Trash Talkin’

It’s OK to Say No
By Brian J Riker
“No” is a complete sentence. Uttering that word when we think we need to always say yes is difficult.
There are only 168 hours in a week. The only way to increase the number of available hours in a week is to either sacrifice elsewhere … or multiply ourselves.
Recently having had a change in perception, I now look at a “no” as a “YES” to a different question. We can’t do everything ourselves.
Learning how to properly classify tasks is key to better time management.
The first thing we need to do to better manage time and accomplish more is stop. By stopping to evaluate we can properly categorize tasks, effectively deciding which must be done personally, which must be delegated and which should not be completed at all.
Most experts agree that tasks can be classified into one of four categories: Urgent and Important tasks
are those that must be done now. Responding to an emergency call from law enforcement is a good example; there is no time to put that on hold. Urgent and important tasks don’t necessarily always need to be completed by you every time. Evaluate your response to these events after the fact and plan for a better response the next time a similar situation arises. Important but not Urgent
tasks are a part of your long-term plans. Education, saving for retirement, succession planning and other tasks that feed the greater good of your life are all in this category. These are tasks that must be done but need not consume all your available time. Urgent but not Important
are often the biggest interruptions to our day. These tasks are often urgent for someone else, not you. These tasks are perfect candidates for delegation. Yet, often these are the tasks we focus on ourselves saying “it’s easier to do it myself than show someone how.” Once you have taught someone how to do these tasks, they will be able to handle these mini-crisis issues without interrupting your day. Neither Urgent nor Important
tasks are our biggest time wasters. Checking social media, watching television, chatting with acquaintances or otherwise “killing time.” Finding ways to maximize efficiency and success means these tasks have little to no place in your life.
A recent study by comScore shows that Americans spend an average of 2 hours 51 minutes on their smartphones daily.
Imagine what one could accomplish choosing to spend the nearly three hours learning new skills or improving upon what’s already known? Imagine what devoting just a little bit of your down time to self-improvement could do for whatever troubles you.
I am not saying we need to give up all social interaction or work from the moment we wake up until we go to bed; but evaluating how we use the 168 hours given to us each week surely will help.
It is impossible to attend all the social functions you may be invited to. Even something simple like having lunch with someone may not fit into your schedule. You don’t need to be mean about saying “no thank you,” although you need to be clear. Explain that you appreciate the offer, but it would be unfair to take time away from other obligations during your work day or family time.
I have begun using a daily planner again, scheduling time for work and social activities. I spend almost 200 days away from home each year for work, meaning the little bit of time I have at home is important to me. It would be unfair to my family if I decided to use this time to have lunch with someone I barely know or waste it in front of the TV.
As towmen we can easily overwhelm our team and ourselves if we do not use caution. A work-life balance must be reached; or we face losing one or the other. With owners it’s usually the family that suffers. Employees change careers if they can’t find a good balance that keeps their family happy while meeting their financial obligations.
When a team member leaves, this puts even more strain on our already overwhelmed schedule—creating a destructive cycle of poor time management simply by trying to keep up with the call volume at work. In the long run, it is better to work towards a balanced schedule rather than suffering from the constant churn that burnout causes, especially among drivers.
Make a plan and stick to it. Learn to share the tasks you can with others, and prioritize the important over unimportant. You will feel like you’ve gained a whole extra day in your week. Lastly, make the time to recharge and relax so you can stay safe! Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
Towers Need Law Enforcement On-Scene More
By Randall C. Resch
Image – Null’s Towing; Cochranville, Pennsylvania
In a perfect world, law enforcement should be on-scene at highway-related tow events; all tow trucks should have red and blue emergency lighting, and traffic breaks or slowed escort of traffic should accompany every load operation—even if only for a few minutes until the tow truck is loaded and safely on its way.
We need help from law enforcement to recognize the need for on-scene highway protection. We agonize over the repeated failures of current highway protocol to protect tow operators working highway shoulders.
I’ve written for American Towman since 1996 and have confirmed as many as 225 highway-related operator fatalities in 22 years. I’ve taught thousands of tow operators and police officers the value of not walking, working, or standing on the white-line side. I’ve arranged and attended numerous funeral processions and written many safety articles on this topic. Unfortunately, towmen still work the white-line side and continue to be killed.
Albert Einstein is credited with saying, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” Apply this quote to on-highway response and see how our actions fit the definition.
Why hasn’t the towing and recovery industry not attacked this problem?
Recommendations Still Ignored
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in the U.S. is the federal agency responsible for researching the prevention of work-related injury and illness. In numerous tow-related investigations, findings recommended need for law enforcement on-scene.
