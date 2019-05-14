The Week's Features
Roadside Inspections, What to Expect
Complete compliance with what the officer is key
Tow Company Hosts Fundraiser
Wayne’s Automotive and Towing “Oil-a-Thon” was a success
Retro Striping Carries Tradition
Some factory schemes leave a lasting impression
ERSCA Urges Association Participation
Towmen need to be active to positively effect legislative action
Hot Shot’s Severe Duty Transmission Fluid
Blue Diamond Severe Duty formulas aid challenging performance
Tow Illustrated
Wrecks + Recovery
News
Tow Business & Operations
Product
Record Crowd Heads to Las Vegas

Based on advance-registration, the turnout at South Point Hotel & Casino for Tow Industry Week and the American Towman Showplace, will exceed last year's record attendance by 20%. Exhibits open on Thursday and Friday, May 9th and 10th, noon to five p.m. with 170 suppliers of tow related products and services. The Week begins this Wednesday with training demonstrations in the South Point Arena, and educational conferences that culminates with the Police Towers Conference on Saturday morning.
The Week, used by several industry organizations for quarterly and annual conferences, including the California Tow Truck Association, the Towing & Recovery Association of America, and Police Towers of America, is spiced with events featuring American Towman legendary hospitality, starting at Wednesday evening's Welcome Reception, a reception at the Mike Corbin Solo performance on Thursday evening, and the Ribsfest during the American Towman Cup winners ceremony when the show closes Friday.
Las Vegas Here we Come! American Towman ShowPlace Begins May 8 at South Point

Night Moves – Workin’ on the Railroad

0 5fd00By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

McGuire's Towing & Recovery in Ashland, Kentucky, is a family-owned and operated business started by Michael and Barbara McGuire in October 1988. They now co-own the business with sons Sam and Steven.

On February 21, 2019, McGuire's received a call to recover a railroad truck.

“At 5 p.m.,” Sam said, “we were called for a Freightliner railroad truck that had gone down beside the tracks and slid over the hill towards the river in Russell, Kentucky, just outside of Ashland.”

The driver of the railroad truck initially made the call to McGuire’s office for a quicker response to the scene.

“Our dispatcher advised him she would get a truck headed that way,” Sam said, “and the driver, in the meantime, called his fleet service and advised them of the situation and that he had contacted us.”

Sam and Steven, both WreckMaster 6/7s, responded. Sam with his 2018 Peterbilt/Century 1150 50-ton rotator and Steven in their 2018 Dodge 5500/Century 2465 medium-duty to assist. The 2465 is equipped with twin 12,000-lbs. planetary winches. Once on scene they assessed the situation.

“When we arrived,” Sam said, “we saw the driver had tied his truck off to the tracks to prevent it from sliding over any further. We looked the situation over and came up with a plan.”

There was no way for the brothers to get a second truck in front of the casualty, so they had a track inspector and the yard master respond to the scene and told them how they planned to recover the casualty.

“Our plan was to run the drag winch to the front end by using a 4x6 placed on the inside of the tracks with a chain wrapped around the wood pulling on three plates holding the tracks in place,” Sam said. “We also did the same thing to the rear of the truck with one line off of the boom. The third line from the boom ran to the rear of the casualty to winch backwards.

“As the truck began to come back,” he said, “we would winch it sideways to come up the bank. We moved the rotator up and proceeded with this process again until we reached the hard packed ballast (rock) on the rail bed.”

After the casualty was freed, the yard master and track inspector examined the tracks and gave Sam and Steven the all-clear. Total time on scene was two hours and the driver was able to drive the casualty back to his fleet office.

Air Travel STILL Irks Me

I’ve come to one conclusion: I will never be at ease with air travel. From the police rushing everybody at Newark-Liberty Airport … to the “strip search” at TSA … to the outrageous prices at the concessions … to the crush at the five lines to board.

Then there’s boarding the plane. Waiting while people place their “should’ve been checked” baggage in the overhead bins … leaving no space for people who just have briefcases and other SMALL items.

Then you finally get to your assigned seat. Your seat is fine … if you’re about 5’6” and less than 175 lbs. Anything over that? You’re going to suffer for two, three, four—or five hours like I did on the flight to Las Vegas.

But enough about me.

Just came from the registration desk for the American Towman ShowPlace in Las Vegas and introduced the WreckMaster heavy-duty training. It looks like this is going to be one packed trade show! I’m in awe of how much is grows from year-to-year … this year looks to be no exception.

So come on out and enjoy the education, exhibits, hospitality and overall fun of the 2019 American Towman ShowPlace. I look forward to seeing you!

--Charles Duke

Miller Industries’ Redesigned Tow Forks

NewForkShort 36376We are proud to unveil our newly redesigned 5-inch girth towing forks for towing class-8 heavy trucks.  These redesigned forks are manufactured to fit into the standard Miller Industries fork receiver. These wider towing forks are universal and can be used on all Century® and Vulcan® heavy-duty units. The updated towing forks are cast steel and have a wider base (throat) than the industry standard 4.5-inch towing fork. See all that Miller Industries has to offer at the American Towman ShowPlace, May 8-11, at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Negas, Nevada.

millerind.com
By Don Lomax
American Towman Wire • 05-08-2019
Pictured from left to right: Paulding County EMA Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein, Jack Gideon, Jon Gideon, Paulding County EMA Director Edward Bohn. Image-westbendnews.net

Gideon’s Towing Recognized for County Volunteerism

The Paulding County (Ohio) Emergency Management Agency recognized Jon & Jack Gideon of Gideon’s Towing and Recovery Services during National Volunteer Recognition Week for their continued volunteerism over the years in Paulding County. Edward Bohn, Paulding County EMA Director, along with the Paulding County Commissioners were on hand to present the Gideon brothers with their Volunteer Recognition Awards for their countless time and effort, responding over the years to assist the first responders in the county. Whether it was the number of vehicles towed to and from a training session, as well as assisting at the scene for towing a disabled vehicle or one that was stuck in a field, Jon and Jack Gideon have answered the phone when called upon to help out when asked. Source: westbendnews.net.

