Northbound & Down

Towmen Honor Driver [b]Killed Last May Exactly one year after Michigan towman Nader Chehadi was killed in a crash, fellow towers from across the state came out en masse to raise awareness.



Chehadi was among two people killed and several others who were injured in a crash involving a school bus on eastbound I-94 at US-23 in Pittsfield Township last May. Chehadi was assisting the stranded school bus at the time of the crash. He was at the rear of the bus when an SUV driven by a woman without a valid driver's license slammed into the rear of the school bus, according to police.



A towman has been killed each year for the last four years in Michigan by drivers not paying attention, or not moving over to give them enough room.



Chehadi's twin brother, Samer, led a long line of tow trucks with their lights and horns on to commemorate his brother's death. The memorial event was also intended to remind drivers to pay attention to the road.



“Hopefully we don’t have to do this for anybody else. We can only hope this will be the last time,” Samer said.



Towman Fatally Struck on [b]California Freeway A big rig driver fled the scene after striking and killing a towman who was working alongside the 5 Freeway near Castaic, California, on May 31, officials said. The crash took place about 8:15 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol logs.



The towman who was killed was been identified as Erwin Geremillo, 47, of Castaic.



Geremillo was in the process of towing a broken down vehicle when his truck was struck by the big rig, logs show. Paramedics pronounced the him dead at the scene, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said.



The big rig involved was initially described by witnesses as red and black, hauling a double trailer filled with some sort of rocks, possibly fitted with Arizona license plates, officials said. Anyone with information can reach the CHP’s Newhall-area office at 661-294-5540.



APTO Hosting Rigging Course The Association of Professional Towers-Ohio will host the “Basic Fundamentals of Rigging,” presented by The Crosby Group, a world leader in the rigging, heavy lifting, and securement industries.



The course four-hour course discusses the basic fundamentals of rigging and is designed for individuals rigging and handling loads in various environments that must adhere to the OSHA regulations.



The American Society of Mechanical Engineers and Crosby recommendations will be heavily addressed as well.



The main topics discussed will include risk management and the basic rigging plan, basic rigging principles when using wire rope, chain and synthetic slings in conjunction with Crosby hardware, rigging triangle considerations, rigging hardware and sling application.



Class participants will receive a Certificate of Completion, a Crosby pocket-size rigging card and a Crosby workbook.



The training will take place June 10 from 1-5 p.m. at Crowne Plaza, 7230 Engle Rd., Middleburg Heights, Ohio.



Towman’s Lead Helps [b]Find Lost Puppy Thanks to a towman’s information, an adorable little puppy was found after surviving a serious crash on I-40 near Flagstaff, Arizona, and going missing for nearly two weeks.



According to Cheryl Naumann of Arizona's Humane Animal Rescue, Bella went missing after she and her owner were involved in a scary car crash on May 14. Naumann says Bella’s owner, a young man, was airlifted to Phoenix for treatment and then transferred to a hospital in California with serious but not life-threatening injuries.



Naumann said she was granted permission by the towing company to inspect the vehicle involved in the crash. There was no sign of the dog, but tow truck driver gave them a lead--the actual spot on the stretch of highway where the crash happened.



Naumann said once she got to spot where the tow truck driver had pointed her to, she heard a bark. It was Bella, hooked by her leash in a bush. Once free, Naumann said she rushed Bella to her car and contacted a local veterinarian.



She’s expected to be reunited with her family once she’s healed.



No Charges in Tower [b]vs. Tower Battle Authorities in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will not press charges against the tower who shot a rival operator as they responded to the same crash in February.



Jerald Robinson, of C&R Collision, acted in self-defense when he shot and paralyzed Jason Stotlemeyer, of Halbleib’s Auto Body, according to the Allegheny County district attorney’s office. Stotlemeyer, 27, was holding a baseball bat when Robinson shot him.



The bullet traveled through his right hand, into his shoulder and through his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.



The shooting escalated from a verbal dispute about which tower was going to tow a vehicle involved in a crash.



A week after Stotlemeyer was shot, the city made public plans to assign particular companies to handle the bulk of calls in particular areas of the city in an effort to cut down on towers racing each other to accidents and fighting about who gets the tow.



