Additions Bolster AT Academy in Las Vegas!

The American Towman Academy—taking place during Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 8-11—just added five seminars that are designed to inform tow business owners of the most up-to-date information in the industry.

The latest additions are May 8: "Why Are More Towing Companies Using Software?", with Tom Bacon of Towbook Management Software, 1 p.m.; "Brand Yourself Online To Dominate Your Market" presented by Daniel Ostrov of Whiterail Reviews, 1 p.m.; "Insurance Strategies for Today's Volatile Market", with Bobby Tuttle of CIRT at 2 p.m.; and "How to Make Your Company Standout Online", facilitated by Porter Perkins of Podium at 3 p.m. On May 10, "Understanding Electronic Payments and Their Impact", will be the topic of a session led by Peter Sloan of NXGEN.

Register today for these latest seminars. Access to all conference seminars with a Conference Passport is $125 through advance registration. The Passport price on-site will be $195.

Source: AT staff.
How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Trash Talkin’

0 48764by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Some days a little excitement can be found right in your own backyard.

Battelini’s Garage, co-owned by brothers Albert and Anthony with their father, Dominick, was recently contacted by the owner of a trash truck that was ablaze.

“They are a regular customer,” Albert said. “For unknown reasons, one of their trash trucks caught fire behind our shop, on Weymouth Road and Route 40 in Landisville, New Jersey, at around 2 p.m. on April 18th.”

Albert, Anthony and operators Matt Williams and Josh Paneleone mounted up and headed out. Al responded with Unit #8212, his “Ole 12” wrecker, a 1982 Western Star set up with a 1986 3500 NRC heavy. It’s a 40-ton unit with a three-stage fixed boom and a 35,000-lbs. under reach. It also has a 60,000-lbs. Braden drag winch.

“The ‘Ole 12’ is the best unit we have ever owned and it still works every day. Very strong!” Albert exclaimed.

Besides Ole12, they brought their 2015 Kenworth T880/NRC 40/50CSR, their Ford backhoe and their Bobcat skid-steer with grapple attachment. This NRC 40/50CSR has a three-stage boom with a 50-ton capacity and dual 40,000-lbs. planetary winches.

The trash truck was loaded with cardboard recycling, so it was burning very hot.

“Once the fire was out,” Albert said, “the pins on the rear door were removed and it was lifted with our NRC 40/50 to gain access to the load.”

Dominick was on-scene with a ringside seat in his wheelchair keeping an eye on things.

The load was removed with a backhoe and their skid-steer with the grapple attachment and loaded into roll off. With the trash truck emptied, the crew rigged Ole 12 in the front of the trash truck with 2-1/2” chains and a two-part line with the boom fully extended. The 40/50 rotator was in the rear with 1/2” chain around the frame and body. Once lifted, the boom on rotator was spun to the left boom on Ole 12, it was retracted and the trash truck was lifted and positioned onto the roadway away from the debris.

Al explained, “Once the trash truck was back on the road, Ole 12 was hooked to the front with its under-reach and the rear was hooked with the under-reach of the 40/50. Once the entire truck was lifted, Ole 12 pulled ahead 100 yards onto Route 40 pulling the trash truck and the rotator. Once on Route 40 the rotator pulled forward pulling the trash truck and Ole 12 backwards and carried it to our yard about a quarter mile.”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Blasting Off!

In two weeks, the American Towman Show season begins, blasting out of the gate with its first stop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We’ve got some great things lined up across all three shows this year: Education, training, networking events, concerts, awards—you name it, it’s all there.

Though we won’t be in Baltimore this year (only), there is a lot of excitement brewing for Atlantic City. I remember when we had the show two years in a row in “AC,” and they were both very successful. I don’t doubt for a second that this year will be any different.

(Maybe I’ll get a chance to get to my favorite restaurant down there, Kelsey & Kim’s Southern Café; or maybe even the nightclub they own, Kelsey’s AC on Pacific Ave. But enough about me.)

There’s going to be a lot more for attendees to see. Booth space sales have increased, so attendees will not lack for opportunities to make deals in any of our three show locations. By the way, our show dates are: American Towman ShowPlace in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 8-11 at the South Point Hotel & Casino; Tow Expo-Dallas at the Gaylord Texan Hotel Resort & Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, August 15-17; and the granddaddy of them all, the American Towman Exposition, December 4-8 at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

So here we go! The 2019 American Towman rocket is all fueled-up and ready to blast off! Come along for the ride!

--Charles Duke

Dynamic's 701 B

701series 01 hero f441bDynamic Towing Equipment & Mfg.’s 701 B features a wheel lift capacity of 5,000-lbs. and a tow capacity of 7,500-lbs. The company said the 701 series also offers the optional super-lightning body and has many of the same standard features of its 601 series. The 701 series also offers a frame fork attachment as an added option. The warranty on all 701 series wrecker units is three years with the option to purchase an extended 4th or 5th year warranty. Come see all that Dynamic has to offer at the American Towman ShowPlace, May 8-11, at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

dynamicmfg.com
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
ATTV Technical Production: OMG National
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
American Towman Wire • 05-01-2019

Towman Steps Up and Saves a Life

Erin Reed of the Detroit (Michigan) Police Department Impound Unit was on her way to another call when she saw a smoking overturned vehicle on the Davison Freeway during the morning rush on April 9. “I immediately wanted to panic,” said Reed. But she didn’t. “It was fresh and it was still kind of smoking and when I pulled up to the vehicle, I can see somebody’s hand on the window. So I jumped out and went around to assist him,” Reed said. “And when I went around, he was crawling out of the vehicle, so I just helped him up, kind of held on to him, (and) stopped traffic so that we could get over to the shoulder,” Reed recalled. It was only a few minutes before Michigan State Police got to the scene to work on the crash, but those minutes could have meant life or death. Source: fox2detroit.com.

