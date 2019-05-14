Night Moves – Workin’ on the Railroad

Roadside Inspections, What to Expect
Although many towers are familiar with law enforcement interactions, not many towers are intimately familiar with motor carrier enforcement officers. Commonly referred to as the DOT, these officers are charged with commercial vehicle safety.
For those that run mostly local you may go months, even years without any interaction with DOT enforcement. Others are inspected almost weekly. It all depends on the location you are in and if your State has any special exceptions for tow trucks.
In most states any vehicle over 10,000 pounds is subject to roadside inspections and weighing. A few states require trucks as light as 8,000 pounds to enter scale facilities, while a few exempt trucks under 26,000 pounds.
Some states must first observe a violation before inspecting a commercial vehicle. These states generally will have very strict tolerances for speeding, often using a warning as a reason to make contact with and inspect commercial vehicles. The scary part for towers is these inspections usually take place on the shoulder of the highway and may last up to 45 minutes.
It makes compliance confusing when operating outside your normal area. If in doubt and without clear signage, I suggest pulling into any open weigh stations or port of entry facilities and follow the direction given by the officers or electronic signage. There is no penalty for entering an inspection facility when not required; but there could be a substantial penalty for bypassing a required facility.
Once there, you should expect an introduction from the officer along with clear instructions on what they are looking for. Expect to be asked for your driver license, medical card, vehicle registration and load paperwork. The officer will usually then return to their vehicle and begin an inspection report. Many times all the officer is checking for is driver and vehicle paperwork. If all is in order, you will be given an inspection report and released.
The officer may also decide to conduct a vehicle inspection where they will inspect tires, lights, brakes, safety components and more. These inspections usually last 30-45 minutes and may result in the officer crawling under your vehicle to fully inspect it.
Many police officers are qualified to conduct commercial vehicle enforcement activities. Some states use civilian inspectors to assist the officers with inspections or weighing operations.
The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance sets the North American Out of Service criteria as well as certifies all motor carrier enforcement officers in the US and Canada. CVSA is comprised of members from the enforcement community, trucking and bus industry as well as regulatory agencies and other stakeholders. CVSA classifies their inspections into 8 levels, however towers typically will only be subjected to 3 levels of inspection.
Level I is the most detailed inspection, usually lasting 45 minutes. In this inspection the driver, vehicle and paperwork will be thoroughly inspected including under the vehicle and the engine compartment.
Level II covers most of the same items as Level I, except the inspector will not get under the vehicle or open the engine compartment.
Level III is a driver/credential inspection. This is the most common inspection, typically taking 15-20 minutes to complete. The inspector will check only the credentials of the driver, vehicle and load paperwork. Note, if they notice a readily visible inspection they may change the inspection to a Level I or II and complete a more thorough inspection.
It is not uncommon for local municipal officers to conduct truck enforcement, or traffic officers to conduct Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance Level III inspections.
There are other instances where a specific item or system, even type of vehicle, will be targeted, such as CVSA’s Operation Road Check, June 4-6. This is an international effort with inspectors in the US, Canada and Mexico inspecting about 17 vehicles-per-minute during the 72-hour blitz. They will be conducting primarily Level I inspections focusing on brake, steering and suspension components.
CVSA will also conduct Safe Driver Week, July 14-20, focusing on speeding, tailgating and distracted driving in and around commercial vehicles.
The bottom line on commercial vehicle inspections is to be prepared. Conduct a daily pre-trip inspection and do a walk around inspection any time you stop and be sure your paperwork is in order. Keep all your truck documents in a folder, separated by document type.
Conduct yourself in a professional manner. Be polite, give short but accurate answers to only the questions asked and remember that the officer is only doing their job. The roadside is not the place to argue; that is what the court system is for.
Reminder, any inspection reports showing defects need to be corrected, signed and submitted to the agency that issued the report within 15 days. Signing and submitting the report, or a citation, is not an admission of guilty. You may still challenge a citation in court or an inspection violation via the DataQ procedure.Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
Right to Privacy and On-Scene Photography
By Randall C. Resch(Author's Note: This narrative is intended as a basis of training only and not to be considered legal advice.)
No visual statement is more accurate and necessary when it comes to protecting your company than photos. Documenting pre-existing tow damages or photo-recording recovery work on-scene lends to solid proof for invoice billing. When vehicle owners make false claims that you’ve damaged their vehicle, the difference between thrown out cases vs. you paying up may be the photo evidence.
Photographs best document vehicle damages and conditions when photos are specific to a vehicle’s damage and its condition when the tow occurs. Photos are especially valuable during big rig recoveries to document a recovery scene
At minimum, photos that depict ALL sides, front and rear should be the basis of your photo inventory. This is especially true for exotic vehicles, motorcycles, boat trailers, boat propellers and on-site recovery damages.
When specific damages are observed in areas common to tow damages, close-up damages are key to your defense of “no foul.” Here are several areas common to tow damages that should match the vehicle’s tow inventory report:
• ALL surface areas
• Front and rear valances
• Scratched window tint
• Dented/leaking oil pans
• Constant velocity boots
• Bent A-frames or suspension
• Cracked/broken glass
• Inside door jambs (unlocks)
• Mufflers and tailpipes
• Curb-rub damage on rims
• Drag marks front and rear or sides of motorcycle plastics
Photos take up a lot of memory. Dedicate a secondary computer to photo storage. At minimum, purchase a high-capacity memory stick, or perhaps a personal laptop for photo storage and portability.