Towman’s Family Seeks to Strengthen ‘Move Over’ Law

Family and friends of the late Tommy McKee, who was killed April 23 when he was struck on I-55 in Desoto County, Mississippi, say they will push for more enforcement of the state’s Move Over law, and for harsher penalties when there is a loss of life. McKee’s friends and work acquaintances sponsored a car wash last Friday. Proceeds from the car wash and decals honoring McKee will go to his family. He left behind a wife and four children. Tommy’s brother Scotty Mitchell said his death was “totally preventable.” Curtis Lauderdale of Able Wrecker where McKee worked said he did not just lose a towman, he lost family and a good friend. He said towmen do not get the respect of emergency responders from drivers when they are on the side of the road helping other people. Source: magnoliastatelive.com.

Tow Owner Seeks Justice After Arson

A Lynn, Massachusetts, tow owner is steaming after one of his tow trucks was set on fire early Thursday morning, but is baffled as to why someone would want to commit the crime. “I don’t recall anyone being that upset with me that they would do something that drastic,” said Bill Woods, owner of Bill Woods Towing Service. “If I tow a car for police … people get pretty angry if they’re not insured, but I have never had anybody get that upset.” The truck is completely destroyed, Woods said, estimating its value at about $20,000. He plans to forward the police report to his insurance company and expects it to be covered, but said he’d probably have to replace it with a newer and more expensive model. Source: itemlive.com.


logotype
May 08 - May 14, 2019
Wayne’s Automotive and Towing in Aiken, South Carolina, recently hosted “Oil-a-Thon,” a benefit event to help a local family whose 4-year-old son is battling a rare form of leukemia. Image: wfxg.com.

Tow Company Hosts [b]‘Oil-a-Thon’ Fundraiser

Community members in Aiken, South Carolina, gathered April 27 to support a local family who’s youngest child is battling cancer.

Bouncy houses, sweet treats and oil changes were all available at Wayne’s Automotive and Towing “Oil-a-Thon.” The Abbott family found out in December that their 4-year-old son Hudson has T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic lymphoma—a rare form of leukemia.

Michelle Nichols, Oil-a-Thon organizer, said all of the proceeds from the event would go to the family. Jeff Corbett, the owner of Wayne’s, said they had a good amount of people donate to the cause.

“We had a good many different businesses donate, which was really good.” Wayne’s employee Jeremy Sweeney said, “It’s always good to do something good for the community. I have three little girls and I can’t imagine anything like this, so anything I can do to help out.”

Source: wfxg.com.

Towman’s Family Seeks to [b]Strengthen ‘Move Over’ Law

Family and friends of the late Tommy McKee, who was killed April 23 when he was struck on I-55 in Desoto County, Mississippi, say they will push for more enforcement of the state’s Move Over law, and for harsher penalties when there is a loss of life.

McKee’s friends and work acquaintances sponsored a car wash April 26. Proceeds from the car wash and decals honoring McKee will go to his family. He left behind a wife and four children.

Tommy’s brother Scotty Mitchell said his death was “totally preventable.”

Able owner, Curtis Lauderdale said he did not just lose a tow truck driver, he lost family and a good friend.

“Ten years ago, I wouldn’t have hired Tommy, but he turned his life around. You couldn’t ask for a better community worker than him. He would stop and help anybody,” Lauderdale said.

Lauderdale added towmen do not get the respect of emergency responders from drivers when they are on the side of the road helping other people.

Source: magnoliastatelive.com.

Gideon’s Towing Recognized [b]for County Volunteerism

The Paulding County (Ohio) Emergency Management Agency recognized Jon & Jack Gideon of Gideon’s Towing and Recovery Services during National Volunteer Recognition Week for their continued volunteerism over the years in Paulding County.

Edward Bohn, Paulding County EMA Director, along with the Paulding County Commissioners were on hand to present the Gideon brothers with their Volunteer Recognition Awards for their countless time and effort, responding over the years to assist the first responders in the county.

Whether it was the number of vehicles towed to and from a training session, as well as assisting at the scene for towing a disabled vehicle or one that was stuck in a field, Jon and Jack Gideon have answered the phone when called upon to help out when asked.

Source: westbendnews.net.

ERSCA Urges [b]Association Participation

In a letter addressed to the towing industry, Emergency Road Service Coalition of America President Craig Baker urged towmen to keep active in their associations, citing the work ERSCA did last year in slowing down two bills in the California legislature that he said would have been harmful to the industry.

One bill in particular taken on last year, California AB 2825, would have placed undue burdens on tow owners.

“This bill would have required that towing facilities provide written and oral translation services for all transactions,” Baker said. “The bill would also have applied the burdensome, and expensive, requirements that currently apply to debt collectors to ‘at the counter’ tow company transactions. Non-compliance would hold the company in violation of the law.”

After advocacy by ERSCA and the California Tow Truck Association, Baker said the bills “did not make it to the governor’s desk.”