Tow Trucks Honor Driver Killed

Tow truck drivers from around Mississippi came together Saturday to honor a young driver who was killed in an accident last week. The Mississippi Towing Association honored 37-year-old Mike Buffington of Richland, who died on I-20 just past Highway 49 Thursday, by organizing the gathering. In a huge display of unity, tow trucks came from everywhere and lined the street for city blocks, driving from Pearl to Baldwin-Lee Funeral home, where Buffington's service was held. Association VP Trey Ward said, "It's an honor that we like to provide for our fallen brothers. It’s the least we can do to show our respect and support for the family and for the company ... It just goes to show that this is a family, we stick together; we are competitors, but at the same time, we are brothers.” The association is also giving a check to Buffington's family. Source: wjtv.com.

Man Charged for Crash that Injured Towman

A 35-year-old Cleveland, Ohio, man has been indicted on multiple charges for allegedly causing the crash that resulted in a tow truck driver losing part of his leg last month. According to Cleveland Court of Common Pleas records, Roy E. Hollingsworth has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and two counts of drug possession. Ronald Urbansky, 53, who works for Patton’s Five Star Towing, was loading a car onto his tow truck in Fairview Park when a 2017 Acura struck the front of his truck which caused his leg to be crushed. Hollingsworth is scheduled to appear in court on May 9. Source: news5cleveland.com.


Don't Miss It!

Liquid debris cleanup is an untapped revenue resource for towers as first responders. "Billing for Liquid Debris Cleanup" seminar will also address the law and regulation, dealing with the insurer, proper cleanup and getting paid. Join Jim Figueira of Environmental Chemical Solutions for this informative seminar taking place during Tow Industry Week at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Friday, May 10 at 9 a.m.

atshowplace.com
logotype
May 01 - May 07, 2019
Chris Miracle of Miracle Towing and Recovery in Macclenny, Florida, is being credited with possibly saving an elderly woman’s life. Her vehicle had veered off the road after an apparent mishap with her medication and plunged halfway into a creek behind a church. Image: news4jax.com.

Miracle in Manntown: Towman [b]Credited with Rescue

A towman working the graveyard shift is being credited with possibly saving an elderly woman’s life.

Chris Miracle, who works for his family's business Miracle Towing and Recovery in Macclenny, Florida, was headed to a call when he saw some flashing lights in the woods near Manntown Church about 2:15 a.m. on April 18.

Searching for the source of the light, he spotted a car plunged halfway into a creek behind the church. Opening the car's door, he found a 77-year-old woman seated inside. Her vehicle had veered off the road after an apparent mishap with her medication.

"I mean, it was almost sitting nose down," Miracle said.

Without a cellphone and unable to open the car doors, she had nowhere to go. Miracle, who is a volunteer firefighter, called for rescue. Then he winched the car, with the woman inside, to safety. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Incidentally, the motto for Miracle Towing and Recovery is "miracles do happen here." As Miracle would agree, there's perhaps no better example of those words the timely rescue.

"Absolutely," he said, "and no better place for a miracle to happen than at the Manntown church. I mean the timing was just impeccable.”

While some might call it coincidence or just plain old luck, Miracle thinks there's definitely more to it. To him, it's a miracle in Manntown.

"God’s work," he said. "Right place, right time. It was meant to be."

Source: news4jax.com.

Allison Acquires Vantage [b]Power and EV Systems

Allison Transmission recently purchased Vantage Power and AxleTech’s electric vehicle systems division. Both of these acquisitions will complement Allison’s existing capabilities to advance electrification adoption in commercial vehicles.

Vantage Power is a London-based technology company specializing in developing electrified propulsion and connected vehicle technologies for medium- and heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers. Technology company AxleTech designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services axles and integrated electrified axle solutions for on- and off-highway heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

“Vantage Power’s entrepreneurial spirit and technological advancements complement our strategic priorities to meet and exceed our customers’ demands,” said David S. Graziosi, president/CEO of Allison Transmission. Speaking on AxleTech, Graziosi said the capabilities of talented individuals and products within AxleTech’s EV “will combine well with our current products expertise to create and provide unmatched propulsion solutions.”

Source: businesswire.com.

ESTRA Educational Scholarship Fund

Applications are currently being accepted for the Empire State Towing & Recovery Association (New York) Educational Scholarship Fund. The scholarship program was established for the exclusive benefit of ESTRA members, their employees, members’ spouses and children.

The money will be granted for the purpose of defraying applicants' education-related expenses at an accredited college or trade school. Eligibility of applicants hinges on a direct relationship with ESTRA, maintaining an acceptable grade point average and completion of the application. Further details are included in the application itself.

The deadline for receipt of scholarship applications is May 15.

Source: estrany.org.

Two California Tow [b]Companies Merge

Central California tow companies Ten-West Towing Inc. and Jim's Towing Services Inc. have announced a merger of their heavy-duty towing and recovery services.