The following two operator fatalities held similar recommendations by NIOSH:
Example One: October 3, 2016, a tow truck driver loaded a disabled pickup onto his flatbed carrier on the southbound shoulder of a four-lane, undivided highway. As the victim was entering the tow truck’s cab on the traffic-facing side of the truck, an oncoming van swerved into the emergency lane and struck him, causing fatal injuries.
Example Two: September 19, 2016, a tow truck owner-operator was loading a disabled vehicle onto his flatbed tow truck on the westbound shoulder of a four-lane controlled access highway. The victim was on the traffic-facing lane side securing the vehicle to his tow truck when the operator of an oncoming car traveling in the same direction failed to move over, veered over the edge-line, striking the tow operator and the side of the tow truck.
NIOSH Recommendations were:
• Tow truck drivers should limit the amount of time spent on the traffic-facing side of the truck.
• High-visibility such as safety vests should be worn at all times while working at roadside.
• Law enforcement should be present to aid in traffic control when vehicles are towed from the roadside.
• There should be increased public awareness of the “Move-Over Law”
• Tow truck operators should utilize portable emergency warning devices such as bi-directional reflective triangles.
• Tow truck operators and owners should consider attending National TIM Training.
The towing and recovery industry would like to see protocol initiated that suggests law enforcement accompany highway related tow scenarios. If red and blue lights are restricted to law enforcement, towmen don’t have the color advantage that red and blue lights solicit.
As law enforcement is tasked with being parked at highway construction zones during day and night construction hours, why are we towers left unprotected?
Having that in-mind, I’ll ask the law enforcement community: Why don’t towmen have the luxury of on-scene police protection in the same manner?” Doesn’t that scream the definition of “insanity”?Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
Taxes: Are You in Trouble?
Brian J. Riker
No matter if you are an owner or an employee, it is easy to fall behind on your tax obligations.
I recently had a chance to sit down with Mike Allbright, an enrolled agent who specializes in helping small businesses and employees in the transportation industry with their tax issues. An enrolled agent is a highly trained specialist who is authorized to represent taxpayers before the IRS. This is important if you are facing IRS collections or other tax liens, as not every tax preparer is authorized to negotiate on your behalf.
Our discussion revealed that when most folks unintentionally get in trouble with their taxes, it usually is due to a failure to keep accurate records. It is also very common for the self-employed to not put aside enough of their income to make their quarterly or even annual tax payments.
“Maintaining records does not need to be complicated, and while software helps, a simple spreadsheet with the receipts for the month attached is just as effective,” said Allbright. “Make sure you put a note on each receipt to indicate what business purpose it was for, and be sure to scan or otherwise preserve the thermal receipts before they fade.”
He further advised that small business owners maintain two separate bank accounts, one personal and one business. Make all your purchases out of the proper account, even if it means making the cashier at Wal-Mart or Costco split your order into two transactions.
As a self-employed person or business owner, it is best to make your quarterly estimated tax payments on time. By making your estimated tax payments, you have already pre-paid a large chunk of your tax liability and are much less likely to fall behind or be unable to pay your taxes in full each year.
Employees can get in tax trouble as well. For employees, the most common issues Allbright sees are a failure to keep receipts to support itemized deductions or trying to claim expenses they are not entitled to.
“If you are going to itemize your tax return you must keep receipts and other proof to support the claim,” Allbright stated.
There is also great confusion over being a true employee vs. contractor, commonly referred to as a 1099 employee.
Unless your contract meets all the points of the IRS test to determine true independent contractor status, it is most likely inappropriate to be paid as a contractor and receive a Form 1099 at the end of the year. If you are working as an employee under this arrangement; you are fully responsible for all your own taxes—including the employer’s share.
For tax year 2018 many employees will notice a difference in their actual tax liability. Many will see much smaller refunds, if any refund at all. This is due to a change in the tax withholding tables combined with modification of a few standard deductions.
OTR drivers have lost the ability to claim a blanket per-diem rate for each day away from home while subject to hours of service regulations. Instead, the standard deduction has been doubled, although this does not fully make up for the per diem deduction that full time OTR drivers previously were entitled to.
Many work-related deductions such as gloves, shoes and other tools will no longer make sense to claim, as many towers will opt instead for the higher standard deduction. With the 2018 tax code changes, if you normally complete and file your own taxes it may be the right time to have a professional tax preparer look over your return. The few hundred dollars in fees may very well be offset by the discovery of extra deductions or mistakes that could result in high IRS penalties.
Tax professionals are the experts in their field. A good consultant will always save you more than their fees are. It is a great feeling to be at peace with taxes, knowing that even if Uncle Sam comes knocking you have nothing to worry about.
This column is not intended to be financial or tax advice; I am not a professional tax preparer. Please consult a tax professional of your choosing before making any changes to your situation.