Another bill, AB 2392, would have had California’s insurance industry regulating tow rates.

“After lengthy negotiations,” Baker said, “a reasonable bill was signed into law, but the insurance industry has already approached us again to make further changes.”

ERSCA occupies seats on the CHP Tow Service Agreement Advisory Committee, Towing Regulatory Oversight Council and the CTTA.

Source: ersca.org.

New Towing Policies [b]Target Locations, Licenses

The Cabell County (West Virginia) Commission recently updated standards and procedures for towing companies in its rotation. The new policy requires towing companies give people access to their belongings inside their vehicles after it was towed for a crash, that tow companies provide business licenses for each company they oversee and maintain a physical address within the county.

Companies have to agree to be available 24 hours a day for all 365 days in the year. They must also maintain office hours, ideally from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Companies will be allowed to charge a $50 fee to open their gates for people after office hours.

Police in Huntington like to deal with four or five companies, while the sheriff's department, the city of Milton and the village of Barboursville prefer to deal with two companies. This is to reward the companies that follow the policies and keep them in business, said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

"If you have 10 on the rotation, it's not worth anything," he said. "We need to make it a priority because our guys can't sit along the road for an hour waiting on a tow truck. We have to have somebody that's committed, that's going to show up in a timely fashion all hours of the day and night."

Companies that don't follow policies, don't make themselves available or repeatedly respond slowly to calls may be initially warned and then suspended after multiple violations. They may be removed from the list for repeated violations or gross negligence, according to the policies.

Cabell County Manager Beth Thompson said before the list is updated, the county wanted to add new standards and procedures to address some of the problems they've experienced in the past.

Source: herald-dispatch.com.

Tow Owner Seeks [b]Justice after Arson

A Lynn, Massachusetts, tow owner is steaming after one of his tow trucks was set on fire May 2, but is baffled as to why someone would want to commit the crime. 

“I don’t recall anyone being that upset with me that they would do something that drastic,” said Bill Woods, owner of Bill Woods Towing Service. “If I tow a car for police … people get pretty angry if they’re not insured, but I have never had anybody get that upset.” The truck is completely destroyed, Woods said, estimating its value at about $20,000.

He plans to forward the police report to his insurance company and expects it to be covered, but said he’d probably have to replace it with a newer and more expensive model. 

“I’m very upset about this,” Woods said. “It’s a big setback for me to have a piece of equipment like that burnt to the ground for I don’t think any good reason. It’s going to be really hard to replace it. It’s an older truck, but it was a nice workhorse. It did its job.” 

Source: itemlive.com.
May 08 - May 14, 2019

Night Moves – Workin’ on the Railroad

0 5fd00By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

McGuire's Towing & Recovery in Ashland, Kentucky, is a family-owned and operated business started by Michael and Barbara McGuire in October 1988. They now co-own the business with sons Sam and Steven.

On February 21, 2019, McGuire's received a call to recover a railroad truck.

“At 5 p.m.,” Sam said, “we were called for a Freightliner railroad truck that had gone down beside the tracks and slid over the hill towards the river in Russell, Kentucky, just outside of Ashland.”

The driver of the railroad truck initially made the call to McGuire’s office for a quicker response to the scene.

“Our dispatcher advised him she would get a truck headed that way,” Sam said, “and the driver, in the meantime, called his fleet service and advised them of the situation and that he had contacted us.”

Sam and Steven, both WreckMaster 6/7s, responded. Sam with his 2018 Peterbilt/Century 1150 50-ton rotator and Steven in their 2018 Dodge 5500/Century 2465 medium-duty to assist. The 2465 is equipped with twin 12,000-lbs. planetary winches. Once on scene they assessed the situation.

“When we arrived,” Sam said, “we saw the driver had tied his truck off to the tracks to prevent it from sliding over any further. We looked the situation over and came up with a plan.”

There was no way for the brothers to get a second truck in front of the casualty, so they had a track inspector and the yard master respond to the scene and told them how they planned to recover the casualty.

“Our plan was to run the drag winch to the front end by using a 4x6 placed on the inside of the tracks with a chain wrapped around the wood pulling on three plates holding the tracks in place,” Sam said. “We also did the same thing to the rear of the truck with one line off of the boom. The third line from the boom ran to the rear of the casualty to winch backwards.

“As the truck began to come back,” he said, “we would winch it sideways to come up the bank. We moved the rotator up and proceeded with this process again until we reached the hard packed ballast (rock) on the rail bed.”

After the casualty was freed, the yard master and track inspector examined the tracks and gave Sam and Steven the all-clear. Total time on scene was two hours and the driver was able to drive the casualty back to his fleet office.

Trash Talkin’

0 48764by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Some days a little excitement can be found right in your own backyard.

Battelini’s Garage, co-owned by brothers Albert and Anthony with their father, Dominick, was recently contacted by the owner of a trash truck that was ablaze.

“They are a regular customer,” Albert said. “For unknown reasons, one of their trash trucks caught fire behind our shop, on Weymouth Road and Route 40 in Landisville, New Jersey, at around 2 p.m. on April 18th.”

Albert, Anthony and operators Matt Williams and Josh Paneleone mounted up and headed out. Al responded with Unit #8212, his “Ole 12” wrecker, a 1982 Western Star set up with a 1986 3500 NRC heavy. It’s a 40-ton unit with a three-stage fixed boom and a 35,000-lbs. under reach. It also has a 60,000-lbs. Braden drag winch.

“The ‘Ole 12’ is the best unit we have ever owned and it still works every day. Very strong!” Albert exclaimed.

