Truck Treed in Kentucky
by Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
McGuire's Towing & Recovery in Ashland, Kentucky, is a family owned and operated business started by Michael and Barbara McGuire in 1988. They share ownership with sons Sam and Steven.
McGuire's specializes in all things towing, transportation and recovery with years of dedicated service to the tri-state area. They are fully licensed, bonded, and insured in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio.
On Jan. 28, 2019, McGuire's received a call from the Boyd County (Kentucky) 911 center for a dump truck in a tree.
"It was an owner request. The accident happened at State Route 5 and Dorcliff Heights Road in Summit, Kentucky. The dump truck apparently rolled over completely one time and landed in a tree," Sam said.
Sam responded with his 2018 Peterbilt/Century 1150 50-ton rotator, brother Steven with their spill response unit. Both Sam and Steven are WreckMaster 6/7. McGuire's operator Jason Boyd responded with their 2007 Peterbilt/Century 1060 60-ton.
Once on scene they assessed the situation and agreed the best plan was to put the 1060 in front of the unit to lift with a three-part line to roll the truck over through a floating block, as the rotator picked the rear of the casualty out of the tree.
"We attached one Grade 100 1/2" chain to the rear trunnion of the casualty and used two rim slings on the top side through the rear wheel," Sam said. "We began the pick with both trucks. As I picked up out of the tree, I began to rotate the rear to the one lane to do the rollover back onto its wheels and sat down behind the two wreckers."
The casualty was hooked to the 1060 and operator Jason towed the unit to the customers shop.
"As Jason delivered the unit. Steve and myself stayed at the scene and finished the cleanup and disposal of debris," said Sam. "We had a total time of three hours on this job."