"It's always been my objective to communicate openly, that's how you build great partnerships and raise the level of customer service,” said Tyler Harden, CFO for Jim's Towing Service. “I look forward to our leadership team taking this opportunity to continue legacies of two families." 

"Excited about the future and the opportunity to build a company together with our new partnership,” added JR Cady, president, Ten-West Towing.

The combined operations will utilize a central call center to dispatch a broader range of services across Central and Southern California.

As part of the merger, Ten-West Towing acquires all heavy-duty towing from Jim's Towing Services and Jim's Towing Services acquires all light- and medium-duty towing and all transportation services from Ten-West. Both companies will continue respective operations under their existing brands.

Source: prnewswire.com.

MTA Honors Driver Killed [b]on I-20 in Mississippi

Tow truck drivers from around Mississippi came together April 27 to honor a young driver who was killed in an accident recently.

The Mississippi Towing Association honored 37-year-old Mike Buffington of Richland, who died on I-20 just past Highway 49 Thursday, by organizing the gathering.

In a huge display of unity, tow trucks came from everywhere and lined the street for city blocks, driving from Pearl to Baldwin-Lee Funeral home, where Buffington's service was held.

Association VP Trey Ward said, "It's an honor that we like to provide for our fallen brothers. It’s the least we can do to show our respect and support for the family and for the company ... It just goes to show that this is a family, we stick together; we are competitors, but at the same time, we are brothers.”

The association is also giving a check to Buffington's family. 

Source: wjtv.com.

Towman Steps Up and Saves a Life

Erin Reed of the Detroit (Michigan) Police Department Impound Unit was on her way to another call when she saw a smoking overturned vehicle on the Davison Freeway during the morning rush on April 9.

“I immediately wanted to panic,” said Reed.

But she didn’t.

“It was fresh and it was still kind of smoking and when I pulled up to the vehicle, I can see somebody’s hand on the window. So I jumped out and went around to assist him,” Reed said. “And when I went around, he was crawling out of the vehicle, so I just helped him up, kind of held on to him, (and) stopped traffic so that we could get over to the shoulder,” Reed recalled.

“The car itself was in the far left and middle lanes, so it was dangerous for her,” said Hilary Golston of Fox 2 News in Detroit.

It was only a few minutes before Michigan State Police got to the scene to work on the crash, but those minutes could have meant life or death. 

“The first thing that came to my mind was excellent job,” said Captain Michael Parish of the Detroit Police Department. 

Source: fox2detroit.com.
logotype
May 01 - May 07, 2019

Trash Talkin’

0 48764by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Some days a little excitement can be found right in your own backyard.

Battelini’s Garage, co-owned by brothers Albert and Anthony with their father, Dominick, was recently contacted by the owner of a trash truck that was ablaze.

“They are a regular customer,” Albert said. “For unknown reasons, one of their trash trucks caught fire behind our shop, on Weymouth Road and Route 40 in Landisville, New Jersey, at around 2 p.m. on April 18th.”

Albert, Anthony and operators Matt Williams and Josh Paneleone mounted up and headed out. Al responded with Unit #8212, his “Ole 12” wrecker, a 1982 Western Star set up with a 1986 3500 NRC heavy. It’s a 40-ton unit with a three-stage fixed boom and a 35,000-lbs. under reach. It also has a 60,000-lbs. Braden drag winch.

“The ‘Ole 12’ is the best unit we have ever owned and it still works every day. Very strong!” Albert exclaimed.

Besides Ole12, they brought their 2015 Kenworth T880/NRC 40/50CSR, their Ford backhoe and their Bobcat skid-steer with grapple attachment. This NRC 40/50CSR has a three-stage boom with a 50-ton capacity and dual 40,000-lbs. planetary winches.

The trash truck was loaded with cardboard recycling, so it was burning very hot.

“Once the fire was out,” Albert said, “the pins on the rear door were removed and it was lifted with our NRC 40/50 to gain access to the load.”

Dominick was on-scene with a ringside seat in his wheelchair keeping an eye on things.

The load was removed with a backhoe and their skid-steer with the grapple attachment and loaded into roll off. With the trash truck emptied, the crew rigged Ole 12 in the front of the trash truck with 2-1/2” chains and a two-part line with the boom fully extended. The 40/50 rotator was in the rear with 1/2” chain around the frame and body. Once lifted, the boom on rotator was spun to the left boom on Ole 12, it was retracted and the trash truck was lifted and positioned onto the roadway away from the debris.

Al explained, “Once the trash truck was back on the road, Ole 12 was hooked to the front with its under-reach and the rear was hooked with the under-reach of the 40/50. Once the entire truck was lifted, Ole 12 pulled ahead 100 yards onto Route 40 pulling the trash truck and the rotator. Once on Route 40 the rotator pulled forward pulling the trash truck and Ole 12 backwards and carried it to our yard about a quarter mile.”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Low-Clearance Lifting Made Easy

o 2d001By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti Ever since they were introduced to the towing industry, rotators have become legendary for recovery work and a required piece of equipment by many highway authorities. They are worth their weight in gold, but keeping them busy is a priority. ’Tators are one of the most versatile pieces of equipment in many fleets. Besides the recovery work, they are used for moving and loading heavy equipment, landscape design, setting and removing generators, air conditioning units and many other uses.

