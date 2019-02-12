Truck Treed in Kentucky

Don't Miss It!

The American Towman Academy at the 2019 American Towman ShowPlace will feature six conferences that will cover the gamut of running a towing business from soup to nuts. Conference topics include: Working With Legislators, Police Towers, Towing & Recovery, Tow Management, Sales & Marketing and Business Image. Watch this space in coming weeks for specific seminars that will take place within each conference. The 2019 American Towman ShowPlace will take place at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 8-11. Registration will begin soon at atshowplace.com.