Dangling and Angling in Jersey

Abejuela Honored with CTTA [b]Industry Leader Award American Towman Field Editor and California Tow Truck Association Light-Duty Instructor Terry Abejuela was honored as the 32nd recipient of the association’s Rich Chappel Industry Leader Award, along with six other honorees. He received the award during CTTA’s Industry Leaders & Awards Night, which concluded the American Towman ShowPlace-Las Vegas trade show and convention May 10.



Abejuela began his towing career after graduating from high school in San Marino. He worked as a tow operator from 1977 to 1982 for four different companies before becoming the Tow & Service Instructor for AAA SoCal in 1982. Abejuela has been supervising tow service support for the Rose Parade since 1989. The noted industry stalwart also is a technical contributor for AAA Tow Service manual, Los Angeles County Office of Education instructor, and the towing expert for the Forensis Group.



Others honorees included: Jay Van Arsdale, Country City Towing; the late Robert Brough, Bruffy’s Del Rey Towing; the late Bill Swink, Swink Enterprises; David McDanell, K.A.R.S Transportation, Inc./Dave’s Fleet Maintenance and Towing; Lewis Bambauer, Bambauer Towing Service; and former CTTA President Sherry White.



Community Comes Together for Towman The community in North Royalton, Ohio, came together to raise money towards paying medical bills for towman Ronald Urbansky, who lost part of his leg on the job in March.



The benefit was hosted by his colleagues at Amici Restaurant and Lounge.



Urbansky, of Patton’s Five Star Towing, was loading a car onto his tow truck in Fairview Park when a 2017 Acura struck the front of his truck, which caused his leg to be crushed.



“It was definitely the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced,” Urbanksy said. “I remember it minute by minute.”



He had to have the lower half of his leg amputated and 14 surgeries.



“I’m glad he’s still alive. I hope he gets back to work, and I hope I get to see him more often,” said friend Nicole Bunch.



According to Cleveland Court of Common Pleas records, 35-year-old Roy E. Hollingsworth has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and two counts of drug possession.



FMCSA Requests [b]Comments on Pilot Program In a notice issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on May 9, the agency has requested comments on a possible second pilot program to allow non-military drivers aged 18, 19, and 20 to operate commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce.



FMCSA requested comments on the training, qualifications, driving limitations, and vehicle safety systems that FMCSA should consider in developing options or approaches for a second pilot program for younger drivers.



Comments must be received on or before July 15, 2019. FMCSA encourages participation by submitting comments and related materials.



To submit a comment online, go to regulations.gov, place the docket number (FMCSA-2018-0346) in the “Keyword” box and click search. Click on the “Comment Now” button and type your comment into the text box in the following screen.



Data Indicates Violations [b]Are a National Crisis Rekor Recognition Systems of Hanover, Maryland, recently conducted field studies in conjunction with multiple law enforcement agencies and tow operators in Ohio, Maryland and New York related to Move Over law violations.



The numbers were startling: 1,879 violations during 134 traffic stops.



With an average stop time of 11 minutes, Rekor recorded approximately 14 violations per stop during the test period.



“That’s 14 times per stop that a roadside worker’s life was in danger because of a violation of the Move Over law,” the report said. “This is just a small sample size, imagine the numbers when extrapolated on a national scale.”



Rekor’s Move Over field studies were conducted using the company’s proprietary technology that captures violations in real-time using multiple high-resolution video cameras, digital tracking radar and AI-based license plate recognition software.



Austin, Texas, to Consider [b]Tow Fee Increase At a May 14 Urban Transportation Commission meeting, the Austin (Texas) Police Department’s Highway Enforcement Command made its case for its first fee increase since 2006—from $150 to $195—using research and data, like the cost of living, to come up with the number.



For Tasha Mora and her employees at A&A Wrecker and Recovery, an increase means better wages and higher productivity.



“It’s trying to get these providers there as quick as possible, as soon as possible, as safe as possible, and clear that roadway. There is a lot of training involved, and there’s also a lot of liability that we’re exposed to,” Mora said. “And to be able to provide that service, we absorb that liability, and there’s cost involved in doing so.”



While APD supports a fee increase for police-initiated, non-consent tows, it remains neutral on non-consent tows involving private property. The city council, however, will decide whether to approve a fee increase for both types of tows in June.



