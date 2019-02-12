The Week's Features
Urgent.ly Raises $21M in Funding
Four global automotive companies participate
Social Media Posting
Questionable posts can result in unintended legal trouble
CTTA Elects 2019 State Officers
Quinn Piening is association’s president for its 50th year
Talbert Mfg.’s 60CC/55SA-LD Trailer
Features 26’ deck length and 8’-6” deck width and more
Hell Hath No Fury Like This “Rider”
Intimidating design based on “Ghost Rider” movie
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 8-11, 2019
Tow Expo Dallas
Dallas, TX.
August 15-17, 2019
AT Exposition
Atlantic City, NJ.
Dec. 4-8, 2019
Don't Miss It!
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingFebruary 06 - February 12, 2019
hd-road

Truck Treed in Kentucky

0 2728bby Jim "Buck" Sorrenti

McGuire's Towing & Recovery in Ashland, Kentucky, is a family owned and operated business started by Michael and Barbara McGuire in 1988. They share ownership with sons Sam and Steven.

McGuire's specializes in all things towing, transportation and recovery with years of dedicated service to the tri-state area. They are fully licensed, bonded, and insured in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio.

On Jan. 28, 2019, McGuire's received a call from the Boyd County (Kentucky) 911 center for a dump truck in a tree.

"It was an owner request. The accident happened at State Route 5 and Dorcliff Heights Road in Summit, Kentucky. The dump truck apparently rolled over completely one time and landed in a tree," Sam said.

Sam responded with his 2018 Peterbilt/Century 1150 50-ton rotator, brother Steven with their spill response unit. Both Sam and Steven are WreckMaster 6/7. McGuire's operator Jason Boyd responded with their 2007 Peterbilt/Century 1060 60-ton.

Once on scene they assessed the situation and agreed the best plan was to put the 1060 in front of the unit to lift with a three-part line to roll the truck over through a floating block, as the rotator picked the rear of the casualty out of the tree.

"We attached one Grade 100 1/2" chain to the rear trunnion of the casualty and used two rim slings on the top side through the rear wheel," Sam said. "We began the pick with both trucks. As I picked up out of the tree, I began to rotate the rear to the one lane to do the rollover back onto its wheels and sat down behind the two wreckers."

The casualty was hooked to the 1060 and operator Jason towed the unit to the customers shop.

"As Jason delivered the unit. Steve and myself stayed at the scene and finished the cleanup and disposal of debris," said Sam. "We had a total time of three hours on this job."

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim "Buck" Sorrenti at  jimchaos69@yahoo.com ; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
