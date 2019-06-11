Northbound & Down
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On May 21, 2019, I was driving a box truck and was stuck in what seemed like an endless line of traffic backed up on I-287 northbound. I was heading north to the New York Thruway.
As traffic slowly moved along, I could see the silhouette of the extended boom of a rotator and an overturned tractor-trailer on its side. The boom proudly stated Big Tow Inc.—a familiar sight on the roads of northern New Jersey and Orange County, New York.
As soon as I drove the box truck back to my buddy’s yard, I reached out for two of Big Tow’s operators and owner/SVP Monika Fijor.
Husband and wife Ricardo and Monika Fijor are the dynamic duo and driving force of Big Tows Inc., founded in 1998 in Spring Valley, New York. They have an additional location in Ramsey, New Jersey.
“The original call was for road service at the Pilot Truck Stop on Route 17 South in Mahwah, New Jersey,” Monika said. “The truck had an accelerator pedal issue and the driver was limping his truck into the truck stop. The second call was that the truck just took off and the driver could not gain control overturning around 287 mile marker 67 at the flyover ramp.”
Ricardo was the recovery supervisor and operated the 2018 Peterbilt 389 twin-steer/Century 75-ton rotator. Monika handled scene documentation and oversaw needed equipment. Their son Dylan provided manual labor with rigging, cleanup and organizing all rigging back to its location.
Heavy operator Jeremy Honey handled the 2015 Peterbilt 389/50-ton rotator; Louis Quintuna worked the 2017 Peterbilt 389/Vulcan V-100 50-ton heavy and the 2016 John Deere excavator G75; Kevin Shapirro handled the 2019 Hino flatbed and roll-off containers; Santiago Paunta operated the 2010 Freightliner Sprinter support vehicle and cut guardrails, fencing and pieces off the trailer to make it road worthy and safe for transport; Nikolas Bouzeas handled the excavator and the 2015 Bobcat skid-steer; and Josue Gonzales provided manual labor.
“The tractor-trailer overturned to its right side coming to a stop on its roof. The cargo was crates of 2-liter bottles of Coca-Cola,” Monika said. “The tractor sustained heavy damage to its roof and right side. There was no fuel leaked, only oil from engine. Fuel tanks were about half full.
“The trailer sidewall and roof blew out,” she said, “spilling cargo down into the embankment; most of the cargo exploded making a sweet, sticky and muddy recovery. The front corner of the trailer was the only part holding the trailer from continuing down the embankment.”
Ricardo boomed the 75-ton over the front and rigged the tractor only to separate it from trailer and upright. He also ran the drag winch to the tandems to hold the trailer from coming free and dropping down further. Honey parked the 50-ton in front of the tractor and rigged to upright.
Gonzalez worked and freed the jaws of the fifth-wheel. Quintuna and Paunta cut the guardrail and fence, used the excavator to pull posts and clear a path to recover the trailer. The tractor was lifted and uprighted with care to avoid further damage or fuel spill.
After it was uprighted, the tractor was prepared and transported back to Big Tows garage in Ramsey. With the tractor out of the way, Honey hooked the 50-ton up to the front of the trailer and Ricardo hooked the 75-ton up to the rear of the trailer. Working together, both wreckers brought the trailer back to the pavement to be uprighted.
After it was uprighted, the pieces hanging were cut off and the rest strapped and secured for transport back to their shop in Ramsey. The trailer was transported by Honey using his 50-ton rotator.
"The cargo was badly damaged, dirty with mud and more then 3/4 of the load exploded [or was] leaking," Monika said. "We used two excavators to pick from the hill and put on roadway and the Bobcat to scoop and put into containers for disposal. Where excavators would not reach it took manual labor and muscle from our crew to pick up and put the load where excavators could transfer it to the roadway."
Submerged, Leaking in Massachusetts
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Big Wheel Towing & Recovery in East Freetown, Mass., is one of the largest well-respected towing companies in New England. Bob Fouquette started his family business in 1980 and now has three generations actively working, including sons Eric and David.
On June 22, 2017 the Rochester Police called them to recover submerged in water.
“The driver of the tractor-trailer was trapped in the submerged cab and emergency personnel, as well as civilian passers-by, were attempting to extricate him,” Eric said. “They also stated that there was a substantial diesel fuel and oil leak into the water.”
The driver was removed by other first responders and flown to a hospital.
Bob, Eric and David, along with operators Frank Abbaticola, Nate Wing, Johnny DeOliveira and Jade Rodrigues, headed to the scene in a 2017 Kenworth/Jerr-Dan 60-ton rotator, 2016 Peterbilt/Century 1150 rolling rotator, 2001 International HAZMAT/recovery truck, Kubota skid-steer with power broom attachment and a 2012 Landoll tractor-trailer unit.
Upon impact with the steel guardrail, the front axle was ripped completely out from underneath the tractor; the fuel tank, hydraulic oil tank, radiator, and engine oil base pan were compromised.
“This waterway supplies water to the numerous cranberry bogs directly downstream,” Eric said. “Therefore, minimizing or stopping the flow of the contaminants completely was of utmost concern.”
Big Wheel’s crew placed several bags of absorbent pads and booms onto the water to begin soaking up the fluids and to create a dike where the runoff drain formed. Large sections of plywood were used to hold back the water from traveling into the river and the bogs until the tractor-trailer could be removed.
After they removed the guardrail, the rotator was able to lift the heavy front axle out from the water and place it onto a flatbed ramp truck.
Once the utility company cut the power and removed the power lines, Big Wheel diver Thomas Johnson entered the contaminated water to view the submerged tractor-trailer for rigging points. He found that the fifth wheel had broken off of the tractor’s frame, so the tractor and trailer were disconnected.