Besides Ole12, they brought their 2015 Kenworth T880/NRC 40/50CSR, their Ford backhoe and their Bobcat skid-steer with grapple attachment. This NRC 40/50CSR has a three-stage boom with a 50-ton capacity and dual 40,000-lbs. planetary winches.

The trash truck was loaded with cardboard recycling, so it was burning very hot.

“Once the fire was out,” Albert said, “the pins on the rear door were removed and it was lifted with our NRC 40/50 to gain access to the load.”

Dominick was on-scene with a ringside seat in his wheelchair keeping an eye on things.

The load was removed with a backhoe and their skid-steer with the grapple attachment and loaded into roll off. With the trash truck emptied, the crew rigged Ole 12 in the front of the trash truck with 2-1/2” chains and a two-part line with the boom fully extended. The 40/50 rotator was in the rear with 1/2” chain around the frame and body. Once lifted, the boom on rotator was spun to the left boom on Ole 12, it was retracted and the trash truck was lifted and positioned onto the roadway away from the debris.

Al explained, “Once the trash truck was back on the road, Ole 12 was hooked to the front with its under-reach and the rear was hooked with the under-reach of the 40/50. Once the entire truck was lifted, Ole 12 pulled ahead 100 yards onto Route 40 pulling the trash truck and the rotator. Once on Route 40 the rotator pulled forward pulling the trash truck and Ole 12 backwards and carried it to our yard about a quarter mile.”

Low-Clearance Lifting Made Easy

o 2d001By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti Ever since they were introduced to the towing industry, rotators have become legendary for recovery work and a required piece of equipment by many highway authorities. They are worth their weight in gold, but keeping them busy is a priority. ’Tators are one of the most versatile pieces of equipment in many fleets. Besides the recovery work, they are used for moving and loading heavy equipment, landscape design, setting and removing generators, air conditioning units and many other uses.

Such was the case on April 9, 2019, when Advanced Towing & Recovery of Honolulu, Hawaii, was called to handle the delicate lift and placement of a very large fiberglass tank in a tight space.

When owner Kenneth Tom was called to handle this tank it was another task to be handled.

“We performed this lift at the Honolulu Airport,” Tom said. “We were called out by the general contractor Watts Constructors. We've done multiple lifts for them and other contractors on this project.”

Kenny responded with “Da HIM,” his 2008 Kenworth T-800 with a 2012 NRC 60/80SR Heavy Incident Manager rotator. This mammoth unit with an 80-ton capacity is an oversize version of NRC’s Slider System, with a gigantic V-shaped boom and 60,000-lbs. planetary winches. This beast has a boom reach of 485”.

Tom has been certified by the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators since 2005 and is also a WreckMaster 8/9R. Also rigging and assisting on this job were Operations Manager Al Pico (WreckMaster 6/7) and Neil Crabtree.

“It was a fiberglass tank with a water separator system built in,” Tom said. “Before seeing what we could do and what we had to offer, they had no idea on how they were going to get this tank into the ground due to the low clearances, the size of the excavation required and the size and weight of the tank. It was a 30,000-gallon tank that measured 53-feet long, was 11-feet in diameter, and weighed 19,700-pounds.”

The tank had been brought in on a trailer. Tom had backed the Da HIM ’tator in behind the tank. After surveying the situation, he boomed out over the center point of the tank and the Advanced team climbed up a ladder to rig the tank for lifting off of the trailer.

Da HIM is equipped with Samson K-100 synthetic rope. Made from a combination of high-performance fibers, K-100 is 80-percent lighter than the wire rope it replaces.

With its reach and lifting capabilities, Da HIM was able the lift the tank and place it in the tight space that the construction crew had thought was impossible.

“Da HIM making them believers after offloading and setting this separator tank at 35-feet off the side under the airport overpass,” said Tom, “Mahalo!”

May 08 - May 14, 2019

Roadside Inspections, What to Expect

inspection training c509cBrian J Riker

Although many towers are familiar with law enforcement interactions, not many towers are intimately familiar with motor carrier enforcement officers. Commonly referred to as the DOT, these officers are charged with commercial vehicle safety.

For those that run mostly local you may go months, even years without any interaction with DOT enforcement. Others are inspected almost weekly. It all depends on the location you are in and if your State has any special exceptions for tow trucks.

In most states any vehicle over 10,000 pounds is subject to roadside inspections and weighing. A few states require trucks as light as 8,000 pounds to enter scale facilities, while a few exempt trucks under 26,000 pounds.

Some states must first observe a violation before inspecting a commercial vehicle. These states generally will have very strict tolerances for speeding, often using a warning as a reason to make contact with and inspect commercial vehicles. The scary part for towers is these inspections usually take place on the shoulder of the highway and may last up to 45 minutes.

It makes compliance confusing when operating outside your normal area. If in doubt and without clear signage, I suggest pulling into any open weigh stations or port of entry facilities and follow the direction given by the officers or electronic signage. There is no penalty for entering an inspection facility when not required; but there could be a substantial penalty for bypassing a required facility.

Once there, you should expect an introduction from the officer along with clear instructions on what they are looking for. Expect to be asked for your driver license, medical card, vehicle registration and load paperwork. The officer will usually then return to their vehicle and begin an inspection report. Many times all the officer is checking for is driver and vehicle paperwork. If all is in order, you will be given an inspection report and released.

The officer may also decide to conduct a vehicle inspection where they will inspect tires, lights, brakes, safety components and more. These inspections usually last 30-45 minutes and may result in the officer crawling under your vehicle to fully inspect it.