Such was the case on April 9, 2019, when Advanced Towing & Recovery of Honolulu, Hawaii, was called to handle the delicate lift and placement of a very large fiberglass tank in a tight space.

When owner Kenneth Tom was called to handle this tank it was another task to be handled.

“We performed this lift at the Honolulu Airport,” Tom said. “We were called out by the general contractor Watts Constructors. We've done multiple lifts for them and other contractors on this project.”

Kenny responded with “Da HIM,” his 2008 Kenworth T-800 with a 2012 NRC 60/80SR Heavy Incident Manager rotator. This mammoth unit with an 80-ton capacity is an oversize version of NRC’s Slider System, with a gigantic V-shaped boom and 60,000-lbs. planetary winches. This beast has a boom reach of 485”.

Tom has been certified by the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators since 2005 and is also a WreckMaster 8/9R. Also rigging and assisting on this job were Operations Manager Al Pico (WreckMaster 6/7) and Neil Crabtree.

“It was a fiberglass tank with a water separator system built in,” Tom said. “Before seeing what we could do and what we had to offer, they had no idea on how they were going to get this tank into the ground due to the low clearances, the size of the excavation required and the size and weight of the tank. It was a 30,000-gallon tank that measured 53-feet long, was 11-feet in diameter, and weighed 19,700-pounds.”

The tank had been brought in on a trailer. Tom had backed the Da HIM ’tator in behind the tank. After surveying the situation, he boomed out over the center point of the tank and the Advanced team climbed up a ladder to rig the tank for lifting off of the trailer.

Da HIM is equipped with Samson K-100 synthetic rope. Made from a combination of high-performance fibers, K-100 is 80-percent lighter than the wire rope it replaces.

With its reach and lifting capabilities, Da HIM was able the lift the tank and place it in the tight space that the construction crew had thought was impossible.

“Da HIM making them believers after offloading and setting this separator tank at 35-feet off the side under the airport overpass,” said Tom, “Mahalo!”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

The Catch of the Day

0 Crippled Creek ea070By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Jae Jones started Jae’s Towing & Recovery in 1992 in Heath, Ohio. Jae’s son Nick Jones is the Operations Manager and rotator operator for the family business.

On February 25 Jae’s was called by the local sheriff’s office asking them to respond with a heavy unit to recover a pickup truck in the creek.

“It was an early Sunday morning fishing trip in the creek for dad, Jacob and me,” Nick said.

Nick responded with his 2016 Kenworth T880 Century 1150 50-ton rotator. Jae and Jacob headed to the scene in their Century flatbed.

“The incident happened in Licking County on Licking Trails Road,” Nick informed. “The pick-up driver had been drinking and speeding, lost control and went into the water.”

When the recovery crew arrived on scene they saw the pickup over the guardrail lying on its belly with its driver’s side leaning under water. The front-end, hood, windshield and roof were crushed.

Jae and Jacob went into the creek with two rim slings and rigged to the rear axle of the pickup. Rim slings are rigging/recovery product that are for attaching to aluminum rim hand holes when traditional round slings won't fit. It’s made from a high-quality synthetic rope with a cordura protective sleeve to prevent premature wear. It maintains a high working load limit and has a greater lifespan then a round sling.

Once it was rigged Nick fished the casualty out of the water by its rear axle. Hanging from both lines, it was the catch of the day. He lifted it up over the guardrail and set it onto the roadway. The rigging was disconnected from the pickup and it was winched onto their Century flatbed and Jacob towed the truck back to their lot.

Nick jested, “High water and vehicles don’t mix, I didn’t get wet and dad didn’t even mess his hair up.”

(Note: this article originally ran in the March 7, 2018 edition of Tow Industry Week)
Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
logotype
May 01 - May 07, 2019

It’s OK to Say No

no 1513027 640 273a7By Brian J Riker


“No” is a complete sentence. Uttering that word when we think we need to always say yes is difficult.


There are only 168 hours in a week. The only way to increase the number of available hours in a week is to either sacrifice elsewhere … or multiply ourselves.


Recently having had a change in perception, I now look at a “no” as a “YES” to a different question. We can’t do everything ourselves.


Learning how to properly classify tasks is key to better time management.


The first thing we need to do to better manage time and accomplish more is stop. By stopping to evaluate we can properly categorize tasks, effectively deciding which must be done personally, which must be delegated and which should not be completed at all.


Most experts agree that tasks can be classified into one of four categories:


Urgent and Important tasks are those that must be done now. Responding to an emergency call from law enforcement is a good example; there is no time to put that on hold. Urgent and important tasks don’t necessarily always need to be completed by you every time. Evaluate your response to these events after the fact and plan for a better response the next time a similar situation arises.


Important but not Urgent tasks are a part of your long-term plans. Education, saving for retirement, succession planning and other tasks that feed the greater good of your life are all in this category. These are tasks that must be done but need not consume all your available time.


Urgent but not Important are often the biggest interruptions to our day. These tasks are often urgent for someone else, not you. These tasks are perfect candidates for delegation. Yet, often these are the tasks we focus on ourselves saying “it’s easier to do it myself than show someone how.” Once you have taught someone how to do these tasks, they will be able to handle these mini-crisis issues without interrupting your day.


