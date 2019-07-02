Over the Guardrail in Mass.

Change Happens
By Brian J Riker
Change is inevitable. Time doesn’t sit still and neither do our businesses. We can either adapt to the changing environment and thrive … or be left behind and disappear. Our success depends upon how we react to the changes around us daily.
In the 30 years I have been in this industry, I have seen quite a bit of change. My first wrecker was a Holmes 440 with a sling, and we were using it daily as a primary response truck well into the mid ’90s.
A few years later when I opened my first company, I started with a wheel lift and carrier that were much more modern than what I learned on. Progress is what it was, adapting to the modern cars and the market demand for these types of trucks.
As an industry we have seen the same thing happen with how we monitor our drivers, accept requests for service and even payments. I clearly recall having a credit card imprinter in my first truck; today I can take a credit card with my smart phone and have the transaction processed instantly.
Technological advances have helped us be more efficient—an absolute must for survival with the tight margins we are experiencing today. Technology helps us monitor how our drivers treat our trucks, our customers and even protect from false claims by unscrupulous motorists.
What about sales advancements? How many of you used to place a quarter-page ad in the Yellow Pages, slap some stickers with your phone number on the local payphones and maybe sponsor a few bus shelters as your entire marketing campaign? Well, back then that was all that was needed and it worked. Not so much today.
Technology has led to a marked shift in where our sales come from, with everyone seeming to want a piece of the pie. I will be blunt—and many won’t like this—this is not going away. The third-party dispatch providers are here to stay.
Think about how extremely disruptive rideshare apps were to the taxi business. The taxi industry kept ignoring them, adamant that they were just a fad and it would not hurt their business until it did. Had they embraced the concept and figured a way to use their equipment and personnel in a similar manner, the ride share landscape would look vastly different.
I refer to rideshare because it not only closely parallels third-party dispatch concepts, but it’s something most people have used with few reports of any displeasure. I use rideshare services weekly, and the convenience of an app at my fingertips has really improved the quality of my life as a business traveler.
This is the same experience our potential customers want when they break down or are involved in an accident. They want to push one button and summon help, have it paid for with another tap of a button and be done. Several of the tow apps on the market, all tied to third-party dispatching services, accomplish just this.
These services will find towers to do the work while making it easier for many smaller fleets to embrace technology and expand their businesses. A very familiar model for starting a tow company has always been to begin as a motor club provider while building your own loyal customer base.
Unfortunately loyalty is going away, and building a local customer base is becoming increasingly difficult. I do not have all the answers; but I do believe that we need to find a way to work within the new normal: receiving our calls through technology companies.
Being this technology is still relatively new, we have a chance to shape how it works. Maybe some of the larger towers may even develop their own versions of dispatch apps for their customers and license it to their friendly competitors?
I call on my fellow towers to brainstorm solutions to this challenge. How do we as an industry adapt to the new normal and still thrive? Let’s hear it, I am always open to learn something new.
I do know that we cannot sit by and let change happen to us; we must take action to help shape that change.Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
Nailed for Speeding
By Randall C. Resch
A group of towers complained about police speed enforcement because they were stopped and cited for driving too fast when headed to police calls asking them to “expedite.”
One tower ranted that the cops were seemingly unfair for his excessive speed. He said he was headed to a police call and was doing his very best to get to the call on time, but got caught in a speed trap traveling 20 mph over the limit. While I appreciate the tower’s willingness to serve, responding in a perceived reckless manner isn’t a reasonable, prudent or cost-effective way to bolster a company’s reputation.
While I understand the nature of the complaint, sometimes it’s easier to blame someone else rather than ’fess up to the violation. The cops weren’t the ones speeding in a large commercial vehicle. When a tower is driving at 20 mph over the speed limit in a vehicle capable of causing great bodily injury or death, immediate enforcement is justified. When towers get into that “expedite mode,” an attitude of “hurry to serve” sometimes takes over.
Towers must fully understand what responsibilities they’re under when they respond to rotation calls. While every rotation contract has on-time arrival stipulations, tow companies tend to stretch themselves thin when it comes to having enough tow trucks available to serve the contract. Especially true for small tow companies, having only a flatbed and one wrecker to service all police calls may not be sufficient to handle occasional call volume.
Another issue with small companies on rotation happens when many companies serve the same area and call volume is slow. Typically, tow owners won’t purchase another tow truck because there’s a good chance that new truck won’t pay for itself. Along with slow volume, owners with an additional truck often must hire another driver.Change Your Plan
When tow companies serve shops, commercial accounts and auto clubs, police work and rotation sometimes gets in the way. Towmen oftentimes think they can balance the non-law enforcement workload and be, let’s say, “fashionably late.”