Many police officers are qualified to conduct commercial vehicle enforcement activities. Some states use civilian inspectors to assist the officers with inspections or weighing operations.
The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance sets the North American Out of Service criteria as well as certifies all motor carrier enforcement officers in the US and Canada. CVSA is comprised of members from the enforcement community, trucking and bus industry as well as regulatory agencies and other stakeholders. CVSA classifies their inspections into 8 levels, however towers typically will only be subjected to 3 levels of inspection.

Level I is the most detailed inspection, usually lasting 45 minutes. In this inspection the driver, vehicle and paperwork will be thoroughly inspected including under the vehicle and the engine compartment.

Level II covers most of the same items as Level I, except the inspector will not get under the vehicle or open the engine compartment.

Level III is a driver/credential inspection. This is the most common inspection, typically taking 15-20 minutes to complete. The inspector will check only the credentials of the driver, vehicle and load paperwork. Note, if they notice a readily visible inspection they may change the inspection to a Level I or II and complete a more thorough inspection.

It is not uncommon for local municipal officers to conduct truck enforcement, or traffic officers to conduct Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance Level III inspections.

There are other instances where a specific item or system, even type of vehicle, will be targeted, such as CVSA’s Operation Road Check, June 4-6. This is an international effort with inspectors in the US, Canada and Mexico inspecting about 17 vehicles-per-minute during the 72-hour blitz. They will be conducting primarily Level I inspections focusing on brake, steering and suspension components.

CVSA will also conduct Safe Driver Week, July 14-20, focusing on speeding, tailgating and distracted driving in and around commercial vehicles.

The bottom line on commercial vehicle inspections is to be prepared. Conduct a daily pre-trip inspection and do a walk around inspection any time you stop and be sure your paperwork is in order. Keep all your truck documents in a folder, separated by document type.

Conduct yourself in a professional manner. Be polite, give short but accurate answers to only the questions asked and remember that the officer is only doing their job. The roadside is not the place to argue; that is what the court system is for.

Reminder, any inspection reports showing defects need to be corrected, signed and submitted to the agency that issued the report within 15 days. Signing and submitting the report, or a citation, is not an admission of guilty. You may still challenge a citation in court or an inspection violation via the DataQ procedure.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Right to Privacy and On-Scene Photography

13copy 1540aBy Randall C. Resch

(Author's Note: This narrative is intended as a basis of training only and not to be considered legal advice.)

No visual statement is more accurate and necessary when it comes to protecting your company than photos. Documenting pre-existing tow damages or photo-recording recovery work on-scene lends to solid proof for invoice billing. When vehicle owners make false claims that you’ve damaged their vehicle, the difference between thrown out cases vs. you paying up may be the photo evidence.

Photographs best document vehicle damages and conditions when photos are specific to a vehicle’s damage and its condition when the tow occurs. Photos are especially valuable during big rig recoveries to document a recovery scene

At minimum, photos that depict ALL sides, front and rear should be the basis of your photo inventory. This is especially true for exotic vehicles, motorcycles, boat trailers, boat propellers and on-site recovery damages.

When specific damages are observed in areas common to tow damages, close-up damages are key to your defense of “no foul.” Here are several areas common to tow damages that should match the vehicle’s tow inventory report:

• ALL surface areas
• Front and rear valances
• Scratched window tint
• Dented/leaking oil pans
• Constant velocity boots
• Bent A-frames or suspension
• Cracked/broken glass
• Scratched window tint
• Inside door jambs (unlocks)
• Mufflers and tailpipes
• Curb-rub damage on rims
• Drag marks front and rear or sides of motorcycle plastics

Photos take up a lot of memory. Dedicate a secondary computer to photo storage. At minimum, purchase a high-capacity memory stick, or perhaps a personal laptop for photo storage and portability.

Software systems are available that photograph vehicles as they enter tow facilities. Dedicate one employee to be the company’s photo historian having them prepare photo inventory sheets for auctions and vehicle sales. You’ll find that your company’s web page will show renewed interest if actual photos accompany your auction inventory.

State law may require photos for private property impounds. Photo evidence is your best evidence when vehicles are impounded from red zones, violation of signs and/or from regulated handicapped parking. It’s hard for a vehicle’s owner to refute that they weren’t parked in these areas if you have pictures.

What about Drones?

Drone-borne cameras are new technology in the world of first responders. If used to record towing and recovery incidents, a dedicated drone operator should not be part of the recovery crew; instead their focus is on flying the drone and recording. Don’t forget there are restrictions to where the drone can be operated, especially if the crash scene requires air rescue.

Because drones are new technology, you may not be able to charge for their use depending on contract. While some tow owners suggest that drone footage is most valuable to tow operators working on-scene for safety purposes, insurance companies are reluctant to pay “use of drone photography” charges noted on recovery invoices. Regarding insurance billing, insurance companies aren’t yet willing to accept the value of drone footage that you’re intending to charge for.

Regardless as to how you intend to employ drone capability, be sure you have permission from the officer on-scene or the Incident Commander in charge of the scene.

Privacy

Can towers take pictures at recovery scenes? Does the public share right-to-privacy laws that say you can’t take photos or their faces or their vehicles if you’re standing in a public place?

The California Highway Patrol says towers can’t photograph a scene unless it’s for billing purposes. Is this for liability purposes or they don’t want an officer’s picture in your photos?