Neither Urgent nor Important tasks are our biggest time wasters. Checking social media, watching television, chatting with acquaintances or otherwise “killing time.” Finding ways to maximize efficiency and success means these tasks have little to no place in your life.


A recent study by comScore shows that Americans spend an average of 2 hours 51 minutes on their smartphones daily.


Imagine what one could accomplish choosing to spend the nearly three hours learning new skills or improving upon what’s already known? Imagine what devoting just a little bit of your down time to self-improvement could do for whatever troubles you.


I am not saying we need to give up all social interaction or work from the moment we wake up until we go to bed; but evaluating how we use the 168 hours given to us each week surely will help.


It is impossible to attend all the social functions you may be invited to. Even something simple like having lunch with someone may not fit into your schedule. You don’t need to be mean about saying “no thank you,” although you need to be clear. Explain that you appreciate the offer, but it would be unfair to take time away from other obligations during your work day or family time.


I have begun using a daily planner again, scheduling time for work and social activities. I spend almost 200 days away from home each year for work, meaning the little bit of time I have at home is important to me. It would be unfair to my family if I decided to use this time to have lunch with someone I barely know or waste it in front of the TV.


As towmen we can easily overwhelm our team and ourselves if we do not use caution. A work-life balance must be reached; or we face losing one or the other. With owners it’s usually the family that suffers. Employees change careers if they can’t find a good balance that keeps their family happy while meeting their financial obligations.


When a team member leaves, this puts even more strain on our already overwhelmed schedule—creating a destructive cycle of poor time management simply by trying to keep up with the call volume at work. In the long run, it is better to work towards a balanced schedule rather than suffering from the constant churn that burnout causes, especially among drivers.


Make a plan and stick to it. Learn to share the tasks you can with others, and prioritize the important over unimportant. You will feel like you’ve gained a whole extra day in your week. Lastly, make the time to recharge and relax so you can stay safe!


Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Towers Need Law Enforcement On-Scene More

DSCN11634 600x450 0e3beBy Randall C. Resch
Image – Null’s Towing; Cochranville, Pennsylvania

In a perfect world, law enforcement should be on-scene at highway-related tow events; all tow trucks should have red and blue emergency lighting, and traffic breaks or slowed escort of traffic should accompany every load operation—even if only for a few minutes until the tow truck is loaded and safely on its way.

We need help from law enforcement to recognize the need for on-scene highway protection. We agonize over the repeated failures of current highway protocol to protect tow operators working highway shoulders.

I’ve written for American Towman since 1996 and have confirmed as many as 225 highway-related operator fatalities in 22 years. I’ve taught thousands of tow operators and police officers the value of not walking, working, or standing on the white-line side. I’ve arranged and attended numerous funeral processions and written many safety articles on this topic. Unfortunately, towmen still work the white-line side and continue to be killed.

Albert Einstein is credited with saying, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” Apply this quote to on-highway response and see how our actions fit the definition.

Why hasn’t the towing and recovery industry not attacked this problem?

Recommendations Still Ignored

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in the U.S. is the federal agency responsible for researching the prevention of work-related injury and illness. In numerous tow-related investigations, findings recommended need for law enforcement on-scene.

The following two operator fatalities held similar recommendations by NIOSH:

Example One: October 3, 2016, a tow truck driver loaded a disabled pickup onto his flatbed carrier on the southbound shoulder of a four-lane, undivided highway. As the victim was entering the tow truck’s cab on the traffic-facing side of the truck, an oncoming van swerved into the emergency lane and struck him, causing fatal injuries.

Example Two: September 19, 2016, a tow truck owner-operator was loading a disabled vehicle onto his flatbed tow truck on the westbound shoulder of a four-lane controlled access highway. The victim was on the traffic-facing lane side securing the vehicle to his tow truck when the operator of an oncoming car traveling in the same direction failed to move over, veered over the edge-line, striking the tow operator and the side of the tow truck.

NIOSH Recommendations were:

• Tow truck drivers should limit the amount of time spent on the traffic-facing side of the truck.

• High-visibility such as safety vests should be worn at all times while working at roadside.

• Law enforcement should be present to aid in traffic control when vehicles are towed from the roadside.

• There should be increased public awareness of the “Move-Over Law”

• Tow truck operators should utilize portable emergency warning devices such as bi-directional reflective triangles.

• Tow truck operators and owners should consider attending National TIM Training.

The towing and recovery industry would like to see protocol initiated that suggests law enforcement accompany highway related tow scenarios. If red and blue lights are restricted to law enforcement, towmen don’t have the color advantage that red and blue lights solicit.

As law enforcement is tasked with being parked at highway construction zones during day and night construction hours, why are we towers left unprotected?

Having that in-mind, I’ll ask the law enforcement community: Why don’t towmen have the luxury of on-scene police protection in the same manner?” Doesn’t that scream the definition of “insanity”?

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Taxes: Are You in Trouble?

tax money 6b396Brian J. Riker

No matter if you are an owner or an employee, it is easy to fall behind on your tax obligations.

I recently had a chance to sit down with Mike Allbright, an enrolled agent who specializes in helping small businesses and employees in the transportation industry with their tax issues. An enrolled agent is a highly trained specialist who is authorized to represent taxpayers before the IRS. This is important if you are facing IRS collections or other tax liens, as not every tax preparer is authorized to negotiate on your behalf.

