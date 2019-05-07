Trash Talkin’

Miracle in Manntown: Towman [b]Credited with Rescue A towman working the graveyard shift is being credited with possibly saving an elderly woman’s life.



Chris Miracle, who works for his family's business Miracle Towing and Recovery in Macclenny, Florida, was headed to a call when he saw some flashing lights in the woods near Manntown Church about 2:15 a.m. on April 18.



Searching for the source of the light, he spotted a car plunged halfway into a creek behind the church. Opening the car's door, he found a 77-year-old woman seated inside. Her vehicle had veered off the road after an apparent mishap with her medication.



"I mean, it was almost sitting nose down," Miracle said.



Without a cellphone and unable to open the car doors, she had nowhere to go. Miracle, who is a volunteer firefighter, called for rescue. Then he winched the car, with the woman inside, to safety. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



Incidentally, the motto for Miracle Towing and Recovery is "miracles do happen here." As Miracle would agree, there's perhaps no better example of those words the timely rescue.



"Absolutely," he said, "and no better place for a miracle to happen than at the Manntown church. I mean the timing was just impeccable.”



While some might call it coincidence or just plain old luck, Miracle thinks there's definitely more to it. To him, it's a miracle in Manntown.



"God’s work," he said. "Right place, right time. It was meant to be."



Source: news4jax.com.

Allison Acquires Vantage [b]Power and EV Systems Allison Transmission recently purchased Vantage Power and AxleTech’s electric vehicle systems division. Both of these acquisitions will complement Allison’s existing capabilities to advance electrification adoption in commercial vehicles.



Vantage Power is a London-based technology company specializing in developing electrified propulsion and connected vehicle technologies for medium- and heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers. Technology company AxleTech designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services axles and integrated electrified axle solutions for on- and off-highway heavy-duty commercial vehicles.



“Vantage Power’s entrepreneurial spirit and technological advancements complement our strategic priorities to meet and exceed our customers’ demands,” said David S. Graziosi, president/CEO of Allison Transmission. Speaking on AxleTech, Graziosi said the capabilities of talented individuals and products within AxleTech’s EV “will combine well with our current products expertise to create and provide unmatched propulsion solutions.”



Source: businesswire.com.

ESTRA Educational Scholarship Fund Applications are currently being accepted for the Empire State Towing & Recovery Association (New York) Educational Scholarship Fund. The scholarship program was established for the exclusive benefit of ESTRA members, their employees, members’ spouses and children.



The money will be granted for the purpose of defraying applicants' education-related expenses at an accredited college or trade school. Eligibility of applicants hinges on a direct relationship with ESTRA, maintaining an acceptable grade point average and completion of the application. Further details are included in the application itself.



The deadline for receipt of scholarship applications is May 15.



Source: estrany.org.

Two California Tow [b]Companies Merge Central California tow companies Ten-West Towing Inc. and Jim's Towing Services Inc. have announced a merger of their heavy-duty towing and recovery services.



"It's always been my objective to communicate openly, that's how you build great partnerships and raise the level of customer service,” said Tyler Harden, CFO for Jim's Towing Service. “I look forward to our leadership team taking this opportunity to continue legacies of two families."



"Excited about the future and the opportunity to build a company together with our new partnership,” added JR Cady, president, Ten-West Towing.



The combined operations will utilize a central call center to dispatch a broader range of services across Central and Southern California.



As part of the merger, Ten-West Towing acquires all heavy-duty towing from Jim's Towing Services and Jim's Towing Services acquires all light- and medium-duty towing and all transportation services from Ten-West. Both companies will continue respective operations under their existing brands.



Source: prnewswire.com.

MTA Honors Driver Killed [b]on I-20 in Mississippi Tow truck drivers from around Mississippi came together April 27 to honor a young driver who was killed in an accident recently.



The Mississippi Towing Association honored 37-year-old Mike Buffington of Richland, who died on I-20 just past Highway 49 Thursday, by organizing the gathering.



In a huge display of unity, tow trucks came from everywhere and lined the street for city blocks, driving from Pearl to Baldwin-Lee Funeral home, where Buffington's service was held.



Association VP Trey Ward said, "It's an honor that we like to provide for our fallen brothers. It’s the least we can do to show our respect and support for the family and for the company ... It just goes to show that this is a family, we stick together; we are competitors, but at the same time, we are brothers.”



The association is also giving a check to Buffington's family.



Source: wjtv.com.