Always be aware of faces, names and license plates of non-involved vehicles, company interests or individuals that aren’t specific to the recording as you could be sued. This goes for those overzealous tow operators who submit crash and fatality photos on their favorite websites.

Photo documentation is a timely and necessary function for your business when used in the proper manner. No tow truck should be without a modern digital camera. Photos should represent the specific purpose of documentation, training, pre-tow damages, or the incident at hand; not for the purpose of online entertainment—know the difference.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.


It’s OK to Say No

no 1513027 640 273a7By Brian J Riker


“No” is a complete sentence. Uttering that word when we think we need to always say yes is difficult.


There are only 168 hours in a week. The only way to increase the number of available hours in a week is to either sacrifice elsewhere … or multiply ourselves.


Recently having had a change in perception, I now look at a “no” as a “YES” to a different question. We can’t do everything ourselves.


Learning how to properly classify tasks is key to better time management.


The first thing we need to do to better manage time and accomplish more is stop. By stopping to evaluate we can properly categorize tasks, effectively deciding which must be done personally, which must be delegated and which should not be completed at all.


Most experts agree that tasks can be classified into one of four categories:


Urgent and Important tasks are those that must be done now. Responding to an emergency call from law enforcement is a good example; there is no time to put that on hold. Urgent and important tasks don’t necessarily always need to be completed by you every time. Evaluate your response to these events after the fact and plan for a better response the next time a similar situation arises.


Important but not Urgent tasks are a part of your long-term plans. Education, saving for retirement, succession planning and other tasks that feed the greater good of your life are all in this category. These are tasks that must be done but need not consume all your available time.


Urgent but not Important are often the biggest interruptions to our day. These tasks are often urgent for someone else, not you. These tasks are perfect candidates for delegation. Yet, often these are the tasks we focus on ourselves saying “it’s easier to do it myself than show someone how.” Once you have taught someone how to do these tasks, they will be able to handle these mini-crisis issues without interrupting your day.


Neither Urgent nor Important tasks are our biggest time wasters. Checking social media, watching television, chatting with acquaintances or otherwise “killing time.” Finding ways to maximize efficiency and success means these tasks have little to no place in your life.


A recent study by comScore shows that Americans spend an average of 2 hours 51 minutes on their smartphones daily.


Imagine what one could accomplish choosing to spend the nearly three hours learning new skills or improving upon what’s already known? Imagine what devoting just a little bit of your down time to self-improvement could do for whatever troubles you.


I am not saying we need to give up all social interaction or work from the moment we wake up until we go to bed; but evaluating how we use the 168 hours given to us each week surely will help.


It is impossible to attend all the social functions you may be invited to. Even something simple like having lunch with someone may not fit into your schedule. You don’t need to be mean about saying “no thank you,” although you need to be clear. Explain that you appreciate the offer, but it would be unfair to take time away from other obligations during your work day or family time.


I have begun using a daily planner again, scheduling time for work and social activities. I spend almost 200 days away from home each year for work, meaning the little bit of time I have at home is important to me. It would be unfair to my family if I decided to use this time to have lunch with someone I barely know or waste it in front of the TV.


As towmen we can easily overwhelm our team and ourselves if we do not use caution. A work-life balance must be reached; or we face losing one or the other. With owners it’s usually the family that suffers. Employees change careers if they can’t find a good balance that keeps their family happy while meeting their financial obligations.


When a team member leaves, this puts even more strain on our already overwhelmed schedule—creating a destructive cycle of poor time management simply by trying to keep up with the call volume at work. In the long run, it is better to work towards a balanced schedule rather than suffering from the constant churn that burnout causes, especially among drivers.


Make a plan and stick to it. Learn to share the tasks you can with others, and prioritize the important over unimportant. You will feel like you’ve gained a whole extra day in your week. Lastly, make the time to recharge and relax so you can stay safe!


Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
May 08 - May 14, 2019

Retro Striping Carries Tradition

0 f4fe2By George L. Nitti

Although many tow companies steer away from keeping an original paint job, some factory schemes leave a lasting impression.

Such is the case with Mal’s Auto & Truck Service of Old Saybrook, Connecticut. In the mid ’70s, the company purchased several heavy-duty tow trucks from Peterbilt that contained the now classic multi-striped signature factory design.

Owner Ed White, who purchased the company in 1985, opted to carry on that design.

Mal’s uses custom paint to replicate the classic Peterbilt design, such as it appears on their 2007 Peterbilt 379/Century 1075 rotator.

“It took about a month to custom paint it,” White said. “What has changed about the striping are the colors, as we have gone with different tones of gold, purple, silver, black and white in order to match our own distinct branding. The base color of the truck is black.”

The fact that it is retro makes it stand out all the more.

“It’s different from everybody else’s,” White said proudly.

The company logo, small and understated, helps “Mal’s” pop-out in key places such as the side doors, boom and back of the unit.

“When I bought the company, there was no special logo,” said White.

The gradient-infused lettering, going from white to purple, is enhanced by a purple shadow melding with the gold and purple multi-stripes.

Like many tow companies that work around the clock, it is no surprise to find the business operating 24/7.

White said, “On some of our trucks you will find our slogan ‘We never sleep.’ ”

Paying Homage to the ’57 Chevy Bel Air

0 2bd3fBy George L. Nitti

In the fast-growing environs of Hernando, Mississippi, Bel Air Towing prides itself on its customer service while specializing in damage-free towing for luxury, classic and sports cars, imports, exotics and hot rods.

A one-man operation, the nearly two-year-old company has quickly found its niche, carved out by owner Jason Johnston, who has always had a passion for old cars.

