct traffic with its powerful sequential traffic control arrows or strobe modes. The company says the unit also features a powerful work light mode designed to light up any work scene.

towmate.com
Bailey Woodward (right) is wanted for felony robbery after police say he violently stopped repo agent Jimmy Bayless (left) from repossessing his car June 14. Image - wlwt.com.

Maryland Leads in [b]60-Day Delinquencies

Findings from Experian’s Q1 2019 State of the Automotive Finance Market report showed that while Louisiana and Mississippi still have some of the highest rates, analysts indicated that leading the country continues to be Maryland with a 60-day delinquency rate of 1.49 percent.

Those Gulf Coast states weren’t far off that leading pace as Experian pegged Mississippi’s rate at 1.19 percent and Louisiana’s reading at 1.13 percent.

Maryland tied with Mississippi for the highest rate to close 2018 as Experian noted each state’s 60-day delinquency rate stood at 1.68 percent.

All told, Experian said the overall 60-day delinquency rate remained flat at 0.68 percent after the first quarter.

At the state-level data, the top 10 rates for delinquency were:

Maryland, 1.49 percent; Mississippi, 1.19 percent; Louisiana, 1.13 percent; South Carolina, 0.95 percent; Georgia, 0.93 percent; Alabama, 0.89 percent; Nevada, 0.78 percent; Texas, 0.78 percent; Arkansas, 0.77 percent; North Carolina, 0.77 percent.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Man Admits to Attacking [b]Repo Agents

A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in the assault of three repo men who were attacked while they were trying to collect his tow truck, police said.

Derrell Brown, 31, of Upper Marlboro faces up to 10 years in prison for the Dec. 20 incident, Seat Pleasant police announced June 19.

Brown and another person attacked a 26-year-old man who was trying to repossess Brown’s tow truck about 4:30 p.m., police said.

“Without provocation, Brown launched an attack, punching and kicking the victim in his face and torso area,” police said in a statement.

Brown hit the man in the head with a metal pipe and held him down while a second person took the victim’s wallet and keys, police said.

During the attack, two other repo men arrived and found their colleague bleeding, police said.

Brown assaulted the two men who tried to help their co-worker before the repo men escaped and found help.

Police spokesman Marcus Jones said investigators arrested Brown after linking him to information from his tow truck and the repossession company.

The second man involved in the attack was arrested but not prosecuted, Jones said.

Brown’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

Source: washingtonpost.com.

Search for Man Who [b]Tried to Prevent Repo

A Cincinnati, Ohio, man is wanted on a charge of felony robbery after police say he violently stopped a tow truck driver from repossessing his car June 14.

Police say 25-year-old Bailey Woodward is the man responsible.

City-Wide Towing and Recovery’s Jimmy Bayless was the agent involved.

"I usually have my GoPro on my head most of the time, except that day I didn't have it on me," Bayless said.

When Woodward went into a store, Bayless loaded the man's Hyundai Sonata onto his tow truck. Moments later, Bayless said it became a battle to break away.

"He jumped in and I was fighting him for the controls to make the lift go up and down," Bayless said.

Police said Woodward and a friend punched Bayless in an effort to take back the car.

Eventually, the two drove the vehicle off the lift and took off.

Two days after the incident, Bayless went to Woodward's home and successfully recovered his car.

Source: wlwt.com.

AT Magazine to Focus [b]on Repo in July

American Towman Magazine’s July issue will have a special focus on the topic of repossession. If you service the repossession industry, it will be a must-see issue.

Topics will include: advances in skip-tracing and license plate recognition tips and tools; the need for professional training of all staff, and recommended agencies such as RISC, CARS, etc.; legal advice regarding breach of peace; the latest in light-duty trucks and wheel-lift equipment specs; and tips on towing vehicles that have no keys/missing keys/locked ignitions.

Source: AT staff.

Over the Guardrail in Mass.

0 5733bBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

John Martins started Sterry Street Towing in Attleboro, Massachusetts, with one tow truck in 1980 and incorporated in 1983. Along with that company, John was the owner and founder of East Coast Collision Center, Courtesy Auto Group and an owner of the Checker Club. He was known for his strong work ethic and generous giving.

John passed away in September 2015 due to complications from injuries he sustained in a trucking accident. His son Jamie Turmel took over the family business and continues with the same strong work ethic he learned from his dad.

On June 22, 2019, a box truck hits a guardrail and went down an embankment in Rehoboth, leaving two people trapped. The Rehoboth Police Department called Sterry Street Towing at 12:45 p.m. to handle the recovery. 

Jamie responded with their 2019 Chevy 2500 HD Diesel supervisor unit equipped with strobes, safety equipment and mobile communications. Operator Andrew White responded in a 2017 Peterbilt 389 twin-steer with a Century 1150R rotator. Operator Daniel Gonsalves responded with their 2018 Peterbilt 337 with a Miller 21.5’ flatbed. 

“When we arrived on scene,” Jamie said, “we noticed that the box truck had crashed through the guardrail and went down the embankment. The load of demo material the truck was carrying went through the front of the box truck ripping the cab off the truck and pinning the two occupants. [It took first responders] 25 minutes to free the driver and passenger from the wreck.”

The demo material was scattered all over and into the wetlands. The crew pulled the cab back onto the truck and chained it into place. They used chain and ran it through the wheels both front and back, made bridles and used two lines to pull the truck back to the roadway. 

“Once we had the truck back on the roadway, we cleaned up all demo material and debris and loaded it back into the box once we secured the load,” said Jamie. “We then loaded it onto our carrier and towed it back to our Attleboro location.” 

