Night Moves – Workin’ on the Railroad

Tow Company Hosts [b]‘Oil-a-Thon’ Fundraiser Community members in Aiken, South Carolina, gathered April 27 to support a local family who’s youngest child is battling cancer.



Bouncy houses, sweet treats and oil changes were all available at Wayne’s Automotive and Towing “Oil-a-Thon.” The Abbott family found out in December that their 4-year-old son Hudson has T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic lymphoma—a rare form of leukemia.



Michelle Nichols, Oil-a-Thon organizer, said all of the proceeds from the event would go to the family. Jeff Corbett, the owner of Wayne’s, said they had a good amount of people donate to the cause.



“We had a good many different businesses donate, which was really good.” Wayne’s employee Jeremy Sweeney said, “It’s always good to do something good for the community. I have three little girls and I can’t imagine anything like this, so anything I can do to help out.”



Source: wfxg.com.

Towman’s Family Seeks to [b]Strengthen ‘Move Over’ Law Family and friends of the late Tommy McKee, who was killed April 23 when he was struck on I-55 in Desoto County, Mississippi, say they will push for more enforcement of the state’s Move Over law, and for harsher penalties when there is a loss of life.



McKee’s friends and work acquaintances sponsored a car wash April 26. Proceeds from the car wash and decals honoring McKee will go to his family. He left behind a wife and four children.



Tommy’s brother Scotty Mitchell said his death was “totally preventable.”



Able owner, Curtis Lauderdale said he did not just lose a tow truck driver, he lost family and a good friend.



“Ten years ago, I wouldn’t have hired Tommy, but he turned his life around. You couldn’t ask for a better community worker than him. He would stop and help anybody,” Lauderdale said.



Lauderdale added towmen do not get the respect of emergency responders from drivers when they are on the side of the road helping other people.



Source: magnoliastatelive.com.

Gideon’s Towing Recognized [b]for County Volunteerism The Paulding County (Ohio) Emergency Management Agency recognized Jon & Jack Gideon of Gideon’s Towing and Recovery Services during National Volunteer Recognition Week for their continued volunteerism over the years in Paulding County.



Edward Bohn, Paulding County EMA Director, along with the Paulding County Commissioners were on hand to present the Gideon brothers with their Volunteer Recognition Awards for their countless time and effort, responding over the years to assist the first responders in the county.



Whether it was the number of vehicles towed to and from a training session, as well as assisting at the scene for towing a disabled vehicle or one that was stuck in a field, Jon and Jack Gideon have answered the phone when called upon to help out when asked.



Source: westbendnews.net.

ERSCA Urges [b]Association Participation In a letter addressed to the towing industry, Emergency Road Service Coalition of America President Craig Baker urged towmen to keep active in their associations, citing the work ERSCA did last year in slowing down two bills in the California legislature that he said would have been harmful to the industry.



One bill in particular taken on last year, California AB 2825, would have placed undue burdens on tow owners.



“This bill would have required that towing facilities provide written and oral translation services for all transactions,” Baker said. “The bill would also have applied the burdensome, and expensive, requirements that currently apply to debt collectors to ‘at the counter’ tow company transactions. Non-compliance would hold the company in violation of the law.”



After advocacy by ERSCA and the California Tow Truck Association, Baker said the bills “did not make it to the governor’s desk.”



Another bill, AB 2392, would have had California’s insurance industry regulating tow rates.



“After lengthy negotiations,” Baker said, “a reasonable bill was signed into law, but the insurance industry has already approached us again to make further changes.”



ERSCA occupies seats on the CHP Tow Service Agreement Advisory Committee, Towing Regulatory Oversight Council and the CTTA.



Source: ersca.org.

New Towing Policies [b]Target Locations, Licenses The Cabell County (West Virginia) Commission recently updated standards and procedures for towing companies in its rotation. The new policy requires towing companies give people access to their belongings inside their vehicles after it was towed for a crash, that tow companies provide business licenses for each company they oversee and maintain a physical address within the county.



Companies have to agree to be available 24 hours a day for all 365 days in the year. They must also maintain office hours, ideally from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Companies will be allowed to charge a $50 fee to open their gates for people after office hours.



Police in Huntington like to deal with four or five companies, while the sheriff's department, the city of Milton and the village of Barboursville prefer to deal with two companies. This is to reward the companies that follow the policies and keep them in business, said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.



"If you have 10 on the rotation, it's not worth anything," he said. "We need to make it a priority because our guys can't sit along the road for an hour waiting on a tow truck. We have to have somebody that's committed, that's going to show up in a timely fashion all hours of the day and night."



Companies that don't follow policies, don't make themselves available or repeatedly respond slowly to calls may be initially warned and then suspended after multiple violations. They may be removed from the list for repeated violations or gross negligence, according to the policies.



Cabell County Manager Beth Thompson said before the list is updated, the county wanted to add new standards and procedures to address some of the problems they've experienced in the past.



Source: herald-dispatch.com.