“I like anything vintage,” Johnston said. “I have built tons of cars and have had to call plenty of tow trucks to have them moved around.”

One classic car on the top of his list is the name he has given his company: the classic 1957 Chevy Bel Air. “It’s the ultimate car convertible for me,” he said.

It’s no wonder then that on the side of the company’s 2014 Freightliner/Century 21’ rollback, its jumbo-sized logo pays homage to Johnston’s passion. It’s a design taken from the ’57 Chevy Bel Air itself, particularly the large, memorable scripted lettering at the beginning of each of the words in its name.

“I know the lettering has a ‘retro’ feeling,” he said. “On the back panel of the bed, the logo is more embellished, with the crest of the ’57 Chevy sitting behind it on a black diamond plate. I get a lot of compliments. Some say, ‘It’s the pretty truck going down the road.’ ”

The logo, done in 3M reflective vinyl by local company Signs and Stuff, was designed by Graphic Disorder.

According to Johnston, they’re “super well-known in the hot rod world.”

“Since I have a background in show cars—they are real low to the ground—I’m kind of known in that circle,” Johnston said. “Many tow companies don’t want to touch them because of the added liability. I get all of the crazy stuff like a Mercedes-Benz with an electronic shifter that you can’t mechanically manipulate. I get calls for Corvette. You can sit there and watch me NOT tear it up. I specialize in that.”

Johnston’s foray as a towman began from a seedling planted 15 years ago, after talking to a buddy who owned a towing company in Kentucky. After a long-time stint as a managing supervisor in a company that folded, Johnston decided to form Bel Air Towing with a focus on customer service.

On the company website is a quote from legendary quarterback Roger Staubach, “There are no traffic jams along the extra mile.”

The “extra mile” refers to what Johnston calls customer service, the kind of service that gas station attendants once provided when they came out to clean your windows and check your oil.

“I’ve always been into good customer service,” he said. “Around here if you are on a Level 5, I want to be on a Level 10.”

The Voyager

o bde18
By George L. Nitti

“I’m a trekkie,” said Steve Gale, owner of Gale Towing & Recovery of McMinnville, Oregon. “I can’t deny it. I grew up watching the Star Trek TV series, all of the re-runs, including the later series.”

Which is part of the reason why you will find the Star Trek Voyager on the side of their 1991 Kenworth with a 1997 35-ton DeWalt unit.

Although not the iconic Enterprise starship typically associated with the franchise from the original TV series, the Voyager ship gained popularity as part of a later spinoff called “Star Trek: Voyager.”

When Gale first started the company with his late brother Richard in 1990, one of the designs on the company’s earlier tow trucks in the mid-’90s included a custom-painted rendition of “The Enterprise.”

Gale said, “This one is a wrap. I scoured the Internet to find a design I liked and had it done by PDX Wraps in Portland.”

The unit stands out with its green-and-black schematic.

“The green is called a ‘Big Bad Green,’ ” Gale said. “When I was in high school, I drove a ’59 Ford pick-up that was painted the same color. Friends of mine wanted to know what I did with that ‘ugly, green truck.’ ”

Although he resisted using the color green on the company tow trucks, preferring a radiant blue, Gale realized that green was an attention grabber.

“It was a gimmick to get noticed. I found out that people remembered our green trucks,” Gale said. “Police said ‘Don’t change the color.’ Customers would say to them, ‘We don’t know the name of the company. It’s the one with the green trucks.’ That’s kind of when we knew that green was working for us.”

On top of the black paint job, are green flames with two eagles on the hood of the unit, reflecting the company’s patriotic spirit. The company’s slogan can be found on the boom, “Experience the Difference.”

For Gale, becoming a towman was part of a longer journey that included a career as a journeyman painter, firefighter and paramedic. He said, “You might say the whole towing thing was part of a much longer voyage.”

May 08 - May 14, 2019

Hot Shot’s Severe Duty Transmission Fluid

HotShotsSecretTransmission Fluid 78c9aHot Shot’s Secret now offers a new line of transmission fluids and gear oils for use in severe-duty applications. The Blue Diamond Severe Duty formulas are for all vehicles that experience heavy loads, towing or challenging terrain including commercial or utility vehicles, semis and other vehicles where there is an excessive demand on transmissions and gears. The company said the formulas offer multiple benefits that provide longer transmission and gear protection and performance with extended drain intervals. Available in:
• Blue Diamond Severe Duty Transmission Fluid is offered in a multi-vehicle ATF  and a version for Ford Type F/Allison C4-spec transmissions.
• Blue Diamond Severe Duty Gear Oil is offered in 75W-90, 80W-110 and 85W-140.

hotshotsecret.com

Durabilt DFX Dura-Fold Ratchet Binders

DurabiltDFX12 a3ed6The new Dura-Fold “DFX” Series of ratchet binders from Durabilt by Durbin feature a three-position pawl selector to allow for rapid adjustments of take-up and extension with a “free spin” neutral setting. The company said its patented new design lets you secure a load in half the time and the folding handle helps create a clear work path. Enclosed ratchet gear housing is protected. Includes:
• DFX-38: Fits chain sizes 3/8”-5/16”.
• DFX-12: Fits chain sizes 1/2”-3/8”.
• DFX-58: Fits chain sizes 5/8”-1/2”.

durabiltusa.com
May 08 - May 14, 2019

May 08 - May 14, 2019
Repossession agent Petr Cherepanov was shot while sitting in his tow truck the morning of April 26. At least four shots were fired, one shattering the back windshield. Image - local10.com.