Towers working rotation are seeking better paying work; however, they’re not able to just drop the other work to respond to police requests in a timely manner. Accordingly, they typically speed to make up time hoping they’ll be on time and not have to face an upset cop who’s anxiously waiting their arrival.
Law enforcement has high expectations of its contract towers. Best practices suggest that tow companies not intermingle commercial and private towing work with rotation work. Law enforcement expects rotation providers to be available at all times on a 24-7 basis.
Contract tow companies must design their business plan to include the proper number of tow trucks, carriers and trained tow operators available to respond at a moment’s notice. Rotation tow companies may want to consider keeping units in strategic locations to ensure quick response within allowable ETAs. It is one of the best ways to eliminate delays and minimizes responding in a dangerous manner.
Tow vehicles don’t stop or turn on a dime, so it’s risky to drive at speeds too fast. When a tow truck is stopped for driving well over the limit, most cops initiate some form of enforcement. This may include issuing an expensive citation, possible impound of the tow truck or carrier or the possibility a motor vehicle. Contract be damned: one can only travel as fast as it’s reasonable and prudent.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
Employee Discipline Investigations
By Brian J. Riker
In previous articles, I have written about the need to document both discipline and good conduct in your employee files. I recently discovered that many employers don’t know how to properly investigate misconduct by their employees, causing some minor incidents to be blown out of proportion. Following are some tips to properly investigate incidents.
The time to think about accident or incident investigation is before you need to conduct one! Start with creating simple checklists or procedure guides for the typical events that reoccur often, such as workplace injury, motor vehicle accidents and damage claims. I suggest developing a fill-in-the-blanks type of form and guidelines for including photographs.
Other incidents, such as employee misconduct are not as simple to investigate; however, the processes and fundamentals are the same. It is paramount, regardless of the type of event you are investigating, to be fair and unbiased while collecting evidence and establishing conclusions.
All investigations, big or small, must be thoroughly documented in writing. Both hard copies and digital copies are recommended of all reports, photos, videos and other evidence. In many cases these documents will become part of your OSHA, DOT or other agency-required recordkeeping.
Open an investigation as soon as you become aware of possible misconduct, incident or injury. Time destroys evidence; memories fade and stories change. It is paramount that a formal collection of facts begins as soon as possible. Document everything.
Don’t allow who you are investigating, or why, color your perception. All incidents—whether a physical injury, property damage or alleged company policy violation—deserve a thorough and fair investigation.
Be thorough but kind during the investigation. No one likes being investigated. It may be discovered that the allegations are untrue, or injury is not their fault. If you come across as unkind or lacking empathy—and the investigation turns up no wrongdoing—you may have damaged the future business relationship with the accused beyond repair.
Incidents that have resulted in personal injury, or other risk exposure, may require temporary protective measures to be put into place immediately, even while the investigation is still on-going. These measures may be as simple as barricading off the affected area, removing employees from the task or suspending the alleged offender until the investigation is concluded.
While I am not suggesting you wholesale discount disgruntled customers or co-workers, these allegations must be reviewed carefully. They warrant more attention, as there may be company culture or other factors in play that can affect your long-term success. Whenever personal motives or fraud may come into play, an event needs special attention.
It is paramount when conducting interviews of witnesses to let them speak their mind without interrupting … just take notes. You will have your chance to ask questions for clarity after they have spoken, and you should be prepared to ask the same thing in several different ways to see if the story or facts change. Guilty people will often paint themselves into a corner if simply given the chance to speak freely; all you need to do is listen carefully, take notes and give them gentle encouragement to continue speaking.
Consider the context of what is being asked and answered. It is easy to ask if Joe did or said something, but often without the full picture their actions can be misconstrued.
Eyewitness accounts are often the most unreliable, especially when interviewed days or weeks after an event. Our minds have a way of shaping memories into what we want them to be, not always capturing a true record of events.
Review the physical evidence, such as damage to property, pictures or video recordings. Often our recollection of events we have witnessed is distorted by our own point of view; however a video has no such prejudice. That said, even a video recording does not always show the entire picture, so take into account the angle, clarity and source of the video or photographic evidence.
Seek outside council on high-impact incidents: those with the potential for large settlements, bad publicity or serious personal injury. It is best to have additional eyes on these investigations, especially if you may be emotionally attached to the outcome of the investigation.
Bottom line: investigate even the minor incidents thoroughly and develop procedures to prevent recurrences of all incidents. The purpose of an investigation is two-fold … assign responsibility and prevent future damages or injury. This cannot be accomplished without fair and complete reviews of all incidents.