Software systems are available that photograph vehicles as they enter tow facilities. Dedicate one employee to be the company’s photo historian having them prepare photo inventory sheets for auctions and vehicle sales. You’ll find that your company’s web page will show renewed interest if actual photos accompany your auction inventory.
State law may require photos for private property impounds. Photo evidence is your best evidence when vehicles are impounded from red zones, violation of signs and/or from regulated handicapped parking. It’s hard for a vehicle’s owner to refute that they weren’t parked in these areas if you have pictures. What about Drones?
Drone-borne cameras are new technology in the world of first responders. If used to record towing and recovery incidents, a dedicated drone operator should not be part of the recovery crew; instead their focus is on flying the drone and recording. Don’t forget there are restrictions to where the drone can be operated, especially if the crash scene requires air rescue.
Because drones are new technology, you may not be able to charge for their use depending on contract. While some tow owners suggest that drone footage is most valuable to tow operators working on-scene for safety purposes, insurance companies are reluctant to pay “use of drone photography” charges noted on recovery invoices. Regarding insurance billing, insurance companies aren’t yet willing to accept the value of drone footage that you’re intending to charge for.
Regardless as to how you intend to employ drone capability, be sure you have permission from the officer on-scene or the Incident Commander in charge of the scene. Privacy
Can towers take pictures at recovery scenes? Does the public share right-to-privacy laws that say you can’t take photos or their faces or their vehicles if you’re standing in a public place?
The California Highway Patrol says towers can’t photograph a scene unless it’s for billing purposes. Is this for liability purposes or they don’t want an officer’s picture in your photos?
Always be aware of faces, names and license plates of non-involved vehicles, company interests or individuals that aren’t specific to the recording as you could be sued. This goes for those overzealous tow operators who submit crash and fatality photos on their favorite websites.
Photo documentation is a timely and necessary function for your business when used in the proper manner. No tow truck should be without a modern digital camera. Photos should represent the specific purpose of documentation, training, pre-tow damages, or the incident at hand; not for the purpose of online entertainment—know the difference.
Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
It’s OK to Say No
By Brian J Riker
“No” is a complete sentence. Uttering that word when we think we need to always say yes is difficult.
There are only 168 hours in a week. The only way to increase the number of available hours in a week is to either sacrifice elsewhere … or multiply ourselves.
Recently having had a change in perception, I now look at a “no” as a “YES” to a different question. We can’t do everything ourselves.
Learning how to properly classify tasks is key to better time management.
The first thing we need to do to better manage time and accomplish more is stop. By stopping to evaluate we can properly categorize tasks, effectively deciding which must be done personally, which must be delegated and which should not be completed at all.
Most experts agree that tasks can be classified into one of four categories: Urgent and Important tasks
are those that must be done now. Responding to an emergency call from law enforcement is a good example; there is no time to put that on hold. Urgent and important tasks don’t necessarily always need to be completed by you every time. Evaluate your response to these events after the fact and plan for a better response the next time a similar situation arises. Important but not Urgent
tasks are a part of your long-term plans. Education, saving for retirement, succession planning and other tasks that feed the greater good of your life are all in this category. These are tasks that must be done but need not consume all your available time. Urgent but not Important
are often the biggest interruptions to our day. These tasks are often urgent for someone else, not you. These tasks are perfect candidates for delegation. Yet, often these are the tasks we focus on ourselves saying “it’s easier to do it myself than show someone how.” Once you have taught someone how to do these tasks, they will be able to handle these mini-crisis issues without interrupting your day. Neither Urgent nor Important
tasks are our biggest time wasters. Checking social media, watching television, chatting with acquaintances or otherwise “killing time.” Finding ways to maximize efficiency and success means these tasks have little to no place in your life.
A recent study by comScore shows that Americans spend an average of 2 hours 51 minutes on their smartphones daily.
Imagine what one could accomplish choosing to spend the nearly three hours learning new skills or improving upon what’s already known? Imagine what devoting just a little bit of your down time to self-improvement could do for whatever troubles you.
I am not saying we need to give up all social interaction or work from the moment we wake up until we go to bed; but evaluating how we use the 168 hours given to us each week surely will help.
It is impossible to attend all the social functions you may be invited to. Even something simple like having lunch with someone may not fit into your schedule. You don’t need to be mean about saying “no thank you,” although you need to be clear. Explain that you appreciate the offer, but it would be unfair to take time away from other obligations during your work day or family time.
I have begun using a daily planner again, scheduling time for work and social activities. I spend almost 200 days away from home each year for work, meaning the little bit of time I have at home is important to me. It would be unfair to my family if I decided to use this time to have lunch with someone I barely know or waste it in front of the TV.
As towmen we can easily overwhelm our team and ourselves if we do not use caution. A work-life balance must be reached; or we face losing one or the other. With owners it’s usually the family that suffers. Employees change careers if they can’t find a good balance that keeps their family happy while meeting their financial obligations.
When a team member leaves, this puts even more strain on our already overwhelmed schedule—creating a destructive cycle of poor time management simply by trying to keep up with the call volume at work. In the long run, it is better to work towards a balanced schedule rather than suffering from the constant churn that burnout causes, especially among drivers.
Make a plan and stick to it. Learn to share the tasks you can with others, and prioritize the important over unimportant. You will feel like you’ve gained a whole extra day in your week. Lastly, make the time to recharge and relax so you can stay safe! Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net