Repo Agent Shot [b]While Sitting in Truck

A Florida repo agent was shot while sitting in his tow truck in northwest Miami-Dade County April 26, police said.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the driver was sitting in his tow truck in a parking lot when someone inside a dark gray Ford Fusion opened fire at him and an assistant, who was in another vehicle.

Zabaleta said the shooter or shooters then fled in a black Infinity Q50 that had been repossessed.

The driver, Petr Cherepanov, 31, was struck by a bullet fragment and drove himself to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Zabaleta said Cherepanov's assistant, Cristian Fernandez, 23, wasn't struck.

Three bullet holes could be seen in the front windshield of the tow truck. The back windshield was shattered.

Source: local10.com.

DRN Launches “Elevate [b]the Agent” Program

Digital Recognition Network recently launched its “Elevate the Agent” program, an incentive program that rewards high-performing affiliates with benefits, including hardware, parts discounts and credits.

Affiliates who record at least 250,000 license plate scans per month with incentives to elevate their role in the DRN Recovery Circle and receive better benefits by scanning more license plates. The Recovery Circle consists of multiple member tiers offering benefits ranging from hardware credits and discounts to free license plate recognition camera systems.

“We are excited to share the ‘Elevate the Agent’ program with our affiliates,” said Jeremiah Wheeler, executive VP/GM of FinTech, DRN. “It is important that our affiliates know how much we value our relationship with them and the work they do for us.”

Source: repo.buzz.

RISC Updates CARS [b]Certification Program

Through its relationship with Hudson Cook, Recovery Industry Services Co. announced it has completed a significant update to the Certified Asset Recovery Specialist National Certification program. Improvements include detailed information about repossession insurance, relevant case studies and updates to the laws that govern the self-help repossession process. 

“The updates include a comprehensive review of repossession laws to ensure recovery agents are getting the most relevant and recent compliance education,” said Hudson Cook partner Eric Johnson, who will continue to oversee annual updates to the CARS and CARS Continuing Education courses.

RISC president/COO Holly Balogh added, “We are excited to continue to foster our relationship with Hudson Cook to provide the most thorough, up-to-date educational material to repossession agents.

RISC CEO Stamatis Ferarolis emphasized the relationship as well:

“Our partnership with Hudson Cook means agents who invest in the CARS program are receiving the most recent and relevant training for collateral recovery. Anyone who becomes certified on the CARS program can be confident that the material is widely accepted and sought after by creditors in the repossession industry.”

Source: autoremarketing.com.

DRN Announces 2019 [b]National Affiliate Awards

Digital Recognition Network presented its annual awards to its top affiliates at its appreciation dinner during the 2019 North American Repossessors Summit. The awards honor companies that have demonstrated excellence in the repossession industry.

“We are honored and humbled to recognize this year’s affiliate award winners,” said Andy Cameron, SVP of FinTech, DRN. “Our affiliates serve as profiles in excellence within the repossession industry, and our award winners literally go the ‘extra mile’ to provide the license plate scans that serve as the backbone of our organization.”

This year, two affiliates—Associates Asset Recovery and Specialized Towing and Transportation Inc.—tied for the National Affiliate of the Year Award, which recognizes excellence in repossession operations and performance throughout the prior year.

DRN also honored eight affiliates with “Top Gun” awards—regional awards that recognize the companies for their innovation and leadership within the repossession industry in their regions.

Source: repo.buzz.

Night Moves – Workin’ on the Railroad

0 5fd00By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

McGuire's Towing & Recovery in Ashland, Kentucky, is a family-owned and operated business started by Michael and Barbara McGuire in October 1988. They now co-own the business with sons Sam and Steven.

On February 21, 2019, McGuire's received a call to recover a railroad truck.

“At 5 p.m.,” Sam said, “we were called for a Freightliner railroad truck that had gone down beside the tracks and slid over the hill towards the river in Russell, Kentucky, just outside of Ashland.”

The driver of the railroad truck initially made the call to McGuire’s office for a quicker response to the scene.

“Our dispatcher advised him she would get a truck headed that way,” Sam said, “and the driver, in the meantime, called his fleet service and advised them of the situation and that he had contacted us.”

Sam and Steven, both WreckMaster 6/7s, responded. Sam with his 2018 Peterbilt/Century 1150 50-ton rotator and Steven in their 2018 Dodge 5500/Century 2465 medium-duty to assist. The 2465 is equipped with twin 12,000-lbs. planetary winches. Once on scene they assessed the situation.

“When we arrived,” Sam said, “we saw the driver had tied his truck off to the tracks to prevent it from sliding over any further. We looked the situation over and came up with a plan.”

There was no way for the brothers to get a second truck in front of the casualty, so they had a track inspector and the yard master respond to the scene and told them how they planned to recover the casualty.

“Our plan was to run the drag winch to the front end by using a 4x6 placed on the inside of the tracks with a chain wrapped around the wood pulling on three plates holding the tracks in place,” Sam said. “We also did the same thing to the rear of the truck with one line off of the boom. The third line from the boom ran to the rear of the casualty to winch backwards.

“As the truck began to come back,” he said, “we would winch it sideways to come up the bank. We moved the rotator up and proceeded with this process again until we reached the hard packed ballast (rock) on the rail bed.”

After the casualty was freed, the yard master and track inspector examined the tracks and gave Sam and Steven the all-clear. Total time on scene was two hours and the driver was able to drive the casualty back to his fleet office.