Our discussion revealed that when most folks unintentionally get in trouble with their taxes, it usually is due to a failure to keep accurate records. It is also very common for the self-employed to not put aside enough of their income to make their quarterly or even annual tax payments.

“Maintaining records does not need to be complicated, and while software helps, a simple spreadsheet with the receipts for the month attached is just as effective,” said Allbright. “Make sure you put a note on each receipt to indicate what business purpose it was for, and be sure to scan or otherwise preserve the thermal receipts before they fade.”

He further advised that small business owners maintain two separate bank accounts, one personal and one business. Make all your purchases out of the proper account, even if it means making the cashier at Wal-Mart or Costco split your order into two transactions.

As a self-employed person or business owner, it is best to make your quarterly estimated tax payments on time. By making your estimated tax payments, you have already pre-paid a large chunk of your tax liability and are much less likely to fall behind or be unable to pay your taxes in full each year.

Employees can get in tax trouble as well. For employees, the most common issues Allbright sees are a failure to keep receipts to support itemized deductions or trying to claim expenses they are not entitled to.

“If you are going to itemize your tax return you must keep receipts and other proof to support the claim,” Allbright stated.
There is also great confusion over being a true employee vs. contractor, commonly referred to as a 1099 employee.

Unless your contract meets all the points of the IRS test to determine true independent contractor status, it is most likely inappropriate to be paid as a contractor and receive a Form 1099 at the end of the year. If you are working as an employee under this arrangement; you are fully responsible for all your own taxes—including the employer’s share.

For tax year 2018 many employees will notice a difference in their actual tax liability. Many will see much smaller refunds, if any refund at all. This is due to a change in the tax withholding tables combined with modification of a few standard deductions.

OTR drivers have lost the ability to claim a blanket per-diem rate for each day away from home while subject to hours of service regulations. Instead, the standard deduction has been doubled, although this does not fully make up for the per diem deduction that full time OTR drivers previously were entitled to.

Many work-related deductions such as gloves, shoes and other tools will no longer make sense to claim, as many towers will opt instead for the higher standard deduction. With the 2018 tax code changes, if you normally complete and file your own taxes it may be the right time to have a professional tax preparer look over your return. The few hundred dollars in fees may very well be offset by the discovery of extra deductions or mistakes that could result in high IRS penalties.

Tax professionals are the experts in their field. A good consultant will always save you more than their fees are. It is a great feeling to be at peace with taxes, knowing that even if Uncle Sam comes knocking you have nothing to worry about.

This column is not intended to be financial or tax advice; I am not a professional tax preparer. Please consult a tax professional of your choosing before making any changes to your situation.

Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
May 01 - May 07, 2019

Paying Homage to the ’57 Chevy Bel Air

0 2bd3fBy George L. Nitti

In the fast-growing environs of Hernando, Mississippi, Bel Air Towing prides itself on its customer service while specializing in damage-free towing for luxury, classic and sports cars, imports, exotics and hot rods.
A one-man operation, the nearly two-year-old company has quickly found its niche, carved out by owner Jason Johnston, who has always had a passion for old cars.
“I like anything vintage,” Johnston said. “I have built tons of cars and have had to call plenty of tow trucks to have them moved around.”

One classic car on the top of his list is the name he has given his company: the classic 1957 Chevy Bel Air. “It’s the ultimate car convertible for me,” he said.

It’s no wonder then that on the side of the company’s 2014 Freightliner/Century 21’ rollback, its jumbo-sized logo pays homage to Johnston’s passion. It’s a design taken from the ’57 Chevy Bel Air itself, particularly the large, memorable scripted lettering at the beginning of each of the words in its name.

“I know the lettering has a ‘retro’ feeling,” he said. “On the back panel of the bed, the logo is more embellished, with the crest of the ’57 Chevy sitting behind it on a black diamond plate. I get a lot of compliments. Some say, ‘It’s the pretty truck going down the road.’ ”

The logo, done in 3M reflective vinyl by local company Signs and Stuff, was designed by Graphic Disorder.

According to Johnston, they’re “super well-known in the hot rod world.”

“Since I have a background in show cars—they are real low to the ground—I’m kind of known in that circle,” Johnston said. “Many tow companies don’t want to touch them because of the added liability. I get all of the crazy stuff like a Mercedes-Benz with an electronic shifter that you can’t mechanically manipulate. I get calls for Corvette. You can sit there and watch me NOT tear it up. I specialize in that.”

Johnston’s foray as a towman began from a seedling planted 15 years ago, after talking to a buddy who owned a towing company in Kentucky. After a long-time stint as a managing supervisor in a company that folded, Johnston decided to form Bel Air Towing with a focus on customer service.

On the company website is a quote from legendary quarterback Roger Staubach, “There are no traffic jams along the extra mile.”

The “extra mile” refers to what Johnston calls customer service, the kind of service that gas station attendants once provided when they came out to clean your windows and check your oil.

“I’ve always been into good customer service,” he said. “Around here if you are on a Level 5, I want to be on a Level 10.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

The Voyager

o bde18
By George L. Nitti

“I’m a trekkie,” said Steve Gale, owner of Gale Towing & Recovery of McMinnville, Oregon. “I can’t deny it. I grew up watching the Star Trek TV series, all of the re-runs, including the later series.”

Which is part of the reason why you will find the Star Trek Voyager on the side of their 1991 Kenworth with a 1997 35-ton DeWalt unit.