“It became clear that the most logical recovery method would be to recover the tractor and trailer separately from the water so that each could be dealt with on an individual basis,” Eric said.
The diver attached heavy chain bridles to the front and rear sections of the tractor’s frame. He then connected the rigging to the upper winch lines of both rotators and left the water.
In tandem, the rotators brought the submerged tractor out of the water. It was kept on its side so that the tanks could be drilled and pumped before it was completely uprighted to reduce the amount of hazardous fluids escaping into the water and onto the roadway. As the rotators held the elevated tractor in place, a containment pool was placed underneath the leaking tanks.
With the fluids siphoned, and both rotators uprighted, the tractor placed it onto Big Wheel’s Landoll where it was relocated on the scene.
Absorbent granules were spread and the Kubota sweeper worked the absorbent into the roadway to lift the contaminants from the pavement. The Kubota was then used to place Big Wheel’s specialized trailer dolly where it would be connected to the underside of the trailer. Both rotators were re-positioned on top of the bridge to begin the recovery of the loaded trailer.
Johnson re-entered the water and attached heavy-duty chain bridles to the underside of the trailer’s frame and attached to the upper winch lines.
Both rotator operators once again worked in tandem to lift and roll the loaded trailer onto its side and dumped the remainder of the stone into the water. The dump trailer was then uprighted and placed on the roadway.
The rotator in front detached all of its rigging from the trailer and pulled ahead in order to place the dolly underneath the trailer. The rotator in the rear held the trailer in place because one of the legs of the landing gear was ripped away. The Kubota maneuvered the dolly underneath the front of the trailer and locked it into place so that it could be safely transported.
Several large jersey barriers were trucked in. A rotator lifted and placed them in a line the entire length of the bridge to create a temporary guardrail system.
"Our final task was to lift a large steel plate with our rotator and place it in front of the run-off area to completely stop the flow of the contaminated water into the river and bogs. All of the contaminated absorbent pads and booms were collected and disposed of by the environmental company." (Editor's Note: This article originally appeared in the July 12, 2017, edition of
Tow Industry Week.)
Dangling and Angling in Jersey
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Angling is the sport of fishing with a rod and reel. Recovery is the science of knowing the angles and fishing for casualties with a boom and wire rope. Such was the scene of a three-vehicle crash on I-195 eastbound outside Trenton, New Jersey, that left a box truck dangling over the side of a bridge for almost six hours.
The truck was involved in a multi-vehicle crash with a GMC Envoy and Mini Cooper on I-195 at the I-295 interchange. The impact caused the box truck to slam through a guardrail. The driver was removed from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries along with at least two other people. Multiple injuries were reported, but non-life threatening, according to police.
New Jersey State Police called Hawk’s Towing & Recovery to clean up the mess. Hawk’s, based in Trenton, celebrated 30 years in business this past February with owners Brian and Cindy Hawk. Operators at the business include “Little Hawk,” the oldest of their five sons, and brother-in-law James Ford is a heavy operator.
“The State Police called us to respond for a truck that went off the ramp,” Hawk said. “I was close by in one of my MPL-40s, so I went over to see what the situation was. It appeared that the cab of the truck, a 2019 Hino 24-foot box truck, got caught along the edge of a grassy median with the trailer portion coming to a rest on the road below.
“The accident had lanes closed, backing up traffic and causing delays in the area and the police wanted this clear as soon as possible. I knew I would need more than my MPL-40 to handle this and my 25-ton was down south on another job, so I called Mike Risoldi, the president at Risoldi’s Automotive, to assist on this one and he brought out his NRC 80-ton rotator.”
Risoldi’s Automotive was started by Mike and Victoria Risoldi, with Mike’s brother Angelo, in 2000, when they opened a Mobil gas station in Allentown. Risoldi’s currently has five medium-duty carriers, a tri-axle heavy-duty carrier, a 60-ton Jerr-Dan wrecker, a 25-ton Century wrecker, four 4x4 Jerr-Dan MPL40s, two tractors, a Landoll trailer, a 55-ton drop side trailer and their monster NRC 60/80-ton rotator mounted on 2016 Kenworth T800 twin-steer.
Hawk, the scene supervisor on this job, said, “On this job I had operators James Ford, Leroy Green, ‘Little Hawk,’ along with Mike and Angelo Risoldi. We all work great together. When the State Police Incident Management trooper showed up, he was relieved to see we were the ones handling this operation.”
Hawk’s crew brought out their emergency recovery unit, a 2018 Freightliner with a Century bed, another Jerr-Dan MPL-40 and “Bad Behavior,” a 2009 Peterbilt 367 and 2009 Jerr-Dan HDL 1000 50-ton Independent tandem custom heavy. It has a 100,000-lbs. three-stage boom with dual 50,000-lbs. planetary winches and a 25,000-lbs. drag winch.
“The two left lanes were shut down and traffic was backed up in the tunnel,” Hawk said. “We first removed the Mini Cooper and than we winched the GMC Envoy up the hill with one of the MPL-40s and chained it to the guardrail for last until we cleared the box truck out of the way.”
Hawk staged Bad Behavior back at a 45-degree angle at the nose of the box truck and boomed out over the nose. Mike had the NRC rotator staged at the rear and boomed out over the side.
“I picked up on the nose and Mike picked up the [rear],” Hawk said. “We worked in tandem leveling it off as it came up. I boomed in as Mike swung it back in line and we set it down. It was just after 8:30 p.m. when we removed the box truck and cleared the scene.”
All of the casualties were transported to Hawk’s yard in Trenton.
"It was a pleasure working with Mike and Angelo Risoldi," Hawk said. "This was beautiful teamwork and another job well done by two professional companies. The Incident Management trooper was grateful and called me to come to a meeting with the New Jersey State Police at end of the month."