Although not the iconic Enterprise starship typically associated with the franchise from the original TV series, the Voyager ship gained popularity as part of a later spinoff called “Star Trek: Voyager.”

When Gale first started the company with his late brother Richard in 1990, one of the designs on the company’s earlier tow trucks in the mid-’90s included a custom-painted rendition of “The Enterprise.”

Gale said, “This one is a wrap. I scoured the Internet to find a design I liked and had it done by PDX Wraps in Portland.”

The unit stands out with its green-and-black schematic.

“The green is called a ‘Big Bad Green,’ ” Gale said. “When I was in high school, I drove a ’59 Ford pick-up that was painted the same color. Friends of mine wanted to know what I did with that ‘ugly, green truck.’ ”

Although he resisted using the color green on the company tow trucks, preferring a radiant blue, Gale realized that green was an attention grabber.

“It was a gimmick to get noticed. I found out that people remembered our green trucks,” Gale said. “Police said ‘Don’t change the color.’ Customers would say to them, ‘We don’t know the name of the company. It’s the one with the green trucks.’ That’s kind of when we knew that green was working for us.”

On top of the black paint job, are green flames with two eagles on the hood of the unit, reflecting the company’s patriotic spirit. The company’s slogan can be found on the boom, “Experience the Difference.”

For Gale, becoming a towman was part of a longer journey that included a career as a journeyman painter, firefighter and paramedic. He said, “You might say the whole towing thing was part of a much longer voyage.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Merging Image to Letters

0 jandmtowing 11f9eBy George L. Nitti

J&M Towing of Wayne, New Jersey, has graphics on their tow trucks that stand out because of a very simple masking technique they have been using for years. The technique is to insert images inside its lettering, then have those images conform to the shape of the letters.

“We always put pictures inside our lettering,” said manager Joey Laborda, son of owner Joe Laborda. “When I was younger I always liked to draw. I drew pictures inside the lettering. We’ve been doing it for many years.”

This technique is illustrated on a couple of their units: their 2005 Peterbilt/Century 5130 and their 1988 Chevy/Hackney service truck specifically designed for heavy-duty clean-up.

The most prominent element of the design is the J&M name. On the 30-ton wrecker, inside the lettering is a military-themed tribute. It depicts a graveyard scene where a soldier is visiting fallen troops, a helicopter skying upward and soldiers pushing up the flag at Iwo Jima.

Laborda, who has been driving for the company since the day he got his license, said, “With the images we used as part of a tribute to veterans, we wanted to tell a story.”

On the service truck the J&M Logo hosts heavy-duty recovery scenes, mirroring the work the company does on a day-in/day-out basis.
“The service truck, like a beverage vehicle, was built for a fire department,” Laborda said. “When we purchased it, it had only 100,000 miles. We stripped it and put new style lights on it and painted and lettered it up.”

The service vehicle carries all of their extra equipment, including air cushions, saws, safety cones, clean-up materials, torches, roll-up cords, gas cans and more.

“It has everything that you possibly need,” Laborda said.

On the tribute along the Century body, a scene of a row of helmets hanging on guns are shown positioned inside boots, honoring fallen veterans.
The back of the service vehicle shows imagery of a fleet of trucks, showcasing the depth and power of the company, while a metal-textured design highlights the J&M name.

Helping to enhance the design is blue and pink neon striping and retro lettering.

On both units their slogan boasts, “If we can’t do it … It can’t be done.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine.
May 01 - May 07, 2019

Durabilt DFX Dura-Fold Ratchet Binders

DurabiltDFX12 a3ed6The new Dura-Fold “DFX” Series of ratchet binders from Durabilt by Durbin feature a three-position pawl selector to allow for rapid adjustments of take-up and extension with a “free spin” neutral setting. The company said its patented new design lets you secure a load in half the time and the folding handle helps create a clear work path. Enclosed ratchet gear housing is protected. Includes:
• DFX-38: Fits chain sizes 3/8”-5/16”.
• DFX-12: Fits chain sizes 1/2”-3/8”.
• DFX-58: Fits chain sizes 5/8”-1/2”.

durabiltusa.com

Chevrolet’s New 2020 Silverado HD

Chevrolet 4d116The all-new 2020 Silverado HD is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor with a wheelbase that’s been stretched 5.2” on Crew Cab models and is scaled for HD customers. Max towing capability has been increased 52 percent to an available 35,500 lbs. The Silverado HD will be available in five distinct trim levels—Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country—available across 22 cab, bed, chassis and driveline configurations. It features a new 6.6L V-8 gas engine with direct injection for greater performance and stronger trailering capability with 22 percent more torque and up to 18 percent more towing compared to previous 6.0L gas engine. The all-new 2020 Silverado HD goes on sale this summer.

chevrolet.com
Repossession agent Petr Cherepanov was shot while sitting in his tow truck the morning of April 26. At least four shots were fired, one shattering the back windshield. Image - local10.com.

Repo Agent Shot [b]While Sitting in Truck

A Florida repo agent was shot while sitting in his tow truck in northwest Miami-Dade County April 26, police said.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the driver was sitting in his tow truck in a parking lot when someone inside a dark gray Ford Fusion opened fire at him and an assistant, who was in another vehicle.

Zabaleta said the shooter or shooters then fled in a black Infinity Q50 that had been repossessed.

The driver, Petr Cherepanov, 31, was struck by a bullet fragment and drove himself to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Zabaleta said Cherepanov's assistant, Cristian Fernandez, 23, wasn't struck.

Three bullet holes could be seen in the front windshield of the tow truck. The back windshield was shattered.

Source: local10.com.

DRN Launches “Elevate [b]the Agent” Program

Digital Recognition Network recently launched its “Elevate the Agent” program, an incentive program that rewards high-performing affiliates with benefits, including hardware, parts discounts and credits.

Affiliates who record at least 250,000 license plate scans per month with incentives to elevate their role in the DRN Recovery Circle and receive better benefits by scanning more license plates. The Recovery Circle consists of multiple member tiers offering benefits ranging from hardware credits and discounts to free license plate recognition camera systems.

“We are excited to share the ‘Elevate the Agent’ program with our affiliates,” said Jeremiah Wheeler, executive VP/GM of FinTech, DRN. “It is important that our affiliates know how much we value our relationship with them and the work they do for us.”

Source: repo.buzz.

RISC Updates CARS [b]Certification Program

Through its relationship with Hudson Cook, Recovery Industry Services Co. announced it has completed a significant update to the Certified Asset Recovery Specialist National Certification program. Improvements include detailed information about repossession insurance, relevant case studies and updates to the laws that govern the self-help repossession process. 

“The updates include a comprehensive review of repossession laws to ensure recovery agents are getting the most relevant and recent compliance education,” said Hudson Cook partner Eric Johnson, who will continue to oversee annual updates to the CARS and CARS Continuing Education courses.

RISC president/COO Holly Balogh added, “We are excited to continue to foster our relationship with Hudson Cook to provide the most thorough, up-to-date educational material to repossession agents.

RISC CEO Stamatis Ferarolis emphasized the relationship as well:

“Our partnership with Hudson Cook means agents who invest in the CARS program are receiving the most recent and relevant training for collateral recovery. Anyone who becomes certified on the CARS program can be confident that the material is widely accepted and sought after by creditors in the repossession industry.”

Source: autoremarketing.com.

DRN Announces 2019 [b]National Affiliate Awards

Digital Recognition Network presented its annual awards to its top affiliates at its appreciation dinner during the 2019 North American Repossessors Summit. The awards honor companies that have demonstrated excellence in the repossession industry.

“We are honored and humbled to recognize this year’s affiliate award winners,” said Andy Cameron, SVP of FinTech, DRN. “Our affiliates serve as profiles in excellence within the repossession industry, and our award winners literally go the ‘extra mile’ to provide the license plate scans that serve as the backbone of our organization.”

This year, two affiliates—Associates Asset Recovery and Specialized Towing and Transportation Inc.—tied for the National Affiliate of the Year Award, which recognizes excellence in repossession operations and performance throughout the prior year.

DRN also honored eight affiliates with “Top Gun” awards—regional awards that recognize the companies for their innovation and leadership within the repossession industry in their regions.

Source: repo.buzz.

Trash Talkin’

0 48764by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Some days a little excitement can be found right in your own backyard.

Battelini’s Garage, co-owned by brothers Albert and Anthony with their father, Dominick, was recently contacted by the owner of a trash truck that was ablaze.

“They are a regular customer,” Albert said. “For unknown reasons, one of their trash trucks caught fire behind our shop, on Weymouth Road and Route 40 in Landisville, New Jersey, at around 2 p.m. on April 18th.”

Albert, Anthony and operators Matt Williams and Josh Paneleone mounted up and headed out. Al responded with Unit #8212, his “Ole 12” wrecker, a 1982 Western Star set up with a 1986 3500 NRC heavy. It’s a 40-ton unit with a three-stage fixed boom and a 35,000-lbs. under reach. It also has a 60,000-lbs. Braden drag winch.

“The ‘Ole 12’ is the best unit we have ever owned and it still works every day. Very strong!” Albert exclaimed.

Besides Ole12, they brought their 2015 Kenworth T880/NRC 40/50CSR, their Ford backhoe and their Bobcat skid-steer with grapple attachment. This NRC 40/50CSR has a three-stage boom with a 50-ton capacity and dual 40,000-lbs. planetary winches.

The trash truck was loaded with cardboard recycling, so it was burning very hot.

“Once the fire was out,” Albert said, “the pins on the rear door were removed and it was lifted with our NRC 40/50 to gain access to the load.”

Dominick was on-scene with a ringside seat in his wheelchair keeping an eye on things.

The load was removed with a backhoe and their skid-steer with the grapple attachment and loaded into roll off. With the trash truck emptied, the crew rigged Ole 12 in the front of the trash truck with 2-1/2” chains and a two-part line with the boom fully extended. The 40/50 rotator was in the rear with 1/2” chain around the frame and body. Once lifted, the boom on rotator was spun to the left boom on Ole 12, it was retracted and the trash truck was lifted and positioned onto the roadway away from the debris.

Al explained, “Once the trash truck was back on the road, Ole 12 was hooked to the front with its under-reach and the rear was hooked with the under-reach of the 40/50. Once the entire truck was lifted, Ole 12 pulled ahead 100 yards onto Route 40 pulling the trash truck and the rotator. Once on Route 40 the rotator pulled forward pulling the trash truck and Ole 12 backwards and carried it to our yard about a quarter mile.”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
